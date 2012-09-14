PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women.
Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions.
She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing
collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON
Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith
A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while exercising.
Compression... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario.
With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long periods... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation, peripheral... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters.
During this free, no obligation... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now able... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the mobility... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer trends... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner
Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA
J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.
Krista Barnett, a stay-at-home Mocha Mom who has turned her mini-van into a mobile office. What else is a mom to do with two screaming, fighting, and inquisitive toddlers? Learn how she launched a product that has been sold in 5 countries, empowers women to be able to shop without restrictions, and owns a business that O, The Oprah Magazine touts as an "ingenious invention." - November 02, 2010 - Boot Band
Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii
A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii
Spare Soles, with its fashionable and simple solution to a universal problem for women, has been named as a finalist for this years Stevie Awards in both the categories of Best Young Entrepreneur and Most Innovative Company of the Year- up to 100 employees. The winners of the award will be announced... - October 17, 2008 - Spare Soles
Söfft Shoe Company, makers of women’s footwear brands Söfft and Softspots, today announced they are donating shoes to the teachers of Dancing Classrooms, a project of the American Ballroom Theater Company, a not-for-profit organization based in New York City.
Dancing Classrooms was created... - April 26, 2008 - Sofft Shoe Company
A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots
Söfft Shoe Company, a division of HHBrown Shoe Company and a leader in the women’s footwear industry, has officially announced it’s relocation of their corporate offices.
Söfft Shoe Company, formerly called Lowell Shoe Company, has resided in Hudson, NH for the past 25 years. As... - October 04, 2007 - Sofft Shoe Company
Eva Longoria wears Eileen Shields shoes on two episodes of Desperate Housewives during the month of April 2007. One of the styles was custom made for Eva at her request. - May 09, 2007 - Eileen Shields