Recent Headlines
Within Cosmetology & Barber Schools
Beautélanin® Founder Judith Pluviose Releases "The Skin They Forgot to Teach," Examining Racism and Systemic Neglect in Esthetics Education
Beautélanin® founder, licensed esthetician, skincare formulator, and attorney Judith Pluviose announces the release of "The Skin They Forgot to Teach." The book examines the historical exclusion of Black skin from esthetics education and explores how systemic gaps in research and training continue to influence skincare practice. It calls for more complete, biology-based education that better serves melanin-rich skin. - July 29, 2026 - Beautélanin® Skincare
Barbers Network Launches AI-Powered Barber Marketplace in Silicon Valley, Set to Expand Across the U.S
Built by a barber with a software background who scaled a $1M+ shop, is a modern platform designed to help barbers earn more, book more appointments, and gain greater control over their careers. By connecting barbers and clients in one unified platform, Barbers Network aims to increase efficiency, unlock new income opportunities, and power the future of grooming nationwide. - April 15, 2026 - Barbers Network
Viktoria La Beaute New Esthetician Skin Care Clinic, Los Angeles, CA
Viktoria La Beaute Esthetician Skin Care Clinic Los Angeles, CA, a local esthetics studio, is pleased to announce variety of new treatments, including facials, Acne, HydraFacial, microdermabrasion, chemical peels. - October 23, 2023 - Viktoria La Beaute
FirmPick.com is a Platform That Treats Barbers Like Celebrities
Firmpick.com is a website that helps barbers and salon technicians improve client experience and increase personal income. It just launched a plan to recruit associate barbers from its members. Associate Barbers are guaranteed related resources for more job opportunities and options to create income. - July 05, 2023 - RealtyMulti Services & Agencies LLC
Seattle Clinical Massage School - New Seattle Massage School
Seattle Clinical Massage School is the newest massage school in the Seattle area. The Seattle Clinical Massage School program is focused on musculoskeletal assessment and rehabilitation. Seattle Clinical Massage School offers class sizes that are limited to a small number of students so that each massage school student is provided with near-private instruction. - May 19, 2020 - Seattle Clinical Massage School
Remington College Introduces "Scholastic Four" Brand Mascots
Remington College is increasing its power of communication with the introduction of its “Scholastic Four” superhero team of brand mascots, reflective of students and staff. The superheroes are part of a branding campaign for the non-profit school. The new team will be prominently... - December 05, 2019 - Remington College
Justin Bamberg to Speak at Remington College Columbia Campus Graduation Ceremony October 18
High-profile attorney, state legislator to deliver commencement address. - October 03, 2019 - Remington College
Entrepreneur, Reality Celebrity Kathy Wakile Sets New Date for Remington College Dessert Class
Students will learn how to make Halloween treats. - August 14, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Fort Worth Campus Kicks Off Back to School with Open House
Fair to feature fun and educational activities for children. - August 10, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Lafayette Campus to Help Kids Look Their Best for the First Day of School
11th annual Cuts for Kids program runs throughout August. - August 07, 2019 - Remington College
Reality Celebrity, National Best-Selling Author Kathy Wakile, to Teach Dessert Class at Remington College
Non-profit college will offer unique cooking experience at its Memphis campus. - July 18, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Announces Offerings for New Knoxville Campus
Students can pursue diplomas in Medical Assisting, Medical Office Administration - June 28, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Online Offers New Medical Assisting Diploma Program
Enrollment now open for 9-month program - May 04, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Cleveland Campus Announces New Degree Programs
Two new programs now enrolling. - April 12, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Online Announces Four New Programs
Enrollment now open for programs in technology, hospitality and health fields. - March 29, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Baton Rouge Campus Students Tour Shell Convent Refinery
Process Technology students get chance to see careers in the field. - March 01, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Shreveport Campus Showcases Programs with Open House
Community invited to learn more about career training, education. - February 27, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Fort Worth Campus Expands Offerings with Restaurant, Hospitality and Retail Management Degree Program
Enrollment now open for new program. - February 22, 2019 - Remington College
Remington College Little Rock Campus Offers Two New Degree Programs
Criminal justice bachelor’s completion degree and paralegal associate degree programs now enrolling. - February 20, 2019 - Remington College
Tyler Perry’s Wig Stylist Charles Gregory Launches New Wig Line Titled "The Renowned Wig Collection"
"The Renowned" Charles Gregory, hairstylist for stars Tyler Perry, Halle Berry, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Terrance Howard, launches wig line for women and men. - December 13, 2018 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
Remington College Memphis Campus Offers New Culinary Diploma Program
New program now enrolling. - August 12, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Raises Thousands for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society
Nonprofit Remington College has kicked off its partnership with the National Multiple Sclerosis Society by raising more than $4,000 for MS in their first fundraiser on World MS Day. - August 02, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Offers Free Back-to-School Haircuts for Kids
10th annual Cuts for Kids provides complimentary haircut for students 17 and younger throughout August. - July 26, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Memphis Campus Holds Career Fair on July 31
Get connected with employers looking to hire. - July 25, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Memphis Campus Offers New Medical Office Administration Diploma Program
New program now enrolling. - July 21, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Shreveport Campus Offers New Computer-Aided Design and Drafting Diploma Program
New program now enrolling - July 19, 2018 - Remington College
Memphis Police Department Now Accepting Remington College Criminal Justice Degree Graduates
Recruits with associate degrees from nationally accredited institutions can apply now. - July 17, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Cleveland Campus Offers New Facility Maintenance Diploma Program
New program now enrolling - July 13, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Greenspoint Campus Offers New Paralegal Associate Degree Program
New program now enrolling - July 12, 2018 - Remington College
Remington College Mobile Campus Offers New Nail Technician Diploma Program
Remington College Mobile Campus is expanding its offerings to students with its new Nail Technician Diploma Program. Enrollment is now open and classes start soon. This program combines practical application of techniques in a salon-like setting with classroom instruction. Topics include: ·... - July 11, 2018 - Remington College
Nouveau Contour USA Conference Returns to Inspire, Train & Expand Your Career in Permanent Makeup for a Second Year
As leaders in permanent makeup training, devices and products, Nouveau Contour USA will return for their second annual two-day event providing the finest and most advanced education in the permanent makeup field to date. An additional course in VIP training will also be offered to PMU professionals. - January 14, 2018 - Nouveau Contour USA
EI, School of Professional Make-Up Open House Event Promises Inspiration to Future Makeup Artists
Elegance International (EI) will be holding their popular Open House Event on December 9, 2017 and promises to inspire many makeup artist hopefuls. El is in the heart of Los Angeles, where many have come to fulfill their makeup dreams in the world of entertainment, film, fashion, and theater, and... - December 05, 2017 - EI, School of Professional Makeup
Celebrity Hair Stylist/Makeup Artist "The Renowned' Charles Gregory Launches Cosmetic Line Charles Gregory Cosmetics in Atlanta Georgia
Charles Gregory launches his long anticipated full line of cosmetics in his Atlanta Blow Dry & Beauty Bar in Midtown Atlanta. His new makeup line includes every thing from sheer liquid foundations to fabulous shimmers and glitters of all colors for holiday glamour. - November 26, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
Crown Cutz Academy Holds Ribbon-Cutting to Celebrate Opening at New Location Within Community
Crown Cutz Academy locates the region's only barber school in a 90-mile radius, in a neighborhood building that has been vacant and a community eyesore for many years. - May 22, 2017 - Crown Cutz Academy
Charles Gregory Famous Hair Stylist Honored by Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show February 11, 2017 in Atlanta GA
World Renowned Hair Guru Charles Gregory is honored by the Largest Ethnic Beauty Show in U.S., Bronner Brothers International Beauty Show, February 11, 2017. Mr. Gregory is a world class educator, having educated for Softsheen/Mizani, Nirobi, and Bronner Brothers Product Companies as Artistic Director, and has train hairstylists in the U.S. and abroad. - January 31, 2017 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
EI Open House Event Promises Inspiration to Future Makeup Artists
EI will be holding their popular Open House Event on December 10, 2016 and promises to inspire many makeup artist hopefuls. Their Open House Events are almost performances in themselves with makeup demonstrations, refreshments, a tour of the school, and detailed information on a promising new... - December 01, 2016 - EI, School of Professional Makeup
Cosmetology-License.com Ranks Top Beauty Academies That Offer Exceptional Value and a Premier Education Experience
Cosmetology-License.com, the beauty and wellness industry’s go-to resource for information on education and licensing for cosmetologists and nail technicians, has recently completed an ambitious project that involved ranking the top cosmetology programs in each state. Programs were ranked... - October 13, 2016 - Cosmetology License
Premier Toronto Makeup School Announces Comprehensive Part Time Program
The School of Professional Makeup Ltd., one of Canada’s leading makeup schools, has announced a new, revamped comprehensive Saturday makeup program. The program encompasses 18 years of core makeup curriculum development, condensed into a part time Saturday makeup course. Students benefit... - October 02, 2016 - The School of Professional Makeup Ltd
Famous Hair Stylist Charles Gregory Opens Chic Trendy Dry Bar in Midtown/Atlanta
Famous Hair Stylist/Makeup Artist Charles Gregory has coiffed award winning stars such as Halle Berry, Octavia Spencer, Viola Davis, Taraji Henson, Kathy Bates and more. Opens lavish new boutique styled Dry Bar in prestigious trendy Midtown Atlanta Georgia, on the famous Peachtree Street. - August 17, 2016 - Charles Gregory Blow Dry & Beauty Bar
The Skin Games... Have Chosen Rejuvee's President & Founder Dr. Bojana Matovski as One of Their Judges for the Upcoming Competition
Skincare professionals come join the games and compete against your peers. - August 02, 2016 - Rejuvee
EI Professional Makeup School Relocates to New Facility in Hollywood; How It Will Affect Movies in the Future
In an effort to ensure that there are enough skilled professional makeup artists to go around, EI has relocated and revamped their school accordingly. The new facility boasts approximately 20,000 square feet of space that includes larger work areas, additional restrooms, student lounge and a cafe. - June 13, 2016 - EI, School of Professional Makeup
Paco Rollins Scheduled to Visit ATA Tattoo School - Salem
ATA Tattoo School LLC – Salem is pleased to announce that Paco Rollins of Vashon, Washington is visiting the school on Thursday, February 4, 2016. - February 02, 2016 - ATA Tattoo School LLC - Salem
ATA Tattoo School LLC – Salem Announces Grand Opening
ATA Tattoo School LLC – Salem announces the grand opening of their Oregon Certified training facility. Beginning in January, students can enroll in an intense 13 week program of theory and practical training. - December 11, 2015 - ATA Tattoo School LLC - Salem
Australasian College Broadway Offers Promising Make-Up Artist Careers
Whether it’s to work with stars, pursue a specific field of interest, or run one’s own beauty business, industry aspirants can now expand their knowledge of make-up artistry by earning a CUF50407 Diploma of Specialist Make-up Services under the esteemed Australasian College Broadway. - July 14, 2015 - The Australasian College Broadway
Team Rejuvee™ - Introducing RF Technology Information & Training in Spanish
Institute Rejuvee™ announced several additions to their faculty, including instructors who are conducting RF Technology in Spanish. - May 28, 2015 - Rejuvee
Erie 2 BOCES Educators Advocate on Capitol Hill for Career and Technical Education Support
Meet with lawmakers to enlighten validity of CTE programs. - May 07, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Erie 2 BOCES Announces New New York State Teachers’ Retirement System Video Conferencing Center
LoGuidice Educational Center in Fredonia, NY to house latest facility - April 17, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Lueur Dorèe San Francisco Bay Area Boutique Now Offers Hands on Training on Eyelash Extensions, Eyebrow Extensions, Threading, Airbrush Tanning and Distributors Program
Lueur Dorèe Announces certified trainers/Distributors to their list of services. - April 16, 2015 - Lueur Doree
Erie 2 BOCES Carrier Culinary Students Place First in State ProStart® Competition
Moving on to national competition in Anaheim, California - April 12, 2015 - Erie 2 Chatauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES
Park West Barber School Offers Free Haircuts to K-12 Honor Roll Students
Leading Barber School’s “Rewarding Kids For Excellence” Initiative Awards Local Students Saturday, April 11 - April 09, 2015 - Park West Barber School