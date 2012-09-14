PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC

Mission-Ready and Set to Go: The 12 Meter Military Cabin Boat Launch from Ocean Craft Marine Ocean Craft Marine has been building boats for the military and professional use since its inception. The company uses its collective experience of about 100 years in the marine industry to offer customised marine solutions for military, professional and recreational mariners. The company recently launched... - May 20, 2019 - Ocean Craft Marine

TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well known... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray

Two Rivers Boatworks Launches New Website for the Richmond Area New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - October 17, 2015 - Two Rivers Boatworks

WINBOAT™ Starts to Sell Unique Foldable RIBs in the United States Inventor of internationally patented foldable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design presents the first fully foldable RIBs in the United States. New technology was utilized in the production line of the foldable RIBs, ranging in sizes from 9 to 15 feet. - June 11, 2015 - Winboat

WindRider Rebrands, Increases Focus on Community Resources for Sailors The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider

New Website Features Yacht Charters for Visitors to Cuba from U.S. Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

2014 President Superyacht Ready to Launch; $100,000 NZD Cash Reward Offered in Sale President Yachts International, a renowned manufacturer of luxury yachts, announces the completion and availability of its 2014 vessel, the President Sterling 115 Triple Deck Superyacht - a 35-metre motor yacht that features three exceptional living and entertaining levels. As part of the President Yachts... - July 23, 2014 - President Yachts International

Merrill-Stevens Yachts Offers 8 New Yachts from Top European Designers Delivered in Miami with US Specs Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard. “It’s a new chapter in American... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts

Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk System... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints

Try Out 20 CLC Boats and Meet Other Boatbuilders in Florida Three in-water demonstrations set at rendezvous in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Merritt Island. - February 06, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers June Classes in Sausalito Build your own boat in a week at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. - January 29, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Announces 2014 Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Port Townsend, WA Four new boatbuilding classes available at the Northwest Maritime Center. - January 17, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Offers Winter/Spring Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Annapolis Get a jump on summer boating by building your own sailing, rowing, or paddling boat in a class. - January 05, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Sunreef Yachts Sets Another Milestone in Power Catamaran Design with the New 85 Sunreef Power Stronger than ever, Sunreef Yachts is now introducing a brand new concept of a power catamaran with the 85 Sunreef Power, being another milestone in luxury catamaran design. - October 04, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts

Eevelle Launches WindStorm Brand Semi-Custom Boat Covers Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle

BOATsmart! Awareness Week May 14-18: Educating Canadians from Coast to Coast on the Importance of Safe Boating BOATsmart Canada is raising awareness about boating safety in time for the summer cottage and boating season. Learn how to keep yourself safe, and how to get your Pleasure Craft Operator Card, required for all Canadian boaters. - May 12, 2012 - BOATsmart Canada

Sunreef Yachts Introduces 70 Sunreef Power DAMRAK II to the US Yacht & Brokerage Show 2012 The company is delighted to inform that the 70 Sunreef Power DAMRAK II will be exhibited for the first time in the US at the forthcoming Miami Yacht and Brokerage show held in-between 16-20 February 2012 in Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. This charter yacht with full options on board will be available for viewing ramp 12, slip 524. - February 11, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Introduces New Concept, the Sunreef 75, to the Ultimate Range In 2011, after ten years of successful growth in the market of luxury, custom-made top quality catamarans and sailing, power yachts and superyachts, Sunreef Yachts has launched a new range of performing fast cruisers ranging from 70 to 170 feet, the Ultimate range. - February 09, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Signs Contract for a New Composite Performance Superyacht, Sunreef 80 Following two superyacht launches in 2010, Sunreef Yachts continues moving forward in the field of large yacht design. In early 2011, the shipyard received an order for an 82 feet Double Decker, and the company is now delighted to announce a new sale of a similarly sized 80 feet LOA yet dramatically different concept based on light displacement, performance and speed. - January 15, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts

Sea Sonic Boats: Luxury Boating's Answer to the Legendary Swiss Timepiece Imagine the quality if Swiss craftsmen built boats instead of watches. Sea Sonic Boats, the Swiss craftsmen working deep in the heart of British Columbia to produce the elegant and powerful Sea Sonic Centaur, is pleased to announce five new launches created to bring craftsmanship and elegance to a wide... - November 26, 2011 - Sea Sonic Boats

Finally a World Record After two years of attempts the World Record Academy recognizes the World Record. - August 15, 2011 - Dream Boats Global

Deltaville Boatyard's New 75Ton Marine Travel Lift Yacht repair and refit company, Deltaville Boatyard on the Chesapeake Bay, installs new 75Ton marine travel lift in order to accommodate larger vessels now becoming norm in the recreational boating industry. - July 31, 2011 - Deltaville Boatyard

Sunreef Yachts Announces Two Premiere Catamaran-Yachts at the Cannes Intl Boat Show 2011 As every year, Sunreef Yachts will exhibit its finest yachts at the Cannes International Boat Show. As a Worldwide Premiere the shipyard will display Sunreef 58 IN THE WIND, new sailing catamaran model launched in May 2011 and Sunreef 114 CHE, the biggest sloop-rigged catamaran in the world and the biggest Sunreef yacht ever built. She is going to be the largest catamaran on the show. - July 03, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Signs Order for a New Superyacht – Sunreef 82 Double Deck Following the successful launch of two mega catamarans over 100 feet each in 2010, the Sunreef shipyard has been designated as a builder of an 82ft double decker sailing catamaran featuring sleek hulls and a streamlined deckhouse topped with a 35m2 flybridge inspired by large superyachts. - May 19, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts

St Martin Powerboats Welcomes New Representation in Middle East Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain target for development as mini speedboat popularity increases globally. - May 01, 2011 - St Martin Powerboats

The Sunreef Power Converts Into Sport Fish Version Introduced in 2008, the Sunreef Power has become one of the most popular semi-custom yacht models from the Sunreef Yachts range. Available in Expedition and Exclusive versions, now the Sunreef Power can also be converted into the Sport Fish version designed with deep sea fishing enthusiasts in mind that appreciate such catamaran assets as stability, low draft, long range coupled with low fuel consumption and extended storage. - January 28, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts

Chesapeake Light Craft Ships 20,000th Boat Kit Chesapeake Light Craft hit a huge milestone on November 15th when they shipped their 20,000th kit. Chesapeake Light Craft designs and sells kits and plans for wooden kayaks, canoes, rowing boats, and small sailboats. The smallest kit is an 8-foot, 22-pound kayak for kids; the largest is an 850-pound trailerable cruising sailboat. - December 05, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Sunreef Yachts to Unveil Its First Superyacht, the Sunreef 102 Double Deck IPHARRA and Other News Projects, at the Cannes International Boat Show 2010 Sunreef Yachts is delighted to confirm that this year's edition of the Cannes International Boat Show held from 8 to 13 September 2010 will see the worldwide premiere of the Sunreef 102 Double Deck IPHARRA – the first double deck sailing catamaran in the world. She is also the second biggest sloop rigged catamaran of the world. - August 06, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Unveils New Fast and Performant Catamaran - the Sunreef 80 Ultimate After ten years of successful development in the world of luxury, custom made and top quality catamarans and all its sailing, power yachts and superyachts, Sunreef Yachts launches a new range of performing fast cruisers from 80 to 150 feet. The first one from the range will be the Sunreef 80 Ultimate. - April 16, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Launches the Second Expedition Power Cat – the 70 Sunreef Power ONDIN After the worldwide success of the first power catamaran by Sunreef, the famous JAMBO expedition boat custom built for Laurent Bourgnon and his family, Sunreef Yachts is pleased to confirm that the Expedition version of the 70 Sunreef Power has charmed many more yacht travellers and true boaters who wish to follow similar adventures. - April 14, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts

Chesapeake Light Craft Adds 14-Footer to Popular Line of Recreational Kayaks CLC designer Eric Schade drew the Wood Duck 14 to appeal to two kinds of paddlers: those who need a really generous amount of room for comfort, or those who need the space in the cockpit for a toddler or---more commonly---a big dog. The Wood Duck 14 is also an amazing platform for serious fishing. The cockpit is absolutely voluminous, large enough for a paddler and his large dog. - March 20, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Brings Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes to Port Townsend After years of requests, Chesapeake Light Craft (CLC) is excited to bring their popular build-your-own-boat classes to the Pacific Northwest. Hosted by the Wooden Boat Foundation, students will build boats in the heart of the vibrant seaport and working waterfront of Port Townsend, Washington. In CLC classes, talented professional instructors help students assemble their own boat from start to finish. - February 10, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Chesapeake Light Craft Expands Schedule of Popular Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes Chesapeake Light Craft, the boat kit experts, will be running thirty of their popular Build-Your-Own-Boat classes in locations around the country in 2010. Over the last 15 years, CLC boatbuilding classes have launched 900 boats and introduced more than a thousand students to the joys of boatbuilding. In CLC classes, talented professional instructors help students assemble their own boat from start to finish. Classes are 5 days---a perfect one-week vacation, with a boat to take home at the end. - February 07, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft

Sunreef Yachts Introduces the 70 Sunreef Power SEA BASS as a US Premiere at the Miami Yacht and Brokerage Show 2010 The yacht was launched in May 2009 and did some charters in the Mediterranean last Summer. After the boat show, SEA BASS will be available for charters in the Bahamas via Sunreef Yachts Charter. In addition, Sunreef Yachts is getting ready to launch new superyachts and to build first Bluereef 87. - January 15, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Unveils New Superyacht Design - Sunreef 92 Double Deck The Sunreef in-house design team has developed a new project of a sailing superyacht - the Sunreef 92 Double Deck with sleek hulls and a streamlined deckhouse topped by a giant 40m2 flybridge inspired by large superyachts. - October 18, 2009 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Unveils New Version of the Sunreef 62 for 2010 The year 2009 has brought a major change in the concept of the most successful sailing yacht from the Sunreef range – the Sunreef 62 – with over 30 units sold to date. - October 07, 2009 - Sunreef Yachts

World’s First High Tech Classic Rowing Boat in US Sailboat Show World's first thermoformed high tech rowing and sculling boat, the Whitehall Spirit ® Solo 14 will be on display at the US Sailboat Show. - October 04, 2009 - Whitehall Rowing and Sail

The Famous Boston Whitehall Rowing Boat Returns The Whitehall Spirit® line of classic rowing and sailing boats make their east coast debut at the US Sailboat show October 8 – 12. The Whitehall Spirit® design is based on the famous Boston Whitehall from the 1800’s. The original Whitehall’s were the ultimate rowing boat used for commercial transport, pleasure boating and also racing all along the eastern seaboard. - October 04, 2009 - Whitehall Rowing and Sail

Sunreef Brings Two New Yacht Models to the Cannes International Boat Show and Announces Shipyard Development News Sunreef Yachts is delighted to announce its increased presence at this year's edition of the Cannes International Boat Show in September 2009. The company will exhibit three yachts both sail and power, two of which are new yacht models. - June 27, 2009 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef 62 - 25 Launches and Counting In just four years, the Sunreef 62 has become Sunreef’s most popular model with 30 units sold to date and is still the only 60-foot catamaran in the world with such a wide choice of fit-outs, general arrangements and equipment. - April 18, 2009 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Launches a New Yacht Model, the Sunreef 70 Sailing SEAZEN II of Japanese Design SEAZEN II is the second hull of the new Sunreef model, the Sunreef 70 Sailing, launched in September 2008 with a very special oriental interior. Two interior designs are now available for this model, for instance, Classic Design and Modern Style, variant of which would be Japanese Design represented by SEAZEN II. - October 30, 2008 - Sunreef Yachts

First Power Boat by Sunreef, the 70 Sunreef Power is Now Launched. First Photos Available on Sunreef Website. 70 Sunreef Power has been launched at Sunreef Yachts shipyard and will now undergo a round-the-world trip in family with the famous french sailor and regatta winner, Laurent Bourgnon, as a captain. - August 29, 2008 - Sunreef Yachts

Clean Marine Systems, Inc. Launches Automated Heat Exchanger Flush Systems. The Latest in a Line of Innovative Products That Promote Automated Maintenance / Clean Oceans. Headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, Clean Marine Systems, Corporation is an innovative leader in electronic controlled pump and valve systems. The Clean Marine System is the first of a family of products targeted at the yachting heat exchanger maintenance market. They are also introducing a new innovative “Green Marine Product” line for the marine and yachting enthusiast. For more information please visit www.cleanmarinesystems.com - August 28, 2008 - Clean Marine Systems

Kabola Offers New Hr Series Boilers Through Nortec Marine, Inc. in Seattle Nortec Marine, Inc is now offering the new HR Series Boiler from Kabola. Creating a warm welcome aboard by designing the most reliable, most fuel efficient and quiet diesel-fired heating systems available has been the continued tradition of Kabola Heating Systems for over five decades now. The new HR... - August 25, 2008 - Nortec Marine, Inc

Adelaide Company the First to Revolutionize the Prevention of Boat Corrosion Company Reaches Milestones in Marine Industry - Find out why SeaBis is the first in the prevention of marine electrolysis corrosion. The manufacturers of SeaBis, today announced that they are the first company to develop a series of Do-it-yourself Electrolysis Corrosion Prevention Systems for boats and vessels and Electrolysis Corrosion Prevention maintenance system for marinas that detects, eliminates and prevents electrolysis corrosion. - August 12, 2008 - Gateway Aust Marketing Pty Ltd

Sunreef Yachts Will Exhibit Three New Yachts at the Cannes International Boat Show in September 2008 Sunreef Yachts will display two very much awaited yacht models during the upcoming boat show in Cannes. The recently launched 70 Sunreef Power and the new Sunreef 70 Sailing will be available for visiting and sea trials. - June 22, 2008 - Sunreef Yachts

Sunreef Yachts Releases Financial Results for the First Time Ever The shipyard begins the tenth year in the yachting industry with very good results and high expectations for the future. - April 24, 2008 - Sunreef Yachts