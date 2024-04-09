Recent Headlines
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AV Universal Corp.
Brett Fuiks Assumes Role of Vice President of Sales and Business Development at AVUC Footwear, parent company of Anthony Veer and Carlos by Carlos Santana Shoes for Men. - April 09, 2024 - AV Universal Corp
Shoe Company Rose & Remy Expands Global E-Commerce Presence
Growth is on the horizon for Rose & Remy in 2022! Their global expansion will continue to play a major role in the company’s success as they look to beef up DTC marketing to bring affordable, fashion-forward designs to women and children in the US, UK, Spain, Germany and beyond. - February 28, 2022 - Jago International Trade Ltd
A Step Into the Future of Eco-Luxury in #TealBottom Shoes
A pioneer in fashion innovation, TealHouse Inc. announces a new line of luxurious plant-based classic footwear that is inspiring a new generation of sustainable luxury. - August 30, 2021 - TealHouse Inc.
Japan Meets Italy in “SEISHOU”; New Luxury Shoe Line Designed by Ikeda & Matsuzaki for Fratelli Borgioli
The New Line Combines Italian Craftsmanship with Japanese Style - December 20, 2020 - Fratelli Borgioli
3D Printed Flat Selling Out Fast on Indiegogo
The 3D Printed Townie Flat by OESH, made in Charlottesville, VA, is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo. - September 05, 2019 - OESH Shoes
Joan Oloff Shoes at Foot Solutions, Scottsdale, AZ on November 10
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff presents the Fall/Winter collection of her revolutionizing line of luxury shoes for modern women. Bay Area-based podiatrist and foot surgeon, Dr. Oloff will be visiting Scottsdale for an event Hosted by Foot Solutions. She will display her current line of... - November 10, 2016 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes"
Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes
ShuBee Covered for the Cause
Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign - October 26, 2015 - ShuBee, Inc
New Athletic Wear Good Girl Gear Serves as Motivation to Girls
Good Girl Gear is an online store. It will launch 5/15/15, This line of athletic wear is for young women and provides quality, stylish, affordable athletic wear with a positive message. Good Girl Gear is a brand cultivated to identify and celebrate smart, focused, determined, goal oriented young women in a society that focuses on bad girls. - May 13, 2015 - Good Girl Gear
Joan Oloff Shoes’ Public Presentation in Bellagio on July 26th
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to Vegas to present her revolutionizing shoe brand to the public. - July 23, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on June 3-5
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Returns to NY to Present an Exciting New Line of High Fashion Shoes - May 31, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on February 18-20
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents the autumn collection of her revolutionizing high heels in Vegas. - February 14, 2014 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FFANY’s Shoe Expo on December 4-6
Silicon Valley Foot Doctor Unites with 3rd Generation Italian Shoemaker to Create an Exciting New Line of High Heel Shoes. - November 28, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Chase Grant of $3 Million to 12 Small Business Across America
Local Business, Loquendi Needs Support to be Eligible for $250,000 Grant from Mission Main StreetSM Grants. - November 08, 2013 - Loquendi
Increasing Shoes Announces Huge Sales Promotion Featuring Model Nicolas Hunter
Increasing Shoes, the industry leader in height increasing shoes, kicks-off their big sales promotion with longtime client and model Nicolas Hunter. - November 06, 2013 - Increasing Shoes
Joan Oloff Shoes Are Starting to Get Fans Amongst Celebrities
Actress Judy Reyes was treated to a sneak peek of the new Joan Oloff Shoes line. - August 16, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Joan Oloff Shoes at FN Platform in Las Vegas on August 19th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels in Vegas. - August 07, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Las Vegas Singer Launches Ingenious Interchangeable Boots
One Pair of Llynda More Boots Transforms Into 30 Different Styles - July 28, 2013 - Llynda More Boots
Joan Oloff Shoes Brand Launch Fashion Breakthrough at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th
Bay Area-based foot surgeon, Dr. Joan Oloff presents new revolutionizing collection of high heels at FFANY’s New York Shoe Expo on June 5th. - June 01, 2013 - Joan Oloff Shoes LTD
Houston Custom Boots Company Reveals How to Get Best Custom Designer Boots and Shoes Within Budget
Tejas Custom Boots says knowing what to look for and the right questions to ask makes a difference in the quality of the boots and price customer pays for them. - January 11, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Shoes Designer Will Custom Design Any Boots, All You Have to do is Ask
Tejas Custom Boots has decades of custom boots design experience, takes pride in its workmanship and pledges to custom fit you, no matter your design needs - January 07, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Designer Thanks Customers for Banner 2012, Prepares for New Year
Tejas Custom Boots said they saw increased business in 2012, expects 2013 to be even better. - January 06, 2013 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Houston Custom Boots Company Wins 2012 Best Custom Shoe Repair Award
Houston custom boots specialist Tejas Custom Boots awarded Best Custom Shoe Repair Award by The Houston Press Newspaper. - December 22, 2012 - Tejas Custom Boots Houston
Spring-Summer 2013 YOTAM SOLOMON the "War in Iraq" Collection
High fashion collection inspired by the War in Iraq exploring this major historical event and its cultural consequences, by designer Yotam Solomon launches at New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. - September 08, 2012 - YOTAM SOLOMON
Walk By Faith Announces Its Nominate for Need Contest
Walk By Faith Flip Flops, a company producing Christian messages on flip flops, is announcing its Nominate for Need Contest. The winning charity /organization will receive a pair of flip flops to match every pair sold by the company. - May 20, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Shoe Company Releases New Christian Inspired Flip Flops That Spreads God’s Words to Others
A new product, Walk By Faith Christian inspired flip flops allow you to express your faith without saying a word. Their flip flops imprint “GOD LOVES” as you walk in the sand, wet sidewalk, or on any wet surface. Every step you take spreads God’s word to others. - May 06, 2012 - Walk By Faith
Fashion Accessory Brand Offering Wholesale Products to Worldwide Specialty Retailers
Arch Tags, Unique Fashion Accessory for Sole of High-Heeled Shoes Offering Wholesale Option to Worldwide Retailers, Unlocks Revenue Opportunities - May 02, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
NYC Woman Debuts Unique Accessory for the Soles of High-Heeled Shoes
Fun, Colorful Designs Create Edgy Fashion Statement for Adults, Teens - April 06, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Arch Tags LLC Releases New Line of "Tease Tags©"
Arch Tags™ the original sole accessory brand released an exciting new line of “sole apparel” on Monday and is about to change the game for shoe loving women around the globe. - January 19, 2012 - Arch Tags LLC
Kinetic Konnection Now Utilizing Slipper Casting Technique for Creation of First Class Custom Orthotic Footwear
Leading orthotic experts Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they will now be utilizing new casting technique for creating custom orthotic footwear for their clientele across Ontario. With millions around the world now working in jobs in which they must remain on their feet for long... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Compression Stockings Specifically Designed for Athletes
Orthopedic bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced the addition of an innovative new solution to their comprehensive product line. The company’s new compression stockings are designed to help give athletes the support they require for high performance while... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Kinetic Konnection Now Offering New Line of Knee Bracing to Ontarians
Leading bracing specialists Kinetic Konnection have recently announced that they are offering the new Genu Neurexa knee bracing product. This solution is designed for those suffering from paresis of the leg muscles and knee hyperextension as a result of injury such as a lumbar disc herniation,... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Specialist Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Tailor-Made Solutions to Ontario Clientele
Kinetic Konnection, one of the leading bracing and orthotics specialists in Ontario has recently announced that they will now be offering clientele across the province a free appointment with one of their in-house kinesiologists and certified Toronto orthotics fitters. During this free, no... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Toronto Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Now Offering Clientele Custom Fit Orthotic Footwear
Trusted Toronto orthotics specialists Kinetic Konnection are now providing Canadians across Ontario with customized orthotic solutions to their foot pain problems. From locations in Southwestern Ontario, the Kinetic Konnection specialists, who include trained chiropodists and Kinesiologists are now... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Leading Ontario Orthotics Experts Kinetic Konnection Introduce Sensa Line of Orthopedic Brace Products
The Bracing Experts Kinetic Konnection have announced recently that they are introducing their new Sensa Line orthopedic brace to their wide-ranging product catalogue. These innovative new solutions are designed to provide clientele with leading class protection while allowing them to retain the... - January 19, 2012 - Kinetic Konnections
Donald & Lisa Pliner Introduce Their Fall 2011 Collection on a Personal Level - Event in Miami
Who: Iconic designers and leaders in the footwear and accessories industry, Donald J Pliner and Lisa Pliner will be personally introducing their latest collections in your area. Continuing to impress men and women with his innovative, stylish design and unprecedented comfort, Donald and Lisa offer... - November 02, 2011 - Donald J Pliner
Industry Bloggers, Companies Kilt Up to Kick Prostate Cancer
Magnum Boots USA and Alt.Kilt have partnered up with Bloggers Motorcop and The Happy Medic to raise awareness for male-specific cancer during September, Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. The goal of the campaign, better known as Kilted to Kick Cancer, is to encourage men to take control of their... - August 19, 2011 - Magnum Boots USA
Wholesale Shoes Supplier J&M Footwear's Fall Collection Debuts and Includes Trendy, Fashionable Ankle Boots (booties), Pumps, and Sandals
J&M Footwear (www.wholesalecloseoutshoes.com), a wholesale shoes distributor, debuts their 2010 Fall collection. Find out what are some of the hot sellers this year. - November 15, 2010 - J&M Footwear, Inc.
The Boot Band Expands More Than Just Boots
Krista Barnett, a stay-at-home Mocha Mom who has turned her mini-van into a mobile office. What else is a mom to do with two screaming, fighting, and inquisitive toddlers? Learn how she launched a product that has been sold in 5 countries, empowers women to be able to shop without restrictions, and owns a business that O, The Oprah Magazine touts as an "ingenious invention." - November 02, 2010 - Boot Band
Scott Hawaii Brings Island Slippahs to the Mainland for 2010
Hawaiian flavor and classic styling combine with quality materials and unmatched comfort to make 2010's line on sandals "the year of the slipper." - February 11, 2010 - Scott Hawaii
Community Comes Together Through Farming and "Slippahs"
A Hawaiian footwear company’s donations provide barefoot elementary students an opportunity to participate in an educational farming program. - September 23, 2009 - Scott Hawaii
Spare Soles® Named as Finalist for Stevie® Awards for Best Young Entrepreneur and Most Innovative Company of the Year
Spare Soles, with its fashionable and simple solution to a universal problem for women, has been named as a finalist for this years Stevie Awards in both the categories of Best Young Entrepreneur and Most Innovative Company of the Year- up to 100 employees. The winners of the award will be... - October 17, 2008 - Spare Soles
Söfft Shoe Company Donates Shoes to Teachers of the Not-for-Profit Program, Dancing Classrooms
Söfft Shoe Company, makers of women’s footwear brands Söfft and Softspots, today announced they are donating shoes to the teachers of Dancing Classrooms, a project of the American Ballroom Theater Company, a not-for-profit organization based in New York City. Dancing Classrooms was... - April 26, 2008 - Sofft Shoe Company
Celebrities Inspire Latest Style in Festival Welly Fashion
A cutting edge creator of designer wellies announced the launch of its new website showcasing the first publicly available diamanté and swarovski crystal wellies. - March 24, 2008 - Funky Welly Boots
Sofft Shoe Company Relocates Corporate Offices
Söfft Shoe Company, a division of HHBrown Shoe Company and a leader in the women’s footwear industry, has officially announced it’s relocation of their corporate offices. Söfft Shoe Company, formerly called Lowell Shoe Company, has resided in Hudson, NH for the past 25 years. - October 04, 2007 - Sofft Shoe Company
Eva Longoria Desperate for Eileen Shields Footwear
Eva Longoria wears Eileen Shields shoes on two episodes of Desperate Housewives during the month of April 2007. One of the styles was custom made for Eva at her request. - May 09, 2007 - Eileen Shields