Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance

VidlyTube - A New Video Sharing Website for Everyone Video Sharing website VidlyTube.com is now updated with the latest features. VidlyTube is a free YouTube alternative video sharing website. - July 18, 2019 - VidlyTube

IGI Life Insurance Launches IGI Life Vitality to Help Pakistan’s People Become Healthier IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance

ConsoLogic to Release Online Free XML Sitemap Generator Tool ConsoLogic finally released their 2nd project website: CreateXmlSitemap.com an online free XML Sitemap generator tool. ConsoLogic is a joint venture project of PeaceNic and iGeNic for research and web development. - January 15, 2019 - PeaceNic

RIKSOF, a Leading Provider of Customized Retail Software, Successfully Delivers an Integrated POS Solution to Delizia for Optimizing Its Business Operations RIKSOF helps Delizia to mitigate problems it faced in cash management and inventory control through a fully customized POS system powered by it s2a platform. The system is capable of generating real-time reports and notifications to help managers make timely, well-informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF

As a Technology Partner, RIKSOF Delivers Exceptional Value to Startups with Its Innovative s2a Engagement Model RIKSOF helps startups reduce time to market, lower risks and deliver delightful user experiences across mobile, cloud and desktop platforms. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF

RIKSOF to Showcase Its BI Expertise at GITEX Technology Week 2018 RIKSOF will present its expertise in business intelligence, machine learning and how it empowers business with intelligent applications to make informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF

ITRC Becomes Accredited Training Partner of EC Council in Pakistan IT Resource Centre (ITRC), Pakistan’s leading tech firm, today announced that they are now an Accredited Training Partner of (ATP) of cyber security education major EC-Council. The collaboration is aimed at providing industry-recognized information cyber security training and certifications to the individuals in Pakistan. - February 15, 2018 - IT Resource Center (ITRC)

Systems Limited Wins Big at P@SHA ICT Awards 2017 Systems Limited has had another spectacular year at the P@SHA ICT Awards. Held on October 27 at Serena Hotel in Islamabad, the 2017 instalment of Pakistan’s preeminent software industry awards ceremony saw Systems Limited clinch five awards. In addition to securing top honors in the Managed Services... - November 02, 2017 - Systems Limited

Khaadi Partners with Systems Limited for Enterprise Automation and Integration Systems Limited has partnered with Khaadi and will modernize their existing business processes to empower them to achieve accelerated growth. - October 04, 2017 - Systems Limited

Data Integration Powerhouse Seeks Global Expansion – Astera Software Setting Up New Bases for Rapid Growth Following the success of Centerprise Data Integrator, ReportMiner, and EDIConnect in the United States, Astera now plans global dominion. The opening of a new office in Pakistan heralds the first step towards Astera’s ambitious expansion goals. - July 18, 2017 - Astera

Systems Limited Announces Breakthrough in Aspera - A New Media Technology Systems Limited recently announced a leap forward into Aspera, a leading media file transfer solution suite. - July 16, 2017 - Systems Limited

ThinkFaculty is to Run the SEO Services for the Leading Travel Services in Asia ThinkFaculty has been awarded a main stream contract to assist and build Hajj Umrah Travel Packages online ticketing system. Umrah and Haj services is an immense online business across the world. - July 03, 2017 - ThinkFaculty

Mawazna Enables Consumers to Compare Loan Products in Pakistan Mawazna provides an online loan comparison platform, helping customers to compare and make informed decisions about choosing personal loans, car loan, and home loans. Mawazna has introduced a more advanced digital platform for comparing loan products in Pakistan. By using Mawazna, consumers can search... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com

Mawazna Introduces Pakistan’s First Personal Finance Community Mawazna introduces Pakistan’s first personal finance community. Mawazna community 0ffers online platform for consumers to discuss any of their queries related to personal finance. They can even share their feedback, review and experiences of financial products of their choices. Mawazna.com emerging... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com

First Ever Online PMP Project Management Course Offered for the Asian Market and European Markets from the Leading Pakistan PMP Training Institute Pakistan premier training institute ThinkFaculty launches the first ever Project Management Program online. The project management online program is first of its kind in Asia. Project Management experts are readily available to train professionals all over the world specifically the Asian markets. - July 02, 2017 - ThinkFaculty

Huntasale App (Pakistan's First Sale-Hunting App Made in Collaboration with Students of National University of Sciences & Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan) HuntaSale (Website: huntasale.com, Google Play Store: http://goo.gl/6xUWJh) is Pakistan's first sale-hunting app. Its users are ensured to never miss a deal from their favourite stores again. HuntaSale allows its customers to view hundreds of shopping deals and thus hunt their favorite deals right on time. A registered user can also contribute to add deals and set alerts for their favorite stores. Sale hunting has never been easier. - May 04, 2017 - HuntaSale

Probist Unveils New Features for YouTube Channel Owners A tool that converts YouTube channels into auto-synced branded websites and provides social syncing. - March 10, 2017 - Probist

Systems Limited Bags a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter Systems Limited is honored to be presented a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter at the PSEB IT Awards 2016 ceremony held at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. - December 24, 2016 - Systems Limited

Systems Limited Proudly Sponsors P@SHA ICT Awards 2016; Wins HR Excellence, Project Management awards Systems Limited is proud to support the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) ICT Awards 2016 as a Bronze Sponsor. - October 19, 2016 - Systems Limited

Pakistan’s Leading Software Development Company, QSoft is All Set to Participate in ITCN Asia 16th Event on September 27, 2016 in Pakistan ITCN Asia is known as one of the biggest and most successful events in Pakistan, which is now being organized for the 16th consecutive year. It has become the biggest and most well known IT and Telecom show in Pakistan. Most of the IT and Telecom companies in the world will introduce and give demos of their products which will help the user community experience a large variety of technology and solutions under one roof. - September 17, 2016 - Q Soft Web & Software Solutions

Brentwood Brand Alliance - Energy Update Onboard Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Energy Update have joined hands together to bring about a revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - August 24, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd

Brentwood Brand Alliances - Kansai Paint Onboard Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Kansai Paint have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - August 17, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd

Sualiha Rehman Joins HelpITx Team HelpITx says a warm welcome to Sualiha Rehman for joining their group as a co-creator. Miss Sualiha Rehman, who an year ago finished her graduation from University of Azad And Jammu Kashmir, Mirpur, Pakistan has responded to HelpITx's proposal by begin working in as co-creator of our online journal. - July 25, 2016 - HelPITx

Systems Limited Hosts CIO Campaign in Collaboration with Microsoft Systems Limited, in collaboration with Microsoft, hosted the “CIO Campaign” in Lahore and Karachi. Regional Business Heads – Mr. Imran Soofi, Ms. Naila Sabahat and Mr. Zubair Anjum, VP Strategy & Business Development of the company attended the sessions. Mr. Jibran Jamshed, Technology... - July 17, 2016 - Systems Limited

MEA Partner Council 2016 Attended by Systems Limited Mr. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, was honored to be invited to attend the MEA Partner Council 2016 held in Seattle. - June 30, 2016 - Systems Limited

Brentwood Brand Alliances – Osaka Lighting Onboard Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Osaka Lighting have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the Real Estate Industry of Pakistan. - June 04, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd

Brentwood Brand Alliances – Clipsal Onboard Brentwood Pvt Ltd and Clipsal have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - May 25, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd

Pakistan Wins Discus Throw Silver at Asian Masters Dr Ali Bajwa won Silver in the Discus throw competition and secured the only medal for team Pakistan at the 19th Asian Masters Athletics Championships in Singapore that concluded on 8th of May. Shelton Dcosta and Surendra Kumar of India got the Gold and Bronze medals respectively. Athletes from 20 countries... - May 10, 2016 - Ali Bajwa

Systems Limited Bags Two Awards at ICT 2016 Systems Limited was honored to be awarded for two categories at the Information Communication and Technology Awards 2016. - May 05, 2016 - Systems Limited

Brentwood Brand Alliances - Eliminating Gaps. Forming Allies. Brentwood, Pakistan's foremost real estate development firm, is all set to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan by introducing the concept of “Brand Alliances.” - April 29, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd

Oneload & Road Runner Sign Partnership Agreement Oneload announced a strategic partnership with Road Runner, a local logistics solution provider that meets all local delivery needs. - April 08, 2016 - Systems Limited

Systems Limited Automates HSE Processes for Fatima Group Systems Limited completed their project of automating Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) processes for Fatima Group. - March 26, 2016 - Systems Limited

OneLoad Aims to Revolutionize Mobile Top-Up Market in Pakistan OneLoad has introduced one single platform through which retailers will be able to top-up any mobile number of any mobile phone operator. - March 16, 2016 - Systems Limited

Monet Achieves PCI DSS Version 3.1 Certification Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited

Systems Limited Completes CDC Project Systems Limited completed their project in eight months with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC). - January 02, 2016 - Systems Limited

Best Practices for Antibiotic Use Antibiotic resistance is one of the largest health issues facing the world in the next few years. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization held Global Antibiotic Awareness Week. Aceso Care worked to translate content released by the World Health Organization into Urdu to spread awareness among... - November 28, 2015 - Aceso Care

Khelokricket, Pakistan's First Social Hub for the Cricket Player, Providing You a Portal to Record All Your Stats, View Player Profiles, Pictures and Videos KheloKricket is Pakistan’s first social hub for the cricket player, looking to cover teams on a school, university, company and amateur level, providing them with a platform where they can display their scorecards, team news, player profiles, challenge opponents and essentially have a record of their matches - November 12, 2015 - KheloKricket

Systems Limited Bags Most Awards at P@SHA ICT Awards 2015 Systems Limited received the winning award for - Best in Export Growth, Best in HR Excellence, Best in Business Process Outsourcing and runner up in Project Management category at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2015. - November 12, 2015 - Systems Limited

Systems Limited Continues to Invest Heavily in its Talent Base Systems Limited invests heavily in its employees to create a winning team, and has recently recruited some exceptional candidates. - October 08, 2015 - Systems Limited

Systems Limited to Collaborate with PMU-BOR on Mega Project Systems Limited has been awarded a mega project to develop a new centralized Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) by the Project Management Unit at the Board of Revenue Punjab. - September 16, 2015 - Systems Limited

Northern Regional Committee of ICAP & Knowledge Now Conduct Live Webinar on Global Business Strategies Northern Regional Committee of ICAP & Knowledge Now conduct live webinar on Global business Strategies delivered by Dr. Walid Hejazi (Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto). - September 05, 2015 - Knowledge Now

Majority of KP Districts Allocated to Systems Limited for Computerization of Land Records Systems Limited is now delivering Computerization of Land Records to majority of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts. - July 31, 2015 - Systems Limited

Systems Limited Named to President’s Club for Microsoft Dynamics in 2015 For the second year in a row, Systems Limited has been named to the President’s Club for Microsoft Dynamics. - July 25, 2015 - Systems Limited

JamaPunji.pk, an Education Portal Designed by Systems Limited for the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Now Live The portal will play a key role in SECP’s overall investor education program to drive awareness about investment opportunities in Pakistan. - June 28, 2015 - Systems Limited

Irfan Farooqi Announced PDF Expert 6 - Sign Documents, Fill Forms and Annotate PDFs The new PDF Expert 6 app aims to brings a powerful PDF Master and Document Management Solution for iPhone & iPad users. - June 11, 2015 - By Nexscience LLC.

Mindspeak Software Announced Document Writer - Word Processor & Reader for Microsoft Office 4.3.2 Best Word Processing app aims to bring a superior content writing and File management experience for iPhone and iPad users. - May 13, 2015 - MindSpeak Software (Pvt) Limited

“Feeling Air” Launching for iPhone on April 23, 2015 Feeling Air is the new and exciting iPhone game coming to the AppStore this month. The game has been in production since 2013 and is based on cars jumping over various hurdles and obstacles to land smoothly on a destination ramp. The game play has been distinctively designed to capture and fulfill the human aspiration of flying. People of all ages and demographics should be able to enjoy the game which will be available to download for free. - April 16, 2015 - Aplome

Meat One Appoints MI Digital as Digital Agency Meat One, the premium brand of the Al-Shaheer UAE Group brought in MI Digital – a global brand, digital marketing and ecommerce enabling organisation for a Pakistan wide digital roll-out. - February 22, 2015 - MI Digital