Recent Headlines
Hardman Group Advertising Agency Wins 2 Gold MarCom Awards
Hardman Group wins Gold Awards for a multi-channel media plan and innovative product launch. - October 30, 2024 - Roppe Holding Company
Edison Agrosciences Announces $600,000 Seed Financing Round and Addition of Industry Veteran Tom Marsh to Board of Directors
Edison Agrosciences, an industrial biomaterials company developing a sustainable domestic source of natural rubber from sunflowers, today announced the closing of a $600,000 seed financing. - July 26, 2024 - Edison Agrosciences
Roppe Corporation Awarded Sourcewell Contract Over 65 Years of Proven Service & Dependability Lead to Prestigious Contract Award
Roppe Corporation has been awarded a cooperative purchasing contract in the Flooring Materials with Related Supplies and Services category at Sourcewell. Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited... - October 17, 2023 - Roppe Holding Company
MYKE Technologies Unveils Its Metal Division’s Aluminium Sheets, Plates, and Blocks
In this periodical release, MYKE Technologies unveils its Metal Division’s aluminium sheets, plates, and blocks, aimed at being the ultimate solution in material selection for the Aerospace industry. A story is added as MYKE Technologies progresses in its journey. MYKE Technologies listens... - June 09, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Launches Stainless-Steel Glass Pool Panel Clamps and Stands
These clamps and stands are made from high-grade stainless steel, the Duplex 2205 (UNS S32205) to facilitate intense applications, including heavy-duty applications and provides excellent corrosion resistance. MYKE Technologies' range of 2205 Duplex products includes Clamps, Bracket Mounts, Spigot Stands, and many more. - May 28, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies' New Product Rollout-Spigots and Clamps for Balustrade and Glass Pool Installations
MYKE Technologies' Spigots and Clamps offer a new way of providing a secure hold up of the fence, rail, or panel for Balustrade and Glass Pool installations. - April 15, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies is Launching a New Product, the GN Trays
MYKE Technologies is launching a new product today, the GN Trays. Its unique sizes allows nesting, making them stackable thus providing for ease of use and much more, saving storage space. - April 05, 2022 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Roppe Flooring Announces New Products Added to List of GREENGUARD Gold Certified Products
Pinnacle and Pinnacle Plus Wall Base are now included in a certified portfolio of nine products. - January 02, 2022 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Announces Environmentally Preferred Sourcing Designation from Vizient® to Help Expand Flooring Options to Healthcare Facilities
The designation includes both Roppe® and FLEXCO® commercial flooring brands. - October 16, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
Coronavirus Was Found to be Inactive on Roppe® Non-Porous Rubber Flooring After 24 Hours
Independent testing disputes the widely accepted view that the coronavirus can live on surfaces for up to seven days. - January 12, 2021 - Roppe Holding Company
FLEXCO® Introduces the Only IMO Rubber Flooring Certified by The U.S. Coast Guard
FLEXCO IMO Rubber Flooring is the only flooring certified by the U.S. Coast Guard. And, it has exceeded the IMO standards for surface flammability, smoke and toxicity requirements for floor covering and primary deck covering materials on ocean-going vessels. - December 07, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
Flexco Introduces Revolutionary Reformulation for TUFLEX® Sports Flooring
The Industry’s Only “Red List Free,” 100% Recyclable Sports Flooring Product - June 14, 2019 - Roppe Holding Company
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Precision Stainless Steel Investment Casting
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision Investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting, the company also manufacture aluminium and zinc diecasting. - June 02, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies Product Release: Stainless Steel Trays for Food and Laboratory Use
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision stamped parts in ferrous and non-ferrous materials. The company also produces standard sized stainless steel trays used in laboratories, research & development and food. - May 18, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Products: Aluminium Die-Castings
MYKE Technologies' Metal Division produce precision investment castings in both stainless steel and carbon steel. Besides investment casting parts, the company also manufactures precision aluminum and zinc die-casting parts. - April 26, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
MYKE Technologies - New Range of Rubber O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals
MYKE Technologies' rubber products are manufactured with high quality compounds. The company manufactures both custom and standard products. MYKE Technologies also manufacture parts in rubber over-mold to metal. Today, the company is pleased to announce the addition to the company's Standard Rubber products range new range of O-Ring Seals and X-Ring Seals. - April 22, 2019 - MYKE Technologies Pte. Ltd.
Roppe Garners 2018 Healthcare Facilities Symposium Distinction Award
Envire® Rubber Sheet with FlashCove recognized as most sustainable product. - November 09, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Roppe Holding Company Acquires New Facility Increasing Manufacturing Capacity
Acquisition helps avoid the production constraints and pricing uncertainty of non-US flooring manufacturers. - October 24, 2018 - Roppe Holding Company
Lauren Manufacturing Expands Door Seal Offerings
The extended reach door seal can be used on all pertinent sides of the door, eliminating assembly time and labor costs associated with the typical two seal assemblies used in door manufacturing. The highly engineered seal has been traditionally designed to round corners to be installed continuously, which further eliminates associated costs as well as creates a tight seal around the perimeter, decreasing the risk of water and air infiltration. - August 21, 2015 - Lauren Manufacturing
North West Rubber Ltd. (NWR) Has Acquired GNR Technologies Inc.’s Traffic Base Business
North West Rubber Ltd. (NWR) is pleased to announce the acquisition of GNR Technologies Inc.’s Traffic Base Business. - January 23, 2014 - North West Rubber Ltd.
Alliance Express Releases 6,200 New Products; Celebrates Launch of Steel Clamp with Rubber Cushion
E-commerce company Alliance Express is excited to announce a new line of steel clamps with rubber cushions. The cold-rolled steel clamps with TPE cushion provide buyers a safe means of securing conduit, cables, pipes, and hoses; the black rubber cushion also benefits clients by absorbing vibrations. - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express
Alliance Express Launches New Product to Meet Consumer Demands
Alliance Express, an international distributor of protection and finishing products, is excited to announce the launch of stepped grommets, a black PVC product that guarantees wires necessary protection. The new line will be available for sale immediately. The parts manufacturer and e-commerce... - January 05, 2014 - Alliance Express
Alliance Express Introduces New Line of PVC Coated Metal Conduit
As an international manufacturer and distributor of protection and finishing components for a variety of industries and applications, Alliance Express is continually expanding its product line to better meet the needs of its customers. This month, the company was proud to announce the introduction... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express
Alliance Express Introduces New Product to Its Vast Inventory
Alliance Express recently introduced 6,200 new products to its already formidable 500 million part inventory. The newcomers to Alliance Express’ stock fit into a number of categories, including T-bolt hose clamps, parts that are popular for a variety of applications. Alliance Express, a... - October 30, 2013 - Alliance Express
Alliance Express Satisfies Consumer Demand with Addition of New Inventory
Mechanical parts provider adds 15 new mini worm gear hose clamps to product line. - October 27, 2013 - Alliance Express
Alliance Express Offers Over 6,000 New Industrial Components This Season
Alliance Express offers over 6,000 protective and finishing components this season. Some of the categories included are cable tires, circuit board hardware, and masking products. The company’s new products are listed on its 2013 catalog. Free samples are also available upon request. Alliance... - July 25, 2013 - Alliance Express
Announcing: The Louisville, Kentucky Shercon Distribution Center
Shercon, Inc. a leading masking solutions manufacturer is pleased to announce the recent opening of the company’s Midwest Distribution Center located in Louisville, Kentucky. - February 09, 2012 - Shercon, Inc.
B. G. Peck Company Receives Supplier Excellence Award
B. G. Peck Company was recognized for its quality and performance by Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. - May 04, 2011 - B. G. Peck Company, Inc.
Halle A. Norris Promoted to VP of Manufacturing
Halle A. Norris Promoted to Vice President of Lauren Manufacturing - March 01, 2011 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren Manufacturing Introduces a New Line of Weather Stripping Products for Contractors
Provides Eligibility for Weatherization Assistance Program. - June 17, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing
GM Bankruptcy Filing No Surprise for Lauren Companies
Forward-thinking, Diversification and Corporate Strength Keys to Future Growth of Lauren Manufacturing - June 05, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren Manufacturing Introduces New Low Density EPDM Sponge for Continuous Extrusion Profiles
Lauren Manufacturing has developed a new low density EPDM sponge product for continuously extruded profiles. The compound is capable of maintaining a 6-8 pound per cubic foot density on closed cell sponge profiles and can be processed through both LCM salt bath and microwave/hot air curing... - March 22, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren Mfg iDea Seal Added to AAMA Verified Components List
Lauren Manufacturing’s iDea™ Seal recently passed AAMA 701/702-04 for Replaceable Fenestration Weatherseals and will be added to the American Architectural Manufacturers Association’s Verified Components List. The iDea™ Seal has a co-polymer design which benefits window and... - March 22, 2009 - Lauren Manufacturing
Ainak, Inc. Announces Redesigned Website
New Site Features Engineered-Component Solutions Direction as Well as Continued Focus on Automotive Market. - October 08, 2008 - Ainak,Inc.
Lauren Manufacturing Introduces New iDea™ Seal for Window and Door Manufacturers
Lauren Manufacturing’s new iDea™ Seal showcases technology that offers outstanding "Innovative Design Engineered Applications." The iDea™ Seal’s co-polymer design will benefit window and door manufacturers through reduced labor and manufacturing costs while... - September 26, 2008 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren Manufacturing Names New President
Huntsman assumes responsibility for the direction and growth of Lauren Manufacturing’s operations located in New Philadelphia, Ohio. - October 31, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren International VP Appointed to State of Ohio Workers' Compensation Board of Directors
Jim Hummel was one of 11 people appointed to the newly established Bureau of Workers' Compensation Board of Directors by Gov. Ted Strickland. Hummel was selected from 112 nominees. - September 20, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing
Lauren Manufacturing Offers Custom Seals for Countless Applications
Window and door manufacturers looking to save costs should look to Lauren Manufacturing for designing window and door gaskets. These custom products are designed for creating manufacturing efficiency at the customer end, saving countless man hours and bottom line savings. - August 01, 2007 - Lauren Manufacturing
Innovative New Products Fill More Than Customer Needs
Shercon, Inc. leaders in masking solutions, announced the release of seven newly developed masking solutions. The Engineering Solutions Team at Shercon designed, developed, and tested these new solutions under various finishing processes; powder coating, plating, anodizing, E-coating and wet paint. - November 30, 2005 - Shercon, Inc.
Shercon, Inc.’s OEM Rubber Products Division Achieves QS-9000 Registration
Hangzhou Shercon Rubber Co. LTD., a world leader in the design and manufacturing of OEM molded rubber products, announced that it has achieved ISO-9001 compliance and QS-9000 registration, and has been registered by BSI. - June 16, 2005 - Shercon, Inc.
Best of East and West Meet at Shercon's New Wholly-owned Production Facility in Hangzhou, China
Shercon's new state-of-the-art Hangzhou, China production facility is now online -- and fabricating high-quality rubber parts for the OEM market. Shercon owns and operates the plant (a wholly-owned foreign enterprise or 'WOFE'), and all design and engineering work is performed at Shercon's... - April 27, 2005 - Shercon, Inc.