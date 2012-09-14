PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals
Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org).
GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC
HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp (HPAB) is thrilled to have confirmation from the Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental study to efficiently recycle waste wood shavings through separation, drying, processing and packaging for reuse, with little to no emissions. - October 24, 2017 - HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp
For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch
Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed.
Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada.
Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds
Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor
Equine Outreach Inc. will be celebrating the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) national Help A Horse Day on April 26 and competing for a chance to win one of five $10,000 grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect horses. To celebrate the day, Equine Outreach will kick off the event at 11:30 am with a ribbon cutting, celebrating the completion of phase one of their new multi-purpose barn. - April 18, 2014 - Equine Outreach Inc.
In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC
WikiHorseWorld.com announces four new horse-related Classified Ads for equine real estate plus horse trailers, saddles and hay. The equestrian website also added rotating photo galleries (slide shows) to its equine classifieds, pedigrees, forums and articles. - October 10, 2012 - Dream World Technology Inc.
WikiHorseWorld.com announces a new Horse Veterinarian and Master Saddle Fitter for their free Ask a Horse Pro service. Both horse professionals plus the website's Pro Horse Trainer will answer horse related questions for members absolutely free. - August 01, 2012 - Dream World Technology Inc.
International best-selling author, John Naisbitt, and the Director of the Naisbitt China Institute in Tianjin, Doris Naisbitt, will deliver their guest speech on Day One of the 5th World Nutrition Forum in Singapore. - July 21, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Animal nutrition company BIOMIN finalized the acquisition and integration of the German based phytogenic feed additive and feed flavorings company MICRO-PLUS. This acquisition adds to BIOMIN's proven expertise in phytogenics and its passion for providing innovative and trend- setting solutions to its customers. - June 20, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
US patent protection granted for BIOMIN’s innovative multi-species synbiotic PoultryStar®, a proven solution for growth promotion. - February 19, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
The 5th World Nutrition Forum breaks tradition by leaving Europe and heading for Asia where it will take place from October 10th to 13th in Singapore. - January 22, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Prevtec microbia inc., a rapidly expanding Canadian biotech company developing innovative animal health technologies for the livestock industry, announced that it has closed a $4 million financing round from a global syndicate of financial and industry leaders.
The proceeds will mostly be used to fund... - November 09, 2011 - Prevtec microbia inc.
ISO recognition of BIOMIN’s environmental sustainability measures will contribute to a deeper understanding of the environment debate and support the position of livestock producers. - October 13, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
WikiHorseWorld.com today announced their new Affiliate Program which allows Horse Associations and Registries to use WikiHorseWorld's advanced horse pedigree and classified systems on their websites free. - October 06, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.
BIOMIN, a leading company in the global animal health and nutrition industry, announces the dates and destinations for the company’s biennial event, BIOMIN Asia Nutrition Forum. The forum will cater specifically to the Asian audience, spanning over six cities across Asia from 10 to 21 October, from Cebu to Pattaya, Coimbatore, Chang Sha, Zheng Zhou and Tokyo. The theme of the forum is “Sustainability: defining the basics, addressing the essentials, introducing NutriEconomics®.” - September 03, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
WikiHorseWorld.com, a leading horse and equestrian website, today announced Hillorie Bachmann-Vidal as the website's new Senior Vice President of Marketing. - June 29, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.
WikiHorseWorld.com today announced that they've expanded their Equine Social Network for horse lovers to include a revolutionary site-wide Equine Community Toolbar. - May 26, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.
WikiHorseWorld.com announces their new Equine Social Network Community free for horse lovers, horse professionals, and equine enthusiasts around the world. - April 02, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.
The International Brangus Breeders Association introduced its newly elected Board Directors at its annual convention held March 2-6, 2011, in Houston, Texas, in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The following directors will serve for three years. - April 02, 2011 - International Brangus Breeders Association
BIOMIN launches a new natural growth promoter that effectively combats pathogenic bacteria to improve weight gain and feed conversion, thanks to the proven synergistic effects of three ingredients – a blend of organic acids, a phytochemical and the Per4izer®. - March 11, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Have an "Issue" with Your Horse? WikiHorseWorld.com announces their new Professional Horse Trainer who will answer all your Horse Training Questions absolutely free. - January 08, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.
Erich ERBER, chairman of the Executive Boards of ERBER Holding and BIOMIN was honored with one of the world’s most prestigious business awards for building and leading a successful, growing and dynamic business. - November 11, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Farmer Boy AG Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; is pleased to announce the addition of hardware, including tools and brooms to the product line. - November 03, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Top international animal-health specialists and feed-industry experts met at the World Nutrition Forum 2010 to exchange knowledge on key trends in animal production, discuss BIOMIN’s NutriEconomics® program and debate the major scientific, environment and leadership issues confronting the sector. - October 30, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) has hired Ben Spitzer as Marketing Programs Director. Ben was born into a family whose involvement in the cattle industry dates back several generations with both commercial and registered cattle. He grew up with a heavy involvement with FFA, 4H,... - October 30, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association
BIOMIN’s new website, launched on September 27th, offers new features like dynamic recommendations and a new multimedia knowledge center on a completely redesigned and user-friendly platform. - September 30, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more, is excited to announce its newest business venture, becoming an authorized dealer of L.B. White construction heaters. - September 24, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Putting Mycofix® to the test in several in vitro and ex vivo experiments involving ergot and endotoxin poisoning, BIOMIN proves once again its leading reputation in [myco]toxins control and management. - September 23, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a new line of ventilation products exclusively sold through Farmer Boy AG Supply.
The... - September 17, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a newly improved E-Commerce website.
Farmer Boy Ag Supply paired with a leading... - September 10, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag
Industry experts and top decision makers gather in Salzburg, Austria between October 13th -16th to discuss the future of animal nutrition, BIOMIN’s NutriEconomics® program, developments in science, business, the environment and leadership. - August 27, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
Malagos Farm, a sustainably managed farm, aims to make Davao City the next agri-tourism destination in the region as it holds the first Malagos Farm Fair on August 7-8, 2010. Industry partners will feature renewable energy, backyard farm animal raising, agro forestry using high value crops like cacao and many more. - August 03, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort
The Malagos Garden Resort located in barangay Malagos, Calinan, Davao City, will hold the Malagos Farm Fair on August 7 and 8, in its 30-hectare farm. - July 21, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort
DFW Infrared announces participation in the upcoming event, the National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular. DFW INFRARED provides infrared scanning services which includes infrared scans of horses to customers in the central north Texas area. The National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular... - July 01, 2010 - DFW Infrared
BIOMIN will be showcasing its strategies and innovative solutions for mycotoxin risk management in feed at the upcoming Watt Online Feed Forum. - June 17, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
As more equine owners become aware of the life changing impact Gooseberry Natural Feeds patent pending blend has Gooseberry Natural Feed store experiences rapid growth. - June 05, 2010 - Gooseberry Natural Feed LLC
As the main (Diamond) sponsor of the upcoming 13th European Poultry Conference in August, BIOMIN showcases its commitment to advancing poultry science and nutrition. - May 29, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
As landscaping season begins, Smith Bros. Inc website will now include the option to place orders for more products online and is also offering new, eco-friendly services. - May 08, 2010 - Smith Bros. Inc Bark Mulch and Landscape Products
Midwest Microcurrent, the leader in treatment for animal pain and mood disorders in Missouri and at http://www.midwestmicrocurrent.com announced their revolutionary Alpha-Stim® animal pain relief system as an alternative to traditional drugs. - May 07, 2010 - Midwest Microcurrent
Besides unveiling the newest product in its phytogenic line, BIOMIN gears up for VIV Europe 2010 with two keynote lectures. - April 17, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH
DFW Infrared announces that they have joined the United Infrared Network. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, TX (www.dfwir.net). United Infrared is the world’s largest network of multi-disciplined infrared thermographers.
DFW Infrared is an infrared service which... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared
DFW Infrared, a member of the United Infrared Network will provide RoofScanIR™ services to the Fort Worth area. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, US (www.dfwir.net). RoofScanIR™ is a network of infrared thermographers who provide on-roof infrared surveys of... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared
DFW Infrared, a member of the United Infrared Network will provide EquineIR™ services to the Fort Worth area. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, US (www.dfwir.net). EquineIR™ is a network of trained infrared thermographers who detect potential health problems... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared
The IBBA Annual Convention held during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the Board of Directors for 2010. Don Cox of Cox Excalibur Brangus of Katy, Texas is the new president of IBBA. Don has served as a transition board member for two years as well as on several committees during his IBBA... - April 09, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association
The IBBA Awards Committee honored five members of the International Brangus Breeders Association at the Annual Convention held in Houston last month. Joe Reznicek of Cow Creek Ranch in Alabama was honored as Pioneer of the year. Edward C. Baranowksi of Needville, Texas was selected as Commercial Cattleman... - April 09, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association
The IBBA has re-launched the commercial aspect of the association’s website. This new site contains helpful and important information for both the commercial and registered producer. It is a user friendly format that is more navigable and will help better introduce cattlemen and women to the Brangus breed. - March 28, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association
Offering the first-ever mycotoxin webinar series on YouTube, BIOMIN aims to build up this unique database with a wider range of speakers and topics in 2010. - February 26, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH