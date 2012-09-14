PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

New Starlight Night Vision Rifle Scope Clip-on Digital FOV is planning the release of a starlight rifle scope night vision clip-on, Digital Crosshairs 1000SL. Product availability is expected early in the 4th quarter of this year. - June 22, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

New Night Vision Scope Clip-on with HD Audio & Video Recording Digital FOV, LLC is proud to introduce Digital Crosshairs 1000R-V2. This is the latest night vision clip-on in the Digital Crosshairs 1000 product line. It now includes drone industry HD video and audio recording and playback technology. This product captures a night vision hunting experience as a HD... - May 05, 2019 - Digital FOV, LLC

Big City Optical to Open 2 New Stores in Chicago Lakeview Neighborhood Fast growing Chicago optical chain started in the Pilsen neighborhood and is now investing big in Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood. - May 25, 2018 - Big City Optical

Help Save the Florida Everglades & Wear Genuine Python Created in Milwaukee Wisconsin, Wojo EyeWear invented "Exotic Skin Eye Glasses US Patent d709,942." They focus on using Genuine Python to trim optical frames. It is their way to make lemonade from the lemons provided by the Everglades. The annual Python hunt is currently underway in the Florida... - April 19, 2017 - Wojo EyeWear

Brunson Releases Magnetic V-Block to Enhance Sawmill Alignment Kit Brunson Instrument Company continues to provide effective solutions for precision sawmill alignments with the introduction of a new target accessory, the model 567 magnetic v-block scale holder. Designed to measure smooth, knurled and spike rolls, the 567 features high energy Neodymium magnets that positively... - February 17, 2016 - Brunson Instrument Company

New Wearable Night Vision Rifle Targeting Glasses Released Wearable night vision rifle scope targeting glasses are introduced by Digital FOC, LLC. This micro display accessory for Digital Crosshairs night vision clip on attaches to the shooters glasses to display the scope's crosshairs wirelessly. - May 23, 2015 - Digital FOV, LLC

Brunson Launches Precision Machine Alignment Services Website Brunson Instrument Company is leveraging its decades of experience providing innovative machine alignment solutions by launching a new website focused on precision machine alignment services. BrunsonAlignment.com is a direct connection to the expert service teams that provide machine inspection and alignment... - April 01, 2015 - Brunson Instrument Company

New Smart Phone Interface for Rifle Scopes Digital FOV just released a smart phone interface kit for digital and thermal rifle scopes that transmits video of the scope's field of view up to 100 meters using WiFi for display on an Android device, Iphone, or Ipad App for remote viewing or recording. - December 20, 2014 - Digital FOV, LLC

Digital FOV, LLC Introduces “Social Networking” for Hunter's Rifle Scope Digital FOV Delivers Digital Day/Night Vision scope attachment to the hunting market with add-on to stream crosshairs live on Google+ Hangouts and other social media. - June 20, 2014 - Digital FOV, LLC

HoodTech Vision to Demonstrate New Alticam 05-EO5, 4-Axis Stabilized Imaging Payload at AUVSI 2014 HoodTech Vision will exhibit at AUVSI’s Unmanned Systems 2014, May 13-15, in the Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida, booth # 847. To view the online press kit, please go to: http://www.virtualpressoffice.com/kit/my2c. - May 10, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Announces Delivery of 1,200 Cooled MWIR, Stabilized-Imaging Airborne Payloads HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small and mid-sized unmanned and manned systems, celebrates the benchmark delivery of 1,200 cooled, midwave-infrared (MWIR) airborne payloads. The 4-axis stabilized gimbal imaging systems are designed for intelligence,... - May 01, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Introduces Ultra-Stabilized EO Imaging Payload with Ultra-Low SWaP for Small UAS HoodTech Vision (www.hoodtech.com), a leading manufacturer of stabilized imaging payloads for small unmanned and manned systems, announces the new Alticam 05-EO5 turret. - April 12, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

HoodTech Vision Appoints New Director of Business Development HoodTech Vision announces that Mark S. Long has joined the company as the new Director of Business Development. - March 19, 2014 - HoodTech Vision

The Sunglass Fix Launches New Line of Polarized Replacement Lenses for Sale The Aussie vision protection pros at The Sunglass Fix already offer an impressive selection of replacement lenses for folks all around the world. Now, they can add one more to their comprehensive roster -- the Revo RE4058 with polarized lenses. Polarized lenses, unlike standard plastic ones, prevent... - March 05, 2014 - The Sunglass Fix

High Def LCD Rifle Scope with Night Vision Digital FOV released a new High Definition Digital Crosshairs day/night vision scope attachment. - December 29, 2013 - Digital FOV, LLC

Owner and Founder of The Sunglass Fix Addresses Students at Career Expo Day Entrepreneur inspires community’s youth to pursue success. - November 19, 2013 - The Sunglass Fix

The Sunglass Fix Shows Commitment to Its Community, Sponsors Turtle Conservation Project Australian-based sunglass repair company helps raise funds to save turtles from plastic debris in ocean. - November 13, 2013 - The Sunglass Fix

HoodTech Vision’s New Capability – Dual-Payload Flights on a Single Aircraft Two, independently operated, 4-axis gyro-stabilized imaging systems on a single aircraft. - August 31, 2013 - HoodTech Vision

New Enhanced Digital Video Night Vision Scope Attachment by Digital FOV Digital FOV, LLC has launched a new website, http://rkthb.co/29639 aimed at raising Crowd Funding to pre-sell a new enhanced low cost rifle scope attachment for night vision, video recording, and wireless video transmission of a rifle scope's field of view. "We are merging the video game industry... - August 14, 2013 - Digital FOV, LLC

Wireless Video Transmission Attachment for Rifle Scopes Digital FOV, LLC announced today the release of Digital Crosshairs T100, a gun scope attachment that transmits a live video stream of a rifle scope’s field of view to a remote LCD monitor, shooters theater goggles, or other device by using a miniature 2.4G wireless video transmitter and receiver. - August 11, 2013 - Digital FOV, LLC

Hood Technology’s New Stabilized Imaging Payload for Small UAVs Alticam EO/IR-P features MWIR Sensor and Laser Pointer for Advanced ISR - September 14, 2012 - HoodTech Vision

Sigma Corporation of America Promotes Moossmann to Director of Marketing Professional leads communications, social media and advertising teams for photography developer, manufacturer. - January 06, 2011 - Sigma Corporation of America

VISM – The Launch of Innovative Shooting Products NcStar, Inc. announced the launch of its new business unit, VISM, unveiling an innovative line of scopes. Built on the reputation of quality products at a competitive price NcStar, with the introduction of VISM has entered a new era of optics. - May 06, 2010 - NcStar

Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. Succesful ISO Audit Earns 9001:2008 Certification Spectrum Thin Films, Inc – Hauppauge, NY Manufacturer of high technology thin film coatings and design has completed a successful ISO audit that resulted in the company being certified under the ISO 9001:2008 standard. - April 23, 2010 - Spectrum Thin Films, Inc.

FAA Chooses Borescopes-R-Us Borescopes-R-Us reported that it has supplied the FAA in Battle Creek Michigan with its 4mm metal halide videoscope for aviation inspection projects for its fleet. - October 16, 2009 - Borescopes-R-Us

Integrated Optical Services Drives Growth with Appointment of Fortune 500 Sales Executive, Hideo Kido Determined to be a leader in the recovery, Integrated Optical Services (IOS) appointed Hideo Kido, an executive with Fortune 500 experience, as their Director of Sales. Kido will spearhead efforts to infiltrate emerging industries, creating new revenue streams. - July 24, 2009 - Integrated Optical Services Corporation

The Next Dimension in Optics Fabrication II-VI Infrared, the world leader in CO2 laser optics, unveils the next dimension in diamond-turned optics fabrication: micro-milling and micro-grinding. By incorporating a high-speed tool spindle into a 4-axis diamond turning machine, freeform designs can be machined with the superior figure and finish... - April 29, 2009 - II-VI Infrared

Single-Axis Motion Controller for Linear Servo Amplifiers New motion controller from Varedan Technologies offers space savings for high-performance servo systems. - January 16, 2009 - Varedan Technologies

Clearidge Announces the New 5x Magnification Range Ultra XP5 The new Ultra XP5 series of scopes offer an affordable scope for all hunting and tactical shooting. The Ultra XP5 features a 5x magnification range and a wide field of view making it one of the most versatile scopes for all situations. Models include a 2.5-12.5x42 and a 4.5-22.5x50 with reticle options... - October 09, 2008 - Clearidge Optics

Optimum Optical Systems, Inc. Receives a Follow-On Contract Optimum Optical Systems announces today that it has received a new contract for the Infrared Mast Mounted Sight (MMS) Dual Field of View Lens Assembly on the U. S. Army's OH-58D Kiowa Warrior helicopters for a total of $3.2 million. Roy Hacker made this announcement today. Installed above the rotors... - August 29, 2008 - Optimum Optical Systems, Inc.

DNV Certifies Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. to ISO 9001:2000 Det Norske Veritas Certification, Inc. is pleased to announce the ISO 9001:2000 certification of Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. Spectrum Thin Films is one of a few companies to meet the new ISO certification requirements. By achieving ISO certification, Spectrum Thin Films, Inc. demonstrates its commitment to quality for the design and manufacture of high quality optics and optical coatings products for it U.S. Manufacturing operations. - August 21, 2008 - Spectrum Thin Films, Inc.

Growth and Progress on Long Island and in Space Local businessman's Customer Appreciation Weekend event provides networking opportunity for optical Industry as well as an educational forum for Long Island astronomy clubs. - July 19, 2008 - Spectrum Thin Films, Inc.

Semrock Awarded U.S. Patents for MaxLine™ Laser-Line Filters and StopLine® Notch Filters Semrock, Inc., the leading manufacturer of high-performance optical filters for the Biotech and Analytical Instrumentation markets, announced today it has been awarded two more U.S. Patents for its unique thin-film based optical filters. U.S. Patent No. 7,119,960 offers formal protection for Semrock’s... - October 13, 2006 - Semrock, Inc.

Semrock Releases 2006-2007 Catalog Semrock, Inc., the leading manufacturer of high-performance optical filters for the Biotech and Analytical Instrumentation markets, today announced the release of its new 48-page full-color catalog for 2006-2007. - September 08, 2006 - Semrock, Inc.

Introducing BrightLine Clinical Fluorescence Filter Sets - A Dramatic Advance in Clinical Microscopy New BrightLine Clinical fluorescence filters deliver hard coated-performance at a soft-coated price. - September 07, 2006 - Semrock, Inc.