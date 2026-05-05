Recent Headlines
DRC Ministry of Mines Continues Its Partnership with DRC Mining Week
The annual DRC Mining Week mining expo and exhibition that celebrated its 20th edition last year returns to the Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel in Lubumbashi from 17 to 19 June. - May 05, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Africa's Largest Copper and Cobalt Hub, Setting the Stage for Strategic Growth
The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining... - March 27, 2026 - DRC Mining Week
Newly Re-Elected Haut-Katanga Governor Jacques Kyabula Katwe to Speak at DRC Mining Week in June
The newly re-elected governor of Haut-Katanga, Jacques Kyabula Katwe, will deliver the welcome address at DRC Mining Week on 12 June. - May 30, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Focuses on Sustainability Win-Win for Mining Houses and Local Communities
DRC Mining Week returns to Lubumbashi in the heart of the Copperbelt in June with a bold, comprehensive and dedicated programme focusing on “Prioritising sustainable mining operations and local transformation in the DRC.” The event has already confirmed the presence and support of an... - May 05, 2024 - DRC Mining Week
Business in the DRC is Booming for South African Mining Exporters as They Return to DRC Mining Week
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) will host a South African pavilion at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi for the fifth time from 14–16 June this year. The South African delegation will comprise companies providing the latest mining technologies,... - April 13, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Building on Triumphant Return Last Year with an Even Bigger 2023 Edition
Last year’s triumphant, long-awaited homecoming of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference was an overwhelming, record-breaking success, confirming the event’s status as a trusted, indispensable member of the country’s mining community and thé meeting place for mining... - February 06, 2023 - DRC Mining Week
Strong, Specialised South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in June
South Africa’s Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) is hosting a South African pavilion at the upcoming DRC Mining Week, taking place in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June. The delegation comprises 20 South African firms that specialise in the latest mining technologies,... - May 22, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community Prepares for Big Bash in Lubumbashi in June as DRC Mining Week Returns
It’s official, DRC Mining Week is back in Lubumbashi from 1–3 June, and to say that the industry is excited about its homecoming is an understatement. This long-running, award-winning and flagship expo and conference returns to the heart of the Copperbelt and the bustling mining hub of the DRC to celebrate the region’s unlimited resilience, successes and opportunities. - April 14, 2022 - DRC Mining Week
NuFortune Group and Digital Metal Exchange (DMX) Have Announced a Digital Commodity Forward Sale Agreement for Two NuFortune Gold Mines
Digital Metal Exchange (DMX) has created 440 digital commodity tokens representing 44,000 oz. of gold (nearly USD 88 million at today’s spot price) discounted by 14 to 18%, for gold from NuFortune’s Radio Mine and Lindsay’s Mine, located in Western Australia. The pre-sale of the... - July 18, 2021 - Digital Metal Exchange
DRC Mining Week Online to Welcome Mining Minister Kalambayi and UK Trade Envoy Lord Popat
The upcoming DRC Mining Week Online’s opening session on 14 June will feature a keynote address by the country’s mining minister, H.E. Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and enjoys official presidential support. - June 09, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Online in June: the Digital Drawcard to Keep You Connected and Informed
The organisers of DRC Mining Week Online have confirmed the exciting line-up and discussions for their latest, interactive digital event taking place from 14-15 June. - May 28, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Returning to Lubumbashi: DRC Mining Week is "Embracing the Recovery"
The organisers of the annual DRC Mining Week expo and conference this week confirmed that the next live, in-person edition of this flagship industry event in Africa’s most exciting mining destination, will return to Lubumbashi from 5-6 October this year. - March 07, 2021 - DRC Mining Week
Wide Industry Support as DRC Mining Week is Moved to June 2021
The long running DRC Mining Week expo and conference which was to take place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October this year, has been moved to 15-17 June 2021. - July 08, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Barrick and Standard Bank Among Leading Firms to Support Digital DRC Mining Week Next Week
Global mining giant Barrick, leading sector banker Standard Bank and mining services specialist Fraser Alexander are amongst the mining industry’s who’s who that have pledged their support for the upcoming Digital DRC Mining Week that is taking place from 17-19 June. Other session... - June 12, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launches Free Digital Conference and Webinar Series from May to September
The organisers of the DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference have launched an exciting digital conference as well as a series of topical webinars. The 16th edition of the Lubumbashi event was due to take place from 17-19 June but was recently postponed to 7-9 October 2020 due to the COVID-19... - May 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Clarion Events Africa Moves DRC Mining Week to October
DRC Mining Week will now run from 7-9 October 2020 at The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC. - April 09, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Bigger-Than-Ever DRC Mining Week Will Focus on Battery Metals, Finance and Junior Mining
The Honourable Prof Willy Kitobo Samsoni, DRC’s Minister of Mines will address the opening session of this year’s DRC Mining Week exhibition and conference, taking place in Lubumbashi from 7-9 October. This will be the 16th edition of the event, which has grown substantially over the... - February 27, 2020 - DRC Mining Week
Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future
Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week
More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination"
The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week
The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June
“The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week
FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
“Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI
The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts”
“I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June
DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week
South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector
The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest"
The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All"
“Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction
The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi
Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June
The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June
Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June
The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
ANDalyze Inc. Appoints Ron van Os as Chief Executive Officer
Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze
DRC Mining Week: "We Believe in This Sector and in This Country"
“There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region. She continues:... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week
DRC Mining Week Launched After Hugely Successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week in October
The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year. “Thanks to the support of the DRC mining... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week
Randgold Resources and Tenke Fungurume Big Winners at this Year’s DRC Mining Industry Awards at iPAD DRC
Randgold Resources Limited CEO Dr Mark Bristow was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a sold-out gala dinner ceremony on Thursday evening in Kinshasa. - October 18, 2015 - iPAD DRC
Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off
Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards
Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources and Tenke Fungurume are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 15 October in Kinshasa. The awards will take place for the second time and celebrate the top people and projects in the sector. - October 09, 2015 - iPAD DRC
iPAD DRC Diamond Sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Says "This is the Best Time for Mines to Invest and Seek Operational Efficiencies to Remain Competitive"
Mr. Louis Watum, Managing Director, Ivanhoe Mines DRC, says "Now is the time to invest and to look for ways to improve our respective operational efficiencies in order to stay competitive.” - September 30, 2015 - iPAD DRC
Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference
The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
DRC Mining Community Embraces the DRC Mining Industry Awards in Kinshasa
The mining industry in DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at a high-level gala dinner during the iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on Wednesday, 15 October in Kinshasa. Impressive industry support The... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC
October is iPAD Month in DRC as Mining Community Gathers in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi
October is iPAD* month in DRC and this year will once again see the return of the 11th edition of iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa from 15-16 October, followed by the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. *iPAD = Infrastructure Partnerships for... - August 21, 2015 - iPAD DRC
"Let’s Work Together to Fix the Power" - Tiger Resources' Message at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa in October
“My message at the upcoming iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa in October is: 'Let’s work together to fix the power',” says Charles Carron Brown, COO of Tiger Resources’ Kipoi Mine. Electrical power is the number one challenge facing the country’s... - August 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC
CBM-TEC Here to Stay – Says Zambian Mining Expo Director
"Sponsoring the Zambian Mining Woman of the Year and Mining Personality of the Year at the Chamber of Mines of Zambia’s inaugural awards we are showing that CBM-TEC is here to stay and part of this country’s mining growth and future,” so says Nicole Smith, event director of... - July 09, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference
Zambian Association of Manufacturers to Showcase Huge Opportunities for Local Manufacturers in Mining Sector at CBM-TEC
“With Zambian mining companies buying up to 1.7-billion dollars’ worth of manufactured imports annually there is clearly a huge opportunity for the local industry,” says Maybin Nsupila, CEO of the Zambian Association of Manufacturers. Mr Nsupila is hosting a workshop for Zambian... - May 01, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference
New Royalty Tax Rate "Sends Out Good Signal" - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo
“We remain convinced that Zambia is an attractive mining destination due to a healthy spirit of engagement between government and the operators,” says Nicole Smith, event director of the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 5-6 May. She was... - April 23, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference
Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference to Welcome Zambian Mining and Trade Ministers in Kitwe in May
The Zambian minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, and the country’s minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, will head up a high-level government delegation at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC), taking place in Kitwe from 5-6 May. - April 19, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference