Recent Headlines
The Chocolate Spectrum Celebrates 10 Years of Sweet Inclusion
The Chocolate Spectrum celebrates its 10‑year anniversary with a community event on June 26 featuring free cake, free chocolate, and the announcement of new training programs for teens and adults with autism. Founded by Valerie Herskowitz, the shop first opened on June 28, 2016 - unexpectedly on her milestone birthday. A limited Classic Edition chocolate collection will be released to honor the milestone and support the mission. - June 17, 2026 - The Chocolate Spectrum
17 Years Shaping Chocolate: Ricardo Trillos Returns to Open Chocoa Forum
For the second consecutive year, The Choconnector founder delivered entrepreneurship and business development sessions for chocolate makers and cacao associations attending Europe's largest cocoa and chocolate industry festival. - February 24, 2026 - The Choconnector
North Idaho Confectionery Releases Dubai Chocolate Bar
Award-winning candymakers re-create global viral TikTok sensation. - November 29, 2024 - Robinson Confections, LLC
Brown & Haley Candy Co. Celebrates 100 Years of ALMOND ROCA with the Unveiling of Its Historic Neon Clock
Brown & Haley Candy is thrilled to announce the Celebration of the 100th Birthday of its most famous brand, ALMOND ROCA®. This momentous occasion will take place on October 10, 2023, at 11 a.m., right outside the historic Brown & Haley Candy factory located in Tacoma, Washington. - September 13, 2023 - Brown & Haley
Bissinger's Celebrates 95 Years in Saint Louis, Missouri
Bissinger’s is celebrating a big Anniversary. The 350-year-old handcrafted chocolatier is celebrating 95 years in Saint Louis. In 1927, Karl Bissinger moved the company from Cincinnati to Saint Louis and brought with him his loyal candy maker and the Bissinger’s family recipe book dated... - August 18, 2022 - Bissinger's Handcrafted Chocolatier
Chocolate Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion
The Chocolate Spectrum Café and Academy, a retail and wholesale operation that trains and employs individuals with special needs, has just launched a new line of chocolate gift boxes, Gift Box of Treats for Every Occasion. These Gift Boxes include Chocolate Treats: Fudge, decorated chocolate bars, truffles, molded chocolates, chocolate covered Oreos and chocolate covered pretzel rods. These items are presented in a smart and sturdy thematically-colored gift box with a colorful label. - June 10, 2022 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Chocolate and Wine Online Workshop
For all chocolate and wine lovers in the world K&K (World’s smallest chocolate factory) is introducing an online chocolate and wine workshop. Wherever you are as from today you can do this delicious workshop with your family, roommates or friends just at home on the couch and guided by... - April 18, 2020 - K&K chocoladeatelier
Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff
At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Delysia Chocolatier Awarded as a Top 3 Chocolatier in the Americas with a Six-Star Grand Master Title by International Chocolate Salon
Austin-based Artisanal Chocolatier is featured in the new book, "The Chocolatier's Primer." - September 06, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier
Bellafina Chocolates is Offering a Special Edition Valentine's Day Gifts to Benefit Kuda Vana Children's Home in Zimbabwe
A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates Supports Penn State THON
Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates is Having a Celebration
Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project
Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser
Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates
National Autism Registry Receives Grant for Training Adults with Autism
The National Autism Registry (NARY) of Palm Beach has announced a $24,984 Grant from West Palm Beach-based health funder Quantum Foundation to increase employability for adults with autism and other special needs through increased health and hygiene knowledge. People with autism and other... - January 14, 2017 - The Chocolate Spectrum
Bellafina Chocolates Corporate Gifts to Benefit United Way
Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old
Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory
Bellafina Chocolates Announces Charity Giveaway
Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates
Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback
Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann
Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations
Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.
group 7 foods™ Displays Its Gluten-Free Dessert Naturally™ at the 2015 Triangle Vegfest in Raleigh, NC
North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.
Brazilian Brigadeiro Babe Brings Death by Chocolate for Easter
Nathalia Wiemers, chocolatier and founder of N’ Cup Chocolate, has finalized plans to launch her campaign of chocolate ecstasy on select American cities for this Easter. Research and development for the project has been underway since last year, and is now complete. Operations launched earlier this year with a website and a catering service. - March 27, 2015 - N' Cup Chocolate
A Sweet Repeat: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the 2015 Oregon Chocolate Festival
Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California. The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.
The Chocolate Spectrum Introduces The Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities and One Chocolate at a Time
Introducing One Chocolate at a Time Assortment. This box of chocolate has been designed specifically to raise funds for the Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities. One Chocolate at a Time contains 15 chocolates-each one unique in terms of flavor, shape and decoration. No two chocolates are the same. Each chocolate is designed to embrace the sweet uniqueness of each and every one of us. - July 23, 2014 - The Chocolate Spectrum
A Sweet Success: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the Oregon Chocolate Festival
Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies. Three... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.
Concord Chocolate Factory to Add 40 Jobs
Rachel Dunn Chocolates, located in Concord, CA is using a unique approach to finding the best talent for their holiday job search. Interested applicants can apply by submitting a brief YouTube video talking about why they would be great for this sweet opportunity. Learn more at www.RachelDunnChocolates.com (Select Talent Search from the title menu.) - October 29, 2013 - Rachel Dunn Chocolates
Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar.
Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies
My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts
Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes
LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be
Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy
Chocolate Parties and More
Beacon, New York-based Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio, are pleased to announce the expansion of their Birthday Party options with the collaboration of local personality "Princess Wow." The Chocolate Studio currently hosts chocolate making parties in which guests create their own... - February 01, 2013 - Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio
Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified
Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family
Somebody’s Mother’s to Debut New Sauces at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher. The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Morrows Nut House Launching Online Store November 3, 2012
Morrows Nuts, one of America’s oldest purveyors of Fresh Roasted Nuts and Fine Candies, will launch its online store, MorrowsNuts.com, on November 3, 2012. The products enjoyed by many for decades from Morrow’s Nut House and Morrow retail stores will now be available with the click of... - October 28, 2012 - Morrow's Nut House
Ruth Meric Joins Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce, LLC
Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Celebrate Moms This Mother’s Day on Pinterest
Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce wants to help you celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by asking you to share some of your mother’s favorite things on Pinterest. From March 5, 2012 through May 1, 2012, users can submit boards compiled with pins of their mother’s... - March 13, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce
Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows Lead New Food Trend with Creative Mallow Flavors Such as White Russian and Southern Bourbon Pecan
Sugar Poofs, leading the trend in handcrafted gourmet marshmallows The Poofs are all natural, made with the finest ingredients. New flavors include: Southern Bourbon Pecan, Lavender Vanilla, Aztec Chocolate, Banana Curry and more. - March 03, 2012 - Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows
Launch of the New Maison Cailler Brand and Its Personalised Pralines
From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler
The Ultimate Christmas Gift - a Year of Chocolate
An Online chocolatier is offering the perfect Christmas present for those who appreciate the finer things in life – a year’s supply of choccies. - October 10, 2011 - The Chocolate Moon Ltd
Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles
Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern
“Navy Collection” Chocolates Celebrate Navy Seals Victory
Worldwide chocolate franchise Tasty Image has released a collection of printed chocolates featuring the Navy Seals emblem, the American flag, and a Saudi Arabian-themed graphic that means “peace.” Tasty Image is a chocolate franchise opening locations around the world. Its innovative... - May 15, 2011 - Tasty Image
StartupNation Honors Nation’s Leading Moms in Business
Nina Rodecker of Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company Wins Top Honors, Ranking #1 in Mom Business Competition - October 20, 2010 - Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company
Ruth’s Brownies, Cookies and Biscotti Now Available Online
Ruth’s Kitchen, Inc. announces that their web-store featuring handcrafted gourmet brownies, cookies and biscotti is now open for business at Ruths-Brownies.com - October 06, 2010 - Ruth's Kitchen, Inc.
Sweet Endeavours Featured at the GRAMMY and Academy Awards
Chocolatines' specialty collections were showcased at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards and 82nd Academy Awards®. Their unique cocoa creations have been savoured since the opening of their Schaumburg boutique and have now been displayed at the national stage. - April 24, 2010 - Chocolatines
Sugar Flower Bakery Offers a Fresh-Baked Gift Idea for Mother's Day
Sugar Flower Bakery Delivers Homestyle, All-Natural Cookies Anywhere in the U.S. - April 05, 2010 - Sugar Flower Bakery
Chocolatines Introduces Chocolate Collections Created for Both Him and Her
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Chocolatines is ready with their chocolate creations that appeal to both men and women. With several unique chocolate collections being introduced for 2010, Chocolatines is sure to make this Valentine's Day a memorable one. - January 23, 2010 - Chocolatines
Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com
Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces the Sweet Ride
Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates
Earth's Sweet Pleasures Fudge Voted in the Top 5 by Mother Earth News
In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures
Chocolate Graphics Introduces New Limited Edition Obama Chocolates
Chocolate Graphics is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its new Limited Edition Obama Chocolates. A portrait of President-Elect Barack Obama is embossed in white chocolate on a four-inch milk chocolate square, complete with a white chocolate-embossed background of the American flag... - January 24, 2009 - Chocolate Graphics Intl. Franchising LLC
Marabel Farms Opens New Warehouse Facilities in Arcadia, California
Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States. Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms