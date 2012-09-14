PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Eight-Year-Old Hailey Dawson Completes Her "Journey to 30" by Throwing Out the First Pitch at All 30 MLB Parks 3D-printed hands designed and created by UNLV Howard R. Hughes College of Engineering students and faculty have traveled the United States helping to bring awareness about Poland Syndrome - September 19, 2018 - UNLV College of Engineering

Anti-Gravity Technology Startup, KGE Looks at "Extreme" Hot Air Balloons Hydrogen light pump-jets in nanotube graphene sponges and composite films proposed as first step in anti-gravity propulsion technology. - May 15, 2018 - KGE

UNLV’s Student-Led Solar Decathlon Team Nears $1 Million Sponsorship Goal Fundraising for University-wide Collaboration Surpasses $750,000 with Support from Switch and NV Energy Foundation - February 05, 2017 - UNLV College of Engineering

University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) and Lockheed Martin Collaborate on Space Exploration Projects Under a master agreement, UNLV will provide services to Lockheed Martin that supports NASA's Orion program and other space exploration projects. - October 13, 2016 - UNLV College of Engineering

Brunson Releases Magnetic V-Block to Enhance Sawmill Alignment Kit Brunson Instrument Company continues to provide effective solutions for precision sawmill alignments with the introduction of a new target accessory, the model 567 magnetic v-block scale holder. Designed to measure smooth, knurled and spike rolls, the 567 features high energy Neodymium magnets that positively... - February 17, 2016 - Brunson Instrument Company

Precision Aerospace Inc. Expansion in Oklahoma, USA Precision Aerospace Inc. is proud to announce a substantial expansion of its manufacturing facility in Grove, OK. This marks the tenth expansion of this location which celebrated its 50th anniversary this past year. The new facility will be fully operational by February 2016. It is designed in a modular... - May 05, 2015 - Precision Aerospace

Brunson Launches Precision Machine Alignment Services Website Brunson Instrument Company is leveraging its decades of experience providing innovative machine alignment solutions by launching a new website focused on precision machine alignment services. BrunsonAlignment.com is a direct connection to the expert service teams that provide machine inspection and alignment... - April 01, 2015 - Brunson Instrument Company

Polaris Propulsion Labs Receives Chilean Vendor Approval at FIDAE, While Releasing the TJ-200 a Small Turbojet Engine for Use in Small Missiles and Drones Polaris Propulsion Labs receives accredited vendor status with Chilean military at FIDAE trade show today as it showcased its latest product the TJ-200 a small turbojet engine for use in small missiles, and drones. - March 26, 2014 - Polaris Propulsion Labs

MAST Conference/Exhibition Gets a MENA/Asia Boost The 11th MAST will be co-located with 111th NATO Naval Armaments Group meeting in Istanbul, Turkey: uniting Europe with Asia and with direct connection to Middle East North Africa, your colleagues and counterparts from Abu Dhabi, Azerbaijan, India, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Kuwait, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Turkmenistan are already registering. - March 20, 2014 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Next Intent Invests in New 5-Axis CNC Machining Center With the increasing volume of customer work that requires 5-axis machining, Next Intent has invested in a new OKK VC-X350 machining center to augment the 6 other OKK machine tools already in place. The additional capacity enables Next Intent to provide quicker turnaround and hold close tolerances for... - May 24, 2013 - Next Intent

SBIR and IRCameras Join Forces to Develop the Next Generation of Infrared Cameras and IDCAs Santa Barbara Infrared and Heico announce the formation of IRCameras. - August 15, 2012 - IRCameras, LLC

The AMS Group Delivers Optical Components for Discovery Channel Telescope Baffle System Design Optimized for Manufacturability and Performance - July 20, 2012 - Next Intent

Schafer Corporation Teams with UP Aerospace to Launch NASA Payloads The Schafer Corporation, a scientific and engineering company, has teamed with UP Aerospace of Denver, CO to provide comprehensive launch and payload integration services for up to eight NASA launches during 2012 and 2013. - October 28, 2011 - Schafer Corporation

Minco Technology Labs, LLC Enters Into a Worldwide JAN Die Distribution Agreement with Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components has entered into a worldwide JAN die distribution agreement with Minco Technology Labs, LLC effective July 1, 2011. Under the terms of this agreement, Minco will represent Aeroflex/Metelics Hi Rel Components as its authorized distributor of JAN die including Zeners,... - July 01, 2011 - Minco Technology Labs, LLC

Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis Joins MAST Organisers Rear Admiral Phil (John P.) Davis has today joined the organising committee behind the growing conference and exhibition series - MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology). www. mastconfex. com/committee. asp. - July 21, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

VADM J. Guy Reynolds Memorial Award First Recipient Announced Following the establishment of the MAST VADM J. Guy Reynolds Award fund, MAST’s organizers are pleased to announce the recipient of the first ever award. - May 22, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

AMI to Support MAST as the Event's First Ever Specialist Market Information Partner AMI International announced today it has joined MAST Events as the event’s official Market Information Partner. As the first ever dedicated market information partner to be linked with MAST, AMI will offer unique expert insights into future naval and maritime market trends and developments, and... - February 19, 2010 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Global Warming in Arctic Creating Imminent Global Security and Piracy Issues MAST 2009 will tap into the future policies and opinions of global-leaders from security and defence to address issues such as security, piracy, etc impacted by the melting of polar ice-caps. - October 02, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

US Army Awards Next Generation Simulation & Training Omnibus Contract to CESI PEO STRI Awards STOC II contract, both Full & Open and Small Business Lots, to Cole Engineering Services, Inc. - February 14, 2009 - Cole Engineering Services, Inc.

USA to Host First Ever Global Maritime Security and Defence Conference and Trade-Show The established event series MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) will take place for the first time on US soil next year. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Special Theme to Break the Ice at MAST 2009 Starting at this year's annual global conference and trade-show in Stockholm, Sweden, MAST will host - in addition to its established topics - a Special Topic that spotlights a key issue to its host country/region. - January 29, 2009 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

European Commission's TANGO (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) Project to Feature at MAST 2008 The committee for the global maritime security and defence community's annual conference and trade-show (MAST) has just accepted a paper entitled "The European Commission TANGO project (Telecommunications Advance Network for GMES Operations) for Maritime Surveillance" into its internationally renowned conference programme (to be presented by Antonio De la Cruz, European Union Satellite Centre (EUSC), Spain in Session 3A – Wednesday 12th November: 1245hrs). - August 14, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Spanish Navy Confirms F100 Frigate for MAST 2008 The Spanish Navy has confirmed the presence of Frigate F101 “Alvaro de Bazán” - joining other ships to be confirmed at MAST - for the duration of MAST 2008, in Cadiz harbour adjacent to the conference and trade-show. - July 26, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Provocative Plenary Prompts Possible Annual Maritime Security Summit at MAST MAST 2008’s third day plenary session will spark crucial debate about the roles, requirements, and required skills of the authorities in charge of maritime security. An official invitation will be sent to international politicians/heads of state/defence ministers/security agencies/CNOs/others... - July 12, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Program Director of US' Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Endorses MAST as the Ideal Annual Event to Discuss and Debate Core BMD Issues Rear Admiral Alan B. "Brad" Hicks Program Director, Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense Missile Defense Agency, has given a ringing endorsement for the MAST series of events as the ideal annual vehicle to discuss and debate core BMD issues - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

SUT (Society of Underwater Technology) join MAST Sponsors Internationally renowned underwater technology society, SUT have joined the ever growing list of MAST (MArtime System & Technology) Conference & Trade-show supporters. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2008 Boasts Seven Stream, Multiple Domains, "Mega-MAST" Despite stricter conference abstract rejection criteria, MAST’s committee has confirmed this year’s programme as a two hundred and ten paper, seven stream, fully comprehensive maritime security and defence conference. - July 09, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Undersea Defence Specialists Set to Surface at MAST 2008 The annual MAST 2008 conference and trade-show will represent the international undersea defence community in both its conference and trade-show. - March 16, 2008 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

UK Prime Minister Thanks MAST Exhibitor for Crisis Support Just a couple of weeks ago, MAST 2007 exhibitor HTI, received a personal letter of gratitude from Gordon Brown - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

RTI and Saab Systems First to Market with OMG/DDS Compliant Ada Bindings First time MAST exhibitor, RTI – Real-Time Innovations - have integrated RTI Data Distribution Service with an industry-leading Ada compiler, GNAT Pro from AdaCore Inc. - November 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Italian Navy's Flagship Frigate to Divert from Operations to MAST 2007 The Italian Navy's Andrea Doria, Horizon-Class frigate will grace MAST 2007. - September 19, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Sonardyne Will ‘Sound Out’ MAST Audience International sonar specialists, Sonardyne have joined the swelling number of exhibitors committed to making the second annual MAST trade-show a huge success. The Sonardyne group specialises in subsea instrumentation, including that used for underwater navigation, positioning, data communication and... - August 09, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Rocketstar Robotics Awarded $200,000 Contract for Mechanisms Design on the Mars Science Laboratory Program by JPL Rocketstar Robotics, an innovator in the design, analysis and manufacturer of actuators for spaceflight applications, today announced it had been awarded a contract from the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California for support of mechanisms on the Mars Science Laboratory program. JPL has requested... - August 05, 2007 - Rocketstar Robotics Inc.

MAST 2007 – A Very Social Occasion Evidencing the value of the extensive networking/social functions at the first MAST event, several organisations have confirmed sponsorship for high-profile functions in Genoa, this November - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2007 Registrations Up, Participant Profile Well on Target MAST’s organisers are delighted to announce that both conference delegate and trade-show visitor registrations match the diverse profile that MAST is fast becoming renowned for: ranging from military planners, capability managers, chiefs of staff, end users and policy makers; to procurement executives,... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Free Annual MAST Party Set to ‘Rock the Plaice’ The focal point of the MAST week’s networking - the annual party - will more than match your expectations: uniting you with your global contacts and counterparts in a truly colourful, relaxed and exclusive environment. Genoa’s Aquarium (opposite the MAST conference rooms and trade-show halls)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

MAST 2007 Delegate Early Bird Discount – Just Two Weeks Left With just over two weeks until the Early-bird discount deadline (15th August), you can still save a maximum 40% on the full booking fee. Whether you manage to make the discount deadline or not, the MAST delegate package offers the best value of any event, guaranteed: At an average three-day fee of... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Make the Most of Your Exhibition Marketing, Make Sure You Make MAST 2007 Whether your business depends on submarine, surface, defense and/or security contracts, MAST is a must for your exhibition calendar. MAST (Maritime Systems & Technology) is the unique annual global trade-show and conference organised by government, research and industry leaders (see: www.mastconfex.com/committee.asp)... - August 01, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

Australia’s Appointment of Spanish Suppliers Endorses Cadiz as the Perfect Host for MAST 2008 and the Most Significant International Maritime Information/Business Event Mirroring such globally spanning nature of defense and security business, MAST’s organisers remain committed to creating one truly global annual event, rather than running diluted regional events, in order to deliver maximum value to the community. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

NATO Support for MAST 2007 (and Beyond) Assured MAST’s organizers are delighted to announce the addition of the Director of NATO’s Undersea Research Center to its planning committee. - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies

NATO Research Vessel (NRV) Alliance Joins "MAST 2007 Flotilla" In tandem with the addition of Rear-Admiral Martin-Lauzer to the MAST planning committee, NURC have confirmed their research vessel “Alliance” will divert from operations to MAST 2007 (14th to 16th November, Genoa, Italy). - July 08, 2007 - Maritime Systems and Technologies