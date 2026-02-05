Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida

Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC

Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles

Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong

When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles: Trailer Axles and Service You Can Count on

Blueswift Axles is an American trusted source for trailer axles and components, backed by a five-star Google rating, less than 1% return rate, and a Top Quality Store badge. With over 95 years of combined automotive experience and a knowledgeable support team, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and unmatched customer service for every order. - May 15, 2025 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles Introduces the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool

Blueswift Axles launches the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool, a solution for identifying torsion axle arm angles. This compact, business card-sized tool features seven pre-marked angles for quick, accurate measurements. - March 31, 2025 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles

Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast. - March 11, 2025 - Blueswift Axles

Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers

Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV

New Product Release at Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles has launched over 90 new products, expanding their trailer parts line to include lights, suspension components, jacks, bearing kits, wheel assemblies, safety chains, hub and spindle components, break-away kits, and electrical parts. These high-quality products cater to various trailer models and are available for immediate purchase, with most orders shipping within 48 hours. - November 02, 2024 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles All New Trailer Maintenance Facebook Group: Trailer Maintenance 101..

Blueswift Axles announces the launch of its new Facebook group, Trailer Maintenance 101, designed to help trailer owners and enthusiasts learn best practices for maintaining their trailers. The group offers expert tips, how-to guides, Q&A sessions, and community discussions, fostering a space for education and engagement. Join today to connect with like-minded individuals and access exclusive content from Blueswift Axles experts. - September 30, 2024 - Blueswift Axles

Blueswift Axles Officially Has The Fastest Trailer Axle Build Time

Blueswift Axles is addressing the trailer industry's increasing lead times, which can stretch to 6-8 weeks. Through advanced manufacturing, Blueswift can build custom trailer axles in just 48 hours and ship orders within a week. This rapid turnaround sets a new industry standard, offering businesses a reliable solution to keep their projects on track. - August 07, 2024 - Blueswift Axles

The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver

The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver

Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show

Explore Petra, Jordan: Expert Tips, Tours, and Hidden Gems in the Ancient City Unveiled by One Nation Travel

Explore Petra, Jordan: Expert Tips, Tours, and Hidden Gems in the Ancient City Unveiled by One Nation Travel

Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Jordan, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Famous for its striking rose-colored cliffs and ancient architecture, such as the Treasury and Monastery, Petra provides a glimpse into the ancient Nabatean civilization. Beyond Petra, Jordan's rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality make it a captivating destination for travelers. - November 16, 2023 - One Nation Travel

The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes

The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes

The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show

AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display

AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display

One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show

SmartRV Responds to a Changed Travel Market with an Inspirational Rebrand

SmartRV Responds to a Changed Travel Market with an Inspirational Rebrand

Wilderness brings SmartRV more firmly into the Wilderness family, with a rebrand to Wilderness Motorhome Sales. - September 21, 2021 - Wilderness Motorhomes

Autumn Preparations with Brand-New UNITRAILER Car Trailers

The beginning of the autumn season always brings along cleaning chores. If is often the case that a lot of items must be either thrown out, dumped or simply gotten rid of. UNITRAILER advises what to equip the trailer with to make such tasks as easy as possible. - September 15, 2021 - UNITRAILER

CoGoFly Launches Upgraded Travel Social Networking Site, Calls It a Gift for Travelers

A new travel social networking site, CoGoFly, has been launched with some exciting features and facilities that allow travelers around the world to connect and find a partner. With an armoury of social networks, apps and tools available around us, travel networking site like CoGoFly surely gives travelers a reason to rejoice. - June 28, 2021 - CoGoFly

Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang

Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website

Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website

Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring

Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Oregon Tiny House Symposium to Address Timely Issues

The Oregon Tiny House Symposium will be held on March 13, 2018 in Albany, OR. This event will provide the latest essential information on the Tiny House marketplace in Oregon. - February 25, 2018 - Oregon Tiny House Symposium

Just in Time for the Busiest Travel Days of the Year, Comes a Book by Modern Canine Services That Changes Traveling with Dogs

More and more Americans take their dogs with them on vacation each year. Hotels, Resorts, and Vacation Rentals offer dog-friendly accommodations, and there are many books, online websites, and apps that help the dog loving traveler with finding the perfect place to stay. But how do you train your dog to be a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with all the excitement of travel? - August 16, 2017 - Modern Canine Services

Luxury Camping Portal Glamping Hub Offers to Take Oprah and Michelle Obama Glamping

Luxury Camping Portal Glamping Hub Offers to Take Oprah and Michelle Obama Glamping

Glamping Hub would like to invite Oprah and the First Lady to go glamping at any one of the 5,000 featured accommodations on the luxury camping portal, following Oprah's Hour-Long Special, "First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special." - December 20, 2016 - Glamping Hub

Glamping with Your Pet Just Got Easier

Glamping Hub has launched a new website called Glamping Hub for Pets, a curated collection of pet-­friendly glamping accommodations that makes pet travel easy. This third party booking website allows pet owners to plan a luxury camping trip with their pets anywhere around the world. A variety of hand-­picked, pet-­friendly rentals are featured, including tree houses, cabins, tipis, and yurts, that all cater to nature lovers traveling with their pets. - September 15, 2016 - Glamping Hub

iKamper launches Room in Room, the Multi-Functional Indoor Tent for a Better Sleep

It is not an overstatement to say that sleeping is the most important part of our life. Room in Room is an indoor bed tent that will bring your sleeping quality to another level. - September 02, 2016 - ikamper

CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing

CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing

Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

Tiny House Communities Forming in the USA and Canada

In spite of zoning complexities, tiny house communities are forming. More to come when tiny house fans learn community building skills at the Tiny House Fair. - June 06, 2014 - Tiny House Community

Tiny House Fair October 10-12, 2014

Tiny house enthusiasts from around the country will gather in Texas this October at the second annual Tiny House Fair. Ideas and experiences will be shared in tiny house design and construction, sustainability, zoning, and tiny house community-building. In addition, fair attendees will be able to... - May 10, 2014 - Tiny House Community

RPM Trailer Sales Announces their Second Dealer Award from inTech Trailers

RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners, Brad Sellers and Samantha Holcomb, are pleased to announce their second Dealer of The Year award from inTech Trailers. The inTech Trailer brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the trailer industry. RPM was awarded inTech dealer of the year for 2013... - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

RPM Trailer Sales Launches New Website for inTech Trailer Line

RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners announces the launch of their new website. - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group

Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA

CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA

USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr”

CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr”

Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches

CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches

Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Videos on YouTube for Dealer and Consumer Use

CURT Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Videos on YouTube for Dealer and Consumer Use

CURT YouTube Page Features How-to, Installation & Product Feature Videos. - May 01, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

Glamping Hub Puts High-End Camping on the Map: Innovative Startup Introduces First Global Luxury Camping Reservation System

Glamping Hub Puts High-End Camping on the Map: Innovative Startup Introduces First Global Luxury Camping Reservation System

On February 15, 2012, GlampingHub.com launched the world’s first online reservation system that directs travelers to luxury camping (aka “glamping”) accommodations on five continents. The website is a portal to all things glamping: Discover the world’s finest luxury camping accommodations, stay informed about trends through the Glamping Hub Blog, gain access to manufacturers of glamping structures and designers of glamping venues, and…now…book an extraordinary glamping holiday. - February 17, 2012 - Glamping Hub

Winner of the Coleman® Camping Trailer Giveaway Identified

Heather Engler from New Braunfels, Texas Recently Claimed Top Prize in National Promotion. - August 04, 2010 - FTCA

RVIA Salutes Coleman® Camping Trailer Manufacturer in Somerset, PA

The RVIA is sending the Official Ambassador of the 2010 RV Centennial – a 34” American black bear stuffed animal named Centennial Charlie – on a road trip across America. - May 07, 2010 - FTCA

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