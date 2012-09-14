PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
MAE Fine Foods LLC
Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive
When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC
8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award
8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU
Cailler
Win a Custom Box of Cailler Chocolate - Featuring Original Artwork of You and a Loved One - Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler
Certified Organic Confectionery Performers by Norevo
Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality. Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a stabilizing,... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH
Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left
To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Cocoa Crate Delivering Monthly Quality Artisan Chocolates to Your Door
Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate
The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016
The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Baron Chocolatier
The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier
Baron Chocolatier
Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier
Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar.
Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies
My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts
Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes
LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be
Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy
Cocoa Family
Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified
Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family
Sandra Champlain
Connecticut Author, Sandra Champlain, Gives Free Help on "Grief" to Those Impacted by Elementary School Shooting December 14, 2012
At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain
New York City-Based Black + Blanco Announces New Cookie and New Packaging
Black and Blanco, Inc. makers of Sandcastles, Unique Rye Cookies Baked in NYC, announces the recent addition to their growing cookie line, Deep Chocolate Infrared, a dark chocolate version of the intriguingly original sandie shortbread biscuit the company has been selling since 2011. The GMO free, vegan biscuits come to the marketplace with the launch of Black and Blanco’s new packaging, a sophisticated little 6 sided box that will hold 8 Sandcastles. - September 10, 2012 - Black + Blanco
Natra
Natra Drives Its Growth Strategy in Asia with the Signing of a Supply Contract in China
TheyAreNews.com: Natra, Spanish multinational specializing in the production and marketing of cocoa-derived and chocolate products, with a prominent approach to chocolate products for the private label brand and other food companies, has managed to take another step in its expansion project outside Europe, after entering into a supply contract with one of the reference distributions of chocolate products in China. - June 12, 2012 - Natra
Launch of the New Maison Cailler Brand and Its Personalised Pralines
From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the online... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler
Robert McFeaters Joins Harrington Group, Inc.
Harrington Group, Inc. (d/b/a HGI, Inc. in the state of North Carolina) is pleased to announce the addition of Robert McFeaters to the engineering team. Mr. McFeaters is a 2010 graduate from Georgia Tech, where he earned his BS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He has joined Harrington Group... - September 24, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
"How to Survive Grief" Free Audio - Coffee and Chocolate Store Owner, Adds to Her Menu: Teaching People "How to Survive Grief"
Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain
Harrington Group, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Over the past 25 years, Harrington Group, Inc. has become one of the largest and most experienced firms headquartered in the southeastern United Sates specializing in fire protection engineering, forensic fire engineering, and property loss control consulting. - April 28, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Harrington Group Launches New, Interactive Website
To help celebrate 25 years of unsurpassed excellence in the fire protection engineering industry, Harrington Group, Inc. announces the launch of its new website, www.hgi-fire.com. The modern, clean redesign will provide visitors with a more interactive channel to learn about the firm and the expertise... - April 02, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Julia Baker Confections Announces Kosher Certification Approval for Line of Luxurious Chocolates and Confections
Julia Baker Confections (JBC), the luxury confections brand launched by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Pastry Chef Julia Baker, has officially been certified as Kosher by the Greater Phoenix Va’ad Hakashruth, a nonprofit agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix that oversees compliance in accordance... - December 11, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Julia Baker Confections
Francesco Roccato Joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer
Luxury Food Executive Francesco Roccato joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer for the luxury chocolate brand located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Francesco oversees the company’s sales and operations directives, and is responsible for strategically expanding the brand’s consumer base through marketing and sales efforts. - December 01, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Sugar Flower Bakery
Sugar Flower Bakery Offers a Fresh-Baked Gift Idea for Mother's Day
Sugar Flower Bakery Delivers Homestyle, All-Natural Cookies Anywhere in the U.S. - April 05, 2010 - Sugar Flower Bakery
Chocoveda, Inc. Announces the Launching of the 1st Gourmet Ayurvedic Chocolates in the US with Their Chakra Truffle Box
Chocoveda, Inc. launches the Chakra Truffle Box, the first collection of decadent organic dark chocolate truffles infused with Ayurvedic herbal tonics. - April 02, 2010 - Chocoveda, Inc.
Chocolate Alchemy Open New Shop in Loughborough
A fantastic new handmade chocolate shop is opening in Loughborough. Local entrepreneur Peter Gardner has struck gold with Chocolate Alchemy, a new concept for Loughborough, opening in the New Year. - January 02, 2010 - Chocolate Alchemy
Aequare Fine Chocolates Brings World-Class Ecuadorian Chocolates to the U.S. Market
Aequare is Only Chocolatier to Source Ingredients and Manufacture in Country of Origin - September 19, 2009 - Aequare Chocolates
Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces the Sweet Ride
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates
Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Fudge Voted in the Top 5 by Mother Earth News
In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Marabel Farms Opens New Warehouse Facilities in Arcadia, California
Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States. Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic Hispaniola... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms
Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Organic "Gourmet Fudge Bar" from Earth's Sweet Pleasures Debuts at the New Whole Foods Market in Roseville, California
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
IgnaFire Chocolates Helps Us Enjoy a Green Holiday
'IgnaFire Chocolates' provides unprocessed, whole-bean chocolates wrapped in completely biodegradable packaging that is ready for gift-giving. - October 27, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
Eat Gourmet Chocolate: Fight Hunger - 2 Days of Truffles from Chocolix.com Goes to Fight Hunger
On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix
Real Men Love Chocolate: Elegant, Luxurious Patchi Gourmet Chocolates Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift
This Father's Day, Women Are Turning the Tables on Men by Giving Them Gourmet Patchi Chocolate Purchased Online. - June 06, 2008 - Patchi
Byrd Cookie Company Inaugurates Apple Pie Cookies, Part of Its "Vote with Taste" Stars and Stripes Gift Collection
Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company
Greening of Food Packaging
IgnaFire Chocolates introduces completely biodegradable and dissolvable packaging, and a conscientious business model. - January 29, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
Giant Truffles Promise Good Love and Sex for Christmas
Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix
Make Room for Raw Chocolate During This Years January Detox
Existing on carrots and lettuce in an attempt to detoxify post Christmas gluttony is now a thing of the past, thanks to Total Raw Food Ltd’s 'Real Raw Chocolate' bar range. - December 08, 2007 - Total Raw Food
Can Chocolate Save the World? Find Out How on December 1 at the New York Open Center, NYC
You are invited ... Can Chocolate Save The World? "Yes it can!" says, John M. Rossini, Founding Member, Travel Chocolate ™ LLC, "And you can find out how, first hand on December 1." Travel Chocolate ™ LLC (TC) in conjunction with the Open Center invite you to the: Open... - November 29, 2007 - Travel Chocolate ™ LLC
Byrd Cookie Company Savory Cocktail Snack Mix Shakes Up Springtime
Sophisticated Snack-filled Cocktail Shakers Available in Three Versatile Sizes - May 04, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company
Phillips’ Chocolate Sales to Benefit Rosie’s Place for Poor and Homeless Women
Phillips Candy House, Boston’s oldest chocolatier, is supporting Rosie’s Place, a sanctuary for poor and homeless women. For every handmade signature chocolate covered cherry sold during the month of May, Phillip’s Candy House will donate a portion of the proceeds to helping women in... - May 03, 2007 - Phillips Candy House
Byrd Cookie Company Introduces “Chocolate Key Lime Coolers”
Award-winning cookie gets a new chocolate twist and creative new packaging. - March 30, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company
Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Offered Online from Treat Mountain Gourmet Chocolates
Kansas City based chocolate shop, Treat Mountain, opens their online shop to offer selections of gourmet chocolates and truffles to customers nationwide. - March 29, 2007 - TreatMountain.com
Easter Bunny to Make Guest Appearance at Boston’s Phillips Candy House
Stop by and sample Phillips marshmallow Peeps hand-dipped in chocolate this Saturday, March 31st, 2007. - March 24, 2007 - Phillips Candy House
Win Free Fudge for a Year
Enter a new online competition at Jim Garrahy’s Fudge Kitchen to win free fudge for a year. - March 10, 2007 - Jim Garrahy's Fudge Kitchen
Gourmet Chocolates Move On-line from TreatMountain.com
Treatmountain.com, a supplier of the finest in European and Swiss style truffles and imported Belgian chocolates is now offering its premium collections online. The latest craze for gourmet chocolate is pushing companies with top-end products to offer select tastes in chocolates to the web community. TreatMountain has joined the ranks of other fine chocolate outlets to provide for the more discriminating of tastes and cocoa lovers. - March 05, 2007 - TreatMountain.com
Several Celebrity Artists Make Deal to Create Artwork for Chocolate Company's 2007 Spring Packaging
Belgique, a Northern California gourmet chocolate company has received commitments from several well-known celebrities who are also visual artists, to create original artwork for company's packaging in exchange Belgique will donate a significant portion of profits from the sales of the spring gift boxes to each celebrity's favorite charity. - September 13, 2006 - Belgique Truffle Gateau
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 51 Page: 1 | 2 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help