PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers,
submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to
top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks,
as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.
Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron
Environment First Printing leading the way with Bio-Based Printing. - July 24, 2019 - Environment First Printing, LLC
Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron
As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials
US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron
Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White
Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron
Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White
Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron
Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White
Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron
Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs. - August 19, 2017 - Xitron
Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device - August 10, 2017 - Xitron
Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow - May 04, 2017 - Xitron
Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow - April 20, 2017 - Xitron
RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry. - April 06, 2017 - Xitron
Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series. - February 15, 2017 - Xitron
Providing state-of-the art RIP/Workflow/Trendsetter Interface for Print Media Program - December 14, 2016 - Xitron
Allows users to eliminate limitations caused by XP and older operating systems. - August 04, 2016 - Xitron
Replaces obsolete SCSI cards in Trendsetter CTP installations - July 20, 2016 - Xitron
Number of partner stands using Navigator Workflow now tops 15 - May 27, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron announces intelligent TIFF Catcher for CTP. - May 04, 2016 - Xitron
Exhibiting in 15 stands throughout the show, as well as their own in the USA Pavilion. - April 20, 2016 - Xitron
Plan designed to migrate users of Rampage and other dated workflows. - April 13, 2016 - Xitron
Harlequin RIP Upgrades for Commercial, Digital, High-Speed Inkjet Applications - March 04, 2016 - Xitron
RIP and workflow for inkjet printers using Memjet Northstar print heads. - February 10, 2016 - Xitron
Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing
Screen CtPs driven by Xitron Navigator RIP and Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher. - August 26, 2015 - Xitron
Dolphin Sails, one of the largest manufacturers of sails, covers and awnings in the UK, has just installed a new Blackman and White Mastercut heavy duty automated flatbed cutting machine which is both improving productivity and saving costs. - July 24, 2015 - Blackman and White
Three Year Plan Includes All Software Upgrades - July 09, 2015 - Xitron
To cope with increased demand for high quality composite components Formaplex Ltd, has just installed a new Blackman and White Genesis high speed automated CNC cutting machine. - June 26, 2015 - Blackman and White
Incorporates Adobe PDF Print Engine 3.6, Updated Enfocus PitStop Libraries. - June 18, 2015 - Xitron
Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated science fiction adventure from Woodland Hills, CA, author Halle Homel. - April 24, 2015 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies.
Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
MGR Foamtex, manufacturer of Softwall® aircraft seat decorative panels, has just installed a new high speed CNC router/cutter as part of their ongoing product development programme. - March 14, 2015 - Blackman and White
Welcome to the Web site where you will find more than 80,000 Blank Laser and Inkjet Label Sheet and Thermal Roll products solutions for all your labeling needs. Select your size you require then browse the drop down through menu under label and adhesive options to find your label solution you are looking for. - January 19, 2015 - uslabel.net
13-year Xitron Veteran Assumes New Role - October 18, 2014 - Xitron
Castle Hall Alternatives independently monitor over 1000 global hedge funds. Their OpsDiligence platform, built with ReportLab’s software, gives their clients instant access to data and opinions unrivalled in the sector. The system builds publication-quality PDF reports instantly on the full range of funds, removing the risks of out-of-date information and human error, and saving a huge amount of labour. - August 29, 2014 - ReportLab
Navigator F/P to debut in multiple locations at annual exhibition. - August 28, 2014 - Xitron
Hope Technology, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of high precision bicycle components and accessories has just taken delivery of a Blackman and White Genesis automated flatbed cutter to help development of new range of composite bicycle components. - August 08, 2014 - Blackman and White
Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics
Details about Navigator F/P released in advance of ExpoPrint 2014 in Sao Paulo. - July 03, 2014 - Xitron
Lillibett Books, a new publishing company in Northern New Jersey, has just released its first title with others to follow shortly. "Don't Rock the Ark" is a delightful twist on the much-loved story of Noah, and will delight young readers with wonderful illustrations and gentle humor. - June 12, 2014 - Lillibett Books
Blackman and White, the UK’s only manufacturer of flatbed industrial automated cutting machines, have broadened their portfolio of entry level machines with the addition of the Graphtec FC8600 series of roller cutting plotters. - June 11, 2014 - Blackman and White
Other positions filled in finance, marketing, and operations - May 16, 2014 - Xitron
London-based software company ReportLab have updated their dynamic PDF generation software toolkit. The new versions of ReportLab PLUS and ReportLab open source include for the first time full support for Python 3.3+, an improved installation procedure and hundreds of under-the-hood tweaks. - May 01, 2014 - ReportLab
European debut of scalable prepress workflows for commercial, flexographic, and packaging applications. - March 20, 2014 - Xitron
Navigator RIPs, device interfaces, workflow, now available for label, narrow web, and packaging applications - March 12, 2014 - Xitron