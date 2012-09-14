PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Bolong Watches Inks Business Cooperation with DHL on Supply Chain Service One of the top Chinese watch OEM, ODM manufacturers and suppliers, Bolong Watches signed cooperation contract with DHL to help their customers get faster and more cost effective shipping costs. - March 26, 2019 - Bolong International Supply Chain Group Co., Ltd.

Minuteman Watches Sets Sights on Homes For Our Troops Watch company to donate a portion of each 2019 sale to veterans’ charity. - March 03, 2019 - Minuteman

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Energy Muse to Offer 24 Days of Intentions Energy Muse’s Month-Long Promotion Features Unique Deals for Everyone. - December 12, 2018 - Energy Muse

Energy Muse Cyber Monday Sale November 23-26 to Offer Unprecedented Opportunities Energy Muse, a crystal company offering handmade healing crystal jewelry, announces a one-of-a-kind Cyber Monday sale. This year, Cyber Monday with Energy Muse lasts more than one day, so that shoppers can take advantage of the sale on all their favorite crystals and crystal jewelry. From November 23-26,... - November 15, 2018 - Energy Muse

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

Love & Pride Relaunches the Erase Hate Pendant to Benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation Love and Pride, the premier jeweler inspired by and in support of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Erase Hate pendant to benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Originally launched in 2006, Love and Pride’s Erase Hate pendant was designed in solidarity with Judy... - October 20, 2018 - Love and Pride

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Switzerland Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Greece TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.'s Quarterly June 2018 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Certified Diamond & Gemstones, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 6.00+++ Carat Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds. - June 27, 2018 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

The Jewelbox Presents the Ithaca West End Waterfront Celebration Kickoff to Summer West End Waterfront Celebration - June 16th 11:00 am - 3:00 pm. - June 11, 2018 - The Jewelbox

K.Mita is a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas June 1-4 Keiko Mita, founder and principle owner of K.Mita Design (K.Mita), will be a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas from June 1-4, 2018. She will feature her Shoreline Cuff, which recently won an INSTORE Design Award, and her popular Sand Dune collection, which depicts the point in time just before deserts and sandy beaches are changed forever by the forces of nature. This is Ms. Mita's first time at the show. - May 15, 2018 - K.Mita Design

Minuteman Watch Co. and Charity Team Rubicon Join Forces Minuteman Watch Co. in conjunction with charity Team Rubicon is proud to announce their new special edition watches. - February 03, 2018 - Minuteman

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Sparkles in UK Local UK Business Women Become Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners - January 17, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Mexico Local Monterrey family business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners in Mexico. - November 10, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Black Friday - Cyber Monday 2017 - Custom Classic Diamond Jewish Star of David Profits Benefit Charity On Black Friday - Cyber Monday 2017, 18% of the profits from all of Certified Diamond & Gemstones, Inc.'s Limited Edition Classic Hand-Crafted Diamond Jewish Star of David sales will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA. - November 09, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction Featuring Items from the Collection of Dr. David Livingston Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction featuring items from the collection of Dr. David Livingston Saturday, November 11, 2017, at 11 A.M. This Antiques, Clocks & Fine Art Auction will feature 300 quality Antiques & Fine Art items. - October 21, 2017 - Fontaine's Auction Gallery

Energy Muse’s New Book Available for Purchase Online "Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune into the Real You" Can be Purchased on Energy Muse’s Website and Amazon on October 17th. - October 17, 2017 - Energy Muse

Arva Sweden Combines Tradition with Trends - Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Introduce the Swedish Heritage to the World Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden

Royal Dragon Vodka Presents World's Most Valuable Bottle of Vodka, The Eye of The Dragon Royal Dragon Vodka will unveil “The Eye of the Dragon” at Studio City Casino's Anniversary Gala Dinner, on 7th October 2017 in Macau. This beyond luxury masterpiece is a 6 liter bottle of the most premium Royal Dragon “Imperial” Vodka, incorporating an extremely rare, round and fancy intense yellow diamond of 50 carat (GIA certified) plus almost 15,000 additional diamonds and nearly 2 kg/4.5 lbs of 18 karat gold. - October 03, 2017 - Dragon Spirits Limited

CDGI's Diamond Rough Clientele Benefit from Guaranteed Minimum Yields & World Class Specifications for the Resulting Completed Loose Polished Natural Diamonds Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc. (CDGI) Guarantees Minimum Resulting Loose Polished Diamond Yields & World Class Specifications, as Documented via GIA Diamond Grading Certificate(s), When CDGI’s Expert Artisans Complete the Cutting/Polishing of CDGI’s Premium Diamond Rough. - September 28, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Energy Muse Launches Interactive Crystal Quiz Energy Muse, a Southern California based lifestyle and jewelry brand, recently debuted their interactive Crystal Quiz online. The digital tool was designed to allow those looking for crystals to not only learn more about the world of crystals, but learn how to trust your intuition when choosing the ideal... - September 05, 2017 - Energy Muse

Custom Hand–Crafted Classic Spinning Diamond Eternity Band Profits Benefit The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund 18% of the Profits from all of CDGI's Limited Edition Classic Hand-Crafted Spinning Rare White & Fancy Colored Diamond Eternity Band sales will result in a charitable donation benefiting The American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. - September 02, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc. Expands Its Award Winning Jewelry Design Studio Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.'s newly expanded Jewelry Design Studio offers incomparable craftsmanship - all created by CDGI's award winning jewelry artisans. - August 26, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Energy Muse Releases Pre-Order for New Book on July 15th Pre-Ordered Copies of "Crystal Muse: Everyday Rituals to Tune into the Real You" Will Include Five Bonus Gifts - July 13, 2017 - Energy Muse

Custom Hand–Crafted Classic Spinning Diamond Eternity Band Profits Benefit Charity Summer Spotlight 2017 - 18% of the profits from all of CDGI's Limited Edition Classic Hand-Crafted Spinning Rare White & Fancy Colored Diamond Eternity Band sales will result in a charitable donation benefiting the ASPCA. - July 12, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc. Launches Its Precious Metals Refinery Division CDGI's Precious Metals Refinery Division Will Buy Your Gold, Platinum, Silver & Estate Jewelry - Highest Prices Paid – Confidential – Private - Secure - July 05, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.'s Quarterly June 2017 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Certified Diamond & Gemstones, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00+++ Carat Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - July 02, 2017 - Certified Diamonds & Gemstones, Inc.

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewelry Puerto Rico Local business owners become first Park Lane Jewelry Franchise Owners. - April 11, 2017 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Khanna Jewels Launches a New Online Diamond Jewellery Shop: www.khannajewels.com A renowned Diamond Jewellery Store in north India has made it easier for buyers to buy from their Online Jewellery Collection simply and smartly on their online Jewelry Shop. The noted brand that has been on the market for 14 years has moved away from its earlier website khannajewelsco.com to a sleeker and user friendly URL – www.khannajewels.com. - April 04, 2017 - Khanna Jewels

mio senso Launched All New 2017 Miss Chandelier Sterling Silver Jewellery Series mio senso launched All New 2017 Miss Chandelier sterling silver jewellery series by Hong Kong jewellery designer Ms. Helen Ho for 2017 Spring/Summer season. - April 03, 2017 - HDJewellery Design Co. Ltd.

JewelryBund Inc., a Professional and Innovative Wholesale Jewelry Supplier Offers 20,000+ Fashion Jewelry Styles Leading wholesale jewelry supplier offers 20,000+ wide range of jewelry collections and innovatively develop according to the world jewelry trends so as to serve buyers worldwide. - February 24, 2017 - JewelryBund Inc.

Bearddrop is Launching World’s First Beard Accessory Shop for Beard Enthusiasts and Beard Lovers Innovation: Creativity is the best way to achieve many things in life, including creating something which is more than just a beard accessory. This company is meant to achieve many great things through innovation and thinking outside box without creating any rules. - January 26, 2017 - Bearddrop

Diamond Tech Crafts to Exhibit at CHA’s Creativation 2017 Diamond Tech Crafts, the source for the country's best quality stained glass, mosaic tools, and accessories, announce a return to The Craft & Hobby Association’s (CHA) event, Creativation 2017. Launching a new version of Fuseworks™ and mosaic kits at Creativation 2017, will be the perfect... - January 11, 2017 - Diamond Tech

Keiko Mita to Exhibit her Handmade Designer Jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show Keiko Mita will exhibit her handmade designer jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show being held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa from February 1-4, 2017. Ms. Mita will feature her Sand Dune collection, which is available in 18k and 14k gold as well as mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - January 11, 2017 - K.Mita Design

Introducing Ipanema Boutique Ipanema Boutique is an online store that sells unique and handmade Brazilian jewelry, gemstones and fashion accessories. - October 24, 2016 - Ipanema Boutique

Jack Mason Launches Collection for Women Jack Mason is expanding their line of watches to include a smaller size with feminine details. The extensions of current Aviation and Nautical collections were designed with women specifically in mind. Combining the classic look of the brand with an updated size of thirty-six millimeters they are sure... - October 12, 2016 - Jack Mason Brand

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Niagara Falls Canada Local Ontario business woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner - October 06, 2016 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Jack Mason Takes the Journey of Delivering Watches and Leather Goods on the Road to Minneapolis Jack Mason takes the journey of delivering watches and leather goods on the road to Minneapolis, MN. The brands vintage 1971 Airstream is headed to Martin Patrick 3 located in the North Loop area of Minneapolis at 212 3rd Ave N #106. Jack Mason was selected to be a featured brand during the ‘Behind... - September 11, 2016 - Jack Mason Brand

A Symbolic Jewelry Collection: TOMAxALEX Release Their New Summer Love Jewelry Collection TOMAxALEX just released their brand new "Summer Love" collection, and the Summer Love collection entails their beautiful and stunning “deep conscious, connection rings.” The Summer Love collection is aimed towards the fairer sex that have a spiritual connection and would like to connect through TOMAxALEX's stunning finger jewelry. - June 09, 2016 - TOMAxALEX

Keiko Mita Brings Her Handmade Designer Jewelry to the JA New York Summer Show Keiko Mita will be exhibiting her handmade designer jewelry at this year’s JA New York Summer Show being held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center from July 24-26, 2016. Ms. Mita will be featuring her Sand Dune collection, which is now available in 18k gold, 14k gold and mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - June 08, 2016 - K.Mita Design

Coin Marketplace, LLC Launches Free Numismatic Marketplace Coin Marketplace, LLC has launched an online Numismatic Marketplace that caters to both serious Coin & Paper Money dealers as well as to the casual collector. The marketplace is void of mandatory fees such as "Final Sales Fees" or "Buyer's Fees". Visitors to CoinMP will be pleasantly... - June 05, 2016 - Coin Marketplace, LLC

Bold, Beautiful, a Celebration of You! See Designer Carolyn Pollack's New Genuine Gemstone Presentation for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry/American West Jewelry Designer Carolyn Pollack debuts new genuine gemstone presentation for her sterling silver collection of jewelry for Carolyn Pollack Jewelry and American West Jewelry. - April 26, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry

Scento Opens Its Doors to New Distributors Do you want to lead a revolution? Are you the sort of individual who looks to set the patterns, rather than just follow them meekly? Well, if you are someone that wishes to take their company to the next level, you've reached the ideal place. Scento is one of the trend-setters of the production and... - April 20, 2016 - Scento

Spring Collections by Carolyn Pollack Jewelry: Sleeping Beauty Turquoise Designer Carolyn Pollack releases a new line of sterling silver jewelry for Spring. - April 18, 2016 - Carolyn Pollack Jewelry