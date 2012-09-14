PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Earthing and Joining of Enclosure/Cabinet Panels - a Quick and Easy Solution from DIRAK/FDB Panel Fittings The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar. It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

New SKB Bow Case Provides Twice the Protection in One Convenient Option The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation

West Tool Enclosures Announces Partnership with Protection and Control Solutions as Company Expands As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures

New Emergency Hammer from EMKA - an Indispensable Lifesaver Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

New Yorker Electronics Releases Mallory Sonalert Alarms with Electronic Volume Control New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Mantra Softech Launched MFS500 – a High-Quality Biometric Fingerprint Scanner Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.

DOSarrest Adds AI to Their DDoS Protection for Infrastructure Service DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security

Release of V6000T: First Counter-Drone & RCIED Convoy Jammer in the Market With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Silent Breach Establishes Headquarters in New York City Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City. “Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach

TRENDnet Wins Second to None Award from The Edge Group TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet

Xometry Acquires Shift, Europe’s Largest On-Demand Manufacturing Marketplace Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry

New Exxelia Ultra-Broadband Capacitors Ensure Low Insertion Over Wide Bandwidth up to 40GHz Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

DSI Panel on the Joint Tactical Networking Center’s Role in Ensuring Interoperable Waveform Communication Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Joint Networks Summit will take place this January 29 and 30 at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego California. - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 8th Annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.” - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Atlas Vantage LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions LLC Form Joint Venture Agreement Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC

Ventures Beyond LLC Preparing for the Stars by Learning at Home Ventures Beyond LLC announces the launch of its Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program (CSCP). The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is an extreme environment, exploration-focused, space analog and citizen scientist initiative. The goal of the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is to protect Earth's Inner... - December 04, 2019 - Ventures Beyond LLC

New PINET 90° Stainless Steel Concealed Hinges from FDB Panel Fittings Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings

Electrocube RC Networks Absorb Spark Discharges and Induced Noise While Managing Surge Voltage and Oscillations New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

RTCritical Introduces New LinkedIn Page The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important... - November 29, 2019 - RTCritical

Building Intelligence Inc. Announces Issuance of Patent for Loading Dock and Vehicle Access System Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence

EMKA Raises Quality with Gaskets Made of 100% EPDM EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.

ISEA Members and Staff Garner Recognition ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

New Polytron Devices’ DC-DC Converters Maintain Patient Protection for Low-Wattage Medical Devices Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

The DAES Group Announces Completion of a Wheel and Brake Facility for First Class Aviation Services The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group

Defense Strategies Institute Presents: 2nd Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit. The event will take place at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL on January 15-16, 2020. - November 21, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

aThing™ / aThing.io™ Unveils Modular Electronics The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process. The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.

GeoLang Partners with SecureFLO to Deliver Award-Winning Data Security Solutions to the U.S. Market GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc

C4ISR Community Convening at DSI’s 4th Joint Networks Summit Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 4th annual (or iteration of the) Joint Networks Summit taking place January 29-30, 2020, at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego, California. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Leveraging Joint Networking Capabilities to Ensure Continued Operational Success.” - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Vishay Optoelectronics High Speed IR Emitters Generate Greater Brightness Over Wider Temperature Range New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Training the Military Medical Force to Enable Readiness and Strengthen the Joint Force at Defense Strategies Institute’s 2nd Annual Operational Medicine Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd annual Operational Medicine Symposium, taking place January 22-23, 2020 in San Diego, CA. - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

Xometry Supplies Adds Plastics to Materials Offering Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry

Kanfit Ltd. and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Enter Into Strategic Partnership Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit

IT Industry Veteran Avram Weissman Joins PAYGTech as Senior VP Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech

New Director of Capital Equipment Americas Appointed at DAES Group Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group

ISEA Honors Abby Ferri, Innovative and Respected Safety Professional, with Distinguished Service Award The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association

"Fall Back" Time Change is the Perfect Time for a Winter Home Safety Check Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection

Watershed Security, LLC Awarded HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC

Defense Strategies Institute’s Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium occurring December 10 and 11 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this symposium to focus on the theme “Integrating New Approaches to Digital Forensic Evidence Acquisition & Analysis.” - November 10, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute

DGS Teleases DroneBlaster™ MKIII Anti-Drone Gun DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.

Athena is Recognized as World’s First Biometric Security Camera with Voiceprint Technologies Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.

New Coin Cell Style Electric Double-Layer Supercapacitors Provide Memory Backup in Circuits Up to 6.3WVDC Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Digital Defense, Inc. Awarded the Platinum Medallion Award by the US Department of Labor Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.

Viennese Locksmith GSW Gets Excellence Award for Making Houses Safe The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW

Come Visit Xometry at Autodesk University Xometry will be exhibiting in booth MFG300 at Autodesk University on November 19-21. - November 08, 2019 - Xometry

RTCritical Introduces New Blog Series "Testing Software" Software tests are waste. Can they be cost justified to drive business value and help control/manage productive, low cost, sustainable software? - November 07, 2019 - RTCritical

Brimrose AOTF Spectrometer Selected for the Second Moon Mission A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER. The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose

Molecular Products Group, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces Acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company. The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products

New Yorker Electronics Expands Portfolio of 12G Optimized Products to Include MCX Connectors Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics

Visit Xometry at FABTECH Xometry will be exhibiting in booth A4343 at FABTECH on November 11-14. - November 02, 2019 - Xometry