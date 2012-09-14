PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Inauguration of Varvel USA LLC, the American Subsidiary of Varvel S.p.A. The Varvel Group, Italian power transmission specialists, proudly announce the opening of a new subsidiary in Atlanta, Georgia. - April 29, 2017 - Varvel SpA

CAI’s Kusum Kavia Appointed to President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa for a Two-Year Term Kusum Kavia, President of Combustion Associates Inc. (CAI) based in Corona, California is one of 23 business executives appointed to the President’s Advisory Council on Doing Business in Africa (PAC-DBIA). The announcement was made by Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker September 20, 2016, on the... - October 05, 2016 - Combustion Associates Inc.

The Reducer of the Future Varvel SpA, well-established Bologna-based company, awarded Horizon 2020 call for the manufacturing of a “smart reducer” able to operate without lubricant. - October 23, 2014 - Varvel SpA

J&R Machine Named Top Shop in National Survey Contract manufacturer J&R Machine, Inc. has been named an Honors Program winner in association with Modern Machine Shop magazine’s 2014 Top Shops benchmarking survey. Modern Machine Shop (published by Gardner Business Media, Cincinnati, Ohio) offers this annual survey to enable its readers... - September 08, 2014 - J&R Machine

An Example to Share Varvel SpA, a long-established Bologna-based mechanical company specialised in designing and producing gearboxes and speed variators, joins Farete 2014, a convention dedicated to Italian entrepreneurship, taking places in Bologna on September 8 to 9. - September 07, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Varvel SpA: First Report Unveils SAP Success After nearly two months of activities, Varvel SpA, bologna-based mechanical company since 1955 producing speed reducers and variators, reveals the first set of data related to the recently-launched ERP system SAP, highlighting remarkable the improvements achieved in every sector of the company. - July 10, 2014 - Varvel SpA

Varvel, an Intern-Friendly Company Varvel SpA, long-established company from Crespellano (Bologna, Italy) producing fixed and variable speed units for nearly sixty years, renews for 2014 the agreement with La Repubblica Degli Stagisti (the Republic of Interns) aimed to help introducing students and interns to the job market. - July 09, 2014 - Varvel SpA

New Varvel’s 50 mm Centre Distance Worm Gearboxes Varvel SpA, long-established Bologna-based company, since 1955 specialized in designing and producing speed reducers and variators, has always put constant innovation at the centre of its activity so to constantly offer state-of-the-art products, in technology and performance. The recent restyling of... - June 25, 2014 - Varvel SpA

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Launches New Website Coprocess launches a new website aimed at the corporate multilateral netting, intercompany reconciliation and centralized vendor payment (payment factory) market - July 28, 2013 - Coprocess

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Experiences Best Ever Quarterly Sales Sales to new clients for the last quarter were the best ever experienced by Coprocess. Andrew Goldie, the company’s Managing Director is quoted and gives sales growth figures, the reasons for the increase and some product details to explain the cost saving impact for corporate clients. Client testimonials and case studies can be found on the new Coprocess website at www.coprocess.com. - June 17, 2013 - Coprocess

YorPower Launches Mobile Friendly Website YorPower, a leading independent UK producer of diesel generators, announce the launch of their new mobile-friendly website. YorPower aims to continually improve their services to offer an unrivalled experience for their customers. For this reason, they have recently announced that people can now access... - May 18, 2013 - YorPower Ltd

West Lancs Borough Council Choose YorPower Diesel Generator Yorpower, a leading independent diesel generator manufacturer and supplier based in the UK, announce that they have been appointed by West Lancashire Borough Councilto to supply a fully integrated diesel generator for their offices in Ormskirk. The project, which will be completed in December this year... - May 06, 2013 - YorPower Ltd

YorPower Enjoys Success at Dubai's Middle East Electricity Exhibition YorPower, a leading independent producer of diesel generators in the UK, secure new contracts after a successful visit to the Middle East Electricity Exhibition in Dubai. The Middle East Electricity Exhibition in Dubai, now in its 38th year, is rated by exhibitors and visitors as the world’s leading... - May 06, 2013 - YorPower Ltd

YorPower Generators to Appear at Cairo International Fair YorPower, a leading provider of new and used generators, has announced that a selection of their products will be exhibited at the Cairo International Fair. - May 05, 2013 - YorPower Ltd

World Leader in Intercompany Netting Software Gives Free Workshop in Stockholm In this workshop you will hear how other companies use intercompany netting to save money, reduce risk and increase efficiency if intercompany settlement by using a netting system. - April 19, 2013 - Coprocess

MAT Holdings, Inc. Signs Agreement to Acquire Gabriel® Shocks to Bolster Its Automotive Offering MAT Holdings, Inc., a global manufacturer and distributor of products in the automotive, hardware, and power equipment sectors, announces it has reached a definitive agreement with OpenGate Capital, LLC, a private investment and acquisition firm in Los Angeles, CA and its portfolio company, Auto Rider,... - November 01, 2012 - MAT Holdings Inc.

New 12 and 24 Volt DC Speed Controls Drive Permanent Magnet DC Gearmotors and Motors up to 1/3 HP Four new stock controls from Bodine Electric Company provide simple and reliable speed control for low-voltage 12 or 24V permanent magnet DC (PMDC) gearmotors and motors (up to 1/3 HP / 250 Watts). The controls utilize pulse width modulation (PWM) technology to insure quiet operation, low operating temperature... - August 30, 2012 - Bodine Electric Company

S. Kusum Kavia, Vice President of CAI Was Invited to be a Guest Speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE AAF Strategic Partner Summit in Washington DC Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) is very familiar with providing distributed energy and improving the quality of life for local citizens in Sub Sahara Africa and around the globe. For this reason, Ms. Kusum Kavia, Executive Vice President was invited to be a guest speaker on the Energy Panel at the GE African American Forum Customer & Strategic Partner Summit in Washington D.C. on July 10 -11. - August 02, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

Combustion Associates, Inc. Selected to Participate in Southern California Edison Mentorship Program Combustion Associates, Inc. (CAI) recently received the exciting news of being accepted into the Southern California Edison 2012 Mentorship Program. CAI is one of ten Southern California diverse firms that have demonstrated a history of solid performance and are ready to take their business to the next level. - May 03, 2012 - Combustion Associates Inc.

EPL Skylift Takes on a Fresh Nautical Access Challenge EPL Skylift has demonstrated the effectiveness of powered access by providing equipment that allowed maintenance engineers to work on the world’s first purpose-built ship for installing offshore wind turbines. The T58R truck-mounted platform, which has a working height of 58 metres and is capable... - June 18, 2011 - EPL Skylift

EPL Skylift in Control of Pigeon Problem at York Minster EPL Skylift, Lavendon Access Services’ vehicle mount division, recently supplied the access equipment required to carry out pest control work at one of the UK’s finest Gothic Cathedrals, York Minster. The famous ‘Rose Window’, situated in the south transept provides an excellent... - February 06, 2011 - EPL Skylift

EPL Skylift Teams Up with 11 Year Old George for Charity Picture When an 11 year old schoolboy has a great idea to raise money for his local hospice the sky is definitely not the limit for EPL Skylift. Children at Beechwood Park School, near Luton, were asked to come up with ideas to raise money for Keech Cottage Children's Hospice, which the school regularly supports. George... - August 14, 2010 - EPL Skylift

EPL Skylift Joins the Stars at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel London’s exclusive Knightsbridge recently saw one of Lavendon Access Services’ recent stars making an appearance at the world famous five star Mandarin Oriental Hotel. EPL Skylift provided specialist Architectural Inspectors with a T62B vehicle mount to carry out an annual survey on the Victorian... - July 02, 2010 - EPL Skylift

EPL Skylift Becomes a Tourist Attraction at London’s Covent Garden An EPL Skylift truck-mounted platform gave tourists something different to look at when it was used to survey the famous glass roof at Covent Garden Market in London’s West End. The customer, Avalon Abseiling, said the T72 Bronto was perfect for the job as its boom could be moved easily within... - May 02, 2010 - EPL Skylift

Borri Re-Design Their UK Website Borri have recently re-designed their UK website Borri.co.uk. - January 28, 2010 - Borri Ltd.

Hillcrest Camshaft Services Expands Service to Include Diesel Crankshaft Grinding Up to 120 Inches in Length Since 1955, Hillcrest Camshaft Service has been supplying diesel engine rebuilders all over the world with precision remanufactured camshafts, fuel injection cams and lifters. They have expanded their services to include diesel crankshaft grinding and repair for crankshafts up to 120 inches in length, which includes the D-399 Cat. - January 26, 2010 - Hillcrest Camshaft

New CD-ROM on Voith Fill-Controlled Fluid Couplings Voith Turbo, the drive technology specialist, presents animations of fill-controlled fluid couplings on a completely new multimedia CD-ROM. Fill-controlled fluid couplings operate on the principle of hydrodynamic power transmission, this means that torque is transmitted by a liquid – and occurs... - February 27, 2009 - Voith Turbo GmbH & Co. KG