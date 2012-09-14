Business and Strategic Planning , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting subscribes to the philosophy of “Plan your work and work your plan.” With an effective plan our clients can focus on critical tasks, communicate goals, and measure performance...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions



Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People



Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching and Training , from GDM Consulting



GDM Consulting believes that ongoing learning is a key element for continued success. Training is available in all the same areas as consultancy services, and can be delivered to small and large groups.

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course , from Echo E-Business

$0.00

Attend the COB Certified E-Business Manager Program and learn how to increase your profits, enhance your reputation and increase efficiency! This cutting-edge E-Business Management course is the essential...

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.



We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Alignment , from GDM Consulting



Business is a team sport, and an effective team will ultimately outperform its competition. GDM Consulting works with its clients to ensure appropriate objectives are established, metrics are put in place,...

E-Business Strategy Consulting , from Echo E-Business



Are you uncertain how to implement e-business effectively? Are you seeking profitable digital strategies for your organisation? Echo E-Business creates comprehensive plans for your web sites, intranets...

E-Commerce , from Echo E-Business



E-Commerce Strategy, Management and Implementation Our plans for e-commerce include the following: -The key elements for your successful online storefront or bookings system -Web Site architecture -...

E-Marketing Management , from Echo E-Business



E-Marketing Strategy We can create an Internet Marketing Strategy for your business. We spend time analysing your web site(s), business and current marketing activities, and work closely with you to come...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India



Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...

Expert University , from Networking Experts, Inc

$200.00

Networking Experts, Inc offers online education to develop your networking and business confidence and competence. We believe you will see tangible results, professionally and personally. We believe that...

Facilitation , from LK Developing People



Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...

Guest Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...

Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop , from New & Improved LLC



Purpose: Teaches participants a proven process for making creativity and innovation happen by both creating opportunities and solving problems rapidly and effectively. The Creative process is an innovation-producing...

Leadership and Management Training , from Aurora Executive Solutions



Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00

This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00

TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$599.00

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$699.00

This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...

Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion , from New & Improved LLC



Living Innovation - Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Service Overview It’s known that innovation is vital to commercial success, but do we really know how to...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...

Management Training , from LK Developing People



Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...

Marketing Plan for Traditional Networking Groups , from Networking Experts, Inc

$300.00

Overview With networking groups in mind, this step-by-step program will help you add members to your group, increase the effectiveness of business generation within your group and enhance member participation. ·...

NetSpeed Fast Tracks , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...

NetSpeed Leadership , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00

(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...

Rapid Content Development using Authoring Tools , from CommLab India



Courseware Development using Authoring Tools for Rapid eLearning In addition to using Flash, Photoshop, HTML and XML, which are the de facto industry tools for courseware development, we are also adept...

Social Media Marketing - Strategy and Management , from Echo E-Business



We come up with tailored strategies for community building and use of social media tools and technologies that enhance your branding, online reputation and drive traffic to your web site. We can also manage...

Strategic Relationship Management , from GDM Consulting



At GDM Consulting, we believe that Strategic Relationship Management (SRM) extends beyond the traditional sales organization and technologies such as CRM. We consult with clients to generate increased...

Training & Operations , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar



At Outside the Lines, Inc. we believe in thinking, well...outside the lines. We provide customized solutions for your company's recruiting, training, and human resource needs. Everything your employees...

Translation and Localization , from CommLab India



CommLab India steps in with its localization outsourcing services - language translation and localization. We can translate and localize elearning content in practically in all major languages in the world.