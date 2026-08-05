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Within Performing Arts Companies
Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS" - August 05, 2026 - iclypzx!
Caribbean Cinema Takes Over New York City: Conch Shell International Film Festival Returns October 9–11, 2026
Three days. Bold voices. Unforgettable stories. CSIFF brings Caribbean and diaspora filmmakers, industry leaders, and audiences together for a festival like no other. - July 31, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide. - July 31, 2026 - David Pomeroy Music
ReiTiMi Launches Expanded Multilingual Resource Hub for Remote Spiritual and Complementary Services
Available in seven languages, ReiTiMi’s expanded website presents remote subtle-energy services for people and animals, Akashic Records readings, personalized music channeled for each individual, and a prosperity-focused subtle-energy practice. Each guide explains the service, preparation and deliverables, with current bookings managed through Fiverr. - July 30, 2026 - ReiTiMi
Scottsdale Philharmonic Kicks Off New Summer Series Concerts Sunday, July 26
The Scottsdale Philharmonic will kick off its first summer season with a concert this Sunday. The July 26 concert marks the beginning of Scottsdale Philharmonic’s transition to a year-round performance schedule. The program for the July 26 concert, with guest conductor Dana Graybeal leading... - July 24, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Eleanor at North Coast Repertory Theatre
For two weeks only - She was called the heart of the presidency. Here, she speaks for herself. While sitting on a park bench in Washington, D.C., contemplating the death of her husband, former First Lady Eleanor Roosevelt candidly reveals the many facets of her storied life in a one-woman... - July 23, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Peter Tracy's 8-Year-Old Prediction Is Going Viral Today
"PLEASE MR. TRUMP DON'T DO IT" (also referred to as "Deportation Kids") is a raw, 59-second acoustic folk ballad featuring guitar and harmonica by singer-songwriter Peter Tracy. - July 09, 2026 - Peter Tracy
Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness. - July 05, 2026 - Rodchata, LLC
The Winter's Tale at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents a show with heartbreaking tragedy rescued by lovestruck buffoonery in this tragicomedy by William Shakespeare’s The Winter’s Tale as its next student production. Director Benjamin Cole is moved to share this production of jealousy,... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Scapin at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Scapin, Molière’s comedy of trickery and mayhem in a new adaptation by Bill Irwin and Mark O’Donnell — reimagined for today’s audiences with fresh American flair and nonstop physical comedy. Christopher Williams directs Paul... - July 04, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Stonewell Productions Names Alexandra Stonewell Head of Press Relations, Expands Human-Led Hybrid Art
Alexandra Meredith Stonewell will lead public communications as founder Thomas Stonewell focuses on hands-on production, publishing and free creative mentorship through Aurora Creative Studio. - July 04, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Neawolf Media Group Restructures Distribution Model with Launch of Independent Direct-to-Consumer Platform
Neawolf Media Group announces a centralized digital infrastructure to independently manage global distribution of its literature, audio catalogs, and visual assets. Bypassing third-party retail aggregators, the proprietary Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) platform consolidates the portfolio of system architect and artist Sven Neawolf, reflecting a strategic shift toward independent IP management and direct fulfillment. - June 21, 2026 - Neawolf
Paula Boggs Band Marks Juneteenth with Growing Radio Momentum for “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round”
Paula Boggs Band honors Juneteenth through its recording of the historic freedom song, “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me ’Round,” featuring the Blind Boys of Alabama and Valerie June. - June 19, 2026 - Paula Boggs Band
Southpaw Releases New Country Single “I Wanna Date Your Truck”
Country music trio Southpaw announced the release of their new single—a flirty romp called “I Wanna Date Your Truck.” - June 19, 2026 - Southpaw
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Programs for New Summer Series Concerts
The Scottsdale Philharmonic has announced the programs for its two summer concerts, the first summer season for the symphony. On Sunday, July 26, the Scottsdale Philharmonic will present its Pops Concert featuring the Suite from Jaws, Music from the Star Wars Saga, Highlights from Jurrasic Park,... - June 18, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Conch Shell Productions Launches Multilingual CSP Artist Chat Initiative with Spanish- and French-Language Dubbing
Conch Shell Productions announced the expansion of its online CSP Artist Chat Series through Spanish- and French-language dubbing and translated content serving multilingual Caribbean and Caribbean diaspora communities. - June 13, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
SAG-AFTRA Actor Michael Pierce Cast as John Goldman in Los Angeles Production of Questioning
SAG-AFTRA actor Michael Pierce has been cast as John Goldman in Questioning, an innovative theatrical production directed by Julia Weist and presented by New Theater Hollywood. The production will be filmed during the week of July 6–10, 2026, with public performances running July 10–19 in Los Angeles. - June 10, 2026 - Michael Joseph Pierce
Justice Holmes Disposes at North Coast Repertory Theatre
February 1903. One of the most consequential voting rights cases in American history is about to be argued before the Supreme Court. On the bench is the revered Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes. Facing him is the brilliant Black lawyer, Wilford Smith. At stake is whether millions of Black Americans... - May 31, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Scottsdale Philharmonic Expanding Number of Yearly Concerts to Provide Classical Music Year-Round to Valley Residents
While many arts organizations in the Valley take a break for the summer, the Scottsdale Philharmonic is adding concerts. “We’re increasing the number of yearly concerts by adding a two-concert Summer Series in July and August, and 7 p.m. Thursday evenings performances for all concerts... - May 31, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Royal Refuge Releases Debut Album "Unbound"
Unbound is the debut album from Royal Refuge, a worship collective created by Paul Cardall. Blending cinematic worship, spoken word, and modern alternative-pop, the album explores identity, healing, faith, anxiety, hope, and the nearness of Jesus Christ. Through songs like “Your Presence,” “Held Me Close,” and “Unbound,” the project reminds listeners they are chosen, redeemed, and never alone. - May 29, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Brissa Sol Announces Release of New Single “Noche De Viernes” Available Worldwide May 28, 2026
Emerging Latin pop artist Brissa Sol announces the release of her new single “Noche De Viernes,” available worldwide on May 28, 2026 across all major streaming platforms. Blending modern Latin pop production with atmospheric melodies and bilingual emotion, “Noche De... - May 28, 2026 - Rotation Music
French Multidisciplinary Artist Arnaud Quercy Opens Gallery-Atelier in Saint-Germain-des-Prés, Paris
Painter, sculptor, and composer Arnaud Quercy establishes a permanent presence in the heart of Paris with the opening of Art Quam Anima, a gallery-atelier at 28 rue du Dragon (75006 Paris). - May 22, 2026 - Arnaud Quercy Creations
Paul Cardall Launches Folk Storytelling Project Winterfield with Debut Album "Wayfaring Christian," Released May 15, 2026
Billboard-charting composer and pianist Paul Cardall introduces Winterfield, a new folk storytelling project blending acoustic instrumentation, reflective lyrics, and cinematic songwriting. The debut album Wayfaring Christian, released May 15, 2026, explores themes of faith, memory, love, and identity through ten deeply personal songs inspired by modern indie folk and pioneer storytelling traditions. - May 18, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
20DollarBeats Celebrates Nearly Two Decades of Providing Affordable Instrumentals to Independent Artists Worldwide
Founded in 2006, 20DollarBeats is an online music platform specializing in affordable instrumentals, digital downloads, and instant music delivery for singers, songwriters, rappers, and content creators worldwide. The company has served more than 100,000 artists and continues supporting independent musicians through accessible, professional-quality production resources. - May 18, 2026 - 20dollarBeats LLC
The Most Happy Fella at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents The Most Happy Fella, a new intimate version of Frank Loesser’s lush, romantic musical masterpiece. Set against the sun-drenched vineyards of California’s Napa Valley, this passionate tale of unexpected love weaves together unforgettable characters... - May 18, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Treasure Island at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep
Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents Treasure Island, the classic adventure tale by Robert Louis Stevenson and adapted by Todd Espeland. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with a 15-minute intermission, featuring heart-pounding adventure throughout. Additional production staff include... - May 18, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Tickets on Sale for Popular Independence Day Concert
Tickets are now available for The Scottsdale Philharmonic’s popular Independence Day Celebration concerts. “We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a 7 p.m. Thursday evening performance in addition to the 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon... - May 15, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Brian Eaton Returns with a Sprawling Wooden-Hewed Epic "Parable of the Trees"
Grafting Americana grit with the intricacies of prog-rock and his signature "cowboy jazz" sound, Eaton translates ancient timber lessons into a high-stakes sonic ecosystem. "Parable of the Trees," a sprawling, wooden-hewed epic, is both dense and refreshingly lawless—a boundary-blurring masterclass in instrumental storytelling. - May 09, 2026 - Eatin' Records
Alternative Singer Songwriter Big Bus Dream, Known for His Introspective Lyrics and Innovative Fusion of Genres, Proudly Releases His Latest Album, "Passionate Decay"
The New Release is a Lyrically Introspective and Innovative Fusion of Genres. - May 09, 2026 - Big Bus Dream
Brittany Lewis, Co-Founder of Just Us Studio, to Develop First Feature Film: "A New Leash on Life"
Brittany Lewis, co-founder of Just Us Studio, is developing her first feature film. Set in the early-2000s, A New Leash on Life is a heartfelt romantic comedy adapted from her short script of the same name. The original short script was accepted into the Organization of Independent Filmmakers... - May 09, 2026 - Just Us Studio
TDWRC Blends Humor and Heart with Bold Mother’s Day Release “Mama Loved Me, So She Beat My Ass”
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) delivers a Mother’s Day music release that combines humor, nostalgia, and cultural reflection, inviting listeners to laugh, reflect, and celebrate motherhood. - May 05, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Award-Winning Composer Yalil Guerra Leads Historic Pasadena Concert Celebrating Cuban Music in Exile
The Guerra String Orchestra, led by Yalil Guerra, presents Cuban Music in Exile: A Centennial Celebration on May 30, 2026, at St. Andrew Catholic Church. Honoring Aurelio de la Vega, the program includes his works, the world premiere of his String Quartet in Two Movements by the Hispano String Quartet, and Guerra’s Symphony No. 2 for Strings “Los Dioses del Olimpo.” - May 04, 2026 - RYCY Productions Inc.
Memories Unleashed at North Coast Rep Variety Nights
North Coast Repertory theatre presents Memories Unleashed- Impulse 1 starring Elijah Rock. Inspired by his father’s diagnosis with Alzheimer’s disease, the album is both a celebration of timeless music and a deeply personal reflection on memory, love, and legacy. Memories Unleashed... - May 03, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
RhinoLeap Presents The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)
Three fearless performers from Broadway and Cirque du Soleil attempt the impossible: to bring all of Shakespeare’s plays to life in a single performance. Blending comedy, improvisation, and physical storytelling, this high-energy production delights Shakespeare fans and curious newcomers alike. - April 15, 2026 - RhinoLeap Productions
“Big Boy Brass” to Headline Free Talent Showcase in Woodbury, NJ
Success 1st & 21st Century Woodbury High School are delighted to welcome Big Boy Brass to the stage for “The Future Is Ours” Youth Talent Showcase and Concert. - April 13, 2026 - Success 1st, Inc
Scottsdale Philharmonic to Perform Beethoven's Fifth Symphony at May 3 Concert
The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to enjoy Beethoven’s 5th Symphony on Sunday, May 3. “We continue to have sold-out performances so we are excited to announce that we are adding a Thursday evening performance in addition to the Sunday afternoon performance... - April 09, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
AI Music Label TDWRC Gains Momentum with Viral Hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” and a New Approach to Story-Driven Music
The Da.i.ly Walk Record Company (TDWRC) is emerging as a unique voice in AI-assisted music, blending storytelling, satire, and era-inspired sound. Its breakout hit “She Couldn’t Fry Chicken!” is driving growing engagement across digital platforms. - April 07, 2026 - The Da.i.ly Walk Record Co. (TDWRC)
Harshit Sharma Offers Live Singing Performances for Weddings, Corporate Events, and Private Celebrations Worldwide
Harshit Sharma, a live singer and performing artist based in Jaipur, offers professional live singing performances for weddings, corporate events, and private celebrations. With a focus on creating engaging musical experiences, he performs across India and is also available for international events. - April 02, 2026 - Harshit Sharma Music
Conch Shell Productions Launches Caribbean Actor Database
New Resource Connects Caribbean Heritage Actors with Theatre, Film, and Television Opportunities - March 24, 2026 - Conch Shell Productions
Paul Cardall Releases Chasing Crowns, a Cinematic Electronic Album with 20-Part Video Saga
Paul Cardall releases Chasing Crowns, a cinematic electronic album blending piano with ambient and deep-house textures. The project is accompanied by a 20-day music video series, forming a fantasy-inspired narrative through sound and imagery. - March 19, 2026 - All Heart Publishing, LLC
Michelangelo Canale Expands Dance Opportunities with New Adult Ballet Competition in Florida
Internationally acclaimed ballet master, teacher, and choreographer Michelangelo Canale has announced the launch of a new Adult Ballet Competition as part of the inaugural St. Petersburg Festival of Dance. The event will take place July 13–18, 2026, welcoming dancers ages 18 and over of all... - March 17, 2026 - St. Petersburg Festival of Dance
Project Nine — Live Underground EP
Project Nine is a raw, live-focused EP centered on transformation, pressure, and release. While early in live performance, iclypzx! is prioritizing the stage as the place where the music fully connects—using shows to build momentum, community, and real presence in the underground scene. - March 17, 2026 - iclypzx!
Oh, What a Beautiful Day- Andrew Polec Sings the Golden Age of Musicals
Come see multi-award winning, Andrew Polec, take you on a tour of Broadway's Golden Era! Polec, who was nominated for a Craig Noel Award for his work as Monty in A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder last year at North Coast Rep, will sing hits from Oklahoma!, The Music Man, West Side Story,... - March 11, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Beau Jest at North Coast Repertory Theatre
North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Beau Jest, James Sherman’s delightful Jewish-American story. Omri Schein directs Samuel Ashdown,* Josh Cahn,* Benjamin Cole, Katrina Michaels,* Joel Polis,* and Jill Remez.* Christopher M. Williams* is the Production Stage Manager. Alyssa Hayden and... - March 09, 2026 - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Copperlight Announces "A Civic Cultural Evening": A New Chapter for Stratford’s Arts Scene
Copperlight Presents: One Night. One Community. One Unforgettable Experience. Featuring Romulo Delgado - February 25, 2026 - Copperlight
Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces Program for March 22 Concert
The Scottsdale Philharmonic invites classical music lovers to experience “A Rhapsody of Passion and Elegance” at its next concert on Sunday, March 22. This concert features Rachmaninoff’s “Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, Borodin’s “Symphony No.3”,... - February 25, 2026 - Scottsdale Philharmonic
Independent Artists Push Back: Leerecs Soft Launches Direct-to-Fan Platform to Reclaim Music Ownership and Revenue
As streaming platforms consolidate power and compress artist margins, independent musicians face increasing economic pressure. Leerecs soft launches a direct-to-fan platform designed to rebalance that equation. The system enables artists to sell DRM-free music, vinyl, cassettes, and fully integrated merchandise from a single storefront while retaining ownership, transparent payouts, and distribution control. - February 23, 2026 - Leerecs Ventures LLC
Southpaw Releases New Single About Divorce
Award-Winning Country Trio Southpaw Releases New Single “I Do Over” - February 13, 2026 - Southpaw
Maestro Michelangelo Canale Brings International Dance Festival and Adult Dance Competition to Florida
Maestro Michelangelo Canale, an internationally renowned ballet master, has founded the St. Petersburg Festival of Dance, bringing world-class training, an adult ballet competition, and global dance events to the region. - February 10, 2026 - St. Petersburg Festival of Dance