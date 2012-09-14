PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

POJJO® Launches Vanity Valet Uro POJJO releases their new hair tool storage product, the Vanity Valet Uro that mounts inside the bathroom cabinet and stores up to four hair tools while organizing all hair appliance cords. - December 11, 2019 - POJJO

Levin Furniture Partners with WISH-FM , Salvation Army to Grant Local Wishes Levin’s is donating furniture and mattresses to 12 local families in need in a partnership with WISH 99.7 FM and The Salvation Army for their 3rd annual 12 Wishes of Christmas Campaign. - November 28, 2019 - Levin Furniture

Levin Furniture Spreads Good Will and Good Décor with Holiday Gift Wrap Kits Levin’s will be selling gift wrap kits in stores to benefit the Free Care Fund at the Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh. - November 27, 2019 - Levin Furniture

UrbanRIP Celebrates the Day of the Dead November 1 and 2 celebrate the Day of the Dead; all over the world we remember and celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones. - November 03, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

Nazmiyal Antique Rug Auction to be Held November 7 Nazmiyal Auctions is holding their third antique and vintage rug auction on November 7, 2019. - October 21, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

22 Retailers Named Finalist for Home Furnishings Association 2019 Retailer of the Year Awards The Home Furnishings Association has announced 22 finalists for the Association’s annual Retailer of the Year, Emerging Star and Trailblazer awards, the most coveted and influential retail honors in the furniture industry. The finalists, who range from Top 100 stores to local, family-owned retailers,... - October 19, 2019 - HFA

LifeStyles Furniture Liquidating Davenport Iowa Store Modern furniture retailer LifeStyles Furniture is liquidating its store and warehouse to the public beginning October 3, 2019. Two of the three family members that own this business are retiring which will end this business partnership. - October 12, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

“Infortunios de la Fe” - Solo Exhibition by Mexico City Artist, Manuel Ruelas “Infortunios de la Fe” tries to capture a phenomenon of which any human been is a part: the misfortune of getting sick, or becoming poorer, violent or corrupt within a society that presents all those possibilities. The project focuses on Mexico City, where the limit of misfortune is death. The work shows a series of figurative images where the iconography of the Aztec signs is mixed with the popular culture and reinterpreted in the light of the new mass consumption culture. - September 21, 2019 - Galeria Beso Maya

Cremation Disrupted by Design; A Toronto Startup Signals the Passing of the Traditional Urn Cremation and disruption typically don’t go hand in hand but UrbanRIP Inc., a design startup, is doing exactly that. Born out of the necessity to fill a gap in the market, UrbanRIP unveils a discreet urn option, the Candlestick Egg Urn, for ash-sharing that fits seamlessly within a home’s décor. - September 18, 2019 - UrbanRIP Inc.

New Bathroom Style Presents Collection of European Unique Bathroom Vanities For true connoisseurs of exclusive and luxury furniture products - the one-of-a-kind bathroom furniture store, New Bathroom Style, is now accepting orders for luxurious, hand-made, unique bathroom vanities and cabinets. - September 12, 2019 - New Bathroom Style

Anglesey Gundog International Has a New Sponsor and a New Name Fur Feather and Fin are very honoured to announce they have become the new sponsor for the Anglesey Gundog International. This gundog field trials competition, held in Anglesey Wales every year, was first started over 25 years ago. The location and terrain, complete with a lake that was added, makes... - September 04, 2019 - Fur Feather & Fin

BlindAndScreen.com Announces Availability of Cordless Faux Wood Blinds Cordless Faux Wood Blinds are Certified Best for Kids - August 31, 2019 - BlindandScreen.com

Cribs for Kids® Announces Eleventh Annual Breath of Life Stroll Individuals will walk to honor the memory of infants lost to SUID, SIDS, miscarriage and stillbirth. - August 28, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Alabama Metal Art Extends Sign Product Line Beyond Metals Custom sign designer and fabricator, Alabama Metal Art, a division of Tri-State Metals, Inc., announced it is extending its material lineup beyond steel and other metals to include wood, polymers, and plastics. The new material lineup broadens its creative offerings to clients. Alabama Metal Art’s... - August 10, 2019 - Alabama Metal Art

Custom Rest Inc. Opens Online Adjustable Pillow Store Custom Rest Inc., a Hermosa Beach, CA corporation, opened an online adjustable pillow store. Todd Morin, owner of Custom Rest, Inc. had a hard time finding the perfect pillow, so he decided to design his own adjustable pillow. Custom Rest customers can adjust their pillow to their own height preference. Each... - July 21, 2019 - Custom Rest

Market Earth Gift Shop to Host “Shop & Share" Event Benefiting Canine Companions for Independence July 26 Meet a puppy in training during this charity fundraising event. - July 16, 2019 - Market Earth

Exciting New Launch of Nazmiyal Auctions Site Nazmiyal Antique Rugs announces the launch of new rug auction site, nazmiyalauctions.com - July 15, 2019 - Nazmiyal Collection

The Rug Truck: Now Offering The Disney Aladdin Collection by Safavieh The Rug Truck, a newly launched e-commerce website selling today’s top Area Rug brands at reduced prices, has recently expanded its extensive selection to include the special Disney Aladdin Collection. This new assortment by Safavieh features playful and imaginative displays of the beloved Disney... - June 12, 2019 - The Rug Truck

Shop Vegan Style Kickstarter Fundraising Campaign to End Animal Cruelty The Kickstarter Campaign beginning early June 2019 is to raise much needed funds for domains and webhosting up for renewal, and the development of a vegan women's handbag line under the label: Vegan Style Collection. Depending upon the success of the fundraising efforts, additional vegan fashion collections for men and women will follow. Enjoy the prestige of being a 2019/2020 Sponsor of the future of fashion. Learn more at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. - June 08, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Famous City Store is Coming Soon to Chicagoland and Other Major U.S. Markets Famous City Store is a retail experience for the whole family. Famous City Stores are designed to make shopping fun again. When shoppers enter a Famous City store they will see that FCS literally make their stores look like an indoor city and an international marketplace. Each store has over 30 departments... - May 09, 2019 - Famous City Retail Network, Inc.

From an Old Fashioned Department Store to a Surprisingly Stylish Home Shop Over 140 Years; How Family Firm Knees Home and Electrical Has Adapted to Survive Knees Home and Electrical is an independent, family owned business that has this year reached the impressive milestone of 140 years of retail. Knees may be one of the oldest stores around, but they are not a business that stands still. - May 09, 2019 - Knees Home and Electrical

WhiteGlove4Less, LLC Appoints Terrence Fleming as CEO to Guide Expansion of Nationwide Final Mile Delivery and Installation Services for Furniture Retailers WhiteGlove4Less, LLC in cooperation with the Furniture Chamber of Commerce announces the appointment of Terrence J. Fleming as CEO. - May 08, 2019 - iDealFurniture, LLC

Shop Vegan Style Launches Cruelty Free Shopping Platform with Over 30 Retail Partners Shop Vegan Style brings cruelty free to the mainstream through the shopping platform at www.ShopVeganStyle.com. With over 30 current retail partners participating and more being added, ShopVeganStyle plans to bring cruelty free goods to the forefront of the retail industry. “The goal of Shop Vegan... - April 29, 2019 - Shop Vegan Style

Bellacor Launches Volunteer Program as Extension of Core Values Bellacor, a Minneapolis-based, industry leader in lighting and home furnishings, has implemented a volunteer program within the organization as an initiative to give back to the local community. The program, fittingly called, "BellaCares" unofficially broke ground in 2018 by partnering with... - April 10, 2019 - Bellacor

Keynote Speakers Announced for 6th National Cribs for Kids Conference John Kahan, Chief Data Analytics Officer at Microsoft, and Nino Ramirez, PhD, Director of the Center for Integrative Brain Research at Seattle Children’s Hospital, to deliver keynote address. - April 02, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

Seacraft Gallery Announces New Line of Handcrafted Model Ships & Model Boats in Australia Wooden model ship and model boats are a passion with a rising number of new enthusiasts. Australia company, Seacraft Gallery recently launched a new line of handcrafted selections. - April 02, 2019 - Seacraft Gallery

New Power Lumbar Feature from Omnia Furniture Controlled lumbar support now available as a new feature for Omnia motion furniture. Manufactured in Chino, California, Omnia powered lumbar is now available on reclining sectionals, sofas and chairs. - April 01, 2019 - LifeStyles Furniture

The 2019 Women of Achievement Awards to Honor 25 Distinguished Women and 1 Exceptional Young Woman Cribs for Kids to host the 14th annual Women of Achievement Awards in celebration of Women’s History Month in Pittsburgh. - March 13, 2019 - Cribs for Kids

B. Curllyon Expanding in Los Angeles Up and Coming Designer Fahad Bin Bader, 38 from Saudi Arabia. - March 07, 2019 - B. Curllyon

Advanced Film Solutions Awarded Eastman LLumar SelectPro Southeast Dealer of the Year, 2018 Advanced Film Solutions was awarded the Eastman LLumar SelectPro Dealer of the Year Award for the Southeast USA in ceremonies held last light at the Omni Resort, Amelia Island. - February 25, 2019 - Advanced Film Solutions

Everyone Wins. How Shayna Pellino, Founder of Shayna Rose Interiors, Turned Negatives Into Positives. Introducing the Triple Value Program - an effective way for Real Estate Agents to boost their income. - February 21, 2019 - Shayna Rose Interiors

South Carolina Outdoor Furniture Company on the Move Teak + Table Outdoor Living, a family owned and operated South Carolina business, is adding a third location. With stores located in Bluffton, SC and Pooler, GA, the company is expanding their reach with a third store in Charleston. Located at 1751 Highway 17 North in Mount Pleasant, Teak + Table will... - February 17, 2019 - Teak + Table Outdoor Living

The Sash Window Workshop Celebrates 25 Years The Sash Window Workshop is celebrating 25 years of business. The company was established on the 11th February 1994 by Richard Dollar. - February 13, 2019 - The Sash Window Workshop

Rugs and Beyond Launches New Line of Area Rugs This New Year 2019 One of the best Ecommerce companies for one of a kind handmade rugs and carpets launches an all new collection of eco-friendly and sustainable rugs this New Year 2019. - January 20, 2019 - Rugs and Beyond

From High Art to Hygge – a Scandinavian Throw Pillow Collection Brings Nature Indoors Pillow Décor Ltd. announced today that it has partnered with Kukamuka, to produce a new line of Scandinavian-inspired throw pillows. Designed by Vienna-based artist Paivi Vahala and Vancouver-based designer Petra Kaksonen, these unique graphic pillows are already catching the eye of interior decorators and retailers. - January 16, 2019 - Pillow Decor Ltd.

Entrepreneur 360 Recognizes Fab Glass and Mirror in Its 2018 List of Growing Businesses Fab Glass and Mirror, the Ohio based growing glass and mirror products online business has been recognized for mastering the art & science of a growing business in the glass and mirror industry. Fab Glass and Mirror is a top manufacturer and distributor of glass table tops and glass mirrors. - January 15, 2019 - Fab Glass and Mirror

Jason Jackson Fine Arts Photographer of Leonidesarts Gallery New York to Exhibit at Arts Rooms London 2019 5th Edition Fine Arts Photographer Jason Jackson of Leonidesarts Gallery New York has been selected to participate in the prestigious Artrooms Fair London 2019 5th Edition, where he will exhibit his photographs. Mr. J. Jackson was selected from a large group of artists submitting works from all over the world. - January 13, 2019 - LeonidesArts New York Gallery

BARDAJ to Launch Kickstarter Campaign BARDAJ, a lighting experience company that is shifting the scene and interrupting the lighting space with handcrafted lamps, is launching a Kickstarter campaign to crowdfund for production and manufacturing of a new art-lamp collection. BARDAJ lamps are one-of-a-kind handmade pieces of art inspired... - December 14, 2018 - BARDAJ

Rugs and Beyond Invited to IIM to Share Its Entrepreneurial Journey with a Focus on Handicrafts One of India's premium B-schools, IIM-Shillong recently hosted its annual event - Emerge 2018 based on Entrepreneurship. There were several speakers invited from all across India to share their entrepreneurial journey with the students of IIM- Shillong while inspiring aspiring entrepreneurs. - November 22, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Introducing: The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made Fully funded in less than 8 Hours. The Biggest, Best Blanket Ever Made. - November 19, 2018 - Big Blanket Co

Cribs for Kids Celebrates 20 Years of Eliminating Infant Sleep-Related Deaths Cribs for Kids is celebrating its 20th anniversary as the nationally-recognized infant safe sleep education program that has saved the lives of countless babies. In honor of the 20th anniversary, Cribs for Kids has intensified its efforts in eliminating infant sleep-related deaths through educational... - October 30, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Rugs and Beyond Unveils Area Rugs and Handmade Carpets for Holiday Season 2018 With the festive season in the air and holiday season in almost full swing, there is no better time to decorate your home than now. Add that extra spunk to your dull and boring space with Rugs and Beyond's all new collection of vibrant afghan rugs and carpets which are one of a kind and shall add that extra spunk to your place. - October 26, 2018 - Rugs and Beyond

Furniture Sharehouse Announces Kate Bialo’s Retirement Founder Bialo to be Honored at “Home for the Holidays” Gala on November 2nd. The Board of Directors of Furniture Sharehouse, Westchester’s Furniture Bank, announced that Kate Bialo will retire as Executive Director of the organization in Spring 2019. - October 06, 2018 - Furniture Sharehouse

Cribs for Kids National Safe Sleep Initiative Endorses Bill That Will Help in the Fight to Eradicate Sudden Unexplained Infant Death Senator Bob Casey (D-PA), Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI), Rep. Tom Cole (R-OK), and Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler (R-WA) to introduce bipartisan Scarlett’s Sunshine on Sudden Unexpected Death Act in US Senate and House. - October 02, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Utah Charity Adopt-a-Bed Now Accepts Online Brand Mattress Returns Utah mattress buyers who buy brands online now have a place to bring mattress returns within the trial period. Donations to benefit people and organizations in need. Drop off location and pick up services available by appointment. - September 26, 2018 - Adopt a Bed

Cribs for Kids and the City of Pittsburgh Will Light Up the City Council Building, October 1-5, to Raise Awareness for Infant Safe-Sleep Cribs for Kids has partnered with the City of Pittsburgh to light up the City Council building, October 1-5, in honor of September being named Infant Safe-Sleep Awareness Month in Pittsburgh and October being Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) Month. With approximately 3,500 infants dying in the United... - September 25, 2018 - Cribs for Kids

Recognising Positive Impacts: Elvis & Kresse Honoured Best For The World 2018 This month Elvis & Kresse was recognised for their meaningful work as a leader in the movement of people using business as a force for good. Having made the most positive improvement on its overall impact based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. - September 20, 2018 - Elvis & Kresse

New Levin Furniture Showroom in Hermitage to Celebrate Grand Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Free Community Events September 22 and 23 Newly-renovated store is second of three debuting in Youngstown, Ohio market. - September 15, 2018 - Levin Furniture

Los Angeles Crips and Bloods Consolidate Under a Newly Formed Corporate Structure In efforts to deter any further senseless loss of life, both gangs have placed value judgment on their cultural equity and joined forces. - September 12, 2018 - Crips LLC