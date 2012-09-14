PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Lenovo, Intel Announce 3rd Annual University AI Innovation Challenge Lenovo and Intel announce the 3rd annual University AI Innovation Challenge. Researchers working in a wide variety of fields have been selected by Lenovo to present their findings in the Lenovo booth at SC19 in Denver. - November 21, 2019 - Lenovo

Even More Power for the French Leader of Cloud Rendering In 2019, Ranch Computing consolidates its position of French leader and major player in Europe in the field of 3D images rendering for the architectural, animation, product design and VFX markets. Indeed, if 2018 was marked by a redesign of the visual identity and website and the doubling of its GPU power, 2019 shows a double increase: the first one is the team to better master the whole service value chain; the second one is the infrastructure (+80% of GPU power and +35% of CPU power). - October 23, 2019 - Ranch Computing

TYAN Showcases New AI Inference-Optimized GPU Platforms with NVIDIA T4 Accelerators at GTC 2019 Designed for AI training, Inference, and Machine Learning, and maximum server density with NVIDIA T4 GPUs. - March 18, 2019 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Acquired Insights Inc. Signs Value Added Reseller Agreement with Dataedge Solutions Corp. in United States (USA) Acquired Insights Inc. has signed a Value-Added Reseller (VAR) partnership agreement with Dataedge Solutions Corp in Kansas City, USA, to go into effect immediately. Together, the two companies will be targeting Big Data companies primarily the Fintech, Insurance, Healthcare and Telecom industries. Acquired... - December 17, 2018 - Acquired Insights Inc.

TYAN Launches Thunder SX GT62H-B7106 Storage Server with 10 NVMe Bays to Deliver High Performance All-Flash Storage TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, today introduced the Thunder SX GT62H-B7106, the latest addition to TYAN’s leading Intel® Xeon® Scalable processor-based storage product line, featuring large memory... - November 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Human Investment Advisory, Inc. Selects Acquired Insights Inc. as Their Global Strategic Alliance Partner Acquired Insights Inc. is proud to be selected as a Global Strategic Alliance partner by Human Investment Advisory (HIA) to provide a broad array of work force optimization solutions, behavioral, AI/ML (including humanoid, digital, and virtual robots), and dynamic reporting. These AI/ML solutions have... - November 01, 2018 - Acquired Insights Inc.

TYAN Exhibits Artificial Intelligence and Deep Learning Optimized Server Platforms at GTC Japan 2018 TYAN GPU-optimized server platforms powered by NVIDIA® Tesla® V100 32GB and P4 GPU accelerators are designed for Machine Learning, Artificial Intelligence, and Deep Neural Networks - September 13, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Ranch Computing, the Leader of Cloud Rendering Services in France, Has Doubled Its GPU Calculation Power Since 2006, Ranch Computing, a French renderfarm located in Paris, has imposed itself in Europe as one of the major actors in the calculation of computer generated images and animations, mostly for the architectural, animation and cinema or product design VFX. After having doubled its CPU calculation capacity at the end of 2016, the company, which is the French leader of Cloud rendering, keeps increasing its calculation power by now doubling its GPU calculation capacity. - March 16, 2018 - Ranch Computing

TYAN Showcases Embedded Server Platforms to Provide Industry High Standards at Embedded World 2018 TYAN offers a line of motherboards featuring 7-year longevity of supply, wide operating temperature and EMC Class B certification. - February 28, 2018 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Everspan Ideal for IoT Archiving Everspan is an ideal scale-out archival storage solution to address the deluge of IoT data requiring to be stored, retrieved and analyzed over the data’s lifespan and beyond. - October 11, 2017 - Sony OAI

TYAN Launches AMD EPYC™ Processor-Based Server Platform to Deliver All-Flash NVMe Storage Solution Featuring 2U 24 All-Flash NVMe Storage Server and NVMe-Focused Motherboard - June 21, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN Exhibits NVIDIA Pascal GPU Powered Server Platforms for HPC and GPU Computing at GTC 2017 Featuring the 4U FT76-B7922 with 4 Tesla GPU accelerators and the 4U FT77C-B7079 with 8 Tesla GPU accelerators. - May 10, 2017 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Productive Robotics Announces the Acquisition of Cobots Guide Productive Robotics, Inc. has acquired Cobots Guide to advance industry relations, education, research, and advocacy in the acceptance and use of collaborative robots. - March 23, 2017 - Productive Robotics, Inc.

TYAN HPC Platforms Add Support for NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs TYAN HPC Platforms with NVIDIA Tesla P100, P40 and P4 GPUs to Deliver Exceptional Performance and data-intensive applications features. - September 22, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

Chevin Technology Releases 25G Ultra Low Latency MAC/PCS for Xilinx Virtex® UltraScale™ FPGAs Chevin Technology Limited is excited to add the Low Latency 25Gbit/s MAC/PCS IP product to its existing range of Ultra Low Latency IP cores. The 25G LL MAC/PCS combines Chevin Technology’s 25GMAC and 25GPCS IP cores to significantly increase the efficiency and rate of data transfer by providing... - September 15, 2016 - Chevin Technology Limited

TYAN Exhibits NVMe Based Server and Storage Platforms Optimized for Enterprise, Cloud and Data Center at IDF 2016 TYAN delivers high performance with support for up to 4x NVMe in 1U GT62B-B5539, 1U GT62B-B7076 and 2U TN70B-B7086 storage platforms for enterprise, data center and cloud environment deployments. - August 17, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN's Servers and Motherboards Add Support for New Intel® Xeon® Processor E5-2600 v4 Product Family TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MITAC Computing Technology Corporation, announces support for the new Intel® Xeon® processor E5-2600 v4 product family. Incorporating Intel’s new processor technologies allows TYAN to offer the latest performance... - April 28, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN Debuts a New POWER8-Based 1U Sever GT75-BP012 at OpenPOWER Summit 2016 TYAN GT75-BP012 offers exceptional in-memory computing capability for high performance computing and server virtualization. - April 08, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN Highlights Its 4U, 4x GPU FT76-B7922 Platform Optimized for Extreme Parallel Computing at GTC 2016 TYAN, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and subsidiary of MITAC Computing Technology Corporation, will be displaying a 4U, 4x GPU FT76-B7922 platform at the NVIDIA 2016 GPU Technology Conference in San Jose, California during April 5-7. Supporting up to 4x NVIDIA® Tesla®... - April 04, 2016 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

TYAN Exhibits HPC Optimized Server Platforms Featuring Intel® Xeon® Processor E7-4800 v3 and E5-2600 v3 at Supercomputing ‘15 TYAN 1U/2U/4U HPC Server Platforms Provide Support for Intel® Xeon Phi™ to Address the Need for Heterogeneous Computing. - November 18, 2015 - MITAC Computing Technology Corp.

22TFLOP Intel Phi Coprocessor Solution Demo by Cubix Corporation at SC14 in New Orleans Small Nevada PC solutions builder to demonstrate a 22TFLOP Intel Phi solution using only 1 Intel Xeon-based server, a first in the industry. - November 13, 2014 - Cubix Corporation

Idealfuture Emerges from Stealth Mode and Launches If Convertible; 3 Devices, 2 Screens, 1 Data Plan Idealfuture announced today that its If Convertible will be available for delivery in July 2014. The transforming If Convertible, flips from a dual-display ultrabook into a tablet and back again, with one screen that also detaches to become a smartphone. The device features a unique transforming architecture... - December 12, 2013 - Idealfuture

DataON Storage Adds VP Business Development to Boost Channel Sales DataON Storage, a leading provider of OS-Agnostic storage enclosures, announces that storage industry veteran Trenton R. Baker joins the company as VP of business development and tasked with increasing channel partner relationships for the Nexenta and Microsoft storage markets. - March 07, 2013 - DataON Storage

Metacomp Technologies Partners with PSSC Labs to Run CFD ++ Product on Powerwulf Clusters Metacomp Technologies array of PowerWulf Clusters and PowerServe servers enable the company to support even the largest and compute intensive applications. The systems offer quick turnarounds, lower power and cooling requirements. Metacomp Technologies' CFD ++ product is setting the pace in the CFD marketplace with its unique combination of accuracy, reliability and performance. - May 31, 2011 - PSSC Labs

Los Alamos National Laboratory Purchases PSSC Labs' Powerwulf Cluster for Monte Carlo Particle Transport Calculations Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of the world's largest science and technology institutions, partners with PSSC Labs to customize an affordable supercomputing solution for their computational needs. All PowerWulf Clusters are configured with industry recognized CBeST Cluster Management Toolkit. Visit http://www.pssclabs.com to learn more. - May 03, 2011 - PSSC Labs

PSSC Labs to Showcase Bionformatics Supercomputer and Other Life Science Compute & Storage Solutions at BIO IT World PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, will be unveiling a bioinformatics supercomputer at Bio IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, MA. The POWERSERVE Quattro I/A 4000 is capable of 48 processor cores, 1TB of memory and 30TB of storage. The supercomputer was designed from the ground up specifically for Life Science applications. The Quattro delivers both power and ROI making it the perfect fit for whole genome de novo assembly, genome mapping and transcriptome analysis. - April 04, 2011 - PSSC Labs

NOVATTE Partners with Bright Computing to Bring HPC to the Masses in Asia Pacific Singapore-based NOVATTE to deliver compute-ready cluster solutions with pre-installed Bright Cluster Manager; two engineering schools at NTU are first customers. - March 25, 2011 - NOVATTE

PSSC Labs Engineers a Small Footprint Supercomputer Ideal for Cloud Computing and Other Hosted Solutions PSSC Labs, based out of Southern California, introduces the POWERSERVE DUO T2000. The server design offers two complete and independent servers in just 1U of rack space. There is no backplane or shared power supply that is typically found in other blade server offerings. Made from recyclable materials and a focus on low power consumption makes this green computing solution ideal for any data center infrastructure and company looking to maximize their ROI. http://www.pssclabs.com - March 19, 2011 - PSSC Labs

Psychsoft Consulting Receives 2010 Best of Business Award Psychsoft Consulting has been selected for the 2010 Best of Business Award in the Computers-Networking category by the SBCA. The SBCA is pleased to announce that Psychsoft Consulting, a Quincy, MA IT consulting firm, has been selected for the 2010 Best of Business Award in the Computers-Networking category. Psychsoft Consulting was founded in 1987 by a group of academicians to provide outstanding cutting edge IT services. - December 20, 2010 - Psychsoftpc

PAL Robotics Announces an Open Contest for Biped Humanoid Robot Design, a Chance to Win $1200 for Contesters PAL Robotics, a humanoid robots R & D company has recently announced a prize of $1200 for winning contester who is selected for best cover design of its next generation of biped humanoid robots under construction. - July 30, 2010 - PAL Robotics

3Leaf Systems to Discuss Benefits of the Cloud 3Leaf Systems CEO B.V. Jagadeesh to Lead Panel Discussion at the Pacific Crest Emerging Technology Summit’s 4th Annual Cloud Computing/Data Center Conference Discussion - February 19, 2010 - 3Leaf Systems

ACME Portable Supports High-Performance DisplayPort Connection Acme Portable Machines, Inc., a leading provider of rugged portable platforms and industrial LCD keyboard drawers, today announced the additional support of portable platforms with high-performance digital display connections. Designed to deliver high resolutions, fast refresh rates, and rich colors,... - January 16, 2010 - ACME Portable Machines, Inc.

Psychsoftpc Offers NVidia 3D Vision Add-on to Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs Psychsoftpc is now making available the NVidia 3D Vision Kit as an add-on to all of its NVidia based Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs, offering its customers a fully immersive 3D stereoscopic experience in many of today's leading pc games. The NVidia 3D Vision kit combined with any NVidia based Psyborg Extreme... - September 28, 2009 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc Offers Customers Free Upgrade to Microsoft Windows 7 To meet the performance computing needs of its customers while protecting their investments, Psychsoftpc is participating in the Windows 7 Upgrade Option Program so its customers can transition easily to Windows 7 when it becomes available. - August 24, 2009 - Psychsoftpc

Psyborg Extreme Workstation Now Available with Quadro FX 5800 Psychsoftpc, a Quincy, MA manufacturer of high performance graphics workstations, announces that the Psyborg Extreme Graphics Workstation Master Edition featuring the Intel Core i7 975 processor now is available with an optional Quadro FX 5800 workstation Graphics Card. The NVIDIA Quadro FX 5800 gives graphic artists, modelers, engineers and scientists the ability to create rich, stunning content in a faster, smoother, and more interactive way. - August 18, 2009 - Psychsoftpc

Brain Research Corporation Brain Research Corporation is developing a hardware neocortex simulator capable of modeling a full human brain, consisting of 30 billion neurons. Completion of the simulator is set for two years from now and is expected to exhibit the full intellectual behavior of the human. Prediction of success of... - July 07, 2009 - Brain Research Corporation

Psychsoftpc Announces the Psychlone Tesla Personal Supercomputer Psychsoftpc announces the release of their new Psychlone Tesla Personal Supercomputer, which enables professionals to tackle some of the toughest computing challenges around right at their desk - April 24, 2009 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc Announces the Psyborg Master Workstation Built Around the Intel Skulltrail Platform Psychsoftpc, a Quincy, MA high-end computer manufacturer, has released the Psyborg Master Workstation built around the Intel Skulltrail Platform. - November 07, 2008 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc Announces the Psyborg Business Class PC For all those business people out there who are sick of riding coach, Psychsoftpc believes it's time for an upgrade. Psychsoftpc says "Welcome to Business Class" with announcement of the Psyborg Business Class PC. - July 29, 2008 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc.com Announces On-Line Treasure Hunt To provide a little fun and some challenge to its visitors, Psychsoftpc.com has hidden downloadable rewards and surprises throughout their web site. In order to find them, you have to search for clues and find the hidden links on the various pages. - October 27, 2007 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc Announces the Psyberlert Emergency Cell Phone Text Messaging System Psychsoftpc announces the availability of their new Psyberlert Emergency Cell Phone Text Messaging System which will allow school administrators to enter alert messages quickly and broadcast them to every member of that institution in the event of an emergency. - June 19, 2007 - Psychsoftpc

The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC from Psychsoftpc Now with True DirectX 10 GPUs on Board The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs from Psychsoftpc now have true DirectX 10 GPUs on board. The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PCs deliver true DirectX 10 performance with ATI HD 2900XT or NVidia Geforce 8800 GTX DirectX 10 GPUs. - June 04, 2007 - Psychsoftpc

The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC is Now Shipping with Windows Vista Ultimate Editon Serious gamers demand a great PC experience, so naturally, the Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC is shipping with Windows Vista Ultimate installed. Designed from the ground up to meet the demanding needs of sophisticated gamers, the Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC looks cool, stays cool and is built for performance. - February 03, 2007 - Psychsoftpc

Psychsoftpc Announces Psyne Creation Station a Novel Product for Retail Point of Purchase Signage Faced with increased competition in retail, the use of innovative point of purchase signs can have an important impact on sales by influencing the customer on the spot, facilitating impulse buys or drawing attention to higher margin items. Yet they are underutilized because stores still rely on traditional print shops to make these in-store signs. To address this issue, Psychsoftpc has developed the Psyne Creation Station, an innovative, all-in-one signage solution for the retail market. - June 10, 2006 - Psychsoftpc

The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC, the PC for Serious Gamers Serious gamers demand a serious PC, one that can handle the newest, most graphics intensive games. The Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC is just such a PC. Designed from the ground up to meet the demanding needs of sophisticated gamers, the Psyborg Extreme Gamer PC looks cool, stays cool and is built for performance. - March 25, 2006 - Psychsoftpc

RSI Inc./CRI Division Awarded Federal GSA Contract for Rugged IT Equipment RSI Inc's CRI Division has been awarded a 5 year Schedule 70 Contract to supply rugged IT equipment including rack mount servers and flat panel displays to government agencies and defense contractors authorized to buy from GSA contracts. - February 08, 2006 - RSI Inc./CRI Division

People on the Move: Dr Steven Windmill, Businessman, Soldier, Poet and Genius Dr Steven Windmill, was recognised by Who's Who for his global thought leadership in business and strategy, following his departure as DGTEDTRIPTPLANS (aka COO) from the £18 Billion DTR change programme in London, UK. Raya Mamarbachi of the 'The Executive Club' has profiled his career and major achievements at http://www.theexecutiveclub.com/member/library/article_view.aspx?thisArticle=101 - November 13, 2005 - Omneta PLC

Who's Who Recognise Dr. Steven Windmill: Businessman, Soldier and Poet Who's Who recognise Dr. Steven Windmill, the ex-CEO of Omneta Ltd, for his outstanding achievements in business; successfully leading an £18 Billion ($30 Billion) change programme - the largest single change-management project in Europe. - October 16, 2005 - Omneta PLC

UK Supercomputer Announced in Paris The UK will shortly enjoy the benefits of a new concept in supercomputing. Announced by Omneta at the Apple Expo 2005, in Paris, on the 20 September 2005. - September 22, 2005 - Omneta PLC