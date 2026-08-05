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Within Aerospace & Defense
Qtonic Quantum Names Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership
Qtonic Quantum Corp has named Peter D. Horst Special Advisor for Category Leadership. Horst, an independent director at Peapack-Gladstone and former Chief Marketing Officer at Capital One Bank, Ameritrade, and TruSecure, will advise the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on market positioning, defining category standards, and guiding buyer transition strategies following federal compliance mandates like Executive Order 14412. - August 05, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
National Insider Risk Symposium Now Available: Defense Strategies Institute's Whole of Community Insider Risk Event
The 11th National Insider Risk Symposium will convene leading security experts, innovators, and decision-makers from across the public and private sectors to examine the evolving insider risk landscape this September 15-16, in Washington, DC. The event will highlight the latest strategies,... - August 05, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Names Raymond Auger Strategic Technology Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp has appointed former CVS Health technology executive Raymond Auger as Strategic Technology Advisor. Auger, who served as retail CIO and Enterprise CTO across a 35-year technology career, will guide the post-quantum cybersecurity firm on legacy cryptographic discovery and migration in regulated healthcare environments. - August 04, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Minus K Technology Launches It Educational Giveaway for Universities and Colleges in the USA
Minus K Technology announces its 11th Educational Giveaway of passive mechanical vibration isolators for Universities and Colleges within the USA. Winners get a free brand new negative-stiffness vibration isolator to be used at their school. - August 03, 2026 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Announcing DSI’s 6th Military Vehicle Systems Summit
Military Vehicles community to convene this November 18-19, in Detroit, MI - August 03, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
PrimeRFP Supplies OrangeSlices's Arctas Directory with Federal Market Intelligence
Federal Capture Intelligence Turns Arctas into a Resource for Business Development - July 31, 2026 - PrimeRFP
Author Richard B. Alman Unveils Real Roadmap for Continental Integration in New Book: North American Unity Plan (NAUP)
A Bold Strategy to Secure Economic Resilience, Fortify Geopolitical Defense, and Foster Social Cohesion Across the US, Canada, and Mexico. - July 30, 2026 - RecruiterNetworks.com
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) Accepted Into the U.S. Army Live, Virtual, Constructive, (LVC) Marketplace to Bridge Aging EST II
Ti Defense's Military Virtual Trainer (MVT) chosen for the US Army's LVC Marketplace to provide a bridging capability to replace the EST II. The MVT offers three training capabilities in one system; Marksmanship, Use of Force, and Joint Fires training. - July 30, 2026 - Ti Defense
Directed Energy Symposium Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Military, Government, Industry, and Research Leaders to Convene in National Harbor, MD, September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
AI for Defense Summit Speakers & Agenda Released
Senior Defense, Intelligence, Government, Industry, and Academic Leaders to Convene in Washington, D.C., September 2-3 - July 29, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Qtonic Quantum Appoints April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence firm, has appointed April E. Walker as Senior Executive Advisor. Walker, a two-time public company director (Universal Display Corp, Sangoma) and former executive at Microsoft, Salesforce, and MetLife, will advise on board-level cryptographic risk governance. She will help enterprise leadership and boards evaluate post-quantum exposure, establish verified inventories, and fund actionable remediation programs. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Names Milford H. Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has named retired Army Lt. Gen. Milford H. "Beags" Beagle Jr. Senior Managing Director, Doctrine and Readiness. Beagle, who led the Army's doctrine, training, and leader-development enterprise across 11 centers of excellence, will advise institutions on executing decade-long technical transitions. His appointment supports migration efforts driven by federal directives like OMB Memorandum M-26-15. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Qtonic Quantum Appoints Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor for Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation
Qtonic Quantum Corp, a leading quantum cyber risk and vulnerability intelligence platform, has appointed enterprise software veteran Yancy Oshita as Strategic Advisor, Go-to-Market and Enterprise Value Creation. Oshita, founder of North Star Partners and former VP of Industry Strategy at Oracle, brings 30+ years of commercialization experience. He will advise Qtonic Quantum on turning cryptographic evidence into funded enterprise programs ahead of NIST post-quantum deadlines. - July 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Announcing DSI’s Integrated C2 Summit
The C2 community will convene in National Harbor, MD this November 18 -19. - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing DSI’s 30th DoW/VA & Government Health IT Summit
Health IT community will convene in Washington, DC this October 20-21 - July 24, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Microgrids & Energy Resilience Summit
Defense energy leaders to convene on November 4-5, 2026, in Washington, D.C. - July 22, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Jaxon Awarded SBIR Phase I with U.S. Space Force to Employ Self-Organizing Market of Specialized AI Models for Warfighters
Jaxon, Inc. announces it has been selected by SpaceWERX for a SBIR Phase I in the amount of $74,931 focused on a self-organizing AI agent swarm that deliver trusted artificial intelligence solutions to address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force... - July 21, 2026 - Jaxon, Inc.
Wealthcraft Capital, Inc. (OTC: WCCP) Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire XLabs, Inc.
Company to be Renamed War Labs Defense Technologies, Inc. - July 20, 2026 - War Labs
US Transportation Fleets Are Losing Thousands Every Month to Unanswered After-Hours Calls, TransportBPO Analysis Finds
Outsourced dispatch firm reports the average small fleet misses 8+ bookable calls per night — and is countering with 24/7 coverage at 50–70% below in-house cost, limited to one client per city. - July 14, 2026 - SS Support Network
Project MFG Advanced National Competition Demonstrates Advanced Skills in Robotics, Automation, CNC Machining and Additive Manufacturing
Pennsylvania Team Wins Nation’s Top Student Manufacturing Competition - July 10, 2026 - Project MFG
Agenda Now Available for the 3rd C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
Unmanned Systems Community to Convene in Huntsville, AL September 1-2, 2026 - July 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
eightM Corporation Launches Fractional Corporate Development Advisory Service
eightM Corporation, an Austin, Texas-based M&A advisory firm, has launched a fractional Corporate Development Director service for lower-middle-market companies in the US. - July 09, 2026 - eightM Corporation
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s Biomanufacturing for Defense & Security Summit
Defense, government, industry, and academic leaders to convene on October 27-28, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - July 09, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
Tuesday's Children Rebrands to Tuesday's Promise After 25 Years of Standing with 9/11 Families
National charity honors nearly 25 years of service and foundation as a 9/11 response organization while committing to support 9/11 and military families of the fallen for a lifetime. - June 30, 2026 - Tuesday's Promise
Acquisition Systems Associates, Inc. Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification
Acquisition Systems Associates (ASA) has successfully achieved CMMC Level 2 Certification following an independent assessment by an authorized C3PAO. This certification validates ASA's ability to protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) and Federal Contract Information (FCI), reinforcing their commitment to cybersecurity excellence. - June 30, 2026 - Acquisition Systems Associates
ADAM Awarded 20-Year GSA IDIQ Contract for Trident AI, Establishing First Federal AI Data Trust Layer Contract in the United States
ADAM, a Milwaukee-based technology company building next-generation data verification and AI accountability infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded a 20-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity contract through the U.S. General Services Administration for Trident AI. The... - June 29, 2026 - ADAM Aerospace
Qtonic Quantum Adds Intelligence Community Leader Stephen Iwicki to Its Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced the appointment of Stephen Iwicki to its Advisory Board, further strengthening the company's leadership in post quantum cybersecurity and critical infrastructure resilience. Iwicki brings decades of intelligence and national security experience to support Qtonic Quantum's mission of helping governments and enterprises identify, prioritize, and reduce quantum-related cyber risk. - June 29, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Author Maurice Hicks' Book Looking for Trouble is Now Available as an Audiobook
Award-Winning True Crime Memoir Looking for Trouble by Maurice Hicks Now Available as an Audiobook - June 29, 2026 - Maurice Hicks
Quantum Threat to Encryption is Now a Federal Procurement Issue, Qtonic Quantum Warns After New White House Order
The June 22 White House order accelerates federal post-quantum cryptography migration, sets 2030 and 2031 deadlines for federal high-value and high-impact systems, and directs proposed FAR rules for covered contractors. Qtonic Quantum says boards, CISOs, and federal suppliers must find cryptographic exposure before quantum risk becomes contract risk. - June 24, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Lagrange Labs Launches Halo, the Coordination Engine for Autonomous Systems
Halo is the first shared-state coordination layer that enables drones, robots, and uncrewed vessels to maintain mission continuity under communications failure, electronic warfare, and network fragmentation – without central control. - June 24, 2026 - Lagrange Labs
Odingard Capital Management, LLC Announces Dismissal With Prejudice of Lawsuit Brought by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank
Odingard Capital Management, LLC announces that claims asserted against the firm and Jeffrey Hale by WCF Bancorp, Inc. and WCF Financial Bank have been dismissed with prejudice in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma. - June 22, 2026 - Odingard Capital Management
The Old Guard Bourbon Expands Maryland Presence Through New Distribution Partnership with North Star Wine & Liquor
Award-Winning Hand-Crafted Bourbon Brand Strengthens Mid-Atlantic Growth Strategy - June 21, 2026 - The Old Guard Bourbon
Bond Rees Launches Dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service Following String of High-Profile Espionage Cases Across London, Manchester and Newcastle
UK private investigations agency Bond Rees has officially launched a dedicated Corporate Bug Sweeping Service after uncovering covert listening devices and surveillance technology hidden within businesses across London, Manchester, and Newcastle. - June 18, 2026 - Bond Rees Ltd.
KNIGHTTEK to Support Live EV Battery and Lithium-Ion Thermal Runaway Training Demonstration with Mesquite Fire Rescue in Nevada
June 18 live training will give first responders, fire service leaders, hazmat professionals, and industrial safety teams hands-on exposure to real-world lithium-ion battery fire behavior, suppression challenges, and purpose-built thermal runaway solutions. - June 17, 2026 - KNIGHTTEK
Qtonic Quantum Corp Publishes Research Report on Long-Term Quantum Exposure Risk to Global Football Medical and Identity Data
Qtonic Quantum Corp released a 30-page public research report on harvest-now, decrypt-later exposure in global football. The report examines how mandatory FIFA medical, cardiac, and identity data across 211 member associations may face long-term quantum decryption risk, assigns a qualitative Critical HNDL Risk Rating, and recommends cryptographic inventory as the first step. - June 12, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual C-UAS & Integrated Protection Summit
UAS Community to convene on September 1-2, in Huntsville, AL - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Announcing The 5th Annual Hypersonic Innovation Conference
The hypersonic and missile defense community will convene on October 20-21, in Huntsville, AL. - June 10, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Jaxon Launches Neurosymbolic Guardrail Technology DSAIL Availability in AWS Marketplace
Jaxon, the company making AI more trustworthy through neurosymbolic guardrails, announced today that its technology, Domain Specific AI Language (DSAIL), is now available on AWS Marketplace, which helps organizations easily discover, try, test, buy, deploy, and manage thousands of software... - June 09, 2026 - Jaxon, Inc.
Novus Hi-Tech to Demonstrate AI-Powered ADAS and Fleet Safety Technologies at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026
Novus Hi-Tech will showcase its AI-powered ADAS, Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS), and fleet safety solutions at Commercial Vehicle Forum 2026 in Pune. As a Tier 1 supplier to commercial vehicle OEMs, the company will demonstrate technologies for collision avoidance, driver fatigue detection, telematics, and fleet intelligence. The solutions support safety compliance, reduce operational risks, and help fleet operators improve efficiency and driver performance. - June 09, 2026 - Novus Hi-Tech
Qtonic Quantum Adds Veteran Technology and Governance Leader Ashwin Rangan as Senior Member of the Executive Advisory Board
Qtonic Quantum announced that Ashwin Rangan has joined its Executive Advisory Board as a senior member, bringing veteran technology and governance leadership to support the company’s work in quantum risk, cybersecurity, and post-quantum readiness for enterprise and government clients. - June 08, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
5 Stars Locksmith Expands Automotive Locksmith Services Throughout Newark and New Castle County
5 Stars Locksmith announced the continued expansion of its automotive locksmith services throughout Newark and New Castle County, helping local drivers gain access to faster mobile assistance for vehicle lockouts, car key replacement, key fob programming, and other automotive locksmith needs. As... - June 08, 2026 - 5 Stars Locksmith
Illinois Aviation Academy Earns FAA Examining Authority for Certified Flight Instructor Course
Illinois Aviation Academy has received FAA Examining Authority (EA) for its Certified Flight Instructor (CFI) course, allowing qualified students to complete their CFI practical examination directly within the academy’s FAA-approved training program. The approval streamlines the certification process, reduces reliance on external examiners, and helps accelerate the path from student to flight instructor. - June 04, 2026 - Illinois Aviation Academy
MarineFifty to Launch First-of-Its-Kind Maritime Efficiency Technology Investment Fund with Njord as the Technical Advisor
MarineFifty, an investment business dedicated to maritime sustainability, will establish a diversified investment fund focused on maritime energy efficiency technology suppliers. Njord, with their maritime experience, technical knowledge, has been appointed as technical advisor to the initiative. The fund will offer investors exposure to a curated portfolio of solutions supporting shipping decarbonisation. - June 04, 2026 - SkiesFifty
OSI Ranked 3rd Largest Latino-Owned Business in 2025 by Silicon Valley Business Journal
OSI Engineering, a leading provider of Technology Workforce Solutions to some of the world’s leading technology innovators and Forbes 100 companies, is proud to announce its ranking as the 3rd Largest Latino-owned business in Silicon Valley for 2025 by the Silicon Valley Business Journal. - June 04, 2026 - OSI Engineering
STS Defence Sponsors Gosport Marine Festival
STS Defence is delighted to sponsor Gosport Marine Festival, taking place on Saturday, 16th May. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming many visitors to a day of free activities and community engagement. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
STS Defence Supports HMS Collingwood Open Day as Official Sponsor
STS Defence is proud to sponsor the HMS Collingwood Open Day, taking place on Saturday, 4th July. This annual event is a highlight in the local calendar, welcoming thousands of visitors for a day of entertainment, community engagement, and a unique insight into life within the Royal Navy. - May 29, 2026 - STS Defence
Scott Aaronson, Former Edison Electric Institute SVP, Joins Qtonic Quantum as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity
Qtonic Quantum has appointed Scott Aaronson as Senior Advisor for Critical Infrastructure and Energy Sector Cybersecurity, strengthening its Executive Advisory Board with deep electric-sector cyber resilience expertise. The appointment supports Qtonic Quantum’s vendor-neutral mission to help utilities and critical infrastructure leaders measure, validate, and migrate cryptographic risk ahead of Q-Day. - May 28, 2026 - Qtonic Quantum Corp.
Announcing Defense Strategies Institute’s 9th Annual Directed Energy Symposium
Directed Energy leaders to convene September 2-3, 2026, in National Harbor, MD. - May 23, 2026 - Defense Strategies Institute
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. Announces Its Los Angeles Office Grand Opening with Senator Bob Archuleta, Military & Veterans Affairs Chair
Veterans High Risk Security Solutions, Inc. will celebrate the grand opening of its new Los Angeles office on Memorial Day, May 25, at 2:00 PM in the DTLA Arts District. The event will honor veterans, first responders, and community safety, with Senator Bob Archuleta as special guest and Senators Maria Elena Durazo and Ben Allen invited. Attendees will enjoy patriotic activities, networking, classic cars, Rosie the Riveter photos, and complimentary American flags. - May 20, 2026 - Veterans High Risk Security Solutions