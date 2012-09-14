PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom
Press Release Pricing | News by Category | News by Country | News by US Region | Recent News | PR.com News on Your Site

Press Releases
Within Support Activities for Printing

Press Releases

 Submit your press release via PR.com for Free

Receive press releases from companies in this category: By Email RSS Feeds:

PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC
Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron
Environment First Printing, LLC
High Tech Coming Out of the Seacoast of NH and Leading the Way Globally
Environment First Printing leading the way with Bio-Based Printing. - July 24, 2019 - Environment First Printing, LLC
Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement
Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron
M2 Materials
M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint
As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials
Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface
US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron
Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine
Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White
Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron
Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron
Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter
Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White
Xitron Announces Digital Front End Support for Inkjet Presses Using GIS Electronics
Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron
New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing
Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White
Xitron Acquires RTI-RIPs CTP & CTF Business
Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron
Xitron Begins Shipping Raster Blaster Pro
Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Workflow Behind Must See ‘Em Winners at Print 17
Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs. - August 19, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Inks Workflow Development Agreement with Liaoning Basch Digital
Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device - August 10, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines
Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow - May 04, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface
Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow - April 20, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Celebrates 40th Year as Provider of Prepress Independence®
RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry. - April 06, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Announces Release of New Inkjet Plug-in
Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series. - February 15, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron and Global Graphics Partner with Bowling Green State University Visual Communications Technology Program
Providing state-of-the art RIP/Workflow/Trendsetter Interface for Print Media Program - December 14, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron USB/SCSI Interface Now Supports Agfa Palladio
Allows users to eliminate limitations caused by XP and older operating systems. - August 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Begins Shipments of USB/SCSI Interface
Replaces obsolete SCSI cards in Trendsetter CTP installations - July 20, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Adds Digikett, New Solution, to Drupa Partner List
Number of partner stands using Navigator Workflow now tops 15 - May 27, 2016 - Xitron
Raster Blaster 4.0 Set to Debut at Drupa
Xitron announces intelligent TIFF Catcher for CTP. - May 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron to Focus on Partnerships, New Interfaces at Drupa
Exhibiting in 15 stands throughout the show, as well as their own in the USA Pavilion. - April 20, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Establishes Workflow Trade-Up Program
Plan designed to migrate users of Rampage and other dated workflows. - April 13, 2016 - Xitron
Navigator RIP Version 11 Announced Ahead of Drupa
Harlequin RIP Upgrades for Commercial, Digital, High-Speed Inkjet Applications - March 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Launches Navigator Northstar
RIP and workflow for inkjet printers using Memjet Northstar print heads. - February 10, 2016 - Xitron
Emery L. Campbell Wins 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate Contest Award
Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing
Xitron Ships 4,000th Screen PT-R Interface
Screen CtPs driven by Xitron Navigator RIP and Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher. - August 26, 2015 - Xitron
New Automated Laser Cutter Means Increased Productivity and Higher Quality for Dolphin Sails
Dolphin Sails, one of the largest manufacturers of sails, covers and awnings in the UK, has just installed a new Blackman and White Mastercut heavy duty automated flatbed cutting machine which is both improving productivity and saving costs. - July 24, 2015 - Blackman and White
Xitron Introduces Free Support for New Sierra Users
Three Year Plan Includes All Software Upgrades - July 09, 2015 - Xitron
Leading Aerospace and Automotive Component Supplier Increases Speed and Quality of Composite Production Line
To cope with increased demand for high quality composite components Formaplex Ltd, has just installed a new Blackman and White Genesis high speed automated CNC cutting machine. - June 26, 2015 - Blackman and White
Xitron Announces New Release of Sierra Prepress Workflow
Incorporates Adobe PDF Print Engine 3.6, Updated Enfocus PitStop Libraries. - June 18, 2015 - Xitron
Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office
Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
Two Teens Form Rebel Group to End “Abduction Day”: Insurrection Day Published by Outskirts Press
Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated science fiction adventure from Woodland Hills, CA, author Halle Homel. - April 24, 2015 - Outskirts Press, Inc.
40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark
This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics
New High Speed Automated Router Streamlines Production for Leading Aircraft Interior Specialist
MGR Foamtex, manufacturer of Softwall® aircraft seat decorative panels, has just installed a new high speed CNC router/cutter as part of their ongoing product development programme. - March 14, 2015 - Blackman and White
uslabel.net
uslabel.net Has Launched Its New Automated Web Site at a New URL uslabel.net
Welcome to the Web site where you will find more than 80,000 Blank Laser and Inkjet Label Sheet and Thermal Roll products solutions for all your labeling needs. Select your size you require then browse the drop down through menu under label and adhesive options to find your label solution you are looking for. - January 19, 2015 - uslabel.net
Xitron Names Dan MacKillop Manager of Technical Support
13-year Xitron Veteran Assumes New Role - October 18, 2014 - Xitron
Castle Hall Launch ReportLab Powered Platform to Take Financial Due Diligence Reporting to the Next Level
Castle Hall Alternatives independently monitor over 1000 global hedge funds. Their OpsDiligence platform, built with ReportLab’s software, gives their clients instant access to data and opinions unrivalled in the sector. The system builds publication-quality PDF reports instantly on the full range of funds, removing the risks of out-of-date information and human error, and saving a huge amount of labour. - August 29, 2014 - ReportLab
Labelexpo Chosen for North American Release of Xitron Workflow
Navigator F/P to debut in multiple locations at annual exhibition. - August 28, 2014 - Xitron
Hope Technology Develops New Range of Composite Bicycle Components Thanks to New Digital Cutting Machine
Hope Technology, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of high precision bicycle components and accessories has just taken delivery of a Blackman and White Genesis automated flatbed cutter to help development of new range of composite bicycle components. - August 08, 2014 - Blackman and White
Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site
Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics
Xitron Launches Flexo/Packaging Workflow
Details about Navigator F/P released in advance of ExpoPrint 2014 in Sao Paulo. - July 03, 2014 - Xitron
Lillibet Books Releases a Treat for Little Noah
Lillibett Books, a new publishing company in Northern New Jersey, has just released its first title with others to follow shortly. "Don't Rock the Ark" is a delightful twist on the much-loved story of Noah, and will delight young readers with wonderful illustrations and gentle humor. - June 12, 2014 - Lillibett Books
Blackman and White Introduce New Entry Level Plotter Cutter
Blackman and White, the UK’s only manufacturer of flatbed industrial automated cutting machines, have broadened their portfolio of entry level machines with the addition of the Graphtec FC8600 series of roller cutting plotters. - June 11, 2014 - Blackman and White
Xitron Hires Patrick Ruebensaal as Flexo Evangelist
Other positions filled in finance, marketing, and operations - May 16, 2014 - Xitron
ReportLab Launches Latest Release 3.1.8 of Its Commercial and Open-Source PDF Generation Software
London-based software company ReportLab have updated their dynamic PDF generation software toolkit. The new versions of ReportLab PLUS and ReportLab open source include for the first time full support for Python 3.3+, an improved installation procedure and hundreds of under-the-hood tweaks. - May 01, 2014 - ReportLab
Xitron to Offer Technology Preview at IPEX
European debut of scalable prepress workflows for commercial, flexographic, and packaging applications. - March 20, 2014 - Xitron
Xitron Announces Reseller Agreement with Anderson & Vreeland
Navigator RIPs, device interfaces, workflow, now available for label, narrow web, and packaging applications - March 12, 2014 - Xitron
Press Releases 1 - 50 of 3,787 Page: 1 | 2 | 3 | 4 | 5 | 6 | 7 | 8 | 9 | 10 | Next
Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help