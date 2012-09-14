|
"Blood Diamond's" ethical, social & environmental message(s) are bolstered by Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s loose colorless diamond and natural colored fancy diamond conflict-free acquisition policy in strict accordance with the Kimberley Process. - December 16, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.'s Quarterly Rough Diamond Tender is Highlighted by Premium 8.00++ Carat Natural Rare White & Natural Fancy Color Rough Diamond Calibrated Matched Parcels & Significant Larger Individual Premium Rough Diamonds - December 09, 2019 - Diamond Wholesale Group, Inc.
The iconic Rolex Daytona was created in 1963 and was designed especially for professional racing drivers. It took decades, but after more than 50 years in the history of the model, the Rolex Daytona was crafted in a full forged carbon case, becoming the lightest Daytona ever created. - August 09, 2019 - Designa Individual
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a retail partnership with The Spa at Four Seasons Philadelphia. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of domestic and international Four Seasons Hotel retail partnerships and marks the first in Chelsea's native state of Pennsylvania. - June 26, 2019 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
For the first time in the United States, from September 4 to 8, 2019, FRENCH FASHION WEEK NEW YORK, a High-End Experiential Platform, will present emerging and established Designers, historical "Savoir-Faire" craftsmanship so renowned in Haute Couture and Couture, as well as the Fashiontech companies of the future. - April 18, 2019 - French Fashion Week New York
Amarillo, Texas-based Barnes Jewelry has changed ownership, but there is a familiar face at the helm. Don Adams, the General Manager and COO of Barnes Jewelry since June 2014, recently purchased the store from its previous owner, to the delight of the store employees and customers who patronize Barnes... - December 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Luxury crystal wind chimes embellished with Genuine Swarovski® Crystal. Surround yourself in brilliant sparkle; all stained-glass wind chimes are handcrafted by Gabriella exclusively for you. There's only one of each crystal and glass chime. Vedicci’s luxurious chimes are a one of a kind hand-made product for your home décor and interior design. - December 18, 2018 - Vedicci
Edmonds, Washington-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - December 13, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Entrepreneur Esmeralda Lambert opens second location next to Bloomingdales, Kate Spade. - October 23, 2018 - Esmeralda Lambert
A new book by Interlace Designs presents 10 projects that use innovative “textile” methods for making macramé jewelry. These methods have never been seen before and with this book makers will have something brand new to experience and learn. - October 03, 2018 - Interlace Designs
Jams World, the multi-generational, Made in Hawaii clothing company, is partnering with Hawai‘i Pacific Health to participate in National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. 'Akala (Pink) Collection will be released September 17, 2018 and 20% of the proceeds will benefit the Hawai‘i Pacific Health Cancer Center at Pali Momi Medical Center. - September 15, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii
Founder of Native Shades Wooden Sunglasses and Watches Co. Joseph Wood has a message behind the upcoming luxury brand of wooden accessories that launched on Kickstarter August 23, 2018. - August 29, 2018 - NativeShades
Pawtucket, Rhode Island based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - August 24, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
The Summer 2018 line features "The Jumper," a brand new, simple yet sophisticated silhouette. With contemporary style and comfort in mind, The Jumper has a cropped wide leg, shaped hem, with sides higher than the inseam, bra-friendly straps, pull on styling, and side pockets. This modern silhouette can be casual and classy, easily dressed up for a special occasion. The Jumper comes in Jasper, Bevy, Aztec, Luau and Anahola Bay prints. - July 31, 2018 - Surf Line Hawaii
Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Roanoke, Virginia-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - July 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Python Paris provides exotic, luxurious accessories for men and women across the globe. Their bracelets hail from ancient global cultures and naturally deluxe materials that remind their wearers of our combined human heritage and history. Python Paris provides the accessory that helps you channel the grace, power or confidence you need to succeed. Their python bracelets and stingray bracelets are each distinctly unique and handmade. - July 07, 2018 - Python Paris
New jewelry and lifestyle brand currently disrupting the industry. - July 03, 2018 - Grand Avenue Jewelry
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched OCEAN DIAMONDS, an assortment of pavé diamond and sterling silver necklaces at ESPA Baha Mar in The Bahamas. This line expands Chelsea Bond’s current collections of gemstone jewelry which retails online as well as the US, Caribbean and Indian Ocean Markets. - April 24, 2018 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
Folsom, California-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - March 28, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
The new website strengthens the company’s position in the market through a more user-friendly and engaging web experience. - March 18, 2018 - Gemstone Silver Jewelry
New and returning customers are critical for growing your business. But sometimes, getting new customers and connecting with current ones is easier said than done. Developing an eCommerce website easily allows you to bring your sales online, breaking down any barriers of a physical location and increasing... - March 18, 2018 - GemFind
Waco, Texas-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a
Lifetime™” - March 13, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Sanctuary Resort's Artist in Residence for the month of March will be jewelry artist Rosa Kilgore. There will be an opening and two workshops offered. - February 26, 2018 - Rosa Kilgore, LLC
Las Vegas, Nevada-based Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - February 20, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
VURO, an emerging 3D Printing and Designing platform with a range of innovative products, has recently launched a new line for personalised gifting - lithophane products. These include a variety of products which comprise of 3D printed lithophane key chains, lamps, night bulbs, backlit photo frames and cylindrical lamps. - February 03, 2018 - VURO
EcoStarDiamond.com, one of the fastest growing companies selling man made diamonds online, introduces The Elite Collection of Pure Carbon, Colorless, Lab-Created Diamonds to their extensive collection of Lab-grown diamonds, and diamond infused simulants.
All diamonds in the Elite Collection are DEF... - January 16, 2018 - EcoStar Diamond
To announce the addition of Share Your Love Today be added to the Love Letter lane licensing program. - December 27, 2017 - Glenn A. Weber
Toms River, New Jersey Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - December 20, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
P&K Jewelry Inc. is a leading retailer of sterling silver jewelry in the USA. The leading manufacturer shares its experience and expert tips with customers on how to buy top-grade quality jewelry from e-stores. - December 15, 2017 - P&K Jewelry, Inc.
Arkansas-based, multi-store Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - December 04, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
San Antonio, Texas Jewelry Retailer Now Offers Its Customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - November 14, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Chelsea Bond Jewelry, a domestic and international leading spa jewelry brand led by founder Chelsea Bond, announced today that it has launched a partnership with Hilltop Spa at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. This retail partnership expands Chelsea Bond’s current portfolio of retail partnerships from the US and Caribbean markets to the Middle East/Africa region. - November 12, 2017 - Chelsea Bond Jewelry
GemFind announced that it has reached a strategic partnership agreement with leading industry point-of-sale provider The Edge. This move seeks to improve the overall customer experience of both online and in-the-store consumers. - November 01, 2017 - GemFind
Texas-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - October 12, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Stockholm based company, Arva Sweden’s reward based crowdfunding campaign for a jewelry collection has launched; Even though the company focuses on products inspired by traditional Scandinavian folk art and folklore from the 17th to the 19th century, it’s a match to at least three major current trends according to Faith Popcorn; Anchoring, Small indulgences and EVEolution. - October 10, 2017 - Arva Sweden
Bozeman, Montana-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - September 21, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Mount Joy, Pennsylvania Jewelry Retailer now offers its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™.” - August 30, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Nano Jewelry video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmEzauoRqfo - August 17, 2017 - Nano Jewelry
ANTORINI is a successful fashion brand whose fashion accessories are loved by women and men all around the world. The reason for ANTORINI’s popularity is the highly attractive design of fashion accessories on one hand and a literally tangible link to tradition on the other hand. ANTORINI managed to combine a sense of style with timelessness and to link these elements with the line of traditional Italian aristocratic style. - August 03, 2017 - ANTORINI
Anderson, South Carolina-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - August 03, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 22, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Remi Chabrat, CEO, and Founder of Grayton Automatic Watches met Constantin de Slizewicz while experiencing the Caravane Liotard. He was profoundly inspired by exploring the wild beauty of these untouched territories. It was in this place of boundless beauty that the Radiance Collection was born. It’s time to travel under starry skies. - July 22, 2017 - Grayton Automatic Watches
Goldsboro, North Carolina Jewelry Retailer selected to offer its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - July 13, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
Your online jewelry business can attract both national and local customers using various affordable marketing techniques such as local SEO and pay-per-click (PPC) advertising. Building valuable unique content is also one of the foundations to a successful website that draws organic traffic. Here are ways you can put these techniques together to form an effective marketing strategy for your jewelry website. - July 08, 2017 - GemFind
Premium, award-winning, luxury jewellery house Dhamani 1969 has supported two British charities - Fields in Trust and Child Bereavement UK – both of which have Prince William as Patron. The charities are benefiting from funds raised through the annual Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy, which took... - June 26, 2017 - Dhamani 1969
Exceptionally Crafted, Relentlessly Original - June 21, 2017 - NightRider Jewelry
Pocatello, Idaho-based Jewelry Retailer is Now Home for “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” - June 16, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International
GemFind, a leading web technologies and digital marketing firm specializing in the jewelry industry, is announcing the launch of a new reporting module for their popular JewelCloud App. The new feature will be formally unveiled by GemFind at the JCK Luxury Show in Las Vegas commencing on June 2nd. Attendees... - June 02, 2017 - GemFind
St Peter, Minnesota-based Jewelry Retailer is now Home for “Experiences that last a
Lifetime™” - May 26, 2017 - Preferred Jewelers International