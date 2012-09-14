PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

TES Inc. Expands Its Lifting Solutions for Mines TES Inc. in partnership with Xtreme Manufacturing, offers a new fleet of Xtreme Mine Telehandlers. Total Equipment Services Inc. (TES Inc.) & Xtreme Manufacturing are pleased to announce that they have formed a strategic partnership whereby TES Inc. will be offering a newly customized line of Xtreme... - August 31, 2018 - TES Inc.

Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja to Welcome Minister of Mines Dr Kayode Fayemi, Latest Mining Technologies and the First Dragons’ Den Nigeria’s Minister of Mines & Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the ministerial address during the opening session of the Nigeria Mining Week taking place in Abuja from 16-19 October. The high-level conference and expo will also provide the industry with access to the latest... - October 08, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

World Bank at Nigeria Mining Week in Abuja: "We Have Managed to Develop a Real ‘Partnership’ with the Federal Government of Nigeria" The World Bank's Francisco Igualada, Senior Mining Specialist, Energy and Extractive Industries (GEEDR), is a featured speaker at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week in October in Abuja where he will address the high-level industry gathering on “Establishing a strong foundation for mining sector development: Enhancing competitiveness and fostering domestic investment in Nigeria.” - September 23, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Partner PwC "Optimistic That Nigeria’s Solid Minerals Sector Can Contribute Up to 3% of GDP by 2025" “I am quite optimistic that if the right steps are taken and the current momentum is sustained, the solid minerals sector in Nigeria can contribute up to 3% of GDP by 2025 as predicted in the current roadmap, up from a current contribution of just about 0.5%.” This is according to Cyril Azobu,... - August 09, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Returns to Abuja in October as Sector Prepares to Build a Competitive and Sustainable Mining Value Chain “Nigeria is on the mining map and the sector is working hard to prepare its road map because ultimately, there are enormous investment opportunities in the Nigerian mining sector,” says Elodie Delagneau, event director of Nigeria Mining Week, that is taking place again in Abuja from 16-19... - July 12, 2017 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Abuja Prepares for Nigeria Mining Week and iPAD Nigeria as MAN Unites a Re-Emerging Sector Nigeria’s Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the inaugural Nigeria Mining Week which is taking place in Abuja from 25-27 October. “A national mining event, which we hope will grow into an international event,” is how Alhaji... - October 21, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Partner Man's President Sani Shehu Says: "Nigeria is Now a Re-Emerging Mining Nation Worth Exploring" Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government to the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria last year, Miners Assocation of Nigeria has joined forces with organisers Spintelligent and PwC Nigeria. - October 02, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Nigeria Mining Week Launched in Abuja in October as iPAD Nigeria, PwC and Miners Association of Nigeria Join Forces Nigeria’s Minister of Solid Minerals Development, the Hon. Kayode Fayemi, will deliver the welcome address at the much anticipated launch of the Nigeria Mining Week, taking place in Abuja from 25-28 October. Following the enthusiastic response from the mining community and the Nigerian government... - September 03, 2016 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Organisers of iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Call Event “a Huge Boost for the Country’s Mining Sector” “Gathering all the stakeholders to discuss the challenges and the way forward in Nigeria’s mining sector has been a huge boost in confidence for the industry and mining professionals in the country are very optimistic about the sector’s imminent rejuvenation.” This is according... - December 06, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

200 Mining Experts to Gather for iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja Next Week Some 200 mining experts will gather for the inaugural iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja, Nigeria from 18-19 November as the industry expects to gather momentum in the near future. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in partnership with PwC Nigeria, is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - November 14, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum: Can Nigeria Expect an Investment Boom in Its Mining Sector? “Nigeria is perhaps the last remaining frontier for mineral investment in the region. With the wide occurrence of minerals and a history of mineral production, Nigeria presents a rare opportunity for serious investors and that opportunity is worth exploring.” This is according to Olayinka... - November 07, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

Mining Invasion Expected in Lubumbashi Next Week as Katanga Mining Week Kicks Off Hundreds of mining professionals, global partners, investors and suppliers will descend on Lubumbashi next week for the annual Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia from 20-21 October. The mining community will gather to focus on the local challenges of the province as the copper and cobalt mining hub. - October 15, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Lubumbashi Prepares for Katanga Mining Week: Free Workshops, New Technologies, High-Level Conference The DRC’s mining community, as well as global partners, investors and suppliers, will meet up for the sixth edition of Katanga Mining Week at the Grand Karavia in Lubumbashi from 20-21 October. The event will focus on the local challenges of the province as the hub of copper and cobalt mining in... - September 18, 2015 - Katanga Mining Week

Heyl & Patterson to Host Lab Facility Tour for Activated Carbon Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Carnegie, PA, USA manufactures equipment for the production of activated carbon, and will demonstrate this process at its pilot plant testing lab facility on Thursday, September 17. - September 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Relaunching Nigeria as a Great Mining Destination Nigeria’s mining sector presents incredible opportunities for both the private and public sectors, given the country’s vast natural resources and the current drop in oil prices. The upcoming iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum in Abuja this November is regarded as a long overdue strategic investment... - September 08, 2015 - iPAD Nigeria Mining Forum

PhotoSat Verifies Accuracy of DigitalGlobe’s 30 cm WorldView-3 Satellite Elevation Data to Within 15 cm Engineers to Benefit from High Quality Elevation Products PhotoSat is pleased to announce that the elevation data processed from DigitalGlobe’s new 30 centimeter resolution satellite, WorldView-3, has been verified as accurate to within 15 centimeters. DigitalGlobe is a leading global provider of commercial high-resolution earth imagery products and services,... - May 25, 2015 - PhotoSat

Heyl & Patterson Wins Contract for Process Equipment in Mexico Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has been awarded a contract with Zinc Nacional S.A. of Monterrey, Mexico to supply a fluid bed dryer and cooler for the production of zinc sulfate. - February 12, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Announces Sale of Railcar Dumper Equipment Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has announced a sale to Oxbow Corporation involving the replacement of railcar dumper equipment originally installed in 1980. - January 29, 2015 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Katanga Mining Week in Lubumbashi to Focus on Corporate Social Responsibilities of Mining Companies “Women face an array of challenges in the mining sector. I am, however, very encouraged by the creation of a national 'Women in Mining' association,” says Kaleba Ngoie-Kasongo, Executive Director of the Hear Congo organization. Mrs Ngoie-Kasongo is a speaker and chairperson during the upcoming... - October 17, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Katanga Mining Week in the DRC: Crucial Industry Meeting with Expo and Technical Workshops Cutting edge technology and practical workshops for the mining industry will be the main focus of the upcoming Katanga Mining Week taking place in Lubumbashi from 28-29 October. - October 01, 2014 - Katanga Mining Week

Heyl & Patterson Relocates to New Headquarters Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has relocated to a new base of operations in nearby Carnegie, PA to accommodate growth. - July 31, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs License Agreement with ELB Engineering Services in South Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has signed an exclusive license agreement with ELB Engineering Services of Johannesburg, South Africa, for bulk material handling equipment. - April 10, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Supply Biomass Torrefaction Unit to University of Minnesota Duluth Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA announces the sale of an indirect-fired rotary calciner to the University of Minnesota Duluth’s Natural Resources Research Institute (NRRI) for wood torrefaction. - February 19, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Partnership Agreement with BHJD in China Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA has entered into an exclusive partnership with BHJD Mining Engineering & Technology (Beijing) LLC in China for coal drying technology. - January 17, 2014 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Cadman Arranges Flow Through Financing for Maniwaki West Cadman Resources Inc. reports that the Company will engage in a non-brokered private placement of up to 3,000,000 flow-through units at a price of $0.08 per FT Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $240,000. The proceeds of the Flow Through Offering raised will be used for allowable exploration expenditures for the newly announced Maniwaki REE project. The Maniwaki West project is comprised of 24 permits adjacent to recent the REE discoveries by Cavan Ventures Inc. - July 30, 2013 - Cadman Resources Inc

RareMineTech Consider Additional Funding from Down Under RareMineTech is approached from yet another Australian-led venture capital group wanting to provide the mining company the capital funding for an Initial Public Offering. - June 12, 2013 - RareMineTech

Heyl & Patterson Joins PA Mining Initiative in Southern Africa Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA is one of ten companies in the Pennsylvania Mining Export Program, promoting mining equipment to the Southern African market. - April 25, 2013 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Cadman Renegotiates LOI for Three New Tanzania Copper Projects Cadman has renegotiated with Shenba Resources Holdings Limited and has entered into a new letter of intent to acquire 75 percent of Tung Wing Trading Co. Ltd. a Tanzania registered company with interest in three mineral properties in Tanzania. - March 27, 2013 - Cadman Resources Inc

RareMineTech to Consider Further Investment RareMineTech are in negotiations to take on further offers of funding to optimize their current exploration projects. - March 07, 2013 - RareMineTech

Cadman Signs Option Agreement for 100% Interest of Gaspe Copper Project Cadman is pleased to announce that it is proceeding with the Gaspe copper project. The Company has signed an option agreement with the property owner, Bertrand Brassard to acquire 100 per cent interest in the copper project located in the Gaspe Peninsula in the Province of Quebec. The Gaspe copper property is comprised of 56 permits totaling 3,192 Ha. Historical results showed trench samples up to 5.1% copper. - November 10, 2012 - Cadman Resources Inc

Cadman Options Copper Property in Gaspe Cadman Resources has entered into a letter of intent (the “LOI”) to acquire 100 per cent interest in a copper project located in the Gaspe Peninsula in the Province of Quebec. The Gaspe copper property is comprised of 56 permits totaling 3,192 Ha. Management sees great potential for exploration and development in this mineral rich, part of Canada. Historical results showed trench samples up to 5.1% copper. - October 23, 2012 - Cadman Resources Inc

Heyl & Patterson Signs Alliance Agreement with Torrefy Corporation Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA and Torrefy Corporation of Research Triangle Park, NC sign exclusive worldwide agreement to market biomass torrefaction systems to the alternative energy industry. - August 16, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Donates Civic Arena Archival Materials to Heinz History Center Heyl & Patterson Inc., a specialist engineering company headquartered in Pittsburgh, has donated a collection of blueprints and photographs related to the company’s role in the construction of the Civic Arena to the Senator John Heinz History Center. The donation was made in conjunction with... - March 15, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Celebrates 125 Years in Business Heyl & Patterson Inc., innovator of railroad & barge unloaders and thermal processing equipment, has been based in Pittsburgh, PA, USA since its founding in 1887. - January 12, 2012 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson to Demonstrate Alternative Energy Process During Laboratory Facility Tours Heyl & Patterson Inc. of Pittsburgh, PA, USA manufactures torrefaction equipment and plans to demonstrate its process at the Northeast Biomass Conference in Pittsburgh on October 12-13, 2011. - October 05, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Heyl & Patterson Signs Representative Agreement with Tecnagent in Chile Heyl & Patterson of Pittsburgh, PA, USA signs an exclusive representative agreement with Tecnagent of Santiago, Chile to enhance the sales of thermal processing systems to the mining industry in Chile. - August 25, 2011 - Heyl & Patterson Inc.

Launch of Proceq’s New Ultrasonic Thickness Gauge Zonotip The Zonotip and the Zonotip+ (with additional features) are designed to measure the thickness of not only ferrous and non-ferrous metals, but also parts made from polymers, glass, ice, and other materials with a low ultrasonic attenuation. The product’s measuring range on steel is from 0.8 mm to... - August 16, 2011 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

Launch of the Pundit Lab+ Ultrasonic Pulse Velocity Instrument With the launch of the new Pundit Lab+ ultrasonic pulse velocity instrument, Proceq extends its successful Pundit family of portable ultrasonic test instruments for the non-destructive testing of concrete quality. Pundit Lab provides exceptional versatility for a pulse velocity test instrument, offering... - July 22, 2011 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

GLN Corp, Golden Label Nakaji Corporation, Quarterly Operations Update GLN Corporation shows significant growth in gold production for the third quarter of 2010 in its Baiheshan mine in China. - January 09, 2011 - Golden Label Nakaji Corporation

SilverSchmidt Concrete Test Hammer from Proceq Asia Proceq has combined the best of Original Schmidt with the most advanced technology to create the new SilverSchmidt concrete test hammer. The SilverSchmidt offers a virtually maintenance free, lightweight and compact construction. This next generation concrete hardness testing tool combines an electronic... - November 28, 2010 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

Versatile Portable Hardness Testing Solution from Proceq Asia The Equotip 3 is a versatile portable hardness testing solution using the dynamic Leeb rebound technique which was invented by Proceq. - September 19, 2010 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

Proceq Launches PaperSchmidt Roll Hardness Tester Proceq announces the launch of the new PaperSchmidt, continuing the company's tradition of bringing high quality, innovative products to the market. - December 02, 2009 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

Market Introduction of the SilverSchmidt Concrete Test Hammer Proceq launches the new SilverSchmidt Concrete Test Hammer, integrating mechanics, transducer and interface/display electronics in a compact lightweight body. - October 11, 2009 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd

Global Integrated Solutions, Providers of Excellent Business Management and ERP Solutions to the Mining Industry, is Moving to a New Head Office in Mauritius The move comes as a result of unprecedented growth in their business and as a way to improve their employees’ working conditions and allow for expansion of their workforce. Global Integrated Solutions (GIS) will be relocating their offices during the second week of October 2009. As of 15 October... - September 26, 2009 - Global Integrated Solutions

Global Integrated Solutions Attending Africa Downunder Conference Global Integrated Solutions (Africa) Ltd will be attending the sixth annual Africa Downunder mining conference. The event will be hosted at the Sheraton Perth Hotel on the 3rd to 4th of September. Global Integrated Solutions will have representatives attending in addition to having an exhibition booth... - August 13, 2009 - Global Integrated Solutions

Ledoux and Company Reaffirm Utah Properties Have Potential Yet Undiscovered Large Deposits of Indicated Reserves of Gold, Silver and Rare Earth Minerals Tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company is very pleased with the assay results from Ledoux and Company of Teaneck, NJ that once more reaffirm properties have the potential of containing as yet undiscovered large deposits of economic commercial indicated reserves of valuable metals and rare earth minerals. The assay report is consistent and supportive of the Intertek, Inc and ALS Chemex assay conclusions which now gives way to implementing exploration on our properties. - August 01, 2009 - tahoe Gold Mining and Refining Company

Launch of the Portable Metal Hardness Testers Equotip Piccolo 2 / Bambino 2 The Piccolo 2 is designed and manufactured with the quality and precision that is expected from Proceq’s Equotip product family and will comply even with the roughest manufacturing environments. - July 30, 2009 - Proceq Asia Pte Ltd