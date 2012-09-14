PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.

Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company

Lauren Manufacturing Expands Door Seal Offerings The extended reach door seal can be used on all pertinent sides of the door, eliminating assembly time and labor costs associated with the typical two seal assemblies used in door manufacturing. The highly engineered seal has been traditionally designed to round corners to be installed continuously, which further eliminates associated costs as well as creates a tight seal around the perimeter, decreasing the risk of water and air infiltration. - August 21, 2015 - Lauren Manufacturing

North West Rubber Ltd. (NWR) Has Acquired GNR Technologies Inc.’s Traffic Base Business North West Rubber Ltd. (NWR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of GNR Technologies Inc.’s Traffic Base Business. - January 23, 2014 - North West Rubber Ltd.

Alliance Express Launches New Product to Meet Consumer Demands Alliance Express, an international distributor of protection and finishing products, is excited to announce the launch of stepped grommets, a black PVC product that guarantees wires necessary protection. The new line will be available for sale immediately. The parts manufacturer and e-commerce based... - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Releases 6,200 New Products; Celebrates Launch of Steel Clamp with Rubber Cushion E-commerce company Alliance Express is excited to announce a new line of steel clamps with rubber cushions. The cold-rolled steel clamps with TPE cushion provide buyers a safe means of securing conduit, cables, pipes, and hoses; the black rubber cushion also benefits clients by absorbing vibrations. - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Introduces New Product to Its Vast Inventory Alliance Express recently introduced 6,200 new products to its already formidable 500 million part inventory. The newcomers to Alliance Express’ stock fit into a number of categories, including T-bolt hose clamps, parts that are popular for a variety of applications. Alliance Express, a member... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Introduces New Line of PVC Coated Metal Conduit As an international manufacturer and distributor of protection and finishing components for a variety of industries and applications, Alliance Express is continually expanding its product line to better meet the needs of its customers. This month, the company was proud to announce the introduction of... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Satisfies Consumer Demand with Addition of New Inventory Mechanical parts provider adds 15 new mini worm gear hose clamps to product line. - October 27, 2013 - Alliance Express

Alliance Express Offers Over 6,000 New Industrial Components This Season Alliance Express offers over 6,000 protective and finishing components this season. Some of the categories included are cable tires, circuit board hardware, and masking products. The company’s new products are listed on its 2013 catalog. Free samples are also available upon request. Alliance Express,... - July 25, 2013 - Alliance Express

Announcing: The Louisville, Kentucky Shercon Distribution Center Shercon, Inc. a leading masking solutions manufacturer is pleased to announce the recent opening of the company’s Midwest Distribution Center located in Louisville, Kentucky. - February 09, 2012 - Shercon, Inc.

B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.

Halle A. Norris Promoted to VP of Manufacturing Halle A. Norris Promoted to Vice President of Lauren Manufacturing - March 01, 2011 - Lauren Manufacturing

GM Bankruptcy Filing No Surprise for Lauren Companies Forward-thinking, Diversification and Corporate Strength Keys to Future Growth of Lauren Manufacturing - June 05, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Manufacturing Introduces New Low Density EPDM Sponge for Continuous Extrusion Profiles Lauren Manufacturing has developed a new low density EPDM sponge product for continuously extruded profiles. The compound is capable of maintaining a 6-8 pound per cubic foot density on closed cell sponge profiles and can be processed through both LCM salt bath and microwave/hot air curing processes. This... - March 22, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Mfg iDea Seal Added to AAMA Verified Components List Lauren Manufacturing’s iDea™ Seal recently passed AAMA 701/702-04 for Replaceable Fenestration Weatherseals and will be added to the American Architectural Manufacturers Association’s Verified Components List. The iDea™ Seal has a co-polymer design which benefits window and door... - March 22, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing

Ainak, Inc. Announces Redesigned Website New Site Features Engineered-Component Solutions Direction as Well as Continued Focus on Automotive Market. - October 08, 2008 - Ainak,Inc.

Lauren Manufacturing Introduces New iDea™ Seal for Window and Door Manufacturers Lauren Manufacturing’s new iDea™ Seal showcases technology that offers outstanding "Innovative Design Engineered Applications." The iDea™ Seal’s co-polymer design will benefit window and door manufacturers through reduced labor and manufacturing costs while providing... - September 26, 2008 - Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Manufacturing Names New President Huntsman assumes responsibility for the direction and growth of Lauren Manufacturing’s operations located in New Philadelphia, Ohio. - October 31, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren International VP Appointed to State of Ohio Workers' Compensation Board of Directors Jim Hummel was one of 11 people appointed to the newly established Bureau of Workers' Compensation Board of Directors by Gov. Ted Strickland. Hummel was selected from 112 nominees. - September 20, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing

Lauren Manufacturing Offers Custom Seals for Countless Applications Window and door manufacturers looking to save costs should look to Lauren Manufacturing for designing window and door gaskets. These custom products are designed for creating manufacturing efficiency at the customer end, saving countless man hours and bottom line savings. - August 01, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing

Innovative New Products Fill More Than Customer Needs Shercon, Inc. leaders in masking solutions, announced the release of seven newly developed masking solutions. The Engineering Solutions Team at Shercon designed, developed, and tested these new solutions under various finishing processes; powder coating, plating, anodizing, E-coating and wet paint. - November 30, 2005 - Shercon, Inc.

Shercon, Inc.’s OEM Rubber Products Division Achieves QS-9000 Registration Hangzhou Shercon Rubber Co. LTD., a world leader in the design and manufacturing of OEM molded rubber products, announced that it has achieved ISO-9001 compliance and QS-9000 registration, and has been registered by BSI. - June 16, 2005 - Shercon, Inc.