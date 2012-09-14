PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Austin-based Artisanal Chocolatier is featured in the new book, "The Chocolatier's Primer." - September 06, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate fundraisers... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
The National Autism Registry (NARY) of Palm Beach has announced a $24,984 Grant from West Palm Beach-based health funder Quantum Foundation to increase employability for adults with autism and other special needs through increased health and hygiene knowledge.
People with autism and other intellectual... - January 14, 2017 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.
North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free vegan... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.
Nathalia Wiemers, chocolatier and founder of N’ Cup Chocolate, has finalized plans to launch her campaign of chocolate ecstasy on select American cities for this Easter. Research and development for the project has been underway since last year, and is now complete. Operations launched earlier this year with a website and a catering service. - March 27, 2015 - N' Cup Chocolate
Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California.
The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are voted... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.
Introducing One Chocolate at a Time Assortment. This box of chocolate has been designed specifically to raise funds for the Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities. One Chocolate at a Time contains 15 chocolates-each one unique in terms of flavor, shape and decoration. No two chocolates are the same. Each chocolate is designed to embrace the sweet uniqueness of each and every one of us. - July 23, 2014 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies.
Three industry... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.
Rachel Dunn Chocolates, located in Concord, CA is using a unique approach to finding the best talent for their holiday job search. Interested applicants can apply by submitting a brief YouTube video talking about why they would be great for this sweet opportunity. Learn more at www.RachelDunnChocolates.com (Select Talent Search from the title menu.) - October 29, 2013 - Rachel Dunn Chocolates
Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies
Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes
Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy
Beacon, New York-based Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio, are pleased to announce the expansion of their Birthday Party options with the collaboration of local personality "Princess Wow."
The Chocolate Studio currently hosts chocolate making parties in which guests create their own chocolate... - February 01, 2013 - Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio
Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher.
The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and chicory),... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Morrows Nuts, one of America’s oldest purveyors of Fresh Roasted Nuts and Fine Candies, will launch its online store, MorrowsNuts.com, on November 3, 2012.
The products enjoyed by many for decades from Morrow’s Nut House and Morrow retail stores will now be available with the click of a... - October 28, 2012 - Morrow's Nut House
Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce wants to help you celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by asking you to share some of your mother’s favorite things on Pinterest.
From March 5, 2012 through May 1, 2012, users can submit boards compiled with pins of their mother’s favorite... - March 13, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Sugar Poofs, leading the trend in handcrafted gourmet marshmallows The Poofs are all natural, made with the finest ingredients. New flavors include: Southern Bourbon Pecan, Lavender Vanilla, Aztec Chocolate, Banana Curry and more. - March 03, 2012 - Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows
From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the online... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler
An Online chocolatier is offering the perfect Christmas present for those who appreciate the finer things in life – a year’s supply of choccies. - October 10, 2011 - The Chocolate Moon Ltd
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
Worldwide chocolate franchise Tasty Image has released a collection of printed chocolates featuring the Navy Seals emblem, the American flag, and a Saudi Arabian-themed graphic that means “peace.”
Tasty Image is a chocolate franchise opening locations around the world. Its innovative technology... - May 15, 2011 - Tasty Image
Nina Rodecker of Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company Wins Top Honors, Ranking #1 in Mom Business Competition - October 20, 2010 - Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company
Ruth’s Kitchen, Inc. announces that their web-store featuring handcrafted gourmet brownies, cookies and biscotti is now open for business at Ruths-Brownies.com - October 06, 2010 - Ruth's Kitchen, Inc.
Chocolatines' specialty collections were showcased at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards and 82nd Academy Awards®. Their unique cocoa creations have been savoured since the opening of their Schaumburg boutique and have now been displayed at the national stage. - April 24, 2010 - Chocolatines
Sugar Flower Bakery Delivers Homestyle, All-Natural Cookies Anywhere in the U.S. - April 05, 2010 - Sugar Flower Bakery
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Chocolatines is ready with their chocolate creations that appeal to both men and women. With several unique chocolate collections being introduced for 2010, Chocolatines is sure to make this Valentine's Day a memorable one. - January 23, 2010 - Chocolatines
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates
In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Chocolate Graphics is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its new Limited Edition Obama Chocolates. A portrait of President-Elect Barack Obama is embossed in white chocolate on a four-inch milk chocolate square, complete with a white chocolate-embossed background of the American flag and... - January 24, 2009 - Chocolate Graphics Intl. Franchising LLC
Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States.
Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic Hispaniola... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix
The scrumptious Chocolate celebration is being held nationwide in all of the 32 individually-owned Schakolad stores in conjunction with the sale of the company’s very first truffle 13 years ago. - September 02, 2008 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory
High-End Truffles a Great Idea for Eco-Friendly Moms. - April 26, 2008 - Katherine Anne Confections
b’drizzled, a woman-owned company focused on making and distributing the best tasting chocolate-drizzled popcorn on the market, has launched a new e-commerce web site http://bdrizzled.com just in time for Valentines’ Day. - January 14, 2008 - b'drizzled Gourmet Popcorn
Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix
You are invited ...
Can Chocolate Save The World?
"Yes it can!" says, John M. Rossini, Founding Member, Travel Chocolate ™ LLC, "And you can find out how, first hand on December 1."
Travel Chocolate ™ LLC (TC) in conjunction with the Open Center invite you to the:
Open... - November 29, 2007 - Travel Chocolate ™ LLC