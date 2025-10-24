Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien