3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes

Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of heels,... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes" Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes

ShuBee Covered for the Cause Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc

New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear

Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20 Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6 Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi

Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes

Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Las Vegas Singer Launches Ingenious Interchangeable Boots One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots

Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD

Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston

Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON

Walk By Faith Announces Its Nominate for Need Contest Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith

Shoe Company Releases New Christian Inspired Flip Flops That Spreads God’s Words to Others A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith

Fashion Accessory Brand Offering Wholesale Products to Worldwide Specialty Retailers Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

NYC Woman Debuts Unique Accessory for the Soles of High-Heeled Shoes Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

Arch Tags LLC Releases New Line of "Tease Tags©" Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while exercising. Compression... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long periods... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation, peripheral... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no obligation... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now able... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Leading Ontario Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Introduce Sensa Line of Orthopedic Brace Products The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the mobility... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections

Donald & Lisa Pliner Introduce Their Fall 2011 Collection on a Personal Level - Event in Miami Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer trends... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner

Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their health... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA

Wholesale Shoes Supplier J&M Footwear's Fall Collection Debuts and Includes Trendy, Fashionable Ankle Boots (booties), Pumps, and Sandals J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.

The Boot Band Expands More Than Just Boots Krista Barnett, a stay-at-home Mocha Mom who has turned her mini-van into a mobile office. What else is a mom to do with two screaming, fighting, and inquisitive toddlers? Learn how she launched a product that has been sold in 5 countries, empowers women to be able to shop without restrictions, and owns a business that O, The Oprah Magazine touts as an "ingenious invention." - November 02, 2010 - Boot Band

Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010 Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii

Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs" A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii

Spare Soles® Named as Finalist for Stevie® Awards for Best Young Entrepreneur and Most Innovative Company of the Year Spare Soles, with its fashionable and simple solution to a universal problem for women, has been named as a finalist for this years Stevie Awards in both the categories of Best Young Entrepreneur and Most Innovative Company of the Year- up to 100 employees. The winners of the award will be announced... - October 17, 2008 - Spare Soles

Söfft Shoe Company Donates Shoes to Teachers of the Not-for-Profit Program, Dancing Classrooms Söfft Shoe Company, makers of women’s footwear brands Söfft and Softspots, today announced they are donating shoes to the teachers of Dancing Classrooms, a project of the American Ballroom Theater Company, a not-for-profit organization based in New York City. Dancing Classrooms was created... - April 26, 2008 - Sofft Shoe Company

Celebrities Inspire Latest Style in Festival Welly Fashion A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots

Sofft Shoe Company Relocates Corporate Offices Söfft Shoe Company, a division of HHBrown Shoe Company and a leader in the women’s footwear industry, has officially announced it’s relocation of their corporate offices. Söfft Shoe Company, formerly called Lowell Shoe Company, has resided in Hudson, NH for the past 25 years. As... - October 04, 2007 - Sofft Shoe Company