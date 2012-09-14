Articles, Reviews & Stories , from PR.com



Hosted Microsoft Exchange , from Exchange My Mail

$9.99

Hosted Microsoft Exchange Outlook Web Access - Corporate e-mail hosting Shared Microsoft Exchange Hosting is an extremely cost effective solution for businesses who want advanced messaging tools without...

SoloSync , from Exchange My Mail

$24.95

Solo Sync offers real time synchronization between your Microsoft Exchange Server and our BlackBerry Enterprise Server. It is always on and always connected. Get up to date email, contacts and calendars...

AcuMatch-RS400 , from eMatchopolis



AcuMatch-RS400 Semantics is leading-edge matchmaking technology. Derived from Artificial Intelligence, AcuMatch-RS400 goes beyond simple matches and intelligently matches people on levels never even imagined...

Angkor Zipline Silver Zipline Eco-Adventure Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$59.00

Angkor Zipline’s silver eco-adventure is perfect for anyone with a limited amount of time or budget, still wanting to experience the thrill of the only zipline inside the UNESCO World Heritage designated...

Branded Entertainment , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of branded entertainment development and production.

Computer Telephony Products , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers products that allow you to enhance your call center to improve customer service, increase productivity and create more efficient handling of calls by integrating telephone and computer...

Concierge Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) offers to each of our corporate and artist-clients concierge services. We offer business and leisure travel services through our affiliate travel company.

Conferencing Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers a variety of audio, video and Web conferencing options that enable fast, flexible communications—saving time, increasing productivity and enhancing the collaborative environment.

Connection Assistant® , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Connection Assistant software is a Collaboration and Presence tool designed for general business use. This application links workgroup members to each other, as well as to their desktop resources. Associates...

Data Transport Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel offers a complete suite of data services through our Inter-Tel DataNet and Network Services divisions, that include dedicated access, local access, dial-up services, private networking and point-to-point...

DateGuard , from eMatchopolis



How well do you know the person who you are chatting online with? It is better to be safe than sorry. DateGuard™ allows subscribers on your dating website to conduct background checks and ID verification...

Documentary & Doc-Series Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning documentary film production company. We create films for brands, organizations, and individuals.

Entertainment Management Services , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00

Over the years, Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) represented an illusionist and actress as well as artists from various genres such as R&B, pop, rock, and hip-hop. We are personable,...

Event Management , from Pizzazz Production

$0.00

Pizzazz Production (www.pizzazzproduction.com) is a practitioner in event management services. Pizzazz Production is a full-service event management service provider; we make sure that we bring pizzazz...

Financial Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



As a part of Inter-Tel’s Managed Services program we offer access to a comprehensive financial program called TotalSolution that considers all the costs associated with the operation of your communications...

Game Development , from New Breed Games, LLC

$20.00

Video game development is offered for small studios and freelancers trying to get their mobile games going. We also specialize in video and audio production.

Gold Zipline Eco-Adventure Canopy Tour , from Angkor Zipline

$99.00

The Zipline Gold eco-adventure that has made Angkor famous. The only zipline tour inside Angkor Park is a safe, world-class adventure that is thrilling while maintaining an emphasis on safety, fun &...

Hosted Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel NetSolutions® offers hosted solutions that ensure key communications are received no matter what the specific site’s network connectivity conditions are. E-mail–Hosted ------------------ Hosted...

Implementation and Integration , from Inter-Tel Technologies



When it comes to high-end networking, you may need some assistance in selecting the products and configurations that are right for your business. While other solution providers apply cookie-cutter programs...

Internet Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Internet access solutions can make connectivity headaches a thing of the past. By providing Digital Subscriber Line (DSL), T-1 and broadband Internet connectivity, Inter-Tel NetSolutions® has...

Management and Monitoring , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel’s Managed Network Services employs state-of-the-art network technology and tools to ensure that your network is performing at optimal levels. Our highly skilled staff provides 24/7/365 proactive...

MatchMaster , from eMatchopolis



Society has conditioned us to believe that finding love should come easily and romance is either there or it is not. We all know that is not necessarily the case. Some- times we just need a little bit...

Mobile App , from rathe

$0.00

rĀthe™ will take books and short stories, uploaded by Authors through its website portal (rĀthe.app) process that content into bite-sized pieces (350 words) referred to as Episodes, monetize...

San Antonio Hotel Reservations , from Historic San Antonio



Let us help you plan your San Antonio vacation! Whether traveling with your family and needing a hotel close to SeaWorld or looking for a romantic spot for two on the Riverwalk, you can leave the planning...

Scripted Narrative Film Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of scripted narrative film development and production.

Security Solutions , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Understanding how security improves network efficiency is an important issue in today’s networked communications environment. Inter-Tel DataNet focuses on tactical security deployment to protect your network...

Television Show Development & Production , from Winters Rock Entertainment

$0.00

Winters Rock Entertainment is a multi-award winning film & television production company. WRE is a one stop shop for all aspects of TV series development and production.

Vacation Rental Homes , from New England Vacation Rentals

$1,000.00

We offer over 150+ Vacation Homes for Rental on Cape Cod. All sizes from simple cottage to large 10+ Bedroom Luxury Homes in all areas of Cape Cod. Full Property Management Services provided too.

Voice Services , from Inter-Tel Technologies



Inter-Tel Network Services NetSolutions® can deliver communication solutions offering flexibility and dependability to enhance the efficiency and overall effectiveness of your business communications.

$1 Hosting , from CPWebHosting

$1.00

Order $1 Hosting 1 GB Web Hosting Storage 5 GB Monthly Bandwidth 1 Domain 1 Email Accounts No Setup Fee, Yearly Payment Free Fantastico Free RV Site Builder

10U Colocation, Hosting , from River City Internet Group

$395.00

100% Uptime Guarantee! Shared 10 Amp 110 Volt Power (un-metered) 100 Mbps Dedicated Network Up-link 5 Mpbs @ the 95th percentile Included Full BGP Network with Multiple Upstream Providers Diverse fiber...

11 Colors of Liquid Tight Conduit , from PDU Cables



Most data centers have adopted the use of redundant power sources and a good way to organize those dual power feeds is to match liquid tight conduit by color for each power source. For added convenience...

2 Years of Service, Unlimited Reception to a Local Number + 1000 Outgoing Fax Pages , from Popesco

$149.99

http://www.amazon.com/Professional-Internet-Fax-Unlimited-Reception/dp/B003HL9M08/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&s=office-products&qid=1278665396&sr=8-1 PC software solution that replace a fax-machine. 2-YEAR...

A Full Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC



The full show is like "a party in a box". This is the concert version plus we take care of the decorations, pre-show activities (face painting, stilt walkers, balloon artists, MC, etc...). Then...

A growing community of Mountain Bikers , from theSteeps.net



theSteeps.net is a website for Mountain Bikers. We offer informative, yet entertaining articles, a calendar of events, and a section where users can find or add trails to our very own SingletrackWiki.

A Mini-Concert Event (The Party Animals Live) , from The Party Animals, LLC



The Party Animals (Kaiya, Walter, Brandon, Lance, Dee and Jay) provide a 50 minute interactive concert where they sing, dance and act to Rock n Roll music suitable for children of all ages. An MC will...

Acrobat PDF Conversion Services , from Mascon Computer Services Pvt Ltd



This is one of our main strengths. We have been working on PDF conversion projects for over 8 years now. We use most of the Adobe suite of products for PDF creation, selecting tools depending upon output...

AD-SHARE ® PROGRAM , from Four Zero Two



Program to unite Indie clients to achieve major markets Exclusive to independent clients and artist Enroll at any level to fit your budget Recieve National Full Page / Full Color Print Ads National...

Administrative Support Services , from Merrick Management and Media Services



Some examples are bill paying, data entry, bank statement reconciliation, bookkeeping, website design, graphic design, creative writing, travel services, scheduling, email retrieval and filtering, reminder...

Adult Professional Tennis Lessons , from Epic Tennis Academy



Adult Professional Tennis Lessons; 3 Levels; Beginner - Intermediate – Advanced Training on your own might not keep you on the right track, our Experience Professional Tennis Coaches will guide your...

Adult Swimming Lessons , from Happy Fish Swim School Pte Ltd



An adult’s body build is different than children. With full grown muscles and bones, adults tend to pick up swimming skills faster and easier. Hence, our adult swimming lessons are designed to help...

ADVANCE Custom Communications , from Merion Matters - Parent Company of ADVANCE Healthcare Network



From lead generation resources to customer relationship management tools to online events, we have a wide variety of flexible products to help advertisers achieve their goals. ADVANCE Custom Communications...