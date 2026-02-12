Recent Headlines
Bevco and IEWC Hiring 40 to Support Control Panel Growth, Offering Career Paths in Skilled Trades
Bevco, part of the Controls division of IEWC, is hiring 40 new employees to support rapid business growth and an expanding backlog of custom-built electrical control panels. The new positions—based in Sussex and New Berlin, Wisconsin—represent a significant opportunity for individuals... - February 12, 2026 - IEWC
IEWC Acquires Simcona to Expand Distribution Presence in Northeast and Strengthen Control Panel Manufacturing Capabilities
IEWC is pleased to announce its acquisition of Simcona, a Rochester, New York-based distributor of wire and cable products, electronic components, and manufacturer of control panels. This acquisition strengthens IEWC’s OEM and Controls business units, expands its geographic reach in the... - February 09, 2026 - IEWC
Wireless Power Consortium Names Four New Board Members
New Members Add Further Industry Leadership to WPC’s Board - October 08, 2024 - Wireless Power Consortium
Gray Water Ops' Patented Smart Coin™ Revolutionizes Charitable Giving, Harnessing the Power of Donor Dedication
Inspired by Einstein's famous theory of relativity (E=mc²), Gray Water Ops introduces the Theory of Donor Dedication (C=md²). In this model: C represents the potential for charitable impact through a custom-designed, patented Smart Coin™. m represents the mission or the cause of the non-profit. d stands for donors and dedication, multiplied by itself to underscore the exponential power of passionate supporters. - February 23, 2024 - Gray Water Ops, LLC
Embedded World Features New Ultra-Compact Antenna Range from Synzen
Synzen’s Constellation Class of Ultra-Compact Flexible Antennas for Small IoT Devices to be Unveiled at Embedded World - June 20, 2022 - Synzen
Messy.fm CEO Molly Beck Named to NSBA Leadership Council
Molly Beck of podcasting platform Messy.fm was recently named to the National Small Business Association's Leadership Council. - March 13, 2022 - Messy.fm
Synzen Antennas Power Prometheus to Simplify IoT Prototyping and Speed Time-to-Market
Synzen antennas and Next Big Thing AG have produced the sensor-based LTE-M/NB-IoT development platform Prometheus which promises fast cellular IoT prototyping. NBT’s Prometheus employs Nordic’s nRF9160 SiP to provide low power cellular IoT wireless connectivity and GNSS. - February 10, 2022 - Synzen
Synzen Designs Possibly the Smallest 5G FPC Antenna on the Market
Synzen's latest design ARCTURUS is an ultra-compact 5G FPC antenna which proves that great things really do come in small packages. - July 30, 2021 - Synzen
5GHZ 4×4 MU-MIMO 802.11AC WAVE 2 80+80MHZ MODULE | SparkLAN
SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input,... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN's SiP WiFi Module
Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN's Most Versatile Wi-Fi Chip from Qualcomm, Available in 8 Different Designs
QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-261ACNI(BT) & WPEQ-261ACNI(BT) Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module
Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Westborough High-Tech Company Receives “Manufacturer of the Year”
On Tuesday, October 30th, Metamagnetics was invited to the Massachusetts State House on behalf of Representative Carolyn Dykema, to receive the award for “Manufacturer of the Year.” Hosted by the MA Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony took... - November 07, 2018 - Metamagnetics
SparkLAN Launches WPET-236ACN (BT) & WUBT-236ACN (BT) Series 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo Half Mini PCIe / USB Module
Support Multiple Operation Systems (Android/Linux/Windows) - November 05, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN’s LoRa IoT Module Has Passed LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification; Ensures Interoperation of Long-Range, Low-Power IoT Networks
SparkLAN Communications, Inc., is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers, today announced that its WLRS-590 LoRa module has passed the LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification Program and all relevant tests in conjunction with the LoRaWAN™ Certification... - March 30, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Solutions Indoor Femto Gateway / WLRGFM-100
SparkLAN release an IoT low-power, long-range LoRa gateway, enterprises can deploy IoT networks in practically any geographic location. WLRGFM-100 that Internet of Things (IoT) Femto Access Point/Gateway is specifically designed for wide area smart grid applications. Applications include, but not... - October 15, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band WiFi+ BT 4.1 Combo Half Mini PCIe Module Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5, 2T2R
WPEQ-261ACN(BT) is designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology. - May 24, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-160ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Wifi + Bluetooth Half Mini PCIe Module, Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377-7, 1T1R
WPEQ-160ACN(BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) with bluetooth combo solution to support 1 × 1 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WLAN standards, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN and low-energy technology. - May 18, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Wireless IoT Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) Technologies and Solutions / WLRS-590, WLRS-591
WLRS-590 is the first sub-1GHz SparkLAN wireless module, which is designed & manufactured in a smallest form factor -SiP (System in Package) that is a general purpose SiP for sensor integration. - May 14, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO Wi-Fi +Bluetooth 4.1 Combo M.2 LGA Type Module
SparkLAN WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band WiFi + bluetooth M.2 LGA type 1216 module based on Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5 chipset. Use LGA package technology gives the advantage of low cost small size , thinner and lighter , is also flexibility for higher performance and better system scaling. - May 13, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac Dual Band WiFi + Bluetooth Combo USB Module
SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, introduces 802.11ac Dual-Band wireless with Bluetooth combo USB module for high throughput networking and multimedia applications. SparkLAN launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2.4GHz +... - May 11, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WSDQ-103GN/GNI 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi IOT Module
WSDQ-103GN/GNI 802.11b/g/n Single band Industrial-Grade 1T1R Wireless IOT module, Highly Intelligent connectivity solution for the IoE - January 05, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-257ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n Industry Leading Dual-Band Half Mini PCIe Module Qualcomm Atheros QCA9882-BR4A 2T2R
802.11ac Dual-Band Solution Higher throughput for Enterprise and M2M wireless Connectivity - December 31, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WSDB-104GNI(BT) Industrial-Grade 802.11b/g/n Single-Band IoT / Bluetooth Card for Wireless Connectivity Applications
Highly integrated Wi-Fi/BT SDIO Wireless Solution - December 30, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-258ACN(BT) WiFi+Bluetooth Combo Solution M.2 Module
802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band 2T2R WiFi+ BT 4.1 Combo M.2 2230 Module - December 28, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SecuraTrac® MobileDefender™, Model S (MD-S) Smallest in-Home & Mobile PERS Unit Ever
Key Innovations in Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers - April 07, 2016 - SecuraTrac
GRC Ltd and Network Innovations Secure World’s First Commercial Global Xpress Enterprise Customer
Global RadioData Communication Ltd, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of satellite services, working with Network Innovations (NI), a leading Inmarsat partner, becomes the first company in the world to have an Enterprise commercial GX terminal go live commercially. The Global Xpress solution... - April 01, 2016 - Network Innovations
SparkLAN Launches WPEQ-256ACNI 802.11ac Industrial-Grade 2T2R Wi-Fi Mini PCIe Module
Wireless Mini Card 11ac Enables Wi-Fi Connection for Industrial and Enterprise Networking Solution - February 24, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
World’s First 10-Gigabit Point-to-Point MM-Wave Radio Link Announced by ELVA-1
ELVA-1 Outdoor Millimeter Wave Radio Link offers 10 Gbps Full-Duplex Ethernet Capacity in 1+0 Telecom Radio. This world’s first commercially available 10 Gigabit wireless link is currently available for shipment as a capital equipment purchase or lease to customers worldwide. - February 08, 2016 - ELVA-1
SparkLAN Launches WNFQ-158ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO 1T1R Dual-Band Wi-Fi Bluetooth Combo M.2 Card
SparkLAN WNFQ-158ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377 chipset, supports 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with M.2 interface. - January 26, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Wireless Mini Card 11ac Enables Wi-Fi Connection for Industrial and Enterprise Broadband Networking Solution
SparkLAN WPEQ-353ACNI 802.11ac Dual band Industrial-Grade 3T3R Wireless Mini PCIE module. - January 12, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Indian Startup Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First Hardware-Smartphone .one X
Indian Startup Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First hardware-smartphone .one X, with Portless-all-wireless™ design this phone is the future of smartphone hardware. - December 15, 2015 - .one
Satel Claims New Wireless Data Transfer Applications
Satel introduces a new, easily expandable wireless data transfer system for licence free frequencies. The product family consists of three different licence free radio modules, which can be expanded with eight different I/O modules. Excellent communications data rate over the air interface enables various network structures. Simple point-to-point or line, star or mesh network structures can be implemented quickly and easily. - November 15, 2015 - Satel
SparkLAN Launches New-Generation 802.11n IOT Module for Embedded Wi-Fi Applications
SparkLAN WSDB-102GN IOT Module integrates Broadcom BCM43362 chipset, Rich I/O interface & Antenna for Design Flexibility. - October 17, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN’s WNFQ-255ACN(BT) QCA6174 2T2R Dual-Band PCIe Bluetooth Combo Card -Next Generation Form Factor
SparkLAN WNFQ-255ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174 chipset, supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with NGFF interface. - October 08, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SecuraTrac® Continues Track Record of Innovation in mPERS
Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers Breaks New Ground - October 01, 2015 - SecuraTrac
V2X On-Board-Unit Improves Automotive Safety and Enable a Variety of Commercial Applications for Connected Vehicles on the Roadways
A standalone V2X on-board-unit with embedded ETSI TC-ITS or IEEE 1609.x protocol stacks running on ThreadX RTOS. Companies can directly deploy V2X application programs on Unex’s OBU-201E or OBU-201U internal system through SDK and protocol stack API. - July 15, 2015 - Unex Technology Corporation
PURVIS Systems Appoints New Executive Leaders
PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated
A New Digital Radio Modem for Mission-Critical Applications from Satel
A digital radio modem for long range connections. SATELLAR XT 5RC provides the most reliable data connectivity for mission-critical applications that require stability, high availability, and long range. It supports both, serial and IP data low latency networking and remote management is easy with intuitive user interface. - May 15, 2015 - Satel
Adant’s STAR Smart Antenna System Selected by ZyXEL for Its Newest Enterprise-Class 802.11ac Access Point (WAC6500 Series)
ADANT Technologies Inc., the industry leader in smart antenna technology, today announced that its high performance STARV1 internal antennas are part of ZyXEL’s next generation WAC6503D-S and WAC6502D-S 3x3 and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band Enterprise Class Access Points. - April 24, 2015 - Adant Technologies Inc.
Texas Department of Transportation Turns to Intuicom, Inc. for Streaming Data
TXDOT Laredo Selects Intuicom Wireless Solutions to Standardize Its Infrastructure to Streamline Intelligent Transportation Systems Communications. - April 23, 2015 - Intuicom, Inc.
Maverick VSAT Service Changes the Playing Field for Occasional-Use and Multi-Service VSAT Solutions
Network Innovations introduces the new Maverick VSAT Service revolutionizing the approach used to manage VSAT communication services. Utilizing Mx-DMA return technology combined with NI proprietary technology, Maverick optimizes satellite link-usage and performance. Maverick generates fully scalable and flexible multi-service solutions that integrate existing multi-frequency bands and hardware, with the latest technological applications. - March 13, 2015 - Network Innovations
Lilee Systems Introduces Next Generation Advanced Communications System for Mobile, Fixed and Wi-Fi Applications
TRANSAIR LMS-2450 Messaging and Application Server Offers Increased Reliability, Speed and Flexibility - January 23, 2015 - Lilee Systems
Self-Powered Wireless Poised for Home Automation Markets
A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - January 19, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
Xsilon Launches Early Access Partnership Program for Its New Hanadu™ Silicon Roadmap
Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, announces its first Hanadu™ modem product line and launches its Early Access Partnership program. Hanadu is the In-Home M2M connectivity solution that enables “Whole home, Every home” reliability for Internet of Things applications... - January 09, 2015 - Xsilon Ltd
SparkLAN Announces New 802.11ac Dual Band USB Module
SparkLAN WUBM-273ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n USB WiFi module, embedded with MediaTek MT7612U chipset, supports 2x2 (2-stream) MIMO technology and delivers up to 867Mbps. - January 07, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Home Automation Moves Into High Gear
The study, “WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends 2015” analyzes competitive product activities by prominent industry participants and market penetration of associated wireless sensor network protocols. “Home automation as a dominant sector is finally growing,”... - January 05, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
First Live Video Streaming Over Inmarsat Global Xpress Passes with Flying Colors
First successful live video streaming transmission over Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band satellite service with SD and HD video up to 4Mbps. - December 05, 2014 - Network Innovations
CNN Adopts the Newest BGAN Terminal from Cobham, Improving Streaming Rates via Inmarsat
Network Innovations, distribution partner for Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, announces the delivery of the first EXPLORER 710 BGAN HDR terminals and HDR services to major news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN). The new EXPLORER 710 satellite terminal, along with Inmarsat’s revolutionary HDR... - April 07, 2014 - Network Innovations
Energy Harvesting Cuts Wireless Sensor Networks Maintenance Costs
A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - April 02, 2014 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC