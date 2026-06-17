Introducing One Chocolate at a Time Assortment. This box of chocolate has been designed specifically to raise funds for the Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities. One Chocolate at a Time contains 15 chocolates-each one unique in terms of flavor, shape and decoration. No two chocolates are the same. Each chocolate is designed to embrace the sweet uniqueness of each and every one of us. - July 23, 2014 - The Chocolate Spectrum