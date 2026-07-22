Recent Headlines
More Than 40 Commercial Printers Take Advantage of Xitron's Same-as-Cash Financing Program
Customer adoption highlights ongoing demand for workflow modernization. - July 22, 2026 - Xitron
Xitron Releases New K2 Workflow Version with Advanced Imposition Editing and Expanded Automation
Latest update delivers client-based imposition template editing, smarter multi-PDF output, and integrated project archiving to improve production efficiency. - February 03, 2026 - Xitron
Xitron Expands Team to Support Continued K2 Workflow Adoption
Appointments reflect accelerating market traction for K2 and Navigator as printers worldwide adopt modern, perpetual-license workflow and RIP solutions to replace legacy subscription platforms. - January 07, 2026 - Xitron
Xitron Announces Winner of K2 Workflow Giveaway at PRINTING United Expo
Budget Printing Center of Tallahassee, Florida, Receives Complete K2 Workflow Bundle - November 08, 2025 - Xitron
Xitron Showcases K2 as the Modern Replacement for Legacy Workflows at Printing United
Highlights perpetual licensing, flexible payment options, plus a K2 bundle giveaway. - October 05, 2025 - Xitron
North Carolina Photographer Greg Ghia Launches New Website Featuring Vibrant, Affordable Fine Art Prints Showcasing Grand Landscapes
Greg Ghia, a NC-based photographer known for his striking landscapes and macro fine detail, is proud to announce the launch of his new website, www.gregghiaphotography.com. The site features a curated collection of grand photographic and artistic prints from around the world, with a special focus... - June 12, 2025 - Greg Ghia Photography
Zhengzhou Chaokuo Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.’s FLSUN Ultra-Speed 3D Printers Break Efficiency Limits, Doubling Industrial Manufacturers’ Production Capacity
From "Slow Work Yields Fine Products" to "High Speed with High Quality": How Ultra-Fast 3D Printing Solutions Are Reshaping Production Processes. - June 11, 2025 - FLSUN
Xitron Begins Release and Rollout of K2 Prepress Workflow
End-user purchases follow dealer certification in North America, Europe, and Latin America. - February 06, 2025 - Xitron
Xitron to Showcase Navigator DFE and Navigator Flexo Suite at Labelexpo
Will join Hybrid, Global Graphics, and Meteor in booth 3015. - September 11, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron’s K2 Offset Workflow Makes US Debut at Printing United
Joins stable of established Xitron workflows for offset, flexo, digital, and screen printing. - August 28, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron Announces Navigator RIP Version 14 Release; Prepares for Drupa Demonstration Schedule
RIP Based on Global Graphics’ Ultra-Performant Harlequin® Core is Fastest Yet. - April 24, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron Releases IntelliTrap to Offset Print Customers
PDF-Based Trapping Module Now Part of Navigator Workflow - March 09, 2024 - Xitron
Xitron Ships 5,000th Navigator Digital Front End
Customizable, brandable DFE delivers automation, engine control, spot color matching and available API. - August 23, 2023 - Xitron
Xitron Restarts Stimulus Program for Printers
Successful Program Introduced During Pandemic Returns. - July 07, 2023 - Xitron
Xitron and Memjet Share Successful Launch of DuraBolt 325c and DuraBolt 650 PrintBar
Fully integrated Xitron Navigator DFE provides intuitive Human Machine Interface. - June 30, 2023 - Xitron
Xitron Marks 45th Year as Printing Industry Innovator
Tracks evolution from typesetter interfaces to Digital Front Ends. - November 19, 2022 - Xitron
Memjet Selects Xitron as Exclusive Digital Front End Developer for New Print Engine Systems
Delivering an unprecedented level of integration for Memjet OEMs. - October 21, 2022 - Xitron
Xitron Launches Navigator Flexo Suite for Labels at Labelexpo Americas
Introducing Xitron’s powerful new workflow for flexo label printers. - August 26, 2022 - Xitron
Xitron Partner Printware Installs 1,000th Navigator Digital Front End
DFE Drives Printware’s iJetColor™ Classic, NXT, Pro and Pro 1175 Envelope Presses - June 24, 2021 - Xitron
Rentapress.com Integrates QR Code Generator Into the Powerful Online DaVinci Design Tool
Rent A Press (RAP), Inc., a print wholesale/trade site, is expanding its extensive range of print marketing tools with an online QR Code generator. RAP is an online global platform for print resellers, graphic designers, and small print shops looking to broaden their product portfolio, increase... - June 16, 2021 - Rent A Press
Xitron Announces Addition of Bill Brunone
Industry expert is new Director of Business Development, Digital Print Solutions. - April 23, 2021 - Xitron
Xitron Preps Navigator 13 for Release
Harlequin RIP innovation continues with new changes in key functionality. - November 06, 2020 - Xitron
Xitron Navigator DFE Receives Coveted InterTech™ Technology Award
Third consecutive year a Global Graphics Group company is recognized. - September 24, 2020 - Xitron
Xitron Initiates Stimulus Package for Printers
Provides Interest-Free Payment Plans on RIPs, Workflows, Interfaces - April 02, 2020 - Xitron
Global Graphics Acquires Prepress Workflow & RIP Developer Xitron, LLC
Looks to leverage digital print strategy while capitalizing on established market share - November 10, 2019 - Xitron
Xitron and Platesetters.com Partner on Violet CTP Replacement
Targeting end-of-life systems for economical trade-in program - May 30, 2019 - Xitron
M2 Materials Significantly Reduce Your Carbon Footprint
As the world divests away from fossil fuels, it will certainly find more environmentally friendly ways of producing and harnessing energy in the future. However, companies like M2 Materials are making a positive impact now. How? They have made changes in their manufacturing processes that have resulted in a massive reduction of emissions. - January 04, 2019 - M2 Materials
Xitron Awarded Patent for Innovative USB-SCSI Interface
US Patent 10108559 recently registered. - November 07, 2018 - Xitron
Dutch Sailmaker Upgrades with New High Speed Automated CNC Cutting Machine
Dutch Sailmaker, De Vries Maritiem, has installed a new Blackman and White automated Orion flatbed cutter into their sail loft located in Lemmer. - October 24, 2018 - Blackman and White
Navigator Version 12 Released for Shipment by Xitron
Harlequin RIP is the first commercially available RIP with PDF 2.0 compliance - September 26, 2018 - Xitron
Dutch Sailmaker Increases Productivity with Blackman and White's Dual-Head Automated Flat Bed Cutter
Hagoort Sails, the largest commercial sailmaker in the Netherlands recently installed a new dual gantry Genesis automated cutter. Employing over 13 people, the company produces 10 to 15 sails every week for sailing vessels ranging from leisure cruising craft to high performance racing yachts. - June 26, 2018 - Blackman and White
Xitron Announces Digital Front End Support for Inkjet Presses Using GIS Electronics
Development completed for Fuji Dimatix, Ricoh, Kyocera, Toshiba, Xaar, & Konica Minolta printheads. - March 30, 2018 - Xitron
New Multifunctional Digital Laser Cutter and Router Means Quality Finishing for Wider Format Display Printing
Manchester Print Services have just installed a new Blackman and White VersaTech™ wide bed cutter/router to help cope with the growing demand for wider format digital printing. - March 11, 2018 - Blackman and White
Xitron Acquires RTI-RIPs CTP & CTF Business
Taking over sales and support of Harlequin RIPs in RTI offset and flexo markets - February 01, 2018 - Xitron
Xitron Begins Shipping Raster Blaster Pro
Pairs Release with Innovative Xitron Network Interface – Eliminates PC - November 17, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Workflow Behind Must See ‘Em Winners at Print 17
Xitron Navigator providing RIP and spot color matching to Printware, W+D, and other exhibiting Memjet OEMs. - August 19, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Inks Workflow Development Agreement with Liaoning Basch Digital
Software will drive new digital label presses and Flexo/Resin/Thermal CTP Device - August 10, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Develops Interface for Popular Fujifilm CTP Engines
Replaces HVD SCSI card for use on 64-bit operating systems with XMF workflow - May 04, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface
Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow - April 20, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Celebrates 40th Year as Provider of Prepress Independence®
RIP, workflow, and interface developer reflects on history while charting future contributions to printing industry. - April 06, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron Announces Release of New Inkjet Plug-in
Inkjet Direct available for version 11 Navigator RIP - supports Epson T-Series. - February 15, 2017 - Xitron
Xitron and Global Graphics Partner with Bowling Green State University Visual Communications Technology Program
Providing state-of-the art RIP/Workflow/Trendsetter Interface for Print Media Program - December 14, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron USB/SCSI Interface Now Supports Agfa Palladio
Allows users to eliminate limitations caused by XP and older operating systems. - August 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Begins Shipments of USB/SCSI Interface
Replaces obsolete SCSI cards in Trendsetter CTP installations - July 20, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Adds Digikett, New Solution, to Drupa Partner List
Number of partner stands using Navigator Workflow now tops 15 - May 27, 2016 - Xitron
Raster Blaster 4.0 Set to Debut at Drupa
Xitron announces intelligent TIFF Catcher for CTP. - May 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron to Focus on Partnerships, New Interfaces at Drupa
Exhibiting in 15 stands throughout the show, as well as their own in the USA Pavilion. - April 20, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Establishes Workflow Trade-Up Program
Plan designed to migrate users of Rampage and other dated workflows. - April 13, 2016 - Xitron
Navigator RIP Version 11 Announced Ahead of Drupa
Harlequin RIP Upgrades for Commercial, Digital, High-Speed Inkjet Applications - March 04, 2016 - Xitron
Xitron Launches Navigator Northstar
RIP and workflow for inkjet printers using Memjet Northstar print heads. - February 10, 2016 - Xitron