Products & Services

Within Security & Investigation Products & Services

Platinum Products & Services

Continuous Personnel Monitoring

Continuous Personnel Monitoring

Bchex

Service

Would You Be Interested to Know if Your Employee Got Arrested Last Night? Chex365: Your Premier Solution for Continuous Criminal Monitoring in North Carolina.

Employment Drug Screening Services

Employment Drug Screening Services

Bchex

Service

Employment Drug Screening Services You want a safe, productive workplace. Our employment drug screening services are designed to help you achieve just that.

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

Healthcare Call Center & Virtual Assistants

SS Support Network

Service

HIPAA-compliant inbound and outbound call center services for medical clinics, home care agencies, NEMT providers, and healthcare organizations. Our agents handle appointment scheduling, patient...

K12 and Higher Education Screening Programs

K12 and Higher Education Screening Programs

Bchex

Service

K12 and Higher Education have sophisticated screening requirements that can included personnel and volunteer screening, student screening, continuous monitoring, drug testing programs, bus driver...

NEMT Dispatch Services

NEMT Dispatch Services

SS Support Network

Service

24/7 live dispatch infrastructure for non-emergency medical transportation fleets. Our trained dispatchers manage trip assignment, will-call returns, driver coordination, and real-time schedule...

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

NEMT Medical Billing & Claims Processing.

SS Support Network

Service

End-to-end medical billing and revenue cycle management for NEMT and healthcare providers. Our billing specialists handle claims submission, denial management, accounts receivable follow-up, payment...

Pre-Employment Background Checks

Pre-Employment Background Checks

Bchex

Service

Welcome to Smarter Background Checks Imagine background checks that are fast, accurate, and stress-free. With our AI-powered technology, you can trust that your screening process is in good hands.

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

Provider Credentialing & Compliance — same drill.

SS Support Network

Service

Broker-ready credentialing services for NEMT companies, drivers, and healthcare providers. We manage the complete credentialing lifecycle: Medicaid provider enrollment, broker network applications...

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

TransportBPO — 24/7 Call Answering & Dispatch for Transportation Fleets

SS Support Network

Service

TransportBPO is our dedicated call answering and dispatch service built exclusively for transportation fleets — taxi, limousine, towing, trucking, courier, shuttle, and NEMT. Every booking,...

Volunteer Background Checks

Volunteer Background Checks

Bchex

Service

Secure Volunteer Screening Our platform simplifies the entire screening process, making it seamless and stress-free for you and your volunteers.

Gold Products & Services

KryptAll K iPhone

KryptAll K iPhone

KryptAll

Product

If you can't communicate securely, you can't operate You rely on phones to discuss important information and KryptAll has the solution to ensure your conversations are not made public someday. The...

Products & Services

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

Anti-Terrorism Awareness Training

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA's experts from the fields of Law Enforcement and Intelligence provide training for your agency, business, or group to increase awareness of threats to your company, your agency or your community...

Background Check Investigations

Background Check Investigations

Gailey Associates Inc.

Service

Background Searches Most searches are done in 24 hours of request Background Searches Civil Court Record Criminal Court Record Reference Interview Prior Insurance Claims Prior Lawsuits WCAB...

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera

CCTV 480 TVL DIGITAL CCD Camera

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

Imaging Device 1/3-Inch Interline Transfer CCD Picture Elements NTSC 768 (H) x 494(V) PAL 752 (H) x 582 (V) Scanning System NTSC 525 Lines, 2:1Interlace PAL 625 Lines, 2:1 Interlace...

Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems

Cctv Dvr Surveillance Systems

Bodyguards Security Guards USA

Product

Closed Circuit Television - Digital Video Recorders - Remote Monitoring via Internet Two Weeks Continuous Recording

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder

CCTV Embedded Digital Video Recorder

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPDVRe7004 4-Channel Digital Video Recorder,120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7008 8-Channel Digital Video Recorder, 120G,PAL/NTSC,up to 8 Harddisks VPDVRe7016 16-Channel Digital Video...

CCTV High Speed Dome System

CCTV High Speed Dome System

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

18X Optical and 12X Digital Zoom Horizontal Resolution: 480TV Lines Use a Keyboard Can Control Up to 255 Cameras. Keyboard Provides the Operation: Up/Down/Left/ Right, Focus(Manual or Auto), Auto...

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32

CCTV MATRIX SWITCHER/CONTROLLER,256X32

Shenzhen Hongdy Industrial Co.Ltd.

Product

VPMX-2008 is a full-featured video matrix switching control system for use in medium-sized CCTV installations. This system allows users to control a maximum of 256 cameras to 32 video monitors. The...

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

Cell Phone Taps & Other Eavesdropping Detection Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

As expert design and installation professionals, we are familiar with every type of hidden surveillance camera or phone tap and bugging system available, and we know what to look for when retained to...

Child custody investigations

Child custody investigations

TAMA Investigations

Service

Do you think your child's other parent is unfit? Do you think you are the better parent? Do you have a custody case going before a judge? Do you need evidence to help you with custody or joint...

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

Civil & Criminal Legal Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

Attorneys, corporations and individuals rely on International Investigators, Inc. for definitive results in every type of legal matter: Background Research Investigations Child Custody Due...

Computer Forensics

Computer Forensics

High-Tech Bridge SA

Service

High-Tech Bridge offers Digital Forensics expert service to eliminate the negative consequences and investigate cyber crime and fraud incidents.

Criminal Background Checks

Criminal Background Checks

Instant Checkmate

$0.00Service

Our criminal record database searches through hundreds of millions of National, State, and Local criminal databases to provide the most complete and up to date information possible.

First Aid Kits

First Aid Kits

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and...

Forensic Investigations

Forensic Investigations

International Investigators, Inc.

Service

All too often, criminal matters are neglected or ignored by law enforcement and prosecutors. In such circumstances, International Investigators, Inc. has been effective in investigating and...

ForensicPrint Child ID System

ForensicPrint Child ID System

Kid Print Solutions

$1,999.00Product

ForensicPrint is designed to be the most powerful, easy to use, portable child identification system available! ForensicPrint will enable your organization to quickly and easily capture all the...

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom

Full HD 1080P Speed Dome Camera with10X analogue zoom

Antrica

Product

The ANT-3570 is a 2.0 Mega Pixel 1920 x 1080P 30 Resolution speed dome camera. Offering Progressive scan for removal of interlacing effects and full HD capability . Dual Stream capability using Dual...

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom

Full HD 1080P30 IP camera with 10X zoom

Antrica

Product

The ANT-3530 is a High Definition 2MP 1/2.5" H.264/JPEG IP video camera offering 1920 x1080pixels of resolution at 30 fps. Using a CMOS sensor the ANT353 offers 10x OPTICAL zoom...

GA private investigator

GA private investigator

TAMA Investigations

Service

Georgia licensed private investigative agency meeting all your private investigator needs. PDC001807 TAMA Investigations specializes in surveillance investigations, including but not limited to...

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

GPS Tracking Systems, Devices and Services

International Investigators, Inc.

Product

Global Positioning Satellite - GPS - tracking systems are an easy and remote method for keeping track of a vehicle and/or item as it travels anywhere throughout North America. From the comfort of...

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder

H264 Full HD 1080P Video PC graphics Server Decoder

Antrica

Product

The ANT-32000 is a High Definition H.264 video and audio CODEC that can be used in several ways. Offering Full HD video and audio encode decode and full duplex mode this is an industry first! Firstly...

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability

H264 Video Server and Decoder with USB record capability

Antrica

Product

HALO® Decking unit for marina construction

HALO® Decking unit for marina construction

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Decking units are sections of HALO wave attenuator panels specifically designed to be mounted under docks. This unique designs allows for an "invisible" use of our HALO technology to dissipate...

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion

HALO® ECO for Wetlands protection from erosion

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Eco is a mini HALO unit for use in wetlands and shallow water applications. Materials * Composed of Non toxic materials * No metal parts * Marine Friendly Design ...

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts

HALO® Port Security Barriers for Terrorism / Homeland Security efforts

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Port Security Barriers are an excellent sentinel for ports,military bases, LNG facilities, oil rigs, dams, nuclear power plants, bridges - wherever perimeter control is essential, or acts of...

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels

HALO® Shockwave - protection for Inland Waterways and Channels

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

HALO Shockwave protects inland waterways and channels from the damaging force of waves and wakes. This energy-absorbing wave attenuator acts as a barrier and prevents the structural wear and tear on...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Coastal Protection and Beach Restoration

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Unlike conventional, static technologies that merely deflect the force of waves, our wave attenuators absorb waves. By working with nature instead of against it, the HALO® wave attenuator can...

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes

HALO® Wave Attenuators for Harbor / Marina protection from waves & wakes

Elemental Innovation, Inc.

Product

Barges, concrete sea walls, and the like are static structures that cannot adjust to changing conditions. They cost thousands each year to maintain, yet waves still damage property. Let HALO...

Heavy Equipment Unit

Heavy Equipment Unit

AJ GPS

Product

Designed specifically for heavy equipment use, the Millennium Plus HEU comes complete with everything you need to begin tracking and monitoring your inventory anywhere in Canada, the United States or...

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

Homeland Security Exercise Planning, Design and Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. is the premier exercise provider for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). We excel in direct delivery of exercise programs and supporting materials. Our staff are HSEEP-trained and...

Lad-Saf® Powered Climb Assist System

Lad-Saf® Powered Climb Assist System

Capital Safety Group Asia Pte Ltd

Product

LIFEcard Health

LIFEcard Health

EMERgency 24

$0.00Service

The LIFEcard Health program acts as your own health advocate when you or your loved ones are unable to communicate. The Health LIFEcard informs medical personnel or concerned parties of existing...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection...

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car)

Luxury Sedan Armoring and Bullet-proofing (Armored Vehicle / Bulletproof Car)

Custom Armored Vehicles and Bullet-Proof Cars

$75,000.00Service

Luxury Sedan Armoring Services - 2005 "Fully Loaded" Models. We can armor any new Luxury Sedan with a V8 engine to European Level B6 Specifications. This will offer a superior level of protection...

Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering

Malware Analysis & Reverse Engineering

High-Tech Bridge SA

Service

During reverse engineering of a malware, certified experts of High-Tech Bridge will analyze malicious binary’s behavior and activities. Malware can be an executable file, system library, LKM...

Manned Guarding

Manned Guarding

VALLEY SECURITY & FIRE PROTECTION SERVICES

$0.00Service

Manned or static security guarding is available throughout the UK and to all assignment sectors, including commercial premises, public buildings, industrial sites, construction industry, warehousing...

Military and Defense Support

Military and Defense Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. works with the Department of Defense to help policymakers, Commanders, and operational elements engage the threat and take appropriate action to safeguard service members. We enhance...

Mobile Location Unit

Mobile Location Unit

AJ GPS

Product

Millennium Plus is a mobile tracking device, stealthily secured inside a vehicle, that enables you to monitor and control many vehicle features. Employing a constellation of satellites, and patented...

Motivational Safety Posters

Motivational Safety Posters

National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95Product

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne...

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support

Pandemic Training & Exercise Support

CRA, Inc.

Service

CRA, Inc. focuses on enhancing all-hazards preparedness and response capabilities, developing and implementing mass treatment strategies (e.g., Cities Readiness Initiative (CRI), Pandemic Flu Plans,...

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