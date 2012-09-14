|
PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC
8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S.
"We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU
Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler
Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality.
Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a stabilizing,... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH
To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate
The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier
Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies
Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes
Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy
Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family
At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain
Black and Blanco, Inc. makers of Sandcastles, Unique Rye Cookies Baked in NYC, announces the recent addition to their growing cookie line, Deep Chocolate Infrared, a dark chocolate version of the intriguingly original sandie shortbread biscuit the company has been selling since 2011. The GMO free, vegan biscuits come to the marketplace with the launch of Black and Blanco’s new packaging, a sophisticated little 6 sided box that will hold 8 Sandcastles. - September 10, 2012 - Black + Blanco
TheyAreNews.com: Natra, Spanish multinational specializing in the production and marketing of cocoa-derived and chocolate products, with a prominent approach to chocolate products for the private label brand and other food companies, has managed to take another step in its expansion project outside Europe, after entering into a supply contract with one of the reference distributions of chocolate products in China. - June 12, 2012 - Natra
From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the online... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler
Harrington Group, Inc. (d/b/a HGI, Inc. in the state of North Carolina) is pleased to announce the addition of Robert McFeaters to the engineering team. Mr. McFeaters is a 2010 graduate from Georgia Tech, where he earned his BS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He has joined Harrington Group... - September 24, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain
Over the past 25 years, Harrington Group, Inc. has become one of the largest and most experienced firms headquartered in the southeastern United Sates specializing in fire protection engineering, forensic fire engineering, and property loss control consulting. - April 28, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
To help celebrate 25 years of unsurpassed excellence in the fire protection engineering industry, Harrington Group, Inc. announces the launch of its new website, www.hgi-fire.com. The modern, clean redesign will provide visitors with a more interactive channel to learn about the firm and the expertise... - April 02, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Julia Baker Confections (JBC), the luxury confections brand launched by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Pastry Chef Julia Baker, has officially been certified as Kosher by the Greater Phoenix Va’ad Hakashruth, a nonprofit agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix that oversees compliance in accordance... - December 11, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Luxury Food Executive Francesco Roccato joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer for the luxury chocolate brand located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Francesco oversees the company’s sales and operations directives, and is responsible for strategically expanding the brand’s consumer base through marketing and sales efforts. - December 01, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Sugar Flower Bakery Delivers Homestyle, All-Natural Cookies Anywhere in the U.S. - April 05, 2010 - Sugar Flower Bakery
Chocoveda, Inc. launches the Chakra Truffle Box, the first collection of decadent organic dark chocolate truffles infused with Ayurvedic herbal tonics. - April 02, 2010 - Chocoveda, Inc.
A fantastic new handmade chocolate shop is opening in Loughborough.
Local entrepreneur Peter Gardner has struck gold with Chocolate Alchemy, a new concept for Loughborough, opening in the New Year. - January 02, 2010 - Chocolate Alchemy
Aequare is Only Chocolatier to Source Ingredients and Manufacture in Country of Origin - September 19, 2009 - Aequare Chocolates
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates
In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States.
Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic Hispaniola... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
'IgnaFire Chocolates' provides unprocessed, whole-bean chocolates wrapped in completely biodegradable packaging that is ready for gift-giving. - October 27, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix
This Father's Day, Women Are Turning the Tables on Men by Giving Them Gourmet Patchi Chocolate Purchased Online. - June 06, 2008 - Patchi
Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company
IgnaFire Chocolates introduces completely biodegradable and dissolvable packaging, and a conscientious business model. - January 29, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix
Existing on carrots and lettuce in an attempt to detoxify post Christmas gluttony is now a thing of the past, thanks to Total Raw Food Ltd’s 'Real Raw Chocolate' bar range. - December 08, 2007 - Total Raw Food
You are invited ...
Can Chocolate Save The World?
"Yes it can!" says, John M. Rossini, Founding Member, Travel Chocolate ™ LLC, "And you can find out how, first hand on December 1."
Travel Chocolate ™ LLC (TC) in conjunction with the Open Center invite you to the:
Open... - November 29, 2007 - Travel Chocolate ™ LLC
Sophisticated Snack-filled Cocktail Shakers Available in Three Versatile Sizes - May 04, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company
Phillips Candy House, Boston’s oldest chocolatier, is supporting Rosie’s Place, a sanctuary for poor and homeless women. For every handmade signature chocolate covered cherry sold during the month of May, Phillip’s Candy House will donate a portion of the proceeds to helping women in... - May 03, 2007 - Phillips Candy House
Award-winning cookie gets a new chocolate twist and creative new packaging. - March 30, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company
Kansas City based chocolate shop, Treat Mountain, opens their online shop to offer selections of gourmet chocolates and truffles to customers nationwide. - March 29, 2007 - TreatMountain.com
Stop by and sample Phillips marshmallow Peeps hand-dipped in chocolate this Saturday, March 31st, 2007. - March 24, 2007 - Phillips Candy House
Enter a new online competition at Jim Garrahy’s Fudge Kitchen to win free fudge for a year. - March 10, 2007 - Jim Garrahy's Fudge Kitchen
Treatmountain.com, a supplier of the finest in European and Swiss style truffles and imported Belgian chocolates is now offering its premium collections online. The latest craze for gourmet chocolate is pushing companies with top-end products to offer select tastes in chocolates to the web community.
TreatMountain has joined the ranks of other fine chocolate outlets to provide for the more discriminating of tastes and cocoa lovers. - March 05, 2007 - TreatMountain.com
Belgique, a Northern California gourmet chocolate company has received commitments from several well-known celebrities who are also visual artists, to create original artwork for company's packaging in exchange Belgique will donate a significant portion of profits from the sales of the spring gift boxes to each celebrity's favorite charity. - September 13, 2006 - Belgique Truffle Gateau