Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through extensive... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers

Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct pricing. “We... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Oregon Tiny House Symposium to Address Timely Issues The Oregon Tiny House Symposium will be held on March 13, 2018 in Albany, OR. This event will provide the latest essential information on the Tiny House marketplace in Oregon. - February 25, 2018 - Oregon Tiny House Symposium

Just in Time for the Busiest Travel Days of the Year, Comes a Book by Modern Canine Services That Changes Traveling with Dogs More and more Americans take their dogs with them on vacation each year. Hotels, Resorts, and Vacation Rentals offer dog-friendly accommodations, and there are many books, online websites, and apps that help the dog loving traveler with finding the perfect place to stay. But how do you train your dog to be a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with all the excitement of travel? - August 16, 2017 - Modern Canine Services

Luxury Camping Portal Glamping Hub Offers to Take Oprah and Michelle Obama Glamping Glamping Hub would like to invite Oprah and the First Lady to go glamping at any one of the 5,000 featured accommodations on the luxury camping portal, following Oprah's Hour-Long Special, "First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special." - December 20, 2016 - Glamping Hub

Glamping with Your Pet Just Got Easier Glamping Hub has launched a new website called Glamping Hub for Pets, a curated collection of pet-­friendly glamping accommodations that makes pet travel easy. This third party booking website allows pet owners to plan a luxury camping trip with their pets anywhere around the world. A variety of hand-­picked, pet-­friendly rentals are featured, including tree houses, cabins, tipis, and yurts, that all cater to nature lovers traveling with their pets. - September 15, 2016 - Glamping Hub

iKamper launches Room in Room, the Multi-Functional Indoor Tent for a Better Sleep It is not an overstatement to say that sleeping is the most important part of our life. Room in Room is an indoor bed tent that will bring your sleeping quality to another level. - September 02, 2016 - ikamper

CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

Tiny House Communities Forming in the USA and Canada In spite of zoning complexities, tiny house communities are forming. More to come when tiny house fans learn community building skills at the Tiny House Fair. - June 06, 2014 - Tiny House Community

Tiny House Fair October 10-12, 2014 Tiny house enthusiasts from around the country will gather in Texas this October at the second annual Tiny House Fair. Ideas and experiences will be shared in tiny house design and construction, sustainability, zoning, and tiny house community-building. In addition, fair attendees will be able to tour... - May 10, 2014 - Tiny House Community

RPM Trailer Sales Launches New Website for inTech Trailer Line RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners announces the launch of their new website. - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

RPM Trailer Sales Announces their Second Dealer Award from inTech Trailers RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners, Brad Sellers and Samantha Holcomb, are pleased to announce their second Dealer of The Year award from inTech Trailers. The inTech Trailer brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the trailer industry. RPM was awarded inTech dealer of the year for 2013 selling... - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales

CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to build... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr” Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing

Glamping Hub Puts High-End Camping on the Map: Innovative Startup Introduces First Global Luxury Camping Reservation System On February 15, 2012, GlampingHub.com launched the world’s first online reservation system that directs travelers to luxury camping (aka “glamping”) accommodations on five continents. The website is a portal to all things glamping: Discover the world’s finest luxury camping accommodations, stay informed about trends through the Glamping Hub Blog, gain access to manufacturers of glamping structures and designers of glamping venues, and…now…book an extraordinary glamping holiday. - February 17, 2012 - Glamping Hub

Winner of the Coleman® Camping Trailer Giveaway Identified Heather Engler from New Braunfels, Texas Recently Claimed Top Prize in National Promotion. - August 04, 2010 - FTCA