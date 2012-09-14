PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Appoints New Head of Sales and Marketing for Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is consistently looking to buy and sell used CNC machines because of their unique process in identifying great merchandise and their extensive network of contacts. That's the reason why they are expanding their team and hiring new Head of Sales and Marketing. - October 21, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Offers New, Best Deals on Top Quality Used CNC Machines Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. offers international services across five different continents, as well as the best deals on Used CNC Machines. - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. Selling Used Manual Lathes Hi-Tech Machinery Inc. is now selling used manual lathes for all customers domestically and internationally. As one of the best used machine dealers in the industry, they guarantee quality and functionality with every purchase. They have over ten years of experience dealing with buyers and sellers, and... - October 18, 2019 - Hi-Tech Machinery Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman Celebrates 30-Year Anniversary The Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. (Yaskawa Motoman), a leading robotics company in the Americas, recently celebrated its 30th anniversary. Previously known as Motoman, Inc., the company was incorporated on July 18, 1989 as a 50/50 joint venture between Hobart Brothers Company and... - October 18, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Introduces Universal Weldcom Interface for Arc Welding Universal Weldcom Interface (UWI), Yaskawa Motoman's new easy-to-use pendant application, enables full utilization of the advanced capabilities on select Miller® and Lincoln Electric® digital welding power supplies. UWI enables easy control of any weld process or parameter, including voltage, amperage and wire feed speed through a common user interface for either brand. - July 13, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Launches Updates to ArcWorld 50 Series Workcells for Robotic Welding Built for demanding production environments, the extremely compact ArcWorld® 50 series workcells are affordable, wire-to-weld solutions that are pre-assembled on a common base. Available in single or dual station configurations, these workcells are equipped with all the automation needed for arc... - July 11, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman AR3120 Arc Welding Robot Offers Longest Reach for Long or Wide Weldments Offering an extra-long wrist range for improved application flexibility, the new extended reach six-axis AR3120 robot achieves unrivaled arc welding performance. Featuring an expansive 3,124 mm horizontal reach and a 5,622 mm vertical reach, the AR3120 is the longest reach, standard arc welding robot... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Beistle Company Wins Big with Yaskawa’s MotoMini Robot The winner of Yaskawa Motoman’s recent “Win a MotoMini” contest is the Beistle Company (Shippensburg, PA). The contest, held in conjunction with the launch of Yaskawa Motoman’s Smart Series product line was held at Automate 2019 (April 8-11, McCormick Place, Chicago, Illinois). The... - July 04, 2019 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC Announce the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership Yaskawa Motoman and RAMTEC announce the formation of the Ohio Manufacturing Workforce Partnership. This strategic partnership will support the State of Ohio in creating a highly sustainable workforce development model and will provide Ohio educators and students with STEM-aligned curriculum and training in order to become proficient in Industry 4.0 technologies. - August 24, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Expands Painting and Dispensing Robot Line with the MPX1150 and MPX2600 The high-speed, six-axis MPX1150 and MPX2600 robots have been added to Yaskawa Motoman’s paint robot line. These models create smooth, consistent finishes for a variety of painting and dispensing applications. - March 08, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Names David Troeter V.P. of Customer Satisfaction In this position, Troeter will be responsible for the overall performance of Yaskawa Motoman’s Customer Satisfaction Group (CSG) including field service, technical support, training, spare parts, robot refurbishment and repair, retrofits and aftermarket support sales for the Americas. - March 01, 2018 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation Featuring power and force limiting technology, Yaskawa Motoman’s new six-axis HC10 collaborative robot works safely with, or in close proximity to humans by stopping the robot in the event of contact with an operator. - November 18, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Names Doug Burnside V.P. of North American Sales & Marketing Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Doug Burnside has been appointed Vice President of North American Sales and Marketing. In this position, Burnside will be responsible for establishing and executing strategic business direction to drive growth in the North American market, as well as leadership... - July 22, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

Jorge Cosio Joins Yaskawa Mexico as General Manager Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Jorge Cosio has joined the company as General Manager of Yaskawa Mexico. In this position, Cosio will be responsible for the company’s strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico. Additionally, he will be responsible for the operation of Yaskawa’s... - June 15, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

AccuFast II Laser-Based Seam Finder Improves Weld Quality, Reduces Cycle Times AccuFast™ II, an economical laser-based seam finder for Yaskawa Motoman’s arc welding robot line, features improved sensor capabilities. The improved sensor offers increased performance by providing more reliable and repeatable feedback to the robot controller regarding part position. It... - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

ArcWorld 200 and ArcWorld 500 Workcells with Dual Workstation Design The new ArcWorld® 200 and ArcWorld® 500 welding solutions are designed to be versatile workhorses for small- to medium-sized parts or medium-volume production runs. These customizable models feature a dual-station design allowing for high robot utilization; the operator can load one workstation... - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman GP-Series Robots Provide High-Speed Handling to Boost Productivity Ideal for high-speed assembly and handling applications, Yaskawa Motoman's new GP-series robots are fast, compact and efficient. - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Collaborative Robot Offers Flexible and Affordable Task Automation Featuring power and force limiting technology, Yaskawa Motoman’s new six-axis HC10 robot works safely with, or in close proximity to humans by stopping the robot in the event of contact with an operator. Dual torque sensors in all joints constantly monitor force to quickly react to contact; something... - April 05, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

Everlast is Launching New Models of TIG Welding Machines Everlast Power Equipment, an American company specialized in producing plasma cutters and welder equipment, is a reputable brand recognized globally. The California-based company is following its expansion strategy by enlarging its offer of professional welder machines. Everlast has announced that it... - March 18, 2017 - Everlast Power Equipment

Argon Welding Chamber - Big Mouth Sparky Holds Larger Work Pieces That Increase Production Titanium is vital to Aerospace manufacturing and needs the use of shielding gas to prevent oxidation during welding. Welding Titanium without it leads to structural failures and discoloration of the welds. Sparky is the solution for modern aerospace welders and shareholders by preventing weld failure and discoloration. - March 15, 2017 - Hydra Industries Group

EcoTrim Workcell with Ultrasonic Cutting Technology Reduces Operating Costs and Improves Trim Quality EcoTrim™ is an economical pre-engineered solution for high-speed ultrasonic cutting, trimming, deburring and chamfering applications. The workcell’s patented ultrasonic cutting technology replaces waterjet, laser cutting, hard tooling and manual trimming or routing methods. With its slim... - February 23, 2017 - Yaskawa Motoman

iAbrasive.com: Themed Salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" Ends Perfectly Last Friday, iAbrasive.com organized the first offline themed salon "Superhard Abrasive Testing and Quality Monitoring" in order to improve industry colleagues’ professionalism and promote active and deep online communication, which provides a convenient way for indepth exchange of views... - December 01, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com: to Build Professional Elite Team by Action Learning In order to build a professional elite team for better serving tool and abrasive industry, iAbrasive.com learning team adopted the method of "Action Learning" to conduct team building activity, all company employees took part in this activity. - November 29, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

iAbrasive.com Visited Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. On November 4, iAbrasive.com marketing personnel were invited to Zhengzhou Yeda High-Tech Material Co., Ltd. to visit their company. They had in-depth exchanges and a discussion about the market dynamics of black fused alumina and high quality products under the new economic form. During the visit,... - November 12, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Neocortex Goods to Robot Cell Introduced at PACK EXPO: Innovative High-Mix, High-Volume Picking Solution A collaboration between Yaskawa America Inc., Motoman Robotics Division and Universal Robotics, this solution is designed to automate any high-mix, high-volume application where manual labor is currently required, such as random bin picking, order fulfillment, machine tending or line loading. - November 02, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

DGCRANE Release Their New EOT Cranes in the Market DGCRANE, the trusted professional overhead crane manufacturer in China, laid out its latest list of Electric Overhead Travelling Crane or EOT Crane in the market after years of testing new materials and design. Top running EOT crane is the most common style, but when the height of the factory is limited,... - October 30, 2016 - DGCRANE

A Press Conference on Launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 to be Held in Zhengzhou A press conference on the launch of iAbrasive.com 2.0 which is also China's first forum on manufacturing and services of tools & abrasives products, will be held at the third floor of Guanghua Hotel in Zhengzhou, Henan, on October 10, 2016. - September 30, 2016 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Motoman Receives Reaccreditation Status from IACET The International Association for Continuing Education and Training (IACET) has awarded reaccreditation status to the Motoman Robotics Division of Yaskawa America, Inc. Yaskawa Academy (formerly known as Motoman Technical Education Center – MTEC) has been an Accredited Provider since 1993. IACET... - August 17, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

Robotic Pharmaceutical Unit Pick Workcell Introduced by Yaskawa Motoman, R/X Automation Solutions and Universal Robotics The newly introduced RX Unit Pick Workcell is a fully automated robotic pharmacy order fulfillment system capable of handling thousands of different kinds of pre-packaged medicine with 100% verification for mail order delivery direct to customers or to central fill locations. - June 23, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

ArcWorld 2000 Offers Flexible Approach to Configuring a Robotic Welding System The new ArcWorld® 2000 welding workcell is a modular solution specifically designed for robotic welding of large workpieces. This powerful, flexible, pre-engineered solution is perfect for low- to medium-volume manufacturers with a medium to high mix of parts. - June 15, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

Germán Villalobos Joins Yaskawa Mexico as General Manager Yaskawa Motoman is pleased to announce that Germán Villalobos has joined the company as General Manager of Yaskawa Mexico. In this position, he will be responsible for the company’s strategic direction and sales growth in Mexico. He will also be responsible for the operation of Yaskawa’s... - May 20, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman Demonstrates Career Path Opportunities to Students To celebrate National Robotics Week, Yaskawa Motoman invited student groups to take facility tours and speak with automation professionals about future job opportunities. Attendees also had the opportunity to see live robotics demonstrations. Yaskawa Motoman hosted over 350 students from local schools... - April 29, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa and Clearpath Partner to Develop Mobile Manipulation Solution Yaskawa and Clearpath have partnered to develop a mobile machine tending and material movement solution ideal for shop floor environments. This fully integrated solution will feature a Motoman® MH12 robot equipped with end-of-arm tool and vision system, mounted on Clearpath’s OTTO 1500 self-driving... - April 06, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

Yaskawa Motoman’s Strategy for Robotics Education is Strategy for the Economy Successful workforce development and sustainable economic growth depend on close alignment of STEM education, certification and training with the needs and expertise of industry leaders. Yaskawa Motoman is addressing these critical needs with innovative products, curricula, training certification and services for education and industry. - April 01, 2016 - Yaskawa Motoman

JTC Valve Sales Announces Low Pressure Gas Regulator The 4403 series low pressure gas regulator is a highly sensitive device manufactured by Rego, USA which can be used for a variety of gases at low pressures. The body and the bonnet of the low pressure gas cylinder is made of zinc, which has corrosion resistant properties providing a longer life to the regulator. The diaphragm is large and molded with a Teflon face, which makes it highly sensitive and offers accurate low pressure control. - December 05, 2015 - JTC Valve Sales

Walter Surface Technologies Wins Two Awards - Business of the Year, and High Technology and Innovation - at the West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce Accolades 2015 Walter Surface Technologies, a global industry leader in surface treatment technologies, announces today that it has received the award for High Technology and Innovation, as well as the grand prize, Business of the Year Award, from the West Island of Montreal Chamber of Commerce. The 30th Accolades... - June 15, 2015 - Walter Surface Technologies

Indian Abrasives Purchasers Visit Chinese Abrasives Factories Accompanied by iAbrasive Staff During the National Day holidays, iAbrasive staff were busy with accompanying an Indian purchaser to visit several abrasives factories in Henan Province. - October 18, 2014 - Henan iAbrasive Network Technology Co., Ltd.

GH Induction Atmospheres Hires European Sales Engineer GH Induction Atmospheres, a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has hired Maria Gil Garcia for the position of European Sales Engineer. "We're counting on Maria to help us increase sales in the European aerospace and medical markets," said Steve Skewes, GH... - December 06, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

GH IA Develops Innovative Scan Hardening Machine GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), a leading American provider of customized industrial heating solutions, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens and tempers two automotive starter driveshaft parts every 16 seconds. - September 17, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Crane Part Experts: FEMCO Offers New and Used Parts for Manitowoc, Lima, Bucyrus-Erie Cranes FEMCO Machine Co. is headquartered in Punxsutawney and is a provider of aftermarket, custom manufactured and OEM crane parts for Manitowoc, Lima, Bucyrus-Erie and American cranes. - March 04, 2013 - FEMCO Machine Co.

GH Induction Atmospheres Hires Experienced Sales Manager for Midwest GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired a veteran sales professional to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions in the Midwest. Michael Maiorino, Midwest Regional Sales Manager, will work with customers in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and... - January 03, 2013 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Macrotron Systems Announces Three New High Performance MLC-Based Solid State Drives Macrotron Systems announces its eMars™ series solid state drives. - September 13, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

Retro Systems Automated Plasma Systems Available from Weldstar Weldstar introduces Retro Systems, manufacturer of CNC precision profile cutting machines for oxyfuel, plasma, and waterjet cutting processes. - September 13, 2012 - Weldstar

Macrotron Systems Announces the Addition of Plastic Injection Molding to Its Service Array Cost effective solutions for high volume requirements. - July 19, 2012 - Macrotron Systems, Inc.

Kapp Alloy & Wire Achieves NSF-61® Certification Kapp Alloy & Wire, a leading solder, spraywire, and Babbitt manufacturer located in Oil City, PA, has received NSF-61® Certification for its KappZapp™ Tin-Silver solders for use in drinking water systems. In addition, KappZapp™ solders have met the requirements of NSF/ANSI 61, Annex... - June 28, 2012 - Kapp Alloy & Wire, Inc

Innovative New Induction Hardening Machine from GH IA GH Induction Atmospheres (GH IA), part of the worldwide GH Group, has built an innovative induction heating machine that hardens, tempers, and quenches automotive parts on a rotating turntable. A global supplier of quality products for automotive and other industrial markets will use GH IA's new machine... - May 18, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres

Baker’s Gas & Welding Supplies Presents Baker’s Workwear Site Offering Protective Clothing Welders know that working with fire can be a hazardous profession. Baker’s Gas & Welding Supplies has made it easy for welders and other workers to be safer and more comfortable with protective clothing found on their Baker’s Workwear website. - April 13, 2012 - Baker's Gas and Welding, Inc

Baker’s Gas And Welding Supplies, Inc. Releases Tips on Maintaining Welding Equipment Baker’s Gas and Welding Supplies, Inc. offers tips on how to get the most of welding equipment. - March 20, 2012 - Baker's Gas and Welding

GH Induction Atmospheres Expands Sales Force GH Induction Atmospheres, part of the worldwide GH Group, has hired Scott Berry and Lance Dumigan as Regional Sales Managers to penetrate the market for its innovative induction heating solutions. - March 03, 2012 - GH Induction Atmospheres