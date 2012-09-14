PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron

Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron

M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials

Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron

Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White

Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron

Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White

Xitron Announces Digital Front End Support for Inkjet Presses Using GIS Electronics Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron

New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White

Xitron Acquires RTI-RIPs CTP & CTF Business Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron

Xitron Begins Shipping Raster Blaster Pro Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Workflow Behind Must See ‘Em Winners at Print 17 Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs. - August 19, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Inks Workflow Development Agreement with Liaoning Basch Digital Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device - August 10, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow - May 04, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow - April 20, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Celebrates 40th Year as Provider of Prepress Independence® RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry. - April 06, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron Announces Release of New Inkjet Plug-in Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series. - February 15, 2017 - Xitron

Xitron and Global Graphics Partner with Bowling Green State University Visual Communications Technology Program Providing state-of-the art RIP/Workflow/Trendsetter Interface for Print Media Program - December 14, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron USB/SCSI Interface Now Supports Agfa Palladio Allows users to eliminate limitations caused by XP and older operating systems. - August 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Begins Shipments of USB/SCSI Interface Replaces obsolete SCSI cards in Trendsetter CTP installations - July 20, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Adds Digikett, New Solution, to Drupa Partner List Number of partner stands using Navigator Workflow now tops 15 - May 27, 2016 - Xitron

Raster Blaster 4.0 Set to Debut at Drupa Xitron announces intelligent TIFF Catcher for CTP. - May 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron to Focus on Partnerships, New Interfaces at Drupa Exhibiting in 15 stands throughout the show, as well as their own in the USA Pavilion. - April 20, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Establishes Workflow Trade-Up Program Plan designed to migrate users of Rampage and other dated workflows. - April 13, 2016 - Xitron

Navigator RIP Version 11 Announced Ahead of Drupa Harlequin RIP Upgrades for Commercial, Digital, High-Speed Inkjet Applications - March 04, 2016 - Xitron

Xitron Launches Navigator Northstar RIP and workflow for inkjet printers using Memjet Northstar print heads. - February 10, 2016 - Xitron

Emery L. Campbell Wins 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate Contest Award Emery L. Campbell, 88, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, is the 2015 National Senior Poet Laureate, winning $350 for his poem, “Meager Legacy.” This is the second National SPL award for Campbell, who won the same award in 1999. National Honor Scroll Award to Sylvia R. Sampson-Haney, 61, Stockbridge, Georgia who won $100 for her poem “Unbroken.” National National Native American Honor Scroll Award to Betty Prisendorf, 80, Merritt Island, Florida, who won $100 for her poem "The Third Planet from the Sun" - September 26, 2015 - Great Spirit Publishing

Xitron Ships 4,000th Screen PT-R Interface Screen CtPs driven by Xitron Navigator RIP and Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher. - August 26, 2015 - Xitron

New Automated Laser Cutter Means Increased Productivity and Higher Quality for Dolphin Sails Dolphin Sails, one of the largest manufacturers of sails, covers and awnings in the UK, has just installed a new Blackman and White Mastercut heavy duty automated flatbed cutting machine which is both improving productivity and saving costs. - July 24, 2015 - Blackman and White

Xitron Introduces Free Support for New Sierra Users Three Year Plan Includes All Software Upgrades - July 09, 2015 - Xitron

Leading Aerospace and Automotive Component Supplier Increases Speed and Quality of Composite Production Line To cope with increased demand for high quality composite components Formaplex Ltd, has just installed a new Blackman and White Genesis high speed automated CNC cutting machine. - June 26, 2015 - Blackman and White

Xitron Announces New Release of Sierra Prepress Workflow Incorporates Adobe PDF Print Engine 3.6, Updated Enfocus PitStop Libraries. - June 18, 2015 - Xitron

Cyber Graphics Moves to New Milwaukee Office Cyber Graphics, LLC, has moved their Franklin, WI, location into a new custom remodeled office space in the heart of downtown Milwaukee. The official opening date for the new space is June 8, 2015. - June 10, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

Two Teens Form Rebel Group to End “Abduction Day”: Insurrection Day Published by Outskirts Press Outskirts Press announces the latest highly anticipated science fiction adventure from Woodland Hills, CA, author Halle Homel. - April 24, 2015 - Outskirts Press, Inc.

40-Year Anniversary for Edwin and Mark This week Cyber Graphics celebrated an impressive milestone for two of their veteran employees: forty years of service with the Bryce Corporation family of companies. Mark Parrish (Director of Customer Service) and Edwin Woods (Manufacturing Site Director) have each been part of the Cyber Graphics family... - April 19, 2015 - Cyber Graphics

New High Speed Automated Router Streamlines Production for Leading Aircraft Interior Specialist MGR Foamtex, manufacturer of Softwall® aircraft seat decorative panels, has just installed a new high speed CNC router/cutter as part of their ongoing product development programme. - March 14, 2015 - Blackman and White

uslabel.net Has Launched Its New Automated Web Site at a New URL uslabel.net Welcome to the Web site where you will find more than 80,000 Blank Laser and Inkjet Label Sheet and Thermal Roll products solutions for all your labeling needs. Select your size you require then browse the drop down through menu under label and adhesive options to find your label solution you are looking for. - January 19, 2015 - uslabel.net

Xitron Names Dan MacKillop Manager of Technical Support 13-year Xitron Veteran Assumes New Role - October 18, 2014 - Xitron

Castle Hall Launch ReportLab Powered Platform to Take Financial Due Diligence Reporting to the Next Level Castle Hall Alternatives independently monitor over 1000 global hedge funds. Their OpsDiligence platform, built with ReportLab’s software, gives their clients instant access to data and opinions unrivalled in the sector. The system builds publication-quality PDF reports instantly on the full range of funds, removing the risks of out-of-date information and human error, and saving a huge amount of labour. - August 29, 2014 - ReportLab

Labelexpo Chosen for North American Release of Xitron Workflow Navigator F/P to debut in multiple locations at annual exhibition. - August 28, 2014 - Xitron

Hope Technology Develops New Range of Composite Bicycle Components Thanks to New Digital Cutting Machine Hope Technology, one of the UK’s leading manufacturers of high precision bicycle components and accessories has just taken delivery of a Blackman and White Genesis automated flatbed cutter to help development of new range of composite bicycle components. - August 08, 2014 - Blackman and White

Cyber Graphics Promotes Jim Koppes to General Manager, Cleveland Site Recent leadership changes for the Cyber Graphics Cleveland site. - July 30, 2014 - Cyber Graphics

Xitron Launches Flexo/Packaging Workflow Details about Navigator F/P released in advance of ExpoPrint 2014 in Sao Paulo. - July 03, 2014 - Xitron

Lillibet Books Releases a Treat for Little Noah Lillibett Books, a new publishing company in Northern New Jersey, has just released its first title with others to follow shortly. "Don't Rock the Ark" is a delightful twist on the much-loved story of Noah, and will delight young readers with wonderful illustrations and gentle humor. - June 12, 2014 - Lillibett Books

Blackman and White Introduce New Entry Level Plotter Cutter Blackman and White, the UK’s only manufacturer of flatbed industrial automated cutting machines, have broadened their portfolio of entry level machines with the addition of the Graphtec FC8600 series of roller cutting plotters. - June 11, 2014 - Blackman and White

Xitron Hires Patrick Ruebensaal as Flexo Evangelist Other positions filled in finance, marketing, and operations - May 16, 2014 - Xitron

ReportLab Launches Latest Release 3.1.8 of Its Commercial and Open-Source PDF Generation Software London-based software company ReportLab have updated their dynamic PDF generation software toolkit. The new versions of ReportLab PLUS and ReportLab open source include for the first time full support for Python 3.3+, an improved installation procedure and hundreds of under-the-hood tweaks. - May 01, 2014 - ReportLab

Xitron to Offer Technology Preview at IPEX European debut of scalable prepress workflows for commercial, flexographic, and packaging applications. - March 20, 2014 - Xitron