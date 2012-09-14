PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Marketing Agency Pen & Tell Us Celebrates Fifth Anniversary with New Client and Additional Staff At the start of its sixth year of business Pen & Tell Us, a full-service marketing agency that specializes in helping food and beverage companies tell their story, has been named the agency of record by Delysia Chocolatier. In addition, to serve growing client needs Pen & Tell Us has hired two... - September 11, 2019 - Delysia Chocolatier

Bellafina Chocolates is Offering a Special Edition Valentine's Day Gifts to Benefit Kuda Vana Children's Home in Zimbabwe A Sweet Way to Help Sweet Children - February 02, 2018 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates Supports Penn State THON Bellafina Chocolates is proud to support Penn State THON™ to help eradicate childhood cancer. Aligned with its mission of donating 100% of profits to children’s charities, Bellafina Chocolates has partnered with several THON student organizations and dancers to create special chocolate fundraisers... - November 18, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates is Having a Celebration Bellafina Chocolates’ much anticipated mural, “A Celebration of Women, Children and Chocolate” is now complete. A celebration of the community volunteers and local artists that made the project possible is planned for September 7 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 123 Cherokee Street in downtown... - September 07, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Downtown Mural Project Social enterprise celebrates volunteerism in its community. - June 08, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Mother's Day Fundraiser Brand new for Mother's Day, Bellafina Chocolates has introduced a limited edition gourmet chocolate truffles gift box, featuring artwork by Myra Phipps. Myra is an abuse survivor who taught herself to paint with her left hand after a domestic violence incident left her right hand hindered for life. All proceeds benefit Families Free to help women recovering from substance abuse and domestic instability. Gifts can be shipped across the U.S. and can be ordered at www.bellafinachocolates.com. - May 04, 2017 - Bellafina Chocolates

National Autism Registry Receives Grant for Training Adults with Autism The National Autism Registry (NARY) of Palm Beach has announced a $24,984 Grant from West Palm Beach-based health funder Quantum Foundation to increase employability for adults with autism and other special needs through increased health and hygiene knowledge. People with autism and other intellectual... - January 14, 2017 - The Chocolate Spectrum

Bellafina Chocolates Corporate Gifts to Benefit United Way Bellafina Chocolates, a unique "all profits to charity" artisan chocolate company, announces a new partnership with United Way to support the 2016 Campaign. Through Nov 17, companies may order branded gifts for customers and designate 100% of the profits from their order to benefit United Way. Bellafina Chocolates can put a company's logo on the packaging and even on the truffles themselves. Gifts can be shipped directly to customers on the date specified. www.BellafinaChocolates.com/CorpGifts - October 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Schakolad Chocolate Factory Turns 21 Years Old Schakolad Chocolate Factory with 20 locations nationwide is turning 21 years old. To commemorate the occasion, Schakolad Chocolate Factory just released their new Anniversary Truffle - Cabernet Sauvignon in 72% Dark Chocolate. - September 17, 2016 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Bellafina Chocolates Announces Charity Giveaway Bellafina Chocolates, a gourmet chocolate company and social enterprise that donates 100% of its profits to children's charities, is celebrating its 6-year anniversary with a Fan's Choice Charity Giveaway. Fans may vote for one of six children's charities on the company's Facebook page. - August 20, 2016 - Bellafina Chocolates

Craft Fudge Makes a Comeback Describing the opening of a new craft fudge concept in the Hudson Valley New York - August 15, 2016 - David Seligmann

Calico Cottage, Inc. Excites Retailers with Cutting-Edge Fudge Flavor Innovations Fudge pioneers to showcase inventive new flavors at New York’s Summer Fancy Food Show. - June 24, 2016 - Calico Cottage, Inc.

group 7 foods™ Displays Its Gluten-Free Dessert Naturally™ at the 2015 Triangle Vegfest in Raleigh, NC North Carolina based start-up group 7 foods, inc. will showcase its all natural 100% Gobbledygook Free™ products at the Second Annual Triangle Vegfest on October 17th, 2015 at Moore Square in Raleigh, NC from 12 noon until 5pm. “We are proud to have North Carolina based gluten-free vegan... - October 13, 2015 - group 7 foods, inc.

Brazilian Brigadeiro Babe Brings Death by Chocolate for Easter Nathalia Wiemers, chocolatier and founder of N’ Cup Chocolate, has finalized plans to launch her campaign of chocolate ecstasy on select American cities for this Easter. Research and development for the project has been underway since last year, and is now complete. Operations launched earlier this year with a website and a catering service. - March 27, 2015 - N' Cup Chocolate

A Sweet Repeat: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the 2015 Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 11th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held March 6th – 8th in Ashland, OR. The event featured over 30 artisan chocolatiers from Oregon, Washington and California. The festival boasts eight award categories - seven are voted... - March 13, 2015 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

The Chocolate Spectrum Introduces The Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities and One Chocolate at a Time Introducing One Chocolate at a Time Assortment. This box of chocolate has been designed specifically to raise funds for the Chocolatier Training Program for Adults with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities. One Chocolate at a Time contains 15 chocolates-each one unique in terms of flavor, shape and decoration. No two chocolates are the same. Each chocolate is designed to embrace the sweet uniqueness of each and every one of us. - July 23, 2014 - The Chocolate Spectrum

A Sweet Success: Holm Made Toffee Co. Brings Home Two Awards from the Oregon Chocolate Festival Holm Made Toffee Co. announced today that they were a big winner at the 10th Annual Oregon Chocolate Festival held over the weekend in Ashland, OR. The event was held March 7th – 9th at the Ashland Spring Hotel and featured over 30 of the states best artisan chocolate companies. Three industry... - March 23, 2014 - Holm Made Toffee Co.

Concord Chocolate Factory to Add 40 Jobs Rachel Dunn Chocolates, located in Concord, CA is using a unique approach to finding the best talent for their holiday job search. Interested applicants can apply by submitting a brief YouTube video talking about why they would be great for this sweet opportunity. Learn more at www.RachelDunnChocolates.com (Select Talent Search from the title menu.) - October 29, 2013 - Rachel Dunn Chocolates

Product Launch: Chunkie Dunkies®. Raw, Vegan, Gluten-Free Cookies Make It Ok for You to Reach Into the Cookie Jar. Chunkie Dunkies® are raw, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free. With nine flavors from chocolate chunk fudge brownie to almond butter crunch, Chunkie Dunkies are your gifting go-to. - October 09, 2013 - Chunkie Dunkies

My Chocolate Shapes Announces Corporate Chocolate Gifts Leading provider of custom chocolate shapes and edible treats, My Chocolate Shapes, has announced the launch of its corporate chocolate gifts line. - October 08, 2013 - My Chocolate Shapes

LOL Candy Releases Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Candy Tables for Cost-Saving Brides-to-Be Brides (and grooms) are constantly looking for ways to cut costs to wedding expenses. LOL Candy offers a DIY candy table service that can do just that, making for a happy bride (and happier groom). - March 28, 2013 - LOL Candy

Chocolate Parties and More Beacon, New York-based Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio, are pleased to announce the expansion of their Birthday Party options with the collaboration of local personality "Princess Wow." The Chocolate Studio currently hosts chocolate making parties in which guests create their own chocolate... - February 01, 2013 - Gourmetibles/The Chocolate Studio

Cocoa Family is Now Kosher & Passover Certified Cocoa Family offers Kosher and Passover Certified Ingredients. - January 30, 2013 - Cocoa Family

Somebody’s Mother’s to Debut New Sauces at the NASFT Winter Fancy Food Show Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce will debut three new dessert sauces at the National Association for the Specialty Food Trade’s 38th Winter Fancy Food Show, said company founder and president Lynn Lasher. The new flavors: Mocha (chocolate sauce infused with coffee and chicory),... - January 10, 2013 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Morrows Nut House Launching Online Store November 3, 2012 Morrows Nuts, one of America’s oldest purveyors of Fresh Roasted Nuts and Fine Candies, will launch its online store, MorrowsNuts.com, on November 3, 2012. The products enjoyed by many for decades from Morrow’s Nut House and Morrow retail stores will now be available with the click of a... - October 28, 2012 - Morrow's Nut House

Ruth Meric Joins Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce, LLC Award winning caterer to lead company’s wholesale division. - May 09, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Celebrate Moms This Mother’s Day on Pinterest Somebody’s Mother’s Chocolate Sauce wants to help you celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day by asking you to share some of your mother’s favorite things on Pinterest. From March 5, 2012 through May 1, 2012, users can submit boards compiled with pins of their mother’s favorite... - March 13, 2012 - Somebody's Mother's Chocolate Sauce

Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows Lead New Food Trend with Creative Mallow Flavors Such as White Russian and Southern Bourbon Pecan Sugar Poofs, leading the trend in handcrafted gourmet marshmallows The Poofs are all natural, made with the finest ingredients. New flavors include: Southern Bourbon Pecan, Lavender Vanilla, Aztec Chocolate, Banana Curry and more. - March 03, 2012 - Sugar Poofs Gourmet Marshmallows

Launch of the New Maison Cailler Brand and Its Personalised Pralines From today, customers based in Switzerland and Liechtenstein will be able to order luxury Maison Cailler chocolates online. During a presentation to the press at the Chocolate Centre of Excellence in Broc on Tuesday, Chief Executive of Nestlé S.A. Laurent Freixe officially inaugurated the online... - February 24, 2012 - Maison Cailler

The Ultimate Christmas Gift - a Year of Chocolate An Online chocolatier is offering the perfect Christmas present for those who appreciate the finer things in life – a year’s supply of choccies. - October 10, 2011 - The Chocolate Moon Ltd

Gianduja Chocolate: New Ecuadorian Chocolate Education Tours Offered for Chocophiles Chocolatier and Owner of Gianduja Chocolates Jeffrey Stern offers first-class Ecuadorian tours through Ecuador’s cacao country, home of some of the world’s best dark chocolate. - August 15, 2011 - Jeffrey G. Stern

“Navy Collection” Chocolates Celebrate Navy Seals Victory Worldwide chocolate franchise Tasty Image has released a collection of printed chocolates featuring the Navy Seals emblem, the American flag, and a Saudi Arabian-themed graphic that means “peace.” Tasty Image is a chocolate franchise opening locations around the world. Its innovative technology... - May 15, 2011 - Tasty Image

StartupNation Honors Nation’s Leading Moms in Business Nina Rodecker of Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company Wins Top Honors, Ranking #1 in Mom Business Competition - October 20, 2010 - Tasty Clouds Cotton Candy Company

Ruth’s Brownies, Cookies and Biscotti Now Available Online Ruth’s Kitchen, Inc. announces that their web-store featuring handcrafted gourmet brownies, cookies and biscotti is now open for business at Ruths-Brownies.com - October 06, 2010 - Ruth's Kitchen, Inc.

Sweet Endeavours Featured at the GRAMMY and Academy Awards Chocolatines' specialty collections were showcased at the 52nd Annual GRAMMY® Awards and 82nd Academy Awards®. Their unique cocoa creations have been savoured since the opening of their Schaumburg boutique and have now been displayed at the national stage. - April 24, 2010 - Chocolatines

Chocolatines Introduces Chocolate Collections Created for Both Him and Her Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and Chocolatines is ready with their chocolate creations that appeal to both men and women. With several unique chocolate collections being introduced for 2010, Chocolatines is sure to make this Valentine's Day a memorable one. - January 23, 2010 - Chocolatines

Bloomer Candy Milk Chocolates Available on Chocolate.com Bloomer Candy Company will now have their exquisite chocolates and candies sold on Chocolate.com. - July 01, 2009 - Bloomer Candy Company

Morkes® Chocolates Introduces the Sweet Ride Morkes® Chocolates Introduces Event to Eat Chocolate Guilt Free, Increase Community Awareness and Contribute to a Good Cause - June 26, 2009 - Morkes Chocolates

Earth's Sweet Pleasures Fudge Voted in the Top 5 by Mother Earth News In the article "Chocolate! The Best of the Best of Organic, Fair Trade Chocolates," published Feb. 26, 2009, Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar ranked in the Top 5. - March 04, 2009 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures

Chocolate Graphics Introduces New Limited Edition Obama Chocolates Chocolate Graphics is pleased to announce the immediate availability of its new Limited Edition Obama Chocolates. A portrait of President-Elect Barack Obama is embossed in white chocolate on a four-inch milk chocolate square, complete with a white chocolate-embossed background of the American flag and... - January 24, 2009 - Chocolate Graphics Intl. Franchising LLC

Marabel Farms Opens New Warehouse Facilities in Arcadia, California Marabel Farms has opened a new warehouse facility in Arcadia, California to expand their service base for chocolate manufacturers and processing plants within the United States. Marabel Farms (www.marabelfarms.com) is a cocoa bean producer from the Dominican Republic specializing in organic Hispaniola... - January 22, 2009 - Marabel Farms

Organic "Gourmet Fudge Bar" from Earth's Sweet Pleasures Debuts at the New Whole Foods Market in Roseville, California Earth's Sweet Pleasures Rich Rainforest Dark Gourmet Fudge Bar will make its first appearance in Whole Foods Markets at the new Roseville, California store opening November 5, 2008. - November 05, 2008 - Earth's Sweet Pleasures

Eat Gourmet Chocolate: Fight Hunger - 2 Days of Truffles from Chocolix.com Goes to Fight Hunger On World Food Day, October 16 and 17, Aphrodisiac Truffle maker donates $5 from each box of chocolate to fight global hunger. - October 15, 2008 - Chocolix

Schakolad Day - the Scrumptious Chocolate Celebration The scrumptious Chocolate celebration is being held nationwide in all of the 32 individually-owned Schakolad stores in conjunction with the sale of the company’s very first truffle 13 years ago. - September 02, 2008 - Schakolad Chocolate Factory

Katherine Anne Confections to Launch Eco-Chocolate Truffles Line at Whole Foods Market® High-End Truffles a Great Idea for Eco-Friendly Moms. - April 26, 2008 - Katherine Anne Confections

Valentine’s Day Gifts - b’drizzled Gourmet Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn Launches New E-Commerce Web Site for Valentine’s Day b’drizzled, a woman-owned company focused on making and distributing the best tasting chocolate-drizzled popcorn on the market, has launched a new e-commerce web site http://bdrizzled.com just in time for Valentines’ Day. - January 14, 2008 - b'drizzled Gourmet Popcorn

Giant Truffles Promise Good Love and Sex for Christmas Dark chocolate truffles contain herbal aphrodisiacs - December 17, 2007 - Chocolix