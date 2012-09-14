PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

World’s Most Expensive Chocolate Brand Creates "Noah’s Ark" of Ancient Cacao To’ak Chocolate Resurrects a 5,300-year-old Variety of Cacao in Ecuador Famous for its ultra-luxurious dark chocolate aged in specialty casks, To'ak Chocolate is now creating a "Noah's Ark" of endangered cacao. The bold new project is aimed at resurrecting the oldest and rarest variety of cacao on earth, previously believed to be extinct. - January 25, 2018 - To'ak Chocolate

Family Tragedy Leads to "Sweet" Business Venture; Husband Founds "MAE Fine Foods" to Keep Wife’s Spirit Alive When entrepreneur Richard Elwell of Buckeye, Arizona lost his wife Melinda to brain cancer in 2016, he knew he needed to do something to keep her spirit alive. He reflected on all of the things Melinda loved in life: spending time with family and friends, giving back to the community, and chocolate. - August 10, 2017 - MAE Fine Foods LLC

8:30 PUSU Chocolates Wins 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award 8:30 PUSU was awarded 2017 Top Rated Chocolate Award at Veganba, the 100% plant-based expert in the U.S. "We are deeply honored to be recognized with this award in conjunction with the launch of our 100% plant-based chocolate portfolio," says spokeswoman Angela Wood. In a statement, VEGANBA... - August 02, 2017 - 8:30 PUSU

Win a Custom Box of Cailler Chocolate - Featuring Original Artwork of You and a Loved One - Just in Time for Valentine's Day Celebrate the true meaning of Valentine’s Day with Cailler - home of Swiss chocolate since 1819. Win a Valentine’s gift unlike any other – artwork featuring you and your loved one on a limited edition box of Cailler. For a chance to win, share your favorite photo with #LoveCailler and follow @CaillerChocolate on Instagram. For more info visit Cailler.com. Shop Cailler for Valentine's Day on Amazon! - January 23, 2017 - Cailler

Certified Organic Confectionery Performers by Norevo Norevo released the first certified organic Confectionery Performers in 2016. The product range from their own development is now expanded by Quick Coat, Quick Shine and Quick Oil in certified organic quality. Quick Coat BIO is a pre-coating agent for the centers of pan-coated products. It forms a stabilizing,... - August 07, 2016 - Norevo GmbH

Most Prized Cacao in the World on Brink of Extinction; To’ak Chocolate Raises Funds to Save the Only 15 Trees Left To’ak Chocolate, young small-batch company known for their fair-trade luxury chocolate bars, launches a crowdfunding campaign to rescue ancient Ecuadorian cacao and thousands of years of flavor from extinction. - June 04, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

Cocoa Crate Delivering Monthly Quality Artisan Chocolates to Your Door Fresno company partners with award winning Chocolatier, while helping farmers. - April 21, 2016 - Cocoa Crate

The World’s First Vintage Chocolate Aged for 18 Months, Launching for Easter 2016 The era of vintage dark chocolate has just begun. Boundary-pushing chocolate company To’ak launches a bar of dark chocolate that has been aged for 18 months in a 50-year-old Cognac cask. - March 23, 2016 - To'ak Chocolate

The New Generation of Chocolate Heads to The Oscars Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, will be representing their brand at several Pre-Oscars events this weekend. - February 22, 2016 - Baron Chocolatier

Baron Chocolatier Participates in No-Shave November Baron Chocolatier, a Chicago-based chocolate company, is changing their social media profile pictures everyday to follow an employee's journey through No-Shave November. - October 31, 2015 - Baron Chocolatier

Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar. Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies

My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes

LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy

Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family

Connecticut Author, Sandra Champlain, Gives Free Help on "Grief" to Those Impacted by Elementary School Shooting December 14, 2012 At least 27 shot and killed, including children, at a Newtown, Connecticut elementary school. Sandra Champlain, author of "How to Survive Grief" and "We Don't Die - A Skeptic's Discovery of Life After Death" gives families important tools to deal with their pain at this emotional time. - December 14, 2012 - Sandra Champlain

New York City-Based Black + Blanco Announces New Cookie and New Packaging Black and Blanco, Inc. makers of Sandcastles, Unique Rye Cookies Baked in NYC, announces the recent addition to their growing cookie line, Deep Chocolate Infrared, a dark chocolate version of the intriguingly original sandie shortbread biscuit the company has been selling since 2011. The GMO free, vegan biscuits come to the marketplace with the launch of Black and Blanco’s new packaging, a sophisticated little 6 sided box that will hold 8 Sandcastles. - September 10, 2012 - Black + Blanco

Natra Drives Its Growth Strategy in Asia with the Signing of a Supply Contract in China TheyAreNews.com: Natra, Spanish multinational specializing in the production and marketing of cocoa-derived and chocolate products, with a prominent approach to chocolate products for the private label brand and other food companies, has managed to take another step in its expansion project outside Europe, after entering into a supply contract with one of the reference distributions of chocolate products in China. - June 12, 2012 - Natra

Launch of the New Maison Cailler Brand and Its Personalised Pralines From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the online... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler

Robert McFeaters Joins Harrington Group, Inc. Harrington Group, Inc. (d/b/a HGI, Inc. in the state of North Carolina) is pleased to announce the addition of Robert McFeaters to the engineering team. Mr. McFeaters is a 2010 graduate from Georgia Tech, where he earned his BS in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering. He has joined Harrington Group... - September 24, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.

Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern

"How to Survive Grief" Free Audio - Coffee and Chocolate Store Owner, Adds to Her Menu: Teaching People "How to Survive Grief" Chocolate makes almost everyone feel good. However, in May 2010 when her father died, Kent Coffee and Chocolate Company's owner, Sandra Champlain realized more than chocolate was needed. After the unexpected breakup with her previously-close siblings and the horrendous pain she experienced during grieving, Sandra knew there must be a reason for grief. She found some surprising information on why we grieve, why families come apart and what a person can do to move through grief faster. - May 08, 2011 - Sandra Champlain

Harrington Group, Inc. Celebrates 25th Anniversary Over the past 25 years, Harrington Group, Inc. has become one of the largest and most experienced firms headquartered in the southeastern United Sates specializing in fire protection engineering, forensic fire engineering, and property loss control consulting. - April 28, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.

Harrington Group Launches New, Interactive Website To help celebrate 25 years of unsurpassed excellence in the fire protection engineering industry, Harrington Group, Inc. announces the launch of its new website, www.hgi-fire.com. The modern, clean redesign will provide visitors with a more interactive channel to learn about the firm and the expertise... - April 02, 2011 - Harrington Group, Inc.

Julia Baker Confections Announces Kosher Certification Approval for Line of Luxurious Chocolates and Confections Julia Baker Confections (JBC), the luxury confections brand launched by Le Cordon Bleu-trained Pastry Chef Julia Baker, has officially been certified as Kosher by the Greater Phoenix Va’ad Hakashruth, a nonprofit agency of the Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix that oversees compliance in accordance... - December 11, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections

Francesco Roccato Joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer Luxury Food Executive Francesco Roccato joins Julia Baker Confections as Chief Operating Officer for the luxury chocolate brand located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Francesco oversees the company’s sales and operations directives, and is responsible for strategically expanding the brand’s consumer base through marketing and sales efforts. - December 01, 2010 - Julia Baker Confections

Chocoveda, Inc. Announces the Launching of the 1st Gourmet Ayurvedic Chocolates in the US with Their Chakra Truffle Box Chocoveda, Inc. launches the Chakra Truffle Box, the first collection of decadent organic dark chocolate truffles infused with Ayurvedic herbal tonics. - April 02, 2010 - Chocoveda, Inc.

Chocolate Alchemy Open New Shop in Loughborough A fantastic new handmade chocolate shop is opening in Loughborough. Local entrepreneur Peter Gardner has struck gold with Chocolate Alchemy, a new concept for Loughborough, opening in the New Year. - January 02, 2010 - Chocolate Alchemy

Aequare Fine Chocolates Brings World-Class Ecuadorian Chocolates to the U.S. Market Aequare is Only Chocolatier to Source Ingredients and Manufacture in Country of Origin - September 19, 2009 - Aequare Chocolates

Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company

Morkes® Chocolates Introduces the Sweet Ride Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates

Earth's Sweet Pleasures Fudge Voted in the Top 5 by Mother Earth News In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures

Marabel Farms Opens New Warehouse Facilities in Arcadia, California Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States. Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic Hispaniola... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms

Organic "Gourmet Fudge Bar" from Earth's Sweet Pleasures Debuts at the New Whole Foods Market in Roseville, California Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures

IgnaFire Chocolates Helps Us Enjoy a Green Holiday 'IgnaFire Chocolates' provides unprocessed, whole-bean chocolates wrapped in completely biodegradable packaging that is ready for gift-giving. - October 27, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC

Eat Gourmet Chocolate: Fight Hunger - 2 Days of Truffles from Chocolix.com Goes to Fight Hunger On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix

Real Men Love Chocolate: Elegant, Luxurious Patchi Gourmet Chocolates Make the Perfect Father’s Day Gift This Father's Day, Women Are Turning the Tables on Men by Giving Them Gourmet Patchi Chocolate Purchased Online. - June 06, 2008 - Patchi

Byrd Cookie Company Inaugurates Apple Pie Cookies, Part of Its "Vote with Taste" Stars and Stripes Gift Collection Byrd Cookie Company is as American as apple pie and so is the newest flavor in its flagship line of bite-sized cookies. Chewy natural apple bits combined with cinnamon and sugar make this sweet and spicy cookie confection an instant classic. Apple Pie Cookies are available in a decorative "Stars and Stripes" 6 ounce tin, perfect for summer gifts and entertaining. - May 21, 2008 - Byrd Cookie Company

Greening of Food Packaging IgnaFire Chocolates introduces completely biodegradable and dissolvable packaging, and a conscientious business model. - January 29, 2008 - Ignabar, LLC

Giant Truffles Promise Good Love and Sex for Christmas Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix

Make Room for Raw Chocolate During This Years January Detox Existing on carrots and lettuce in an attempt to detoxify post Christmas gluttony is now a thing of the past, thanks to Total Raw Food Ltd’s 'Real Raw Chocolate' bar range. - December 08, 2007 - Total Raw Food

Can Chocolate Save the World? Find Out How on December 1 at the New York Open Center, NYC You are invited ... Can Chocolate Save The World? "Yes it can!" says, John M. Rossini, Founding Member, Travel Chocolate ™ LLC, "And you can find out how, first hand on December 1." Travel Chocolate ™ LLC (TC) in conjunction with the Open Center invite you to the: Open... - November 29, 2007 - Travel Chocolate ™ LLC

Byrd Cookie Company Savory Cocktail Snack Mix Shakes Up Springtime Sophisticated Snack-filled Cocktail Shakers Available in Three Versatile Sizes - May 04, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company

Phillips’ Chocolate Sales to Benefit Rosie’s Place for Poor and Homeless Women Phillips Candy House, Boston’s oldest chocolatier, is supporting Rosie’s Place, a sanctuary for poor and homeless women. For every handmade signature chocolate covered cherry sold during the month of May, Phillip’s Candy House will donate a portion of the proceeds to helping women in... - May 03, 2007 - Phillips Candy House

Byrd Cookie Company Introduces “Chocolate Key Lime Coolers” Award-winning cookie gets a new chocolate twist and creative new packaging. - March 30, 2007 - Byrd Cookie Company

Gourmet Chocolate Truffles Offered Online from Treat Mountain Gourmet Chocolates Kansas City based chocolate shop, Treat Mountain, opens their online shop to offer selections of gourmet chocolates and truffles to customers nationwide. - March 29, 2007 - TreatMountain.com

Easter Bunny to Make Guest Appearance at Boston’s Phillips Candy House Stop by and sample Phillips marshmallow Peeps hand-dipped in chocolate this Saturday, March 31st, 2007. - March 24, 2007 - Phillips Candy House

Win Free Fudge for a Year Enter a new online competition at Jim Garrahy’s Fudge Kitchen to win free fudge for a year. - March 10, 2007 - Jim Garrahy's Fudge Kitchen

Gourmet Chocolates Move On-line from TreatMountain.com Treatmountain.com, a supplier of the finest in European and Swiss style truffles and imported Belgian chocolates is now offering its premium collections online. The latest craze for gourmet chocolate is pushing companies with top-end products to offer select tastes in chocolates to the web community. TreatMountain has joined the ranks of other fine chocolate outlets to provide for the more discriminating of tastes and cocoa lovers. - March 05, 2007 - TreatMountain.com