PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Packed and Sold-Out 15th Edition of DRC Mining Week Shows Industry’s Belief and Excitement in Country’s Mining Future Record attendance of 4900+ at high-level Lubumbashi expo and conference. - July 12, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DTI Pavilion at DRC Mining Week Showcases South African Mining Expertise in Lubumbashi This Week More than 3500 international mining experts and local stakeholders from more than 50 countries are expected to attend DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi this week. - June 19, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Standard Bank Exclusive Diamond Plus Sponsor at DRC Mining Week: "We Remain Excited About DRC as Important Mining Investment Destination" The Standard Bank Group is the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the DRC Mining Week that returns to Lubumbashi from 19-21 June this year. - April 28, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

Global Interest in DRC Mining as France, Germany, South Africa, UK and Zimbabwe Confirm Pavilions at DRC Mining Week The upcoming DRC Mining Week will have more international pavilions than any previous edition. This year’s indoor and outdoor mining expo and conference taking place from 19-21 June in Lubumbashi, will feature specialised sector-focused products, services and technology with country pavilions from... - April 05, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Celebrates 15 Years as Valued Strategic Industry Partner in Lubumbashi in June “The DRC is just too important a jurisdiction from a resource volume and grade quality perspective for any serious player in the global mining sector to ignore,” says Peter von Klemperer, the Head of Mining and Metals at the Standard Bank Group, and the exclusive Diamond Plus sponsor at the... - March 01, 2019 - DRC Mining Week

FBNBank DRC SA Returns as Diamond Sponsor at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June “Our presence at DRC Mining Week is to reinforce our commitment to the industry and assure all stakeholders that FBNBank DRC SA remains a key player in the economic development of DRC.” This is according to Akeem Oladele, MD of FBNBank DRC SA, a returning diamond sponsor of DRC Mining Week,... - May 25, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Announces Official Support for Non-Profit BUMI The non-profit BUMI in Lubumbashi is DRC Mining Week's project of choice as social responsibility outreach programme. Currently BUMI provides global care to 150 children. - April 17, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Focus on New DRC Mining Code: “Demand for Cobalt and Copper Will Override the Financial Impacts” “I believe the demand for cobalt, and copper to a lesser extent, will override the financial impacts of the revised DRC Mining Code,” says Laura Cornish, editor of the mining trade journal Mining Review Africa. She adds: “The electric vehicle and battery markets are growing and require... - March 16, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Gathers Over 3000 Global and Local Mining Experts Again in High-Level Lubumbashi Meeting in June DRC Mining Week, the long-running, flagship mining conference and expo in this mining hub, will return to Lubumbashi from 13-15 June as the mining operators are ready to take their operations to the next level. The event is the largest mining and industrial platform in the DRC, showcasing the vast investment... - January 31, 2018 - DRC Mining Week

South African Presence at DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi Indicates Strong Interest in DRC Mining Sector The South African Capital Equipment Export Council (SACEEC) is bringing a strong delegation of South African suppliers to the DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition, that is taking place in Lubumbashi, from 23-24 June. - June 17, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

World Bank at DRC Mining Week: "Pre-Competitive Geoscience Knowledge Essential to Attract Investor Interest" The World Bank Senior Mining Specialist Francisco Igualada will address DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June on the “Importance of geoscience data and information to ensure a sustainable DRC mining sector.” - June 10, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

AMDC’s Dr Kojo Busia at DRC Mining Week: "the Africa Mining Vision Truly Represents a Win-Win for All" “Enhancing linkages and diversification will be the key message at DRC Mining Week,” says Dr. Kojo Busia, Acting Coordinator, African Minerals Development Centre (AMDC) and keynote speaker in the opening session of the upcoming mining conference and expo in Lubumbashi from 23-24 June. Dr... - April 20, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Returns to Lubumbashi and Broadens Focus to Include New Sectors for Agri, Energy and Construction The award-winning DRC Mining Week conference and exhibition is back in Lubumbashi in June and, while retaining its main focus on mining, will broaden its scope to include a focus on related and complementary sectors such as agriculture, energy and construction. Focus on agri to support diversification “DRC... - March 16, 2017 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Industry Shows Overwhelming Support for DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The attendance at the DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June more than doubled this year with a record number of more than 1500 visitors from 35 countries at the conference and exhibition in the country’s mining hub. Some 94 local and international companies showcased their technology and services... - June 24, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Tenke Fungurume and Ivanhoe Mines Big Winners at DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi Tenke Fungurume was named Mining Company of the Year for the second year in a row at the DRC Mining Industry Awards on Wednesday, while Ivanhoe claimed victory in two categories. The Managing Director of Ivanhoe Mines, Louis Watum, was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award and Ivanhoe also won the Clean Energy Project of the Year. - June 12, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

Large Delegation of South African Suppliers Taking Part in DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi in June The South African Department of Trade and Industry is bringing a large delegation of South African suppliers to the mining and related sectors to the DRC Mining Week expo and conference that is taking place in the DRC mining hub of Lubumbashi from 8-9 June. The DRC Mining Week expo and conference is... - June 02, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week to Celebrate Successes and Focus on Challenges of Mining Sector in Lubumbashi in June Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources, Tenke Fungurume, Randgold and Banro are just some of the mining pioneers in the DRC that have been named as finalists in this year’s coveted DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place on 8 June in Lubumbashi. It is part of the DRC Mining Week expo and conference... - May 27, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Community to Honour Top People and Projects at the Third DRC Mining Industry Awards in Lubumbashi in June The mining industry in the DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at the high-level gala dinner on 8 June, during DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi, DRC. The awards bring together 150 of the industry’s most influential... - May 08, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

ANDalyze Inc. Appoints Ron van Os as Chief Executive Officer Ron van Os, the former Chief Operating Officer at ANDalyze has been chosen by the company’s Board of Directors as its new CEO as of March 31st, 2016. Mr. van Os’s appointment follows the death last year of William Thalheimer, the former CEO. Mr. van Os’s new role will guide the company towards growth and the launch of new products as the company’s heavy metal water testing products gain market share in the water quality industry. - April 15, 2016 - ANDalyze

DRC Mining Week: "We Believe in This Sector and in This Country" “There is no doubt that 2016 is a challenging year for the mining sector and therefore, also for the DRC,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director for the upcoming DRC Mining Week that is taking place in June in Lubumbashi, the heart of DRC’s Katanga mining region. She continues: “The... - April 01, 2016 - DRC Mining Week

DRC Mining Week Launched After Hugely Successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week in October The organisers of the hugely successful iPAD DRC and Katanga Mining Week have announced that the two longstanding mining events in this country are to merge into one strategic show, namely DRC Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 8-9 June next year. “Thanks to the support of the DRC mining community... - December 02, 2015 - DRC Mining Week

Randgold Resources and Tenke Fungurume Big Winners at this Year’s DRC Mining Industry Awards at iPAD DRC Randgold Resources Limited CEO Dr Mark Bristow was honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a sold-out gala dinner ceremony on Thursday evening in Kinshasa. - October 18, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards Ivanhoe Mines, Tiger Resources and Tenke Fungurume are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 15 October in Kinshasa. The awards will take place for the second time and celebrate the top people and projects in the sector. - October 09, 2015 - iPAD DRC

iPAD DRC Diamond Sponsor Ivanhoe Mines Says "This is the Best Time for Mines to Invest and Seek Operational Efficiencies to Remain Competitive" Mr. Louis Watum, Managing Director, Ivanhoe Mines DRC, says "Now is the time to invest and to look for ways to improve our respective operational efficiencies in order to stay competitive.” - September 30, 2015 - iPAD DRC

Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining in... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

DRC Mining Community Embraces the DRC Mining Industry Awards in Kinshasa The mining industry in DRC will once again honour its top industry leaders and projects at the DRC Mining Industry Awards that will take place at a high-level gala dinner during the iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on Wednesday, 15 October in Kinshasa. Impressive industry support The DRC’s... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC

October is iPAD Month in DRC as Mining Community Gathers in Kinshasa and Lubumbashi October is iPAD* month in DRC and this year will once again see the return of the 11th edition of iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa from 15-16 October, followed by the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. *iPAD = Infrastructure Partnerships for African... - August 21, 2015 - iPAD DRC

"Let’s Work Together to Fix the Power" - Tiger Resources' Message at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa in October “My message at the upcoming iPAD DRC Mining and Infrastructure Indaba in Kinshasa in October is: 'Let’s work together to fix the power',” says Charles Carron Brown, COO of Tiger Resources’ Kipoi Mine. Electrical power is the number one challenge facing the country’s mining... - August 08, 2015 - iPAD DRC

CBM-TEC Here to Stay – Says Zambian Mining Expo Director "Sponsoring the Zambian Mining Woman of the Year and Mining Personality of the Year at the Chamber of Mines of Zambia’s inaugural awards we are showing that CBM-TEC is here to stay and part of this country’s mining growth and future,” so says Nicole Smith, event director of the... - July 09, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Association of Manufacturers to Showcase Huge Opportunities for Local Manufacturers in Mining Sector at CBM-TEC “With Zambian mining companies buying up to 1.7-billion dollars’ worth of manufactured imports annually there is clearly a huge opportunity for the local industry,” says Maybin Nsupila, CEO of the Zambian Association of Manufacturers. Mr Nsupila is hosting a workshop for Zambian suppliers... - May 01, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New Royalty Tax Rate "Sends Out Good Signal" - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo “We remain convinced that Zambia is an attractive mining destination due to a healthy spirit of engagement between government and the operators,” says Nicole Smith, event director of the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 5-6 May. She was responding... - April 23, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference to Welcome Zambian Mining and Trade Ministers in Kitwe in May The Zambian minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, and the country’s minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, the Hon. Margaret Mwanakatwe, will head up a high-level government delegation at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC), taking place in Kitwe from 5-6 May. - April 19, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Free, Practical Workshops for Mining Community at Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference in Kitwe in May The free, practical workshops at the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe were so well attended last year that the organisers have doubled the size of the workshop space for this year’s event from 5-6 May. The event will once again gather thousands... - March 20, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia Chamber of Mines Says Copperbelt Trade Expo in May Will Truly Add Value to the Zambian Investment Climate The Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) will once again gather thousands of mining experts and services providers to the industry from 5-6 May in Kitwe, which is the heart of the Zambian Copperbelt. - February 15, 2015 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

DRC Mining Industry Awards Honour Best in Sector at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa Kibali Gold Project was named Mining Company of the Year at the inaugural DRC Mining Industry Awards that took place during a high-level gala dinner at the iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on Wednesday, 22 October in Kinshasa. The awards were organised in collaboration with the DRC Chamber... - October 29, 2014 - iPAD DRC

Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies “Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the upcoming... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Finalists Announced in DRC Mining Industry Awards - Winners to be Named at iPAD DRC in Kinshasa Randgold Resources, Kamoto Copper Company, Tenke Fungurume and MMG are just some of the leading names in mining that have been nominated for the inaugural DRC Mining Industry Awards which will be announced at the gala dinner ceremony during iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba on 22 October in... - October 05, 2014 - iPAD DRC

Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba Celebrates 10 Years of Development and Success “iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba remains the only mining focused event in the DRC and the region, and thanks to the unfailing support and input from the government and the industry, we are celebrating 10 years of networking, development, progress and success,” says event director... - September 04, 2014 - iPAD DRC

DRC Mining Industry Awards to Celebrate Top Companies and Individuals in Mining Sector in October This year’s tenth edition of the annual iPAD DRC Mining & Infrastructure Indaba will see the launch of the DRC Mining Industry Awards during a gala dinner on 22 October at Hotel Memling in Kinshasa. - August 22, 2014 - iPAD DRC

Successful Launch of CBM-TEC Expo in Kitwe in April Put Zambia’s Copperbelt on the Map The hugely successful launch of the Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference (CBM-TEC) in Kitwe from 28-29 April attracted 92 exhibitors, 1600 visitors, 140 conference delegates, including Zambian Vice President Dr Guy Scott and Mining, Energy and Water Development Minister, Hon. Christopher Yaluma. “We... - May 21, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Global Mining Giant Sandvik is Platinum Sponsor for Upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference in Kitwe Next Week Global mining giant Sandvik, platinum sponsors for the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference (CBM-TEC), is currently building a high-tech, multimillion dollar facility in Kitwe, where the event takes place from 28-29 April. The company’s Accounts and Applications Manager - Central... - April 25, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Offers Free Exploration, Production and Processing Sessions in Kitwe in April The upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Zambia’s mining hub Kitwe from 28-29 April is offering free-to-attend sessions on the exhibition floor for all visitors. - March 27, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambian Minister of Mines Christopher Yaluma to Deliver Keynote Address at CBM-TEC Mining Expo at Kitwe on 28 April Zambia’s Minister of Mines, Energy and Water Development, the Hon. Christopher Yaluma, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC that is taking place in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. Organised in association with Electra Mining Africa,... - March 06, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Zambia’s Chamber of Mines Supports CBM-TEC and is Upbeat About Country’s Mining Future The CEO of the Chamber of Mines of Zambia, Mrs Maureen J Dlamini, says there is still a huge potential for green fields operations with high grade copper and other minerals available for exploitation in that country. The Chamber’s President, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of... - February 22, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

CBM-TEC Mining Expo Reaches Out to Zambian Mining Industry with Practical Programme The President of Zambia’s Chamber of Mines, Mr. Emmanuel Mutati, heads up an impressive list of speakers at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia from 28-29 April. The official brochure for the event, which is expected to be attended by 1500 mining... - February 09, 2014 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

New CBM-TEC Mining Expo to Put Zambian Copperbelt on the Map Some 1500 mining experts are expected at the upcoming Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo and Conference or CBM-TEC in Kitwe, Zambia in April next year at an industry event that has been described as long overdue for the region. - December 08, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference

Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference Launch for Specialised Exhibitions and Spintelligent Specialised Exhibitions, organisers of ElectraMining South Africa, and Spintelligent, organisers of the specialist iPAD Series of Mining, Energy & Infrastructure Conferences, have announced the launch of a dedicated mining Industry trade expo and conference in the heart of the Zambian mining region. - July 27, 2013 - Copperbelt Mining Trade Expo & Conference