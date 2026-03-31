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Within Jewelry Stores
Fashion Hut Jewelry Celebrates 25 Years with Sitewide Sale
New Jersey-based body jewelry retailer marks quarter-century milestone with special promotion on belly rings, nose rings, cartilage earrings, and beach lifestyle accessories. - March 31, 2026 - Fashion Hut Jewelry
Elora Jewelry Launches Modern Antique Jewelry Collection Featuring In-House Cut Lab-Grown Diamonds
The new collection explores antique diamond cuts and historical design through lab-grown diamonds and Elora’s in-house cutting atelier. - March 14, 2026 - Elora Fine Jewelry
Pakistan’s Premier Fine Jewelry House, Hamzah Anis, Brings 40-Year Legacy to the Digital Age
After nearly 40 years of serving Karachi as a premier fine jewelry maker, Hamzah Anis (Est. 1987) is officially launching its digital flagship store. The new platform bridges the gap between heritage craftsmanship and modern technology, offering online access to bespoke design services, investment-grade gold, and certified natural diamonds for a global audience. - January 27, 2026 - Hamzah Anis
Celtic Mink Jewelry Announces Strategic Refinement to Focus on Core Handcrafted Mission
Celtic Mink Jewelry, an online jewelry boutique, is pivoting to focus on artisan-made jewelry. Product descriptions, photos, and website navigation will be updated. The decision is due to changing economic conditions and low-cost imports, creating a pricing race to the bottom. We are returning to our roots in handmade jewelry, using quality materials and providing personal client service. - January 20, 2026 - Celtic Mink Jewelry
Louis Martin Jewelers Introduces Gold Buying Service for New Yorkers at Rockefeller Center
Louis Martin Jewelers launches gold buying services at Rockefeller Center, offering New Yorkers trusted evaluations and competitive offers as demand for selling gold rises. - December 14, 2025 - Louis Martin Jewelers
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Charlie by Matthew Zink Launches Its Most Seductive Holiday Season Yet
Charlie by Matthew Zink announces its holiday season offerings with a focus on bold design, sensual craftsmanship, and the brand’s most coveted collections. Just in time for the holidays, Charlie highlights its signature Classic Swimwear and Underwear, the new 2025 Cashmere Collection, and the highly anticipated Leather Collection—showcasing the label’s continued commitment to luxury, confidence, and modern elegance. - November 14, 2025 - Charlie By MZ
Fallers Jewellers: a Galway Family Tradition Spanning the Past, Present and Future
Situated on Williamsgate St, in the city centre, Fallers Jewellers has been helping Galway to commemorate special events for nearly 150 years. - October 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
EQUES Timepieces Joins Walmart Marketplace, Blending Classic Design and Philanthropy
Steven Gagnon, founder of EQUES Timepieces, is expanding his Southern California microbrand with its collection now featured on Walmart Marketplace. Founded in 2022, EQUES blends classic craftsmanship, durable materials, and accessible luxury. As a cancer survivor, Gagnon built philanthropy into the brand, donating a portion of profits to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. EQUES also offers limited-edition sunglasses, uniting timeless design with a mission of resilience and giving back. - September 06, 2025 - EQUES Timepieces
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
Fallers Jewellers Launches Dedicated Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway
Fallers Jewellers launches a new Nomination Shop-in-Shop in Galway on May 17th, offering exclusive prizes, treats, and the full range of Nomination jewellery. - May 13, 2025 - Fallers Jewellers
Instant Emerald Pricing at Your Fingertips: Sairahaz.com Launches Free Online Calculator for Shoppers and Collectors
In a move to empower gemstone buyers and enthusiasts worldwide, Sairahaz.com has launched its new free online Emerald Price Calculator. This easy-to-use tool provides instant emerald price estimates, helping shoppers, collectors, and jewelers make informed decisions with confidence. The calculator is designed to simplify the gemstone shopping experience by offering transparent pricing based on key factors like size, color, clarity, and origin. - April 26, 2025 - Sairhaz Jewelers
Local Jewelry Brand, Twenty-Eight Minna, Garners National Spotlight in CanvasRebel Magazine
Local jewelry business Twenty-Eight Minna has achieved a significant milestone with its recent feature in CanvasRebel. Opened in March 2024 by Aminna Taylor, Twenty-Eight Minna has quickly become a go-to brand for women seeking elegant, versatile, and hypoallergenic jewelry designed for real... - December 05, 2024 - Twenty-Eight Minna
Behalaal App Launches in the USA: The Halal Marketplace for Products and Modest Fashion
The Behalaal App is now available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. Join the thousands of users who are redefining halal shopping and modest fashion with ease and confidence. Behalaal is a trusted online marketplace dedicated to halal-certified products and modest fashion. With a mission to make halal living accessible and stylish, Behalaal connects buyers and sellers across the globe while maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity. - December 03, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
Behalaal Marketplace Launches as the Premier Platform for Modest and Halal Fashion
Behalaal Marketplace is a dedicated e-commerce platform connecting buyers and sellers of modest and halal clothing. Founded on the principles of trust, ethics, and community, Behalaal aims to redefine the shopping experience for modest fashion enthusiasts worldwide. - November 27, 2024 - Behalaal Marketplace
CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy. - November 20, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Fallers Jewellers Launches Lab Diamond Collection – a New Chapter in Fine Jewellery
Fallers Jewellers has launched its new Lab Diamond Collection, featuring ethically sourced diamonds that combine traditional brilliance with a sustainable, eco-friendly approach to fine jewellery. - November 19, 2024 - Fallers Jewellers
Arizona Jeweler Celebrates Veterans Day with Engagement Ring Giveaway for Military Heroes Giveaway
In honor of Veterans Day, Elite Fine Jewelers is giving away an engagement ring to a deserving active-duty military member or veteran. This giveaway celebrates those who have served and their love stories. Participants are invited to submit their story, sharing why they believe they should win and how their service has shaped their journey. Entries can be submitted on Elite Fine Jewelers’ website from November 7 to November 14. - November 10, 2024 - Elite Fine Jewelers
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
The All New "Diamond Jim's Pineforest Jewelry Experience," Coming Soon
Pineforest Jewelry is excited to announce construction of its brand new 8,000 sq. ft. one-of-a-kind themed jewelry store located on the east side of Houston, Texas. “Diamond Jim's Pineforest Jewelry Experience” is based on an 1800s working gold mine, complete with ore cart, rail tracks,... - May 08, 2024 - Pineforest Jewelry, Inc.
Joie Designs Unveils the Luxury Grove Collection: a Fusion of Minimalism and Coastal Elegance
Joie Designs crafts nature-inspired jewelry for individuals with an adventurous spirit. Their minimalist designs with organic textures celebrate a deep connection with nature. Each piece is elegantly crafted to enhance personal style and celebrate the wearer's essence, appealing to those who value the beauty of the natural world. - April 25, 2024 - Joie Designs
ARIDO Jewelry Art Group Presenting Multi-Billion Dollar Collection During Academy Awards 2024
ARIDO Fine Art created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history. - March 08, 2024 - ARIDO Jewelry
Small Jeweler Wins Big Industry Award
Stephanie Maslow Blackman of Metalicious Triumphs in the 2023 MJSA Responsibly Sourced Design Challenge - January 16, 2024 - Metalicious Jewelry
Gullei.com Unveils Trendsetting Matching Pajamas and Loungewear Sets for Couples
Gullei.com takes pride in offering the lowest prices among competitors for these exclusive designs. The price range for a couples set spans from $22 USD to $85 USD, ensuring that couples can enjoy the luxury of matching loungewear without breaking the bank. Sizes are available from M to 4XL, catering to a diverse range of body types. - November 24, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
New Ties, Cufflinks & Wristwear Collections for the Pritzy Man
Pritzy would like to announce that the new ties, cufflinks and wristwear collections have officially launched on pritzy.com. It’s been a long time coming as Pritzy continues to expand its men’s collections. The new tie collection includes opulent wooden bowties, feather bowties, floral... - October 30, 2023 - Pritzy
Stienhardt & Stones: Leading Lab-Grown Diamond Manufacturer Now Selling Direct to Consumers
Stienhardt & Stones stands as a trailblazer in the world of lab-grown diamonds, challenging conventional norms and forging a path toward a direct-to-consumer retail front. Through their commitment to excellence, ethical practices, and technological advancements, Stienhardt & Stones has ushered in a new era of responsible luxury, offering customers exquisite diamonds that are not only visually stunning but also socially and environmentally responsible. - June 04, 2023 - Stienhardt & Stones
Gullei.com Launches New Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces Gift for Long Distance Relationships
Gullei.com, the leading online retailer of personalized jewelry and custom home decoration gifts, is thrilled to announce the launch of their newest product: Custom Engravable Matching Couple Necklaces. These necklaces are the best way to show your love and commitment to your partner, even when... - April 27, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Gullei.com Launches a New Collection of Personalized Couple Bracelets Featuring Sun and Moon, Mobius, Magnetic Hearts, King and Queen, and Spaceman Theme Bracelet Gifts
Gullei.com, a leading online retailer of personalized couple jewelry gifts, is thrilled to unveil its latest collection of couple bracelets. This collection features a range of unique designs, including sun and moon, mobius, magnetic hearts, king and queen, and spaceman theme bracelet gifts for... - April 25, 2023 - Gullei Company Limited
Loforay.com Launches Wrist Bands and Protective Casings for Apple iWatches
The new iWatch accessories are perfect for girls who want to add a personal touch to their Apple iWatches. The wrist bands come in an assortment of colors, ranging from bold and bright to elegant and understated. - April 24, 2023 - Loforay.com
Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location
Foterra Jewelry, a photo jewelry brand, is pleased to invite customers to the grand opening celebration of their new retail location in Portland on April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM. The event will feature a sip-and-shop event, allowing customers to explore Foterra Jewelry's unique pieces. Attendees can expect plenty of surprises along with Foterra's latest collection of photo jewelry pieces. Learn more at foterrajewelry.com. - April 17, 2023 - Foterra Jewelry
Loforay.com Has Launched Custom Engravable Relationship Couple Necklaces Gift Sets
The new collection offers a variety of designs, each carefully crafted to capture the essence of a couple's unique love story. What sets these necklaces apart is the ability to personalize them with engraved love quotes, names, initials, or dates in different languages. - March 02, 2023 - Loforay.com
Local Click A.D.S. Achieves Certification in Retargeting
Local Click A.D.S. has achieved certification for outstanding knowledge and expertise in retargeting. The certification was obtained by studying the latest strategies, passing comprehensive testing and outperformance of the national average. Local Click A.D.S. is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in helping local companies grow their brand and reputation using industry-leading strategies and techniques. - January 16, 2023 - Local Click A.D.S.
HUBBIQ African-Inspired Jewelry - Holiday Collection
HUBBIQ is a handmade African-inspired jewelry brand for jewelry lovers who prefer contemporary and unique jewelry products for their personal style. The Holiday Collection, which features pearls, snowflakes and the Star of David, is available to shop online with free shipping within the United States till the end of December. - December 15, 2022 - HUBBIQ
Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now
TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes - October 24, 2022 - TLDRAuctions
Engraved Promise Couple Chain Necklaces by Gullei.com
Gullei.com is a #1 store specializing in customized gifts for couples and friends, have announced the launch of new and trending necklaces for lovers that are made of anti-allergic sterling silver, titanium steel, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. All the necklaces are trending styles that includes... - June 15, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Custom Promise Rings for Couples by Gullei.com
Gullei.com, a #1 store specializing in personalized gifts for couples and best friends, have announced the launch of a new and trending promise rings that are made of sterling silver, titanium, ceramic, wooden and tungsten. - June 06, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Inexpensive Diamond Engagement Rings by Gullei.com
Gullei.com are among the top sellers of personalized gifts for couples, best friends and family, have announced the launch of a new collection of lab grown popular diamonds including NSCD, Moissanite and Sona Diamonds. Rings would include Pave settings, Solitaire, Eternity, Princess Cut, Square,... - June 03, 2022 - Gullei Company Limited
Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. Announces Office Relocation and Revenue Milestone
After a record £1-million revenue week, Sweeping Statement Timepieces Ltd. has moved to new premises in Hatton Garden London, GB, to accommodate its impressive growth. - May 01, 2022 - Sweeping Statement Timepieces
Diva's and Diamond LLC is an Inclusive Fashion Store That Has Released a New Range of Body Positive Clothing
The progressive fashion store aims to provide women with trendy and well-fitted clothing regardless of their size. - March 16, 2022 - Diva's and Diamonds LLC.
Collide Rings Puts a New Twist on Men's Engagement & Wedding Rings
Connecticut-based jewelry designer, Collide Rings, will introduce the first ever two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men via their Kickstarter campaign that is set to launch in February of 2022. The ring features a patented fastening technology that allows for the engagement ring to fasten to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. The ring consists of two distinctive rings that connect to form one expertly designed ring upon marriage. - February 07, 2022 - Collide Rings
The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond
The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country’s largest retailers in a matter of seconds. - February 05, 2022 - The Art of Jewels
Nikola Valenti Unveils Free Trial for Jewelry Subscription Service
The online jewelry store allows users to keep pieces of jewelry in their possession for up to 25 days, after which they can decide to either follow through with the purchase, or return the items to the store at no expense. - January 24, 2022 - Nikola Valenti
Modern Gentlemen Choose Rebus Signet Rings as Alternative Wedding Bands
Brides are choosing Rebus as part of the wedding suite too, hearkening tradition, with meaningful customization. - January 20, 2022 - Rebus Signet Rings Ltd.
ARIDO Power House House Presenting Multi Billion Dollar Collection During Art Basel 2021
Founded by a scion descendant of the Maimonides, a prominent 11th century family, that set sail to South East Asia bringing gems and luxury goods back to Europe, Jesse Raphael & Celebrity Guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art and history. - November 30, 2021 - ARIDO Jewelry
Georgini Releases The Commonwealth Collection
Today, Australian Jewellery brand, Georgini announced the upcoming release of new collection, The Commonwealth Collection. The Commonwealth Collection is inspired by Australia's sporting heroes, the hopes and symbols of home and designed to inspire future athletes to pursue their dreams to wear the green and gold. Donations from this collection will go to support our Australian athletes. - November 23, 2021 - xxx
New Children’s Jewelry Collection by In Season Jewelry for This Halloween Season
In Season Jewelry announces the arrival of a fun and exciting Kids Jewelry Collection this Halloween Season. Trendy and affordable, the new additions to this collection have gathered phenomenal attention from parents, globally. - October 23, 2021 - In Season Jewelry
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Limelight Nova, London-Based Global Luxury Fashion Concierge Company, Opens a New Office in Monaco
To accommodate rapid growth, high demand and further sustain the company’s position on the international market, Limelight Nova will open a new office in Monaco this Autumn. In addition to its head office in London, the new Monaco site will bring the company closer to EU clients, making... - September 06, 2021 - Limelight Nova
Nora Sermez Launches "Galaxy" for Salt and Pepper Diamond Lovers
For the first time, access hundreds of Galaxy salt and pepper diamonds by visiting sermez.com. True to her Canadian roots, all Galaxy diamonds are sourced from the great diamond repository of Northern Canada. - August 30, 2021 - Sermez Inc.
Hadasshe Fashion - Clothing Retailer That is Serving Up New Trends Sustainably
Hadasshe Fashion. Mecca women fashion with an international reach, providing exclusive fashion-forward clothing and accessories to customers. - August 17, 2021 - Hadasshe Fashion