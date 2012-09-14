PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Native Plants Nursery The second nursery for the Company will specialize in growing plants and trees native to Florida. - November 05, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Residential Pool Service LLC Discloses Its Most Popular Package of Services Residential Pool Service LLC, a reputable pool company, has just disclosed its most popular package of pool services according to its clients. - October 14, 2019 - Residential Pool Service LLC

Blast Off to Pumpkin Palooza Oct 5 & 6 at The Growing Place, Aurora Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora is going to be out of this world with "Pumpkins in Space!" Take a trip around the pumpkin galaxy on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 9am-5pm and Sunday, October 6, 2019, 11am-5pm at The Growing Place Garden Center, 2000 Montgomery Rd.,... - October 02, 2019 - The Growing Place

GALE Pacific Launches Commercial DualShade® 350 Globally GALE Pacific, the inventors of HDPE Shade cloth, has launched a revolutionary new architectural shade fabric. This new fabric is made using a patent pending knit pattern and features a single color on one side and a complementary color on the opposite side. These two different color yarns are combined to form a single, dual-colored fabric that produces a shimmery, iridescent effect when used in a tension structure. Available in twelve color combinations. - July 10, 2019 - Gale Pacific

Real Fleet Solutions Announces Acquisition of R&K Pump & Equipment Service Vehicle Upfitting Company to Expand Footprint with South Florida Acquisition. - June 26, 2019 - Real Fleet Solutions

New York Long Island Tree Service is Fully Equipped and Prepared for Emergency Tree Removal When Strong Winds Take Down Trees This Year 2019 The company has the crew fully loaded and ready to remove trees from the road when wind storms knock them down and cause problems for residents. - June 04, 2019 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center Spend the day on Saturday, June 22nd, wandering through the gardens as you explore over 30 local artists, enjoy live music from singer/songwriter Jason Benefield, and munch on tasty food from Everdine’s Grilled Cheese Co. This year’s garden talks feature Andrew Parravano of Andrew’s... - May 22, 2019 - The Growing Place

JDH Decks & Fences Opens New ActiveYards® Showroom in Savannah, GA JDH Decks & Fences, a Georgia-based ActiveYards® Dealer, opened a new location in Savannah, Georgia. The opening of this showroom is a much-welcomed addition to the market, fulfilling the needs of their continually growing customer base including home and business owners, and contractors alike. This... - May 08, 2019 - ActiveYards

Gosha Greens Supplies Plants to New iHeartRadio Building The plant buyer sourced local copperleaf and other plants for the uniquely designed radio headquarters project. - April 06, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Gosha Greens Announces Grand Opening of Nursery The newly developed nursery offers increased plant material availability to Gosha Greens’ customers. - March 25, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Dig in Day at The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora Soon birds will be chirping, bulbs will be blooming and leaves will be budding. Welcome spring on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at The Growing Place Garden Center, located at 2000 Montgomery Rd. in Aurora, 2 blocks north of Ogden Ave./Route 34 and Rush Copley Medical Center. Talks, tours and special guests... - February 14, 2019 - The Growing Place

18K Property Disaster Into Dream Home: HGTV Faces of Design Editors Pick Stefania Skrabak of Art Home Garden turns an 18K disaster property purchase into a countryside escape, leading to the HGTV Faces of Design Editor's Pick for 2018. - February 13, 2019 - Art Home Garden

Gosha Greens Announces New Website Launch The new and completely redesigned website offers visitors insight into the benefits of working with a plant buyer, along with gorgeous plant photos and valuable blog posts. - January 24, 2019 - Gosha Greens

Success in Snow: Vision Contracting & Supply Becomes SIMA Member Vision Contracting & Supply, a contracting service and landscape material supply company in Portland, Maine is proud to announce its membership in the Snow & Ice Management Association (SIMA). For over 20 years, SIMA has provided individualized training to approved members to promote the use... - September 04, 2018 - Vision Contracting & Supply

Global Sports Stadiums in Russia Choose Rain Bird, Creating Water-Efficient Soccer Fields Over the last few years Russia has welcomed many top athletes from around the world, and soon some of the top soccer teams will be competing in the newly built and renovated Russia soccer stadiums. Rain Bird Corporation is thrilled to have been selected to provide the irrigation systems for 8 of the... - June 14, 2018 - Rain Bird

Gardener’s Art Fest Artist Elizabeth Murray once said, “Gardening is the art that uses flowers and plants as paint, and the soil and sky as canvas.” On June 23, 2018, the Gardener’s Art Fest at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville brings art and gardening together. This year’s theme “Enjoy! - June 13, 2018 - The Growing Place

Plant Interscapes Outgrows Its Name National Leader in Ineriorscape & Urban Landscape celebrates 35 years in business with an updated image to reflect its growth and position itself for the future of enhancing the built environment. - April 30, 2018 - Natura

New York Long Island Tree Service Expands Tree Clearing & Removal Services in Dangerous Winter Weather Winter storms keep dropping trees down in Nassau and Suffolk counties of Long Island. New York Long Island Tree Service helps to remove dangerous trees and branches downed by strong winter storms so those affected won’t have to wait long for county crews to clear out the debris. - April 02, 2018 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Dig in to Spring at the Growing Place in Aurora, IL On April 7, 2018 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora will have day packed with information and inspiration to jump into spring. This year’s keynote speaker is Julia Fitzpatrick Cooper. Her talk, "Perennials for Success" at 9:30 am, utilizes the work of Perennials in Focus, a group... - March 16, 2018 - The Growing Place

Lush Lawn Shares Top 2018 Spring Lawn Tips Spring is right around the corner, so it is time to start planning for the growing season and bringing the lawn out of dormancy. - March 15, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Safari Tree Release Its Top Tips Preparing Trees & Shrubs for Spring Even with snow on the ground, it is not too early to begin thinking about spring and how to ease the transition from cold to warm weather for trees and shrubs. - February 13, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

Vandal’s Landscaping Announces Their February Freeze Vandal's Landscaping and Property Maintenance Inc. a Winnipeg based landscaping company owned by Todd and Brooke Vandal, have just announced that they are going to heat things up by freezing their prices during the month of February. - February 07, 2018 - Vandal's Landscaping and Property Maintenance Inc.

Vandal’s Landscaping Launches Their Weed and Feed Program for 2018 Winnipeg landscaping and property maintenance company, Vandal’s Landscaping and Property Maintenance Inc., is launching a brand-new service for 2018. That new service is lawn fertilization and weed control. “In 2017, we introduced the fertilizer and weed control service to a select few of... - January 31, 2018 - Vandal's Landscaping and Property Maintenance Inc.

New Lush Lawn and Safari Tree Branch Location in Plymouth, Michigan Lush Lawn & Safari Tree, the leading lawn, tree and pest control provider for Southeastern Michigan is expanding its efforts this week and opening a new branch location in Plymouth, Michigan. The building officially opened for business on January 5th and will offer customers a local team that will... - January 18, 2018 - Lush Lawn | Safari Tree

New York Long Island Tree Service Brings a Redefined Experience to Garden, Flowers and Trees Unlike Any Other Company New York Long Island Tree service is an established company that is well known in the area for removing dangerous trees after strong winds and storms. They also provide their clients with amazing lawn care and trees to provide the maintenance needed for the best look possible. - December 07, 2017 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Apparatus Contractor Services Offers Contractors Back Office Support The new company brings accounting, payroll, administrative, and marketing services to contracting companies that want to start, grow, and scale to their true potential. - October 31, 2017 - Apparatus Contractor Services, LLC

All Safe Pool Fence & Covers Releases Free Article Series All Safe Pool Fence & Covers a leading U.S. pool safety product manufacturer, distributor, and installer is releasing free pool safety and product articles to educate pool owners. - October 25, 2017 - All Safe Pool Fence & Covers

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting of Austin - The Four Points, Opening a Family Business with a Unique Spin on Education Local Family Chooses to Educate Their Son by Giving Him the Opportunity of a Lifetime - Owning His Own Business - October 20, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

A Brand New Leaf Landscaping is Central Pennsylvania's Newest Lawn Care and Landscaping Provider Complete lawn care and landscaping services for the Carlisle, Boiling Springs, Newville and surrounding central Pennsylvania. A Brand New Leaf Landscaping provides mowing, mulching, and landscape design to both commercial and residential customers. - October 06, 2017 - A Brand New Leaf Landscaping

Pumpkins, Puppies and Brews for Pumpkin Palooza at The Growing Place Calling all puppies: The Growing Place in Aurora is hosting their annual Pumpkin Palooza October 7 & 8. “We are excited to have the Humane Society of Aurora and Lagunitas Brewing Company at the fest this year,” said Carol Massat, co-owner of The Growing Place Garden Center. The Humane... - October 01, 2017 - The Growing Place

Folk Music, Fall Fun and Festivities at The Growing Place The Growing Place in Aurora is excited to welcome Dona and Friends, a kid-friendly trio of dulcimers and a fiddle to their annual Fall Fest. Take a step back in time and experience a touch of the “true, old-time sound” of the past. As a fun twist, children can pick up a tambourine or other... - September 16, 2017 - The Growing Place

Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting Lives the Company's Core Values; Assists Those Affected from Hurricane Harvey Shine window care and holiday lighting is a nationwide franchise organization that showed their true colors when Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area. - September 06, 2017 - Shine Window Care and Holiday Lighting

New York Long Island Tree Service Begins Trimming Trees Over Nassau and Suffolk Counties Long Island Tree Service, a licensed and experienced tree service company, announced the commencement of tree trimming services in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Nassau and Suffolk counties get some well‐deserved attention beginning as of August 20 when the New York Long Island Tree Service begins... - August 21, 2017 - New York Long Island Tree Service

Rain Bird Joins Forces with "Military Makeover" to Update Kansas Veteran’s Landscape Rain Bird recently partnered with mini-series “Military Makeover,” airing on Lifetime TV, to help create a beautiful, water-efficient landscape for U.S. Army veteran Zeke Crozier and his family of Overland Park, Kan. While serving in Afghanistan, Crozier was injured and still suffers from... - June 22, 2017 - Rain Bird

A Magical Mini Weekend at The Growing Place Magical Mini Garden Fest is June 3 and 4 at The Growing Place Garden Center in Naperville and Aurora. All fairies and gnomes are invited to spread their wings Saturday in Naperville and Sunday in Aurora. Each day and each location has different activities and all sorts of mini surprises for fairies and... - May 19, 2017 - The Growing Place

Rain Bird Golf’s Central Control Software Version 8 Further Simplifies Irrigation Management Golf course superintendents can now enjoy improved mapping capabilities and an enhanced user interface with Rain Bird’s new Central Control software version 8. The latest software includes new features that give superintendents greater control over their irrigation systems and includes most previously... - May 06, 2017 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Joins Forces with Golf Environment Organization (GEO) Rain Bird has partnered with international non-profit, the Golf Environment Organization (GEO). This relationship will build upon the two organizations’ shared interest in creating a stronger, more sustainable future for the entire golf industry. “This new, globally relevant relationship... - March 30, 2017 - Rain Bird

Spring Kickoff at The Growing Place in Aurora On April 1, 2017 The Growing Place Garden Center in Aurora, IL will have day packed with information and inspiration to get a head start on spring. With 16 classes, 2 tours, tool sharpening and a spring container garden demo there is something for everyone. “This year we wanted to kickoff spring... - March 25, 2017 - The Growing Place

Atlanta Athletic Club Saves Money and Gains Control by Converting to Rain Bird’s Integrated Control (IC) System Throughout 2016, the Atlanta Athletic Club enhanced and upgraded its Highlands Golf Course using a plan developed by Golf Course Architect Rees Jones. As a part of the course’s renovation, the club upgraded its previous Rain Bird block irrigation system to Rain Bird’s single-head-controlled... - March 25, 2017 - Rain Bird

New York Long Island Tree Service Announces New Debris Cleaning Service New York Long Island Tree Service, a full-service landscaping and tree removal company that specializes in residential lawn care, landscaping design, garden design, and commercial landscaping maintenance, this week announced that they are adding tree and plant-related debris removal to their service... - March 08, 2017 - New York Long Island Tree Service

New Rain Bird® LFX300 Low Flow Sprinkler Provides Efficient, Flexible Irrigation Sprinkler’s small footprint and operational flexibility are ideal for low-volume agricultural, greenhouse and nursery applications. - February 17, 2017 - Rain Bird

ForeverLawn Announces New Location Serving Des Moines ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional and durable. In addition to its landscape lines, ForeverLawn also offers specialty products including SplashGrass, K9Grass, SportsGrass, Playground Grass, and GolfGreens. ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. - February 04, 2017 - ForeverLawn Des Moines

Rain Bird's New LNK WiFi Module Offers Remote Irrigation System Access Plug-in device and mobile app provide simple irrigation management and automatic weather-based scheduling adjustments - December 14, 2016 - Rain Bird

Rain Bird Gives Back by Helping to Create the Lois Marrero Memorial Garden Rain Bird is proud to support of the Tampa Police Department in creating the Lois Marrero Memorial Garden, opened October 11, 2016. - December 02, 2016 - Rain Bird

Landscape Architect Bob Melzer Joins R.S. Walsh Landscaping R.S. Walsh Landscaping announces that landscape architect Bob Melzer has joined the full-service landscape design-build company. “We are excited to add Bob to our team,” said owner Robert Walsh. “He has a passion for the landscape profession and is a proven leader with deep roots in... - November 23, 2016 - RS Walsh Landscaping

Rain Bird Irrigation System Helps Bring New Life to Turf Grass on the National Mall in Washington, DC Over the past nine years, the highly visible grass along the National Mall in Washington, D.C. has been under renovation. Running from the Capitol building to the Lincoln Memorial, this newly restored 18-plus-acre national park now includes a state-of-the-art Rain Bird irrigation system to help it remain pristine year round. Rain Bird is proud to be part of this important project to restore and beautify our nation. - October 30, 2016 - Rain Bird

The City of Sierra Madre, CA Creates Water-Efficient Landscape Using Rain Bird Irrigation System The City of Sierra Madre sets an example for its citizens by replacing City Hall’s irrigation system with a water-efficient drip irrigation Rain Bird system that uses weather-based irrigation control and drought tolerant plants. To accentuate the overall design, the project also included pathways,... - October 07, 2016 - Rain Bird

EARTH FIRST Makes Houston Business Journal’s Fast 100 List EARTH FIRST Landscapes is proud to announce ranking #20 on Houston Business Journal’s 2016 Fast 100 list, which recognizes the area’s fastest-growing private companies based on revenue growth. This is the second consecutive year they have earned a spot on the prestigious list. “We... - September 13, 2016 - EARTH FIRST Landscapes