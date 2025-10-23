Equine Outreach Inc. will be celebrating the ASPCA® (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals®) national Help A Horse Day on April 26 and competing for a chance to win one of five $10,000 grant prizes to assist with their efforts to protect horses. To celebrate the day, Equine Outreach will kick off the event at 11:30 am with a ribbon cutting, celebrating the completion of phase one of their new multi-purpose barn. - April 18, 2014 - Equine Outreach Inc.