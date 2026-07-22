Recent Headlines
From Classroom Daydream to MusicRow: Spellcast Makes History with “Heartless”
The Spellcast Company Inc’s Spellcast Records artist, The Ashley Sisters, become the first female artists to solely write and produce their own charting single on the MusicRow CountryBreakout™ Chart. - July 22, 2026 - The Spellcast Company Inc.
Rubber B Announces Swiss-Made Vulcanized Rubber Strap System for Tudor Pelagos FXD
Rubber B has launched a Swiss-Made vulcanized rubber strap system engineered specifically for the fixed-bar architecture of the Tudor Pelagos FXD. Featuring a proprietary "blocked integration" design, the strap provides a flawless, flush fit without requiring a pass-through method or any physical modifications to the watch case. Manufactured in Switzerland, the saltwater- and UV-resistant straps are available in Black, Navy Blue, Military Green, and White. - June 24, 2026 - Rubber B LCC
Lila Nikole Presents the “Amazonia” Fashion Show and Immersive Experience During Miami Swim Week 2026
Acclaimed designer Lila Nikole returns to Miami Swim Week 2026 with a bold, high-energy fashion presentation and immersive experience centered around the debut of her newest collection, Amazonia, taking place on May 31, 2026 at 2:00 PM at Tequila Town, Miami. - June 18, 2026 - Lila Nikole LLC
Leather Spa Debuts New Penn Station Location, Bringing Luxury Leather Care to the Heart of New York
Leather Spa has opened a new location at Penn Station, bringing its luxury leather care and repair services to one of New York City’s busiest transit hubs. Located at 1 Penn Plaza, Exit Concourse, the space offers shoe shining, restoration, and handbag care for commuters and local clients. The expansion reflects the company’s continued growth and its commitment to combining traditional craftsmanship with a proprietary, technology-driven service experience. - May 06, 2026 - Leather Spa
No44 Presents "A Day in Her Life." A Denim Collection Built for the Rhythm of Real Life.
No44 launches A Day in Her Life: denim built for real days, worn from morning to night, adapting through movement without change, with an intentional, responsible design. - April 03, 2026 - No44
Fashion Hut Jewelry Celebrates 25 Years with Sitewide Sale
New Jersey-based body jewelry retailer marks quarter-century milestone with special promotion on belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, and beach lifestyle accessories. - March 31, 2026 - Fashion Hut Jewelry
Colorado Hockey-Loving Father and Sons Launch "Putt Snipe Celly" Performance Apparel Brand Celebrating the Culture of Hockey and Golf
Colorado's new golf apparel brand for the hockey community, Putt Snipe Celly, launched March 28. - March 30, 2026 - Putt Snipe Celly
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
Celebrity Stylist and Fashion Therapist Franzy Staedter Releases Transformational New Book, "The Closet Detox"
Celebrity Stylist Franzy Staedter has just released a new book titled "The Closet Detox," a digital guide that helps readers let go of what no longer serves them and create a wardrobe that aligns with who they are today. - March 09, 2026 - StaedterStyle, Inc
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact Arrives at Miami International Mall to Celebrate Women’s Leadership
Latina Powerhouses: Voices of Influence & Impact is a public leadership panel presented by XIMMA Showroom, home to 28 emerging entrepreneurs, in partnership with the International Hispanic Women Business Council and Miami International Mall. The event brings together influential Latina leaders in media, business, education, and fashion, creating a dynamic platform for strategic dialogue, community connection, and the advancement of Latino leadership and entrepreneurship. - February 25, 2026 - Ximma Boutique
Bad Juju Golf Selected for Men’s Apparel Segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show
Bad Juju Golf, a family-owned golf and lifestyle brand founded in 2024 and launched in 2025, is featured among a select group of brands in the Men’s Apparel segment on Golf Channel at the 2026 PGA Show. The segment highlights the brand’s elevated men’s performance apparel designed to transition seamlessly on and off the course. - January 27, 2026 - Bad Juju Golf
Pakistan’s Premier Fine Jewelry House, Hamzah Anis, Brings 40-Year Legacy to the Digital Age
After nearly 40 years of serving Karachi as a premier fine jewelry maker, Hamzah Anis (Est. 1987) is officially launching its digital flagship store. The new platform bridges the gap between heritage craftsmanship and modern technology, offering online access to bespoke design services, investment-grade gold, and certified natural diamonds for a global audience. - January 27, 2026 - Hamzah Anis
Celtic Mink Jewelry Announces Strategic Refinement to Focus on Core Handcrafted Mission
Celtic Mink Jewelry, an online jewelry boutique, is pivoting to focus on artisan-made jewelry. Product descriptions, photos, and website navigation will be updated. The decision is due to changing economic conditions and low-cost imports, creating a pricing race to the bottom. We are returning to our roots in handmade jewelry, using quality materials and providing personal client service. - January 20, 2026 - Celtic Mink Jewelry
Mercury Dasha Launches AI-Driven Platform for Fashion Product Development
Mercury Dasha has introduced an AI-powered platform designed to streamline the fashion product development process. By integrating design, production, and market data, the platform aims to improve decision-making and reduce inefficiencies. The company is supported by Microsoft and is part of NVIDIA’s Inception Program. - January 15, 2026 - Mercury Dasha
Louis Martin Jewelers Introduces Gold Buying Service for New Yorkers at Rockefeller Center
Louis Martin Jewelers launches gold buying services at Rockefeller Center, offering New Yorkers trusted evaluations and competitive offers as demand for selling gold rises. - December 14, 2025 - Louis Martin Jewelers
Veteran Brothers Launch Maverix: a New Era of Luxury Western Golfwear Made in the USA
Maverix, a luxury western golfwear brand founded by veteran brothers Kyle and Dillon, has launched with a mission to blend western grit, elevated style, and performance golf apparel—all proudly Made in the USA. Inspired by their time at Fort Bragg, the rodeo, and the golf course, Maverix brings a bold new look to modern golf. - December 05, 2025 - Maverix
Hamilton Coates Expands Its Premium Online Store Featuring Stylish, Affordable Home and Lifestyle Essentials
Hamilton Coates, a premium online retailer serving the UK and USA, expands its stylish, affordable product range. Highlights include fashion, home goods, and the Cardano Collection—unique merchandise for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. The store combines quality, functionality, and a seamless online shopping experience for modern consumers. - November 30, 2025 - Hamilton Coates
Anne Fontaine Opens New Boutique in London's Knightsbridge
In London, the city of theatres, Anne Fontaine steps into a new setting and invites us to replay Alice under the spotlight. In a parisian apartment opening onto an imaginary alley, Alice gladly loses her bearings among the designer's costumes until, suddenly, she finds the one she had been waiting for... Your turn to play. - November 25, 2025 - Anne Fontaine
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Kai Blue & Co. Unveils “Open Ocean 2.0” - a Revised Release of the Popular OG Open Ocean Collection
Kai Blue & Co. launches Open Ocean 2.0, a revisited bamboo apparel and home collection inspired by the calm beauty of the sea. The line features buttery-soft zippies with foldover foot cuffs, pajamas, sleep dresses, nightgowns, bodysuits, twirl dresses, adult joggers, and a new range of bamboo pillowcases and blankets—including quilted and plush-backed styles. Designed for sustainable comfort and family matching, Open Ocean 2.0 blends coastal style with everyday softness for all ages. - October 24, 2025 - Kai Blue Co LLC
iAMZOE Drops Dual Singles “Bounce Dat” & “Pressure Built Different” — Available Everywhere October 17, 2025
Florida artist iAMZOE, under Swift Aid Muzik Group, drops back-to-back singles — “Bounce Dat” and “Pressure Built Different” — delivering high-energy club vibes and motivational trap anthems. These records mark the next chapter in iAMZOE’s “Own Ya Chaos” movement, merging raw storytelling with undeniable bounce. - October 22, 2025 - iAMZOE Apparel
Award-Winning Songwriter Brings Joy to Halloween with New Tune, "Octagooney" and Kindness for Kids Songs
Tricia Greenwood, creator of the Kindness for Kids Club, releases her latest song, “Octagooney” alongside children’s favorites now streaming on iTunes, YouTube, and Spotify. - October 20, 2025 - Tricia Greenwood
Introducing the Arketekxr Fashion Model Directory: a New Platform Showcasing Rising Streetwear Talent
Arketekxr Design & Fashion launches its new Fashion Model Directory, a platform showcasing emerging streetwear and hip-hop fashion talent. Each model receives a dedicated profile with photos, bio, and social links to connect with brands and collaborators. The directory highlights Arketekxr’s commitment to creativity, authenticity, and community in urban fashion culture. Visit arketekxr.com to explore the directory. - October 19, 2025 - Arketekxr
Fallers Jewellers: a Galway Family Tradition Spanning the Past, Present and Future
Situated on Williamsgate St, in the city centre, Fallers Jewellers has been helping Galway to commemorate special events for nearly 150 years. - October 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
Grace & Fire Empowers Mothers in Rural Guatemala Through Ethical Fashion
Grace & Fire is a purpose-driven ethical fashion brand dedicated to creating opportunities for mothers in underserved villages of Guatemala. By blending traditional artisan weaving with sustainable leather craftsmanship, the company provides fair wages, dignified work, and long-term community support. Every purchase fuels a ripple effect: feeding families, funding education, and preserving cultural heritage for generations. - September 24, 2025 - Grace & Fire
Dhali Collection Launches Exclusive Wholesale Pakistani Clothing Collections in Bangladesh
Dhali Collection, a leading wholesale supplier in Dhaka, Bangladesh, offers premium Pakistani 3-piece clothing collections for women, children, and infants. The boutique provides high-quality fabrics, modern ethnic designs, and bulk wholesale options for retailers and online customers. - September 22, 2025 - Dhali Collection
Family-Owned Fashion Brand Brix + Bailey Evolves Into Global Marketplace for Purpose-Driven Commerce
London-Based Company Launches Platform Connecting 200+ Independent Brands with Conscious Consumers Worldwide, Pioneering "Community Over Competition" Approach. - September 21, 2025 - Brix and Bailey
Ginchy Redefines Luxury Fashion by Making Premium Brands Accessible to All
Ginchy (www.shopginchy.com), the innovative online destination, is transforming the world of high-end shopping by pairing iconic luxury brands with affordability. With a bold commitment to making “Luxury Meets Smart Savings” a reality, Ginchy offers an unprecedented selection of over... - September 19, 2025 - Ginchy
Club Moda Highlights Essential Resort and Cruise Wear for Summer Travel
Club Moda, a South Florida–based resort wear company, has unveiled its latest collection of vacation-ready apparel designed for cruises, tropical destinations, and upscale coastal resorts. The collection emphasizes breathable fabrics, versatile styling, and sustainable practices, with key pieces including kaftans, maxi dresses, mini dresses, cover-ups, and beach pants. - September 18, 2025 - Club Moda USA
House of Nova Debuts at NYFW with Woven Dreams and Exclusive Private Viewing with Actress Meagan Good
House of Nova made its NYFW debut with “Woven Dreams”—a phygital couture collection blending AI, artisanship, and star power, with actress Meagan Good previewing the designs at an exclusive private showing. - September 17, 2025 - House of Nova
Storyteller’s Closet Launches: A Gallery Where Fashion Becomes Narrative
Storyteller’s Closet, a newly launched art-driven fashion label, blends storytelling, illustration, and design into premium streetwear. Its signature collection, Cinematic Threads: The Art of the Scene, transforms garments into cinematic stills and fragments of myth and story. Produced on a made-to-order model to ensure intention over excess, Storyteller’s Closet establishes itself as a brand where fashion becomes narrative. - September 12, 2025 - Storyteller's Closet LLC
Musotica.com Expands Plus-Size Halloween Costume Offerings: Celebrating Inclusivity in Cross-Dressing Fashion
Musotica.com expands its plus-size Halloween costume collection to include stylish options for men who cross-dress, celebrating inclusivity and self-expression. The new range offers high-quality costumes, lingerie, and bodystockings designed for drag queens, gender non-conforming individuals, performance artists, and more. With versatile plus-size pieces, Musotica.com empowers everyone to embrace fashion, break stigmas, and feel confident during the festive season. - September 09, 2025 - Musotica Wear
Snatched Wear Officially Launches as a New Direct-to-Consumer Shapewear Brand
Snatched Wear officially launches as a new direct-to-consumer shapewear brand, debuting seamless bodysuits designed for everyday wear. With inclusive sizing, accessible pricing, and a focus on clean design, Snatched Wear enters the market to deliver comfort, reliable fit, and global online access at SnatchedWear.com. - September 08, 2025 - Snatched Wear
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
Introducing Rubber B CONNECTED
Rubber B has launched Rubber B CONNECTED, the first luxury watch strap with integrated tap-to-pay technology. The Swiss-made vulcanized rubber strap contains a passive NFC chip, allowing wearers of select luxury watches, particularly Rolex, to make secure, contactless payments directly from their wrist. - September 02, 2025 - Rubber B LCC
Abilant Launches Functional Utility Leggings on Kickstarter
Tired of leggings that look good but fail in real life? No pockets, nowhere to keep your phone, passport, or cash - and constant frustration. Abilant Leggings solve this with smart utility design made for travel, fitness, and everyday life. - August 31, 2025 - Abilant
MotherBrideShoes.com Launches Enhanced Shopping Experience with New Features and Discount on Women’s Formal Footwear
MotherBrideShoes.com, the trusted name in elegant women's footwear for weddings and special occasions, is proud to unveil its newly upgraded online store—now faster, smarter, and easier to shop than ever before. To celebrate the platform's transformation, the site is offering a 30% discount... - July 28, 2025 - Mother & Bride Shoes
SHUKR Unveils Summer Islamic Clothing Collection for Modern Modest Dressers
SHUKR Islamic Clothing leads the way in faith-conscious fashion with its latest summer collection designed for comfort, modesty, and modern style. - July 27, 2025 - SHUKR
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
SHUKR Welcomes Summer with Light, Elegant Abayas and Hijabs for the Modern Muslim Woman
As the warmer months begin, SHUKR Islamic Clothing offers a refreshing take on modest fashion with breathable, stylish abayas and hijabs. - July 02, 2025 - SHUKR
Shukr Islamic Clothing Launches Elegant New Jilbab Collection for the Modern Muslim Woman
Blending faith, fashion, and functionality, SHUKR Islamic Clothing continues to redefine modest wear with the launch of their latest collection of beautifully crafted jilbabs. - June 12, 2025 - SHUKR
Power of Positivity Launches First-Ever Apparel Line — The Embody Collection Apparel Designed to Invite Your Best Experience, from the Inside Out
Power of Positivity unveils the Embody Collection — empowering apparel designed to inspire confidence, authenticity, and growth. Celebrate your journey and express your inner strength with style. Shop now and join 60M+ in uplifting the world. - June 11, 2025 - Power of Positivity
Tiuous Introduces Custom Embroidery Services to Address Demand for Personalized Apparel
Company combines traditional craftsmanship with modern design to address market shift toward individualized fashion. - June 09, 2025 - Tiuous
Raylust Eyewear Launches New E‑Commerce Store with Premium UV400 Sunglasses Collection
Raylust Eyewear, Pakistan’s emerging fashion‑forward sunglasses brand, officially launches its new e‑commerce store this month. The brand offers an expansive selection of men’s and women’s styles — classic aviators, oversized cat‑eyes, sporty wraparounds, and gradient‑lens frames — each engineered for both high fashion and 100% UV400 protection. Raylust Eyewear aims to deliver premium eyewear and exceptional service to customers across Pakistan. - May 16, 2025 - Raylust Eyewear
Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway
Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery. - May 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
My Imani Brand Launches Official Online Store for Elegant Modest Fashion
My Imani Brand, the modest fashion label dedicated to elegance and empowerment, proudly announces the launch of its official online store: www.myimani-brand.com . The store features a thoughtfully curated selection of Hijabs, Khimars, Abayas, and Jilbabs, made from premium-quality materials like... - May 08, 2025 - My Imani Brand
Coral Strands Debuts Rainbow-Knotted Collection of Handmade Silk and Gemstone Necklaces
New jewelry series from Charleston artist Karen Moran brings vibrant, color-driven craftsmanship to heirloom design. - May 07, 2025 - Coral Strands
VOYAGE to Open at Camp North End, Bringing Style, Adventure & Community Under One Roof
A deeply personal mission becomes a public space of belonging for women in Charlotte. This June, a new kind of retail experience is taking flight in Charlotte’s historic Camp North End. Founded by global traveler Ophelia Allman, VOYAGE is more than a boutique — it’s a bold... - May 06, 2025 - Voyage
Skort Obsession Announces Its New Collection for 2025
Skort Obsession unveils its 2025 collection, redefining women’s fashion with stylish, high-performance skorts designed for the modern, on-the-go woman. Blending comfort, function, and trend-forward design, the collection ranges from athletic to casual chic. “We created this for strong, stylish women,” says founder Louise Boffice. Explore skorts that empower confidence — perfect for the gym, errands, or brunch. - April 27, 2025 - Skort Obsession