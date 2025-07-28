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Within Truck Trailer Manufacturing
Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles
Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong
When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles: Trailer Axles and Service You Can Count on
Blueswift Axles is an American trusted source for trailer axles and components, backed by a five-star Google rating, less than 1% return rate, and a Top Quality Store badge. With over 95 years of combined automotive experience and a knowledgeable support team, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and unmatched customer service for every order. - May 15, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Introduces the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool
Blueswift Axles launches the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool, a solution for identifying torsion axle arm angles. This compact, business card-sized tool features seven pre-marked angles for quick, accurate measurements. - March 31, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles
Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast. - March 11, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
New Product Release at Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles has launched over 90 new products, expanding their trailer parts line to include lights, suspension components, jacks, bearing kits, wheel assemblies, safety chains, hub and spindle components, break-away kits, and electrical parts. These high-quality products cater to various trailer models and are available for immediate purchase, with most orders shipping within 48 hours. - November 02, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles All New Trailer Maintenance Facebook Group: Trailer Maintenance 101..
Blueswift Axles announces the launch of its new Facebook group, Trailer Maintenance 101, designed to help trailer owners and enthusiasts learn best practices for maintaining their trailers. The group offers expert tips, how-to guides, Q&A sessions, and community discussions, fostering a space for education and engagement. Join today to connect with like-minded individuals and access exclusive content from Blueswift Axles experts. - September 30, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Officially Has The Fastest Trailer Axle Build Time
Blueswift Axles is addressing the trailer industry's increasing lead times, which can stretch to 6-8 weeks. Through advanced manufacturing, Blueswift can build custom trailer axles in just 48 hours and ship orders within a week. This rapid turnaround sets a new industry standard, offering businesses a reliable solution to keep their projects on track. - August 07, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website
Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123
NO JACK Automated Anti-Jacknife System Makes Tractor Trailers Safe
NO JACK will save lives and reduce economic and societal impacts of accidents by controlling trailer articulation and eliminating driver error. In addition, the NO JACK safely controls trailers for driverless and automated trucking applications. - February 25, 2017 - NO JACK
Doonan® Engineers New "Series 2" V-Channel Trough Flatbed Coil Haul Trailer
Known for their longstanding credibility in the industry of designing and manufacturing specialized, heavy-duty application trailers, Doonan® has once again rose to the challenge of engineering a trailer that provides both stability and a safe coil hauling solution. - September 09, 2016 - Doonan Specialized Trailer, LLC
Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart
Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts
Crown Food Carts Inc Revolutionizes the Mobile Food Cart, Truck and Trailer Industry
Crown food carts inc announced today that it has all intentions of turning up the mobile food industry in 2016, bringing affordability and innovation to mobile vendors worldwide. Crown food carts is a leading manufacturer of pushcarts, food trucks, trailers, kiosks, concession stands, vending... - January 19, 2016 - Crown Food Carts
Airtow Trailers Launches New 14', 12,000lb Load Capacity Drop-Deck Trailer
Rock Line Products, Inc. has added the new T14-12 model to the Airtow Trailer Line. Designed with a large 14’ long x 75” wide deck and a 12,000 lb. load capacity, this trailer is ideal for your biggest big jobs such as carrying earthmovers, aerial lifts, forklifts and any other type of... - November 05, 2014 - Airtow Trailers
CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing
Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
RPM Trailer Sales Announces their Second Dealer Award from inTech Trailers
RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners, Brad Sellers and Samantha Holcomb, are pleased to announce their second Dealer of The Year award from inTech Trailers. The inTech Trailer brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the trailer industry. RPM was awarded inTech dealer of the year for 2013... - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales
RPM Trailer Sales Launches New Website for inTech Trailer Line
RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners announces the launch of their new website. - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales
CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group
Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
7 Design Tips for New Tankers from Daniel Jenkins Owner of Fyrtrks
Tips for getting the most value in your new tanker. Dan Jenkins the owner of Fyrtrks will help you keep in check the escalating costs associated with your fire apparatus. These tips will help you get what you want and what you need in a new tanker. - July 21, 2013 - Fyrtrks
CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA
USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr”
Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches
Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Videos on YouTube for Dealer and Consumer Use
CURT YouTube Page Features How-to, Installation & Product Feature Videos. - May 01, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
OnRamp Transportation Services Announces New President
OnRamp Transportation Services, the national equipment leasing, sales and contractor services company, announces the promotion of Spencer Angerbauer to the role of President. Mr. Angerbauer is a 14-year veteran of multiple industries, including transportation, technology, commercial real estate and... - June 28, 2012 - OnRamp Transportation Services
Thurston Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 40 Years
Thurston Manufacturing Company announced today that 2011 is its 40th Anniversary. Incorporated by Wayne A. Jensen of rural Thurston, NE in April of 1971, the company began with six local stockholders and first saw noteworthy growth when it launched the BLU-JET fertilizer application and tillage... - May 23, 2011 - Thurston Manufacturing Company
Triple R Diesel is Launching Their Renovated 2009 Website; triplerdiesel.com
Triple R Diesel is a truck dealer that specializes in custom building semi trucks.In the past 8 years Triple R Diesel has built over 800 semi trucks that have been delivered from Hawaii to New York. - March 28, 2009 - Triple R Diesel
PLM Trailer Leasing Develops Web-Based Trailer Specification Program
PLM Trailer Leasing has designed, developed and implemented an interactive web based program to simplify and assist both customers and OEM vendors in the designing and ordering of customer specific refrigerated semi-trailers. “The program allows our customer to go on-line and follow easy to... - October 25, 2008 - PLM Trailer Leasing
PLM Trailer Leasing Opens New Refrigerated Trailer Customer Service Center
Center will offer emergency roadside assistance 24 hours per day - March 13, 2008 - PLM Trailer Leasing
Warren Truck & Trailer Introduces FW-45
Warren Truck & Trailer, LLC has introduced its model FW-45 elevating fifth wheel to the market. This wheel along with the company’s other model FW-30 offer an alternative to more expensive trucks designed and dedicated specifically to move and spot trailers. The model FW-45 has a... - August 21, 2007 - Warren Truck & Trailer, LLC