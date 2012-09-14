PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc. Embraces the Lessons of "Blood Diamond" & the Kimberley Process "Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly December 2019 Premium Rough Diamond Tender Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.

The Lightest Rolex Daytona in Carbon by DiW is Finally Here The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Retail Partnership with Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia at Comcast Center Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

The Most Important Event of French Creation & "Savoir-Faire" Ever Organized in the USA For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York

Preferred Jewelers International Member Barnes Jewelry Changes Ownership, Continues to Offer "Experiences That Last a Lifetime™" Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Vedicci Has Just Launched New Collection of Luxury Stained Glass Chimes Embellished Solely with Swarovski® Crystal Luxury crystal wind chimes embellished with Genuine Swarovski® Crystal. Surround yourself in brilliant sparkle; all stained-glass wind chimes are handcrafted by Gabriella exclusively for you. There's only one of each crystal and glass chime. Vedicci’s luxurious chimes are a one of a kind hand-made product for your home décor and interior design. - December 18, 2018 - Vedicci

Award-Winning Harvard Square Jewelry Store Expands to Chestnut Hill Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert

"Beaded Textile Bracelets" Book Presents a Brand New Way to Make Macrame Jewelry A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs

Jams World 2018 'Akala (Pink) Collection to Benefit Hawaiʻi Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

Former Prisoner to Launch Upcoming Wood Sunglasses and Watch Brand with a Message Founder of Native Shades Wooden Sunglasses and Watches Co. Joseph Wood has a message behind the upcoming luxury brand of wooden accessories that launched on Kickstarter August 23, 2018. - August 29, 2018 - NativeShades

Jams World Announces Summer 2018 Collection Featuring "The Jumper" The Summer 2018 line features "The Jumper," a brand new, simple yet sophisticated silhouette. With contemporary style and comfort in mind, The Jumper has a cropped wide leg, shaped hem, with sides higher than the inseam, bra-friendly straps, pull on styling, and side pockets. This modern silhouette can be casual and classy, easily dressed up for a special occasion. The Jumper comes in Jasper, Bevy, Aztec, Luau and Anahola Bay prints. - July 31, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii

Jim Kryshak Jewelers is a Proud Member of the Exclusive, Nationwide Network of Preferred Jewelers International™ Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Python Paris Brings Inspired, International Flair to Jewelry Market Python Paris provides exotic, luxurious accessories for men and women across the globe. Their bracelets hail from ancient global cultures and naturally deluxe materials that remind their wearers of our combined human heritage and history. Python Paris provides the accessory that helps you channel the grace, power or confidence you need to succeed. Their python bracelets and stingray bracelets are each distinctly unique and handmade. - July 07, 2018 - Python Paris

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Announces the Launch of the OCEAN DIAMONDS Collection at ESPA Baha Mar Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched OCEAN DIAMONDS, an assortment of pavé diamond and sterling silver necklaces at ESPA Baha Mar in The Bahamas. This line expands Chelsea Bond’s current collections of gemstone jewelry which retails online as well as the US, Caribbean and Indian Ocean Markets. - April 24, 2018 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

GemstoneSilverJewelry.us LLC Launches a Fresh New Website to Break the Monotony and Improve Web Experience The new website strengthens the company’s position in the market through a more user-friendly and engaging web experience. - March 18, 2018 - Gemstone Silver Jewelry

4 Reasons Your Store Needs an eCommerce Website New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind

Rosa Kilgore Announced as the Artist in Residence for March at Sanctuary on Camelback Resort Sanctuary Resort's Artist in Residence for the month of March will be jewelry artist Rosa Kilgore. There will be an opening and two workshops offered. - February 26, 2018 - Rosa Kilgore, LLC

Bespoke Innovative Lithophane Products Can Also be Used for Corporate Gifting, Birthdays, Anniversary or as a Charming Valentine Gift VURO, an emerging 3D Printing and Designing platform with a range of innovative products, has recently launched a new line for personalised gifting - lithophane products. These include a variety of products which comprise of 3D printed lithophane key chains, lamps, night bulbs, backlit photo frames and cylindrical lamps. - February 03, 2018 - VURO

EcoStar Diamond Adds Thousands of Diamonds to Their Lab-Grown Collection EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants. All diamonds in the Elite Collection are DEF... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond

Love Letter Lane® Brand Adds Share Your Love Today™ to Its Licensing Program To announce the addition of Share Your Love Today be added to the Love Letter lane licensing program. - December 27, 2017 - Glenn A. Weber

Corinne Jewelers Selected as Newest Member of Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network Toms River, New Jersey Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - December 20, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

P&K Jewelry Shares Tips and Advice for Buying Silver Jewelry Online P&K Jewelry Inc. is a leading retailer of sterling silver jewelry in the USA. The leading manufacturer shares its experience and expert tips with customers on how to buy top-grade quality jewelry from e-stores. - December 15, 2017 - P&K Jewelry, Inc.

Chelsea Bond Jewelry Launches Partnership in MEA Region at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Hilltop Spa at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of retail partnerships from the US and Caribbean markets to the Middle East/Africa region. - November 12, 2017 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry

GemFind Partners with The Edge to Improve Customer Experience GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind

Arva Sweden Combines Tradition with Trends - Launches Crowdfunding Campaign to Introduce the Swedish Heritage to the World Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden

The ANTORINI Luxury Brand: A Synonym for Perfection, Beauty and Luxury ANTORINI is a successful fashion brand whose fashion accessories are loved by women and men all around the world. The reason for ANTORINI’s popularity is the highly attractive design of fashion accessories on one hand and a literally tangible link to tradition on the other hand. ANTORINI managed to combine a sense of style with timelessness and to link these elements with the line of traditional Italian aristocratic style. - August 03, 2017 - ANTORINI

Grayton Automatic Watches Announces New Radiance Collection by Constantin de Slizewicz Remi Chabrat, CEO, and Founder of Grayton Automatic Watches met Constantin de Slizewicz while experiencing the Caravane Liotard. He was profoundly inspired by exploring the wild beauty of these untouched territories. It was in this place of boundless beauty that the Radiance Collection was born. It’s time to travel under starry skies. - July 22, 2017 - Grayton Automatic Watches

Preferred Jewelers International™ Exclusive, Nationwide Network Welcomes Alan Sutton Jewelry as Newest Member Goldsboro, North Carolina Jewelry Retailer selected to offer its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 13, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International

GemFind's Blog: How to Reach National and Local Customers Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind

At the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, Dhamani 1969 Team Plays in Support of Field in Trust and Children Bereavement UK Premium, award-winning, luxury jewellery house Dhamani 1969 has supported two British charities - Fields in Trust and Child Bereavement UK – both of which have Prince William as Patron. The charities are benefiting from funds raised through the annual Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, which took... - June 26, 2017 - Dhamani 1969

NightRider Jewelry Announces Their Annual Name This Ring and Win It Contest. Exceptionally Crafted, Relentlessly Original - June 21, 2017 - NightRider Jewelry

GemFind Rolls Out New Reporting Feature for JewelCloud App GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind