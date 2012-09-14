PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Gilles Rosier Launches Eternel Parisien, First "Concept Brand" Made in Paris Presented in advance of the next Parisian fashion week, Eternel Parisien is a new brand of leather goods, clothing and high-end accessories "inspired by" and "made in" Paris. Its ambition is to become The "Concept Brand" perceived internationally as the best representative of the Parisian spirit, all at once elegant, irreverent and humorous. The first Eternel Parisien articles are already available at the Archive 18.20 concept store, as well as on eternelparisien.fr. - December 18, 2019 - Eternel Parisien

Kidini Karate is New on Amazon; Back to School Bully Prevention for Kids 3-8 Years Old Kidini Karate® helps parents teach children to be aware, avoid, and self-defense escapes and empowers very young children with knowledge and courage to escape bullies and child predators. Kidini Karate® introduces to the professional educators of very young children, a detailed educator’s manual researched by the University Of Delaware Department of Research titled: Helping Children Develop Self Protective Skills. - July 19, 2019 - Kidini Karate

Cult Aussie Owned Brand Hits NYC & LA This Spring with Their Unique Surf-Inspired Arm Candy Aussie owned brand Chuchka opens its first pop-up shops on Mott Street in Nolita, NYC and Westfield Century City in LA this May, just in time to heat up the city's' street style with their unique Aussie flavour and signature neoprene bag range. - May 07, 2019 - Chuchka

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

New York Based Swimwear & Resort Wear Brand, Nager By Nic Hyl to Debut at The Fashion Week Brooklyn The emerging brand will round out the show with their resort wear & swimwear fashions for The FW|BK for the Spring/Summer 2019 show; a leading fashion event showcasing designers from across the globe in Brooklyn, NY. Nager By Nic Hyl, the resort & swimwear brand by Nic Hyl, a New York based... - September 28, 2018 - Nager By Nic HYl

Wholesale7 Optimizes Their Website and Launches Hair Wigs Collection To improve user experience, Wholesale7 has optimized their website and launches Fall collection and hair wigs collection. - September 06, 2018 - Wholesale7

Summer Fashion Trends 2018: Outfit Inspiration from Wholesale7 Wholesale7, as a fashion clothing wholesaler, always integrates new trends and follows the trend of fashion. - July 20, 2018 - Wholesale7

Whoelsale7 Develops Wholesale Clothing Available Online Across the World Wholesale7, a Chinese wholesale clothing online shop, creates a low-cost and high-quality brand for millions of consumers to shop on-trend clothes. - June 22, 2018 - Wholesale7

K.Mita is a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas June 1-4 Keiko Mita, founder and principle owner of K.Mita Design (K.Mita), will be a Rising Star in the Design Center at JCK Las Vegas from June 1-4, 2018. She will feature her Shoreline Cuff, which recently won an INSTORE Design Award, and her popular Sand Dune collection, which depicts the point in time just before deserts and sandy beaches are changed forever by the forces of nature. This is Ms. Mita's first time at the show. - May 15, 2018 - K.Mita Design

Enlighten Mystical Minds Announces Summer Selfie Contest The announcement of the Summer Selfie Contest and its details. - April 20, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Enlighten Mystical Minds Launches emmclothing.com Enlighten Mystic Minds launched emmclothing.com, a website devoted to the clothing brand & boutique, on April 9th. emmclothing.com will make it possible for customers to engage more with the business on the internet, including the ability to purchase clothing products on the online store and have... - April 12, 2018 - Enlighten Mystic Minds

Sirbonu Launches 3D Baby Jewelry for Soon to be Parents Through 3dprintedultrasounds.com Sirbonu OÜ is launching, through their e-store 3dprintedultrasounds.com, a new range of 2D and 3D Jewelry. This range of ultrasound Jewelry offers soon to be parents the possibility to eternalize their pregnancy with a beautiful piece of custom made jewelry. - April 07, 2018 - Sirbonu OÜ

Casa & Family Announces the Launch of a New Diaper Backpack Casa & Family is pleased to announce the launch of a multi-function diaper backpack bag for moms and dads designed for comfort and versatility. Practical, stylish, ergonomic, durable and user friendly, the diaper backpacks made of the highest quality oxford waterproof material to last for years are now available for purchase on Amazon.com (USA). - February 23, 2018 - Casa & Family

InstaCurve Offering Wide Range of Body Shapers InstaCurve, the popular online retailer for waist trainers, waist cinches, body shapers and other products that help women get gorgeous curves and hourglass figures, has enjoyed rapid growth over the past year thanks to their devoted customers. - December 25, 2017 - Insta Curve

New Service for Ultrasound Clinics, the Virtual Reality Experience by Sirbonu OÜ BabySliceO offers 3D printers to ultrasound clinics and anybody enthusiastic about 3D baby models; the possibility to use Virtual Reality to show and clean up ultrasound files and create the 3D baby Models. - September 28, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Simona Maghen’s Fit-to-Flatter Cocktail Dresses Are the New Darling of Classy Holiday Fashion New fashion line, Simona Maghen’s fit-to-flatter cocktail dresses are the new darling of classy holiday fashion. Her elegant cocktail dresses are getting sold out fast among holiday shoppers. The fit to flatter edgy yet sophisticated styles assure great comfort, unmatched style and reasonable pricing for the modern woman who is confident, cool yet bold, and not afraid to embrace her femininity and accentuate her curves. - September 27, 2017 - Simona RTW (Simona Maghen)

3D Baby Model on Indiegogo by 3dprintedultrasounds.com 3dprintedultrasounds.com is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby Model. - September 21, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Veetrends, an Affordable E-Retailer of Clothing and Apparel Launches Its Website for Direct Customer Dealing to Offer Better Prices and Services VeeTrends is an E-retailer that is offering a complete clothing solution for men, women and kids of different age groups. VeeTrends is already one of the Top 1000 sellers on Amazon and is ranked at 905 among all the other sellers by Amazon. And now the company has launched its own website for direct... - August 23, 2017 - VeeTrends

Childrenswear Designer Love, Linda Announces Release of New Brother / Sister Styles Love, Linda has launched the latest designs in their successful Brother / Sister collection. - June 23, 2017 - Love, Linda

3D Printed Baby Statues from Ultrasounds by Sirbonu Sirbonu is offering the possibility to have volume files made by ultrasound machines during a 3D session converted into a 3D file that can be printed into a 3D baby statue. - June 14, 2017 - Sirbonu OÜ

Australian Organic Children's Clothing Label NIOVI Now Offering Wholesale on Their Baby Clothing Range More and more children's boutiques are looking to source eco-friendly and organic children's clothing to meet consumers demands. In order to meet this demand, Australian designer children's wear label is now offering wholesale on their product range. - June 11, 2017 - NIOVI Organics

Retailers in the Red Go Profitable Green Using TigerTrade An algorithm can do many things. At TigerTrade, a B2B proprietary algorithm is reducing the globes carbon footprint one million dollar transaction at a time. NASA says 2016 was the hottest year in 125,000 years. Fashion technologist, global trade expert and TigerTrade's CEO, Tanjila Islam, has taken... - March 24, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

TigerTrade B2B Platform is Revolutionizing Global Off-Price Commerce Ripe for Disruption; $280 Billion Discount Trade Industry is Experiencing a Major Shake-Up TigerTrade, a technology-focused firm launched a first-of-its-kind, business-to-business (B2B) off-price platform designed to improve the speed and efficiency with which companies can sell their excess inventory to international buyers in new markets such as China, United Arab Emirates and Mexico. - February 01, 2017 - Do It Dude Brands

Roscoe Wins Illinois Governor's Sustainability Award, Again The Roscoe Company has earned this prestigious award for 2016, seven years after having first won it in 1999. - January 17, 2017 - The Roscoe Company

Keiko Mita to Exhibit her Handmade Designer Jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show Keiko Mita will exhibit her handmade designer jewelry at the JCK Tucson Show being held at the JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa from February 1-4, 2017. Ms. Mita will feature her Sand Dune collection, which is available in 18k and 14k gold as well as mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - January 11, 2017 - K.Mita Design

Souqmama.com: A New Breakthrough in Online Baby Shopping The Souqmama.com team does everything to ensure moms experience the best shopping experience possible. The company guarantees all payments through credit card or cash are delivered properly while all products are subject to return policy. - October 30, 2016 - Souqmama

Bummis & Funky Fluff Come Together to Bring More Cloth Diapering Options to Parents Around the World Mini Kiwi Inc “Bummis” announced entering into an agreement to acquire Funky Fluff & Stuff Inc. (“Funky Fluff”). The acquisition is effective immediately, pending closing conditions. Funky Fluff was founded in 2012 and manufactures premium cloth diapers and accessories. The... - October 20, 2016 - Funky Fluff

Essense Designs Awarded at 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards Essense Designs wins another award for its internationally-acclaimed bridesmaid dress label, Sorella Vita, at the 2016 Bridal Buyer Awards held in North Yorkshire, England. The Bridal Buyer Awards were held on Monday, September 12 at the Harrogate International Centre in conjunction with the Harrogate... - September 21, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Award-Winning Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Additions to the trendsetting Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection were announced today by award-winning bridal house Essense Designs. The new collection additions include bridesmaid dresses with the perfect combination of red carpet fashion and versatile comfort - a must for real bridesmaids across the globe. - August 17, 2016 - Essense Designs

Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs The Martina Liana Fall 2016 Collection was released today by award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs. With flowing luxurious fabrics, handcrafted fit that accentuates the womanly form, and exquisite embellishments, the new collection is the embodiment of couture wedding dress design. - July 13, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house, Essense Designs, proudly released its new Essense of Australia Fall 2016 Collection today. From classically-timeless to trendy and fashion-forward, the new collection offers a diverse compilation of designer wedding dress styles perfect for real brides all over the world. - July 12, 2016 - Essense Designs

Stella York Fall 2016 Collection Announced by Award-Winning Bridal House Essense Designs Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of its new Stella York Fall 2016 Collection. The new collection embraces the attitude and spirit of today’s bride and features a wide range of styles to fulfill the dreams of real brides across the globe. - July 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Adds to Its Trendsetting Sorella Vita Bridesmaid Dress Collection Award-winning bridal house Essense Designs announced today the arrival of a Sorella Vita bridesmaid dress collection. The new collection additions bring the hottest runway styles and latest red carpet trends to the aisles of fashionable weddings around the world. Showcasing eye-catching details and... - June 30, 2016 - Essense Designs

Essense Designs Nominated for 2016 International Bridal Industry Awards ​​​​​​​​​​​​International bridal gown design house, Essense Designs, has been nominated in three out of three eligible categories for the 2016 Distinctive Excellence in the Bridal Industry (DEBI) Awards. The awards are regarded as... - June 11, 2016 - Essense Designs

Keiko Mita Brings Her Handmade Designer Jewelry to the JA New York Summer Show Keiko Mita will be exhibiting her handmade designer jewelry at this year’s JA New York Summer Show being held at the Jacob Javits Convention Center from July 24-26, 2016. Ms. Mita will be featuring her Sand Dune collection, which is now available in 18k gold, 14k gold and mixed metals. Her Sand Dune collection depicts the ever changing shape and texture of deserts and sandy beaches in geometric and organic forms. Ms. Mita’s award winning designs focus on movement, texture and color. - June 08, 2016 - K.Mita Design

DanaYvette.com Appears in Spring 2016 Issue of Jezebel Magazine as a Featured Boutique in the Spring Style Guide Jezebel Magazine features Dana Yvette Boutique's gorgeous Spring dresses as Fashion Must-Haves for Looking Your Best This Season on page 47's Spring Style Guide. - March 02, 2016 - Dana Yvette Boutique

Dana Yvette Launches Online Boutique Based Out of Atlanta GA Dana Yvette Online Boutique, LLC launches women's fine apparel and accessories online boutique. - February 02, 2016 - Dana Yvette Boutique

Goodrich International Unveils New High-Tech "Head Light Shoes" Don't be surprised when Goodrich’s new high-tech High Beam Shoes, start showing up in your neck of the woods. The New “Head Light” Shoes won’t be available until March, but they are already creating quite a buzz. - January 10, 2016 - High Beam Shoes

Power Activewear Forms New Joint Venture Power Activewear joins up with Clyde Health and Fitness in joint venture. - July 15, 2015 - Power Activewear

ShadedThreads.com - Fully Customized Online Fashion Store for Indian Ethnic Wear Vish Fashions, a company promoted by the designer Shweta Bahl, has launched a fully customized online retail store for Indian ethnics. The store offers designer consultation for customization over Skype calling with each purchase. The designer then customizes the design as per the client's requirements, and makes sure it goes into production with the suggested changes. - May 26, 2015 - Vish Fashions Private Limited

Rewarding Baby Collaborates with New Companies Rewarding Baby is proud to announce their new line of baby products from Label Label and Kidzfarm. - May 15, 2015 - Rewarding Baby

Open Road Girl Releases Hip Purses Open Road Girl announces the unveiling of their newest line of accessories. - March 29, 2015 - Open Road Biker Gear, LLC

Fevrie Launches Tendance Project on Kickstarter Online fashion house uses unique concept and Kickstarter platform to help millions of women buy high fashion for affordable prices - March 26, 2015 - Fevrie

PillieMillie Launches e-Commerce Website 100% Peruvian Pima Cotton Baby Clothes option for eco-friendly parents - March 05, 2015 - PillieMillie

Colsten Collection of Women's Contemporary Fashion Announces Launch and First Showcase Scheduled South Korean born designer Caeli Kim recently announced the launch of her new Women's Fashion brand, Colsten. The collection will be showcased at the Stitch Show at Palazzo/Sands Expo, LV on 2/16-18, 2015 and at Javits Center, NYC on 2/23-25. - February 08, 2015 - Colsten LLC

Colsten Launches Its First Pre-Fall 2015 Season Collection Colsten recently launched its first Pre-Fall 2015 collection, consisting of womens apparel in fresh designs to embrace the New Year, and its line is now showcased at 212 Showroom NYC. - February 07, 2015 - Colsten LLC

Just Like Me Clothing Boutique Debuts Prom Pop Up Consignment Shop Small boutique owner opens a Pop Up Prom Consignment Shop in Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina. Here is a unique opportunity available to all the ladies in the triangle to not only sell their once loved special occasion dress but also be able to shop and find a new one to love. - February 07, 2015 - Just Like Me Clothing Boutique

Trendstop Fashion Trend of the Year 2015 is Modern Seventies Trendstop, the fashion trend forecasting agency, today announced Modern Seventies as their Fashion Trend of the Year for 2015. - December 18, 2014 - Trendstop