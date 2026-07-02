ITCN Asia is known as one of the biggest and most successful events in Pakistan, which is now being organized for the 16th consecutive year. It has become the biggest and most well known IT and Telecom show in Pakistan. Most of the IT and Telecom companies in the world will introduce and give demos of their products which will help the user community experience a large variety of technology and solutions under one roof. - September 17, 2016 - Q Soft Web & Software Solutions