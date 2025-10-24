Recent Headlines
Within Women's, Children's, & Infants' Clothing & Accessories Merchant Wholesalers
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession
Further Development of the Ferag.Denisort Tilt-Tray Sorter Enables Transport and Sorting of Weights Up to 66 Lbs.
Ferag, a leading name in the world of intralogistics, has announced a further development of its Ferag.Denisort system. The latest improvements make it possible to convey and sort weights of up to 66 lbs and offer quieter operation thanks to the design of the trays with plastic flaps. - December 01, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag AG Acquires dereOida - Joining Forces to Revolutionize Intralogistics Solutions
In a strategic move set to redefine the landscape of intralogistics solutions, Ferag AG and dereOida have announced their merger, combining their expertise and innovations to create a comprehensive, single solution for all intralogistics requirements. - September 18, 2023 - Ferag AG
Ferag Opens Up New Opportunities with Used Equipment in the Printing Industry
The printing industry is currently experiencing disruption that is forcing many printing plants to close their doors. As a result, second-hand post-press processing systems are available on the market for further use. In this changing industry, Ferag, as an established manufacturer, is clearly committed to its customers and supports companies and partners in taking advantage of these new opportunities. - September 16, 2023 - Ferag AG
Sona Signature Unveils Its New and Extensive Collection of Uniforms
Introducing Sona Signature, an experienced uniform manufacturer and uniform supplier that has been providing quality uniforms for businesses and industries. - March 08, 2023 - Sona Signature
Introducing the SHOO DO GOOD Pants Campaign: Using the Power of Fashion to Support Afghan Women
The SHOO DO GOOD Pants campaign will launch on Kickstarter in February 2023. SHOO is currently running a free Giveaway contest to spread the word. - January 18, 2023 - SHOO LLC
New Online Store, Tutelage, Collabs with Georgia Nonprofit to Help At-Risk Children
T-Skills, LLC, an organization that aims to help all children with behavioral health and disabilities learn valuable life skills, develop better communication skills and promote self love, today announced the launch of its new clothing line available at thetutelagestore.com. The Tutelage Store is... - June 22, 2022 - Tutelage
Inclusive App, Tutelage, Launches to Help Children Express Thoughts and Emotions
T-Skills, LLC today announced the launch of their mobile application, Tutelage, designed for children who cannot speak or have trouble articulating their feelings. Complete with picture selection, mini-games, and positive affirmations, Tutelage gives children a voice and helps them better process... - June 22, 2022 - Tutelage
Author Amanda Esch-Cormier Pens New Children’s Picture Book
A mother, with hopes and dreams of her own, avows that none compares to the love of bringing a child into the world. In this tender affirmation of love, a mother invites her adored child to explore their own dreams in their wild and beautiful life. Author Amanda Esch-Cormier’s soulful text combined with serene painterly illustrations, evokes the endless and tender love of a mother and child in her beautiful new picture book Wild and Beautiful. - December 14, 2021 - Amanda Esch-Cormier
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Hadasshe Fashion - Clothing Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends Sustainably
Hadasshe Fashion. Mecca women fashion with an international reach, providing exclusive fashion-forward clothing and accessories to customers. - August 17, 2021 - Hadasshe Fashion
Norfolk® Appoints McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as Canadian Sales Agency
Norfolk®, emerging leader in the high-quality technical sock market, has appointed McCaffrey Sales and Marketing as the sole representing sales agency for the Norfolk® brand in Canada. McCaffrey Sales and Marketing has worked with retailers across Canada, with over 100 years of combined... - June 17, 2021 - NBS International Inc.
Home for New Beginnings Announces New Additions
Receiving United Way’s grant brought new hands and hand-made pies to Cottonwood. - April 30, 2021 - Home for New Beginnings
Dreamy, Visionary Artist's Wing Designs: Fantasy Wings Collection
Artist, Deb Schlier announces her Fantasy Wings Collection of mystical fashion scarves. - February 10, 2021 - Deb Schlier
For a Limited Time, Proceeds from NaTeal Boutique's Newest Collection Benefit Genesis Women's Shelter
NaTeal Boutique and Women's Energy Network North Texas are donating 20% of the proceeds from the new NaTeal collection release from October 1 to October 15 to Genesis Women's Shelter. The new collection includes luxury swimwear, coverups, lingerie, shirts, skirts and dresses, sizes S to XL and handbags, handmade by women for women. - September 28, 2020 - NaTeal Boutique
Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris
Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien
Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old
Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate
Cult Aussie Owned Brand Hits NYC & LA This Spring with Their Unique Surf-Inspired Arm Candy
Aussie owned brand Chuchka opens its first pop-up shops on Mott Street in Nolita, NYC and Westfield Century City in LA this May, just in time to heat up the city's' street style with their unique Aussie flavour and signature neoprene bag range. - May 07, 2019 - Chuchka
New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use
Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise
New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn
The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl
Wholesale7 Optimizes Their Website and Launches Hair Wigs Collection
To improve user experience, Wholesale7 has optimized their website and launches Fall collection and hair wigs collection. - September 06, 2018 - Wholesale7
Summer Fashion Trends 2018: Outfit Inspiration from Wholesale7
Wholesale7, as a fashion clothing wholesaler, always integrates new trends and follows the trend of fashion. - July 20, 2018 - Wholesale7
Whoelsale7 Develops Wholesale Clothing Available Online Across the World
Wholesale7, a Chinese wholesale clothing online shop, creates a low-cost and high-quality brand for millions of consumers to shop on-trend clothes. - June 22, 2018 - Wholesale7
K.Mita is a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas June 1-4
Keiko Mita, founder and principle owner of K.Mita Design (K.Mita), will be a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas from June 1-4, 2018. She will feature her Shoreline Cuff, which recently won an INSTORE Design Award, and her popular Sand Dune collection, which depicts the point in time just before deserts and sandy beaches are changed forever by the forces of nature. This is Ms. Mita's first time at the show. - May 15, 2018 - K.Mita Design
Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest
The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com
Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds
Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com
Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ
Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack
Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family
InstaCurve Offering Wide Range of Body Shapers
InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve
New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ
BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Simona Maghen’s Fit-to-Flatter Cocktail Dresses Are the New Darling of Classy Holiday Fashion
New fashion line, Simona Maghen’s fit-to-flatter cocktail dresses are the new darling of classy holiday fashion. Her elegant cocktail dresses are getting sold out fast among holiday shoppers. The fit to flatter edgy yet sophisticated styles assure great comfort, unmatched style and reasonable pricing for the modern woman who is confident, cool yet bold, and not afraid to embrace her femininity and accentuate her curves. - September 27, 2017 - Simona RTW (Simona Maghen)
3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com
3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Veetrends, an Affordable E-Retailer of Clothing and Apparel Launches Its Website for Direct Customer Dealing to Offer Better Prices and Services
VeeTrends is an E-retailer that is offering a complete clothing solution for men, women and kids of different age groups. VeeTrends is already one of the Top 1000 sellers on Amazon and is ranked at 905 among all the other sellers by Amazon. And now the company has launched its own website for... - August 23, 2017 - VeeTrends
Childrenswear Designer Love, Linda Announces Release of New Brother / Sister Styles
Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda
3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu
Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ
Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range
More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics
Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade
An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up
TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands
Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again
The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company
Keiko Mita to Exhibit her Handmade Designer Jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show
Keiko Mita will exhibit her handmade designer jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show being held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa from February 1-4, 2017. Ms. Mita will feature her Sand Dune collection, which is available in 18k and 14k gold as well as mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - January 11, 2017 - K.Mita Design
Souqmama.com: A New Breakthrough in Online Baby Shopping
The Souqmama.com team does everything to ensure moms experience the best shopping experience possible. The company guarantees all payments through credit card or cash are delivered properly while all products are subject to return policy. - October 30, 2016 - Souqmama
Bummis & Funky Fluff Come Together to Bring More Cloth Diapering Options to Parents Around the World
Mini Kiwi Inc “Bummis” announced entering into an agreement to acquire Funky Fluff & Stuff Inc. (“Funky Fluff”). The acquisition is effective immediately, pending closing conditions. Funky Fluff was founded in 2012 and manufactures premium cloth diapers and accessories. - October 20, 2016 - Funky Fluff
Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards
Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection
Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs
Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs
Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs
Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs
Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection
Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs