More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program

Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization. - July 22, 2026 - Xitron

Xitron Releases New K2 Workflow Version with Advanced Imposition Editing and Expanded Automation

Latest update delivers client-based imposition template editing, smarter multi-PDF output, and integrated project archiving to improve production efficiency. - February 03, 2026 - Xitron

Xitron Expands Team to Support Continued K2 Workflow Adoption

Appointments reflect accelerating market traction for K2 and Navigator as printers worldwide adopt modern, perpetual-license workflow and RIP solutions to replace legacy subscription platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Xitron

Xitron Announces Winner of K2 Workflow Giveaway at PRINTING United Expo

Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida, Receives Complete K2 Workflow Bundle - November 08, 2025 - Xitron

Xitron Showcases K2 as the Modern Replacement for Legacy Workflows at Printing United

Highlights perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, plus a K2 bundle giveaway. - October 05, 2025 - Xitron

North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes

North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes

Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography

Zhengzhou Chaokuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s FLSUN Ultra-Speed 3D Printers Break Efficiency Limits, Doubling Industrial Manufacturers’ Production Capacity

From "Slow Work Yields Fine Products" to "High Speed with High Quality": How Ultra-Fast 3D Printing Solutions Are Reshaping Production Processes. - June 11, 2025 - FLSUN

Xitron Begins Release and Rollout of K2 Prepress Workflow

End-user purchases follow dealer certification in North America, Europe, and Latin America. - February 06, 2025 - Xitron

Xitron to Showcase Navigator DFE and Navigator Flexo Suite at Labelexpo

Will join Hybrid, Global Graphics, and Meteor in booth 3015. - September 11, 2024 - Xitron

Xitron’s K2 Offset Workflow Makes US Debut at Printing United

Joins stable of established Xitron workflows for offset, flexo, digital, and screen printing. - August 28, 2024 - Xitron

Xitron Announces Navigator RIP Version 14 Release; Prepares for Drupa Demonstration Schedule

RIP Based on Global Graphics’ Ultra-Performant Harlequin® Core is Fastest Yet. - April 24, 2024 - Xitron

Xitron Releases IntelliTrap to Offset Print Customers

PDF-Based Trapping Module Now Part of Navigator Workflow - March 09, 2024 - Xitron

Xitron Ships 5,000th Navigator Digital Front End

Customizable, brandable DFE delivers automation, engine control, spot color matching and available API. - August 23, 2023 - Xitron

Xitron Restarts Stimulus Program for Printers

Successful Program Introduced During Pandemic Returns. - July 07, 2023 - Xitron

Xitron and Memjet Share Successful Launch of DuraBolt 325c and DuraBolt 650 PrintBar

Fully integrated Xitron Navigator DFE provides intuitive Human Machine Interface. - June 30, 2023 - Xitron

Xitron Marks 45th Year as Printing Industry Innovator

Tracks evolution from typesetter interfaces to Digital Front Ends. - November 19, 2022 - Xitron

Memjet Selects Xitron as Exclusive Digital Front End Developer for New Print Engine Systems

Delivering an unprecedented level of integration for Memjet OEMs. - October 21, 2022 - Xitron

Xitron Launches Navigator Flexo Suite for Labels at Labelexpo Americas

Introducing Xitron’s powerful new workflow for flexo label printers. - August 26, 2022 - Xitron

Xitron Partner Printware Installs 1,000th Navigator Digital Front End

DFE Drives Printware’s iJetColor™ Classic, NXT, Pro and Pro 1175 Envelope Presses - June 24, 2021 - Xitron

Rentapress.com Integrates QR Code Generator Into the Powerful Online DaVinci Design Tool

Rent A Press (RAP), Inc., a print wholesale/trade site, is expanding its extensive range of print marketing tools with an online QR Code generator. RAP is an online global platform for print resellers, graphic designers, and small print shops looking to broaden their product portfolio, increase... - June 16, 2021 - Rent A Press

Xitron Announces Addition of Bill Brunone

Industry expert is new Director of Business Development, Digital Print Solutions. - April 23, 2021 - Xitron

Xitron Preps Navigator 13 for Release

Harlequin RIP innovation continues with new changes in key functionality. - November 06, 2020 - Xitron

Xitron Navigator DFE Receives Coveted InterTech™ Technology Award

Third consecutive year a Global Graphics Group company is recognized. - September 24, 2020 - Xitron

Xitron Initiates Stimulus Package for Printers

Provides Interest-Free Payment Plans on RIPs, Workflows, Interfaces - April 02, 2020 - Xitron

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC

Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron

Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement

Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials

Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface

US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron

Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine

Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White

Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron

Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron

Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter

Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White

Xitron Announces Digital Front End Support for Inkjet Presses Using GIS Electronics

Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron

New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing

Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White

Xitron Acquires RTI-RIPs CTP & CTF Business

Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron

Xitron Begins Shipping Raster Blaster Pro

Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Workflow Behind Must See ‘Em Winners at Print 17

Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs. - August 19, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Inks Workflow Development Agreement with Liaoning Basch Digital

Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device - August 10, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines

Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow - May 04, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface

Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow - April 20, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Celebrates 40th Year as Provider of Prepress Independence®

RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry. - April 06, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Announces Release of New Inkjet Plug-in

Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series. - February 15, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron and Global Graphics Partner with Bowling Green State University Visual Communications Technology Program

Providing state-of-the art RIP/Workflow/Trendsetter Interface for Print Media Program - December 14, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron USB/SCSI Interface Now Supports Agfa Palladio

Allows users to eliminate limitations caused by XP and older operating systems. - August 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Begins Shipments of USB/SCSI Interface

Replaces obsolete SCSI cards in Trendsetter CTP installations - July 20, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Adds Digikett, New Solution, to Drupa Partner List

Number of partner stands using Navigator Workflow now tops 15 - May 27, 2016 - Xitron

Raster Blaster 4.0 Set to Debut at Drupa

Xitron announces intelligent TIFF Catcher for CTP. - May 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron to Focus on Partnerships, New Interfaces at Drupa

Exhibiting in 15 stands throughout the show, as well as their own in the USA Pavilion. - April 20, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Establishes Workflow Trade-Up Program

Plan designed to migrate users of Rampage and other dated workflows. - April 13, 2016 - Xitron

Navigator RIP Version 11 Announced Ahead of Drupa

Harlequin RIP Upgrades for Commercial, Digital, High-Speed Inkjet Applications - March 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Launches Navigator Northstar

RIP and workflow for inkjet printers using Memjet Northstar print heads. - February 10, 2016 - Xitron

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