Pacific Northwest Ballet Stage Managers Join the American Guild of Musical Artists Last week the stage managers of Pacific Northwest Ballet (PNB) in Seattle, Washington voted unanimously to join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The election was conducted by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). AGMA already represents the dancers at PNB and the production staff will... - December 19, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Desert Foothills Theater Announces New Managing Director Theater also announced productions for January and February. - December 19, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Foothills Community Foundation Invites Community to January Events at the Holland Center Start the New Year right by taking advantage of the many classes and programs offered by Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during January. Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th St., Building... - December 18, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

UK Producer DMIZE Releases Gritty Dubstep EP "Rotten" on AWJ Recordings The mean streets are not safe for the faint of heart. Tortured by the erratic fantasies of a lunatic. Where sinners rule and destruction is glorified. - December 17, 2019 - AWJ Recordings

Bloomsday at North Coast Repertory Theatre North Coast Repertory Theatre launches the new decade with Steven Dietz’s lyrical Bloomsday, a time-travel tale set amidst tourists exploring the pubs and streets of James Joyce’s “Ulysses.” This San Diego premiere follows an older couple retracing their steps to rediscover their... - December 17, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Soul Pop Singer-Songwriter Kate Fay Releases Debut Concept EP "Duality," Vulnerably Sharing Her Process of Healing After Heartbreak Kate Fay releases debut concept EP "Duality" combining her love for retro soul with pop, disco-funk and neo-soul, resulting in an emotional and uplifting collection of very personal experiences and learning. Her hope is that through these 6 songs, you'll move through your own reflection, healing and growth. - December 10, 2019 - Kate Fay

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Vote to Join American Guild of Musical Artists Last night, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) voted by an overwhelming majority to form a union with the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). The secret ballot vote took place at the NBT studios and was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). On October 28, AGMA requested... - December 08, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Wonderfilled Launches "GiantLands" Crowdfunding Campaign Wonderfilled Inc.’s CEO and Founder Stephen E. Dinehart launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter for his project GiantLands with James M. Ward, E. Gary Gygax Jr., Larry Elmore and more, a table-top role playing game, with live events and a goal of making a theme, or game, park here in Wisconsin. The campaign is already over 3000% funded and ends on Friday the 13th. - December 05, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

La Caja from Los Escultores del Aire In La Caja, a whirlwind 60 minute piece, a group of doctors strive to find the cure of a mysterious ailment. Their patient, Martinez suffers from a rare psychic condition developed after a traumatic event at sea. His condition worsens as he becomes submerged in an imaginary inferno, blurring the boundaries between fact and fantasy. - December 03, 2019 - Teatro LATEA

Kate Winslet’s Golden Hat Foundation & the Forever Young Foundation to Benefit from Star-Studded Concert at Carnegie Hall on December 5, 2019 Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly, Grammy Award winner Colbie Caillat, folk-pop musical group Us The Duo, and more come together at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, December 5 to perform at Christmas with Tim Janis & Special Guests, a benefit concert for the Forever Young Foundation's music therapy initiative... - December 02, 2019 - Tim Janis Ensemble

Morgan Continues to "Take Manhattan" as the HBCU Trained Carter Legacy Singers Opens the Holiday Show at Carnegie Hall On the heels of a historic first for Maryland; having the Morgan State University Band, the Magnificent Marching Machine, open the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, Morgan will be in the spotlight once again when The Carter Legacy Singers opens the December 5, 2019 Christmas Show at Carnegie Hall. It’s... - December 01, 2019 - Carter Legacy Singers

Belief Records UK is the Engine Behind Ali Hugo's New Album "Hope for the Meek" “Marching Saints” was supposed to be released this Christmas Eve, however, Phoenix FM in the UK picked it up early and prompted Belief Records to make the single available for streaming on various platforms before the official release date. - November 30, 2019 - Belief Records

Stonerpop Announces Forthcoming Album, American Dreams Stonerpop announces a new album. Their music is influenced by a range of artists, including Radiohead, Garbage, Metric, Phantogram, U.N.K.L.E., and Massive Attack. - November 28, 2019 - Stonerpop

Eddie Marco Joins the Cast of Celebrate The Moment Exciting new talent, Eddie Marco, joins the hit off-Broadway review, Celebrate The Moment by Jill Senter Productions. - November 21, 2019 - Jill Senter

Nevada Ballet Theatre Artists Seek to Form Union With an overwhelming majority of support, the dancers of Nevada Ballet Theatre (NBT) have signed cards to form a union and join the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA). In a letter to the management of NBT, the dancers stated, “This is a decision made in the interest of longevity and artistic... - November 21, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Foothills Community Foundation Announces December Events, Holiday Donation Projects at the Holland Center Take a break from holiday preparations and enjoy programs presented by The Foothills Community Foundation (FCF) and the Holland Center during December. FCF is also partnering with the Foothills Food Bank, the Desert Foothills YMCA and Paradise Valley Community College to collect food for Thanksgiving... - November 21, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Desert Foothills Theater Announces Productions, Events for December, Janury The Desert Foothills Theater (DFT) announces several productions and events for this December and January/February 2020. The “Honk! Jr.” audition workshop for ages 8 to 18 will be held on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with auditions on Dec. 7. Based on Hans Christian Andersen's... - November 16, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

As the Premiere Entertainer of the "Russell Jones" Family, Young Dirty Bastard Will Release His Debut Single, "BarSun," on His Late Father’s Birthday Young Dirty Bastard is no new face or newbie to the music industry. BarSun Jones, a.k.a YDB (Young Dirty Bastard), will release his debut single, “BarSun,” on Nov. 15. YDB is not only the son of Old Dirty Bastard, but he’s known for his capricious character on WE TV’s GUHH NY. - November 14, 2019 - Young Dirty Bastard

Scottsdale Philharmonic Seeks Donations, Sponsors for 2020 Season The nonprofit Scottsdale Philharmonic, founded in 2012, is funded primarily through donations and is seeking contributions for its 2020 Concert Season. “These donations provide the financial support we need to realize our mission and vision of performing beautiful, classical music to the public... - November 14, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

"Restless" Accepted Into the Fall 2019 Big Apple Film Festival The short film “Restless” by Ela Acur has been accepted into the Big Apple Film Festival and will be screened November 20, 2019 at 6pm as part of the Women Filmmakers series. - November 12, 2019 - Eric Leeb

Hodge Council Member ajoshd Releases New Solo, Self-Produced Single from Upcoming Album The Hodge Council is thrilled to announce the release of “Big Risk,” the new single from Hodge Records artist ajoshd, available everywhere on November 1st, 2019. - November 12, 2019 - Hodge Records LLC

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Announces a Free Public Lecture on How China’s Plan for the Future Will Affect You The November Colloquium will be on How China's Plans for the Future will Impact the US, Hong Kong and the World. Presented by Cortez A. Cooper III from the RAND Corporation at The Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. - November 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Keeper of the Plains Band Releases Sultry Second Single Country music single release on November 11. - November 08, 2019 - Keeper of the Plains

King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings Release the Smash CD "Hug Life" King Mellowman and Mellow Runnings, B.O.S.S. Entertainment Group-Detroit, along with OringiWorldMusicGroup release the smash CD, "Hug Life." Available worldwide right now. - November 08, 2019 - BOSS Entertainment Group

Christy Johnson to Receive Outstanding Female Singer Songwriter Award Las Vegas F.A.M.E. Awards to be held November 13, 2019 - November 07, 2019 - Dreamkiller, LLC

StefanoSound and SmallwoodLyrics Announce 1st Recording Deal New artist, Stefano announces record deal with lyricist, John Smallwood. - November 06, 2019 - Stefano

New Agency Group Announces Partnership with Moda Bella New Agency Group Inc., a global new media company, announced today that it has partnered with Moda Bella. Through this strategic partnership, New Agency Group and Moda Bella will provide an improved platform that has been constantly growing over the years. Customers across the world can now take advantage... - November 04, 2019 - New Agency Group Inc.

AGMA Board Ratified Arizona Opera's Collective Bargaining Agreement The American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) Board of Governors meeting on October 14, 2019, the Board ratified Arizona Opera’s most recent collective bargaining agreement. - November 02, 2019 - American Guild of Musical Artists

Genre Fluid Artist K’coneil “Finessed” His Way to #1 on the iTunes Reggae Charts While the song has become a big street hit among hardcore dancehall fans, it soon went into heavy rotation among the local platforms and at dance parties in NYC. - October 31, 2019 - K’coneil

A Charlie Brown Christmas at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep presents A Charlie Brown Christmas by Charles M. Schulz. Based on the television special by Bill Melendez and Lee Mendelson Stage Adaptation by Eric Schaeffer. By Special Arrangement with Arthur Whitelaw and Ruby Persson. When Charlie Brown complains about the... - October 30, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Wonderfilled Announces "GiantLands" First Public Playtest This Halloween, Thursday Oct. 31, Madison Wisconsin-based Wonderfilled Inc.’s Game Designers Stephen E. Dinehart and James M. Ward will perform the first public playtest of their new mixed-reality, role-playing game and immersive game park, GiantLands. Playthrough will take place at Wisconsin’s Gamehole Con on Thursday, October 31 and explore the core game inside GiantLands’ original universe and future game park to an almost sold-out crowd. - October 29, 2019 - Wonderfilled, Inc.

Monika Kiss Releases "Follow Me" on Hardwell's Label Revealed A great single, a great song to dance all over the world - October 27, 2019 - Monika Kiss

Chamberlain Ballet Announces Special Guest Artists for Thanksgiving Weekend Production of The Nutcracker Chamberlain Ballet announces this year’s special guest artists appearing in their annual production of The Nutcracker. New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, Tiler Peck, will perform as the Sugarplum Fairy. Her Cavalier for the performances is guest artist Tyler Angle, also a Principal Dancer for... - October 25, 2019 - Chamberlain Ballet

Epitome of Soul, Inc. Presents Holiday Gala and Awards Dinner Local, award-winning youth arts advocacy organization, Epitome of Soul, will be hosting its Holiday Gala and Awards Dinner on Friday, Nov 22, 2019 at the Royal Manor. - October 25, 2019 - Epitome of Soul, Inc.

Silent Opera, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream to Premiere at McNay Mexican-American composer, Nathan Felix, will again use headphones to present his new silent opera titled, A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream..., at McNay Art Museum on Thursday November 7 in San Antonio Texas. A Dream is a Dream is a Dream is a Dream... is inspired by and written to premiere at... - October 25, 2019 - Nathan Felix

Meet Phillip Foxley, a Multi-Genre Musician Based in North Wales UK. Phillip Has Two Songs in the Book Rock on Neon Radio’s Top 1000 Songs of All Time. The Rock on Neon radio station has about 50,000 songs to choose from placing Phillip’s songs in the top 2% of the music available to be played on the station which plays music from established artists and independent artists. - October 24, 2019 - Phillip Foxley

Four Simple Notes Releases "Checking Out," a Sultry Jazz Contemporary Pop Song featuring Kathy Sanborn Featuring the wonderful Kathy Sanborn on lead vocals and produced by Matthew Shell, "Checking Out" is a soothing, heartfelt, mainstream Jazz/Pop single from Four Simple Notes that touches upon a relationship's end and provides hope to move on to something greater. - October 23, 2019 - Four Simple Notes Music

Impro Theatre's Dickens UnScripted at North Coast Rep Los Angeles Times calls Impro Theatre “Amazing!” One of the funniest evenings as the troupe spins an entire play into comedy gold right before your eyes. Starting with an audience suggestion, the troupe creates completely improvised, full-length plays in the styles of the world’s greatest... - October 23, 2019 - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Foothills Community Foundation Announces November Events at the Holland Community Center The Foothills Community Foundation and the Holland Community Center continue to present adventures in lifelong learning through its full schedule of November programs. Area residents are invited to attend the following programs held in the Holland Community Center, Black Mountain Campus, 34250 N. 60th... - October 19, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Tama Girard to Film in Newport RI for Upcoming Album Spring 2020 Tama Girard Free Live Concert Kicking Off 2020 Album Release in Newport Rhode Island. - October 17, 2019 - Tama Girard

Ministry of Woke's Debut Single, Orwellian World, Tackles Military Industrial Complex Orwellian World by Ministry of Woke uses hip-hop to address the dangers of military industrial complex. While the song is composed in English, it features lines from three prominent Middle Eastern languages: Arabic, Farsi and Hebrew. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p-1s4Zr3r0w - October 16, 2019 - Ministry of Woke

Desert Foothills Theater Announces Productions, Events for November and December The Desert Foothills Theater announces several productions and events for November and December. Irving Berlin’s musical tale of Annie Oakley, “Annie Get Your Gun,” will be performed weekends Nov. 8 through 17. Renowned in the Wild West as a sharpshooter, Annie meets her match, both... - October 16, 2019 - Desert Foothills Theater

Scottsdale Philharmonic Announces November, December Concerts The Scottsdale Philharmonic will perform a free concert on Sunday, Nov. 24, from 4-6 p.m., at La Casa de Cristo Lutheran Church, Scottsdale. The final 2019 concert is the annual holiday concert sponsored by and held at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, Dec. 15 from 4-6 p.m. Tickets... - October 16, 2019 - Scottsdale Philharmonic

Jill Senter, Songwriter of Billboard Hot Dance Club Hits, Charms New York with American Standards in Nightclub Review Jill Senter leads the company of Celebrate The Moment, a fun-filled cabaret that harkens back to the golden age of New York nightclubs with a contemporary twist. The Broadway troupers and impressive jazz ensemble interweave Jill’s Billboard charting dance hits and beloved classics from The American Songbook for a unique night of memorable entertainment. - October 15, 2019 - Jill Senter

Local Atlanta Actress, Denitra Isler, Masters TV and Music Scenes Denitra Isler, actress and lead singer of Conkrete God to perform on Saturday at Gay Pride Festival, Nissan Stage at 3:20pm. By day, Denitra Isler plays Nurse Hundley, the head nurse on the hit Fox show, The Resident. At night, she transforms into GodMama, the hard-charging lead singer of the rock band... - October 10, 2019 - Isle LLC

State-of-the-Art Innovative Indoor Playground Opening in Sandy Springs on October 13 Ready, Set, Fun! brings together augmented reality experiences with innovative play spaces to spark creativity and imagination for children ages 1 to 12. This unique indoor playground includes augmented reality playrooms, children’s yoga, kid's cooking classes and parent series offered for the ultimate holistic family experience. - October 09, 2019 - Ready, Set, Fun!

The PLATO Society of Los Angeles Presents a Free Lecture - Open to the Public on POLITICS: Can We All Just Get Along? by Kamy Akhavan The PLATO Society of Los Angeles is excited to announce its October 2019 Colloquium: POLITICS: Can We All Just Get Along?, Presented by Kamy Akhavan. October 17, 2019; Skirball Cultural Center; Address: 2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049; 12:45 Coffee and Cookies, 1:30-3:00 Program. Why do... - October 09, 2019 - The PLATO Society of Los Angeles

Rhymes With Reason Partners with Chance the Rapper's SocialWorks to Give Students the Tools to Achieve Learning the lyrics to the latest rap songs are a daily practice for many students. So why not use that learning to achieve good grades? That is the method behind the system offered by Rhymes With Reason. Rhymes With Reason along with Chance The Rapper’s foundation Socialworks, have created The... - October 08, 2019 - Rhymes With Reason