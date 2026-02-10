Recent Headlines
FashionSonder Jewellery to Present the 2026 "Dragon-Horse Spirit" Lunar New Year Series
FashionSonder will launch its 2026 Chinese Lunar New Year special collection at 00:00 on February 16, 2026 (Lunar New Year's Eve). - February 10, 2026 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch 2025 Christmas Collection "Winter Hymn," Reimagining Festive Art Through Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder will launch its 2025 Christmas collection, "Winter Hymn," on December 25, 2025. - December 24, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Sakura Designs Celebrates 20+ Years of Handcrafted Spiritual Jewelry This Holiday Season
Handmade mala prayer beads and jewelry from Boulder since 2005. BuddhistMala.com offers meaningful gemstone prayer beads crafted by Dawn Boiani, inspired by her years in Nepal. Shop small and local this holiday season. - November 22, 2025 - Sakura Designs
Elyzian Wins AGTA Spectrum Award for Excellence in Evening Wear
Elyzian Fine Jewelry has been honored with the 2025 AGTA Spectrum Award: Evening Wear – Alfie Norville Women in Excellence for its debut high-jewelry creation, Parure d’Aurore. Designed by Valaree Wahler and finished in Elyzian’s Newport Beach atelier, the piece bridges centuries of gemstone mastery with California’s fluid artistry, marking a defining debut for the mother–daughter-led house. - November 04, 2025 - Elyzian LLC
GetUrns Expands Heritage Collection with Lotus Flower Wood Urn
GetUrns has launched the Custom Printed Heritage Lotus Wood Box Cremation Urn, a new addition to its Heritage Collection. Featuring a serene lotus design UV-printed on an aluminum plaque, the urn can be personalized with a photo and comes in various wood finishes. Handcrafted in the U.S., the design symbolizes peace, rebirth, and beauty. CEO Cameron Allahverdi says the product reflects the company’s mission to help families create meaningful memorials. - October 26, 2025 - GetUrns
FashionSonder Jewellery to Launch "Bright Eyes" Collection on World Sight Day, Advocating for Global Vision Health Through Jewelry Art
Jewellery brand FashionSonder Jewellery announced today that it will officially release the "Bright Eyes" high jewellery collection on October 9, 2025, World Sight Day, under the theme "Protect Your Vision, Protect the Windows to the Soul." Centered around eye-inspired designs,... - October 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry to Launch "Peach & Plum" Teacher's Day Collection: Honoring Educators with Eastern Aesthetics
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch a "Peach & Plum" jewelry collection on September 10, 2025, China's Teacher's Day. - September 11, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Accelerates Digital Transformation: AI Models to Dominate 80% of Product Displays
FashionSonder Jewelry company will increase its use of AI models in jewelry displays from the current 30% to 80% by November 1, 2025. - August 19, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry 7th Anniversary Exhibition Opens at Starlight Art Museum
August 1–31, free admission to the public: ten best-selling masterpieces and never-before-seen rarities displayed together for the first time. - July 28, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Celebrates 7th Anniversary with the Launch of the "Heart of Peace" Collection
FashionSonder Jewelry is set to unveil the “Heart of Peace” jewelry collection on July 28, 2025 to celebrates its 7th anniversary. - July 18, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
FashionSonder Jewelry Brings the Night Sky Within Reach
FashionSonder Jewelry will launch the “Stellar Wish Edition” on August 1, 2025. - July 16, 2025 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
GetUrns Launches Custom Printed Photo Azalea Flower Wood Urn Collection
On May 8, 2025, GetUrns introduced its new “Custom Printed Heritage Photo Azalea Flower Wood Box Cremation Urn.” Part of the Heritage Collection, each urn features a customizable UV-printed plaque with a personal photo and Azalea flower design. Made in the U.S. from high-quality wood and offered in various colors, the urns provide a meaningful, elegant tribute. CEO Cameron Allahverdi emphasized the company’s commitment to quality, personalization, and care. - July 14, 2025 - GetUrns
Rembrandt Charms Supports Central Texas Flood Relief Efforts
Rembrandt Charms is heartbroken by the devastating flooding in Kerrville and across Central Texas, and the unimaginable loss so many families are facing. To help support those impacted by this tragedy, Rembrandt Charms will donate to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund. In addition, 100% of proceeds from two meaningful charms, the Texas Map Charm (Style #3293) and the Faith Charm (Style #8448), will be donated throughout the month of July to assist with urgent needs of victims, and their families. - July 13, 2025 - Rembrandt Charms
GetUrns Expands Embrace Pet Collection with Angel Wings Design
GetUrns adds the Angel Wings design to its Embrace Pet Collection, featuring symbolic wing and pawprint motifs. Available in multiple sizes and finishes, these urns offer a heartfelt way for pet owners to honor their beloved companions. - June 20, 2025 - GetUrns
GemFind Digital Solutions Partners with EDI Options to Revolutionize Connectivity Between Jewelry Retailers and Vendors
GemFind Digital Solutions, a leading digital marketing and technology provider for the jewelry industry, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with EDI Options, an industry pioneer in electronic data interchange (EDI) solutions. This collaboration is set to redefine the way jewelry retailers and vendors connect, communicate, and conduct business in the digital age. - May 23, 2025 - GemFind
GetUrns Unveils Custom Printed Heritage Carbon Fiber Motorcycle Wood Box Cremation Urn
GetUrns Launches Custom Motorcycle-Themed Cremation Urn. GetUrns unveils its latest product: a carbon fiber-style wood box urn designed for motorcycle enthusiasts. Featuring vibrant UV printing and a secure screw-fastened bottom, the urn holds 213 cubic inches. - May 08, 2025 - GetUrns
Metro Jewelry Plaza Welcomes Next-Generation Designers, Diamond Dealers, and Watch Brands Under New Ownership
The iconic jewelry district in Downtown Miami is undergoing a dynamic transformation as Metro Jewelry Plaza officially opens its doors for business to the jewelry trades this June, ushering in a new wave of young artisans, contemporary jewelry designers, diamond and bridal dealers, and luxury watch companies. - April 25, 2025 - Metro Jewelry Plaza
CRASH Jewelry Unveils "The Sammy Cuff" in Honor of Rock Legend Sammy Hagar
Limited Edition Cuff Crafted from Luxury Ferrari Metal Celebrates Hagar’s Iconic Legacy. - November 20, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
CRASH Jewelry Celebrates Cadillac and Endurance Sports Car Racing in Two Innovative Designs
CRASH Jewelry partnered with Cadillac to produce limited edition upcycled jewelry made from CT5-V Blackwing steel in original General Motors colors. These exclusive bracelets are uni-sex, sustainable, and one-of-a-kind. - July 02, 2024 - CRASH Jewelry
Introducing an Iconic Collaboration: The Daytona x Kakha Kaladze
In the world of horology, where tradition meets innovation, DiW Manufacture proudly presents an extraordinary timepiece: the Daytona x Kakha Kaladze. This unique collaboration is a tribute to the remarkable journey of Kakha Kaladze, blending Georgian heritage with cutting-edge watchmaking craftsmanship. - June 24, 2024 - Designa Individual
Earthly Jewels Designs Custom Lab Grown Engagement Rings
Earthly Jewels is thrilled to announce that their expert jewelers now design custom lab grown engagement rings tailored to each customer's unique specifications. With a vast selection of high-quality lab grown diamonds in various cuts, including round, marquise, heart, and more, customers can create one-of-a-kind custom lab grown diamond rings. Earthly Jewels also offers an extensive range of pre-designed lab grown engagement rings for those preferring ready-made options. - June 15, 2024 - Earthly Jewels
FashionSonder's 6th Anniversary Limited Edition Jewelry Released
To commemorate the company's sixth anniversary, FashionSonder has launched a series of limited edition jewelry to reward customers and demonstrate the company's commitment to exquisite craftsmanship. - April 30, 2024 - FashionSonder - Cheap Jewelry
Joie Designs Unveils the Luxury Grove Collection: a Fusion of Minimalism and Coastal Elegance
Joie Designs crafts nature-inspired jewelry for individuals with an adventurous spirit. Their minimalist designs with organic textures celebrate a deep connection with nature. Each piece is elegantly crafted to enhance personal style and celebrate the wearer's essence, appealing to those who value the beauty of the natural world. - April 25, 2024 - Joie Designs
Advertise in the Summer 2024 Random Musings by beYOUteous Magazine
A quarterly publication, Random Musings shares the lives of notable women and men such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Plutarch and more. Advertising opportunities are available in the Summer 2024 issue. - April 17, 2024 - beYOUteous
The Spring 2024 Random Musings Magazine Has Been Published
The Spring edition of quarterly Random Musings by beYOUteous magazine has been published. Random Musings is a publication by beYOUteous sharing stories from the lives of Notable women and men such as Sojourner Truth, Marie Curie, Cleopatra, Pythagoras, Nelson Mandela, Plutarch and more. - April 03, 2024 - beYOUteous
Small Jeweler Wins Big Industry Award
Stephanie Maslow Blackman of Metalicious Triumphs in the 2023 MJSA Responsibly Sourced Design Challenge - January 16, 2024 - Metalicious Jewelry
Kasuri Hosts Launch of Luxury Jewelry Line by Hudson-Based Trans Artist
After a 30 year hiatus, gender transition spurs Hudson Valley artist to return to jewelry making, and the results are fabulous. - December 02, 2023 - Rachael Que Vargas Sculpture Studio
Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases 7 Abstract Oil Works at Mayors Jewelers Dadeland Grand Opening
Marcel Katz, The Art Plug, Showcases Solo Exhibition at Mayors Jewelers' Grand Opening, Dadeland Mall. Displaying 7 distinct oil artworks, Katz's abstract expressionism wowed attendees. Collaboration with Mayors adds luxury touch. Exclusive "mini" artworks gifted to guests. - August 11, 2023 - Art Plug
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Azzuro" from The Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Azzuro" — featuring a delicate natural pattern that appears to flow infinitely over a calming blue sea—symbolizing life, wisdom, peace, and purity. - May 27, 2023 - GetUrns
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer GetUrns Introduces "Fiore" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC introduces "Fiore," inspired by fresh-cut flowers and spring gardens. The pattern is fresh and celebratory, conveying simple organic beauty found in nature, and creating an elegant remembrance of loved one from season to season. - May 26, 2023 - GetUrns
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces "Hugo" from the Amalfi Collection
GetUrns, LLC. introduces “Hugo” - influenced by ancient and inimitable wood-working techniques of Italy. This cremation urn is unique and combines charm with the most modern pulses of contemporary design. - May 11, 2023 - GetUrns
Premium Cremation Urns Retailer Introduces a New Cremation Urn Collection, Legacy by MacKenzie
GetUrns, premium cremation urns and cremation jewelry retailer, introduces a new collection of cremation urns, Legacy by MacKenzie Vault, Inc. - April 28, 2023 - GetUrns
Foterra Jewelry Announces the Grand Opening of Their Retail Location
Foterra Jewelry, a photo jewelry brand, is pleased to invite customers to the grand opening celebration of their new retail location in Portland on April 28, from 3 PM - 7 PM. The event will feature a sip-and-shop event, allowing customers to explore Foterra Jewelry's unique pieces. Attendees can expect plenty of surprises along with Foterra's latest collection of photo jewelry pieces. Learn more at foterrajewelry.com. - April 17, 2023 - Foterra Jewelry
New Online Home Decor Store Launches; Offering Unique and Stylish Home Decorations
Glam Style Home Decor, a new online store, offers unique and stylish home decorations at affordable prices. The store features a curated collection of decor items and accessories from around the world, handpicked to provide customers with a one-of-a-kind shopping experience. The store has a... - February 08, 2023 - Glam Style Home Decor
Last Jewelry Auction of the Year; Get Your Christmas Diamonds from TLDRAuctions Now
TLDRAuctions is holding the last jewelry auction of the year, preview for the auction started the 20th of October and will run until the 6th of November. The last auction will be the biggest one of the year, featuring over 800 beautiful lots available for sale. Those lots include diamonds ranging from 0.1 carat all the way up to 12 carat dangling earrings fit for a princess. The auction will also feature a couple of gemstones, including emeralds from Zambia in multiple sizes - October 24, 2022 - TLDRAuctions
GemFind's Newest Tool: "In Store Personal Shopper-Video Call"
GemFind Digital Solutions, the #1 technology and digital marketing agency in the jewelry industry, released their newest innovation, In Store Personal Shopper - Video Call. GemFind’s new Video Call, in exclusive partnership with Oktium technology, allows jewelers to provide an in store shopping experience via video chat with their customers. - October 18, 2022 - GemFind
GetUrns LLC. Ranks No. 528 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 1180% Percent, GetUrns Receives Ranking No. 528 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies. - August 20, 2022 - GetUrns
Annual e-Commerce Study Pinpoints U.S. Consumers’ Post-Pandemic Shopping Expectations
Consumers Maintain Standards Amid Supply Chain Disruptions - July 02, 2022 - Dotcom Distribution
Collide Rings Puts a New Twist on Men's Engagement & Wedding Rings
Connecticut-based jewelry designer, Collide Rings, will introduce the first ever two-part, connecting engagement and wedding ring for men via their Kickstarter campaign that is set to launch in February of 2022. The ring features a patented fastening technology that allows for the engagement ring to fasten to the wedding ring to form one seamless ring. The ring consists of two distinctive rings that connect to form one expertly designed ring upon marriage. - February 07, 2022 - Collide Rings
The Art of Jewels Introduces Zuri™, an Exclusive AI Quality & Price Comparison Tool Designed to Assist Consumers When Choosing a Lab Grown Diamond
The Art of Jewels, a lab diamond and gemstone marketplace, recently announced the creation of Zuri™, an exclusive artificial intelligent price comparison tool designed to assist consumers when choosing a lab grown diamond by comparing pricing and quality among the country’s largest retailers in a matter of seconds. - February 05, 2022 - The Art of Jewels
Nikola Valenti Unveils Free Trial for Jewelry Subscription Service
The online jewelry store allows users to keep pieces of jewelry in their possession for up to 25 days, after which they can decide to either follow through with the purchase, or return the items to the store at no expense. - January 24, 2022 - Nikola Valenti
Mason-Kay Jade Launches Online Jade Showroom Update
Mason-Kay Jade, one of the leading jade wholesalers in the U.S., announced today that they have launched an updated version of their very popular Online Jade Showroom. Known for their certified, natural jadeite jade and designer styles, the showroom has become an integral part of Mason-Kay’s... - November 17, 2021 - Mason-Kay Jade
New Children’s Jewelry Collection by In Season Jewelry for This Halloween Season
In Season Jewelry announces the arrival of a fun and exciting Kids Jewelry Collection this Halloween Season. Trendy and affordable, the new additions to this collection have gathered phenomenal attention from parents, globally. - October 23, 2021 - In Season Jewelry
Wholesale Silver Jewelry Supplier, Safasilver.com from Thailand, Added Over 1000 New Designs to Website
Due to COVID-19, many things have changed, which will have a long-lasting impact on how business works. The same goes for the jewelry business and how it is purchased. Safasilver.com has added more than 1000 silver jewelry designs in the past three months, providing these fashion jewelry pieces to... - October 08, 2021 - Safasilver.co.ltd
Jewel Concepts UK Presents a Redesign of Its Web Store
The well-known manufacturer of personalized jewellery presents a redesign of its web store. - August 09, 2021 - Jewel Concepts
Aryeh & Co. Billboard Unveiled in Times Square
Aryeh & Co. is proud to announce that on June 15, 2021, a digital billboard advertising their company was unveiled on Times Square 42nd street, Eighth Avenue. This represents a major milestone for their company in growth and expanding awareness of their brand. - July 21, 2021 - Aryeh & Co.
Dotcom Distribution Annual Study of Online Shoppers Reveals Top Trends Shaping the Post-Pandemic eCommerce Landscape
Sustainability emerges as major driver of purchase decisions and brand affinity in annual eCommerce consumer study. - June 11, 2021 - Dotcom Distribution
DiW Manufacture Introduced "The Black Grail Project"
A new high-end customization project is here. The Black Grail project is the latest release of DiW Manufacture, and is the result of high-tech innovation and traditional watchmaking. Finally, the Nautilus ref. 5711 acquired a modern look, as it is crafted with high-end carbon fiber elements. - April 22, 2021 - Designa Individual
NYC-Based Rapper Jay Mula and Aryeh & Co. Team Up to Create One of a Kind Jewelry Piece
NYC-based Rapper and Hip-hop Artist, Jay Mula, Takes Ice Game to Next Level With the Help of Luxury Jewelry Designer, Aryeh & Co. - April 20, 2021 - Aryeh & Co.
Romoch with Its Ethereal Ethnic Kundan Jewellery Brings Back Royalty
A trusted name in Designer Jewellery - Romoch with its exquisite Kundan jewellery adds a touch of royalty to their traditional jewellery collection. From necklaces to maang tikkas to earrings, the fashion abode houses Kundan jewellery of all sorts. Intricate work, distinct designs and excellent... - March 19, 2021 - Romoch