Raiman Rocks "Shine Like a Diamond" Book Publication & Debut "Shine Like a Diamond," a new book by Gall & Galit Raiman, the diamond experts at Raiman Rocks, brings readers a plethora of personal diamond stories woven with in-depth, expert industry knowledge. The book covers famous diamonds of the world, including famous engagement rings and extremely rare diamonds, and takes readers behind the scenes of the wholesale diamond industry. - December 10, 2019 - Raiman Rocks

Fair-Trade Gifts That Give Back! Harkiss Designs Will Host Holiday Pop-Up Sip N Shop Event at Turnstyle Underground Market on December 19, 2019. On Thursday, December 19, 2019, Harkiss Designs will host a Holiday Sip n Shop event at its Pop-up shop at Turnstyle Underground Market. This year will be the third year that the fair trade boutique will be at Turnstyle and the second time that it will be hosting an event to build buzz for the brand. - December 07, 2019 - Harkiss Designs

ARIDO Presenting World’s Most Exclusive Art Offering, Multi Billion Dollar Trade Deal During Art Basel 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret in the world's most exclusive jewelry, creates fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family, descending from the Moussaieffs gem specialist, Jesse Raphael & celebrity guru Thomas Chappell, a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - November 25, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Sangamon Watch Company Announces the Launch of Their American Heritage Watches Sangamon Watches of Springfield, Illinois announced today the launch of their American heritage brand to watch enthusiasts around the world. Founded in Central Illinois, Sangamon Watches was started by two international business travelers who often purchased luxury watches with little meaning behind... - November 15, 2019 - Sangamon Watch Company

Kate and William Mesmerize the Masses on Royal Tour to Pakistan with Traditional Attire Sourced from O’NITAA The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were the fashion highlights from the very beginning of their five-day royal tour to Pakistan. The couple honoured various local designers with their magnificent attire. - November 13, 2019 - O'NITAA

Giftapart's CEO Going to San Francisco Bar Area to Explore Series A Funding Giftapart, an innovative social ecommerce marketplace with a reinvented method of gifting, is now exploring a Series A venture capital investment round. Filipe Pedroso, the founder and CEO, will be traveling to Silicon Valley to meet with potential investors the week of October 20. “Giftapart... - October 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Fine Relic Partners with Shapeways to 3D Print Jewelry Fine Relic, a new small business startup in affordable Jewelry, based in Montreal Canada, has partnered with Shapeways, based in New York, to 3D print it's entire jewelry, one piece at a time. The company has been looking at ways of manufacturing its designs, in a multitude of materials including sterling... - October 09, 2019 - Fine Relic

Giftapart App Now Available, Allowing Users to Get Their Gifts in the Order They Select Giftapart app includes a new gift registry system allowing customization of order gifts are purchased through a new part purchase system, introduces social ecommerce, provides a full-featured event planner, and more. - September 26, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Myabetic Acquires Poppy Medical Adding a new category to the growing diabetes lifestyle brand. - September 09, 2019 - Myabetic

Available Now: Giftapart Mobile App Beta Get an early peek at the Giftapart app - First in the world to allow users to get gifts in the order they want, revolutionizing social ecommerce, full featured event planner, shop from hundreds of trusted stores, and so much more. - September 06, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Cashback Rewards Now on Giftapart Get Cashback Rewards simply for shopping at hundreds of retailers on Giftapart. - August 11, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

Grand Opening of Park Lane Stars in UK and Ireland UK couple Wendy & Tim Jones become newest Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - June 07, 2019 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Celebrate the Essence of Motherhood with Fourseven Mother’s Day Gifts Collection Mother's Day is a day to commemorate the spirit of Motherhood. It is a day to make our mom feel special with wonderful gifts. Fourseven has an extensive collection of Mother's Day Gifts in the form of silver jewelry that she can cherish for a long time. - May 08, 2019 - FOURSEVEN

Gullei.com Launches Paracord SOS Survival Bracelets These unique jewelry items are not just fashion bracelets but they are made of military standard paracord & have special features like Outdoor life-saving flint, precision mini compass, knife, whistle and paracord that can be extended up to 3 meters. - May 08, 2019 - Gullei Company Limited

Giftapart Founder & CEO Spoke About Giftapart's New Social Ecommerce Marketplace and Its Unique Gift Registry System at WPI’s Foisie Business School Graduate students learned about Giftapart's innovative crowdfunding social gift registry system, the challenges of doing a tech startup, and Giftapart's vision for the future. - May 03, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

House Of Dash Has Launched a Diamond Eternity Ring Collection for Anything But Weddings Liverpool jeweller, House Of Dash Diamonds, has released a ring collection designed for fashion forward women. - May 03, 2019 - House Of Dash Diamonds

Vegan-Mode.com is Pleased to Announce Launch of First Cruelty Free High Fashion Clothier and Accessories Website Cruelty Free For the Future is a philosophy and a vision by recently launched high fashion design website Vegan-Mode.com. The website features selected ready to wear and couture from top designer's current collections created without the use of animal products. “We are very excited to create this... - April 24, 2019 - Vegan Mode

Help Rebuild Notre-Dame Cathedral: Giftapart Provides You a Way The 850-year-old landmark Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris was ravaged by a 15 hour fire on April 15. Giftapart is providing a simple method for anyone wishing to provide financial assistance to help rebuild Notre-Dame. “We have built an awesome tool to help people crowdfund their gifts, and what... - April 18, 2019 - Giftapart Inc.

FOURSEVEN Inaugurates the She Shakti Collection to Commemorate International Women’s Day 2019 FOURSEVEN has launched a unique collection with the She Shakti collection dedicated to women. International Women's Day is coming and its a good time to honour women with these unique gifts. - February 28, 2019 - FOURSEVEN

ARIDO Presenting 2.5 Billion Dollar Necklace During Academy Awards 2019 Fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion of a family of jewelers dating back to the 11th century and a world class designer with a background in fashion, art, and history. - February 11, 2019 - ARIDO Jewelry

Easy Language Designer Jerey Ojeah Talks New Bracelet Line Whose Proceeds Benefit Black Lives Matter Five years in, the Black Lives Matter movement is enjoying an unprecedented wave of support across the nation and around the world. An LA-based fashion designer is making her own contribution towards advancing its causes. Ms. Jerey Ojeah, Founder and Fashion Designer at Easy Language, recently spoke... - January 22, 2019 - Easy Language

One Lucky Wish Announces Grand Opening of Online Jewelry Store Father and daughter partnership establishes national jewelry brand. - January 22, 2019 - One Lucky Wish

Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™" Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

New Pearl Grading Product Unifies Methodologies and is Easy to Use Specialty Appraisals, a southern California based full-service personal property appraisal consultancy in business for 20 years, has just released a whole family of professional pearl grading products called Pearl-Wise. - December 18, 2018 - Pearl Wise

Prock Operations™ Receives 2018 Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management Award Prock Operations Inc., a manufacturing company headquartered in St James, Missouri, received the Ozark Rivers Solid Waste Management District’s (ORSWMD) 2018 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Solid Waste Management. Carla Lee, Prock Operations Corporate Counsel, accepted the award on behalf... - December 13, 2018 - Prock Operations

ARIDO Presents Multi Billion Dollar Collection During Golden Globes 2019 ARIDO, a closely guarded secret, is the world's most exclusive fine art jewelry created with the highest quality gems. - December 12, 2018 - ARIDO Jewelry

Energy Muse to Offer 24 Days of Intentions Energy Muse’s Month-Long Promotion Features Unique Deals for Everyone. - December 12, 2018 - Energy Muse

Energy Muse Cyber Monday Sale November 23-26 to Offer Unprecedented Opportunities Energy Muse, a crystal company offering handmade healing crystal jewelry, announces a one-of-a-kind Cyber Monday sale. This year, Cyber Monday with Energy Muse lasts more than one day, so that shoppers can take advantage of the sale on all their favorite crystals and crystal jewelry. From November 23-26,... - November 15, 2018 - Energy Muse

LePrix Launches First Online Global Wholesale Auction for the Designer Resale Industry Leading Platform for Online Pre-Owned Luxury Innovates Wholesale Trade with Technology - November 06, 2018 - LePrix

Web Summit in Lisbon Will Include Giftapart Demos of Its New eCommerce Gifting Platform Giftapart demonstrations and information available at Stand A-714 on Thursday, November 8. - November 02, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Jewelers Direct Taps Into Powerful Branding, Launches New Emoji Domain 100 Member strong jewelry industry group makes headlines again with innovative branding tool. - October 29, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

Love & Pride Relaunches the Erase Hate Pendant to Benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation Love and Pride, the premier jeweler inspired by and in support of the LGBTQ community, is pleased to announce the relaunch of the Erase Hate pendant to benefit the Matthew Shepard Foundation. Originally launched in 2006, Love and Pride’s Erase Hate pendant was designed in solidarity with Judy... - October 20, 2018 - Love and Pride

ARIDO Jewelry Honoring Michelle Falk for Her Contribution in the Art and Film Industry The ARIDO Gem award recognizes extraordinary talent & excellence in Fashion, Music, Sports, Art & Film. Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. Founded by a scion of the Raphael family & celebrity guru, Thomas Chappell. - October 05, 2018 - ARIDO Jewelry

Jewelers Direct Welcomes Orbis International as Charity Partner in Bling for Blindness Benefit Auction The Orbis Flying Eye Hospital will receive a portion of the funds raised from ongoing auction. - October 04, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

Sportybella Adds New Sport Options to Their Line of Sports Jewelry Sportybella, a premier girls sport jewelry company, has added several sports to their line. Their products cover a wide range of sports, including basketball, cheer, dance, gymnastics, lacrosse, soccer, softball, volleyball, and many more. - September 28, 2018 - Sportybella

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Switzerland Local Verbier woman becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owner. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Grand Opening of Park Lane Jewellery Greece TEOROS S.A. becomes Park Lane Jewellery Franchise Owners. - September 27, 2018 - Park Lane Jewellery LTD

Jewelers Direct Launches Bling For Blindness Benefit Auction 100 independent retail jewelers join together to bring sparkling change to how the world sees. - September 21, 2018 - Jewelers Direct

INCEPTION – Moonlight Inspired Timepieces by MEIA LUA Watches The MEIA LUA journey starts now - Exclusive automatic timepieces with upscale features. Pilot influenced. Moonlight inspired. - September 17, 2018 - MEIA LUA Watches

Jams World 2018 'Akala (Pink) Collection to Benefit Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

Ross-Simons “Win a Trip to Italy!” Sweepstakes Ross-Simons is awarding one lucky winner with a trip for two to Florence and Venice, Italy. To enter for your chance to win, visit ross-simons.com/sweeps. - September 10, 2018 - Ross-Simons

ARIDO Presenting ELEVÉ and APPLETINIES During Venice Film Festival 2018 ARIDO Fine Art jewelry created with the highest quality gems and precious metals in the world. - September 04, 2018 - ARIDO Jewelry

Prose, New Marketing Strategy to Connect with the Buying Public; Major Brands Nationwide Are Starting to Employ This Powerful Medium Major brand names are starting to buy into the ides of connecting with the human experience side of potential buyers. NancyDeals.com, a newcomer to the e-commerce arena has decided to focus their marketing campaign almost exclusively on this strategy. - September 04, 2018 - NancyDeals.com

Giftapart, NJ eComm Startup, Ranked in Top 200 and CEO in Top 100 Worldwide on Crunchbase Giftapart ranked top 191 in the world and second highest in New Jersey on Crunchbase; CEO Filipe Pedroso ranked in the top 100 individuals worldwide, number 1 from New Jersey. - September 03, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.

Giftapart's Valuation at $30 Million Prior to Public Launch in the Fall Giftapart does a capital raise of $500,000, second seed round, at a pre-money valuation of $30 million USD. Funds provided exclusively by one initial seed investor. - August 31, 2018 - Giftapart Inc.