Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct pricing. “We... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123

NO JACK Automated Anti-Jacknife System Makes Tractor Trailers Safe NO JACK will save lives and reduce economic and societal impacts of accidents by controlling trailer articulation and eliminating driver error. In addition, the NO JACK safely controls trailers for driverless and automated trucking applications. - February 25, 2017 - NO JACK

Doonan® Engineers New "Series 2" V-Channel Trough Flatbed Coil Haul Trailer Known for their longstanding credibility in the industry of designing and manufacturing specialized, heavy-duty application trailers, Doonan® has once again rose to the challenge of engineering a trailer that provides both stability and a safe coil hauling solution. - September 09, 2016 - Doonan Specialized Trailer, LLC

Crown Food Carts Set to Launch All New Eco One Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart Crown Food Carts, a Pennsylvania based food truck, food trailers & vending cart manufacturer, has planned the launch of all new Hybrid Mobile Food Vending Cart. The launch is scheduled on 7th October, 2016. This Eco friendly food cart is made using the most innovative cutting edge technology. The hybrid mobile food vending cart will be available at affordable prices and is expected to target street vendors, small & large companies. - August 21, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

Crown Food Carts Inc Revolutionizes the Mobile Food Cart, Truck and Trailer Industry Crown food carts inc announced today that it has all intentions of turning up the mobile food industry in 2016, bringing affordability and innovation to mobile vendors worldwide. Crown food carts is a leading manufacturer of pushcarts, food trucks, trailers, kiosks, concession stands, vending carts,... - January 19, 2016 - Crown Food Carts

Airtow Trailers Launches New 14', 12,000lb Load Capacity Drop-Deck Trailer Rock Line Products, Inc. has added the new T14-12 model to the Airtow Trailer Line. Designed with a large 14’ long x 75” wide deck and a 12,000 lb. load capacity, this trailer is ideal for your biggest big jobs such as carrying earthmovers, aerial lifts, forklifts and any other type of heavy... - November 05, 2014 - Airtow Trailers

CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

RPM Trailer Sales Launches New Website for inTech Trailer Line RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners announces the launch of their new website. - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

RPM Trailer Sales Announces their Second Dealer Award from inTech Trailers RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners, Brad Sellers and Samantha Holcomb, are pleased to announce their second Dealer of The Year award from inTech Trailers. The inTech Trailer brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the trailer industry. RPM was awarded inTech dealer of the year for 2013 selling... - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to build... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

7 Design Tips for New Tankers from Daniel Jenkins Owner of Fyrtrks Tips for getting the most value in your new tanker. Dan Jenkins the owner of Fyrtrks will help you keep in check the escalating costs associated with your fire apparatus. These tips will help you get what you want and what you need in a new tanker. - July 21, 2013 - Fyrtrks

CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr” Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

OnRamp Transportation Services Announces New President OnRamp Transportation Services, the national equipment leasing, sales and contractor services company, announces the promotion of Spencer Angerbauer to the role of President. Mr. Angerbauer is a 14-year veteran of multiple industries, including transportation, technology, commercial real estate and property... - June 28, 2012 - OnRamp Transportation Services

Thurston Manufacturing Co. Celebrates 40 Years Thurston Manufacturing Company announced today that 2011 is its 40th Anniversary. Incorporated by Wayne A. Jensen of rural Thurston, NE in April of 1971, the company began with six local stockholders and first saw noteworthy growth when it launched the BLU-JET fertilizer application and tillage equipment... - May 23, 2011 - Thurston Manufacturing Company

Triple R Diesel is Launching Their Renovated 2009 Website; triplerdiesel.com Triple R Diesel is a truck dealer that specializes in custom building semi trucks.In the past 8 years Triple R Diesel has built over 800 semi trucks that have been delivered from Hawaii to New York. - March 28, 2009 - Triple R Diesel

PLM Trailer Leasing Develops Web-Based Trailer Specification Program PLM Trailer Leasing has designed, developed and implemented an interactive web based program to simplify and assist both customers and OEM vendors in the designing and ordering of customer specific refrigerated semi-trailers. “The program allows our customer to go on-line and follow easy to comprehend... - October 25, 2008 - PLM Trailer Leasing

PLM Trailer Leasing Opens New Refrigerated Trailer Customer Service Center Center will offer emergency roadside assistance 24 hours per day - March 13, 2008 - PLM Trailer Leasing