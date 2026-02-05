Recent Headlines
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 Debuts in Tampa, Florida
Armis RV Guardian 2.0 for 5th Wheel RV Trailers is available through a rapidly expanding network of dealers now including the state of Florida. - February 05, 2026 - Armis RV Guardian, LLC
Trailer and RV Repair Shops Nationwide Are Choosing Blueswift Axles as Their Go-To Supplier for Replacement Axles
Trailer and RV repair shops across the U.S. are choosing Blueswift Axles for high-quality replacement axles, fast turnaround times, and unmatched customer service. With a wide range of standard and custom-built axles, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and support that repair professionals trust. - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Rescues a Camping Trip Gone Wrong
When Jeff Riebe’s camper axle failed in remote Copper Harbor, MI, winter was closing in, and other distributors quoted a 4-week wait. Desperate, Jeff found Blueswift Axles. Within 48 hours, they built and shipped custom axles, delivering them to the campsite in just three days. The axles fit perfectly, allowing Jeff to retrieve his camper before harsh weather struck. Jeff praised Blueswift’s speed, responsiveness, and accuracy, calling it “a wonderful experience.” - July 28, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles: Trailer Axles and Service You Can Count on
Blueswift Axles is an American trusted source for trailer axles and components, backed by a five-star Google rating, less than 1% return rate, and a Top Quality Store badge. With over 95 years of combined automotive experience and a knowledgeable support team, Blueswift delivers precision, speed, and unmatched customer service for every order. - May 15, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Introduces the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool
Blueswift Axles launches the Torsion Arm Angle Finder Tool, a solution for identifying torsion axle arm angles. This compact, business card-sized tool features seven pre-marked angles for quick, accurate measurements. - March 31, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Redefines the Industry with Ready-to-Install, Precision-Built Trailer Axles
Blueswift Axles sets a new industry standard by delivering precision-built, ready-to-install trailer axles. With spring pads pre-welded to the correct center, fully greased hubs to prevent bearing failure, and a durable 1/4" wall 3" tube for 5.2K-7K axles. Backed by a 5-year spring axle and 10-year torsion axle warranty, they offer on-demand quotes and 48-hour builds, ensuring customers get the right axle fast. - March 11, 2025 - Blueswift Axles
Gillette’s Interstate RV Unveils “You're In Luck RV Sale” with Exclusive Discounts and Trade-In Offers
Gillette’s Interstate RV announces its "You're In Luck RV Sale," a limited-time event featuring special pricing, top trade-in values, and flexible financing. Buyers can explore new and pre-owned RVs with exclusive savings, making this the ideal time to upgrade or buy. - March 06, 2025 - Gillette's Interstate RV
New Product Release at Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles has launched over 90 new products, expanding their trailer parts line to include lights, suspension components, jacks, bearing kits, wheel assemblies, safety chains, hub and spindle components, break-away kits, and electrical parts. These high-quality products cater to various trailer models and are available for immediate purchase, with most orders shipping within 48 hours. - November 02, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles All New Trailer Maintenance Facebook Group: Trailer Maintenance 101..
Blueswift Axles announces the launch of its new Facebook group, Trailer Maintenance 101, designed to help trailer owners and enthusiasts learn best practices for maintaining their trailers. The group offers expert tips, how-to guides, Q&A sessions, and community discussions, fostering a space for education and engagement. Join today to connect with like-minded individuals and access exclusive content from Blueswift Axles experts. - September 30, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
Blueswift Axles Officially Has The Fastest Trailer Axle Build Time
Blueswift Axles is addressing the trailer industry's increasing lead times, which can stretch to 6-8 weeks. Through advanced manufacturing, Blueswift can build custom trailer axles in just 48 hours and ship orders within a week. This rapid turnaround sets a new industry standard, offering businesses a reliable solution to keep their projects on track. - August 07, 2024 - Blueswift Axles
The Great American RV Real Deal Show Brings the Ultimate Adventure Travel Experience to Denver
Innovative Off-Grid Xpo and Major Brand Debuts Set to Elevate the 2024 RV and Adventure Travel Industry. - February 29, 2024 - Great American RV Show
Explore Petra, Jordan: Expert Tips, Tours, and Hidden Gems in the Ancient City Unveiled by One Nation Travel
Petra, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Jordan, offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Famous for its striking rose-colored cliffs and ancient architecture, such as the Treasury and Monastery, Petra provides a glimpse into the ancient Nabatean civilization. Beyond Petra, Jordan's rich heritage, diverse landscapes, and warm hospitality make it a captivating destination for travelers. - November 16, 2023 - One Nation Travel
The Great American RV Show: Embracing Sustainable and Attainable Living featuring Tiny Homes
The Great American RV Show is excited to announce an expansion of the show to include more options in sustainable and attainable living. In a bid to bring alternative housing solutions to the forefront, this year's event will feature a special Tiny Home exhibition and seminar series. The three-day... - August 03, 2023 - Great American RV Show
AMP Expos Announces the Great American Rv Show: One of the Biggest Shows in the Nation - Over 500 Units on Display
One of the biggest RV and Outdoor shows in the nation will be held at the Colorado Convention Center, March 30, 31 and April 1, 2023. - March 22, 2023 - Great American RV Show
SmartRV Responds to a Changed Travel Market with an Inspirational Rebrand
Wilderness brings SmartRV more firmly into the Wilderness family, with a rebrand to Wilderness Motorhome Sales. - September 21, 2021 - Wilderness Motorhomes
Autumn Preparations with Brand-New UNITRAILER Car Trailers
The beginning of the autumn season always brings along cleaning chores. If is often the case that a lot of items must be either thrown out, dumped or simply gotten rid of. UNITRAILER advises what to equip the trailer with to make such tasks as easy as possible. - September 15, 2021 - UNITRAILER
CoGoFly Launches Upgraded Travel Social Networking Site, Calls It a Gift for Travelers
A new travel social networking site, CoGoFly, has been launched with some exciting features and facilities that allow travelers around the world to connect and find a partner. With an armoury of social networks, apps and tools available around us, travel networking site like CoGoFly surely gives travelers a reason to rejoice. - June 28, 2021 - CoGoFly
Albany’s Campfire Trailers Launches First Vintage Mobile Trailer Model: The Mustang
Campfire Trailers, an Albany-based horse trailer and camper repurposing business that is taking vintage trailers and rehabbing them into modern day businesses and tiny homes, this week announced their very first mobile business model, The Mustang, is officially available for purchase. Through... - November 22, 2018 - Campfire Trailers
Trailers123.com Launches New Secure Website
Trailers123.com releases its new, secure website offering the easiest way to shop online for an enclosed cargo trailer. The Trailers123.com website offers single axle trailers, tandem axle trailers, auto carrier trailers, gooseneck trailers and concession trailers with factory direct... - April 02, 2018 - Trailers 123
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Oregon Tiny House Symposium to Address Timely Issues
The Oregon Tiny House Symposium will be held on March 13, 2018 in Albany, OR. This event will provide the latest essential information on the Tiny House marketplace in Oregon. - February 25, 2018 - Oregon Tiny House Symposium
Just in Time for the Busiest Travel Days of the Year, Comes a Book by Modern Canine Services That Changes Traveling with Dogs
More and more Americans take their dogs with them on vacation each year. Hotels, Resorts, and Vacation Rentals offer dog-friendly accommodations, and there are many books, online websites, and apps that help the dog loving traveler with finding the perfect place to stay. But how do you train your dog to be a well-behaved dog that is comfortable with all the excitement of travel? - August 16, 2017 - Modern Canine Services
Luxury Camping Portal Glamping Hub Offers to Take Oprah and Michelle Obama Glamping
Glamping Hub would like to invite Oprah and the First Lady to go glamping at any one of the 5,000 featured accommodations on the luxury camping portal, following Oprah's Hour-Long Special, "First Lady Michelle Obama Says Farewell to the White House: An Oprah Winfrey Special." - December 20, 2016 - Glamping Hub
Glamping with Your Pet Just Got Easier
Glamping Hub has launched a new website called Glamping Hub for Pets, a curated collection of pet-friendly glamping accommodations that makes pet travel easy. This third party booking website allows pet owners to plan a luxury camping trip with their pets anywhere around the world. A variety of hand-picked, pet-friendly rentals are featured, including tree houses, cabins, tipis, and yurts, that all cater to nature lovers traveling with their pets. - September 15, 2016 - Glamping Hub
iKamper launches Room in Room, the Multi-Functional Indoor Tent for a Better Sleep
It is not an overstatement to say that sleeping is the most important part of our life. Room in Room is an indoor bed tent that will bring your sleeping quality to another level. - September 02, 2016 - ikamper
CURT’s TriFlex Brake Control Provides Peace-of-Mind Towing
Triple-Axis Control is Compact in Design, Packed with Features - August 08, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
Tiny House Communities Forming in the USA and Canada
In spite of zoning complexities, tiny house communities are forming. More to come when tiny house fans learn community building skills at the Tiny House Fair. - June 06, 2014 - Tiny House Community
Tiny House Fair October 10-12, 2014
Tiny house enthusiasts from around the country will gather in Texas this October at the second annual Tiny House Fair. Ideas and experiences will be shared in tiny house design and construction, sustainability, zoning, and tiny house community-building. In addition, fair attendees will be able to... - May 10, 2014 - Tiny House Community
RPM Trailer Sales Announces their Second Dealer Award from inTech Trailers
RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners, Brad Sellers and Samantha Holcomb, are pleased to announce their second Dealer of The Year award from inTech Trailers. The inTech Trailer brand is one of the fastest growing brands in the trailer industry. RPM was awarded inTech dealer of the year for 2013... - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales
RPM Trailer Sales Launches New Website for inTech Trailer Line
RPM Truck & Trailer Sales owners announces the launch of their new website. - May 01, 2014 - RPM Truck & Trailer Sales
CURT Manufacturing Announces Acquisition by Audax Group
Recently, CURT Manufacturing was acquired by Audax Group, a Boston-based private equity group. Greg Hooks, CEO of CURT, said "We are excited to have Audax as our new partner. Its track record of sourcing and integrating add-on acquisitions will enhance our ability to grow, while continuing to... - March 15, 2014 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Proudly Continues Manufacturing Operations in USA
USA Manufacturer Delivers High Quality, First-to-Market and Environmentally-Friendly Hitches - July 04, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Makes Gooseneck Hitch Installation “EZr”
Under-Bed Double Lock EZr Gooseneck Hitch Features CURT Exclusive Center Locator - June 20, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Announces New, High Capacity Weight Distribution Hitches
Hitch Line Capacities Increased to an Impressive 15,000 lbs. - May 25, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
CURT Manufacturing Offers Over 100 Videos on YouTube for Dealer and Consumer Use
CURT YouTube Page Features How-to, Installation & Product Feature Videos. - May 01, 2013 - CURT Manufacturing
Glamping Hub Puts High-End Camping on the Map: Innovative Startup Introduces First Global Luxury Camping Reservation System
On February 15, 2012, GlampingHub.com launched the world’s first online reservation system that directs travelers to luxury camping (aka “glamping”) accommodations on five continents. The website is a portal to all things glamping: Discover the world’s finest luxury camping accommodations, stay informed about trends through the Glamping Hub Blog, gain access to manufacturers of glamping structures and designers of glamping venues, and…now…book an extraordinary glamping holiday. - February 17, 2012 - Glamping Hub
Winner of the Coleman® Camping Trailer Giveaway Identified
Heather Engler from New Braunfels, Texas Recently Claimed Top Prize in National Promotion. - August 04, 2010 - FTCA
RVIA Salutes Coleman® Camping Trailer Manufacturer in Somerset, PA
The RVIA is sending the Official Ambassador of the 2010 RV Centennial – a 34” American black bear stuffed animal named Centennial Charlie – on a road trip across America. - May 07, 2010 - FTCA