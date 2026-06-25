Recent Headlines
Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems,... - June 25, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems
Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs. - April 15, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter Issues Winter Drain Watch for Belmont Homeowners
Rhino Rooter launches Winter Drain Watch in Belmont, MA, sharing warning signs and safe DIY tips to stop slow drains becoming backups. - January 23, 2026 - Rhino Rooter
Belmont Plumber Warns of Hidden Sewer Disasters as Tree Roots Invade Local Pipes
Belmont plumber David de la Roca of Rhino Rooter warns homeowners that tree roots frequently invade older clay/cast-iron sewer lines, causing costly backups—especially during fall rains. He urges residents to watch for slow drains, gurgling, recurring clogs, and odors, and to schedule video inspections and preventive maintenance like drain cleaning or hydro jetting. - December 20, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Frozen Pipe Risk in Older Belmont Homes Spurs Local Plumbing Warning
Older homes in Belmont, Cambridge, and Newton face a higher risk of frozen and burst pipes this winter, according to Rhino Rooter. The local plumbing company is urging homeowners to insulate exposed pipes, seal drafts, and take preventive steps before freezing temperatures hit to avoid costly water damage. - November 26, 2025 - Rhino Rooter
Statements in Tile Signs Agreement to Showcase Dulcet Tile to Bring Elegant, Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles to Santa Fe
Dulcet Tile, a creator and innovator of trend setting mosaic tiles, has signed an agreement with Statements in Tile to showcase their elegant and beautiful natural stone tiles. - December 23, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Young Brothers Marble, Granite and Tile to be Selective Dealer for Dulcet Tile in Oklahoma City
Dulcet Tile, a producer of hand-crafted, natural stone, mosaic tiles, carefully showcases its products in highly qualified and boutique showrooms. Young Bros, Granite and Tile in Oklahoma City has been selected as one of their specialized dealers to showcase Dulcet Tile's beautiful tile lines. - December 13, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Decorative Materials Becomes a Selected Dealer for Dulcet Tile, Inc. in Colorado
Dulcet Tile, Inc., the leader in innovative, natural stone tiles and best known for their distinctive mosaic designs, has announced an agreement with Colorado’s Decorative Materials to showcase their tiles. - October 21, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone Announces Dealership Agreement with Dulcet Tile, Inc.
Dulcet Tile, Inc. is a national distributor of elegant, natural stone, mosaic tiles and has signed an agreement with Rocky Mountain Tile and Stone as a selected dealer in Montana. - October 16, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Material Bespoke and Dulcet Tile Sign Agreement to Provide Luxury Natural Stone Mosaic Tiles
Material Bespoke, a leader in custom natural stone products, and Dulcet Tile, an innovator in marble stone mosaic tile have entered into an agreement to offer unique and elegant floor and wall coverings. - October 01, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Builds Momentum at the 2024 Coverings Show
Dulcet Tile continues to expand into hundreds of boutique showrooms around the United States. - July 30, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone to be Exclusive Dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile
Z Design Tile and Stone, a boutique showroom, will be an exclusive dealer in Omaha for Dulcet Tile - June 12, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Raises the Standard in Quality Control
Quality control in manufacturing natural stone mosaic tile is under valued. Color consistency, thickness and joint spacing are vital to the final product. Dulcet Tile has gained worldwide recognition for its high standard in producing luxury mosaic tiles. - May 28, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Dulcet Tile Teams with Norberry Tile's Craig Norberg
When passion ignites Craig Norberg, a profound transformation occurs between the artist and the people he influences. - May 22, 2024 - Dulcet Tile
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC Welcomes Ali Kerr as Operating President
Powder Processing & Technology, LLC (“PPT Group”) is pleased to announce and welcome Ali Kerr as president. Ali has been operating as CEO and owner of RT Process (“RTP”) for the last seven years, a business which he founded and grew into a successful enterprise. The... - September 03, 2021 - Powder Processing & Technology, LLC
More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site
Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site
Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery
Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC
Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog
Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Kanacrete Lightweight Architectural Precast Non-Structural Wall Panels to be Introduced at World of Concrete in Las Vegas
Kanacrete is an innovative lightweight architectural precast non-structural wall panel for the commercial market. The panels are 30% or more lighter in weight when compared to traditional ferrocrete architectural “off-site” precast wall panels and have the potential to reduce foundation and superstructure load requirements as well as shipping and installation costs. - January 18, 2018 - Kanaflex Corporation
Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating
Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global
Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections
In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement,... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound
SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive
SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Contractors Can Find the Latest Stone Tile Products from Vancouver-Based Fontile Kitchen & Bath
Vancouver, BC - based stone tile product wholesalers, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now offering refined stone tile products in their updated catalogue. Included within the company’s newest selection are options such as the Cappuccino Pulido marble, which is characterized by lighter beige... - February 01, 2017 - Fontile Corporation
Reduce Costs on Quality Stone Tile for the Vancouver Home with Fontile Kitchen & Bath
Vancouver, BC-based Fontile Kitchen & Bath has recently announced they’re offering reduced pricing on high quality stone tile products. The company’s stone tile selection will grace any Vancouver home, and has been collected by working with the leading manufacturers across the... - December 31, 2016 - Fontile Corporation
Quartz Master to Introduce Five New Quartz Designs at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017
Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to attend The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Quartz Master
Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offers Full Range of Stone Tile Products
Vancouver, BC-based experts for tile products, Fontile Kitchen & Bath is presenting buyers with the latest stone tile options. Included within the company’s selection is products such as their Jaddish slate tile, which is designed for a smooth and dense construction with superior levels... - November 26, 2016 - Fontile Corporation
Functional Dinnerware Inspires New Perspectives on Death
The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs
Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offering Quality Floor Tile at Wholesale Pricing
Vancouver, BC-based wholesale floor tile experts, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now inviting designers, architects and contractors to review the latest options in their company catalogue. Included within their summer 2016 catalogue are unique styles such as the Alaska porcelain tile, as well as their Essenze porcelain stoneware product. It’s the complete selection property owners expect of one of the market’s leading wholesalers. - September 25, 2016 - Fontile Corporation
Diamond Tech Tiles Debuts the Sanibel Collection by Studio S
Diamond Tech Tiles announces a lush new line, Sanibel by Studio S, featuring textured, matte and smooth glass and porcelain backed shell. - August 01, 2016 - Diamond Tech Tiles
GV Service Launches New Website www.gvservice.com
GV Service, Inc. is a full service company offering advanced technology for the ceramic tile, stone and advanced ceramics industries. - October 08, 2015 - GV Service
Slow Down and Feel the Porcelain
Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
Eliza Weber Says "Good Morning" with Farewell Exhibibition
Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business
Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.
Kyger Creek Power Station Chooses Armor Garage Tiles for Renovation
Operators of the Kyger Creek Power Station, located in Cheshire, Ohio, selected Armor Garage's new, proprietary anti-stain PVC tiles for the renovation of the floor in the turbine room of the station. - August 29, 2014 - Armor Garage
Changing Ho Hum Walls and Floors Into Pictures on Tiles
New Technology Takes Basic Boring Walls Making Them Works of Art Paris Group Inc. has introduced a new concept that has just been emerging on the new construction and renovation scene. Manufacturing photographs and images onto wall and floor tile has been primarily used by elite corporations. - July 25, 2014 - Paris Group Inc.
Positive Shopping Experience at Plumbtile.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program
Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com
Hermetic 38999 Style Connectors with Integrated EMI Filters
New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)
Realm of Design's Beer Bottle Mansion Showcased on HGTV Extreme Homes
A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc
West Coast Flooring Center Announces Re-Design of Company Website
West Coast Flooring Center, the leading flooring company in San Diego, recently tasked its web design team with improving the user interface design of its home page and blog to increase accessibility to the company’s flooring knowledge database. - March 01, 2013 - West Coast Flooring
HGTV Visits Las Vegas to Film an Extreme Green Home
A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
Premier Rockingham Tiling Company Announces Special Pricing This Fall Season
Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics
World's Largest Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles Opens in Vegas
Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
Resurfacing Contractor in St. Louis, MO, Teams with SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence
Locally renowned kitchen and bathroom remodelers "A New Look Resurfacing" partner up with marketing experts "Prospect Genius" to bring comprehensive home remodeling services to the greater St. Louis, MO area. - August 17, 2012 - A New Look Resurfacing
Moroccan Tile Company Le Mosaiste Moves Into New Los Angeles Showroom
Le Mosaiste, the Luxury Tile Company, opens new Los Angeles showroom. This is the official press release and it explains why the company decided to move and where it relocated to. It also discusses the decor of the new space and the designer who worked on it. - July 03, 2012 - Le Mosaiste
Beer Drinkers in Las Vegas Contribute to the World's First Greenstone Building
Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc
BERNARDAUD Salutes James Beard Foundation 25th Anniversary "Best of the Best" with Signing Reception Featuring Chef Daniel Boulud
BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD