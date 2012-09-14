PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Atlas Biologicals Awarded $2.04M in Federal Court vs. Former Employee Thomas Kutrubes, Peak Serum, Inc.; Peak Serum, Inc. Files Bankruptcy Fort Collins, CO-based biotechnology firm Atlas Biologicals has been awarded $2.04M in a case versus former employee Thomas Kutrubes and Peak Serum, Inc. The judgment states Kutrubes allegedly set up Peak Serum, Inc. secretly while still employed at Atlas Biologicals, then gathered and used trade secrets, marketing collateral, customer databases, and other intellectual property without company knowledge or approval. - November 26, 2019 - Atlas Biologicals

Texas Meat Company, Capra Lamb, Becomes World’s First to Receive Global Animal Partnership Step 5® Animal Welfare Certification Capra Premium Dorper Lamb based in Goldthwaite, Texas has become the first U.S.-based lamb company to receive the Global Animal Partnership (GAP)’s 5 Step® Animal Welfare rating and the highest rating ever issued to a commercial lamb program globally (www.globalanimalpartnership.org). GAP,... - October 21, 2018 - Prime Fresh Foods LLC

Three Million Tons of Horse Manure Used Bedding Finds a Solution HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp (HPAB) is thrilled to have confirmation from the Amec Foster Wheeler Environmental study to efficiently recycle waste wood shavings through separation, drying, processing and packaging for reuse, with little to no emissions. - October 24, 2017 - HiPoint Agro Bedding Corp

Eclipse Campout at the Imperial Stock Ranch - with NASA Rockstar Adam Steltzner For one night only, 150 lucky participants will share the campground with NASA rockstar, Adam Steltzner, feast on cowboy cuisine, and receive star gazing interpretation from a stellar group of astronomy experts. In the morning, guests will be treated to breakfast just before the sun rises on this epic two-minute experience to remember. 50 seats are available for the overnight trip to the Imperial Stock Ranch aboard a Starline Luxury Coach departing from the Lacey Cabelas at 8 am on August 20. - July 31, 2017 - Imperial Stock Ranch

Camelina Approved for Broiler Chicken Meal in Canada Smart Earth Seeds is pleased to announce that Camelina meal has been approved for the first time in Canada for use in broiler chicken feed. Smart Earth Seeds is the leading global Camelina enterprise and has been working to develop Camelina as a valuable new oilseed rotation crop in Western Canada. Thanks... - January 14, 2015 - Smart Earth Seeds

Renowned Environmental Activist and Organic Farmer Endorses Chicken Armor Protecting your poultry from injuries sustained from over-mating or molting. Innovative poultry saddle design cuts retail prices. Simply hose-clean. - August 09, 2014 - Chicken Armor

Equine Outreach Celebrates ASPCA Help a Horse Day on April 26th Equine Outreach Inc. will be celebrating the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) national Help A Horse Day on April 26 and competing for a chance to win one of five $10,000 grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect horses. To celebrate the day, Equine Outreach will kick off the event at 11:30 am with a ribbon cutting, celebrating the completion of phase one of their new multi-purpose barn. - April 18, 2014 - Equine Outreach Inc.

Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch Celebrates National Alpaca Month; Free Alpaca Seminar Offered on Grand Reopening Day at Silken Suri In honor of National Alpaca Month, Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC announces its grand reopening in Castle Rock, CO. Silken Suri is offering a free seminar for prospective alpaca owners entitled “Getting Started with Alpacas” on Saturday, April 27th, 2013, 12pm. - April 16, 2013 - Silken Suri Alpaca Ranch, LLC

A New Resource for Horse Lovers Buying or Selling Horse Properties, Trailers, Saddles and Hay WikiHorseWorld.com announces four new horse-related Classified Ads for equine real estate plus horse trailers, saddles and hay. The equestrian website also added rotating photo galleries (slide shows) to its equine classifieds, pedigrees, forums and articles. - October 10, 2012 - Dream World Technology Inc.

WikiHorseWorld.com Announces a Horse Veterinarian & Master Saddle Fitter for Its Ask a Pro Service WikiHorseWorld.com announces a new Horse Veterinarian and Master Saddle Fitter for their free Ask a Horse Pro service. Both horse professionals plus the website's Pro Horse Trainer will answer horse related questions for members absolutely free. - August 01, 2012 - Dream World Technology Inc.

Best-Selling Authors of Megatrends Unveiled as Guest Speakers at the World Nutrition Forum 2012 International best-selling author, John Naisbitt, and the Director of the Naisbitt China Institute in Tianjin, Doris Naisbitt, will deliver their guest speech on Day One of the 5th World Nutrition Forum in Singapore. - July 21, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

BIOMIN Energizes Phytogenics Business by Acquiring German Feed Additive Company Animal nutrition company BIOMIN finalized the acquisition and integration of the German based phytogenic feed additive and feed flavorings company MICRO-PLUS. This acquisition adds to BIOMIN's proven expertise in phytogenics and its passion for providing innovative and trend- setting solutions to its customers. - June 20, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

BIOMIN Secures US Patent for Its Innovative Synbiotic US patent protection granted for BIOMIN’s innovative multi-species synbiotic PoultryStar®, a proven solution for growth promotion. - February 19, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Leading Animal Nutrition Conference Heading to Singapore in 2012 The 5th World Nutrition Forum breaks tradition by leaving Europe and heading for Asia where it will take place from October 10th to 13th in Singapore. - January 22, 2012 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Prevtec microbia Closes a $4 Million Financing Round with North-American and European Investors Prevtec microbia inc., a rapidly expanding Canadian biotech company developing innovative animal health technologies for the livestock industry, announced that it has closed a $4 million financing round from a global syndicate of financial and industry leaders. The proceeds will mostly be used to fund... - November 09, 2011 - Prevtec microbia inc.

First Breakthrough in the CO2 Debate: BIOMIN’s Commitment to Environmental Management Gains International Recognition ISO recognition of BIOMIN’s environmental sustainability measures will contribute to a deeper understanding of the environment debate and support the position of livestock producers. - October 13, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

WikiHorseWorld.com Unveils a New Affiliate Program for Using Its Horse Pedigree and Classified Systems WikiHorseWorld.com today announced their new Affiliate Program which allows Horse Associations and Registries to use WikiHorseWorld's advanced horse pedigree and classified systems on their websites free. - October 06, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.

BIOMIN Asia Nutrition Forum Takes the Center Stage in October BIOMIN, a leading company in the global animal health and nutrition industry, announces the dates and destinations for the company’s biennial event, BIOMIN Asia Nutrition Forum. The forum will cater specifically to the Asian audience, spanning over six cities across Asia from 10 to 21 October, from Cebu to Pattaya, Coimbatore, Chang Sha, Zheng Zhou and Tokyo. The theme of the forum is “Sustainability: defining the basics, addressing the essentials, introducing NutriEconomics®.” - September 03, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

WikiHorseWorld.com Names Hillorie Bachmann-Vidal as Senior Vice President of Marketing WikiHorseWorld.com, a leading horse and equestrian website, today announced Hillorie Bachmann-Vidal as the website's new Senior Vice President of Marketing. - June 29, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.

WikiHorseWorld.com Expands Its Equine Social Network for Horse Lovers WikiHorseWorld.com today announced that they've expanded their Equine Social Network for horse lovers to include a revolutionary site-wide Equine Community Toolbar. - May 26, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.

WikiHorseWorld.com Announces a New Social Network for Horse Lovers WikiHorseWorld.com announces their new Equine Social Network Community free for horse lovers, horse professionals, and equine enthusiasts around the world. - April 02, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.

International Brangus Breeders Association Installs New Board Members for 2011 The International Brangus Breeders Association introduced its newly elected Board Directors at its annual convention held March 2-6, 2011, in Houston, Texas, in conjunction with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The following directors will serve for three years. - April 02, 2011 - International Brangus Breeders Association

BIOMIN’s Biotronic® Top3 to Capitalize on the Per4izer®-Effect BIOMIN launches a new natural growth promoter that effectively combats pathogenic bacteria to improve weight gain and feed conversion, thanks to the proven synergistic effects of three ingredients – a blend of organic acids, a phytochemical and the Per4izer®. - March 11, 2011 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Free Advice for Horse Owners with Problem Horses Have an "Issue" with Your Horse? WikiHorseWorld.com announces their new Professional Horse Trainer who will answer all your Horse Training Questions absolutely free. - January 08, 2011 - Dream World Technology Inc.

Ernst & Young Awards Erich ERBER as Entrepreneur of the Year Finalist Erich ERBER, chairman of the Executive Boards of ERBER Holding and BIOMIN was honored with one of the world’s most prestigious business awards for building and leading a successful, growing and dynamic business. - November 11, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Farmer Boy AG Supply Adds Tools & Brooms to the Product Line Farmer Boy AG Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; is pleased to announce the addition of hardware, including tools and brooms to the product line. - November 03, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

World Nutrition Forum 2010: a Resounding Success for Animal Health and Nutrition Top international animal-health specialists and feed-industry experts met at the World Nutrition Forum 2010 to exchange knowledge on key trends in animal production, discuss BIOMIN’s NutriEconomics® program and debate the major scientific, environment and leadership issues confronting the sector. - October 30, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Ben Spitzer Joins Brangus Association Team The International Brangus Breeders Association (IBBA) has hired Ben Spitzer as Marketing Programs Director. Ben was born into a family whose involvement in the cattle industry dates back several generations with both commercial and registered cattle. He grew up with a heavy involvement with FFA, 4H,... - October 30, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association

BIOMIN Launches New Corporate Website BIOMIN’s new website, launched on September 27th, offers new features like dynamic recommendations and a new multimedia knowledge center on a completely redesigned and user-friendly platform. - September 30, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Farmer Boy AG Supply Becomes an Authorized Dealer of L.B. White Construction Heaters Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more, is excited to announce its newest business venture, becoming an authorized dealer of L.B. White construction heaters. - September 24, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Mycofix® Proves Increase of Its Counteraction Portfolio Against [myco]toxins Putting Mycofix® to the test in several in vitro and ex vivo experiments involving ergot and endotoxin poisoning, BIOMIN proves once again its leading reputation in [myco]toxins control and management. - September 23, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New Ventilation Line, Arctic Air Ventilation Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a new line of ventilation products exclusively sold through Farmer Boy AG Supply. The... - September 17, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

Farmer Boy AG Supply Announces the Launch of Their New E-Commerce Site Farmer Boy Ag Supply, a wholesale supplier of agricultural equipment and supplies for dairy, swine, and poultry facilities, including feeders, waterers, feed bins, lighting, cooling, heating, ventilation and more; introduces a newly improved E-Commerce website. Farmer Boy Ag Supply paired with a leading... - September 10, 2010 - Farmer Boy Ag

The World Nutrition Forum: Getting to the Forefront of the Industry Industry experts and top decision makers gather in Salzburg, Austria between October 13th -16th to discuss the future of animal nutrition, BIOMIN’s NutriEconomics® program, developments in science, business, the environment and leadership. - August 27, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Malagos Garden is Next Agri-Tourism Destination Malagos Farm, a sustainably managed farm, aims to make Davao City the next agri-tourism destination in the region as it holds the first Malagos Farm Fair on August 7-8, 2010. Industry partners will feature renewable energy, backyard farm animal raising, agro forestry using high value crops like cacao and many more. - August 03, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

Animals Take Center Stage at Malagos Farm Fair The Malagos Garden Resort located in barangay Malagos, Calinan, Davao City, will hold the Malagos Farm Fair on August 7 and 8, in its 30-hectare farm. - July 21, 2010 - Malagos Garden Resort

DFW Infrared Announces Participation in the Upcoming National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular DFW Infrared announces participation in the upcoming event, the National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular. DFW INFRARED provides infrared scanning services which includes infrared scans of horses to customers in the central north Texas area. The National Cutting Horse Association Summer Spectacular... - July 01, 2010 - DFW Infrared

BIOMIN to Share Mycotoxin Expertise at Virtual Forum BIOMIN will be showcasing its strategies and innovative solutions for mycotoxin risk management in feed at the upcoming Watt Online Feed Forum. - June 17, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Gooseberry Natural Feed Store Grows Rapidly with Patent Pending Organic Products As more equine owners become aware of the life changing impact Gooseberry Natural Feeds patent pending blend has Gooseberry Natural Feed store experiences rapid growth. - June 05, 2010 - Gooseberry Natural Feed LLC

BIOMIN Takes a Lead at Poultry Conference As the main (Diamond) sponsor of the upcoming 13th European Poultry Conference in August, BIOMIN showcases its commitment to advancing poultry science and nutrition. - May 29, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

Smith Bros. Inc Announces Changes, Additions to Online Features, Services Offered As landscaping season begins, Smith Bros. Inc website will now include the option to place orders for more products online and is also offering new, eco-friendly services. - May 08, 2010 - Smith Bros. Inc Bark Mulch and Landscape Products

Midwest Microcurrent Offers Alternative Pet Pain Relief Midwest Microcurrent, the leader in treatment for animal pain and mood disorders in Missouri and at http://www.midwestmicrocurrent.com announced their revolutionary Alpha-Stim® animal pain relief system as an alternative to traditional drugs. - May 07, 2010 - Midwest Microcurrent

BIOMIN to Showcase Latest Product Innovation at VIV Europe 2010 Besides unveiling the newest product in its phytogenic line, BIOMIN gears up for VIV Europe 2010 with two keynote lectures. - April 17, 2010 - BIOMIN Holding GmbH

DFW Infrared Has Joined the United Infrared Network DFW Infrared announces that they have joined the United Infrared Network. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, TX (www.dfwir.net). United Infrared is the world’s largest network of multi-disciplined infrared thermographers. DFW Infrared is an infrared service which... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared

DFW Infrared to Provide RoofScanIR™ Services in Fort Worth DFW Infrared, a member of the United Infrared Network will provide RoofScanIR™ services to the Fort Worth area. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, US (www.dfwir.net). RoofScanIR™ is a network of infrared thermographers who provide on-roof infrared surveys of... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared

DFW Infrared to Provide EquineIR™ Services for Horses in Fort Worth DFW Infrared, a member of the United Infrared Network will provide EquineIR™ services to the Fort Worth area. DFW Infrared is an infrared service company based in Fort Worth, US (www.dfwir.net). EquineIR™ is a network of trained infrared thermographers who detect potential health problems... - April 16, 2010 - DFW Infrared

International Brangus Breeders Association Announces Incoming 2010 Board of Directors The IBBA Annual Convention held during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced the Board of Directors for 2010. Don Cox of Cox Excalibur Brangus of Katy, Texas is the new president of IBBA. Don has served as a transition board member for two years as well as on several committees during his IBBA... - April 09, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association

International Brangus Breeders Association Recognizes Achievement Among Its Members The IBBA Awards Committee honored five members of the International Brangus Breeders Association at the Annual Convention held in Houston last month. Joe Reznicek of Cow Creek Ranch in Alabama was honored as Pioneer of the year. Edward C. Baranowksi of Needville, Texas was selected as Commercial Cattleman... - April 09, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association

International Brangus Breeders Association Announces the Re-launch of the Commercial Website The IBBA has re-launched the commercial aspect of the association’s website. This new site contains helpful and important information for both the commercial and registered producer. It is a user friendly format that is more navigable and will help better introduce cattlemen and women to the Brangus breed. - March 28, 2010 - International Brangus Breeders Association