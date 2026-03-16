Recent Headlines
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Continue Mobilising Momentum for DRC’s Industrialisation with New Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the launch of a new, co-located event to this flagship annual gathering in Kolwezi, namely, the DRC Critical Minerals & Industrialisation Forum. “The successful 2025 edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum reaffirmed... - March 16, 2026 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Features Impressive Expert Speakers and Pioneering Projects
The upcoming DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum features an impressive list of expert speakers, senior government representatives and pioneering regional projects as part of the programme line-up. The event is hosted under the theme of “Leveraging foreign interest in critical minerals to boost... - September 18, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: "DRC Ambitious to Transform Its Resources"
According to Prof Jena-Marie Kanda of the University of Lubumbashi, the DRC–Africa Battery Metals Forum has evolved into a vital partnership platform. - September 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Lualaba Governor to Address DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in September in Kolwezi
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have confirmed that H.E. Fifi Masuka Saini, the Governor of Lualaba Province in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will address the event that is taking place from 29 to 20 September in Kolwezi. Governor Masuka Saini will deliver a welcome... - September 02, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Announces Strong Advisory Board for Key Industry Insights
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced the members of this year’s advisory board for the event that is heading for Kolwezi from 29 to 30 September. By driving localisation, beneficiation and industrialisation, the third edition of DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum... - August 17, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Reveals Agenda to "Leverage Foreign Interest in Critical Minerals"
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have revealed the agenda and theme for the third edition of this event that is taking place from 29 to 30 September in Kolwezi. - August 13, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Back with Big Move to Kolwezi in September
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum is moving to Kolwezi and is taking place from 29-30 September 2025. - April 03, 2025 - Battery Metals Forum
Strong Diplomatic Support for DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum in Kinshasa in September
The organisers of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum have announced a list of VIPs that have already confirmed their presence at the event, taking place in Kinshasa from 17–18 September. This includes the ambassadors of several of the DRC’s important trading partners, including the United States, Belgium, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe. - September 13, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
Battery Metals Forum Returns to Kinshasa in September as Demand for Key Minerals and Metals Remains High
Key role players in the battery manufacturing value chain from the private and public sectors are to converge in Kinshasa from 17–18 September for the Battery Metals Forum DRC-Africa. - August 15, 2024 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum Ready for Crucial September Launch
The inaugural edition of the DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum, taking place in Kinshasa from 20–21 September* this year, will contribute to the establishment of an inclusive and equitable battery metals industry, support large-scale sustainable growth, local beneficiation and socio-economic... - July 27, 2023 - Battery Metals Forum
DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum to Provide Much-Needed Strategic Focus for Minerals of the Future
Driven by the demand for batteries and electric vehicles in a transparent and open environment, the continent welcomes the new DRC-Africa Battery Metals Forum: a specialised event that will gather high-level representatives from the entire battery metals industry value chain from 12–13... - November 22, 2022 - Battery Metals Forum
TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines
TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.
Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den
Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria"
The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025"
“I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain
“Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector
Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring"
Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces
Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector”
“Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week
Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector?
“Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off
Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference
The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week
Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Relaunching Nigeria as a Great Mining Destination
Nigeria’s mining sector presents incredible opportunities for both the private and public sectors, given the country’s vast natural resources and the current drop in oil prices. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja this November is regarded as a long overdue strategic... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum
PhotoSat Verifies Accuracy of DigitalGlobe’s 30 cm WorldView-3 Satellite Elevation Data to Within 15 cm Engineers to Benefit from High Quality Elevation Products
PhotoSat is pleased to announce that the elevation data processed from DigitalGlobe’s new 30 centimeter resolution satellite, WorldView-3, has been verified as accurate to within 15 centimeters. DigitalGlobe is a leading global provider of commercial high-resolution earth imagery products and... - May 25, 2015 - PhotoSat
Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies
“Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week
Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops
Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week
Heyl & Patterson Relocates to New Headquarters
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has relocated to a new base of operations in nearby Carnegie, PA to accommodate growth. - July 31, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs License Agreement with ELB Engineering Services in South Africa
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has signed an exclusive license agreement with ELB Engineering Services of Johannesburg, South Africa, for bulk material handling equipment. - April 10, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson to Supply Biomass Torrefaction Unit to University of Minnesota Duluth
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA announces the sale of an indirect-fired rotary calciner to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) for wood torrefaction. - February 19, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs Partnership Agreement with BHJD in China
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has entered into an exclusive partnership with BHJD Mining Engineering & Technology (Beijing) LLC in China for coal drying technology. - January 17, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Cadman Arranges Flow Through Financing for Maniwaki West
Cadman Resources Inc. reports that the Company will engage in a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $240,000. The proceeds of the Flow Through Offering raised will be used for allowable exploration expenditures for the newly announced Maniwaki REE project. The Maniwaki West project is comprised of 24 permits adjacent to recent the REE discoveries by Cavan Ventures Inc. - July 30, 2013 - Cadman Resources Inc
RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under
RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech
Heyl & Patterson Joins PA Mining Initiative in Southern Africa
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA is one of ten companies in the Pennsylvania Mining Export Program, promoting mining equipment to the Southern African market. - April 25, 2013 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Cadman Renegotiates LOI for Three New Tanzania Copper Projects
Cadman has renegotiated with Shenba Resources Holdings Limited and has entered into a new letter of intent to acquire 75 percent of Tung Wing Trading Co. Ltd. a Tanzania registered company with interest in three mineral properties in Tanzania. - March 27, 2013 - Cadman Resources Inc
RareMineTech to Consider Further Investment
RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech
Cadman Signs Option Agreement for 100% Interest of Gaspe Copper Project
Cadman is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the Gaspe copper project. The Company has signed an option agreement with the property owner, Bertrand Brassard to acquire 100 per cent interest in the copper project located in the Gaspe Peninsula in the Province of Quebec. The Gaspe copper property is comprised of 56 permits totaling 3,192 Ha. Historical results showed trench samples up to 5.1% copper. - November 10, 2012 - Cadman Resources Inc
Cadman Options Copper Property in Gaspe
Cadman Resources has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100 per cent interest in a copper project located in the Gaspe Peninsula in the Province of Quebec. The Gaspe copper property is comprised of 56 permits totaling 3,192 Ha. Management sees great potential for exploration and development in this mineral rich, part of Canada. Historical results showed trench samples up to 5.1% copper. - October 23, 2012 - Cadman Resources Inc
Heyl & Patterson Signs Alliance Agreement with Torrefy Corporation
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA and Torrefy Corporation of Research Triangle Park, NC sign exclusive worldwide agreement to market biomass torrefaction systems to the alternative energy industry. - August 16, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Donates Civic Arena Archival Materials to Heinz History Center
Heyl & Patterson Inc., a specialist engineering company headquartered in Pittsburgh, has donated a collection of blueprints and photographs related to the company’s role in the construction of the Civic Arena to the Senator John Heinz History Center. The donation was made in conjunction... - March 15, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Celebrates 125 Years in Business
Heyl & Patterson Inc., innovator of railroad & barge unloaders and thermal processing equipment, has been based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA since its founding in 1887. - January 12, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson to Demonstrate Alternative Energy Process During Laboratory Facility Tours
Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA manufactures torrefaction equipment and plans to demonstrate its process at the Northeast Biomass Conference in Pittsburgh on October 12-13, 2011. - October 05, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Heyl & Patterson Signs Representative Agreement with Tecnagent in Chile
Heyl & Patterson of Pittsburgh, PA, USA signs an exclusive representative agreement with Tecnagent of Santiago, Chile to enhance the sales of thermal processing systems to the mining industry in Chile. - August 25, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.
Launch of Proceq’s New Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge Zonotip
The Zonotip and the Zonotip+ (with additional features) are designed to measure the thickness of not only ferrous and non-ferrous metals, but also parts made from polymers, glass, ice, and other materials with a low ultrasonic attenuation. The product’s measuring range on steel is from 0.8 mm... - August 16, 2011 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd
Launch of the Pundit Lab+ Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Instrument
With the launch of the new Pundit Lab+ ultrasonic pulse velocity instrument, Proceq extends its successful Pundit family of portable ultrasonic test instruments for the non-destructive testing of concrete quality. Pundit Lab provides exceptional versatility for a pulse velocity test instrument,... - July 22, 2011 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd
GLN Corp, Golden Label Nakaji Corporation, Quarterly Operations Update
GLN Corporation shows significant growth in gold production for the third quarter of 2010 in its Baiheshan mine in China. - January 09, 2011 - Golden Label Nakaji Corporation