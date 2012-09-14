PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
Adeptness in App Development in Pakistan: Techliance is November’s top agency in TDA. - November 22, 2019 - Techliance
Video Sharing website VidlyTube.com is now updated with the latest features. VidlyTube is a free YouTube alternative video sharing website. - July 18, 2019 - VidlyTube
IGI Life Insurance and Vitality Group, a subsidiary of Discovery Limited, today announced the launch of IGI Life Vitality, a first-of-its kind Shared-Value Insurance offering in Pakistan. - January 29, 2019 - IGI Life Insurance
ConsoLogic finally released their 2nd project website: CreateXmlSitemap.com an online free XML Sitemap generator tool. ConsoLogic is a joint venture project of PeaceNic and iGeNic for research and web development. - January 15, 2019 - PeaceNic
RIKSOF helps Delizia to mitigate problems it faced in cash management and inventory control through a fully customized POS system powered by it s2a platform. The system is capable of generating real-time reports and notifications to help managers make timely, well-informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
RIKSOF helps startups reduce time to market, lower risks and deliver delightful user experiences across mobile, cloud and desktop platforms. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
RIKSOF will present its expertise in business intelligence, machine learning and how it empowers business with intelligent applications to make informed decisions. - October 15, 2018 - RIKSOF
IT Resource Centre (ITRC), Pakistan’s leading tech firm, today announced that they are now an Accredited Training Partner of (ATP) of cyber security education major EC-Council.
The collaboration is aimed at providing industry-recognized information cyber security training and certifications to the individuals in Pakistan. - February 15, 2018 - IT Resource Center (ITRC)
Systems Limited has had another spectacular year at the P@SHA ICT Awards. Held on October 27 at Serena Hotel in Islamabad, the 2017 instalment of Pakistan’s preeminent software industry awards ceremony saw Systems Limited clinch five awards.
In addition to securing top honors in the Managed Services... - November 02, 2017 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited has partnered with Khaadi and will modernize their existing business processes to empower them to achieve accelerated growth. - October 04, 2017 - Systems Limited
Following the success of Centerprise Data Integrator, ReportMiner, and EDIConnect in the United States, Astera now plans global dominion. The opening of a new office in Pakistan heralds the first step towards Astera’s ambitious expansion goals. - July 18, 2017 - Astera
Systems Limited recently announced a leap forward into Aspera, a leading media file transfer solution suite. - July 16, 2017 - Systems Limited
ThinkFaculty has been awarded a main stream contract to assist and build Hajj Umrah Travel Packages online ticketing system. Umrah and Haj services is an immense online business across the world. - July 03, 2017 - ThinkFaculty
Mawazna provides an online loan comparison platform, helping customers to compare and make informed decisions about choosing personal loans, car loan, and home loans.
Mawazna has introduced a more advanced digital platform for comparing loan products in Pakistan. By using Mawazna, consumers can search... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com
Mawazna introduces Pakistan’s first personal finance community. Mawazna community 0ffers online platform for consumers to discuss any of their queries related to personal finance. They can even share their feedback, review and experiences of financial products of their choices.
Mawazna.com emerging... - July 02, 2017 - Mawazna.com
Pakistan premier training institute ThinkFaculty launches the first ever Project Management Program online. The project management online program is first of its kind in Asia. Project Management experts are readily available to train professionals all over the world specifically the Asian markets. - July 02, 2017 - ThinkFaculty
HuntaSale (Website: huntasale.com, Google Play Store: http://goo.gl/6xUWJh) is Pakistan's first sale-hunting app. Its users are ensured to never miss a deal from their favourite stores again. HuntaSale allows its customers to view hundreds of shopping deals and thus hunt their favorite deals right on time. A registered user can also contribute to add deals and set alerts for their favorite stores. Sale hunting has never been easier. - May 04, 2017 - HuntaSale
A tool that converts YouTube channels into auto-synced branded websites and provides social syncing. - March 10, 2017 - Probist
Systems Limited is honored to be presented a Gold Award for Top 10 IT Exporter at the PSEB IT Awards 2016 ceremony held at Marriott Hotel, Islamabad. - December 24, 2016 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited is proud to support the Pakistan Software Houses Association for IT & ITES (P@SHA) ICT Awards 2016 as a Bronze Sponsor. - October 19, 2016 - Systems Limited
ITCN Asia is known as one of the biggest and most successful events in Pakistan, which is now being organized for the 16th consecutive year. It has become the biggest and most well known IT and Telecom show in Pakistan. Most of the IT and Telecom companies in the world will introduce and give demos of their products which will help the user community experience a large variety of technology and solutions under one roof. - September 17, 2016 - Q Soft Web & Software Solutions
Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Energy Update have joined hands together to bring about a revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - August 24, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd
Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Kansai Paint have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - August 17, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd
HelpITx says a warm welcome to Sualiha Rehman for joining their group as a co-creator. Miss Sualiha Rehman, who an year ago finished her graduation from University of Azad And Jammu Kashmir, Mirpur, Pakistan has responded to HelpITx's proposal by begin working in as co-creator of our online journal. - July 25, 2016 - HelPITx
Systems Limited, in collaboration with Microsoft, hosted the “CIO Campaign” in Lahore and Karachi. Regional Business Heads – Mr. Imran Soofi, Ms. Naila Sabahat and Mr. Zubair Anjum, VP Strategy & Business Development of the company attended the sessions. Mr. Jibran Jamshed, Technology... - July 17, 2016 - Systems Limited
Mr. Asif Peer, CEO of Systems Limited, was honored to be invited to attend the MEA Partner Council 2016 held in Seattle. - June 30, 2016 - Systems Limited
Brentwood (Pvt) Ltd and Osaka Lighting have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the Real Estate Industry of Pakistan. - June 04, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd
Brentwood Pvt Ltd and Clipsal have joined hands together to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan. - May 25, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd
Dr Ali Bajwa won Silver in the Discus throw competition and secured the only medal for team Pakistan at the 19th Asian Masters Athletics Championships in Singapore that concluded on 8th of May. Shelton Dcosta and Surendra Kumar of India got the Gold and Bronze medals respectively. Athletes from 20 countries... - May 10, 2016 - Ali Bajwa
Systems Limited was honored to be awarded for two categories at the Information Communication and Technology Awards 2016. - May 05, 2016 - Systems Limited
Brentwood, Pakistan's foremost real estate development firm, is all set to bring about a digital revolution in the real estate industry of Pakistan by introducing the concept of “Brand Alliances.” - April 29, 2016 - Brentwood Pvt Ltd
Oneload announced a strategic partnership with Road Runner, a local logistics solution provider that meets all local delivery needs. - April 08, 2016 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited completed their project of automating Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) processes for Fatima Group. - March 26, 2016 - Systems Limited
OneLoad has introduced one single platform through which retailers will be able to top-up any mobile number of any mobile phone operator. - March 16, 2016 - Systems Limited
Monet (Private) Limited, Pakistan’s first independent and neutral mobile financial services hub, has successfully secured the PCI DSS 3.1 accreditation, certified by the leading QSA Company, Risk Associates. - January 15, 2016 - Monet (Private) Limited
Systems Limited completed their project in eight months with the Central Depository Company of Pakistan (CDC). - January 02, 2016 - Systems Limited
Antibiotic resistance is one of the largest health issues facing the world in the next few years. Earlier this month, the World Health Organization held Global Antibiotic Awareness Week. Aceso Care worked to translate content released by the World Health Organization into Urdu to spread awareness among... - November 28, 2015 - Aceso Care
KheloKricket is Pakistan’s first social hub for the cricket player, looking to cover teams on a school, university, company and amateur level, providing them with a platform where they can display their scorecards, team news, player profiles, challenge opponents and essentially have a record of their matches - November 12, 2015 - KheloKricket
Systems Limited received the winning award for - Best in Export Growth, Best in HR Excellence, Best in Business Process Outsourcing and runner up in Project Management category at the P@SHA ICT Awards 2015. - November 12, 2015 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited invests heavily in its employees to create a winning team, and has recently recruited some exceptional candidates. - October 08, 2015 - Systems Limited
Systems Limited has been awarded a mega project to develop a new centralized Land Records Management Information System (LRMIS) by the Project Management Unit at the Board of Revenue Punjab. - September 16, 2015 - Systems Limited
Northern Regional Committee of ICAP & Knowledge Now conduct live webinar on Global business Strategies delivered by Dr. Walid Hejazi (Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto). - September 05, 2015 - Knowledge Now
Systems Limited is now delivering Computerization of Land Records to majority of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts. - July 31, 2015 - Systems Limited
For the second year in a row, Systems Limited has been named to the President’s Club for Microsoft Dynamics. - July 25, 2015 - Systems Limited
The portal will play a key role in SECP’s overall investor education program to drive awareness about investment opportunities in Pakistan. - June 28, 2015 - Systems Limited
The new PDF Expert 6 app aims to brings a powerful PDF Master and Document Management Solution for iPhone & iPad users. - June 11, 2015 - By Nexscience LLC.
Best Word Processing app aims to bring a superior content writing and File management experience for iPhone and iPad users. - May 13, 2015 - MindSpeak Software (Pvt) Limited
Feeling Air is the new and exciting iPhone game coming to the AppStore this month. The game has been in production since 2013 and is based on cars jumping over various hurdles and obstacles to land smoothly on a destination ramp. The game play has been distinctively designed to capture and fulfill the human aspiration of flying. People of all ages and demographics should be able to enjoy the game which will be available to download for free. - April 16, 2015 - Aplome
Meat One, the premium brand of the Al-Shaheer UAE Group brought in MI Digital – a global brand, digital marketing and ecommerce enabling organisation for a Pakistan wide digital roll-out. - February 22, 2015 - MI Digital
Systems Limited has been listed its shares on the Karachi Stock Exchange following the gong-striking ceremony which marked the commencement of the trading session. - February 06, 2015 - Systems Limited