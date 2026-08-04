Recent Headlines
GYS Acquires Uniteck and Enters the On-Board Energy and Mobility Market
GYS announces the acquisition of Uniteck, a company founded in 2012 in Béziers, France, specialising in autonomous energy solutions: solar panels, regulators, batteries, converters and DC/DC chargers. Its products are used in motorhomes, campervans and professional utility vehicles, as well as in boats and off-grid installations, in a market driven by the energy transition. - August 04, 2026 - GYS
Delta Power Equipment Corporation® ("DELTA") Acts Quickly to Support Efforts to Rebuild and Revitalize Areas Impacted by Devastating Floods in Western North Carolina
When Hurricane Helene struck the Carolinas, Delta employees recognized an opportunity to join in efforts to assist those working to help needy families and businesses throughout South Carolina, Western North Carolina, and Tennessee to cope with the impact of the hurricane and this devastating flood. - January 09, 2025 - Delta Power Equipment Corporation
Yaskawa Motoman's New YMConnect Communication Software Enables Customized Robot Applications
Facilitating ease of use, the new YMConnect software development kit (SDK) provides the ability to create customized PC applications that communicate with Yaskawa robots. The successor to MotoCom SDK, YMConnect uses a cross-platform library to control and monitor a robot over Ethernet, allowing for integration of a custom PC application with the robot controller. - May 15, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Exceeds Expectations for Annual Customer Survey
Yaskawa Motoman is thrilled to report another year of high results for their 2023 Customer Satisfaction survey, receiving an overall corporate rating of 4.7 on a possible scale of 5.0. - May 02, 2024 - Yaskawa Motoman
Champion Awards Acknowledge Yaskawa's Dedicated Support for the ARM Institute
A member and strong supporter of the ARM (Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing) Institute since its formation in 2017, Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) is pleased to announce two company employees as recipients of the ARM Champion Award. Receiving the awards over a two-year consecutive period are Clint Chapman, Sr. Manager of Strategic Partner Relations, and Roger Christian, Division Leader for New Business Development. - December 01, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
User-Friendly Motopick 4 Software Adds No-Code Capability for High-Speed Pick and Place
Featuring multiple improvements and optimization, Yaskawa’s advanced MotoPick™ 4 software solution empowers operators to quickly develop custom applications to achieve critical cycle rates for high-speed picking applications. With the building blocks to create optimal solutions for up... - April 17, 2023 - Yaskawa Motoman
ArcWorld HC – A Flexible Human-Collaborative Workcell for Robotic Welding
Designed for human-collaborative (HC) interaction, the highly flexible ArcWorld® HC is a complete robotic welding solution for the fabrication of small- to medium-size parts. Ideal for replacing or supplementing manual weld processes, such as pre-assembly before welding in larger robotic... - November 18, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Adds 30 kg Payload HC30PL Plug and Play Collaborative Palletizing Robot to HC-Series Line
The easy-to-use six-axis HC30PL human-collaborative robot facilitates safe and efficient fenceless palletizing, and can also be deployed in select handling, packaging and logistical applications of demanding production environments. - October 31, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Versatile, High Payload PL800 Palletizing Robot is Well-Suited for a Range of Industries
The newest robot in the PL-series line, the PL800 features an 800 kg payload capacity and is ideal for a variety of palletizing applications, layer picking, and other logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution automation. Highly reliable, fast axis speeds and acceleration reduce cycle time... - October 07, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Extremely Fast, Space-Efficient Yaskawa GP8L Extended Reach Robot Optimizes Throughput in Tight Production Spaces
Ideal for logistics processes, the new GP8L robot is well-suited for high-speed bin picking, induction and packaging tasks. Applications for assembly, dispensing, material handling and machine tending are also expertly supported. - August 25, 2022 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Adds Versatile MPX1400 Model to Paint Robot Series
Extremely fast and robust, the six-axis MPX1400 robot has been added to Yaskawa Motoman’s MPX-series paint robot line. Optimized to create smooth, consistent finishes, this model is well-suited for a variety of dispensing and coating applications. Proven effective for painting multiple small... - August 20, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
IACET Reaccreditation Demonstrates Yaskawa Motoman’s Commitment to Industry
The International Accreditors for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded Yaskawa America, Inc., Motoman Robotics Division (Yaskawa Motoman) the prestigious Accredited Provider accreditation for an additional five years. IACET Accredited Providers are the only organizations approved... - May 27, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa’s AutoSorter XN Provides Pre- and Post-Analytic Specimen Processing for Sysmex XN-Series Line
Specifically designed for the Sysmex XN-Series hematology line, AutoSorter™ XN is a robust robotic platform for pre- and post- analytic specimen processing in demanding laboratory environments. Well-suited for high-volume commercial lab requirements such as bulk loading and high-speed... - April 23, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Small, Versatile and Extremely Fast GP4 Robot Expands Capability of GP-Series Line
Extremely fast for maximum throughput, the highly precise GP4 robot is equipped with a 4 kg payload for high-volume small component processing and is ideal for assembly, handling, machine tending and packaging applications. - March 31, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
High-Speed PL190 and PL320 Palletizing Robots Add Versatility to the PL-Series Line
The four-axis PL190 and PL320 models join the recently released PL500 robot, enabling a wide range of palletizing applications, order picking and other logistical tasks. - March 12, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Adds Robust GP280L Extended Reach Robot to High-Speed GP-Series Line
Highly flexible, the extended reach six-axis GP280L robot offers extremely fast and powerful performance for a variety of applications. Ideal for handling, cutting, machine tending or press tending, this 280-kg payload capacity model expertly accommodates large, heavy components. Highly reliable,... - February 24, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman's Simple to Install ArcWorld LC Workcells Optimizes Productivity for Lighter Volume Fabrication
Featuring a space-saving design with single or dual workstation configurations, the ArcWorld LC (Lite Cell) robotic welding system is ideal for fabricators with lighter volume requirements for small- to medium-part welding. Providing efficiency and consistent weld quality, the AW-LC is fast and... - February 22, 2021 - Yaskawa Motoman
Robot Valley Co., Ltd., Specialist in Advanced Manufacturing Robot Technology is Bringing Its Expertise to the U.S. Market
Robot Valley Co., Ltd., specialist in advanced manufacturing robot technology and supplying robot systems, is bringing its expertise to the U.S. market. For 30 years, since its founding in March 2000, Robot Valley has manufactured a range of intelligent robots for advanced manufacturing, including... - January 14, 2021 - Robot Valley Co., Ltd.
Online Resistance Welding Seminars Now an Option
T.J. Snow now offering online option to popular resistance welding seminar. - June 11, 2020 - T. J. Snow Company
T. J. Snow Acquires ATek Controls
Resistance welding company now offering full support for ATek Controls. - April 15, 2020 - T. J. Snow Company
HC20XP Human-Collaborative Robot Offers 20 kg Payload for a Wide Variety of Tasks
Yaskawa Motoman's new 20 kg payload HC20XP collaborative robot is the industry’s first IP67-rated collaborative robot and is equipped for continuous use in damp or splash-prone environments. This model features an easy-to-clean surface, allowing utilization in sanitary environments where there is a possibility of incidental food contact. - March 25, 2020 - Yaskawa Motoman
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes
Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers,... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.
Yaskawa Motoman Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary
The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading robotics company in the Americas, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Previously known as Motoman, Inc., the company was incorporated on July 18, 1989 as a 50/50 joint venture between Hobart Brothers Company... - October 18, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Introduces Universal Weldcom Interface for Arc Welding
Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), Yaskawa Motoman's new easy-to-use pendant application, enables full utilization of the advanced capabilities on select Miller® and Lincoln Electric® digital welding power supplies. UWI enables easy control of any weld process or parameter, including voltage, amperage and wire feed speed through a common user interface for either brand. - July 13, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Launches Updates to ArcWorld 50 Series Workcells for Robotic Welding
Built for demanding production environments, the extremely compact ArcWorld® 50 series workcells are affordable, wire-to-weld solutions that are pre-assembled on a common base. Available in single or dual station configurations, these workcells are equipped with all the automation needed for... - July 11, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman
Beistle Company Wins Big with Yaskawa’s MotoMini Robot
The winner of Yaskawa Motoman’s recent “Win a MotoMini” contest is the Beistle Company (Shippensburg, PA). The contest, held in conjunction with the launch of Yaskawa Motoman’s Smart Series product line was held at Automate 2019 (April 8-11, McCormick Place, Chicago,... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman AR3120 Arc Welding Robot Offers Longest Reach for Long or Wide Weldments
Offering an extra-long wrist range for improved application flexibility, the new extended reach six-axis AR3120 robot achieves unrivaled arc welding performance. Featuring an expansive 3,124 mm horizontal reach and a 5,622 mm vertical reach, the AR3120 is the longest reach, standard arc welding... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC Announce the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership
Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC announce the formation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. This strategic partnership will support the State of Ohio in creating a highly sustainable workforce development model and will provide Ohio educators and students with STEM-aligned curriculum and training in order to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies. - August 24, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Expands Painting and Dispensing Robot Line with the MPX1150 and MPX2600
The high-speed, six-axis MPX1150 and MPX2600 robots have been added to Yaskawa Motoman’s paint robot line. These models create smooth, consistent finishes for a variety of painting and dispensing applications. - March 08, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Names David Troeter V.P. of Customer Satisfaction
In this position, Troeter will be responsible for the overall performance of Yaskawa Motoman’s Customer Satisfaction Group (CSG) including field service, technical support, training, spare parts, robot refurbishment and repair, retrofits and aftermarket support sales for the Americas. - March 01, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation
Featuring power and force limiting technology, Yaskawa Motoman’s new six-axis HC10 collaborative robot works safely with, or in close proximity to humans by stopping the robot in the event of contact with an operator. - November 18, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Names Doug Burnside V.P. of North American Sales & Marketing
Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Doug Burnside has been appointed Vice President of North American Sales and Marketing. In this position, Burnside will be responsible for establishing and executing strategic business direction to drive growth in the North American market, as well as... - July 22, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
Jorge Cosio Joins Yaskawa Mexico as General Manager
Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Jorge Cosio has joined the company as General Manager of Yaskawa Mexico. In this position, Cosio will be responsible for the company’s strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico. Additionally, he will be responsible for the operation of... - June 15, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
AccuFast II Laser-Based Seam Finder Improves Weld Quality, Reduces Cycle Times
AccuFast™ II, an economical laser-based seam finder for Yaskawa Motoman’s arc welding robot line, features improved sensor capabilities. The improved sensor offers increased performance by providing more reliable and repeatable feedback to the robot controller regarding part position. - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
ArcWorld 200 and ArcWorld 500 Workcells with Dual Workstation Design
The new ArcWorld® 200 and ArcWorld® 500 welding solutions are designed to be versatile workhorses for small- to medium-sized parts or medium-volume production runs. These customizable models feature a dual-station design allowing for high robot utilization; the operator can load one... - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation
Featuring power and force limiting technology, Yaskawa Motoman’s new six-axis HC10 robot works safely with, or in close proximity to humans by stopping the robot in the event of contact with an operator. Dual torque sensors in all joints constantly monitor force to quickly react to contact;... - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
Yaskawa Motoman GP-Series Robots Provide High-Speed Handling to Boost Productivity
Ideal for high-speed assembly and handling applications, Yaskawa Motoman's new GP-series robots are fast, compact and efficient. - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
Everlast is Launching New Models of TIG Welding Machines
Everlast Power Equipment, an American company specialized in producing plasma cutters and welder equipment, is a reputable brand recognized globally. The California-based company is following its expansion strategy by enlarging its offer of professional welder machines. Everlast has announced that... - March 18, 2017 - Everlast Power Equipment
Argon Welding Chamber - Big Mouth Sparky Holds Larger Work Pieces That Increase Production
Titanium is vital to Aerospace manufacturing and needs the use of shielding gas to prevent oxidation during welding. Welding Titanium without it leads to structural failures and discoloration of the welds. Sparky is the solution for modern aerospace welders and shareholders by preventing weld failure and discoloration. - March 15, 2017 - Hydra Industries Group
EcoTrim Workcell with Ultrasonic Cutting Technology Reduces Operating Costs and Improves Trim Quality
EcoTrim™ is an economical pre-engineered solution for high-speed ultrasonic cutting, trimming, deburring and chamfering applications. The workcell’s patented ultrasonic cutting technology replaces waterjet, laser cutting, hard tooling and manual trimming or routing methods. With its... - February 23, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman
iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly
Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.
iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning
In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.
iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd.
On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.
Neocortex Goods to Robot Cell Introduced at PACK EXPO: Innovative High-Mix, High-Volume Picking Solution
A collaboration between Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division and Universal Robotics, this solution is designed to automate any high-mix, high-volume application where manual labor is currently required, such as random bin picking, order fulfillment, machine tending or line loading. - November 02, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman
DGCRANE Release Their New EOT Cranes in the Market
DGCRANE, the trusted professional overhead crane manufacturer in China, laid out its latest list of Electric Overhead Travelling Crane or EOT Crane in the market after years of testing new materials and design. Top running EOT crane is the most common style, but when the height of the factory is... - October 30, 2016 - DGCRANE
A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou
A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.
Yaskawa Motoman Receives Reaccreditation Status from IACET
The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded reaccreditation status to the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. Yaskawa Academy (formerly known as Motoman Technical Education Center – MTEC) has been an Accredited Provider since 1993. - August 17, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman
Robotic Pharmaceutical Unit Pick Workcell Introduced by Yaskawa Motoman, R/X Automation Solutions and Universal Robotics
The newly introduced RX Unit Pick Workcell is a fully automated robotic pharmacy order fulfillment system capable of handling thousands of different kinds of pre-packaged medicine with 100% verification for mail order delivery direct to customers or to central fill locations. - June 23, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman