SparkLAN, broadband wireless networking solution provider, announces the availability of WPEQ-450AC is a highly integrated Wireless LAN (WLAN) WiFi 5 802.11ac 4T4R Mini-PCIE Module base on Qualcomm QCA9984 chipset. that support 4-stream 802.11ac with multi-user MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output)... - October 09, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Driving the IoT Revolution and Enable Breakthrough the IoT Applications - September 20, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
QCA6174A is the most popular 11ac Wi-Fi & BT chip from Qualcomm that can cover all range of applications for the various form factor, high power, Industrial grade, cost-effective solution; with 8 different designs you can almost guarantee you'll find something suitable for your platform design.
Advantage... - September 18, 2019 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Industrial Grade 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2T2R Wi-Fi / Bluetooth 4.2 Combo M.2 2230 / Half Mini PCI-e Module. - November 14, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
On Tuesday, October 30th, Metamagnetics was invited to the Massachusetts State House on behalf of Representative Carolyn Dykema, to receive the award for “Manufacturer of the Year.” Hosted by the MA Legislative Manufacturing Caucus, the 3rd Annual Manufacturing Awards Ceremony took place... - November 07, 2018 - Metamagnetics
Support Multiple Operation Systems (Android/Linux/Windows) - November 05, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Communications, Inc., is one of the worldwide leading wireless networking solution providers, today announced that its WLRS-590 LoRa module has passed the LoRa Alliance’s LoRaWAN™ Certification Program and all relevant tests in conjunction with the LoRaWAN™ Certification Program... - March 30, 2018 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN release an IoT low-power, long-range LoRa gateway, enterprises can deploy IoT networks in practically any geographic location.
WLRGFM-100 that Internet of Things (IoT) Femto Access Point/Gateway is specifically designed for wide area smart grid applications. Applications include, but not limited... - October 15, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
WPEQ-261ACN(BT) is designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN/Bluetooth and low energy technology.　 - May 24, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
WPEQ-160ACN(BT) is a single-die wireless local area network (WLAN) with bluetooth combo solution to support 1 × 1 802.11ac/a/b/g/n WLAN standards, designed to deliver superior integration of WLAN and low-energy technology. - May 18, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
WLRS-590 is the first sub-1GHz SparkLAN wireless module, which is designed & manufactured in a smallest form factor -SiP (System in Package) that is a general purpose SiP for sensor integration. - May 14, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN WNSQ-261ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual-Band WiFi + bluetooth M.2 LGA type 1216 module based on Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174A-5 chipset. Use LGA package technology gives the advantage of low cost small size , thinner and lighter , is also flexibility for higher performance and better system scaling. - May 13, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN Communications, Inc., an embedded wireless M2M (machine to machine) networking solution provider, introduces 802.11ac Dual-Band wireless with Bluetooth combo USB module for high throughput networking and multimedia applications.
SparkLAN launches WUBQ-159ACN(BT) 802.11ac/a/b/g/n 2.4GHz + 5GHz... - May 11, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
WSDQ-103GN/GNI 802.11b/g/n Single band Industrial-Grade 1T1R Wireless IOT module, Highly Intelligent connectivity solution for the IoE - January 05, 2017 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
802.11ac Dual-Band Solution Higher throughput for Enterprise and M2M wireless Connectivity - December 31, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Highly integrated Wi-Fi/BT SDIO Wireless Solution - December 30, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
802.11ac/a/b/g/n Dual Band 2T2R WiFi+ BT 4.1 Combo M.2 2230 Module - December 28, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Key Innovations in Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers - April 07, 2016 - SecuraTrac
Global RadioData Communication Ltd, one of the UK’s leading suppliers of satellite services, working with Network Innovations (NI), a leading Inmarsat partner, becomes the first company in the world to have an Enterprise commercial GX terminal go live commercially. The Global Xpress solution is... - April 01, 2016 - Network Innovations
Wireless Mini Card 11ac Enables Wi-Fi Connection for Industrial and Enterprise Networking Solution - February 24, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
ELVA-1 Outdoor Millimeter Wave Radio Link offers 10 Gbps Full-Duplex Ethernet Capacity in 1+0 Telecom Radio. This world’s first commercially available 10 Gigabit wireless link is currently available for shipment as a capital equipment purchase or lease to customers worldwide. - February 08, 2016 - ELVA-1
SparkLAN WNFQ-158ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377 chipset, supports 802.11ac/a/b/g/n with MU-MIMO Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with M.2 interface. - January 26, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN WPEQ-353ACNI 802.11ac Dual band Industrial-Grade 3T3R Wireless Mini PCIE module. - January 12, 2016 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Indian Startup Launches Crowdfunding Campaign for World's First hardware-smartphone .one X, with Portless-all-wireless™ design this phone is the future of smartphone hardware. - December 15, 2015 - .one
Satel introduces a new, easily expandable wireless data transfer system for licence free frequencies. The product family consists of three different licence free radio modules, which can be expanded with eight different I/O modules. Excellent communications data rate over the air interface enables various network structures. Simple point-to-point or line, star or mesh network structures can be implemented quickly and easily. - November 15, 2015 - Satel
SparkLAN WSDB-102GN IOT Module integrates Broadcom BCM43362 chipset,
Rich I/O interface & Antenna for Design Flexibility. - October 17, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
SparkLAN WNFQ-255ACN(BT), embedded with Qualcomm Atheros QCA6174 chipset, supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi / Bluetooth co-existence with NGFF interface. - October 08, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
Next Generation Mobile Safety for Seniors & Lone Workers Breaks New Ground - October 01, 2015 - SecuraTrac
A standalone V2X on-board-unit with embedded ETSI TC-ITS or IEEE 1609.x protocol stacks running on ThreadX RTOS. Companies can directly deploy V2X application programs on Unex’s OBU-201E or OBU-201U internal system through SDK and protocol stack API. - July 15, 2015 - Unex Technology Corporation
PURVIS announces new leadership appointments that help position the company for continued growth. - May 15, 2015 - PURVIS Systems Incorporated
A digital radio modem for long range connections. SATELLAR XT 5RC provides the most reliable data connectivity for mission-critical applications that require stability, high availability, and long range. It supports both, serial and IP data low latency networking and remote management is easy with intuitive user interface. - May 15, 2015 - Satel
ADANT Technologies Inc., the industry leader in smart antenna technology, today announced that its high performance STARV1 internal antennas are part of ZyXEL’s next generation WAC6503D-S and WAC6502D-S 3x3 and 2x2 802.11ac Wi-Fi Dual-Band Enterprise Class Access Points. - April 24, 2015 - Adant Technologies Inc.
TXDOT Laredo Selects Intuicom Wireless Solutions to Standardize Its Infrastructure to Streamline Intelligent Transportation Systems Communications. - April 23, 2015 - Intuicom, Inc.
Network Innovations introduces the new Maverick VSAT Service revolutionizing the approach used to manage VSAT communication services. Utilizing Mx-DMA return technology combined with NI proprietary technology, Maverick optimizes satellite link-usage and performance. Maverick generates fully scalable and flexible multi-service solutions that integrate existing multi-frequency bands and hardware, with the latest technological applications. - March 13, 2015 - Network Innovations
TRANSAIR LMS-2450 Messaging and Application Server Offers Increased Reliability, Speed and Flexibility - January 23, 2015 - Lilee Systems
A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - January 19, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
Xsilon, the In-Home M2M connectivity innovator, announces its first Hanadu™ modem product line and launches its Early Access Partnership program. Hanadu is the In-Home M2M connectivity solution that enables “Whole home, Every home” reliability for Internet of Things applications based... - January 09, 2015 - Xsilon Ltd
SparkLAN WUBM-273ACN 802.11ac/b/g/n USB WiFi module, embedded with MediaTek MT7612U chipset, supports 2x2 (2-stream) MIMO technology and delivers up to 867Mbps. - January 07, 2015 - SparkLAN Communications, Inc
The study, “WTRS Wireless Sensor Network Technology Trends 2015” analyzes competitive product activities by prominent industry participants and market penetration of associated wireless sensor network protocols.
“Home automation as a dominant sector is finally growing,” according... - January 05, 2015 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
First successful live video streaming transmission over Inmarsat's Global Xpress Ka-band satellite service with SD and HD video up to 4Mbps. - December 05, 2014 - Network Innovations
Network Innovations, distribution partner for Inmarsat and Cobham SATCOM, announces the delivery of the first EXPLORER 710 BGAN HDR terminals and HDR services to major news broadcaster Cable News Network (CNN). The new EXPLORER 710 satellite terminal, along with Inmarsat’s revolutionary HDR service,... - April 07, 2014 - Network Innovations
A new West Technology Research Solutions report focuses exclusively on self-powered and energy harvesting wireless sensor network module technologies and applications. - April 02, 2014 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
BeBold Technologies, LTD, launches The BOLD Band® Series, the 1st truly Smart Automated DroidWatch™, today announced it will be Launching its iSporTix, 1ST Generation DroidWatch online and taking pre-orders (started 20 March 2014) at BoldBandWatch.com and the BeBold Technologies team will be presenting in New York on July 23-24, 2014, at the NYU Kimmel Center in New York City, NY. The Wearable Technologies EXPO event will uncover further developments. - March 26, 2014 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch
A new West Technology Research Solutions report analyzes growth of emerging Wireless Sensor Network applications and products. - February 24, 2014 - West Technology Research Solutions, LLC
The brief history of the power bank and the development of the modern use. - February 16, 2014 - RJS Freedom Enterprises LLC
Unex's DAXA-O1 implement unique front end module which allows co-located 5GHz RF standing up to -3dBm power injection from 2.4GHz to provide non-degraded Rx sensitivity on dual-band, dual-concurrent (DBDC) implementation. A new, highly efficient architecture reduces processing requirements and power consumption, while nearly tripling wireless performance of 802.11n 3x3, to enable broad adoption of home and enterprise wireless networking. - January 17, 2014 - Unex Technology Corporation
A leader in high power interconnect solutions, APP is pleased to announce a new addition to the SB® connector family with the release of their new SB® Environmental Boots. Ideal for a wide range applications, including (not limited to); generators; industrial trucks; bus and coach; road construction; road maintenance; off road; farm and agriculture equipment, the IP64 rated SB® Environmental Boots’ soft shell provides water, dirt, chemical and UV protection for SB® 120 and SB® 175 connectors. - November 27, 2013 - Anderson Power Products
Partners at DNC Distributors, LLC plan on releasing two models of a wireless standalone, Android based smart watch by the end of the first quarter of 2014. Creators of the Bold Band are seeking final manufacturing investment capital through crowd funding on Indiegogo.com and KickStarter.com. - November 16, 2013 - BOLD BAND SmartWatch
RADX Technologies and National Instruments introduced the RADX LibertyGT family of COTS Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 (Booth 207). LibertyGT SDSI solutions combine RADX Realtime Measurement Science Software and Firmware with modular, open-architecture NI PXI and LabVIEW Reference and Tailorable Deployment Platforms to address high performance wireless, RF and microwave measurement and test applications for commercial and mil-aero markets. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.
RADX Technologies announced today at AUTOTESTCON 2013 that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with BAE Systems to incorporate BAE's patented and patent-pending Realtime Synthetic Instrument (“SI”) technology into RADX’s LibertyGT COTS Realtime Software Defined Synthetic Instrument (SDSI) solutions for high performance wireless communications, RF and microwave measurement and test applications. - September 16, 2013 - RADX Technologies, Inc.