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Within Jewelry, Watch, Precious Stone, & Precious Metal Merchant Wholesalers
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
Purplee Store Details 10-Micron Gold Layering Process and Sustainable Fiber Jewelry Initiatives
Purplee Store presents its proprietary 7-layer metallurgical process for gold-layered jewelry and the integration of Buriti Palm fibers. The brand was recently designated as a "Black Sheep" by the global platform Not Just A Label (NJAL). - April 03, 2026 - Purplee Store
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
TopDawg Recognized as One of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025 - Leading the Pack with Over 500,000 Products from 3,000+ Verified U.S. Suppliers
TopDawg, a trusted dropshipping platform serving more than 20,000 retailers, has been recognized as one of the Top 10 U.S.-Based Dropshipping Suppliers for 2025. With over 500,000 wholesale products and seamless integrations with major marketplaces like Shopify, eBay, and other top platforms,... - April 24, 2025 - TopDawg
Folkmarketgems Launches User-Friendly Site: Affordable Raw Gemstones, Facet Rough & Cutting Service
Explore our redesigned website for seamless navigation, competitive prices on raw gemstones, facet rough, and wholesale lots. Enjoy expert cutting services and mine-direct deals! - March 22, 2025 - FMGS Rocks LLC
Arizona Jeweler Celebrates Veterans Day with Engagement Ring Giveaway for Military Heroes Giveaway
In honor of Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is giving away an engagement ring to a deserving active-duty military member or veteran. This giveaway celebrates those who have served and their love stories. Participants are invited to submit their story, sharing why they believe they should win and how their service has shaped their journey. Entries can be submitted on Elite Fine Jewelers’ website from November 7 to November 14. - November 10, 2024 - Elite Fine Jewelers
Introducing an Iconic Collaboration: The Daytona x Kakha Kaladze
In the world of horology, where tradition meets innovation, DiW Manufacture proudly presents an extraordinary timepiece: the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze. This unique collaboration is a tribute to the remarkable journey of Kakha Kaladze, blending Georgian heritage with cutting-edge watchmaking craftsmanship. - June 24, 2024 - Designa Individual
Rubber B Announces Grand Opening of New Store Location in Paris, France
Rubber B opens a new store in Paris, providing an immersive shopping experience with a diverse selection of rubber watch straps. The brand aspires to be a global leader in luxury rubber straps, focusing on innovation and superior craftsmanship. - July 24, 2023 - Rubber B LCC
Stienhardt & Stones: Leading Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer Now Selling Direct to Consumers
Stienhardt & Stones stands as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds, challenging conventional norms and forging a path toward a direct-to-consumer retail front. Through their commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and technological advancements, Stienhardt & Stones has ushered in a new era of responsible luxury, offering customers exquisite diamonds that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. - June 04, 2023 - Stienhardt & Stones
Loforay.com Launches Wrist Bands and Protective Casings for Apple iWatches
The new iWatch accessories are perfect for girls who want to add a personal touch to their Apple iWatches. The wrist bands come in an assortment of colors, ranging from bold and bright to elegant and understated. - April 24, 2023 - Loforay.com
"J.Paul Copper Creations" Showcases Unique Copper and Turquoise Jewelry as Artist of the Week
J.Paul Copper, an artist specializing in unique copper and turquoise jewelry, has been named the Artist of the Week by OnlineArtFestival.com. From March 13 to March 19, customers can browse a range of J.Paul Copper's handcrafted pieces, including necklaces and earrings, and take advantage of exclusive discounts and promotions. J.Paul's distinctive style is inspired by the natural beauty of the American Southwest, where he is based, and reflects a deep appreciation for the art. - March 14, 2023 - Online Art Festival
Loforay.com Has Launched Custom Engravable Relationship Couple Necklaces Gift Sets
The new collection offers a variety of designs, each carefully crafted to capture the essence of a couple's unique love story. What sets these necklaces apart is the ability to personalize them with engraved love quotes, names, initials, or dates in different languages. - March 02, 2023 - Loforay.com
Forever Rare Color Diamonds Ltd., Operating Under Trade Name Forever Rare, Completes Acquisition of Assets, Client-Base & Goodwill of the Premier Diamond Group
Forever Rare is pleased to announce the acquisition and its president / director Mr. Jesse D’Cruz opines that the former clients of Premier Diamond Group shall be in capable hands as the synergy that exists between the acquiring and acquired corporations will be seamless and beneficial to the... - January 18, 2023 - Forever Rare Color Diamonds Ltd.
Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now
TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes - October 24, 2022 - TLDRAuctions
A New Model of Cross-Border E-Commerce: Jewelrykg is the First Business Model of "Selling by Kilograms"
In recent years, with the gradual improvement of the cross-border e-commerce trade mechanism and the continuous dredging of the international logistics network, the expansion of cross-border e-commerce channels has accelerated, and more and more market players are using this channel to achieve... - August 14, 2022 - Jewelrykg
Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. Announces Office Relocation and Revenue Milestone
After a record £1-million revenue week, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has moved to new premises in Hatton Garden London, GB, to accommodate its impressive growth. - May 01, 2022 - Sweeping Statement Timepieces
Topdawg Acquires 2,721 New Retailers in Q1 of 2022
TopDawg.com, a dropshipping platform connecting online retailers with wholesale suppliers, is growing rapidly. Acquiring 2,721 new retailers in Q1 of 2022, a 68.69% increase in the number of retailers that joined in Q4 of 2021. - April 21, 2022 - TopDawg
Nikola Valenti Unveils Free Trial for Jewelry Subscription Service
The online jewelry store allows users to keep pieces of jewelry in their possession for up to 25 days, after which they can decide to either follow through with the purchase, or return the items to the store at no expense. - January 24, 2022 - Nikola Valenti
TopDawg Announces Quarter Over Quarter Retailer and Supplier Growth
TopDawg, Inc., a leading dropshipping integrator, announced today quarter over quarter growth in a number of online retail store subscribers and manufacturers/suppliers. TopDawg is an online platform that seamlessly connects e-commerce retailers and manufacturers/suppliers, integrating financial... - October 19, 2021 - TopDawg
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
TopDawg’s CEO and Former Trupanion Senior Executive Creates New and Unique Opportunity for Online Retailers and Suppliers
TopDawg has created a platform for retailers and suppliers that streamlines the online retail process and increases revenue for both sides. The platform benefits all businesses in the supply chain, from the online retailers to the product manufacturers and everyone in between. - September 07, 2021 - TopDawg
TopDawg Announces New Website Launch with Expanded Features
TopDawg’s wholesale distribution hub connects e-commerce retailers with products that can be easily integrated with a variety of online marketplaces; then managed, sold and drop shipped to customers located anywhere in the U.S. and worldwide. - August 03, 2021 - TopDawg
TwoBirch Announces Clearance Sale on Engagement Rings
Big discounts on unique engagement rings and wedding bands. TwoBirch fine jewelers announced a special, limited-time clearance sale on beautiful diamond engagement rings and wedding bands. - July 28, 2021 - TwoBirch Fine Jewelry
DiW Manufacture Introduced "The Black Grail Project"
A new high-end customization project is here. The Black Grail project is the latest release of DiW Manufacture, and is the result of high-tech innovation and traditional watchmaking. Finally, the Nautilus ref. 5711 acquired a modern look, as it is crafted with high-end carbon fiber elements. - April 22, 2021 - Designa Individual
Mother’s Day Sale on Birthstone Rings at TwoBirch
TwoBirch allows further customization for birthstone rings for mom by encouraging shoppers to choose stone combinations, metal color preferences, and metal type for sapphire ring styles included in the sale. - March 30, 2021 - TwoBirch Fine Jewelry
Romoch with Its Ethereal Ethnic Kundan Jewellery Brings Back Royalty
A trusted name in Designer Jewellery - Romoch with its exquisite Kundan jewellery adds a touch of royalty to their traditional jewellery collection. From necklaces to maang tikkas to earrings, the fashion abode houses Kundan jewellery of all sorts. Intricate work, distinct designs and excellent... - March 19, 2021 - Romoch
What is Trending in 2021? – Blingvine Lists Latest Fashion Trends in Jewellery.
Blingvine lists down the latest trends in fashion jewellery for the year 2021. Go-to jewellery essentials for the current year. - February 19, 2021 - Blingvine
Blingvine Creates a Collection of Designer Love Pendants and Fashion Jewellery Gifts for Valentine’s Day
Blingvine offers a collection of Fashion Jewellery appropriate for gifting for couples at Valentine’s Day. - January 21, 2021 - Blingvine
The Daytona Grand Tourer Series by DiW Manufacture
The Bespoke Manufacturer, Designa Individual Watches made it possible to re-create the iconic Daytona timepiece, using the latest innovative techniques and materials. And now, a new addition to the Carbon series was just released. - January 20, 2021 - Designa Individual
Blingvine Welcomes New Year 2021 with New Arrivals
Blingvine adds new jewellery designs to its collection following the New Year 2021 celebrations. The collection includes the latest trends in fashion necklaces, pendants, earrings, bracelets and bangles for women. - January 07, 2021 - Blingvine
Blingvine Presents a Fine Collection of Designer Fashion Jewellery by Manufacturers from All Over the World
Blingvine offers imported fashion jewellery in India online from international designers and manufacturers. - December 17, 2020 - Blingvine
New Product Line Launched at Watchtower Sale – Online Shopping Store
Watchtower Sale is excited to announce the launch of a brand new series of luxury watches for men and women, available at the best sales price. Shop watches online from their shopping store filled with exclusive offers. The premium collection is available in different colors to customize with your... - December 17, 2020 - Watchtower Sale LLC
Blingvine Trends High on Sales as the Online Shoppers in India Shop for Gifts This Holiday Season
Blingvine offers an exclusive collection of statement jewellery pieces perfect for gifting this Christmas. The collection includes a diverse range of fashion jewellery such as designer necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets. - December 10, 2020 - Blingvine
Blingvine Has Curated a Whole Range of Fashion Jewellery to Set the Holiday Vibes This Winter Season 2020
Blingvine offers a collection of unique holiday jewellery designs to its online shoppers including the latest fashion in necklaces, earrings, pendants and bracelets. It also welcomes buyers to the best Christmas gift choices. - December 07, 2020 - Blingvine
Winter Collection at Blingvine is the New Attraction for Online Shoppers in India
Blingvine has curated a range of imitation jewellery fit for winter wear as the fall/winter season 2020 approaches in India. The collection includes designer necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets. - November 27, 2020 - Blingvine
Giveaway Contest Winners for Fashion Jewelry from Blingvine and Upcoming Giveaways
Blingvine announces its Giveaways winners and more giveaway contests on its Instagram handle amidst the festive season in India. The contest involves participating and completing the tasks associated with a specific giveaway to win the prize. - November 10, 2020 - Blingvine
Gold Plated Jewelry Collection at Blingvine is the New Attraction for Online Shoppers in India
Blingvine puts out an extensive range of gold plated fashion Jewelry including 18K gold plated necklaces, pendants, earrings and bracelets amidst the festive season in India. - October 29, 2020 - Blingvine
Blingvine Announces Giveaway Contest on Its Social Media Pages
Blingvine has announced a 4-week giveaway contest for its social media audience just ahead of festive celebrations in India. The contest involves participating and completing the tasks associated with a specific giveaway to win the prize. - October 22, 2020 - Blingvine
Blingvine Launches Exclusive Collection of Funky Looking Jewelry for Teens and Young Women
Blingvine introduces an exclusive collection of statement jewellery fit for teenagers and young women. The range includes designer fashion jewellery including Necklaces, Pendants, Earrings and Bracelets. - October 15, 2020 - Blingvine
Blingvine is All Set to Welcome the Festive Season with Its Traditional Jewelry Collection
As the festive season approaches in India, Blingvine has laid down an entire collection of festive wear Jewelry including Necklaces, Pendants, Earrings, Bracelets, and Bangles. The Jewelry collection is suitable for traditional wear as well as modern style outfits. - October 08, 2020 - Blingvine
Blingvine Unveils a Staggering Collection of Crystal Jewelry Designs
Online Fashion Jewelry Brand, Blingvine, launches a new collection of crystal jewelry to its online store in India. The collection includes necklaces, pendants, earrings, and bracelets. The crystal range consists of Swarovski crystals, Austrian crystals, and American Diamonds. - October 01, 2020 - Blingvine
New Jewellery Brand That Takes Inspiration from the 20th Century Modern Movement
Elara Announces Their New Launch for Winter-Spring 2020/21 Collection. - September 29, 2020 - Elara Jewellery
Blingvine Adds a New Collection of Indian Jewelry to Its Fashion Jewelry Portfolio Following the "Vocal for Local" Campaign
Blingvine adds a new collection of Indian made jewelry including necklaces, earrings, bracelets and bangles from local manufacturers to its fashion jewelry portfolio following the "Vocal for Local" campaign. - September 24, 2020 - Blingvine
We Silver Jewels Sees Increase on Jewelry Wholesale Sales During the Pandemic
The company's wholesale jewelry sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, implying an increase of online stores. - August 06, 2020 - We Silver Jewelry Wholesale
Mia for Jewel Couture Launches Online Partner Program Helping Retailers to Sell Online
Jewel Couture LLC is pleased to announce the launch of a new program to partner with jewelry retailers, helping them to sell online. Jewel Couture provides the inventory, branding and powerful online presence to assist retailers market to their customers through a rich program of social media engagement personally targeted to their clients, including Instagram and Facebook Live events and contests and powerful, proven enewsletter campaigns. - July 18, 2020 - Jewel Couture LLC
Auctioneer Adam Levinsohn's Owned Bond Street to Feature Exclusive Jewelry Collections
Bond Street Auctions today announced plans to feature exclusive luxury jewelry collections as part of its high-end inventory. The announcement comes as the premier auction house entered a partnership to present 50 rare pieces by a renowned jewelry designer headquartered in Hong... - June 16, 2020 - Bond Street Auctions
Harvard Square Store Owner Shifts from Fashion to Face Masks: Local Community Supports Mompreneur’s Pivot Thru Lockdown
During a time of great global tragedy and upheaval, there is a lot of “new” in our lives. There are new challenges, new approaches and new initiatives in the “new normal.” In that spirit, Esmeralda Lambert of Esmeralda, jewelry and accessories store of Cambridge, Mass., decided to tell her story of how she pivoted her business model in the time of the new coronavirus pandemic. - May 06, 2020 - Esmeralda - Jewelry Accessories Gifts
The New Rolex Carbon GMT Project is Out, by DiW
The time finally came, when the legendary GMT Master gets the long-waited update many were waiting for. A meticulous work was carried out in order to fully craft the case and bezel elements in high-end carbon fiber. When innovation and craftsmanship meet, a new way of self-expression is created. - March 20, 2020 - Designa Individual