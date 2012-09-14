PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0630 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - December 05, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0620 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software copy protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - November 07, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

PC Guard Software Copy Protection System 06.00.0610 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - October 17, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

PC Guard Software Protection System 06.00.0600 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - September 12, 2019 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

Exertify: A Remarkable Knowledge Generating Platform The Exentrim team is proud to present Exertify, a new SaaS (Software as a Service), solution that strives to raise the education and certification to a higher level. - July 04, 2019 - Exentrim

FeedbackSwift: Changing the Survey Game as We Speak FeedbackSwift is a new kid on the SaaS (software as a service) block, released by the Exentrim team. It’s the one that stands out with its white glove service for effortless set-up, a user-friendly interface, and endless customization possibilities. At the moment, its main focus is providing software... - June 27, 2019 - Exentrim

Horned Viper Holsters - Sponsor of the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia Horned Viper, a producer of handmade quality kydex holsters for guns, magazine pouches, tactical lights, knives and other tactical equipment was one of the main sponsors during the 4th Alsa Pro Cup Serbia a level III IPSC match. - June 05, 2017 - Horned Viper

PC Guard Software Protection System 06.00.0300 is Out SOFPRO - Software Protection Labs has released new update for their software protection and licensing solution for .NET framework and Windows applications. - May 17, 2017 - Software Protection Labs (SOFPRO)

New Kydex Holsters Manufacturer in South East Europe Horned Viper, a producer of handmade quality kydex holsters for guns, magazine pouches, tactical lights, knives and other tactical equipment is opening its online store www.horned-viper.com. Beside standard holsters, the store offers various combinations and option to customize your orders. They ship... - December 30, 2016 - Horned Viper

My Talking Panda MO Helps Saving His Kind My Talking Panda by Peaksel LLC has been released for all Android devices. The game features an adorable panda players can play with, feed, bathe and much more. It is free to download with a possibility of donating money for saving pandas through in-app purchases. - December 11, 2015 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Direct Dating Academy Moves on Without Alan Roger Currie The Direct Dating Summit and Direct Dating Online Academy will be moving forward without Dating Coach and Book Author Alan Roger Currie. Currie recently decided to part ways with Direct Dating Summit Creator Alex Lasarev a.k.a. "Sasha Daygame," and he will not be a featured speaker in Belgrade, Serbia the weekend of September 19-20 and Currie will also not be an active contributor to the upcoming Direct Dating Academy Online Subscription Service for single men. - September 16, 2015 - Mode One Multimedia, Inc.

Mix and Match Fashionable Halloween Party Costumes in Halloween Dress Up Games Enjoy combining stylish outfits and accessories in a brand new dress up game by Wizards Time LLC. - October 31, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Put Your Detective Skills and a Keen Eye to the Test in the Halloween Party Hidden Objects Game A Halloween themed Hidden Objects game made by Wizards Time LLC. - October 30, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Mellon Serbia Opens Up New Business in Montenegro The Serbian subsidiary of Mellon Group of Companies extends its offering to neighboring Montenegro, onboarding 5 key new customers. - October 16, 2014 - Mellon Group of Companies

Talking Monkey – No Sleep in the Jungle While Monkey Games Are on Peaksel DOO has just released their first wild talking pet: Talking Monkey. This funny little monkey brings laughter and mini games as an added bonus. The game is available at Google Play Store and is free to download to any Android device. - August 22, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Talking Dog Max – A Different Dog Breed for App Store Fans Talking Dog Max by Peaksel DOO has finally reached the Apple App Store after spreading laughter among Google Play Store fans. The game is now available for iPad, iPod and iPhone and is free to download. - August 14, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Talking Cat Toby – A Funny Tiger Tomcat Arrives at the App Store Talking Cat by Peaksel DOO has finally reached the App Store market. It is a new kind of cat that users can pet, poke, tease, dress up and talk to, while laughing at the funny moves it makes. This silly tomcat is free to download to any iPad, iPod and iPhone. - July 23, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Turn Back Time with Oldies Music Radio Which Brings Good Old Hits Back to Life Nimaxy presents a new radio app for the most enjoyable music experience. - July 17, 2014 - Nimaxy

Talking Dog – More Than Just a Regular Play-Catch Dog Talking Dog by Peaksel DOO is another one in their series of talking pets. Talk to the dog, pet, poke or tease it and play dress up games with it while laughing out loud at the silly moves the dog makes. The game is now free to download to any Android phone or tablet. - July 16, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

One Simple Way to Improve Math Skills Using Your iPhone – Maths vs Dinosaurs Peaksel LLC's new edutainment game, Maths vs Dinosaurs, has been proven to help children improve math skills through fun and play. Free download available on App Store. - July 11, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Talking Cat - A Silly Ginger Cat Now on Android Devices Talking Cat by Peaksel DOO introduces a silly tiger tomcat which will smile, get angry or talk back whenever it gets a chance to do so. The game is now available on Google Play and free to download to Android phones and tablets. - July 10, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Ricochet Battlefield Has Spread onto iOS Market with New Undead vs Plants Undead vs Plants by Peaksel DOO has finally reached Apple Store. This new shooting game brings a new dimension to monster fights and is free to download to any iPad, iPhone or iPad. - July 02, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Peaksel's Math vs Dinosaurs for Android - Perfect Combo of Math Games for Kids and Dinosaur Games Math vs Dinosaurs Kids Games is a new math game for kids with dinosaur characters created by Peaksel LLC, a developer devoted to educational games for kids. It is free and available on Google Play Store for all Android devices. - June 25, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Bitdefender Empowers KEY4S as Exclusive Country Partner for Faster, Better Service to Serbia Bitdefender, the innovative antivirus software provider, has delegated IT consultant Key4S d.o.o. as its new exclusive country partner to offer Serbian-language service and fully localized web support for Bitdefender customers and enterprises in Serbia. - June 22, 2014 - KEY4S d.o.o.

Talking Baby Bear – a New Kind of Pet Has Reached App Store Talking Baby Bear by Peaksel DOO has finally arrived at App Store. This cute teddy bear takes one back to childhood and makes sure that inner child we all have is wide awake. The app is free to download to any iPhone, iPad Touch or iPod. - June 14, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Webelinx Presents: from Now on, Even the World Cup Players Can Bet on Their Matches Without Sanctions and Suspensions An Innovative Game, "Bookie – World Championship 2014," Gives All Users, Even the World Cup Football Players, the Chance to Bet on Matches in Brazil. - June 09, 2014 - Webelinx

Wizards Time LLC Launched a New Game, Predator 2048 Puzzle Plus Game A new brain game which practices logical thinking as well as provides hours of fun. - June 05, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Bubble Adventure Continues with Bubble Shooter Candy Saga 2014 Game Made by Wizards Time LLC A brand new game for all gamers who enjoy playing bubble games. - June 03, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Zombie vs. Plants- a Bloody Encounter in the World of Monsters A bloody confrontation is about to begin so pick a hiding place and watch as the zombie smasher deals with the monstrous plants. A new game by Peaksel DOO, Zombie vs. Plants, is now available on Google Play Store and is free to download. - May 21, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Talking Baby Bear - a New Kind of Teddy Bear for Your Phones and Tablets A new pet is in town! Talking Baby Bear is another talking pet app developed by Peaksel DOO. The app is now available for Android phones and tablets and is free to download. - May 17, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Talking Dragon – New Talking App Available for iPhone, iPad and iPod and for Free Talking Dragon is a new virtual pet that talks and repeats in a hilarious voice. This talking app is developed and published by Peaksel LLC. Talking Dragon is app for kids and teens and is available for free download in iTunes, for iPhone, iPad and iPod. - May 14, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Make a Cake – Cooking Games Made by Wizards Time LLC Can Now be Played on Facebook After being popular among Android and iOS users, the game is available to social network players. - May 08, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Black Belt Studio Announced the Launch of Top Ringtones 2014 App The music app for Android which is the collection of the most popular sounds. - April 24, 2014 - Black Belt Studio

Pizza Maker – Cooking Games Made by Wizards Time LLC Now for iOS iPhone and iPad users can finally accept the challenge of getting a pizza master chef tittle. - April 19, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Classic Games-Nu, Pogodi Eggs: Good Old Days Back on Android "Classic Games- Nu, Pogodi Eggs" has finally been released spreading laughter and fun as it brings back the memories of happy childhoods. - April 17, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

A New Dragon is in Town - Talking Draco Free App for Kids & Adults Talking Dragon Draco is a new free talking app developed and published by Peaksel LLC and the game is available for free download on Google Play for Android phones and tablets. - April 10, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Mastermind Code Breaker - Board Game for Healthy Brain Train the brain and have fun at the same time - Mastermind Code Breaker game by Peaksel LLC now available on the App Store for iPhones, iPads and iPods and for free. - April 10, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Nimaxy Studio Launched House Music Radio App as a Collection of Online Radio Stations House Music lovers can enjoy countless hours of favorite music broadcasted live. - April 10, 2014 - Nimaxy

Wizards Time's Game Ice Cream Magic - Cooking Game Makes the Debut on iTunes Ice Cream Magic Adventure Moves from Android to iPhone and iPad - April 04, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Relax to the Sound of Classical Music; Favorite Music is Collected in Classical Music Collection App Nimaxy launched a new radio app for Android-powered devices featuring Classical music online. - April 03, 2014 - Nimaxy

Wizards Time LLC Brings Make a Cake – Cooking Games to iPhone and iPad iOS Users Who Have a Sweet Tooth Will Roll Up Sleeves and Start Making Cakes - April 02, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Follow the Latest Music Trends with Popular Music Songs Radio App Nimaxy made a collection of radio stations broadcasting the most popular music from music charts. - March 28, 2014 - Nimaxy

Kids Music and Songs in Radio App for the Youngest Listeners Worldwide Nimaxy brings kids radio stations collected in a single radio app. - March 27, 2014 - Nimaxy

Nimaxy Presents the Latest Radio App of Relaxing Music Sounds Get Rid of Day-to-Day Stress with Music for the Ultimate Relaxation. - March 25, 2014 - Nimaxy

Stand Up Against the Bubble Invasion and Test Your Skills in Bubble Shooter Mania Free Game A casual game for the bubble shooting games enthusiasts released by Wizards Time LLC. - March 20, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Jazz is in the House – Jazz Music Radio App for Users to Enjoy Countless Hours of Music Nimaxy Presents a New Radio App for Jazz Music Fans - March 13, 2014 - Nimaxy

Puzzle Mania Spreads Quickly – Jigsaw Puzzles and Dragons Game Now Available for iOS A new version for iOS has finally seen the light of day. - March 06, 2014 - Wizards Time LLC

Do the Brain Fitness - Zeus vs. Monsters - Educational Game by Peaksel LLC Now Available on iTunes Zeus vs. Monsters, a new educational game by Peaksel LLC combines math drills and learning about Greek Mythology. The game is free and available on iTunes for iPhones, iPads and iPod Touch. - March 05, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.

Peaksel LLC's Monster Killer Game is on App Store - Let the Monster Adventure Begin Peaksel LLC has a new action/adventure game, Monster Killer - Shooter Mayhem, which provides many reasons for people to like it. It has been upgraded and is now available on App Store. - February 13, 2014 - Peaksel D.O.O.