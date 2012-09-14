PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Toronto Buildings Show – 2019 Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd., a global manufacturer of industrial fans and blowers, announced today that they will be exhibiting at the Toronto Buildings Show-2019. - November 28, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Nordic Temperature Control Builds State-of-the-Art Climate Control System Nordic Temperature Control builds state-of-the-art climate control system for new Janicki Industries aerospace manufacturing plant. - September 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. Announces Job Openings to Meet Increased Demand for AC Repair in Baltimore, MD HVAC services company, SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc. is looking to hire four new HVAC technicians in an effort to meet increased demand for AC repair in Baltimore, MD. - August 04, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

SuperTech Has Received the 2019 “Best of Home Advisor” Award The Team at SuperTech is Super Excited to Announce That They Have Won the Best of HomeAdvisor Award in 2019. - July 10, 2019 - SuperTech HVAC Services, Inc.

Nordic Temperature Control, Inc. Announces Expansion of Their Residential HVAC Services and Launch of a New Website Nordic Temperature Control, an HVAC-R Contractor in Burlington, WA expands its residential heating and cooling service throughout Skagit Valley, along with launching a newly designed website. - June 26, 2019 - Nordic Temperature Control

Rosenberg Canada is Exhibiting at MCEE-2019 This year during the Mecanex show, Rosenberg Canada along with its traditional fan products is showing new energy-saving HVAC retrofit solutions. - April 12, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

CMI Mechanical Launches New Commercial HVAC Software CMI Mechanical releases new technological software that helps Facility Managers & retail stores administer their assets & HVAC units across the country. - March 22, 2019 - CMI Mechanical

Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd. Unveils Its Revamped Corporate Website Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, a Canadian subsidiary of the German-based Rosenberg Group, announced today the launch of their newly designed flagship website rosenbergcanada.com. The new site has been revamped with a fresh contemporary look, improved features, and it is mobile-friendly. - February 01, 2019 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Controls-Con 2019 to Educate Attendees on Smart Building Technologies This May in Detroit, Michigan Controls-Con, A Smart Building and Building Controls Conference, will bring more than 500 industry professionals to the Motor City to learn about the latest technologies in building automation. - January 23, 2019 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Rosenberg Fans Canada Will Exhibit at the Buildings Show – 2018 in Toronto Rosenberg Canada announced they will be exhibiting at the Buildings Show–2018 (PM EXPO), North America’s largest annual event for design, architecture, construction, and real estate professionals. - November 24, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Adnoviv/UH Awarded $750K Grant from the National Science Foundation for Smart-Building Occupancy Detection Technology Adnoviv LLC has been awarded a National Science Foundation (NSF) Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Phase II grant for $750,000 to commercialize innovative technology by conducting research and development (R&D) on low-cost sensors capable of real human presence detection and occupant monitoring,... - October 25, 2018 - Adnoviv LLC

Rosenberg Canada is Now a Member of AMCA Rosenberg Fans Canada Announces AMCA (Air Movement and Control Association) Membership - August 19, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Kaltra Announces a New, Broad Screw Chiller Range This week Kaltra announced its new chiller family designed with screw compressors, a successor of well-known Lightstream Screw range. - May 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Cochrane Tech Services Launches World's First Smart Building Notification App Value-adding app brings the smart building information you need directly to your mobile device in an effort to make buildings safer, more secure, and more efficient. - May 18, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Olc Inc. Has Unveiled CFR4B Series of High Performance Miniature Cross Flow Fans OLC Inc., a manufacturer of the world’s smallest cross flow fans, unveiled the latest series of CFR4B. This very powerful series offer the following dimensions: 125 mm length with height only 23 mm, speed 7500 RPM and airflow more than 18 CFM. One CFR4B offers performances surpassed multiple axial... - April 23, 2018 - OLC Inc.

Tower Tech is Blazing a Bigger Trail with a Smaller Footprint Tower Tech has announced they relaunched the Single Fan Cooling Tower to fill a void in the smaller 35-100 ton HVAC Light Commercial Market. The Single Fan Tower has the same durability and quality of the larger, multi-fan motor Tower Tech modular towers but in a compact, yet highly efficient design... - April 10, 2018 - Tower Tech

Kaltra Starts the Production of Tramontana Unit Coolers Kaltra Innovativtechnik starts production of its Tramontana unit coolers with a capacity range of up to 60kW. - March 31, 2018 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Rosenberg Fans Canada to Exhibit at Canada’s Largest HVAC/R Industry Trade Show Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd, the Canadian subsidiary of the German-based company Rosenberg Group, has announced they will be at CMPX-2018. The show is taking place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre on March 21st through the 23rd and will be the largest HVAC/R industry event held in Canada. CMPX brings... - March 09, 2018 - Rosenberg Fans Canada Ltd.

Cochrane Supply & AutomatedBuildings.com Team Up to Lead Discussions on Master System Integrators at AHR Expo in Chicago Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has teamed up with AutomatedBuildings.com, an online resource focused on the future of building automation, to get people talking about master system integrators (MSIs). Ken Sinclair, founder, owner, and... - January 21, 2018 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

ripKurrent Names Jade Culbertson as Chief Growth Officer Culbertson brings over 25 years of business management and systems engineering experience to ripKurrent. - January 10, 2018 - ripKurrent

Network Thermostat Named the Official Sponsor of the New Professionals Meet & Greet at the Texas Energy Summit - CATEE 2017 With a new line-up of products, Network Thermostat will be there to cover IoT-based HVAC control solutions specially designed for K-12 Schools & Universities, Schools & Universities, Banks & Financial Institutions, Government Facilities, Correctional Facilities and much more. So, come over... - November 09, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE

Cochrane Supply Grows Grand Rapids Presence with Move to Larger, Standalone Building Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a Leading Industrial IoT and Building Controls Supplier, is excited to announce the relocation of its Grand Rapids branch due to growing demand in the Western Michigan area. To commemorate their move to a larger facility, the company will be hosting a Grand Opening... - November 09, 2017 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Robertshaw CLIMATE Announced the New RS456 Wi-Fi Module; An Addition to the Powerful Line-Up of New Products Aimed to Grow HVAC Businesses Robertshaw CLIMATE announced the latest addition to the new line-up of thermostats and modules. Developed with professionals in mind this module adds Wi-Fi capabilities to any RS4000, RS5000 or RS6000 series. The new RS456 Wi-Fi module, is designed to instantly expand the already powerful line-up of... - November 05, 2017 - Robertshaw CLIMATE

Kaltra Extends Its Portfolio with Evaporative Condensers and Dry Coolers With the development of evaporative air-cooled condensers and dry coolers, Kaltra sets new standards in the field of efficient and environmentally safe cooling. - October 11, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Computrols Releases LX to Replace Flagship X-Line Controller Besides a complete upgrade in computing power, these controllers provide better security, a flexible USB port, a cross-platform app for commission and checkout, as well as Computrols new WireCheck feature. WireCheck electrically probes all screw terminal connections before initiating control, avoiding costly mistakes during installation. And of course, the LX comes with Computrols’ industry-leading lifetime warranty that its’ clients have come to expect. - September 30, 2017 - Computrols

Dallas-Based Food Merchandising Equipment Manufacturer Supports Victims and Supermarket Retailers Affected by Hurricanes Dallas-based Atlantic Food Bars, a global leader in food merchandising equipment, specializing in supermarket hot food cases, salad bars, seafood cases, soup bars and other specialty cases, is supporting the Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims and supermarket retailers affected by the storms via donation, fabrication priority and job hiring priority to displaced workers. - September 16, 2017 - Atlantic Food Bars

Aeroprobe Announces Micro Purge System The new product is an accessory for the company’s Micro Air Data System (μADS). - September 14, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe CEO to Present at Drones Africa Summit The event supports drone business innovation in Africa. - September 08, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Rointe Heating to Unveil New Underfloor Heating Rointe, one of the worlds leading efficient electrical Heating suppliers, is to expand its products and include a new underfloor heating system. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

Rointe Heating Unveil New and Improved Heater, the New Kyros Rointe efficient Heating launch their new product line with the new Kyros electric heater. It boasts easier control, more efficient use, and much much more. - September 07, 2017 - Rointe Heating

Aeroprobe Launches New Micro Air Data Computer Models New models expand the company’s lineup of mobile measurement solutions technology. - September 02, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Aeroprobe Corporation Announces New Patent in Collaboration with GE Novel probe design allows for the measurement of flow angles in unique environments - August 16, 2017 - Aeroprobe Corporation

Kaltra Announces the Second Generation of In-Row Cooling Units with a 50% Higher Cooling Capacity Among other innovations, Kaltra launches the second generation of its high-capacity in-row cooling solution designed for high power density data centers. With the cooling capacity of 141kW, Lambda In-Row is able to replace up to 4 typical in-row cooling units, saving expensive data center space for server racks. - July 05, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Lightstream Turbo Chiller Range Extended with High-Efficient Models Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH launches high-efficient, Turbocor based chiller range driven by R134a and low-GWP refrigerants. - June 29, 2017 - Kaltra Innovativtechnik GmbH

Patterson-Kelley Returns to Roots, Expands Offering in Water Heater Market New high-efficiency product models revitalize the water heater industry, giving P-K the eco-friendly edge. - June 28, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Patterson-Kelley Announces the Launch of NURO® Connect The cloud-based indoor boiler control system allows for remote access anytime, anywhere. - May 06, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Lanair Launches New Website New online presence features easy access to product specs, manuals and videos. - April 21, 2017 - Lanair

Patterson-Kelley Expands Stainless Boiler Offering with Release of Mid-Size SONIC® The new Mid-Size boiler line offers models for both comfort heat and domestic hot water applications. - April 05, 2017 - Patterson-Kelley

Infrared Heating Company Sees Surge in Sales with Their Energy Efficient Heating Systems Many people are already switching from conventional heating systems to infrared heating. Infrared heating cost is much cheaper than a gas central heating. - March 24, 2017 - Infrared Heater Company Ltd

Computrols' Drew Mire, from Electrical Helper to CEO You always hear about how hard work will eventually pay off, but in the case of Computrols CEO, Drew Mire, it really did. Mire started his career at Computrols eight years ago as an Electrical Helper. His duties included running wire, bending conduit, wiring VAV boxes, among a number of other tasks... - March 09, 2017 - Computrols

Cochrane Supply Becomes Distributor of Distech Controls, Grows IIoT Building Controls Line Cochrane Supply & Engineering, a leading Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Building Controls Supplier, has signed an agreement with Distech Controls, a subsidiary of Acuity Brands, Inc., to enhance their building automation product offerings in Michigan, Kentucky and parts of Ohio. Under terms of the agreement,... - February 02, 2017 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

Thermal Remediation Announces 2017 Bed Bug Conference Thermal Remediation from TEMP-AIR, Inc. announces it will be hosting the 2nd Bi-Annual Thermal Remediation Bed Bug Conference March 5-7, 2017 in Charlotte, NC. Guest speakers will include Gail M. Getty, Michael T. Siva-Jothy, Galvin C. Murphy, and more! - November 16, 2016 - TEMP-AIR

Moffitt Corproation Debuts Its New Natural Solutions Product Line Moffitt Corporation Announces the expansion of its product line to include the new Natural Solutions products. - July 14, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation

President of Leading Building Controls Company Named Award Winner at Intelligent Buildings Conference The winners of the 18th Annual Commercial Real Estate Digital Innovation (“Digie”) Awards were announced at the 2016 Realcomm | IBcon conference and Scott Cochrane, President and CEO of Cochrane Supply and Engineering, was named an IBcon Digital Impact Award Winner. The conference was held... - July 05, 2016 - Cochrane Supply & Engineering

HPNow Selected for EUR 400,000 Investment by Innovation Fund Denmark HPNow has been selected by Innovation Fund Denmark’s highly competitive Innobooster program for a DKK 2.9M (EUR 400,000) investment for the development of its sustainable water purification technology. - June 28, 2016 - HPNow

HPNow Recognized as a Top-3 Emerging Technology by the Royal Chemical Society HPNow ApS awarded 3rd prize under the food and water category at the Royal Chemical Society Emerging Technologies Competition. - June 20, 2016 - HPNow

PipeMan Products, Inc. Becomes Distributor for PACE Roll Groover Machines PipeManProducts.com has been approved as an authorized distributor of the industry leading PACE Roll Groover machines specializing in the 1039 Mini-Mite™ Portable Roll Groover available in five configurations. "PipeManProducts.com has done an excellent job in educating the waterworks industry... - June 16, 2016 - PipeMan Products, Inc.

AMCA Re-Certification for Eastern Sheet Metal’s Spiral Duct Eastern Sheet Metal spiral duct recently passed all requirements to bear the AMCA Certified Ratings Seal applying to Air Leakage Ratings. - May 13, 2016 - Eastern Sheet Metal

Moffitt Corporation, Inc. Acquires Western Canwell Moffitt Corporation, of Jacksonville Beach, FL, today announced that it has finalized the purchase of Western Canwell of Denison, TX. This purchase adds the Canwell factory, product line, sales representatives and manufacturing expertise to Moffitt’s existing global industrial ventilation and natural solutions business. - April 21, 2016 - Moffitt Corporation