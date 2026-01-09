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North River Boats Prepares for an Exciting 2026 Boat Show Season
North River Boats announces its 2026 Boat Show Season Rebate Program, running January 1–March 31, 2026, offering exclusive savings on new, unused 2023–2026 model year boats. Customers can receive up to $3,000 in rebates on select models, including a $2,000 promotional rebate on all eligible 2026 boats. Available through participating dealers, this limited-time program gives buyers added value during peak boat show season. - January 09, 2026 - North River Boats
SŌLACE Boats Announce the Launch of the SŌLACE 30CS Center Console at the Palm Beach International Boat Show
The SŌLACE 30CS redefines what a luxury center console can be. Every feature of this boat has been carefully crafted to offer unparalleled performance, sophistication, and an exceptional boating experience. The SŌLACE 30CS embodies the perfect balance of cutting-edge technology, timeless design,... - March 14, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of the SŌLACE 37 PILOT Center Console at the Miami International Boat Show
Building on the success of the SŌLACE 37CS, the SŌLACE 37 PILOT makes a bold statement setting a new standard in luxury center console boats featuring a bold Dougherty-designed “Command Center” delivering protection from the elements while providing unmatched comfort and quality. The... - February 04, 2025 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
Seaworthy Yacht Services Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
Seaworthy Yacht Services Future Plans to Expand Its Government Contracts Portfolio. - April 29, 2023 - Seaworthy Yacht Services, LLC
Boat People Music Announces Their New Music Release in Mid-December
Boat People Music .com is pleased to announce the release of their new single, "Sail Back To Chicago." Presales will be released on 19 December 2022. Full release on the 4 January 2023. The genre of the music creation is Pop and Rock. Cap'n Mappy is a writer, composer, lyricist, and... - December 15, 2022 - Boat People Music, llc
Inventor at Bistabledome.com Suggests Bistable Domes Can be Used to Print Shape in Advanced High Strength Steels (AHSS) to Reduce Auto Weight, Global Warming
Inventor suggests the low pressure incremental stamping of overlapping bistable indentations that he used for two patents can help shape thin strong steel and reduce weight of and emissions from cars, trains, and boats. - April 28, 2022 - Bistabledome.com
XPlora Yachts and Lumitec Integrate Technologies
XPlora Yachts Integrates its PICASO™ Platform with Lumitec’s Poco Digital Lighting Controls. PICASO integrates directly to Poco lighting to provide boundless opportunities to create exciting and compelling lighting scenarios for marine environments. Building on PICASOTM: an open... - June 11, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
XPlora Yachts Completes Integration of Its PICASO™ Platform with WAGO, Announcing Integration in its Yachts & Commercial Availability to Third Party Boat Builders
Today, XPlora announces the completion of its integration of PICASO into its own line of yachts, as well as the commercial availability of PICASO to other boat builders that want to bring PICASO’s powerful yet affordable capabilities to their own boats. PICASO enables mechanical, electrical and electronic systems from any vendor to be aggregated, monitored and controlled on any standard HTML device, from anywhere, securely. - March 02, 2021 - XPlora Yachts LLC
Boat Bistro, Inc. Announces the Launch of BoatBistro.com
Boat Bistro, Inc. is excited to announce the launch of BoatBistro.com. This user friendly website can be used by boaters on their smartphones to locate the closest restaurant with a boat dock. - October 05, 2020 - Boat Bistro, inc.
New COVID-19 Electrostatic Disinfection Treatment for Charter Yachts
Electrostatic Disinfection is currently the method of choice against Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the luxury hospitality, cruise and airline industries. Bluestar Marine can help significantly minimize the risk of a COVID-19 outbreak onboard. - July 17, 2020 - Bluestar Marine
SŌLACE Boats, Named Boat Of The Year By Boating, Heads to Miami
Out of numerous exciting reveals in 2019, SŌLACE Boats’ extensive list of accolades continues to grow. The 345 has been named Boating Magazine’s Boat of the Year, following a Reader’s Choice top honor from Power & Motoryacht Magazine, Best Powerboat Under 36’ and... - January 29, 2020 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
XPlora Yachts and Wago Introduce PICASO - Bringing IoT to Maritime Industries for Safety, Enhanced Reliability and Predictive Failure Analyses
Using sensors and IoT applications that are certified by classification societies including DNV GL, ABS, and UL, boat and ship owners and operators can now access real-time data and information that can be coupled with AI applications to predict shipboard failures and faults before they occur at a fraction of the cost of existing solutions - October 04, 2019 - XPlora Yachts LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces First Five Dealerships
Atlantic Marine (Port Orange, FL), PYY Marine (Maryland), KMC Marine (Pompano, FL), Bluewater Yacht Sales (Orange Beach, AL), and Unique Marine (Tavernier, FL) to be SŌLACE's first five dealerships. - September 04, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces Partnership with Scanstrut
SŌLACE Boats officially announces a new technical partnership with Scanstrut Inc. A company based out of Westbrook, CT and with corporate headquarters in the UK, Scanstrut specializes in the production of cutting-edge outdoor technologies, including the latest in waterproof wireless phone... - July 19, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Unveils Their New 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE hosted the global unveiling of their new 345 center console at a large community event. - June 25, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Names Todd Albrecht as New President
Announcement of the appointment of Todd Albrecht to president of SŌLACE Boats - April 05, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Introduction of Their 345 Center Console Boat
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of its first model in a new boat line which will include a variety of lengths. The SŌLACE line will not be limited to offshore. The 345, which is poised to revolutionize boat design is manufactured in Edgewater, Florida at a state of the art... - March 18, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
SŌLACE Boats Announces the Launch of Stephen Dougherty's New Brand of Fishing Boats
SŌLACE Boats announces today the launch of a new boat line, by visionary Stephen Dougherty, to be introduced in early 2019. SŌLACE Boats will be manufactured in Edgewater, Florida in a 200,000 square foot factory on 16 acres. This new brand of fishing boats will provide a comfortable,... - January 17, 2019 - SOLACE Boats, LLC
TBS Boats Bray Appointed as Thames Jeanneau Power Boats Dealer
TBS Boats Bray in Berkshire, United Kingdom, are proud to announce their appointment as Jeanneau Power Boats dealer for the Thames area. Dominic Smulders, Managing Director, said, "We are delighted to be working with Jeanneau who are celebrating their 60th Anniversary in 2017. They're a well... - November 13, 2017 - TBS Boats Bray
Two Rivers Boatworks Launches New Website for the Richmond Area
New web resource for consumer education and awareness in Virginia. - October 17, 2015 - Two Rivers Boatworks
WINBOAT™ Starts to Sell Unique Foldable RIBs in the United States
Inventor of internationally patented foldable rigid inflatable boat (RIB) design presents the first fully foldable RIBs in the United States. New technology was utilized in the production line of the foldable RIBs, ranging in sizes from 9 to 15 feet. - June 11, 2015 - Winboat
WindRider Rebrands, Increases Focus on Community Resources for Sailors
The brand repositioning marks a shift in focus from WindRider as merely a manufacturer and seller of trimarans and parts to a comprehensive resource for all things sailing. - April 16, 2015 - WindRider
New Website Features Yacht Charters for Visitors to Cuba from U.S.
Last week's Regulatory Amendments allow legal visitors the ability to visit the island nation by private yacht. - January 19, 2015 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
2014 President Superyacht Ready to Launch; $100,000 NZD Cash Reward Offered in Sale
President Yachts International, a renowned manufacturer of luxury yachts, announces the completion and availability of its 2014 vessel, the President Sterling 115 Triple Deck Superyacht - a 35-metre motor yacht that features three exceptional living and entertaining levels. As part of the President... - July 23, 2014 - President Yachts International
Merrill-Stevens Yachts Offers 8 New Yachts from Top European Designers Delivered in Miami with US Specs
Espen Oeino, Hot Labs, Rolls-Royce Marine, Omega and Vripack are the venerable European design names on offer from RMK Marine’s award-winning shipyard. The yachts will be built to U.S. specifications and delivered in Miami at RMK Merrill-Stevens shipyard. “It’s a new chapter in... - July 09, 2014 - Merrill Stevens Yachts
Sea Hawk's New Hawk Epoxy Simplifies Fiberglass Repair
Sea Hawk Paints’ recently released epoxy system has a new name, logo and colorful label artwork. - June 09, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
New Nautical Coatings Unveils New Epoxy System
Just launched into the world of boating maintenance is Sea Hawk’s new Hawk System, manufactured by Sea Hawk Paints, a division of New Nautical Coatings, Inc. It is a state-of-the-art system for building and repairing boats, planes, surfboards, canoes, and many other substrates. The Hawk... - February 26, 2014 - Sea Hawk Paints
Try Out 20 CLC Boats and Meet Other Boatbuilders in Florida
Three in-water demonstrations set at rendezvous in Miami, St. Petersburg, and Merritt Island. - February 06, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Chesapeake Light Craft Offers June Classes in Sausalito
Build your own boat in a week at the Spaulding Wooden Boat Center. - January 29, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Chesapeake Light Craft Announces 2014 Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Port Townsend, WA
Four new boatbuilding classes available at the Northwest Maritime Center. - January 17, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Chesapeake Light Craft Offers Winter/Spring Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes in Annapolis
Get a jump on summer boating by building your own sailing, rowing, or paddling boat in a class. - January 05, 2014 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Eevelle Launches WindStorm Brand Semi-Custom Boat Covers
Eevelle announces launch of new WindStorm Semi-Custom Boat Covers. WindStorm provides fully trailerable, high-quality coves at an affordable price. - October 04, 2012 - Eevelle
Sunreef Yachts Sets Another Milestone in Power Catamaran Design with the New 85 Sunreef Power
Stronger than ever, Sunreef Yachts is now introducing a brand new concept of a power catamaran with the 85 Sunreef Power, being another milestone in luxury catamaran design. - October 04, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts
BOATsmart! Awareness Week May 14-18: Educating Canadians from Coast to Coast on the Importance of Safe Boating
BOATsmart Canada is raising awareness about boating safety in time for the summer cottage and boating season. Learn how to keep yourself safe, and how to get your Pleasure Craft Operator Card, required for all Canadian boaters. - May 12, 2012 - BOATsmart Canada
Sunreef Yachts Introduces 70 Sunreef Power DAMRAK II to the US Yacht & Brokerage Show 2012
The company is delighted to inform that the 70 Sunreef Power DAMRAK II will be exhibited for the first time in the US at the forthcoming Miami Yacht and Brokerage show held in-between 16-20 February 2012 in Collins Avenue, Miami Beach. This charter yacht with full options on board will be available for viewing ramp 12, slip 524. - February 11, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Yachts Introduces New Concept, the Sunreef 75, to the Ultimate Range
In 2011, after ten years of successful growth in the market of luxury, custom-made top quality catamarans and sailing, power yachts and superyachts, Sunreef Yachts has launched a new range of performing fast cruisers ranging from 70 to 170 feet, the Ultimate range. - February 09, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Yachts Signs Contract for a New Composite Performance Superyacht, Sunreef 80
Following two superyacht launches in 2010, Sunreef Yachts continues moving forward in the field of large yacht design. In early 2011, the shipyard received an order for an 82 feet Double Decker, and the company is now delighted to announce a new sale of a similarly sized 80 feet LOA yet dramatically different concept based on light displacement, performance and speed. - January 15, 2012 - Sunreef Yachts
Sea Sonic Boats: Luxury Boating's Answer to the Legendary Swiss Timepiece
Imagine the quality if Swiss craftsmen built boats instead of watches. Sea Sonic Boats, the Swiss craftsmen working deep in the heart of British Columbia to produce the elegant and powerful Sea Sonic Centaur, is pleased to announce five new launches created to bring craftsmanship and elegance to a... - November 26, 2011 - Sea Sonic Boats
Finally a World Record
After two years of attempts the World Record Academy recognizes the World Record. - August 15, 2011 - Dream Boats Global
Deltaville Boatyard's New 75Ton Marine Travel Lift
Yacht repair and refit company, Deltaville Boatyard on the Chesapeake Bay, installs new 75Ton marine travel lift in order to accommodate larger vessels now becoming norm in the recreational boating industry. - July 31, 2011 - Deltaville Boatyard
Sunreef Yachts Announces Two Premiere Catamaran-Yachts at the Cannes Intl Boat Show 2011
As every year, Sunreef Yachts will exhibit its finest yachts at the Cannes International Boat Show. As a Worldwide Premiere the shipyard will display Sunreef 58 IN THE WIND, new sailing catamaran model launched in May 2011 and Sunreef 114 CHE, the biggest sloop-rigged catamaran in the world and the biggest Sunreef yacht ever built. She is going to be the largest catamaran on the show. - July 03, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Yachts Signs Order for a New Superyacht – Sunreef 82 Double Deck
Following the successful launch of two mega catamarans over 100 feet each in 2010, the Sunreef shipyard has been designated as a builder of an 82ft double decker sailing catamaran featuring sleek hulls and a streamlined deckhouse topped with a 35m2 flybridge inspired by large superyachts. - May 19, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts
St Martin Powerboats Welcomes New Representation in Middle East
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia & Bahrain target for development as mini speedboat popularity increases globally. - May 01, 2011 - St Martin Powerboats
The Sunreef Power Converts Into Sport Fish Version
Introduced in 2008, the Sunreef Power has become one of the most popular semi-custom yacht models from the Sunreef Yachts range. Available in Expedition and Exclusive versions, now the Sunreef Power can also be converted into the Sport Fish version designed with deep sea fishing enthusiasts in mind that appreciate such catamaran assets as stability, low draft, long range coupled with low fuel consumption and extended storage. - January 28, 2011 - Sunreef Yachts
Chesapeake Light Craft Ships 20,000th Boat Kit
Chesapeake Light Craft hit a huge milestone on November 15th when they shipped their 20,000th kit. Chesapeake Light Craft designs and sells kits and plans for wooden kayaks, canoes, rowing boats, and small sailboats. The smallest kit is an 8-foot, 22-pound kayak for kids; the largest is an 850-pound trailerable cruising sailboat. - December 05, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Sunreef Yachts to Unveil Its First Superyacht, the Sunreef 102 Double Deck IPHARRA and Other News Projects, at the Cannes International Boat Show 2010
Sunreef Yachts is delighted to confirm that this year's edition of the Cannes International Boat Show held from 8 to 13 September 2010 will see the worldwide premiere of the Sunreef 102 Double Deck IPHARRA – the first double deck sailing catamaran in the world. She is also the second biggest sloop rigged catamaran of the world. - August 06, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Yachts Unveils New Fast and Performant Catamaran - the Sunreef 80 Ultimate
After ten years of successful development in the world of luxury, custom made and top quality catamarans and all its sailing, power yachts and superyachts, Sunreef Yachts launches a new range of performing fast cruisers from 80 to 150 feet. The first one from the range will be the Sunreef 80 Ultimate. - April 16, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts
Sunreef Yachts Launches the Second Expedition Power Cat – the 70 Sunreef Power ONDIN
After the worldwide success of the first power catamaran by Sunreef, the famous JAMBO expedition boat custom built for Laurent Bourgnon and his family, Sunreef Yachts is pleased to confirm that the Expedition version of the 70 Sunreef Power has charmed many more yacht travellers and true boaters who wish to follow similar adventures. - April 14, 2010 - Sunreef Yachts
Chesapeake Light Craft Adds 14-Footer to Popular Line of Recreational Kayaks
CLC designer Eric Schade drew the Wood Duck 14 to appeal to two kinds of paddlers: those who need a really generous amount of room for comfort, or those who need the space in the cockpit for a toddler or---more commonly---a big dog. The Wood Duck 14 is also an amazing platform for serious fishing. The cockpit is absolutely voluminous, large enough for a paddler and his large dog. - March 20, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft
Chesapeake Light Craft Brings Build-Your-Own-Boat Classes to Port Townsend
After years of requests, Chesapeake Light Craft (CLC) is excited to bring their popular build-your-own-boat classes to the Pacific Northwest. Hosted by the Wooden Boat Foundation, students will build boats in the heart of the vibrant seaport and working waterfront of Port Townsend, Washington. In CLC classes, talented professional instructors help students assemble their own boat from start to finish. - February 10, 2010 - Chesapeake Light Craft