PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

INDEVCO Plastics Installs Four Additional Silos at Longview Manufacturing Plant INDEVCO North America Plastics Division announces the installation of four new silos at its manufacturing plant in Longview, Texas. The silos are accompanied by a new resin distribution system installed alongside the company’s existing six silos. Increased Resin Storage The installation process... - August 27, 2019 - INDEVCO Plastics Longview

Elemica Introduces New Benefits to Its Digital Supply Network and Supply Chain Solutions for Improving Customer Experience and Digitization Brings Improvements in Efficiencies, Productivity and Value Across Supply Chains - November 10, 2018 - Elemica

eVision’s eCoW Software Helps Spirit Energy UK Reach Safety and Efficiency Objectives Spirit Energy UK is now live with Permit Vision; eVision’s comprehensive digital Control of Work software. All Spirit Energy North Sea assets now employ the digital enterprise system with local configuration capabilities. - June 09, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

eVision’s One Vision 8 Platform Achieves SAP Premium Certification with SAP® ERP eVision today announced that its One Vision 8 platform has achieved premium certification from SAP for integration with the SAP® ERP application. The powerful two-way integration helps users of both SAP ERP and the eVision One Vision platform to get the most out of these solutions. Customers benefit... - May 31, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

eVision Announces Office Relocation and Expansion in USA After four years at Six Pines Drive, eVision is excited to announce they have moved to 1790 Hughes Landing Blvd. Almost double the size of the last office, this move embodies the growth eVision has experienced in the United States. The move comes alongside exciting recent developments for eVision, including... - February 15, 2018 - eVision Industry Software

Lubrizol to Address Lubricant Challenges of GDI Engines at F+L Week 2018 in Macao Turbocharged gasoline direct injection (TGDI) engines and their non-turbocharged counterparts (GDI) are an increasing popular solution for Chinese manufacturers wanting compact, powerful and economical power units for their cars. TGDI engines accounted for an estimated 25% of vehicles sold globally this year, and with increasing stringent fuel economy legislation it is likely they will control the majority of Chinese car production within the next few years. - February 06, 2018 - F&L Asia Limited

European Commission and eVision: Collaborating Towards the Future eVision uniquely utilises the European Commission H2020 SME Instrument phase 2 grant to develop world's first predictive risk management solution. - November 17, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

eVision Digital Control of Work Software to be Implemented on All Yara Sites Globally Yara is now live with eVision’s digital Control of Work system Permit Vision on all pilot sites in France (Ambès), Germany (Brunsbüttel), and Norway (Glomfjord). The go live of the three production sites marks the first wave of the rollout of Permit Vision across Yara sites. The next... - October 04, 2017 - eVision Industry Software

Intratec Discloses Pricing Data of 50+ Chemical Commodities The online database offered by Intratec provides up-to-date and consolidated pricing data of more than 50 chemical commodities & utilities, across several world regions. - November 05, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Free Tool Facilitates Industry Investment Relocation Studies The leading advisory firm is offering a unique, easy-to-use online tool to convert chemical plant investment estimates from USA to other countries. - October 21, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Improves Its Chemical Plant Construction Index Interface Since September 2015, Intratec is offering an improved user experience, for chemical industry professionals and students interested in its free chemical plant construction index, an established cost-escalation index. - September 25, 2015 - Intratec Solutions

LOCIMAP Issues White Paper on Industrial Symbiosis Industrial symbiosis and its importance to European industrial parks are the focus of the recently released White Paper by EU FP7-funded Low Carbon Industrial Manufacturing Parks Project (LOCIMAP). The potent term ‘industrial symbiosis’ with its conscious parallel with symbiotic relationships... - January 24, 2015 - LOCIMAP

Intratec Continues to Hire Technical Sales Agents in US and Canada Offering unlimited positions to professionals familiar with chemical process industries, the company expects to keep expanding sales in North America. - March 27, 2014 - Intratec Solutions

CPFD Software, LLC, Partners with CEI, Inc. to Deliver Interactive CFD Post Processing and Visualization for Virtual Reactors The innovative combination of unique CAE simulation software with specialized visualization technology has now enabled engineers to visualize and analyze data from computational particle-fluid dynamic simulations of commercial-scale oil refinery "cat crackers," chemicals production reactors, and coal power generation units to dramatically improve these units’ efficiency, increase reliability, and even to cost-effectively reduce emissions of SOx and NOx. - January 29, 2014 - CPFD Software, LLC

EU LOCIMAP Project for Low Carbon Industrial Parks Announces Next Workshops in Finland and Spain EU LOCIMAP project for low carbon industrial parks announces next workshops in Finland and Spain in October and November 2013. - September 08, 2013 - LOCIMAP

EU LOCIMAP Project Reports on First Workshop in the UK The first workshop of the EU LOCIMAP ((Low Carbon Industrial Manufacturing Parks) project on the 10th of July was hosted by Sembcorp, operators of the Wilton International industrial park in the UK. The event attracted more than 45 attendees from industrial parks, industry associations, local government,... - August 25, 2013 - LOCIMAP

Propane Dehydrogenation Plants' Margins in the US Have Been Increasing in the Last 5 Years Due to higher PG propylene prices and lower propane prices, PDH process plants margins in the US are boosted, says the third part of Intratec’s Propane Dehydrogenation Process publication. - July 21, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

BP's Proposal to Green Ethylene Production from Ethanol is Studied in Intratec's Report Publication analyses BP Chemical’s recent patent for an ethanol dehydrogenation process comprising fewer purification steps. - July 20, 2013 - Intratec Solutions

Process Simulation and Capital Estimation are Reconciled in Free Online Encyclopedia Users are able to view and download Aspen® and Hysys® simulations in an exclusive online platform as support data for feasibility studies and investment analysis. - November 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Exclusive Chemical Process Encyclopedia for the Industry Community Online encyclopedia offers for free process descriptions, process simulations, flow diagrams, KPIs, economics information and key tools for capital cost estimation for chemical process technologies. - November 08, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Purification Units Can Aid Polypropylene Plants to Increase Margins Intratec’s recent publication unveils the attractiveness of constructing a propylene splitter inside polypropylene plants in the US Gulf Coast. - October 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Chlorine Safety Concerns Put Sodium Hypochlorite on Highlight Bleach demand is growing due to the shortage of water resources, unveils Intratec latest publication. - October 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propane Dehydrogenation Ventures Stimulated by Low-Cost Feedstock Derived from Shale Gas Second part of Intratec's report unveils a different process that can profit on the advent of the shale gas in the US. - October 04, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Sponsors 4th AiChe Regional Process Technology Conference in 2012 Intratec Solutions is sponsoring the acclaimed conference that happens in Texas, US, which will count with many established engineering participants. - September 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefin Demand Can be Supplied by the Vertical Stirred-Bed Gas Phase Process The second part of Intratec’s publication reveals that the US shows attractive rate of return for a PP unit when integrated with a propane dehydrogenation unit. - August 22, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Polyolefins Producers Can Use Membrane Recovery Units to Increase Margins Intratec's most recent publication unveils that improvement opportunity demonstrates attractive return of investment. - August 15, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Polyolefin Demand Favors Polypropylene via Gas Phase Process Production Gas Phase Polypropylene Process can be profitable in China and in the US, reveals Intratec's latest study. - August 01, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Rise of Shale Gas Favors Propylene Production Propane Dehydrogenation in the US Intratec’s recent publication unveils that the US presents the most advantageous operational margins for a PDH plant, with an EBITDA margin of 32%. - July 28, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Natural Gas Price Decreases Favoring the Propylene Production from Methanol Intratec report reveals that Methanol to Propylene units in US can have an internal rate of return of more than 30% per year, boosted by low-priced raw material. - July 14, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

An 85% Discount is Offered on Chemical Technology Evaluation Books for University Students and Staff University Discount Policy is launched by Intratec, offering an 85% discount for university students, professors and library staff on all its high-quality professional publications. - July 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Propane Dehydrogenation Study is Announced by Intratec Intratec brings clear, concise and detailed techno-economic information on a propene dehydrogenation process in its newest report. - June 29, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec IC Index Reveals Trends on Chemical Plant Construction Costs Latest IC Index forecasts a long-term increase in construction costs despite the decrease in steel prices. - June 24, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Recent Publication Unveils the Economics of Propene Production via Metathesis Intratec scrutinizes costs breakdown and profitability of propylene production of an industrial unit, based on a process similar to CB&I Lummus OCT, in its newest publication Propylene Production via Metathesis. - June 13, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production from Methanol Publication is Announced by Intratec The economics of a propylene technology similar to the Lurgi MTP® and JGC/Mitsubishi DTP® processes are scrutinized by Intratec in its new publication. - June 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Boosts Its Process Economics Publications with Aspentech Software Intratec signed a 6 year lease term for a package of the most advanced software for process simulation and economic evaluation of chemical process technologies, licensed by Aspen Technology, Inc. - May 17, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Propylene Production via Metathesis Publication is Announced by Intratec The publication presents all relevant information, on both technical and economic sides, of a propene technology similar to CB&I Lummus OCT process. - May 09, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

Intratec Renews Contract with World Leader in Biopolymers Braskem selected Intratec to continue providing feasibility studies targeting routes for the production of chemicals from renewable resources. Since 2006 Braskem has relied on Intratec assessments, which provide insights on cost drivers and scrutinize the feasibility of such technologies. - May 06, 2012 - Intratec Solutions

IPS Securex® is Recognised as Being One of Singapore's Most Resilient Organizations IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators, has recently received recognition as being one of Singapore’s most resilient organizations. According to the World Continuity Congress, IPS Securex remains the only security systems integrator in the world to have obtained dual Business Continuity Management Certification in British Standard BS25999 and Singapore BCM Standard SS540:2008. - April 15, 2011 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

IPS Securex® Announces Further Sales of the HyperSpike Product Line of Acoustic Hailing Devices IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators, has been awarded further contracts for the innovative HyperSpike® product line of acoustic devices. The most recent project is for the supply of 30 HyperShields as part of a package of law enforcement equipment for a National Police Force in South East Asia. - April 13, 2011 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

IPS Securex and Creative Electron Sign Distribution Agreement for Truview Counterfeit Detection Equipment Electronics innovation specialist Creative Electron Inc has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of the South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators. - November 10, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

IPS Securex Announces the Appointment of Tay Hun Kiat as Vice President Asia Pacific IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of the South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tay Hun Kiat as Vice President Asia Pacific. He will be responsible for strategic marketing and business development of IPS Securex Pte Ltd business in Singapore... - September 08, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

New Turnaround Management Company Releases State-of-the-Art Software RCM, L.L.C., a company that plans and executes turnarounds in refineries and petrochemical plants, today announced a unique new software they created which will revolutionize the turnaround industry. - July 22, 2010 - Reliable Custom Management, L.L.C.

IPS Securex Announces Increased Sales of the Innovative HyperSpike Product Line to be Featured at the SAE2010 Exhibition at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of the South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators, has been awarded further contracts for the innovative Hyperspike® product line of acoustic devices. Over 20 units have been sold within the last six months to various Government Departments in several ASEAN countries. Customers now include police forces, navies and security agencies. - July 13, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

Advanced CT Scanning Equipment for VIP Flights in South East Asia IPS AGSE Pte Ltd has successfully completed the installation of two Computed Tomography, dual energy X-ray systems for scanning of passenger hand luggage for VIP flights at a leading airport in South East Asia. - June 17, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

IPS Securex is First Security Systems Integrator to Acheive Dual BS25999 & SS540 BCM Certification Singapore based IPS Securex Pte Ltd is the first security systems integrator in the world to obtain Business Continuity Management certification under both British Standard BS25999 and Singapore Standard SS540 - April 27, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

Singapore based IPS Securex Pte Ltd and Sidus Solutions LLC of San Diego Sign Distribution Agreement Security Surveillance Systems specialist Sidus Solutions LLC has signed an inclusive distribution agreement with IPS Securex Pte Ltd, one of the South East Asia’s leading security systems integrators. - April 18, 2010 - IPS Securex Pte Ltd

TechCorr USA, LLC. Announces Completion of Multi Tank in Service Inspection with New Robot Added to the Wholly Owned "In-Tank" Tank in TechCorr USA adds new Robot to the In Tank robotic tank inspection line. - July 22, 2009 - TechCorr USA, LLC

TechCorr USA, LLC. Announces New Technology, the Sludge Profiler Service Line TechCorr offers Sludge Profiler Service for modeling tank sludge profile. - July 22, 2009 - TechCorr USA, LLC