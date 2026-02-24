Recent Headlines
Within Chocolate & Confectionery Manufacturing from Cacao Beans
17 Years Shaping Chocolate: Ricardo Trillos Returns to Open Chocoa Forum
For the second consecutive year, The Choconnector founder delivered entrepreneurship and business development sessions for chocolate makers and cacao associations attending Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate industry festival. - February 24, 2026 - The Choconnector
Amrichi Launches STEM-based Gelato Science Workshop for School Children
Amrichi has launched a new STEM-based educational workshop for school children, using gelato making as a hands-on platform to introduce Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) concepts through real-world application. The workshop is conducted by Amrichi Founder Jeffrey Tan, a... - January 07, 2026 - Amrichi Sdn Bhd
From Oaxaca to Singapore: The Moon Shift Strikes Gold (and Silver) Again — This Time in Asia
The Moon Shift — an artisanal destilado de agave handcrafted in Santiago Matatlán, Oaxaca — is making waves on the global spirits stage once again. After earning top honors at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition earlier this year, the brand just captured two of only six medals awarded in the Mezcal Category at the 2025 Asia World Spirits Competition in Singapore. - August 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
French Heritage Cuisine: Promoting Condiment and Specialty Food Brands in Engaging Home Cooks
French Heritage Cuisine LLC announces a new service to help food brands connect with home cooks. Educating home cooks about a brand's condiments or specialty foods can increase brand reach and awareness. French Heritage Cuisine primarily focuses on European and American cuisines while integrating... - May 28, 2025 - French Heritage Cuisine LLC
Russell Stover x Southwest Airlines Take Love to New Heights This Valentine’s Day
This Valentine’s Day, Russell Stover Chocolates and Southwest Airlines® have teamed up to deliver a sweet experience to celebrate love bringing together the beloved brand known for their heart-shaped box and the LUV® airline. Russell Stover, based in Kansas City and the #1 brand at... - February 14, 2025 - Russell Stover
Bissinger's Celebrates 95 Years in Saint Louis, Missouri
Bissinger’s is celebrating a big Anniversary. The 350-year-old handcrafted chocolatier is celebrating 95 years in Saint Louis. In 1927, Karl Bissinger moved the company from Cincinnati to Saint Louis and brought with him his loyal candy maker and the Bissinger’s family recipe book dated... - August 18, 2022 - Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Ciranda Names New CEO to Succeed Founder
Ciranda, Inc., a leading supplier of organic and fair-trade food ingredients, has chosen Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer. Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language, combined with his extensive experience in global food ingredients... - July 22, 2020 - Ciranda, Inc.
World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador
Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate
Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive
When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC
8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award
8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement,... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU
Win a Custom Box of Cailler Chocolate - Featuring Original Artwork of You and a Loved One - Just in Time for Valentine's Day
Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler
Certified Organic Confectionery Performers by Norevo
Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality. Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH
Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left
To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
Cocoa Crate Delivering Monthly Quality Artisan Chocolates to Your Door
Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate
The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016
The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate
The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier
Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November
Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier
Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar.
Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies
My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts
Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes
LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be
Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy
Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified
Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family
Connecticut Author, Sandra Champlain, Gives Free Help on "Grief" to Those Impacted by Elementary School Shooting December 14, 2012
At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain
New York City-Based Black + Blanco Announces New Cookie and New Packaging
Black and Blanco, Inc. makers of Sandcastles, Unique Rye Cookies Baked in NYC, announces the recent addition to their growing cookie line, Deep Chocolate Infrared, a dark chocolate version of the intriguingly original sandie shortbread biscuit the company has been selling since 2011. The GMO free, vegan biscuits come to the marketplace with the launch of Black and Blanco’s new packaging, a sophisticated little 6 sided box that will hold 8 Sandcastles. - September 10, 2012 - Black + Blanco
Natra Drives Its Growth Strategy in Asia with the Signing of a Supply Contract in China
TheyAreNews.com: Natra, Spanish multinational specializing in the production and marketing of cocoa-derived and chocolate products, with a prominent approach to chocolate products for the private label brand and other food companies, has managed to take another step in its expansion project outside Europe, after entering into a supply contract with one of the reference distributions of chocolate products in China. - June 12, 2012 - Natra
Launch of the New Maison Cailler Brand and Its Personalised Pralines
From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler
Robert McFeaters Joins Harrington Group, Inc.
Harrington Group, Inc. (d/b/a HGI, Inc. in the state of North Carolina) is pleased to announce the addition of Robert McFeaters to the engineering team. Mr. McFeaters is a 2010 graduate from Georgia Tech, where he earned his BS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He has joined Harrington... - September 24, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
"How to Survive Grief" Free Audio - Coffee and Chocolate Store Owner, Adds to Her Menu: Teaching People "How to Survive Grief"
Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain
Harrington Group, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary
Over the past 25 years, Harrington Group, Inc. has become one of the largest and most experienced firms headquartered in the southeastern United Sates specializing in fire protection engineering, forensic fire engineering, and property loss control consulting. - April 28, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Harrington Group Launches New, Interactive Website
To help celebrate 25 years of unsurpassed excellence in the fire protection engineering industry, Harrington Group, Inc. announces the launch of its new website, www.hgi-fire.com. The modern, clean redesign will provide visitors with a more interactive channel to learn about the firm and the... - April 02, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.
Julia Baker Confections Announces Kosher Certification Approval for Line of Luxurious Chocolates and Confections
Julia Baker Confections (JBC), the luxury confections brand launched by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Pastry Chef Julia Baker, has officially been certified as Kosher by the Greater Phoenix Va’ad Hakashruth, a nonprofit agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix that oversees compliance in... - December 11, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Francesco Roccato Joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer
Luxury Food Executive Francesco Roccato joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer for the luxury chocolate brand located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Francesco oversees the company’s sales and operations directives, and is responsible for strategically expanding the brand’s consumer base through marketing and sales efforts. - December 01, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections
Sugar Flower Bakery Offers a Fresh-Baked Gift Idea for Mother's Day
Sugar Flower Bakery Delivers Homestyle, All-Natural Cookies Anywhere in the U.S. - April 05, 2010 - Sugar Flower Bakery
Chocoveda, Inc. Announces the Launching of the 1st Gourmet Ayurvedic Chocolates in the US with Their Chakra Truffle Box
Chocoveda, Inc. launches the Chakra Truffle Box, the first collection of decadent organic dark chocolate truffles infused with Ayurvedic herbal tonics. - April 02, 2010 - Chocoveda, Inc.
Chocolate Alchemy Open New Shop in Loughborough
A fantastic new handmade chocolate shop is opening in Loughborough. Local entrepreneur Peter Gardner has struck gold with Chocolate Alchemy, a new concept for Loughborough, opening in the New Year. - January 02, 2010 - Chocolate Alchemy
Aequare Fine Chocolates Brings World-Class Ecuadorian Chocolates to the U.S. Market
Aequare is Only Chocolatier to Source Ingredients and Manufacture in Country of Origin - September 19, 2009 - Aequare Chocolates
Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces the Sweet Ride
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Fudge Voted in the Top 5 by Mother Earth News
In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Marabel Farms Opens New Warehouse Facilities in Arcadia, California
Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States. Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms
Organic "Gourmet Fudge Bar" from Earth's Sweet Pleasures Debuts at the New Whole Foods Market in Roseville, California
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
IgnaFire Chocolates Helps Us Enjoy a Green Holiday
'IgnaFire Chocolates' provides unprocessed, whole-bean chocolates wrapped in completely biodegradable packaging that is ready for gift-giving. - October 27, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
Eat Gourmet Chocolate: Fight Hunger - 2 Days of Truffles from Chocolix.com Goes to Fight Hunger
On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix
Real Men Love Chocolate: Elegant, Luxurious Patchi Gourmet Chocolates Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift
This Father's Day, Women Are Turning the Tables on Men by Giving Them Gourmet Patchi Chocolate Purchased Online. - June 06, 2008 - Patchi
Byrd Cookie Company Inaugurates Apple Pie Cookies, Part of Its "Vote with Taste" Stars and Stripes Gift Collection
Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company
Greening of Food Packaging
IgnaFire Chocolates introduces completely biodegradable and dissolvable packaging, and a conscientious business model. - January 29, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC
Giant Truffles Promise Good Love and Sex for Christmas
Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix
Make Room for Raw Chocolate During This Years January Detox
Existing on carrots and lettuce in an attempt to detoxify post Christmas gluttony is now a thing of the past, thanks to Total Raw Food Ltd’s 'Real Raw Chocolate' bar range. - December 08, 2007 - Total Raw Food
Can Chocolate Save the World? Find Out How on December 1 at the New York Open Center, NYC
You are invited ... Can Chocolate Save The World? "Yes it can!" says, John M. Rossini, Founding Member, Travel Chocolate ™ LLC, "And you can find out how, first hand on December 1." Travel Chocolate ™ LLC (TC) in conjunction with the Open Center invite you to... - November 29, 2007 - Travel Chocolate ™ LLC