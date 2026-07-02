Pakistan News
MaxX Capitals Officially Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Investment & Advisory Platform
MaxX Capitals (maxxcapitals.com) announces the expansion of its premier real estate consultancy services. Based in Karachi, Pakistan, the firm specializes in high-yield property investments, market analysis, and tailored portfolio management for local and overseas investors. Led by Muhammad Ali Dawood, MaxX Capitals brings transparency, digital innovation, and secure asset guidance to the regional property sector. - July 02, 2026 - MaxX Capitals
Pakistan’s Premier Fine Jewelry House, Hamzah Anis, Brings 40-Year Legacy to the Digital Age
After nearly 40 years of serving Karachi as a premier fine jewelry maker, Hamzah Anis (Est. 1987) is officially launching its digital flagship store. The new platform bridges the gap between heritage craftsmanship and modern technology, offering online access to bespoke design services, investment-grade gold, and certified natural diamonds for a global audience. - January 27, 2026 - Hamzah Anis
Decorum.pk Accelerates Style; Launches Express Delivery Service in Lahore and Across Pakistan
Premium home decor destination responds to customer demand, now delivering curated elegance to major cities within 72 hours. - January 01, 2026 - Decorum Pakistan
Digital Agency Cerostech Unveils "Analytical Artistry" Framework for Global Marketing Success
The company's unique "Data-Driven Creativity" methodology bridges the gap between analytics and creative design, ensuring measurable ROI for international clients. - January 01, 2026 - Cerostech
NEEDS Online Launches "The Gignomist," a Global News Platform Focused on Emerging Technologies
NEEDS Online Pvt. Ltd. has launched "The Gignomist," a global digital news media platform dedicated to covering emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, cybersecurity, gaming, and the rapidly evolving gig economy. - December 24, 2025 - The Gignomist
A One Steel Mills Marks 13 Years as Pakistan’s Leading Quality Steel Manufacturer
A One Steel Mills, established in 2012, manufactures high-quality steel bars for residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects, focusing on reliability, innovation, and value-driven service. - December 18, 2025 - A One Steel Mills
Nest Fumigation Services Expands Pest Control Solutions with Professional & Eco-Friendly Approach
Nest Fumigation Services (Pvt. Ltd.), a leading provider of fumigation services in Karachi, continues to deliver safe and reliable pest control solutions for homes and businesses. With a focus on eco-friendly methods, professional staff, and long-lasting results, the company offers a wide range of services including cockroach control, termite proofing, bed bug treatment, and water tank cleaning, ensuring healthier and pest-free living spaces. - October 13, 2025 - Nest Fumigation Services Pvt. Ltd.
Lahore Developer Launches AI Tool to Reinvent the “About” Page for Businesses and Professionals
Solving a Silent but Crucial Problem. For many organizations and entrepreneurs, the “About” page remains one of the hardest sections to write — despite being one of the most visited pages on a website. Mukhtar’s AI tool addresses this gap by structuring narratives around identity, values, and offerings, while presenting them in an accessible, reader-friendly format. - September 02, 2025 - Kashif Mukhtar Digital Solutions
Clickmasters Launches Free SEO Audit Campaign for Pakistani Startups
Pakistan-based digital agency helps new businesses grow online by offering free SEO audits with no strings attached. - May 21, 2025 - Clickmasters Digital Marketing Agency
Raylust Eyewear Launches New E‑Commerce Store with Premium UV400 Sunglasses Collection
Raylust Eyewear, Pakistan’s emerging fashion‑forward sunglasses brand, officially launches its new e‑commerce store this month. The brand offers an expansive selection of men’s and women’s styles — classic aviators, oversized cat‑eyes, sporty wraparounds, and gradient‑lens frames — each engineered for both high fashion and 100% UV400 protection. Raylust Eyewear aims to deliver premium eyewear and exceptional service to customers across Pakistan. - May 16, 2025 - Raylust Eyewear
Shahzaib Shah: The Pakistani Ethical Hacker Shaping the Future of Global Cyber Defense
Shahzaib Shah, a cybersecurity expert from Balakot, Pakistan, is making global headlines for his ethical hacking achievements. From humble beginnings and limited access to technology, he rose to become one of Pakistan’s youngest cybersecurity pioneers — helping secure over 200 organizations worldwide and inspiring a new generation of ethical hackers. - May 06, 2025 - SS Support Network
Shahzaib Shah Rises from Balakot to Bug Bounty Fame After Securing Global Tech Giants
Syed Shahzaib Shah, a self-taught ethical hacker from Balakot, Pakistan, gains international recognition after discovering critical vulnerabilities in Global Tech Giants, and government platforms. As CEO of SS Support Network, Shahzaib Shah is redefining cybersecurity and support solutions across the U.S. and Global from one of Pakistan’s most remote tech-deprived regions. - April 16, 2025 - SS Support Network
Moringa Pure Pakistan Launches Affordable Imported Black Chia Seeds
Moringa Pure Pakistan is now offering premium imported Black Chia Seeds across Pakistan. These nutrient-rich seeds, known for their high omega-3 content, fiber, antioxidants, and protein, are a great addition to a healthy diet. - April 08, 2025 - Moringa Pure Pakistan
Innovating Parental Health Care: Human-Healthcare.com Launches Home-Based Services for Karachi's Elderly focusing on Overseas Pakistanis' Parents.
In a significant leap forward for elderly healthcare, Human-Healthcare.com announces the successful pilot launch of its pioneering home-based medical services in Karachi, specifically designed for the parents of overseas Pakistanis. This initiative marks a new era in healthcare, combining the comfort of home with the excellence of international medical standards. - November 16, 2023 - Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)
VICPAK Expands Educational Consultancy Services with New Karachi Office
VICPAK, a renowned overseas educational consultant, expands its services with a new office in Karachi. With a decade of experience, VICPAK has helped countless students access prestigious universities worldwide. The organization aims to simplify the process of pursuing quality education abroad, offering personalized counseling, university selection guidance, visa support, and more. - July 22, 2023 - VICPAK Consultancy Services
MedicalSupplies.PK: Empowering Pakistan's Healthcare
MedicalSupplies.PK is proud to announce the launch of its innovative brand, providing a wide range of high-quality medical supplies and equipment, all at one convenient online platform. The brand aims to revolutionize the healthcare industry in Pakistan by offering top-notch products and... - July 21, 2023 - MedicalSupplies.pk
Procure Technology: One-Stop Shop for Business, Commercial, and Industrial Supplies Goes Live
Procure Technology, the one-stop shop for business, commercial, and industrial supplies, streamlining procurement with online ordering and quotations, approval hierarchies, and spending control. - April 21, 2023 - Procure
Human-Healthcare.com Becomes the First Health Tech Startup to Introduce Personalized Healthcare in Pakistan
Pakistanis are getting tired of the rushed doctor visits, long waiting times, frequent medical errors in clinics & hospitals, and the fee-for-service model. A group of Pakistani physicians in the US, UK, & Canada has launched an innovative care model called, Personalized Healthcare. Starting as a primary care service in Karachi and serving the elderly population at their homes, the startup plans to serve all major cities by the end of 2023. - January 16, 2023 - Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)
Tripscon.com Offers Pakistani Travel Industry a Local Alternative to Connect with Domestic Travelers
Tripscon travel marketplace is a web-based platform that has been launched as a fully integrated e-tourism solution to boost Pakistan's travel industry. It not only allows travelers to explore and book affordable travel options in Pakistan. But, It also offers a convenient, one-stop-shop for booking hotels, accommodations, trips, car rentals, activities, and more through a single platform. On Tripscon, hosts can provide variety of services like vehicles, food, etc., other than just accommodation - January 12, 2023 - Tripscon
Parents in Karachi Can Now Get Access to Expertise of US and Canada Based Medical Specialists, Announces Human Health Care Services Pvt Ltd.
A group of primary care doctors and specialists practicing in the US, Canada and the UK have just launched Human-Healthcare.com, a startup transforming primary healthcare in Pakistan. In the initial phase, exclusively serving Karachi-based parents. They plan to rapidly spread to all major cities in Pakistan. - January 11, 2023 - Human-Healthcare.com (Human Health Care Services)
ABTACH – Helping Businesses Step Up Their Marketing Game
ABTACH has revolutionized digital marketing with its availability all the time for their clients and businesses to turn them into brands within minimum time with the provision of the facilities that a few companies manage to have in their agencies and firms for their customers. ABTACH has revamped... - July 08, 2022 - Abtach
Abaya.pk is Launching a New Variety of Quality Turkish Hijabs Infused with Grace
Hijab is an essential style staple for a woman who observes modesty, and good quality and well-crafted hijab can totally elevate her whole look. Guided by the need of the time, Abaya.pk is launching their newest range of premium Turkish hijabs that ticks all the right boxes for the perfect pick for the season. - June 15, 2022 - Abaya.pk
HQ Tax & Financial, Inc. of Illinois is the First Ever IRS ITIN Certifying Acceptance Agent for Pakistan
The Chicago-area firm is able to help Pakistani individuals access the US Banking System, buy real estate, get a driver’s license and more. - July 26, 2021 - HQ Tax & Financial, Inc.
CivSense Lauds Pakistan Govt, NCOC Efforts on Anti-COVID Vac Campaign
Urges thorough research, verification into false news regarding Vaccine. - May 31, 2021 - CivSense
CivSense Proposes Solution for 3 Million Lacking IDs, Potentially Missing Jabs in Pakistan
Dr Mahwish Sohail Urges Over-30s to Get Vaccinated, Praises Government Measures - May 27, 2021 - CivSense
emeds becomes Pakistan’s First International Standard Pharmacy as It Moves Towards Expansion
Pakistani health-tech startup, emeds.pk becomes Pakistan’s first digital retail pharmacy to achieve ISO 9001 certification. Launched less than a year ago, after partnering with foreign investors, emeds has taken strides to establish itself as a reliable digital health partner. As access to... - March 01, 2021 - emeds
Pakistan Moves Closer to Train One Million Youth with 100+ eCommerce and Digital Skills
Enabling people to bring at least an additional US$1 billion each year into the Pakistani economy through E-Commerce skills by 2025. - February 05, 2021 - Mishal Pakistan
Pakistani Startup RINSTRA, Valued at US $20 Million, Raising Series-A Funding of US $2 Million
Pakistan’s first digital platform for content creators receives valuation of US $20 million; has potential to become one of the fastest growing companies in the digital sphere from Pakistan. - January 29, 2021 - RINSTRA Technologies Private Limited
Techliance Declared Winners for Top App Development in Pakistan in TDA Global Agency Awards
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
VidlyTube - A New Video Sharing Website for Everyone
Video Sharing website VidlyTube.com is now updated with the latest features. VidlyTube is a free YouTube alternative video sharing website. - July 18, 2019 - VidlyTube
IGI Life Insurance Launches IGI Life Vitality to Help Pakistan’s People Become Healthier
IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance
ConsoLogic to Release Online Free XML Sitemap Generator Tool
ConsoLogic finally released their 2nd project website: CreateXmlSitemap.com an online free XML Sitemap generator tool. ConsoLogic is a joint venture project of PeaceNic and iGeNic for research and web development. - January 15, 2019 - PeaceNic
RIKSOF, a Leading Provider of Customized Retail Software, Successfully Delivers an Integrated POS Solution to Delizia for Optimizing Its Business Operations
RIKSOF helps Delizia to mitigate problems it faced in cash management and inventory control through a fully customized POS system powered by it s2a platform. The system is capable of generating real-time reports and notifications to help managers make timely, well-informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
As a Technology Partner, RIKSOF Delivers Exceptional Value to Startups with Its Innovative s2a Engagement Model
RIKSOF helps startups reduce time to market, lower risks and deliver delightful user experiences across mobile, cloud and desktop platforms. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
RIKSOF to Showcase Its BI Expertise at GITEX Technology Week 2018
RIKSOF will present its expertise in business intelligence, machine learning and how it empowers business with intelligent applications to make informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
ITRC Becomes Accredited Training Partner of EC Council in Pakistan
IT Resource Centre (ITRC), Pakistan’s leading tech firm, today announced that they are now an Accredited Training Partner of (ATP) of cyber security education major EC-Council. The collaboration is aimed at providing industry-recognized information cyber security training and certifications to the individuals in Pakistan. - February 15, 2018 - IT Resource Center (ITRC)
Systems Limited Wins Big at P@SHA ICT Awards 2017
Systems Limited has had another spectacular year at the P@SHA ICT Awards. Held on October 27 at Serena Hotel in Islamabad, the 2017 instalment of Pakistan’s preeminent software industry awards ceremony saw Systems Limited clinch five awards. In addition to securing top honors in the Managed... - November 02, 2017 - Systems Limited
Khaadi Partners with Systems Limited for Enterprise Automation and Integration
Systems Limited has partnered with Khaadi and will modernize their existing business processes to empower them to achieve accelerated growth. - October 04, 2017 - Systems Limited
Data Integration Powerhouse Seeks Global Expansion – Astera Software Setting Up New Bases for Rapid Growth
Following the success of Centerprise Data Integrator, ReportMiner, and EDIConnect in the United States, Astera now plans global dominion. The opening of a new office in Pakistan heralds the first step towards Astera’s ambitious expansion goals. - July 18, 2017 - Astera
Systems Limited Announces Breakthrough in Aspera - A New Media Technology
Systems Limited recently announced a leap forward into Aspera, a leading media file transfer solution suite. - July 16, 2017 - Systems Limited
ThinkFaculty is to Run the SEO Services for the Leading Travel Services in Asia
ThinkFaculty has been awarded a main stream contract to assist and build Hajj Umrah Travel Packages online ticketing system. Umrah and Haj services is an immense online business across the world. - July 03, 2017 - ThinkFaculty
Mawazna Introduces Pakistan’s First Personal Finance Community
Mawazna introduces Pakistan’s first personal finance community. Mawazna community 0ffers online platform for consumers to discuss any of their queries related to personal finance. They can even share their feedback, review and experiences of financial products of their choices. Mawazna.com... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com
Mawazna Enables Consumers to Compare Loan Products in Pakistan
Mawazna provides an online loan comparison platform, helping customers to compare and make informed decisions about choosing personal loans, car loan, and home loans. Mawazna has introduced a more advanced digital platform for comparing loan products in Pakistan. By using Mawazna, consumers can... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com
First Ever Online PMP Project Management Course Offered for the Asian Market and European Markets from the Leading Pakistan PMP Training Institute
Pakistan premier training institute ThinkFaculty launches the first ever Project Management Program online. The project management online program is first of its kind in Asia. Project Management experts are readily available to train professionals all over the world specifically the Asian markets. - July 02, 2017 - ThinkFaculty
Huntasale App (Pakistan's First Sale-Hunting App Made in Collaboration with Students of National University of Sciences & Technology, Islamabad, Pakistan)
HuntaSale (Website: huntasale.com, Google Play Store: http://goo.gl/6xUWJh) is Pakistan's first sale-hunting app. Its users are ensured to never miss a deal from their favourite stores again. HuntaSale allows its customers to view hundreds of shopping deals and thus hunt their favorite deals right on time. A registered user can also contribute to add deals and set alerts for their favorite stores. Sale hunting has never been easier. - May 04, 2017 - HuntaSale
Probist Unveils New Features for YouTube Channel Owners
A tool that converts YouTube channels into auto-synced branded websites and provides social syncing. - March 10, 2017 - Probist
Systems Limited Bags a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter
Systems Limited is honored to be presented a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter at the PSEB IT Awards 2016 ceremony held at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. - December 24, 2016 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited Proudly Sponsors P@SHA ICT Awards 2016; Wins HR Excellence, Project Management awards
Systems Limited is proud to support the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) ICT Awards 2016 as a Bronze Sponsor. - October 19, 2016 - Systems Limited
Pakistan’s Leading Software Development Company, QSoft is All Set to Participate in ITCN Asia 16th Event on September 27, 2016 in Pakistan
ITCN Asia is known as one of the biggest and most successful events in Pakistan, which is now being organized for the 16th consecutive year. It has become the biggest and most well known IT and Telecom show in Pakistan. Most of the IT and Telecom companies in the world will introduce and give demos of their products which will help the user community experience a large variety of technology and solutions under one roof. - September 17, 2016 - Q Soft Web & Software Solutions
Brentwood Brand Alliance - Energy Update Onboard
Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Energy Update have joined hands together to bring about a revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - August 24, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd