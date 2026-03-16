Cadman Resources Inc. reports that the Company will engage in a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $240,000. The proceeds of the Flow Through Offering raised will be used for allowable exploration expenditures for the newly announced Maniwaki REE project. The Maniwaki West project is comprised of 24 permits adjacent to recent the REE discoveries by Cavan Ventures Inc. - July 30, 2013 - Cadman Resources Inc