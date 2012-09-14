PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Improving the Public Perception of Fracking Using DW Liquid ROS Regardless of individual opinion on the matter, there is a public perception that fracking contaminates drinking water. What is the most cost-effective method of combating that belief? - September 22, 2017 - Disinfect Water

Stripper Wells Go from 1 BBL to 15 BBL Per Day DW Liquid ROS is a new technology that uses reactive oxygen species (ROS) to form a strong oxidizing agent that quickly reacts with hydrogen sulfide, iron sulfide, biofilm, and bacteria. It is also very effective as an emulsion breaker and micro-flocculent in the treatment of produced water. It can be used to destabilize paraffin and asphaltenes. - September 21, 2017 - Disinfect Water

New Pipe Support Barrier Reduces Corrosion and Installation Costs Lift-Off Pipe Supports, a Lake Charles, Louisiana Company, has recently successfully designed, manufactured and installed their new "LOR" range of pipe supports with excellent results (according to the installers and pipeline company owners). - July 14, 2017 - Lift-Off Pipe Supports

E-T Energy Limited Announces Financial Status Update E-T Energy Ltd. ("ETEL" or the "Company") today announces that its inability to finance its administrative and operational activities has led to the resignation of all the members of the Board of Directors except for Dr. Bruce McGee, effective immediately. Furthermore, the exclusive... - April 06, 2017 - E-T Energy Limited

Zyrox Mining International Acquires Texas Oil & Gas Assets & Plans Warrant Issuance Zyrox Minining International (OTC Symbol: ZYRX) has announced the acquisition of new oil and gas assets, along with a warrant issuance for existing shareholders. The Board of Directors has replaced old management. - January 06, 2017 - Zyrox Mining International Inc

Baron Energy Inc. Joins with Envestor First, LLC to Accelerate Acquisitions in South Texas Baron Energy Inc. (Pink Sheets: BROE), an independent crude oil and natural gas company based in San Marcos, Texas, has joined with Envestor First, LLC, Houston, Texas, to assist with business development activities including joint venture partners, additional funding to accelerate growth plans, and investor relations. - November 03, 2016 - Baron Energy Inc.

GGP’s Water-Tek® Wins 2015 ICIS Innovation Award Advanced technology awarded Best Benefit to the Environment and Sustainability - October 29, 2015 - Global Green Products

Dr Amy Lehman to Address “DRC’s High Risk, High Reward Moment” at iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in September "This is a very high risk, potentially high reward moment for the DRC,” says Dr Amy G. Lehman, founder and CEO of the Lake Tanganyika Floating Health Clinic (LTFHC), about the effects of the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the country. During the upcoming iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in... - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Preparing the Way for Sector Taking Off: from Infrastructure to Environment Infrastructural and environmental challenges and concerns in the burgeoning oil and gas industry in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will be discussed and addressed during the upcoming of iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Minister... - August 07, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Sponsor Perenco Rep Says "Win-Win Partnership" with DRC Government Essential in Oil & Gas Business Perenco Rep and Mioc General Manager Reza Mered says the company’s “win-win” partnership that it maintains with the DRC government is essential to achieve set growth targets, adding “in particular the implementation of a serene business climate and a solid and modern legal framework in respect to the commitments of the State, which guarantees stability. - July 11, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum Returns to Kinshasa as the World Takes Note of Country’s Untapped Oil Potential The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Prime Minister, HE Matata Ponyo Mapon, and the Minister of Hydrocarbons, HE Crispin Atama Tabe, are heading up the high-level iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum taking place in Kinshasa from 10-11 September. “The DRC is on the brink of an exciting breakthrough... - June 14, 2014 - iPAD DRC Oil & Gas Forum

Opportunities in Iraq's Oil and Gas Industry Discussed at Iraq Energy 2013/14 in Abu Dhabi Next Week The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mabarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/2014: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi’s Sofitel Hotel... - May 18, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Iraq Future Energy: Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development to Deliver Keynote The UAE Minister of Culture, Youth and Community Development, H.H. Sheikh Nahayan bin Mubarak Al Nahayan, will deliver the opening keynote address at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Business and Investment Opportunities in Iraq’s Oil and Gas Sectors conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. Iraq... - April 24, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Tundra Gas Seeking Role in Japanese Methane Hydrates Venture Tundra Gas Inc has begun exploratory talks to participate in the world’s first commercial offshore methane hydrate mining (some energy firms refer to methane hydrate extraction as “mining” because the substance is a solid deposit underground) venture. Methane Hydrate will be recovered... - March 16, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Iraqi Oil Minister Abdul Karim Al Luaibi to Speak at Iraq Energy Conference in Abu Dhabi The Iraqi Minister of Oil, His Excellency Abdul Karim Al Luaibi, will be the headline speaker at the upcoming Iraq Energy 2013/14: Opportunities for UAE-Iraq Cooperation conference in Abu Dhabi from 22-24 May. This event, organized by The Energy Exchange and co-hosted by The Iraqi Business Council Abu... - March 10, 2013 - Iraq Energy 2013/14

Tundra Gas Open to North Slope Venture Tundra Gas Inc keen to exploit proven methane hydrate deposits in Alaska's North Slope. - March 09, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Tundra Gas to Test Quake-Resistant Rigs Tundra Gas Inc is ready to begin trials of earthquake-resistant gas rigs in Qinghai Province, China. - March 02, 2013 - Tundra Gas Inc

Oklahoma Company Receives National Recognition Edmond based TEEMCO, a national environmental consulting & professional engineering firm has been selected as a finalist for annual awards by the industry’s Oil & Gas Awards. - January 30, 2013 - TEEMCO

SigmaFlow Announces Global Partnership with Wipro to Bring Best-in-Class "Well Delivery Solution" for the Oil and Gas Industry SigmaFlow today announced its partnership with Wipro Technologies, the Global Information Technology, Consulting and Outsourcing business of Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT) to deliver the Oil and Gas industry’s most comprehensive ‘Well Delivery’ Solution for Upstream Exploration and Production... - November 26, 2012 - Sigmaflow

Fabric Structures and Storage Solutions- Top 5 Things to Consider Industry expert and General Manager of "Cameron Construction Services Ltd.," Tim Nash, offers his insight as to what the most important factors are when choosing the proper structure for your building needs and requirements. - August 24, 2012 - Cameron Construction Services

UBK Resources Co. Announces Agreement to Merge with UBK Resources S.R.L. Bolivia Two companies have entered into a Share Exchange agreement. Together, the merged company will explore and develop natural resources in Bolivia. - October 07, 2011 - UBK Resources Co.

Tundra Gas Safely Evacuates Tokyo Head Office Tundra Gas Inc has evacuated its Tokyo head office and shifted its Japan-based staff to temporary facilities in nearby Yokohama. Telephone numbers and internet resources have been redirected to new offices. “We are fortunate to report none of our colleagues have been harmed by recent events, although... - March 18, 2011 - Tundra Gas Inc

Oil and Gas Industry Veteran Michael McGhan Joins Freestone Resources as Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer Freestone Resources, Inc. /quotes/comstock/11k!fsnr (FSNR 0.25, +0.03, +11.11%) is pleased to announce that Michael McGhan has officially joined the Company as the Special Advisor to the Chief Executive Officer. Mr. McGhan will serve in this capacity in order to provide his knowledge and expertise which... - March 04, 2010 - Freestone Resources, Inc.

Pacific Sunset Resources Inc Names Ryan Colgrove as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Today Pacific Sunset Resources Inc., a privately held Nevada Incorporation, announced that they have named Ryan Colgrove, as Chief Executive Officer of the company effective immediately. Founders of the company publicly announced and declared the acceptance to the media on December 21, 2009. “I... - December 29, 2009 - Pacific Sunset Resources, Inc.

Jeff Rand and Wave Energy Acquire Leases at Fandango Field in Zapata County, Texas Wave Energy president Jeff Rand announced recently that the company has acquired leases at the Fandango Field in Zapata County, Texas, with drilling expected to begin soon on the DeGarza Wells that will cover the Wilcox trend. - August 29, 2009 - Wave Energy Corporation

Gary Dolberry Oil and Gas Completes Remedial Work Over at Meredith Ranch Boulder #1 Gary Dolberry of Dolberry Oil and Gas announced today the successful completion of a remedial work over in its well in Meredith Ranch Boulder #1. - June 02, 2008 - Dolberry Oil and Gas

ConocoPhillips and Essent Energie B.V. to Study Feasibility of LNG Terminal in the Netherlands ConocoPhillips [COP: NYSE] and Essent Energie B.V. have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to study the feasibility of developing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Netherlands. The companies have identified a potential project site at the Port of Eemshaven and have executed... - June 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Mitsubishi Enter Into a Joint Development Agreement for LNG Import Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has entered into a Joint Development Agreement with Mitsubishi Corporation's wholly owned subsidiary, Sound Energy Solutions (SES), to formally join in the development of a proposed liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal in the Port of Long Beach,... - May 17, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Museum Plans For Ponca City and Bartlesville ConocoPhillips announced plans today to build museums in Bartlesville and Ponca City to commemorate the history of its Oklahoma heritage. The company will provide up to $5 million each for the new facilities, which are expected to be completed by May 2007, as part of Oklahoma’s centennial celebration. - May 13, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Bechtel Corp. Announce Heads of Agreement for Delayed Coking Collaboration ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] and Bechtel Corp. today announced a Heads of Agreement (HOA) for a worldwide collaboration to facilitate the licensing and marketing of ConocoPhillips' proprietary ThruPlus® delayed coking technology. Under the HOA, Bechtel will provide engineering services support for... - April 18, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Increases Quarterly Dividend By 24 Percent And Announces 2-for-1 Stock Split The board of directors of ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today declared a quarterly dividend of 62 cents per share, payable June 1, 2005, to stockholders of record as of May 16, 2005. This represents a 24 percent increase in the dividend rate for the company’s common stock over the previous quarter’s... - April 07, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Launches Tri-branded Gasoline Cards ConocoPhillips today announced the launch of its new tri-branded proprietary personal and commercial gasoline credit cards. ConocoPhillips’ proprietary cardholders now have the ability to use one card at nearly 13,000 Phillips 66®, Conoco® and 76™ branded stations across the United... - March 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Signs a Production Sharing Contract For Appraisal and Development Offshore Sabah, Malaysia ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that a PETRONAS Carigali-ConocoPhillips joint venture has signed a Production Sharing Contract with PETRONAS, the Malaysian national oil company, for the appraisal and development of the Kebabangan oil field, in waters off the northwest coast of Sabah, Malaysia. The... - March 02, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips and Duke Energy to Restructure Ownership of DEFS ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has agreed with Duke Energy to restructure the companies’ ownership of Duke Energy Field Services, LLC (DEFS). The restructuring is expected to close in the second quarter of 2005, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. ConocoPhillips is... - February 24, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Director Retires ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that David L. Boren has elected to retire from the company’s board of directors. Boren has served on the board since 1994. His resignation is effective immediately. “In order to focus my time and energy on my work at the University of Oklahoma... - February 15, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Announces Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Dividend ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] announced today that it plans to repurchase up to $1 billion of the company's common stock over a period of up to two years. Consistent with previous guidance, the company will use the program as a means of offsetting dilution to existing shareholders from the company's stock-based... - February 04, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Submits Application for New Offshore LNG Terminal ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] today announced that it has submitted an application to the United States Coast Guard for the construction of a new offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) regasification facility offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. The proposed Beacon Port Clean Energy Terminal is planned to be located... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips to Hold Fourth-Quarter Conference Call Wednesday, January 26 ConocoPhillips [NYSE:COP] will release its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, January 26, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern. The news release will be issued through Business Wire. A follow-up conference call with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Mulva and Investor Relations General Manager Clayton Reasor... - January 19, 2005 - ConocoPhillips