The task of joining metal panels while creating an earth point is made easier with the new grounding cage nut from FDB Panel Fittings which is designed especially for use in electronic equipment, 19” racks, server cabinets and similar.
It enables quick, simple joining of panels and creates a stable... - December 19, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
The SKB Cases Sports Division has released a new case that combines SKB’s iconic iSeries hard-case protection with the convenience of a soft case for light travel at your destination. The 3i-4719-HSC iSeries Hard-Soft Combo Case features a waterproof iSeries 4719-8 hard case with a padded liner... - December 14, 2019 - SKB Corporation
As part of on-going efforts to expand and provide the best customer service in the industry, West Tool Enclosures (WTE) is pleased to announce a new strategic partnership with Protection and Control Solutions (PCS) to represent their products in the region including Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota, North... - December 14, 2019 - West Tool Enclosures
Emergency hammers are a familiar sight in buses or trains, where they are located ready to use and clearly visible, right next to the windows. EMKA has now introduced a new advance on the traditional design of emergency hammer for breaking tempered and laminated glass, as well as insulating glass. - December 13, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
New Series of Alarms Allows End Users to Control Volumes Electronically Even While Alarm is Sounding - December 13, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Mantra Softech recently launched MFS500 – an Optical Fingerprint Sensor which can be utilized to identify and authenticate the individuals. - December 11, 2019 - Mantra Softech India Pvt. Ltd.
DOSarrest rolls out new advanced mitigation capabilities for their cloud based DDoS protection for infrastructure platform known as “Data Center Defender (DCD).” With the addition of AI to this platform, DOSarrest can now automatically mitigate even the most sophisticated attacks on this... - December 10, 2019 - DOSarrest Internet Security
With its 360° gapless full dome jamming coverage, the V6000T system can defeat countless drones from up to 2km away. Simultaneously, V6000T also provides protection against RCIEDs and prevent remote radio detonation of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) by jamming all-known RCIED triggering frequencies across the RF spectrum of 20-6000MHz. - December 08, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Silent Breach today announced that it has relocated their global headquarters to 244 Madison Avenue in Manhattan, New York City.
“Silent Breach is very excited to expand our presence in NYC,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “We believe that the core of cybersecurity will... - December 07, 2019 - Silent Breach
TRENDnet® (www.TRENDnet.com), a global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, and The Edge Group, a distributor-owned buying group in the datacom, CCTV/security, low voltage, electronic MRO, and electronic OEM industries, are excited to announce that TRENDnet has... - December 06, 2019 - TRENDnet
Largest Manufacturing Marketplace Accelerates Global Expansion in $100 Billion Category. - December 06, 2019 - Xometry
Exxelia launches its three new Ultra-Broadband Capacitor Series during European Microwave Week in Paris. - December 06, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Defense Strategies Institute’s 4th Annual Joint Networks Summit will take place this January 29 and 30 at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego California. - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 8th annual Automated ISR & Battle Management Symposium taking place this February 12-13, 2020, at the American Institute of Architects in Washington, D.C. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Delivering ISR at the Speed of Need.” - December 05, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
Atlas Vantage, LLC and ProtectX Cyber Solutions, LLC sign Joint Venture Agreement to create an innovative Cyber Business Resilience Firm. - December 04, 2019 - Atlas Vantage LLC
Ventures Beyond LLC announces the launch of its Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program (CSCP). The Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is an extreme environment, exploration-focused, space analog and citizen scientist initiative. The goal of the Citizen Scientist Cavenaut Program is to protect Earth's Inner... - December 04, 2019 - Ventures Beyond LLC
Two new 90° opening stainless steel and steel hinges for concealed installation have been introduced by FDB Panel Fittings. - November 30, 2019 - FDB Panel Fittings
New Yorker Electronics Distributes RC Series Designed to Support Relay and Switch Contacts while Delivering High "Voltage Withstand Strength." - November 29, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
The new Software-as-a-Service company, RTCritical now has a business page on LinkedIn. The new page will receive posts surrounding the business's latest news, including status on new or upcoming major releases, when new features are beginning development, tested, and released into the software, important... - November 29, 2019 - RTCritical
Building Intelligence was awarded Patent 10,482,695 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. Titled "Loading Dock Management and Vehicle Access System" the patent will manifest in Building Intelligence's award-winning software, SV3. - November 28, 2019 - Building Intelligence
EMKA UK is successively converting the material of their self-clamping gasket profiles to single piece mouldings in EPDM (ethylene propylene diene monomer) replacing the previous two-part glued assembly of EPDM and (PVC). This means that EMKA gaskets have a significantly improved quality as the new mono-moulding... - November 28, 2019 - EMKA (UK) Ltd.
ISEA, the leading safety product standards association, recognize safety industry leaders. - November 28, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
Low-Leakage, High-Efficiency Converters Attain Maximum Level of Safety Standards for Electrical Medical Products - November 24, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
The new facility will house state-of-the-art equipment and expected to serve over 80 units of wheels per month. - November 21, 2019 - DAES Group
DSI is pleased to announce the 2nd iteration of the Military Aviation & Air Dominance Summit. The event will take place at the Stone Event Center in Huntsville, AL on January 15-16, 2020. - November 21, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
The chip manufacturer aThing™ / aThing.io™ unveils today a line of modular electronics also called System-on-Module (SoM), that will enable rapid-prototyping and a rapid-manufacturing process.
The goal is to make electronic products like a Lego system, a process that has been used by the... - November 20, 2019 - aThing Inc.
GeoLang, part of the Shearwater Group plc, is delighted to announce it has signed a significant partnership with US-based information security and consultancy experts SecureFLO LLC. - November 20, 2019 - Shearwater Group plc
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce their 4th annual (or iteration of the) Joint Networks Summit taking place January 29-30, 2020, at the Parma Payne Goodall Center in San Diego, California. DSI designed this year’s summit to focus on the theme of “Leveraging Joint Networking Capabilities to Ensure Continued Operational Success.” - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
New Yorker Electronics Releases New Compact 850nm, 890nm and 940nm High Speed IR Emitters that Produce 30% Higher Brightness vs. Previous Generation; Opaque Walls Eliminate Unwanted Side Emissions. - November 16, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 2nd annual Operational Medicine Symposium, taking place January 22-23, 2020 in San Diego, CA. - November 16, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
Xometry Now Offers Acetal Copolymer Plastic on the Xometry Supplies eCommerce Platform - November 16, 2019 - Xometry
Israeli defense contractor Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has acquired a 50 percent stake in Kanfit Ltd. - November 15, 2019 - Kanfit
Move reflects company’s growth as an innovative pay-as-you-go third-party maintenance provider for critical IT systems. - November 15, 2019 - PAYGTech
Jeffrey Long joined the DAES Group on October 21st and will be attending the Dubai Airshow 2019 where he can be contacted at booth #1724. - November 14, 2019 - DAES Group
The International Safety Equipment Association (ISEA) will honor Abby Ferri, CSP, with the 2019 Robert B. Hurley Distinguished Service Award, at the association’s Award Dinner on Nov. 18 at the Ritz Carlton Pentagon City, Arlington, VA. - November 14, 2019 - International Safety Equipment Association
Now that the clocks have been changed and the weather is cooling off, it's the perfect time for a home heating safety check. - November 13, 2019 - Guardian Protection
Watershed Security, LLC receives HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion Award from U.S. Department of Labor for their commitment to our veterans. - November 10, 2019 - Watershed Security, LLC
Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Digital Forensics for National Security Symposium occurring December 10 and 11 at the Mary M. Gates Learning Center in Alexandria, Virginia. DSI designed this symposium to focus on the theme “Integrating New Approaches to Digital Forensic Evidence Acquisition & Analysis.” - November 10, 2019 - Defense Strategies Institute
DroneBlaster™ MKIII removes the need for sensor systems to track target drones and provides a cost-effective solution by giving the ability to security personnel to take down a drone at the first sight. - November 10, 2019 - Dynamite Global Strategies, Inc.
Amaryllo Receives 2020 CES Innovation Awards in Smart Home and Smart Cities Categories - November 09, 2019 - Amaryllo International B.V.
Cornell Dubilier Device Generates Higher Power than Batteries and More Energy than Typical Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors - November 09, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Veteran program finds, mentors and develops company leaders. - November 09, 2019 - Digital Defense Inc.
The owner of www.schlüsseldienstwien.at, Thomas Ernst, gets the Excellent Award for making a house safe with a small investment of only a few bucks. - November 08, 2019 - GSW
Xometry will be exhibiting in booth MFG300 at Autodesk University on November 19-21. - November 08, 2019 - Xometry
Software tests are waste. Can they be cost justified to drive business value and help control/manage productive, low cost, sustainable software? - November 07, 2019 - RTCritical
A Brimrose AOTF spectrometer will once again support an upcoming lunar landing. This one will be included as part of NASA’s Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover, or VIPER.
The second Brimrose spectrometer will also be deployed as part of NASA’s NIRVSS program, which stands for... - November 06, 2019 - Brimrose
Molecular Products Group, (“Molecular Products” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington Capital”), today announced the acquisition of the O.C. Lugo Company.
The O.C. Lugo Company, located in Connellsville, PA, manufactures... - November 05, 2019 - Molecular Products
Standard 12Gbps Performance Enables Transmission of High-Resolution, Uncompressed Video Signals; Provides 4K and Ultra-HD Quality Signals - November 02, 2019 - New Yorker Electronics
Xometry will be exhibiting in booth A4343 at FABTECH on November 11-14. - November 02, 2019 - Xometry
The new Software-as-a-Service company RTCritical introduced a new blog on its website. The blog is titled "Trials & Tribulations of a Frugal, Country Boy Tech Entrepreneur," and is located at http://www.rtcritical.com/intro-to-trials-tribulations-frugal-country-boy-tech-entrepreneur/.
It's... - November 02, 2019 - RTCritical