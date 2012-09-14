PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Groot Systems Closes USD $2 Billion in Strategic Funding Led by US-Based RNS Ventures This funding of USD $2 billion (NAD $29.34 billion) sets the company’s valuation at USD $30 billion (NAD $484.8 billion), and PineSuisse is taking 70% of equity in Groot Systems, for its funding. - October 25, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Glass Appoints Germany-Based Suntrace GmbH as Technical Consultant for Its 80MW Solar (PV) Power Plant in Tses, Namibia Groot Glass looks to appoint a reputable international EPC as the Main Contractor and a qualified local SME as the Subcontractor for the PV Farm, Electrical Substation and Civil Work for the Groot Solar Park in Tses. - May 07, 2019 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Glass Secures USD $525 Million in Debt Financing Groot Glass (Pty) Ltd. has secured USD $525 million in debt financing, which is 70% of the total USD $750 million needed for the construction of the two different glass manufacturing factories in Tses Village of the Karas Region and the required infrastructure and raw materials from around Namibia, Botswana... - June 13, 2018 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Glass Seeks to Raise USD $26 Million (N$300 Million) in Pre-funding Through a Private Placement Offering The Company has instituted a Private Placement Offering which is consisting of 400 million ordinary shares. A total of 350 million shares are reserved for the Namibian government at the cash value of USD $152 million (NAD $1.76 billion) which is equal to 17.5% shareholding for the Namibian government in Groot Glass. - February 20, 2018 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Hakahana Industries Signs MoU with Egypt-based Unitech for the Construction Tools for Tses Glass Hakahana Industries has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Egypt-based Unitech to supply and provide services and construction tools for the construction of Tses Glass Manufacturing Factories in Tses, Namibia. - October 31, 2013 - Hakahana Industries (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Signs with BDF Industries for a 250 tpd Furnace Capacity for Its Container Glass Plant in Tses, Namibia Tses Glass has also appointed BDF Industries to develop and build its 25 MW Eolic Power Plant in Tses to power its furnaces. - October 19, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Appoints Local Suppliers for Its Industrial Water, Raw Materials, and Fuel Namibia-based Tses Glass has selected and appointed the local suppliers for its needed industrial water, raw materials, and fuel for feeding and powering its four different glass manufacturing factories of float, container, tableware, and ultrathin in Tses, Namibia, whose construction starts in May 2014. - September 16, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Village Council Receives N$17.9 Million in Government Funding for Infrastructure Development To facilitate a better climate in order for Tses Village Council to meet its economic development need, the Namibian Government through the Targeted Intervention Program for Employment and Economic Growth (TIPEEG) has given N$17.9 million to Tses Village Council for the development of the needed infrastructure to accommodate the development of Tses Glass and its industrial anchor projects. - September 07, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Receives LOI to Supply Namibia Breweries Limited with Quality Glass Products Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd, the premier glass manufacturing company in Namibia, today has received a Letter of Intent (LOI) to supply Namibia’s largest brewer, Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL), with world's class glass products at a competitive market price. Tses Glass has also received an interest to... - August 30, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass to Build a Natural Gas Pipeline from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia Tses Glass has selected the Germany-based company, ThyssenKrupp Uhde, for the development, engineering, and construction of the Tses Glass Gas Pipeline, a 336 kilometer pipeline from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia in order to safely transport its needed natural gas from Luderitz to Tses, Namibia. - August 16, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Invites Suppliers of Natural Gas, Industrial Water, and Light Diesel Oil for Its Glass Manufacturing Plants in Tses, Namibia The total needed amount of Natural Gas is 63,948,000 Nm3 per year, and the needed amount of industrial water is 70 m3 per hour with 400 m3 per hour in case of emergency. Tses Glass also requires LDO or LPG for the heating of its furnaces as a backup in case of emergency. - August 06, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Courts European and Asian Companies for Its New 350tpd Glass Tableware Plant in Tses, Namibia In July 2013, Tses Glass signed with Heye International GmbH as an EP for its 250tpd Container Glass and with ghs|glass gmbh as an EP for its 600tpd Float Glass. The development of Tses Glass expects to create more than 230,000 new direct and indirect better paying job opportunities in Tses and throughout Namibia which is in line with the fast realization of Namibia's Vision 2030. - August 04, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Hakahana Industries Launches Hakahana Chemicals to Supply Silica Sand Products to Tses Glass Hakahana Industries has been awarded a 15-year Contract by Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd to supply quality silica sand products for the Tses Glass Manufacturing Factories in Tses, Namibia. - July 24, 2013 - Hakahana Industries (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Signs with Heye International for Its New 250 tpd Container Glass Plant in Tses, Namibia The development of Tses Glass expects to create more than 230,000 new direct and indirect better paying job opportunities in Tses and throughout Namibia. Tses Glass was officially launched by Hon. David Boois, Berseba Constituency Councilor, on February 6, 2013 in Tses with more than 500 people in attendance. - July 06, 2013 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Appoints Germany-Based ghs|glass Gmbh as the EPCM for Its World's Largest Dynamic Glass Manufacturing Plant in Namibia ghs|glass gmbh, which is specialized in planning, construction and commissioning of large scale glass factories, will work as the leading Technical Consultant for Tses Glass in tangent with South Africa-based IBP Construction Consultants (Pty) Ltd, as well as Germany based Siemens AG, and France-based BNP Paribas, for the development and providing elaborate services ranging from conducting a bankable feasibility study, technical concept, system design, engineering, and market study. - September 23, 2012 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Village Council Appoints Winplan Town and Regional Planning Consultants for the Re-Planning of the Village of Tses Tses is due to experience rapid growth due to the recently announced development of Tses Glass in Tses which is estimated to effect a creation of more than 47,000 direct jobs in Tses alone, with more than 230,000 indirect job opportunities throughout Namibia. - September 15, 2012 - Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass Appoints Brain Gaoseb as Chairman Tses Glass is being planned to have a gross annual production of 20 million net ton capacity, making it the largest dynamic glass manufacturing plant in the world. - September 01, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Economist Simon Kapenda Nominated for the Prestigious 2012 Africa Awards for Entrepreneurship Simon Kapenda, CEO and Chairman of Namibia-based Groot Group has been nominated for the prestigious 2012 Africa Awards for Entrepreneurship (AAE), "the Oscars of business and entrepreneurship in Africa," Gala Event to be held in Accra, Ghana on October 11, 2012. The Africa Awards for Entrepreneurship... - August 22, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Tses Glass (Pty) Ltd Appoints IBP Construction Consultants (Pty) Ltd as Technical Engineers for Its World’s Largest Dynamic Glass Manufacturing Plant in Tses, Namibia Tses Glass is planning to have all four separate manufacturing plants in a single location; to constitute 7 million net ton of Flat Glass, 7 million net ton of Container Glass, 1 million net ton of Fiber Glass, and 5 million net ton of Ultrathin Glass; for a gross annual total of 20 million net ton capacity, making it the largest dynamic glass manufacturing plant in the world. - August 12, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Group and Partners to Develop Africa’s Largest Glass Manufacturing Plant in Tses, Namibia Tses Glass is expected to become the largest dynamic glass manufacturing factory in Africa focused on producing industry leading glass products with the type of float glass, hollow glass, glass wool and fiber, cast glass, and ultrathin glass for the construction of residential and commercial buildings as well as for automobiles, kitchenware, bottles, touch screen computing, and smart phones devices for the markets around the world. - July 19, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Otavi Steel and Danieli Signed a Commercial Contract for the Otavi Steel Nanomill in Namibia The Namibia-based steel mill premier, Otavi Steel, and the Italy-based company, Danieli, one of the world’s largest providers of steel making technology and equipment, signed a Commercial and Technical Agreement on March 7, 2012 for the development and construction of the Otavi Steel Nanomill in... - April 27, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Otavi Steel Business Convention at NamPower Convention Centre in Windhoek, Namibia Join Otavi Steel (Pty) with its shareholding partners; Groot Group, SDS Group, Otavi Town Council, and Andre Neethling Family Trust, hosted by Simon Kapenda, PhD (Candidate), CEO of Groot Group; Moses Matyayi, CEO of Otavi Town Council; and Andre Neethling, Co-Founder of Ohorongo Cement, on Saturday, May 19, 2012 at NamPower Convention Centre at 09h00 in Windhoek, Namibia, as they discuss about Namibia's Rapid Industrialization Through the Development of the Otavi Steel Mill. - April 22, 2012 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

New Gondwana Lodge at Namibia’s Northern Border Situated 12 km west of Rundu, Hakusembe River Lodge makes for the perfect stopover on the way into Caprivi and to the Victoria Falls. The river scenery forms a delightful contrast to the bush savannah, semi-desert and desert in the rest of the country. - March 29, 2012 - Gondwana Collection Namibia

Groot Group, Otavi Town Council, Andre Neethling Trust, and SDS Group Form a Joint Venture for Africa's Largest Steel Mill in Otavi, Namibia SMS Group South Africa, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Germany based SMS Group and Italy based Danieli seek to provide the Otavi Steel Plant with the needed steel making technology and equipment, while South Africa-based Scorpion Mineral Processing has been selected for the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Management (EPCM) for the Otavi Steel Mill Plant. - December 04, 2011 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd Welcomes Engineers and Developing Partners for the Otavi Steel Mill Plant in Otavi, Namibia Executives will separately meet with the Company Executives, Otavi Town Council Management Committee and the Officials from Namibia Ministry of Trade and Industry in Otavi to tour the Otavi area and make special presentations. - November 06, 2011 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd and Western-Europe Based Partners to Build a 10 Million Metric Tons of Output Capacity Steel Mill Plant in Otavi, Namibia Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd is developing a rapid industrial ecosystem in Namibia with more than 60 different projects which includes Groot Town Center, 900 MW Gas-fired Power Plant, Wire and Cable Plant, Engineering College, Medical Center, and more related industrial projects that would enable a... - October 10, 2011 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Groot Property Group (Pty) Ltd to Build 900 MW Gas-Fired Power Plant in Namibia For the first time in the history of Namibia, the country will no longer be a net importer of electricity, but a producer and exporter of a cost effective, cleaner, safer, reliable, and environmental friendly power generation for the entire Namibia. - October 04, 2011 - Groot Systems (Pty) Ltd

Free Kids Books - Literacy for Life, from Red Sky Ventures Red Sky Ventures announces release of new website with a big aim: improving literacy standards and inspiring creativity, by easily accessible, free solutions to reading and writing challenges. - March 27, 2011 - Red Sky Ventures

Johan Haasbroek Looks Forward to Helping Businesses Achieve Their Goals as an ActionCOACH Johan Haasbroek is the newest ActionCOACH in Namibia. - July 09, 2010 - ActionCOACH

Red Sky Ventures Announces the Launch of Their Free Kids Books Website, www.freekidsbooks.org Red Sky Ventures' children's books division has launched a new website. www.freekidsbooks.org, to provide free children's books in an easily usable pdf format. - June 03, 2010 - Red Sky Ventures

Realtime Online Bookings Now Available for By the Beach, Swakopmund, by Red Sky Ventures By the Beach - Swanlamer 12, the popular holiday apartment from Red Sky Ventures, now has online realtime booking availability. The website www.swakopseafrontapartment.com provides the facilities to check availability and make a booking direct with Red Sky Ventures. - May 22, 2010 - Red Sky Ventures

Red Sky Ventures Cessna Training Manuals Receive Favourable Response from US Audiences The US release of Red Sky Ventures Cessna 210 manual has received favourable responses from US pilots. Authors feel their books address some of the discrepancies in training contributory to the high General Aviation accident rates. - January 26, 2010 - Red Sky Ventures

Jaysiel Consulting And Solutions CC. Announces the Launch of Their Services in Namibia at the ICT Expo 2009 Jaysiel Consulting And Solutions are introducing a wide range of high-end, affordable ICT, Web Solutions and Design Services to businesses that are looking to expand their existing setup and marketing efforts to reach a wider audience in Namibia and around the globe. In Namibia, they are also introducing E-learning, E-Agriculture, E-Banking & E-government solutions. - September 14, 2009 - Jaysiel Consulting And Solutions CC.

Swanlamer 12 from Red Sky Ventures Under New Management The popular apartment Swanlamer 12, By the Beach Apartments, a division of Red Sky Ventures, is now under new management. Nita's Holiday will now complete the client handling in Swakopmund for Red Sky Ventures. - August 27, 2009 - Red Sky Ventures

World Airnews Gives Cessna Training Manuals from Red Sky Ventures the Thumbs Up The latest manual in the type rating series by Red Sky Ventures and Memel CATS, the Cessna 210, was released recently in Namibia. Coincidently World Airnews was looking for an angle to report on the recent spate of C210 accidents in Namibia, so when Red Sky Ventures asked them if they would like to review... - December 20, 2008 - Red Sky Ventures

Cessna Training Manuals Red Sky Ventures announces the latest in their type rating series, the Cessna 210 Training Manual. These books are available for international delivery on line at www.lulu.com. - October 07, 2008 - Red Sky Ventures