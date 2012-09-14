10 PDU-Leadership & People Management , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...

10 PDU-Leadership Development: the Making of Leaders , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This new leadership course provides 10 hours of structured learning experience (10 PDUS) and is articulated around a set of video interviews, multimedia and interactive practical learning activities. Leadership...

23 Contact Hours CAPM Exam Prep Course , from PMCAMPUS

Product

This course is dedicated to all CAPM exam candidates and provides you not only with the required 23 contact hours of project management training but also gives you the best chances to pass the CAPM certification...

3 PMP Simulated Exams , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Feel the stress similar to the PMP exam and dramatically increase your odds of passing your PMP on the first try! This course is for all PMP aspirants wishing to realistically train their exam skills prior...

30 PDU - Practical Project Management Software Bundle - Part 1 & 2 , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Bundle Summary This bundle of 2 training products is designed to maximize your study time and effort and you get the Second course at 50% discount! PMCAMPUS.com is committed to make training worth your...

35 Contact Hours PMP Exam Prep Course , from PMCAMPUS

Product

The PMP designation that follows your name tells current and potential employers that you have demonstrated a solid foundation of knowledge from which you can competently practice project management. In...

60 PDU - one year membership PMP Recertification Bundle , from PMCAMPUS

Product

The 60 PDU - one year membership is the most convenient and best value bundle for your recertification needs. Why waiting and risk losing your PMP certification? Subscribe to your recertification training...

Billionaire In Training , from ActionCOACH

$11.53 - Product

Aim higher by understanding how to build your net worth and cash flow. From Real Estate to stock market investing to buying, growing and selling companies - this book summary of Billionaire in Training,...

Business and Strategic Planning , from GDM Consulting

Service

GDM Consulting subscribes to the philosophy of “Plan your work and work your plan.” With an effective plan our clients can focus on critical tasks, communicate goals, and measure performance...

Business Continuity Planning , from AmalfiCORE Business Solutions

Service

Business Continuity Management, Web-based COOP Tools, Disaster Planning for Response and Recovery, Emergency Management Planning for schools, hospitals, small to medium size businesses.

CAPM Exam Prep GOLD Bundle , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Bundle Summary This Bundle of 2 training products is designed to maximize your study time and effort and you save $50 on the 2nd course!! PMCAMPUS.com is committed to make training worth your money! The...

Career Coaching , from Aurora Executive Solutions

Service

Career Transition for Mid-Careers Career Discovery for Young Adults Job Search Strategy

Coaching , from LK Developing People

Service

Coaching can help you: Resolve difficult management and supervision situations Improve relationships with colleagues and clients Gain effective communication strategies Increase confidence Discover...

Coaching and Training , from GDM Consulting

Service

GDM Consulting believes that ongoing learning is a key element for continued success. Training is available in all the same areas as consultancy services, and can be delivered to small and large groups.

COB Certified E-Business Manager Program - Public Course , from Echo E-Business

$0.00 - Service

Attend the COB Certified E-Business Manager Program and learn how to increase your profits, enhance your reputation and increase efficiency! This cutting-edge E-Business Management course is the essential...

Consulting, facilitation and coaching and training in organizational change , from Renewal Technologies Inc.

Service

We provide consulting, facilitation, coaching and training services in personal and organizational change. If you are a manager and require advice/coaching assistance, someone to design and implement your...

Corporate Alignment , from GDM Consulting

Service

Business is a team sport, and an effective team will ultimately outperform its competition. GDM Consulting works with its clients to ensure appropriate objectives are established, metrics are put in place,...

E-Business Strategy Consulting , from Echo E-Business

Service

Are you uncertain how to implement e-business effectively? Are you seeking profitable digital strategies for your organisation? Echo E-Business creates comprehensive plans for your web sites, intranets...

E-Commerce , from Echo E-Business

Service

E-Commerce Strategy, Management and Implementation Our plans for e-commerce include the following: -The key elements for your successful online storefront or bookings system -Web Site architecture -...

E-Marketing Management , from Echo E-Business

Service

E-Marketing Strategy We can create an Internet Marketing Strategy for your business. We spend time analysing your web site(s), business and current marketing activities, and work closely with you to come...

eLearning Design & Development , from CommLab India

Service

Four Levels of Custom Courseware Development At CommLab, our courses fall under one of these four categories. Level I: Usually, for level 1 courses the content needs to be segregated into "need-to-know"...

Employee Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Dissatisfied employees tend to perform below their capabilities, leave their jobs relatively quickly and are not very likely to recommend your company as an employer. Loyal and productive employees are...

Expert University , from Networking Experts, Inc

$200.00 - Service

Networking Experts, Inc offers online education to develop your networking and business confidence and competence. We believe you will see tangible results, professionally and personally. We believe that...

Facilitation , from LK Developing People

Service

Does your team need a motivation boost? Change on the agenda and need some guidance on how best to communicate to staff? Have you a conference to organise and need some fresh ideas? Do you know what...

First Aid Kits , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

Product

NSC offers a large selection of workplace first aid kits. These first aid kits are specifically designed to meet OSHA and ANSI first aid kit requirements. Small, medium and large first aid kits and first...

Forms to start a networking group , from Networking Experts, Inc

$0.00 - Product

Word document forms to assist you in starting your own networking group. Instructions and suggested uses for each item are included. Including but not limited to: sample by-laws, attendance chart, speaker...

Guest Satisfaction Surveys , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. Guest Service Satisfaction Surveys is a cost effective way to - Partner with your customers to solicit and receive customer feedback 24/7 - Reward your customers with "bounce...

Innovation for Results Training & Project Workshop , from New & Improved LLC

Service

Purpose: Teaches participants a proven process for making creativity and innovation happen by both creating opportunities and solving problems rapidly and effectively. The Creative process is an innovation-producing...

Instant Advertising , from ActionCOACH

$11.53 - Product

Create ads that stand out and sell. From direct mail, radio, magazine ads, and television, ActionCOACH founder and CEO Brad Sugars' book outlines how to design, write, and create ads with an optimum "buy...

Leadership and Management Training , from Aurora Executive Solutions

Service

Coaching Skills Supervisory and Management Skills Performance Management Team Effectiveness Stress and Time Management Personality Profiling Communication Skills Conflict Management Leading and...

Lean Six Sigma Black belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Brown Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Black Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$2,199.00 - Service

This series comprises all the modules in the Six Sigma Basics, Lean Basics, and Statistics menus, plus 5 BB Test Prep Courses which assist Six Sigma Black Belt professionals in assessing their level of...

Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,499.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Brown Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Green Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,199.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Green Belt Class is a three-day lean six sigma training and certification class. Students must complete the Yellow Belt Training before starting this class.

Lean Six Sigma Green Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$1,699.00 - Service

This series of modules prepares those who wish to become Lean Six Sigma Green Belts and Project Team Leaders. It is organized following the DMAIC methodology and includes Intro to Lean, Lean Tools I &...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma White Belt Class is a one day lean six sigma training and certification class. This class gives an overview of lean and six sigma disciplines and how they...

Lean Six Sigma White Belt Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$299.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay Online Lean Six Sigma White Belt gives an overview of Lean and Six Sigma. It is a must for managers who want an appreciation of the commitment necessary to implement statistically based...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt , from TheSixSigmaWay

$599.00 - Service

TheSixSigmaWay (www.6sigmaway.com) Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt Class is a two-day lean six sigma training and certification class. In this class, the various lean and six sigma tools are introduced to the...

Lean Six Sigma Yellow Belt - Online , from TheSixSigmaWay

$699.00 - Service

This series of modules is for those who wish to become Assistant Team Leaders on Six Sigma projects. The skills learned will enable the student to be a valuable Six Sigma project team member and assist...

Living Innovation-Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion , from New & Improved LLC

Service

Living Innovation - Beyond Buzzwords Keynote & Senior Leader Round-table Discussion Service Overview It’s known that innovation is vital to commercial success, but do we really know how to...

Management & Executive Recruiting for the wine, restaurant, hospitality and food industries , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Outside the Lines, Inc. is a boutique firm, specializing in retained executive search for the wine & hospitality industry. We focus on full service restaurant companies, hotels, the wine & food...

Management Training , from LK Developing People

Service

Do you want improved performance, managers who give effective feedback and staff who continue to develop their skills, and use a solution focus to increase effectiveness? I know what works in the real...

Marketing Plan for Traditional Networking Groups , from Networking Experts, Inc

$300.00 - Service

Overview With networking groups in mind, this step-by-step program will help you add members to your group, increase the effectiveness of business generation within your group and enhance member participation. ·...

Motivational Safety Posters , from National Safety Compliance, Inc.

$10.95 - Product

National Safety Compliance offers workplace safety posters. These full-color motivational safety posters are available on a variety of topics. Topics include: safe lifting, back safety, bloodborne pathogens,...

NetSpeed Fast Tracks , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00 - Service

(Introduced in 2007) NetSpeed Fast Tracks™ www.netspeedfasttracks.com) is a unique web-based resource designed to help managers and employees succeed at work. It offers answers to common workplace...

NetSpeed Leadership , from NetSpeed Learning Solutions

$0.00 - Service

(Introduced in 2000) NetSpeed Leadership® (www.netspeedleadership.com) is a blended learning training program designed to meet the learning needs of first and second level managers, new managers and...

Online Sexual Harassment Prevention Training , from Community Cafe & Annex Wine Bar

Service

Our training programs combine expertise, critically-acclaimed instructional design and a focus on the unique challenges of the Wine & Hospitality Industry to provide our clients online and in-person...

PMP Exam Prep PLATINUM Bundle , from PMCAMPUS

Product

Our *ultimate all-in-one* PMP Exam Prep Course Platinum Package! You have it all to get ready for the PMP exam: audio and multimedia lessons, focused and simulator intensive PMP Exam Prep 35 hours course...

PMP Exam Prep SILVER Bundle , from PMCAMPUS

Product

The silver bundle is a very good choice adopted by many students. It includes 2 training products: our popular 35 contact hours course and the challenging 3 simulated PMP exams. A great training combination...