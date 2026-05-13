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Within Ventilation, Heating, Air-Conditioning, & Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Manufacturing
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series Model Lineup
New 45kW, 75kW and 105kW Sizes Brings Total to 43 Capacities - May 13, 2026 - Diversified Heat Transfer
DataCool Launches Next-Generation Data Center Cooling Platform Amid Surging AI-Driven Demand
DataCool, a division of JohnsonMarCraft HVAC Products, today announced the launch of its new Alpine, Glacier, and Kodiak product lines, a next generation cooling platform engineered to meet the rapidly increasing thermal demands of AI, cloud, and high-density data center environments. As global... - April 15, 2026 - Arizon Companies
As Respiratory Illnesses Rise, AirPurifiers.com Releases 2026 Classroom Air Quality Guide for Schools
With school districts continuing to face elevated respiratory illness rates, increased absenteeism, and growing parental concern about indoor air quality, AirPurifiers.com today released its 2026 guide to the best air purifiers for school classrooms. - February 23, 2026 - AirPurifiers.com
AirMax AC Consulting Services Unveils Tiered 2026 Maintenance Plans to Help Homeowners and Businesses Combat Rising Energy Costs
As residents brace for another season of record-breaking temperatures, AirMax AC Consulting Services has announced the launch of its 2026 Preventative Maintenance Lineup. - February 02, 2026 - AirMax AC Consulting Services, Inc
Sussman Electric Boilers Expands EWx Series with 30-240kW Models
Newly Expanded Product Line Supports Broader Electrification Needs - December 19, 2025 - Diversified Heat Transfer
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Releases Seasonal DIY Heater Maintenance Guide Ahead of Winter
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has published a new educational guide to help homeowners prepare their heating systems before winter temperatures drop. The update outlines essential do-it-yourself steps residents can complete safely, along with guidance on when to contact a licensed technician. This seasonal resource supports homeowners in Corona, Menifee, Rancho Cucamonga, and surrounding communities as colder months approach. - December 13, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Introduces Documentation System as 61 Percent of Landlords Report Maintenance as Their Most Difficult Responsibility
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has introduced a newly structured communication and documentation process aimed at simplifying HVAC service management for property managers. The system includes step-by-step confirmations, organized digital records, and accessible service histories. This update reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to support property professionals who handle high maintenance volumes and require dependable information to protect their properties and tenants. - November 14, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Highlights Heating System Safety Hazards Every New Yorkers Should Know
With the winter about to set in, it is time for residents of Brooklyn and Manhattan to take a look at their heating system. All safety hazards should be taken care of by a trained and expert HVAC technician from Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning. - November 01, 2025 - Arnica Heating and Air Conditioning Inc
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Reveals How Proper HVAC Care Cuts Energy Costs by 30% and Extends System Life by Up to 10 Years
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released new insights on how homeowners in Corona and Rancho Cucamonga can find dependable, cost-efficient heating repair services. The company emphasizes the importance of certified technicians, transparent pricing, and preventive maintenance to ensure... - October 11, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
New Report Warns of Hidden Air Pollution Risks from Expanding Data Center Infrastructure in the United States
A newly published article on AirPurifiers.com unveils growing concerns over the environmental and public health impacts of large data centers — especially in communities located near these energy-intensive facilities. It takes a look at the US cities that are seeing the most significant air quality impacts from these data centers, and what communities can do about it. - October 01, 2025 - AirPurifiers.com
Efficient HVAC Systems Can Cut Energy Costs by 20–30%, Icee Hot Air Highlights in 2025 Rancho Cucamonga Guide
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released its 2025 Guide to Efficient HVAC Systems in Rancho Cucamonga, providing homeowners with strategies to reduce energy use and improve indoor comfort. With heating and cooling accounting for a major share of household energy consumption, efficient... - September 15, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating Highlights Importance of Timely Emergency Heating Repair
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released new guidance highlighting the importance of timely emergency heating repair and routine inspections for homeowners in the Inland Empire and surrounding areas. With furnaces often reaching a lifespan of 15–20 years, the company stresses that... - August 29, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating: Cleaning Services Launch in Corona, CA - Helping Homes Cut Indoor Allergens by 61%
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating is now offering professional air duct cleaning services in Corona, California and throughout Riverside County. This new service aims to help homeowners significantly improve indoor air quality, with research showing a potential 61% reduction in airborne allergens following proper duct maintenance. - July 18, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Icee Hot Air Launches Emergency HVAC Service for Multifamily Apartments Amid Rising Heating Concerns
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has launched a specialized emergency HVAC service tailored for multifamily apartment complexes across Corona, Riverside, and surrounding Inland Empire communities. The new offering addresses common heating issues, aging duct systems, and poor airflow design—problems that can lead to a 25% spike in heating costs according to industry research. - June 26, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Admiralty Industries Launches New Website to Enhance Global Client Support for High-Performance Alloy Solutions
Admiralty Industries has launched a new multilingual website to better serve its global client base with faster access to technical specs, improved navigation, and expert support. - June 23, 2025 - Admiralty Industries
Icee Hot Air Releases New HVAC Efficiency Guide for Inland Empire Apartment Buildings
Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating has released a new seasonal HVAC guide tailored to apartment property managers in Corona. The publication focuses on heating system upgrades that can improve energy efficiency in older apartment complexes ahead of the upcoming winter months. Designed to help... - June 23, 2025 - Icee Hot Air Conditioning & Heating
Kegco Unveils Innovative Dispensing Solutions and Expands Presence in Convenience Retail
Kegco debuts innovative dispensing systems at the 2025 National Restaurant Association Show, including its new hot-and-cold Kegerator Vending Machine, ADA-compliant V32ADA, and compact SC-70 countertop unit. These product launches mark Kegco’s strategic move into the growing convenience retail market. - May 11, 2025 - Beverage Factory
Local North Carolina Company Filters Direct USA Partners with Tidey Ocean to Remove Plastics from Our Oceans
A local new home air filter company, Filters Direct USA is making a difference with their partnership with Tidey Ocean to remove plastic from our oceans for recycling. - February 27, 2025 - Filters Direct USA
Rosenberg Fans Canada Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Air Movement Solutions
Rosenberg Fans Canada celebrates 20 years of excellence in delivering innovative, energy-efficient air movement solutions across Canada. Since 2005, the company has become a trusted leader in the HVAC industry, offering industrial fans, HVAC retrofit systems, and air movement products. This milestone reflects a commitment to quality, sustainability, and innovation. Join us in celebrating two decades of growth, customer trust, and high-performance solutions. - January 23, 2025 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Innovative Сlimate Solutions - Air Conditioners by BAUF
BAUF, a German brand that specializes in air conditioners, heat pumps, and household goods, offers innovative and convenient solutions designed to make everyday life easier and more efficient. BAUF's range of air conditioners combines advanced technology, energy efficiency, and user-friendly... - December 05, 2024 - BAUF
Aetherworks Inc. Secures $30,000 for Direct Air Capture/HVAC System Development
Aetherworks today announced that it was awarded $30,000 through the Department of Energy (DOE) American Made Challenge: Lab MATCH prize. Aetherworks will use the funding to develop cutting-edge technology that will revolutionize how commercial buildings reduce their carbon footprint, lower energy... - October 08, 2024 - Aetherworks
Innovair Solutions Continues Its Growth in the US as the Quebec-Based Company Acquires Warmzone
Innovair Solutions continues its expansion in the United States with the acquisition of Warmzone, a manufacturer and distributor specializing in electric radiant-heating systems based in Salt Lake City, Utah. This acquisition strengthens Innovair Solutions' position as a leader in the industry and... - August 31, 2024 - Innovair Solutions
KrissVent Unveils Cutting-Edge Exhaust Fan Solutions for Enhanced Ventilation
KrissVent is the one-stop solution for all your Air Ventilation Needs. They are introducing cutting edge industrial exhaust fan solutions for improved ventilation. - September 03, 2023 - Krissvent
Air Duct Cleaning Pioneer Hosts 1000th Duct Cleaning Training Student
Safety King is proud to announce another milestone in a storied history. In December 2022 Safety King, in conjunction with MSP Sales and Marketing, hosted the 1000th duct cleaning student. Since 1985, Safety King has provided hands on duct cleaning training to aspiring duct cleaners from around the world. Over the past 4 decades, they've had the privilege of hosting students from all over the US as well as Canada, Australia, the Virgin Islands, Trinidad & Tobago, Singapore, and Bermuda - July 28, 2023 - Safety King Inc.
Sustainable Designs for Electrification and Decarbonization of Commercial and Industrial Buildings UEP Northeast & Fulton to be Featured on Inside the Blueprint
UEP Northeast and Fulton Boiler are set be featured on Inside the Blueprint, Local Edition. This episode highlights the latest innovations in green technology helping commercial buildings perform more sustainably and efficiently. - June 16, 2023 - UEP Northeast
TSC Service, Repair and Fabrication Enhances Accessibility by Expanding Operations to Doctor Phillips and Sand Lake, FL
TSC Service, Repair, and Fabrication, a premier HVAC provider in Orange County, FL, is expanding services to Doctor Phillips and Sand Lake. Known for quality HVAC solutions and rapid response, this move aligns with their commitment to wider reach and environmental sustainability through energy-efficient systems. The expansion aims to meet increasing demand and provide accessible, high-standard HVAC services in these growing regions. - June 02, 2023 - TSC Service, Repair and Fabrication
Introducing the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner with Its 4-in-2 Cooling Feature
UKOKE, a leading innovator in home appliances, is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated portable air conditioner. Designed to provide efficient cooling and ultimate comfort, the UKOKE Portable Air Conditioner is the perfect solution for beating the heat during the scorching... - May 31, 2023 - UKOKE
Introducing IAQ: The Complete Home Air Quality Monitor Launches on Kickstarter
Now available to purchase on Kickstarter, IAQ monitors more than 20 indoor air contaminants, including smoke, CO, VOCs, mold, and particulate matter. - April 30, 2023 - IAQ
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Names Brandon Kiser Manufacturing General Manager
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. announces the promotion of Brandon Kiser to the role of Manufacturing General manager. - January 25, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Custom Air Products & Services (CAPS) Announces Major Leadership Changes
Custom Air Products & Services, Inc. (CAPS) announces the promotion of President Taylor Norris to a Group President position with parent company AirX Climate Solutions, Inc. (ACS) and the promotion of General Manager Reagan Norris to the position of CAPS President. - January 10, 2023 - Custom Air Products & Services, Inc.
Triple-Digit Temperatures Here to Stay - Make Sure Your AC Unit is Ready
Although summer has recently just begun, you may have noticed that things are already feeling much warmer than you remember. As of Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service reported that widespread heat advisories are in effect from the Missouri Valley southeast to the Middle Mississippi... - July 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Air Sponge Filter Company Welcomes Rachel Rosen
Rachel Rosen Joins Air Sponge Filter Company as Marketing Director. - April 07, 2022 - Air Sponge Filter Company
Key Breakthrough of Reverse Ionizer Revealed at Water Technologies Expo
A key breakthrough non-thermal plasma technology by Reverse Ionizer LLC for more effective cleaning of cooling towers of buildings and facilities (such as data centers) and mitigating Legionella bacteria without the use of harmful chemicals was presented at a Water Technologies Expo after the World Health Organization (WHO) updated air quality guidelines last week. - September 28, 2021 - Reverse Ionizer, LLC
Rosenberg Fans Canada Launching Their Shopify E-Store
Industrial fan manufacturer Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. is launching the Shopify store, expanding its online presence into e-commerce. - March 20, 2021 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Introduces Their New More Powerful “Gen 3+” EC Motor
Rosenberg recently introduced their new “Gen 3+” EC Motor. The product has been described as the “Most Powerful EC motor available in this size range,” with features and benefits that bring it to the forefront of the HVAC market. For many years Rosenberg has provided a wide... - March 05, 2021 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Moffitt Corporation Adds Innovation to Ventilation with 3 New Products
Moffitt Corporation, Inc. (Moffitt) today announced that they are ready to launch three new products into the industrial and commercial marketplace. These products complement the Moffitt message of Natural Ventilation Solutions as they each promote a better work environment by reducing... - February 05, 2021 - Moffitt Corporation
Cochrane Supply Announces Return of Controls-Con, a Smart Building Controls Conference, with All-New Hybrid Format
Building automation and controls professionals can now attend this Smart Building Controls Conference and World’s First Master Systems Integrator (MSI) Conference from anywhere with the addition of new virtual platform. Coming May 5-7, 2021. - January 29, 2021 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering
SAGE Industrial Corporation Announces COVID-19 Kill Rate Lab Results of AirROS by SAGE Industrial Air Purification Systems
AirROS by SAGE Industrial air purification systems had been laboratory tested and reduced coronavirus on surfaces & air. - November 05, 2020 - AirROS by SAGE Industrial
Nordic Temperature Control Aims to Boost Funds for Local Food Bank in the Skagit Valley During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Nordic Temperature Control, a leading HVAC company in the Puget Sound region, recently announced its plan to help boost funds for a local food bank in the Skagit Valley. Nordic plans to donate 50% of their Commercial and Residential HVAC maintenance and tune-up services through May 30. “With... - May 02, 2020 - Nordic Temperature Control
Simple Solutions Distributing Announces New Product Recirculating Molecular Air Scrubber – RMS-800
Simple Solutions Distributing announces the launch of a new recirculating molecular air abatement system for enclosed environments. The system is appropriate for the wastewater industry, cannabis industry, and anywhere volatile organic compounds are creating an odor problem. - April 10, 2020 - Simple Solutions Distributing LLC
New Vortikül Distributor in Singapore
Casa S Pte. Ltd. to Provide Vortikül Fans to Its Singapore Customers. - April 03, 2020 - Vortikül Ltd.
St. Amant Heating and Air is Expanding
St. Amant Heating and Air Conditioning announced today, via the launch of its all new web site, that it will be expanding to several local Southern California markets. - March 06, 2020 - St. Amant Heating and Air Conditioning
Off-Grid Supply Launches Innovative 360º Solar Panel Water Heating Solution
Innovative Solar tracking dish that follows the movement of the sun to optimize the heating of water. Ideal for heating swimming pools or lowering your properties hot water costs. Installation requires no cherrypicker and can be positioned on the ground or on a flat roof. - February 19, 2020 - Off-Grid Supply
Falco eMotors Awarded Most Innovative Company in the Manufacturing Sector (Small Enterprises) by CII
Falco eMotors' innovations in the advancement of eBikes and HVLS Fan technologies recognized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). - December 31, 2019 - Falco eMotors Inc.
Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019
Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.
Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System
Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD
HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award
The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.
Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website
Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control
Rosenberg Canada is Exhibiting at MCEE-2019
This year during the Mecanex show, Rosenberg Canada along with its traditional fan products is showing new energy-saving HVAC retrofit solutions. - April 12, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.