Recent Headlines
Within Supercomputers
New Techno-Thriller "IMMORTALITY: Epocalypse" Mirrors Recent High-Tech Attacks in the Middle East
Dr. David Martorano's novel "IMMORTALITY" has demonstrated increasing relevance following recent technological attacks in Lebanon. The novel, depicting a world controlled by powerful AIs, echoes the recent alleged Israeli attacks on Hezbollah via remote-detonated devices. Martorano's story warns of the ethical dilemmas in advanced technology use. The book is available on Amazon, Audible and the local booksellers. - September 19, 2024 - Dr. David Martorano
Valis Corporation Technology Used in Large Brain Model Project
Using Quantum-Entangled Brain Organoids for Artificial Natural and General Intelligence - September 16, 2024 - Valis Corp
ASRock Rack Drives Performance and Energy Efficiency in the Data Center with 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ Processors
ASRock Rack Inc. now supporting 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors based on "Zen 4" architecture across new product lineup. - November 17, 2022 - ASRock Rack
Desert Control Signs Contract with Limoneira Company to Strengthen Sustainable Climate-Smart Agriculture in the U.S.
Norwegian AgTech company Desert Control has developed a liquid natural clay (LNC) that restores and enhances soil ecosystems to reduce usage and improve efficiency of water, fertilizers, and natural resources for agriculture, forests, and green landscapes. Desert Control started operations in the United States in March 2022, initiating a validation study for LNC on American soil with the University of Arizona, and is now beginning to gain market adoption in the U.S., starting with Limoneira. - November 16, 2022 - Desert Control
Desert Control Appoints Michael Davidson as CEO of Desert Control Americas to Spearhead the Company’s Market Entry & Growth in the United States
Michael Davidson, Ph.D., joins Desert Control as CEO of Desert Control Americas Inc. Desert Control was founded in Norway to specialize in climate-smart Agri-tech solutions to combat desertification, soil degradation and water scarcity. Its patented Liquid Natural Clay (LNC) enables sustainable... - January 10, 2022 - Desert Control
TYAN Launches Intel Xeon E-2300 Processor-Based Server Platform
TYAN's Tempest CX S5560 server motherboard is designed for SMBs, multi-access edge computing servers and CSP deployment. - September 09, 2021 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Landmark Agreement for Desert Control to Accelerate Climate-Smart Agriculture, Food Security, and Sustainable Forestry
The agreement is the first deal of this kind for Desert Control and further proves the company's ability to generate revenue from its products and services. The deal's first stage is a pilot, where the parties will use Desert Control's Liquid Natural Clay ("LNC") on several Mawarid managed forests and agricultural properties to strengthen food security and climate action in the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"). - June 14, 2021 - Desert Control
Acquired Insights Inc. Collaborates with Human Investment Advisory, Inc. to Deliver the West Trax KPI Analyzer in the SAP® Ecosystem
With automation and Results2Advice, time to value for customers is 1 day, down from the regular 9-12 months or more, providing disruptive impact to customers. - May 27, 2021 - Acquired Insights Inc.
Every Hour the World Loses More Than 2.000 Soccer Field's Worth of Topsoil. This Year's Winner of the Katerva Awards is Desert Control Who Set Out to Save Earth's Soil.
95% of global food production is entirely dependent on the world's topsoil and over the next 40 years, the planet needs to produce more food than has been grown over the last 500 years to feed our growing population. At the same time, topsoil is degrading at accelerating pace to droughts, overexploitation and desertification. More than 12 million hectares of fertile land are lost every year; this means that every hour the world loses more than 2.000 soccer field's worth of crucial topsoil. - July 15, 2020 - Desert Control
TYAN Launches AI-Optimized Server Platforms Powered by NVIDIA V100S Tensor Core GPUs
TYAN's new Thunder HX FT83-B7119 supports up to 10 NVIDIA V100S GPUs to achieve maximum density and performance. - May 08, 2020 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge
Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo
Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering
In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing
TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019
Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Acquired Insights Inc. Signs Value Added Reseller Agreement with Dataedge Solutions Corp. in United States (USA)
Acquired Insights Inc. has signed a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) partnership agreement with Dataedge Solutions Corp in Kansas City, USA, to go into effect immediately. Together, the two companies will be targeting Big Data companies primarily the Fintech, Insurance, Healthcare and Telecom... - December 17, 2018 - Acquired Insights Inc.
TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage
TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Human Investment Advisory, Inc. Selects Acquired Insights Inc. as Their Global Strategic Alliance Partner
Acquired Insights Inc. is proud to be selected as a Global Strategic Alliance partner by Human Investment Advisory (HIA) to provide a broad array of work force optimization solutions, behavioral, AI/ML (including humanoid, digital, and virtual robots), and dynamic reporting. These AI/ML solutions... - November 01, 2018 - Acquired Insights Inc.
TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018
TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Ranch Computing, the Leader of Cloud Rendering Services in France, Has Doubled Its GPU Calculation Power
Since 2006, Ranch Computing, a French renderfarm located in Paris, has imposed itself in Europe as one of the major actors in the calculation of computer generated images and animations, mostly for the architectural, animation and cinema or product design VFX. After having doubled its CPU calculation capacity at the end of 2016, the company, which is the French leader of Cloud rendering, keeps increasing its calculation power by now doubling its GPU calculation capacity. - March 16, 2018 - Ranch Computing
TYAN Showcases Embedded Server Platforms to Provide Industry High Standards at Embedded World 2018
TYAN offers a line of motherboards featuring 7-year longevity of supply, wide operating temperature and EMC Class B certification. - February 28, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Everspan Ideal for IoT Archiving
Everspan is an ideal scale-out archival storage solution to address the deluge of IoT data requiring to be stored, retrieved and analyzed over the data’s lifespan and beyond. - October 11, 2017 - Sony OAI
TYAN Launches AMD EPYC™ Processor-Based Server Platform to Deliver All-Flash NVMe Storage Solution
Featuring 2U 24 All-Flash NVMe Storage Server and NVMe-Focused Motherboard - June 21, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Exhibits NVIDIA Pascal GPU Powered Server Platforms for HPC and GPU Computing at GTC 2017
Featuring the 4U FT76-B7922 with 4 Tesla GPU accelerators and the 4U FT77C-B7079 with 8 Tesla GPU accelerators. - May 10, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Productive Robotics Announces the Acquisition of Cobots Guide
Productive Robotics, Inc. has acquired Cobots Guide to advance industry relations, education, research, and advocacy in the acceptance and use of collaborative robots. - March 23, 2017 - Productive Robotics, Inc.
TYAN HPC Platforms Add Support for NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs
TYAN HPC Platforms with NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs to Deliver Exceptional Performance and data-intensive applications features. - September 22, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
Chevin Technology Releases 25G Ultra Low Latency MAC/PCS for Xilinx Virtex® UltraScale™ FPGAs
Chevin Technology Limited is excited to add the Low Latency 25Gbit/s MAC/PCS IP product to its existing range of Ultra Low Latency IP cores. The 25G LL MAC/PCS combines Chevin Technology’s 25GMAC and 25GPCS IP cores to significantly increase the efficiency and rate of data transfer by... - September 15, 2016 - Chevin Technology Limited
TYAN Exhibits NVMe Based Server and Storage Platforms Optimized for Enterprise, Cloud and Data Center at IDF 2016
TYAN delivers high performance with support for up to 4x NVMe in 1U GT62B-B5539, 1U GT62B-B7076 and 2U TN70B-B7086 storage platforms for enterprise, data center and cloud environment deployments. - August 17, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN's Servers and Motherboards Add Support for New Intel® Xeon® Processor E5-2600 v4 Product Family
TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MITAC Computing Technology Corporation, announces support for the new Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v4 product family. Incorporating Intel’s new processor technologies allows TYAN to offer the latest... - April 28, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Debuts a New POWER8-Based 1U Sever GT75-BP012 at OpenPOWER Summit 2016
TYAN GT75-BP012 offers exceptional in-memory computing capability for high performance computing and server virtualization. - April 08, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Highlights Its 4U, 4x GPU FT76-B7922 Platform Optimized for Extreme Parallel Computing at GTC 2016
TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MITAC Computing Technology Corporation, will be displaying a 4U, 4x GPU FT76-B7922 platform at the NVIDIA 2016 GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California during April 5-7. Supporting up to 4x NVIDIA®... - April 04, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
TYAN Exhibits HPC Optimized Server Platforms Featuring Intel® Xeon® Processor E7-4800 v3 and E5-2600 v3 at Supercomputing ‘15
TYAN 1U/2U/4U HPC Server Platforms Provide Support for Intel® Xeon Phi™ to Address the Need for Heterogeneous Computing. - November 18, 2015 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.
22TFLOP Intel Phi Coprocessor Solution Demo by Cubix Corporation at SC14 in New Orleans
Small Nevada PC solutions builder to demonstrate a 22TFLOP Intel Phi solution using only 1 Intel Xeon-based server, a first in the industry. - November 13, 2014 - Cubix Corporation
Idealfuture Emerges from Stealth Mode and Launches If Convertible; 3 Devices, 2 Screens, 1 Data Plan
Idealfuture announced today that its If Convertible will be available for delivery in July 2014. The transforming If Convertible, flips from a dual-display ultrabook into a tablet and back again, with one screen that also detaches to become a smartphone. The device features a unique transforming... - December 12, 2013 - Idealfuture
DataON Storage Adds VP Business Development to Boost Channel Sales
DataON Storage, a leading provider of OS-Agnostic storage enclosures, announces that storage industry veteran Trenton R. Baker joins the company as VP of business development and tasked with increasing channel partner relationships for the Nexenta and Microsoft storage markets. - March 07, 2013 - DataON Storage
Metacomp Technologies Partners with PSSC Labs to Run CFD ++ Product on Powerwulf Clusters
Metacomp Technologies array of PowerWulf Clusters and PowerServe servers enable the company to support even the largest and compute intensive applications. The systems offer quick turnarounds, lower power and cooling requirements. Metacomp Technologies' CFD ++ product is setting the pace in the CFD marketplace with its unique combination of accuracy, reliability and performance. - May 31, 2011 - PSSC Labs
Los Alamos National Laboratory Purchases PSSC Labs' Powerwulf Cluster for Monte Carlo Particle Transport Calculations
Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the world's largest science and technology institutions, partners with PSSC Labs to customize an affordable supercomputing solution for their computational needs. All PowerWulf Clusters are configured with industry recognized CBeST Cluster Management Toolkit. Visit http://www.pssclabs.com to learn more. - May 03, 2011 - PSSC Labs
PSSC Labs to Showcase Bionformatics Supercomputer and Other Life Science Compute & Storage Solutions at BIO IT World
PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, will be unveiling a bioinformatics supercomputer at Bio IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA. The POWERSERVE Quattro I/A 4000 is capable of 48 processor cores, 1TB of memory and 30TB of storage. The supercomputer was designed from the ground up specifically for Life Science applications. The Quattro delivers both power and ROI making it the perfect fit for whole genome de novo assembly, genome mapping and transcriptome analysis. - April 04, 2011 - PSSC Labs
NOVATTE Partners with Bright Computing to Bring HPC to the Masses in Asia Pacific
Singapore-based NOVATTE to deliver compute-ready cluster solutions with pre-installed Bright Cluster Manager; two engineering schools at NTU are first customers. - March 25, 2011 - NOVATTE
PSSC Labs Engineers a Small Footprint Supercomputer Ideal for Cloud Computing and Other Hosted Solutions
PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, introduces the POWERSERVE DUO T2000. The server design offers two complete and independent servers in just 1U of rack space. There is no backplane or shared power supply that is typically found in other blade server offerings. Made from recyclable materials and a focus on low power consumption makes this green computing solution ideal for any data center infrastructure and company looking to maximize their ROI. http://www.pssclabs.com - March 19, 2011 - PSSC Labs
Psychsoft Consulting Receives 2010 Best of Business Award
Psychsoft Consulting has been selected for the 2010 Best of Business Award in the Computers-Networking category by the SBCA. The SBCA is pleased to announce that Psychsoft Consulting, a Quincy, MA IT consulting firm, has been selected for the 2010 Best of Business Award in the Computers-Networking category. Psychsoft Consulting was founded in 1987 by a group of academicians to provide outstanding cutting edge IT services. - December 20, 2010 - Psychsoftpc
PAL Robotics Announces an Open Contest for Biped Humanoid Robot Design, a Chance to Win $1200 for Contesters
PAL Robotics, a humanoid robots R & D company has recently announced a prize of $1200 for winning contester who is selected for best cover design of its next generation of biped humanoid robots under construction. - July 30, 2010 - PAL Robotics
3Leaf Systems to Discuss Benefits of the Cloud
3Leaf Systems CEO B.V. Jagadeesh to Lead Panel Discussion at the Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit’s 4th Annual Cloud Computing/Data Center Conference Discussion - February 19, 2010 - 3Leaf Systems
ACME Portable Supports High-Performance DisplayPort Connection
Acme Portable Machines, Inc., a leading provider of rugged portable platforms and industrial LCD keyboard drawers, today announced the additional support of portable platforms with high-performance digital display connections. Designed to deliver high resolutions, fast refresh rates, and rich... - January 16, 2010 - ACME Portable Machines, Inc.
Psychsoftpc Offers NVidia 3D Vision Add-on to Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs
Psychsoftpc is now making available the NVidia 3D Vision Kit as an add-on to all of its NVidia based Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs, offering its customers a fully immersive 3D stereoscopic experience in many of today's leading pc games. The NVidia 3D Vision kit combined with any NVidia based Psyborg... - September 28, 2009 - Psychsoftpc
Psychsoftpc Offers Customers Free Upgrade to Microsoft Windows 7
To meet the performance computing needs of its customers while protecting their investments, Psychsoftpc is participating in the Windows 7 Upgrade Option Program so its customers can transition easily to Windows 7 when it becomes available. - August 24, 2009 - Psychsoftpc
Psyborg Extreme Workstation Now Available with Quadro FX 5800
Psychsoftpc, a Quincy, MA manufacturer of high performance graphics workstations, announces that the Psyborg Extreme Graphics Workstation Master Edition featuring the Intel Core i7 975 processor now is available with an optional Quadro FX 5800 workstation Graphics Card. The NVIDIA Quadro FX 5800 gives graphic artists, modelers, engineers and scientists the ability to create rich, stunning content in a faster, smoother, and more interactive way. - August 18, 2009 - Psychsoftpc
Brain Research Corporation
Brain Research Corporation is developing a hardware neocortex simulator capable of modeling a full human brain, consisting of 30 billion neurons. Completion of the simulator is set for two years from now and is expected to exhibit the full intellectual behavior of the human. Prediction of success... - July 07, 2009 - Brain Research Corporation
Psychsoftpc Announces the Psychlone Tesla Personal Supercomputer
Psychsoftpc announces the release of their new Psychlone Tesla Personal Supercomputer, which enables professionals to tackle some of the toughest computing challenges around right at their desk - April 24, 2009 - Psychsoftpc
Psychsoftpc Announces the Psyborg Master Workstation Built Around the Intel Skulltrail Platform
Psychsoftpc, a Quincy, MA high-end computer manufacturer, has released the Psyborg Master Workstation built around the Intel Skulltrail Platform. - November 07, 2008 - Psychsoftpc
Psychsoftpc Announces the Psyborg Business Class PC
For all those business people out there who are sick of riding coach, Psychsoftpc believes it's time for an upgrade. Psychsoftpc says "Welcome to Business Class" with announcement of the Psyborg Business Class PC. - July 29, 2008 - Psychsoftpc
Psychsoftpc.com Announces On-Line Treasure Hunt
To provide a little fun and some challenge to its visitors, Psychsoftpc.com has hidden downloadable rewards and surprises throughout their web site. In order to find them, you have to search for clues and find the hidden links on the various pages. - October 27, 2007 - Psychsoftpc