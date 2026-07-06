The Direct Dating Summit and Direct Dating Online Academy will be moving forward without Dating Coach and Book Author Alan Roger Currie. Currie recently decided to part ways with Direct Dating Summit Creator Alex Lasarev a.k.a. "Sasha Daygame," and he will not be a featured speaker in Belgrade, Serbia the weekend of September 19-20 and Currie will also not be an active contributor to the upcoming Direct Dating Academy Online Subscription Service for single men. - September 16, 2015 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.