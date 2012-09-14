PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design. Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Westborough High-Tech Company Receives “Manufacturer of the Year” On Tuesday, October 30th, Metamagnetics was invited to the Massachusetts State House on behalf of Representative Carolyn Dykema, to receive the award for “Manufacturer of the Year.” Hosted by the MA Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony took place... - November 07, 2018 - Metamagnetics

SparkLAN’s LoRa IoT Module Has Passed LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification; Ensures Interoperation of Long-Range, Low-Power IoT Networks SparkLAN Communications, Inc., is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers, today announced that its WLRS-590 LoRa module has passed the LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification Program and all relevant tests in conjunction with the LoRaWAN™ Certification Program... - March 30, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Solutions Indoor Femto Gateway / WLRGFM-100 SparkLAN release an IoT low-power, long-range LoRa gateway, enterprises can deploy IoT networks in practically any geographic location. WLRGFM-100 that Internet of Things (IoT) Femto Access Point/Gateway is specifically designed for wide area smart grid applications. Applications include, but not limited... - October 15, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band WiFi+ BT 4.1 Combo Half Mini PCIe Module Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5, 2T2R WPEQ-261ACN(BT) is designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology. - May 24, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-160ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Wifi + Bluetooth Half Mini PCIe Module, Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7, 1T1R WPEQ-160ACN(BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) with bluetooth combo solution to support 1 × 1 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WLAN standards, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN and low-energy technology. - May 18, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technologies and Solutions / WLRS-590, WLRS-591 WLRS-590 is the first sub-1GHz SparkLAN wireless module, which is designed & manufactured in a smallest form factor -SiP (System in Package) that is a general purpose SiP for sensor integration. - May 14, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO Wi-Fi +Bluetooth 4.1 Combo M.2 LGA Type Module SparkLAN WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band WiFi + bluetooth M.2 LGA type 1216 module based on Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5 chipset. Use LGA package technology gives the advantage of low cost small size , thinner and lighter , is also flexibility for higher performance and better system scaling. - May 13, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo USB Module SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, introduces 802.11ac Dual-Band wireless with Bluetooth combo USB module for high throughput networking and multimedia applications. SparkLAN launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2.4GHz + 5GHz... - May 11, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WSDQ-103GN/GNI 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi IOT Module WSDQ-103GN/GNI 802.11b/g/n Single band Industrial-Grade 1T1R Wireless IOT module, Highly Intelligent connectivity solution for the IoE - January 05, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-257ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Half Mini PCIe Module Qualcomm Atheros QCA9882-BR4A 2T2R 802.11ac Dual-Band Solution Higher throughput for Enterprise and M2M wireless Connectivity - December 31, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WSDB-104GNI(BT) Industrial-Grade 802.11b/g/n Single-Band IoT / Bluetooth Card for Wireless Connectivity Applications Highly integrated Wi-Fi/BT SDIO Wireless Solution - December 30, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-258ACN(BT) WiFi+Bluetooth Combo Solution M.2 Module 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band 2T2R WiFi+ BT 4.1 Combo M.2 2230 Module - December 28, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SecuraTrac® MobileDefender™, Model S (MD-S) Smallest in-Home & Mobile PERS Unit Ever Key Innovations in Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers - April 07, 2016 - SecuraTrac

GRC Ltd and Network Innovations Secure World’s First Commercial Global Xpress Enterprise Customer Global RadioData Communication Ltd, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of satellite services, working with Network Innovations (NI), a leading Inmarsat partner, becomes the first company in the world to have an Enterprise commercial GX terminal go live commercially. The Global Xpress solution is... - April 01, 2016 - Network Innovations

SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-256ACNI 802.11ac Industrial-Grade 2T2R Wi-Fi Mini PCIe Module Wireless Mini Card 11ac Enables Wi-Fi Connection for Industrial and Enterprise Networking Solution - February 24, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

World’s First 10-Gigabit Point-to-Point MM-Wave Radio Link Announced by ELVA-1 ELVA-1 Outdoor Millimeter Wave Radio Link offers 10 Gbps Full-Duplex Ethernet Capacity in 1+0 Telecom Radio. This world’s first commercially available 10 Gigabit wireless link is currently available for shipment as a capital equipment purchase or lease to customers worldwide. - February 08, 2016 - ELVA-1

SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-158ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO 1T1R Dual-Band Wi-Fi Bluetooth Combo M.2 Card SparkLAN WNFQ-158ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377 chipset, supports 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with M.2 interface. - January 26, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN Wireless Mini Card 11ac Enables Wi-Fi Connection for Industrial and Enterprise Broadband Networking Solution SparkLAN WPEQ-353ACNI 802.11ac Dual band Industrial-Grade 3T3R Wireless Mini PCIE module. - January 12, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Indian Startup Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First Hardware-Smartphone .one X Indian Startup Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First hardware-smartphone .one X, with Portless-all-wireless™ design this phone is the future of smartphone hardware. - December 15, 2015 - .one

Satel Claims New Wireless Data Transfer Applications Satel introduces a new, easily expandable wireless data transfer system for licence free frequencies. The product family consists of three different licence free radio modules, which can be expanded with eight different I/O modules. Excellent communications data rate over the air interface enables various network structures. Simple point-to-point or line, star or mesh network structures can be implemented quickly and easily. - November 15, 2015 - Satel

SparkLAN Launches New-Generation 802.11n IOT Module for Embedded Wi-Fi Applications SparkLAN WSDB-102GN IOT Module integrates Broadcom BCM43362 chipset, Rich I/O interface & Antenna for Design Flexibility. - October 17, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SparkLAN’s WNFQ-255ACN(BT) QCA6174 2T2R Dual-Band PCIe Bluetooth Combo Card -Next Generation Form Factor SparkLAN WNFQ-255ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174 chipset, supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with NGFF interface. - October 08, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

SecuraTrac® Continues Track Record of Innovation in mPERS Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers Breaks New Ground - October 01, 2015 - SecuraTrac

V2X On-Board-Unit Improves Automotive Safety and Enable a Variety of Commercial Applications for Connected Vehicles on the Roadways A standalone V2X on-board-unit with embedded ETSI TC-ITS or IEEE 1609.x protocol stacks running on ThreadX RTOS. Companies can directly deploy V2X application programs on Unex’s OBU-201E or OBU-201U internal system through SDK and protocol stack API. - July 15, 2015 - Unex Technology Corporation

PURVIS Systems Appoints New Executive Leaders PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated

A New Digital Radio Modem for Mission-Critical Applications from Satel A digital radio modem for long range connections. SATELLAR XT 5RC provides the most reliable data connectivity for mission-critical applications that require stability, high availability, and long range. It supports both, serial and IP data low latency networking and remote management is easy with intuitive user interface. - May 15, 2015 - Satel

Adant’s STAR Smart Antenna System Selected by ZyXEL for Its Newest Enterprise-Class 802.11ac Access Point (WAC6500 Series) ADANT Technologies Inc., the industry leader in smart antenna technology, today announced that its high performance STARV1 internal antennas are part of ZyXEL’s next generation WAC6503D-S and WAC6502D-S 3x3 and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band Enterprise Class Access Points. - April 24, 2015 - Adant Technologies Inc.

Texas Department of Transportation Turns to Intuicom, Inc. for Streaming Data TXDOT Laredo Selects Intuicom Wireless Solutions to Standardize Its Infrastructure to Streamline Intelligent Transportation Systems Communications. - April 23, 2015 - Intuicom, Inc.

Maverick VSAT Service Changes the Playing Field for Occasional-Use and Multi-Service VSAT Solutions Network Innovations introduces the new Maverick VSAT Service revolutionizing the approach used to manage VSAT communication services. Utilizing Mx-DMA return technology combined with NI proprietary technology, Maverick optimizes satellite link-usage and performance. Maverick generates fully scalable and flexible multi-service solutions that integrate existing multi-frequency bands and hardware, with the latest technological applications. - March 13, 2015 - Network Innovations

Lilee Systems Introduces Next Generation Advanced Communications System for Mobile, Fixed and Wi-Fi Applications TRANSAIR LMS-2450 Messaging and Application Server Offers Increased Reliability, Speed and Flexibility - January 23, 2015 - Lilee Systems

Self-Powered Wireless Poised for Home Automation Markets A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - January 19, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC

Xsilon Launches Early Access Partnership Program for Its New Hanadu™ Silicon Roadmap Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, announces its first Hanadu™ modem product line and launches its Early Access Partnership program. Hanadu is the In-Home M2M connectivity solution that enables “Whole home, Every home” reliability for Internet of Things applications based... - January 09, 2015 - Xsilon Ltd

SparkLAN Announces New 802.11ac Dual Band USB Module SparkLAN WUBM-273ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n USB WiFi module, embedded with MediaTek MT7612U chipset, supports 2x2 (2-stream) MIMO technology and delivers up to 867Mbps. - January 07, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc

Home Automation Moves Into High Gear The study, “WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends 2015” analyzes competitive product activities by prominent industry participants and market penetration of associated wireless sensor network protocols. “Home automation as a dominant sector is finally growing,” according... - January 05, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC

First Live Video Streaming Over Inmarsat Global Xpress Passes with Flying Colors First successful live video streaming transmission over Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band satellite service with SD and HD video up to 4Mbps. - December 05, 2014 - Network Innovations

CNN Adopts the Newest BGAN Terminal from Cobham, Improving Streaming Rates via Inmarsat Network Innovations, distribution partner for Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, announces the delivery of the first EXPLORER 710 BGAN HDR terminals and HDR services to major news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN). The new EXPLORER 710 satellite terminal, along with Inmarsat’s revolutionary HDR service,... - April 07, 2014 - Network Innovations

Energy Harvesting Cuts Wireless Sensor Networks Maintenance Costs A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - April 02, 2014 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC

BeBold Technologies, LTD Launches Series of Automated SmartWatch with Service Plans BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

Higher Growth by Wireless Sensor Network Market A new West Technology Research Solutions report analyzes growth of emerging Wireless Sensor Network applications and products. - February 24, 2014 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC

Powerbank: from Concept to Current Day Necessity - New Design Available by Hope Valley The brief history of the power bank and the development of the modern use. - February 16, 2014 - RJS Freedom Enterprises LLC

QCA9880 802.11ac/n/a Single Band 3x3 PCIe Mini Card - Unique Front End Module Designed Specially for Dual-Band Dual-Concurrent (DBDC) Access Point Unex's DAXA-O1 implement unique front end module which allows co-located 5GHz RF standing up to -3dBm power injection from 2.4GHz to provide non-degraded Rx sensitivity on dual-band, dual-concurrent (DBDC) implementation. A new, highly efficient architecture reduces processing requirements and power consumption, while nearly tripling wireless performance of 802.11n 3x3, to enable broad adoption of home and enterprise wireless networking. - January 17, 2014 - Unex Technology Corporation

Anderson Power Products® Offers SB® Environmental Boot A leader in high power interconnect solutions, APP is pleased to announce a new addition to the SB® connector family with the release of their new SB® Environmental Boots. Ideal for a wide range applications, including (not limited to); generators; industrial trucks; bus and coach; road construction; road maintenance; off road; farm and agriculture equipment, the IP64 rated SB® Environmental Boots’ soft shell provides water, dirt, chemical and UV protection for SB® 120 and SB® 175 connectors. - November 27, 2013 - Anderson Power Products

Bold Band Innovates Cutting-Edge Wireless SmartWatch with Android OS Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch

RADX Technologies and National Instruments Introduce LibertyGT Software Defined Synthetic Instrument Solutions RADX Technologies and National Instruments introduced the RADX LibertyGT family of COTS Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 (Booth 207). LibertyGT SDSI solutions combine RADX Realtime Measurement Science Software and Firmware with modular, open-architecture NI PXI and LabVIEW Reference and Tailorable Deployment Platforms to address high performance wireless, RF and microwave measurement and test applications for commercial and mil-aero markets. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.