Recent Headlines
Tomorrow Fund Raises $1.04B to Acquire Cash Flowing Oil and Gas Companies
Tomorrow Fund, an ESG-focused, oil and gas private equity firm, has announced that it has raised $1.04 billion so far for its inaugural fund, making a significant stride towards its $5.25 billion target. The firm is known for its unique strategy of acquiring underperforming oil and gas assets, then adding value through various methods such as remediation of inefficiencies and process improvement. The firm will continue its fundraising activities, and is excited to enact positive change. - June 09, 2023 - Tomorrow Fund
Air Lift Technology Revitalizes Marginal and Shallow Oil Wells
Air Lift Technology is an economically efficient, patented, pneumatic, down hole pump that is revitalizing the shallow oil well industry. ALT's pneumatic pump runs continuously 24/7 with no time clocks and can be installed with only a winch truck. The Air Lift Technology pump system's ease of installation allows for ease of transfer between wells making it a perfect exploratory tool. - May 11, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
Air Powered Oil Well Pump Replaces Pump Jacks
Air-powered oil well pump system with no moving parts above ground, virtually maintenance-free. No pump jacks, no work-overs needed any more. Air pumps work with wells having holes in the casing, preventing normal pumping. - April 21, 2023 - Air Lift Technology
S&P Global Names Locus Bio-Energy Solutions One of the Rising Stars in the Oilfield with Emerging Technology for Shale Production Boost
Texas-based startup and its SUSTAIN® biosurfactants are generating more oil industry buzz as finalists in two categories for the prestigious S&P Global Energy Awards. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Recognized as Best Sustainability Company in North American Energy Sector
Oil innovation company was awarded the honor by the 2021 World Finance Energy Awards for its bio-based surfactants that boost production rates and slow declines, while helping operators meet ESG goals. - December 10, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Low-Carbon, Low-Cost Barrels of Oil: Exclusive Partnership Expands ESG-Friendly Well Treatments Across the Williston Basin
Creedence Energy Services and Locus Bio-Energy Solutions ink distributorship agreement for use of biosurfactant technology after Bakken trials show up to 70% higher production in declining wells. - December 02, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SUSTAIN Biosurfactants Named Best Completion Technology Finalist for World Oil Awards 2021
SUSTAIN™ biosurfactants, the 100%-renewable treatments from Locus Bio-Energy Solutions (Locus BE) that double initial production, have been deemed a best completion technology finalist in the World Oil Awards 2021. The carbon-neutral green technology shows promise in reviving the U.S. shale market by doubling initial oil production and slowing declines in unconventional wells. - September 12, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SPE Recognizes Locus Bio-Energy Solutions’ Amir Mahmoudkhani for Outstanding Technical Contributions to Oilfield Operations
Dr. Mahmoudkhani received the SPE Regional Production and Operations award from the Society of Petroleum Engineers-Gulf Coast Section (SPE-GCS). - August 13, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
ND Industrial Commission Approves Grant to Trial Green Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Treatments
Creedence Energy Services, in partnership with Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, will utilize funding from the Oil and Gas Research Program to trial ESG-friendly biosurfactants. - February 05, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
World Finance Names Locus Bio-Energy Best Upstream Solutions Company Driving Economic Growth in Oil & Gas
Oil innovation company chosen as North American winner for biosurfactant solutions that improve financial stability and sustainability. - January 09, 2021 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Biosurfactants Highlighted as a Top Technology in S&P Global Energy Awards
As operators search for new oilfield chemistries, S&P Global Platts is recognizing biosurfactants as a top green technology that can improve sustainability, increase profitability of current well operations and minimize new drilling. The solutions were developed by Locus Bio-Energy Solutions® (Locus BE), which has been named a finalist in the 2020 S&P Global Energy Awards for two categories: “Rising Star Company” and “Emerging Technology of the Year.” - November 25, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
SUSTAIN Biosurfactant Technology Revives U.S. Shale by Boosting Initial Completion Oil Production
SUSTAIN is the newest addition to Locus BE’s portfolio of award-winning biosurfactant solutions for upstream oil applications, which have received global recognition for their ability to maximize production, cut costs and help operators do more with less. - October 27, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Receives ISO 9001 Accreditation for Biosurfactant Production Process
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions™ (Locus BE) has received ISO 9001 accreditation for the proprietary fermentation processes used to produce its award-winning biosurfactants for oilfield applications. - September 05, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Texas RRC Approves 10-Year Oil Tax Credit for Use of Green EOR Technology
Leases can receive a 50% Severance tax break and production increase worth millions through use of AssurEOR biosurfactant treatments - May 13, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Expansion Gives Permian Basin Operators Access to Cost-Saving Solutions
Oil innovation company doubles facility capacity for award-winning, customized biosurfactants that maximize revenue and sustainability. - April 18, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Locus Bio-Energy Solutions Expands Resources for ESG and Production Challenges in Appalachian Basin
Oil innovation startup, Locus Bio-Energy Solutions, grows operations and team to provide expanded access to biosurfactant treatments that maintain financial stability and sustainability. - April 15, 2020 - Locus Bio-Energy Solutions
Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS
Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water
Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day
DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water
New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs
Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports
E-T Energy Limited Announces Financial Status Update
E-T Energy Ltd. ("ETEL" or the "Company") today announces that its inability to finance its administrative and operational activities has led to the resignation of all the members of the Board of Directors except for Dr. Bruce McGee, effective immediately. Furthermore, the... - April 06, 2017 - E-T Energy Limited
Zyrox Mining International Acquires Texas Oil & Gas Assets & Plans Warrant Issuance
Zyrox Minining International (OTC Symbol: ZYRX) has announced the acquisition of new oil and gas assets, along with a warrant issuance for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has replaced old management. - January 06, 2017 - Zyrox Mining International Inc
Baron Energy Inc. Joins with Envestor First, LLC to Accelerate Acquisitions in South Texas
Baron Energy Inc. (Pink Sheets: BROE), an independent crude oil and natural gas company based in San Marcos, Texas, has joined with Envestor First, LLC, Houston, Texas, to assist with business development activities including joint venture partners, additional funding to accelerate growth plans, and investor relations. - November 03, 2016 - Baron Energy Inc.
GGP’s Water-Tek® Wins 2015 ICIS Innovation Award
Advanced technology awarded Best Benefit to the Environment and Sustainability - October 29, 2015 - Global Green Products
Dr Amy Lehman to Address “DRC’s High Risk, High Reward Moment” at iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in September
"This is a very high risk, potentially high reward moment for the DRC,” says Dr Amy G. Lehman, founder and CEO of the Lake Tanganyika Floating Health Clinic (LTFHC), about the effects of the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the country. During the upcoming iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum... - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Preparing the Way for Sector Taking Off: from Infrastructure to Environment
Infrastructural and environmental challenges and concerns in the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be discussed and addressed during the upcoming of iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s... - August 07, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Sponsor Perenco Rep Says "Win-Win Partnership" with DRC Government Essential in Oil & Gas Business
Perenco Rep and Mioc General Manager Reza Mered says the company’s “win-win” partnership that it maintains with the DRC government is essential to achieve set growth targets, adding “in particular the implementation of a serene business climate and a solid and modern legal framework in respect to the commitments of the State, which guarantees stability. - July 11, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Returns to Kinshasa as the World Takes Note of Country’s Untapped Oil Potential
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, HE Matata Ponyo Mapon, and the Minister of Hydrocarbons, HE Crispin Atama Tabe, are heading up the high-level iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum taking place in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. “The DRC is on the brink of an exciting... - June 14, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum
Opportunities in Iraq's Oil and Gas Industry Discussed at Iraq Energy 2013/14 in Abu Dhabi Next Week
The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/2014: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi’s Sofitel... - May 18, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Iraq Future Energy: Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development to Deliver Keynote
The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24... - April 24, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Tundra Gas Seeking Role in Japanese Methane Hydrates Venture
Tundra Gas Inc has begun exploratory talks to participate in the world’s first commercial offshore methane hydrate mining (some energy firms refer to methane hydrate extraction as “mining” because the substance is a solid deposit underground) venture. Methane Hydrate will be... - March 16, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Karim Al Luaibi to Speak at Iraq Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi
The Iraqi Minister of Oil, His Excellency Abdul Karim Al Luaibi, will be the headline speaker at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Opportunities for UAE-Iraq Cooperation conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. This event, organized by The Energy Exchange and co-hosted by The Iraqi Business Council... - March 10, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14
Tundra Gas Open to North Slope Venture
Tundra Gas Inc keen to exploit proven methane hydrate deposits in Alaska's North Slope. - March 09, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
Tundra Gas to Test Quake-Resistant Rigs
Tundra Gas Inc is ready to begin trials of earthquake-resistant gas rigs in Qinghai Province, China. - March 02, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc
Oklahoma Company Receives National Recognition
Edmond based TEEMCO, a national environmental consulting & professional engineering firm has been selected as a finalist for annual awards by the industry’s Oil & Gas Awards. - January 30, 2013 - TEEMCO
SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry
SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow
Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider
Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services
UBK Resources Co. Announces Agreement to Merge with UBK Resources S.R.L. Bolivia
Two companies have entered into a Share Exchange agreement. Together, the merged company will explore and develop natural resources in Bolivia. - October 07, 2011 - UBK Resources Co.
Tundra Gas Safely Evacuates Tokyo Head Office
Tundra Gas Inc has evacuated its Tokyo head office and shifted its Japan-based staff to temporary facilities in nearby Yokohama. Telephone numbers and internet resources have been redirected to new offices. “We are fortunate to report none of our colleagues have been harmed by recent events,... - March 18, 2011 - Tundra Gas Inc
Oil and Gas Industry Veteran Michael McGhan Joins Freestone Resources as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer
Freestone Resources, Inc. /quotes/comstock/11k!fsnr (FSNR 0.25, +0.03, +11.11%) is pleased to announce that Michael McGhan has officially joined the Company as the Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGhan will serve in this capacity in order to provide his knowledge and expertise... - March 04, 2010 - Freestone Resources, Inc.
Pacific Sunset Resources Inc Names Ryan Colgrove as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Today Pacific Sunset Resources Inc., a privately held Nevada Incorporation, announced that they have named Ryan Colgrove, as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective immediately. Founders of the company publicly announced and declared the acceptance to the media on December 21, 2009. - December 29, 2009 - Pacific Sunset Resources, Inc.
Jeff Rand and Wave Energy Acquire Leases at Fandango Field in Zapata County, Texas
Wave Energy president Jeff Rand announced recently that the company has acquired leases at the Fandango Field in Zapata County, Texas, with drilling expected to begin soon on the DeGarza Wells that will cover the Wilcox trend. - August 29, 2009 - Wave Energy Corporation
Gary Dolberry Oil and Gas Completes Remedial Work Over at Meredith Ranch Boulder #1
Gary Dolberry of Dolberry Oil and Gas announced today the successful completion of a remedial work over in its well in Meredith Ranch Boulder #1. - June 02, 2008 - Dolberry Oil and Gas
ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands
ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville
ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial... - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split
The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards
ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah,... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS
ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips