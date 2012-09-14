PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

More Choices: New Lines of Mosaic Tile Featured for Most Popular Mosaic Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has mosaic designs from new lines of tile in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019. - May 05, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Kitchen Magic: New Line of Backsplash and Gradient Designs in Becoming Tile Web Store on New Site Becoming Tile has new backsplash designs in their web store with discounts for the rest of 2019 on both the backsplashes and most other mosaic designs. - March 09, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Help for Disaster Victims: Becoming Tile's Major Discount on Mosaic Tile Designs Helps with Recovery Becoming Tile is helping victims of disasters rebuild with higher quality by offering a major discount on all mosaic designs and murals for orders in 2019. - March 07, 2019 - Becoming Tile, LLC

Aston Introduces New Coraline Pure Entry-Level Models to Its Extensive Frameless Shower Catalog Aston will be releasing an entry line of Caroline Pure Completely Frameless Shower models that provide identical styling and hardware cues but without it's premium StarCast glass coating. - August 04, 2018 - Aston Global

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Positions for Future Growth and Expansion Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces the completion of an internal management buyout (MBO) to Joshua J. Dahlman and Rick L. Cleveland as it positions for continued growth. - February 02, 2018 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Kanacrete Lightweight Architectural Precast Non-Structural Wall Panels to be Introduced at World of Concrete in Las Vegas Kanacrete is an innovative lightweight architectural precast non-structural wall panel for the commercial market. The panels are 30% or more lighter in weight when compared to traditional ferrocrete architectural “off-site” precast wall panels and have the potential to reduce foundation and superstructure load requirements as well as shipping and installation costs. - January 18, 2018 - Kanaflex Corporation

Aston Releases Its New Frameless Shower Collections Featuring StarCast Protective Glass Coating Aston, a luxury frameless shower door brand, has released its introductory collections of shower doors, tub doors and shower enclosures featuring its new StarCast by EnduroShield protective glass coating. - December 15, 2017 - Aston Global

Aston Partners with EnduroShield for Its Upcoming Completely Frameless Shower Collections In anticipation for its new collections of Completely Frameless Shower Doors, Tub Doors and Shower Enclosures, Aston Global (d/b/a Aston) has announced an exciting new partnership with EnduroShield and its partner company, PCT Global, a market leader in hydrophobic coatings. With the new agreement, Aston’s... - December 13, 2017 - Aston Global

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound SCP has developed and released SCProbond™ A/CRC Wear Compound for use as an abrasion and corrosion resistant wear compound for use in extreme applications. - May 10, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) Releases New Line of Epoxy Adhesive SCP releases both a low viscosity and a high viscosity epoxy adhesive for use in the installation of ceramic components in severe industrial environments. - February 16, 2017 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Contractors Can Find the Latest Stone Tile Products from Vancouver-Based Fontile Kitchen & Bath Vancouver, BC - based stone tile product wholesalers, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now offering refined stone tile products in their updated catalogue. Included within the company’s newest selection are options such as the Cappuccino Pulido marble, which is characterized by lighter beige colouring... - February 01, 2017 - Fontile Corporation

Reduce Costs on Quality Stone Tile for the Vancouver Home with Fontile Kitchen & Bath Vancouver, BC-based Fontile Kitchen & Bath has recently announced they’re offering reduced pricing on high quality stone tile products. The company’s stone tile selection will grace any Vancouver home, and has been collected by working with the leading manufacturers across the marketplace. - December 31, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Quartz Master to Introduce Five New Quartz Designs at The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017 Quartz Master, the leading quartz surface manufacturer, is excited to attend The International Surface Event (TISE) 2017. - December 14, 2016 - Quartz Master

Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offers Full Range of Stone Tile Products Vancouver, BC-based experts for tile products, Fontile Kitchen & Bath is presenting buyers with the latest stone tile options. Included within the company’s selection is products such as their Jaddish slate tile, which is designed for a smooth and dense construction with superior levels of... - November 26, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Functional Dinnerware Inspires New Perspectives on Death The Nourish dinnerware series is made using the ashes of 200 people to confront mortality in daily life. - October 25, 2016 - Chronicle Cremation Designs

Fontile Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver Offering Quality Floor Tile at Wholesale Pricing Vancouver, BC-based wholesale floor tile experts, Fontile Kitchen & Bath are now inviting designers, architects and contractors to review the latest options in their company catalogue. Included within their summer 2016 catalogue are unique styles such as the Alaska porcelain tile, as well as their Essenze porcelain stoneware product. It’s the complete selection property owners expect of one of the market’s leading wholesalers. - September 25, 2016 - Fontile Corporation

Diamond Tech Tiles Debuts the Sanibel Collection by Studio S Diamond Tech Tiles announces a lush new line, Sanibel by Studio S, featuring textured, matte and smooth glass and porcelain backed shell. - August 01, 2016 - Diamond Tech Tiles

GV Service Launches New Website www.gvservice.com GV Service, Inc. is a full service company offering advanced technology for the ceramic tile, stone and advanced ceramics industries. - October 08, 2015 - GV Service

Slow Down and Feel the Porcelain Pottery Northwest Presents "welcome, more than a feeling" - new work by SKaye; Reception: Friday, August 7, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: August 7 through August 28. - July 07, 2015 - Pottery Northwest

Eliza Weber Says "Good Morning" with Farewell Exhibibition Pottery Northwest Presents "good morning" by Eliza Weber; Reception: Friday, July 10, from 6 to 8 p.m.; Exhibition: July 7 through July 31. - July 03, 2015 - Pottery Northwest

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Named as One of 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York State Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. is proud to announce that it was named the #11 in the 2015 Best Companies to Work for in New York. - April 23, 2015 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. Celebrates 20 Years in Business Silicon Carbide Products, Inc. (SCP) announces their 20 year anniversary and the roll out of a new corporate branding. - September 06, 2014 - Silicon Carbide Products, Inc.

Kyger Creek Power Station Chooses Armor Garage Tiles for Renovation Operators of the Kyger Creek Power Station, located in Cheshire, Ohio, selected Armor Garage's new, proprietary anti-stain PVC tiles for the renovation of the floor in the turbine room of the station. - August 29, 2014 - Armor Garage

Changing Ho Hum Walls and Floors Into Pictures on Tiles New Technology Takes Basic Boring Walls Making Them Works of Art Paris Group Inc. has introduced a new concept that has just been emerging on the new construction and renovation scene. Manufacturing photographs and images onto wall and floor tile has been primarily used by elite corporations. Creating... - July 25, 2014 - Paris Group Inc.

Positive Shopping Experience at Plumbtile.com Recognized via Inclusion in Google Trusted Stores Program Plumbtile.com is honored to have been selected as one of Google's Trusted stores. This award recognizes Plumbtile's commitment to offering the greatest selection of bathroom and kitchen products at the most competitive prices with unparalleled customer service by showroom trained sales personnel, with extensive product knowledge and design experience. - July 10, 2014 - Plumbtile.com

Hermetic 38999 Style Connectors with Integrated EMI Filters New EMI Filtered Option for SOURIAU PA&E's Lightweight, High-Performance 38999 Style Connectors - July 13, 2013 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Realm of Design's Beer Bottle Mansion Showcased on HGTV Extreme Homes A Las Vegas Extreme Green Home that utilized mainly recycled glass Beer Bottles in the Mansion's architecture will be featured on the Upcoming New Episode of HGTV Extreme Homes. - April 11, 2013 - Realm of Design, Inc

West Coast Flooring Center Announces Re-Design of Company Website West Coast Flooring Center, the leading flooring company in San Diego, recently tasked its web design team with improving the user interface design of its home page and blog to increase accessibility to the company’s flooring knowledge database. - March 01, 2013 - West Coast Flooring

HGTV Visits Las Vegas to Film an Extreme Green Home A Vegas Couple Proves that a Home can be Green and Gorgeous at the Same Time - December 06, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Premier Rockingham Tiling Company Announces Special Pricing This Fall Season Stonehenge Ceramics, the premier Rockingham Tiles Company has declared a “Special” pricing on its porcelain tiles. The company also supplies and installs premium ceramic and stone tiles. - October 17, 2012 - Stonehenge Ceramics

World's Largest Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles Opens in Vegas Cash Not the Only Thing Green in Sin City- Vegas Now Home to World's Largest Green Building Made with Recycled Beer Bottles. Las Vegas Entrepreneur Finds a Creative Way to Recycle Beer Drinkers' Empties and Builds the World's Largest Eco-Friendly GreenStone Building. - October 09, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

Resurfacing Contractor in St. Louis, MO, Teams with SEO Marketing Firm to Boost Web Presence Locally renowned kitchen and bathroom remodelers "A New Look Resurfacing" partner up with marketing experts "Prospect Genius" to bring comprehensive home remodeling services to the greater St. Louis, MO area. - August 17, 2012 - A New Look Resurfacing

Moroccan Tile Company Le Mosaiste Moves Into New Los Angeles Showroom Le Mosaiste, the Luxury Tile Company, opens new Los Angeles showroom. This is the official press release and it explains why the company decided to move and where it relocated to. It also discusses the decor of the new space and the designer who worked on it. - July 03, 2012 - Le Mosaiste

Beer Drinkers in Las Vegas Contribute to the World's First Greenstone Building Cash is not the only thing green in Sin City -- Las Vegas is now home to the world's first green building ever made with recycled beer bottles. - May 19, 2012 - Realm of Design, Inc

BERNARDAUD Salutes James Beard Foundation 25th Anniversary "Best of the Best" with Signing Reception Featuring Chef Daniel Boulud BERNARDAUD Proudly Salutes The James Beard Foundation on Its 25th Anniversary and the Release of “The Best of the Best” - A Celebration of Its Award-Winning Chefs and America's Culinary Heritage. - April 05, 2012 - BERNARDAUD

Myths and Realities About Water and Water Conservation Lots of old folktales prevail about how to save and conserve water—even if it really is necessary. However, water and water conservation are becoming very serious issues around the world. - February 03, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Water Conservation Resolutions for the New Year Klaus Reichardt, founder and CEO of Waterless Co. LLC, has just posted his 2012 resolutions to his blog on how to live a Greener lifestyle and reduce water consumption. - January 19, 2012 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Waterless No-Flush Urinals Reports Water Rates Continue to Rise A study of water use in U.S. businesses reveals that the average business district/commercialwater user saw water rates rise 5.5 percent in 2011 when compared to 2010.* However, in several American cities, water and sewer rate increases were considerably higher. For instance: Indianapolis, Indiana,... - December 29, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

SOURIAU PA&E Announces New Hermetic Mini-Micro-D 27% Lower Profile Than Standard Micro-D Connectors - November 11, 2011 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)

Handmade Ceramic Tiles Maker Ceramic Concepts: Tips for Hiring a Tile Maker Ceramic Concepts is a studio for handmade custom ceramic tiles. They specialize in reproductions from the 20's and 30's (craftsman / Malibu tiles, Moroccan tiles or Moorish tiles, Spanish tiles and Arabesque tiles, as well as Modernist.) Color matching glazes and design services are available; recolor existing designs, make a reproduction or design your own. As a tile maker, Ceramic Concepts is uniquely qualified to give customers tips in finding the right tile provider/artisan. - October 23, 2011 - Ceramic Concepts

Snapshot of Americans' Hand Washing Habits Americans are becoming more diligent about washing their hands after using a public restroom, according to a national survey conducted by Bradley Corporation of Menomonee Falls, a leading manufacturer of bathroom and locker room furnishings. In Bradley’s third annual Healthy Hand Washing Survey,... - September 15, 2011 - Bradley Corporation

Architectural Jewelry Created by Silversmith Adorns Any Décor with Eco-Friendly Metal Silversmith’s handmade decorative metal offers endless possibilities for any décor with styles from modern to rustic. - August 06, 2011 - Blue Feather Metals

Advanced Cerametrics, Inc. is Proud to Announce the Promotion of Dr. Farhad Mohammadi Dr. Mohammadi received his Doctorate in Materials Engineering from Rutgers University in the area of piezoelectric actuators and sensors. He joined ACI in 2001 and since worked as a senior research scientist and later as the Director of Research and Development leading numerous projects in the field. - June 25, 2011 - Advanced Cerametrics, Inc.

Levantina Hires New Showroom Manager at Chicago Branch Levantina, a worldwide leader in the Natural Stone industry, announced today that they have hired a new Showroom Manager/Design Consultant, Kristin Schloemer. Kristin will be responsible for running the showroom and helping the customers with their interior design needs at the Levantina Bensenville,... - March 23, 2011 - Levantina

Waterless® Co. Inc. Celebrates 20 Years of Growth and Stability Waterless Co. Inc., the oldest and one of the largest manufacturers of no-water urinal systems and other restroom products in the United States, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this month. - January 12, 2011 - Waterless No-Flush Urinals

Working with Designers and Architects Milagros Imports a "Victorian" Style Brick Tile for the First Time As importers and wholesalers of handmade Mexican tiles for the past twenty years Milagros were approached by an architect and his client to produce a bespoke hand made brick shaped tile for a communal stairwell in a West London mansion block. The tile maker with whom Milagros has worked with for 15 years was happy to make a new product. The result was so successful that they have decided to make these hand made Victorian style tiles into a stock item. - June 28, 2010 - Milagros

CAPCO Tile and Stone Announces New VP of Sales and Marketing CAPCO Tile and Stone (www.capcotile.com) is pleased to announce the addition of a new member to our team. Effective June 14, 2010, Rod Salyer has joined CAPCO as their Vice President of Sales and Marketing. This new position will lead their industry-leading sales organization as well as orchestrate their marketing efforts. - June 19, 2010 - CAPCO Tile and Stone

Les 10 Visages de Mister X The New Temporary Story by Novoceram at Designer's Days 2010. - May 20, 2010 - Novoceram

PA&E Announces New Lightweight, Hermetic Micro-D Connector Aluminum Shell Option Provides a 67% Weight Savings. - May 15, 2010 - Pacific Aerospace & Electronics (PA&E)