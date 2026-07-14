Recent Headlines
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Earns Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards for its custom home office project. The national recognition highlights the company's commitment to innovative design, furniture quality craftsmanship, and custom manufacturing. The award reflects the team's dedication to creating exceptional custom interiors throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic. - July 14, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Stannah Stairlifts Named ConsumerAffairs’ Best Overall Stairlift Company for 2026
Stannah also earned 2026 Buyer’s Choice Awards in all four ConsumerAffairs stairlift award categories. - June 09, 2026 - Stannah Stairlifts
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Named 2026 Top Shelf Design Awards Finalist and Best of Coastal Style Nominee
Top Shelf Design Awards presented by Woodworking Network and a nomination for Best of Coastal Style. Known for luxury custom cabinetry, architectural built-ins, and furniture-inspired interiors, the company continues to elevate residential design throughout Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid-Atlantic through thoughtful craftsmanship, real wood cabinetry, and locally fabricated bespoke interiors. - May 27, 2026 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Qraftful™ Launches as New Parent Brand Unifying TekBrands’ Family of Creative Brands
Qraftful™ has launched as the new parent brand for the company formerly known as TekBrands, uniting AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, June Tailor, AccuCut, Custom Shape Pros and MemoryStitch under one corporate identity. Product brands, packaging, pricing and warranties remain unchanged. The move strengthens brand alignment, clarifies communications and supports cohesive industry engagement, with a formal debut at H+H Americas in May 2026. - February 23, 2026 - TEK Brands, LLC
Vinyl Windows Co Launches New Partner-Focused Platform to Help Contractors Sell More Vinyl Design Windows
Vinyl Windows Co, a division of MJI Sales, LLC, has launched VinylWindowsCo.com, a contractor-focused platform designed to help partners sell more Vinyl Design windows. The site combines high-performance, energy-efficient vinyl window systems with built-in marketing, product education, and sales tools to support contractor growth and improve homeowner confidence. - February 20, 2026 - Vinyl Windows Co
Pop Maison Launches “30 Girls, 30 New Homes – For Her New Chapter,” a Storytelling Series Supporting Young Women and the Homes That Hold Their Next Chapters
A new project celebrates young women carving out lives of their own. It explores identity, confidence, and style through the homes they’re shaping, one furniture piece at a time. - January 12, 2026 - Pop Maison
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Boston-Area Couple Flushes Boring Bathrooms Away with the “Throne Topper” — The Quirky New Home Product That Turns Every Flush Into a Moment of Joy
Flush-Activated Fun: Throne Topper Cures Boring Bathrooms. Boston-area couple Evan and Lisa Einstein launched Throne Topper, the interactive accessory that sits on your toilet tank. It springs to life with every flush—spinning, moving, and playing catchy hand-washing jingles. It's the unique, fun, and practical gift for the holiday season. - December 02, 2025 - Throne Topper
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Arrow Sewing Furniture Introduces Four New Cabinets Designed for Today’s Sewists
Arrow Sewing Furniture has introduced four new cabinets designed to enhance comfort and efficiency for home sewists: the AccuQuilt Cutting Table, Melbourne Sewing Cabinet, Adelaide Storage Cabinet, and Kangaroo XL & Joey. Each features smart storage, ergonomic design, and flexible configurations to support creativity in any space. All models are available November 1, 2025, through Arrow’s authorized retailers and at ArrowSewing.com. - November 01, 2025 - Arrow Sewing
Vispring Dallas Announces Participation in Partners Card 2025 to Support The Family Place
“Give the Gift of Sanctuary” | Vispring Dallas joins Partners Card 2025 to support The Family Place - October 22, 2025 - Vispring Dallas
101domus Expands Global Presence with Curated Luxury Dining Table Collection
101domus, international curator of Italian luxury interiors, expands its global presence with a curated focus on luxury dining tables. Beyond function, the dining table is presented as a symbol of lifestyle and cultural identity. Through refined materials and artisanal excellence, 101domus strengthens its role as a global reference in Made in Italy design, offering architects, designers, and clients curated collections that blend tradition and innovation. - September 28, 2025 - Domus International srl
Petalwood Interiors Unveil Premium "Heritage Collection" Featuring Rare European Oak and Walnut Furniture Ranges
New collection combines centuries-old woodworking techniques with contemporary design, sourced from sustainably managed European forests. Petalwood Interiors, renowned for exceptional solid wood furniture craftsmanship, today announced the launch of its exclusive "Heritage Collection,"... - August 22, 2025 - Petalwood Interiors Ltd.
TekBrands Celebrates Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Grand Opening of New Omaha Headquarters
TekBrands celebrated the grand opening of its new Omaha headquarters with a ribbon cutting and tours, highlighting its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and community. Home to brands like AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing, and June Tailor, the modern facility supports employee creativity and reaffirms TekBrands’ Nebraska roots and dedication to growth. - July 31, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Protective Enclosures Company Launches New The TV Shield PRO™ Outdoor Digital Signage Kiosk
Protective Enclosures Company (PEC) Launches The TV Shield PRO™ Kiosk: A Rugged, All-In-One Outdoor Digital Signage Solution - June 07, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
PRHOMZ Launches in San Francisco as a Curated Online Destination for Modern Home Decor and Furnishings
PRHOMZ is a San Francisco-based digital home decor startup offering curated, sustainable furnishings for the modern home. With a focus on clean design and ethical sourcing, PRHOMZ connects customers to beautiful pieces that reflect both purpose and personality. - May 26, 2025 - PRHOMZ LLC
Laboo Studio Surpasses 25,000 Sales with New Bauhaus Poster Launch
Modern wall art brand Laboo Studio celebrates a major sales milestone with the release of two new Bauhaus posters, designed for bold and creative interiors. - May 25, 2025 - Laboo Studio
TEK Brands, LLC Promotes Robert Hafner to VP of Sales
TEK Brands, LLC has promoted Robert Hafner to VP of Sales for AccuQuilt, Arrow Sewing Furniture and June Tailor. An industry veteran, Hafner previously led sales growth at Arrow and played a key role in AccuQuilt's expansion. CEO Renee Thomas Jacobs and Chief Brand Officer Lynn Gibney praised his dealer-focused approach and product insight. Hafner will lead sales strategy and dealer programs, debuting new initiatives at the H&H show in Chicago, May 7–9. - May 07, 2025 - TEK Brands, LLC
Level Up Your Public Spaces with Cityscape Direct: The UK's Leading Supplier of Durable, Custom Urban Furniture Solutions
Cityscape Direct, a trusted name in urban design and street furniture, is proud to introduce its comprehensive range of high-quality, fully customisable products tailored to meet the evolving needs of local councils, housing associations, and building merchants across the UK. - April 10, 2025 - Cityscape Direct
Protective Enclosures Company’s (Makers of The TV Shield Outdoor TV Enclosure) St. Patrick’s Sale to Benefit APDA
PEC Announces The TV Shield St. Patrick’s Day Sale and Donations to Parkinson Association - March 16, 2025 - Protective Enclosures Company
Advanced Film Solutions Named Eastman LLumar Window Film Florida Dealer Of The Year For 2024
Advanced Film Solutions was awarded Dealer of the Year by Eastman LLumar Window Film for 2024 at the 2025 Dealer Conference. - March 14, 2025 - Advanced Film Solutions
WeGetFinancing Launches Shopify Plug-In, Offering Cutting-Edge BNPL Solution for E-Commerce Platforms
WeGetFinancing has launched a cutting-edge Shopify Plug-In offering a seamless Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) solution. This easy-to-install tool enables merchants to provide flexible consumer financing, increasing conversion rates and customer satisfaction. With minimal setup, Shopify store owners can offer flexible payment options, boosting sales and improving cash flow. The solution helps businesses stay competitive while giving customers a flexible, interest-free way to pay. - December 09, 2024 - WeGetFinancing
Wally’s Carpet & Tile Expands Product Offerings and Services and Locations for Today’s Families
Wally’s Carpet & Tile, serving the Inland Empire for over 70 years, proudly announces the opening of its newest showroom in Upland, CA, This location expands Wally’s reach, offering homeowners convenient access to top flooring trends and the exceptional service that defines Wally’s commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. - November 30, 2024 - Wallys Carpet and Tile
Art by Talent Unveils Collection One: An Exclusive Array of Limited Edition Artworks Empowering Non-Traditional Artists
Art by Talent, a pioneering platform celebrating non-traditional artists, proudly launches Collection One, available now at www.artbytalent.com. This exclusive collection brings museum-quality, limited edition pieces to art lovers worldwide, showcasing the work of three remarkable artists: Masha... - November 26, 2024 - Art By Talent
HER Home Design Joins 64th Annual St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House
HER Home Design is excited to join the 64th St. Margaret's Hospital Guild Decorators' Show House at The Baxter House, Indianapolis. Transforming the basement with a "Midnight on the Orient Express" theme, HER Home Design blends whimsy with elegance. This event supports the John & Kathy Ackerman Mental Health Center, highlighting community engagement. Open April to Mother's Day 2025, it showcases design talent while supporting vital healthcare. More info at Show House Indy. - November 20, 2024 - HER Home Design
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry Welcomes Design Expert Emily Giebel to Their Team
Emily Giebel joins BCD with 13+ years in fashion and design. Renowned for tailored solutions and project expertise, she brings her passion for creating beautiful, functional spaces to every client. - November 19, 2024 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry Unveils Durable Polyaspartic Coating for Garage Floors
Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry introduces Polyaspartic Coating, an advanced garage flooring option known for its durability and eco-friendly design. Ideal for multi-functional garages, the coating resists chemicals, UV damage, and heavy wear. Quick-curing and easy to maintain, it offers a durable and stylish foundation for garage spaces. To celebrate, Behind Closed Doors offers a limited-time promotion on polyaspartic flooring with qualifying cabinetry purchases. - November 07, 2024 - Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry
Amazing Blinds by Armi Celebrates Its First Anniversary of Service and Design Excellence
Amazing Blinds by Armi marks a year of exceptional service and creative design solutions in the Seattle-Bellevue Metropolitan Area. - November 02, 2024 - Amazing Blinds by Armi
Arrow Sewing® Launches Innovative Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble Cabinets
Arrow Sewing® proudly launches the first-ever Dual Rail Electric Lift for Ready-to-Assemble (RTA) cabinets, offering a seamless, ergonomic solution for sewing machine adjustments at the push of a button. This innovation – available on select models – enhances stability, comfort, and productivity. Combining affordability with premium features, Arrow Sewing continues to elevate the sewing experience with high-quality, easy-to-assemble furniture. - October 28, 2024 - Arrow Sewing
Relax The Back Celebrates 40 Years of Promoting Healthier Lifestyles
Relax The Back Greenville celebrates 40 years of providing the best solutions for its clients. August finds month long offers with a special celebration extravaganza the weekend of August 15-18. With celebrity guests, local talent, all day drawings for prizes, and register to win grand prize. - August 10, 2024 - Relax The Back Greenville
Office Logix Shop Announces the Launch of the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest
Office Logix Shop proudly launches the Steelcase Leap V2 Headrest, enhancing the popular chair with superior ergonomics and adjustability. Following customer demand, this development complements the Leap V2's design, aiming to revolutionize user comfort. CEO Kamal Haykal likens its impact to the chair's major redesign. Built on success with other models like the Herman Miller Aeron, this headrest promises maximum comfort and durability. - July 04, 2024 - Office Logix Shop
studio D. Announces Gifts for Father's Day
Highly unique curation of home decor and wellness gifts. Recycled railroad steel knives forged by the oldest blacksmith shop in South Korea, exquisite handmade gardening tools, artisan beverage syrup made from six different tree species located in the Japanese mountains, a re-edition of a 1920s Wooden Chess Set based on Man Rays in the Metropolitan Museum of Art. - June 12, 2024 - studio D.
Stock & Trade Design Co. Announces the Opening of Stock & Trade Outlet in Atlanta
Stock & Trade Design Co., known for its high-quality, stylish home decor, has launched its new outlet store, Stock & Trade Outlet, in Atlanta, Georgia. The Atlanta outlet is the flagship store for the company's outlet initiative and joins existing Stock & Trade Design Co. locations in Birmingham, Nashville, Spanish Fort, and Destin. - May 23, 2024 - Stock & Trade Design Co.
Keetsa Announces Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event: Savings on Premium Quality Mattresses Online and in Stores
As Memorial Day approaches, Keetsa, the leading provider of stress-free mattress shopping, is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Memorial Day Mattress Sale Event. Now through May 31, 2024, Keetsa will offer exclusive discounts of up to 50% off on a wide range of premium mattresses, both... - May 13, 2024 - Keetsa
R McKague Enterprises Inc. Now Offering Custom Design Options Home Furnishings and Interior Design
With over 80 manufacturers and vendors in nearly in every state throughout the USA, R McKague Enterprises Inc.'s reach is far and wide for assisting in design or customize anything that anyone's home, office or commercial establishment may be seeking. - May 07, 2024 - R McKague Enterprises Inc.
Integrity Home Supply Celebrates Grand Opening of New Home Improvement Store in Philadelphia
Bring Integrity to Your Home. Integrity Home Supply Grand Opening. The new Integrity Home Supply location features a vast showroom highlighting top-notch brands such as Craft Cabinetry, Fabuwood Cabinets, 21st Century Cabinetry, MSI Countertops and Tile, Pasgo Shower Doors, Durato Flooring and Durawood, Elegant Lighting, and Fotile Range Hoods, Cooktops and Ovens. This extensive selection makes Integrity Home Supply a one-stop-shop for homeowners seeking to enhance their living spaces. - April 20, 2024 - Integrity Home Supply
Buy996.com: A Revolutionary Platform for Brand Loyalty and Customer Rewards Launched in Southeast Asia
Buy996.com introduces a transformative approach to loyalty and rewards programs. Spearheaded by a seasoned collective of e-commerce and digital marketing experts, this platform aims to innovate upon the worn-out strategies of customer engagement and retention. - March 28, 2024 - Buy996
New "Shore Points" Art Collection by Sook & Hook Features Symbols Familiar to Those on the Jersey Shore
10 Unique Designs Highlight Everything from Coastal Weathervanes to Lighthouses and Sand Dollars - March 22, 2024 - Sook & Hook
Jyex E-commerce Intermediary LLC Expands Market Reach with Handcrafted Furnishings Launch in USA and E.U
In a major development, Jyex E-commerce Intermediary LLC, a distinguished player in the e-commerce sector focusing on handcrafted home and office furnishings, proudly announces its official launch and delivery services. This expansion encompasses delivery to all states in the USA and across the European Union, signifying a significant stride for Jyex in providing unique, artisanal creations to a broader audience. - February 06, 2024 - Jyex e-commerce Intermediary llc
TEXTON Embraces 2024's Trendiest Hues Using It’s Award-Winning COLOR Roller Shade Program
As the world of interior design eagerly embraces the 2024 Colors of the Year, TEXTON is proud to offer an innovative offering that allows Window covering retailers, interior designers and their homeowners to incorporate these trendy hues into their spaces with ease and style. TEXTON's COLOR Roller... - January 20, 2024 - TEXTON
Monch is Announced as the Winner of This Month's Lighting Product Designer Award for the Okeli Lights Lighting Brand
Okeli Lights is delighted to announce that their exceptional designer, Monch, has received the prestigious title of "Best Lighting Product Designer of the Month." This recognition is a result of the esteemed Okeli Lighting Design Awards, which celebrates creativity and innovation in the... - December 07, 2023 - Okeli Lights
Okeli Brand Illuminates the Industry with the Grand Opening of Okeli Lights Online Store
Okeli Lights Store stands as the premier destination for those seeking modern indoor home lighting. - December 02, 2023 - Okeli Lights
Step Into the Limelight as ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Take Center Stage in Your Kitchen
Culinary Brilliance Takes Center Stage: ÉSTHETEAK's Modern Kitchen Cabinets Redefine the Art of Home Cooking. - November 16, 2023 - Estheteak
Nook & Nova: Transforming Home Decor with Designs with Intention
Nook & Nova proudly announces the launch of its independent online store, NookAndNova.com, marking a significant milestone in the realm of home decor. The brand's unique and innovative designs, centered around intentional living, are dedicated to nurturing well-being and creating spaces that inspire. - November 08, 2023 - Nook & Nova
New Discounted Furniture Store Now Open in Charlotte
TDF Furniture, a recognized provider of high-quality, affordable home furnishings, announces the inauguration of a new retail store at 8500 Pineville-Matthews Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. This opening reaffirms TDF Furniture's reputation as a premier discounted furniture retailer in North Carolina,... - July 10, 2023 - TDF Furniture
Aurus Announces New Payment Processing Product – Vayu™ Lite
The new PCI CPoC-certified platform allows businesses to accept payments on any smartphone or tablet. Aurus, a leading provider of payment processing solutions, today announced the launch of VayuTM Lite, a disruptive payment innovation that allows businesses to accept payments on any commercial smartphone or tablet. - June 09, 2023 - Aurus, Inc.
HOMEE AI Launches the World's First Generative AI for the Global Home Furnishing Industry
HOMEE AI, one of the leading AI companies, developed the word's first AI of spatial planning and aims to build a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure for the global home furnishing industry with many ecosystem partners around the world. - June 08, 2023 - HOMEE AI
New Home Decor Company SEOVENE Brings Made to Order Luxury to the Masses Using an Eco-Friendly Business Model
From the indoors to the outdoors we are constantly surrounded by beauty and nature's designs. At SEOVENE, they are always creating patterns and design compositions to brighten your day and compliment the natural beauty of our world. “Feed your spirit with SEOVENE and make yourself smile each... - May 19, 2023 - SEOVENE
NXTbed Studio Announces the Launch of Their "Bed Compass" Mobile App
NXTbed Studio has announced the launch of their "Bed Compass" mobile app, a device-based 3D mattress fitting system. The Bed Compass 3D mattress fitting system utilizes advanced A.I. machine learning technology from Size Stream, a body scanning industry leader. It empowers online... - May 15, 2023 - NXTbed Studio
FlaxLin Eco Textiles Launches Sustainable Home Textiles and Sleepwear Made in Europe
FlaxLin Eco Textiles has launched their new website, offering a range of ethically produced linen products for the home and bedroom. All of their products are made from eco-friendly materials sourced from European growers using sustainable farming practices. The company is committed to transparency and ensuring fair wages and safe working conditions for workers. - May 12, 2023 - FLAXLIN SPÓŁKA Z OGRANICZONĄ ODPOWIEDZIALNOŚCIĄ