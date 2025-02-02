Belarus News
EOR.by Launches Specialized Service for High-Tech Park Belarus Registration and Support
EOR.by Unveils End-to-End HTP Entry Support for Global Tech Firms - February 02, 2025 - EOR.by
Recruiting.by Launches Specialized IT Talent Acquisition Service in Belarus
Connecting Global Tech Companies with Top Talent: Recruiting.by Launches Specialized IT Recruitment Service - February 02, 2025 - Recruiting.by
OpenCompanyInBelarus.com Launches New IT Company Registration Service in Belarus
OpenCompanyInBelarus.com Unveils New IT Business Registration Service - February 02, 2025 - Open Company in Belarus
Recruitment.by Updates Payroll Services Page with a User-Friendly Design
The redesigned Payroll Services page offers improved navigation, mobile accessibility, and clearer service insights, ensuring businesses can easily find tailored payroll and EOR solutions. - January 31, 2025 - Recruitment.by
Spex.by Enhances User Experience with New Website Redesign
Spex.by has introduced a revamped website with a sleek, intuitive design, improved performance, and optimized mobile compatibility, simplifying access to its payroll, compliance, and HR services for businesses. - January 13, 2025 - Spex Advisers
AmbyLegal Enhances Website to Streamline Company Formation Services in Belarus
AmbyLegal, a trusted provider of legal services in Belarus, is pleased to announce the recent improvements made to its website, specifically focusing on company formation services. The updated site offers a more user-friendly and efficient experience, designed to help businesses easily navigate the... - January 11, 2025 - Amby Legal
EOR.by Unveils Newly Redesigned Website for Enhanced User Experience
EOR.by has unveiled its refreshed website, featuring an updated, streamlined design that enhances usability, speeds up access, and simplifies navigation for businesses seeking comprehensive HR and payroll services. - December 31, 2024 - EOR.by
Mechatronics Becomes a Universal Provider for Fuel Monitoring Projects
GPS tracking companies are always looking for a hardware supplier with a full range of sensors catering to various projects. Especially if it takes remote fuel monitoring. Recently Mechatronics added several new sensors to the list, thus becoming one of few hardware manufacturers with more than 10 fuel control solutions being offered at the same time. - February 12, 2021 - Mechatronics
Andersen Software Company Named Top 5 Technologies in Medicine, Development of Which Was Stimulated by COVID-19
The development of modern medicine is impossible without the development and implementation of new technologies. Andersen software outsourcing company explains why, during and after the coronavirus pandemic, blockchain, Data Science, and several other technologies were especially in demand. - July 10, 2020 - Andersen
Rozum Café Offers Unique Opportunity for Forward Thinking Entrepreneurs
The team of Rozum Robotics is united around a goal to make robots a positive part of day-to-day life. Inspired by this goal, the company developed the Rozum Café project, a robotic café available for anyone. - April 19, 2020 - Rozum Robotics LLC
International IT Company Andersen Presents Top 8 Software Products for Business
While entrepreneurs are in search of useful applications for business, a software company with 13-years' experience can provide some help by introducing a list of apps that can make business activities more convenient. - January 17, 2020 - Andersen
Eurosens Difference Onboard Weighing System from Mechatronics Expands Market for GPS Tracking Providers
New weight-in-motion axle load and cargo weight monitoring system which is compatible with fleet GPS tracking systems. - January 08, 2020 - JSC Mechatronics
Peer-to-Peer XB Chat Based on OpenTok
XB Software announced the launch of a new product called XB Chat for holding video/audio calls and text chats. - July 14, 2018 - XB Software, Ltd.
XB Software Offers Smart Contracts and Blockchain Development Services
XB Software Ltd., an IT outsourcing company from Belarus, has announced the launch of smart contracts and blockchain application development services. - September 13, 2017 - XB Software, Ltd.
A Subscriptions and Recurring Billing Extension for Magento 2 by Exto.io
Exto subscriptions and recurring payments help to sell subscription products and provide secure recurring billing. - March 15, 2017 - Exto.io
Exto.io Announces a Reward Points Extension for Magento 2 Stores
Exto Reward Points helps to launch effective data-driven customer loyalty campaigns to retain and stimulate the existing clients. - January 12, 2017 - Exto.io
Microturbine CHP Plant Provides Power to Ski Resort in Belarus
A modern CHP Plant based on 65-kW microturbine was commissioned in Silichi Ski Resort located in Belarus. - December 30, 2016 - BPC Engineering
Exto.io Announces a New Product Release for Magento 2 Stores
Exto Help Desk is a customer support and ticket system designed to improve support staff’s productivity in a Magento-based store. - December 22, 2016 - Exto.io
ENEX CHP Plant Will Cover the Energy Needs of Paper Mill of Goznak, Belarus
BPC Engineering will supply two ENEX 1000 microturbine systems for the Industrial Unitary Enterprise "Paper Mill" of the Department of State Symbols of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Belarus (Paper Mill of Goznak). - December 15, 2016 - BPC Engineering
BPC Engineering Commissioned Microturbine CHP Plant for Cardiac Center in Minsk
BPC Engineering has commissioned an advanced microturbine power plant in Minsk for the Scientific and Practical Center "Cardiology" of the Ministry of Health of Belarus. - December 08, 2016 - BPC Engineering
Online OCR is Available with New Docs.Zone Service
Inverse Metric LLC releases a new online optical character recognition service, Docs.Zone. Powered by the best open source OCR technologies and innovative OCR engine developed in-house by the company, Docs.Zone delivers fast and accurate recognition and PDF conversion for an affordable price. - June 24, 2016 - Inverse Metric LLC
Itransition’s Super Park Named the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project
Itransition, a full-cycle outsourced software development services provider, is pleased to announce that one of its multiple CSR projects, Super Park, has been selected as one of the best CSR by the IDEA Foundation. - April 12, 2016 - Itransition
Axiopea Introduces Data Exchange Studio for Microsoft Dynamics AX
Data Exchange Studio provides painless Dynamics AX integration and serves as an integration framework for Dynamics AX developers. - June 27, 2015 - Axiopea Consulting
Axiopea Releases Document Management Solution for Microsoft Dynamics AX
Document Management Studio is a Dynamics AX add on to capture, process, store, and share paper and digital documents. - May 06, 2015 - Axiopea Consulting
ImageStation Makes Working with Scanned Images and Documents Easy
Technology has made our lives easy and provided upgrades one can barely imagine. Today, innovative technology can turn out products easily and in minutes, allowing people to reap the benefits. - April 27, 2015 - ImageStation
Cloud Backup Robot Introduces Effortless Cloud Backups of SQL Server Databases
Cloud Backup Robot is a new backup software designed to simplify the procedure to the greatest possible extent. The program backs up files, folders and SQL Server databases to several popular cloud storages including Dropbox, Amazon S3 and Google Drive, and does this in with minimum setup required... - February 16, 2015 - Cloud Backup Robot
Stimulsoft Reports Becomes Faster and More Intuitive
Stimulsoft Company, a leading developer of software products in the sphere of data processing and analysis, announced the release of a new version of reporting tools Stimulsoft Reports 2014.2. Among the most significant changes and improvements one should highlight optimization speed of rendering... - November 02, 2014 - Stimulsoft Company
Key to the Benefits of Effective Process Distribution
Applied Systems comes up with a productive WCF-WPF solution to distributed control and visualization. - October 23, 2014 - Applied Systems Ltd.
Unique “Texas Ranch” Game App is Now on Facebook
Texas Ranch, the first in a series of games from Dirty Work Games, recently appeared on Facebook. Software creator HeavenWard plans more in the series. - August 19, 2014 - HeavenWard
AMlingua Transforms Customer Service with Live Support Chat
AMlingua, an expert provider of Russian translation and transcription services, today announced that it has added Live Support to its website to offer immediate, real-time assistance to the company’s customers. Excellent customer care has always been AMlingua’s priority, and now thanks... - May 19, 2014 - AMlingua
Funny Animal App Provides Language Learning and Spatial Reasoning Practice for Children
Created by Sanet Soft, Funny Animals is a free educational app to enhance children's spatial reasoning -- an object's relationship to other objects and environment -- and language skills. The app features 3 different modes to lead the child through an interactive environment filled with animals and... - April 11, 2014 - Sanet Soft
XB Software Provides Professional JavaScript, .NET and PHP Development
An IT outsourcing company that focuses on web app development, business analysis and software testing. - December 28, 2013 - XB Software, Ltd.
Merge Tables Wizard – Quick Way to Combine Two MS Excel Worksheets Into One
Merge Tables Wizard can match and merge data from 2 Excel spreadsheets in five easy steps. - December 25, 2013 - Add-in Express Ltd
TradeBel Offers Updated Selection of Bags
TradeBel updates its catalogue of bags. - December 18, 2013 - TradeBel
Scand Announced a New Plugin for Outlook- Outlook4Gmail, Which Can Easily Sync Contacts and Calendars Between Outlook, Google, and Android
Scand Ltd. has released a new version of Outlook4Gmail 4.1.8 – a smart Outlook add-in that provides easy synchronization of your Outlook and Gmail accounts. - October 11, 2013 - Scand
Scand Presents New Software - Custom Document Management System
This system is designed to enhance communication and increase productivity of commercial companies. - August 28, 2013 - Scand
BDP Pioneers in Offering IT Supplier Management Service in Eastern Europe
Business Data Processing Ltd (BDP) is an independent IT consulting company, operating in Eastern Europe (primarily Belarus and Lithuania). With more than 10 years of experience in the IT Outsourcing industry in Eastern Europe, BDP has a unique understanding of how to execute a software development project for global customers so it achieves success. - August 21, 2013 - BDP
Scand Ltd. Presents a System for Sports Competitions Management Online
Scand developed a software system for collecting live scores and its processing in order to provide this information for users on-line. - August 18, 2013 - Scand
Awem Launches Golden Trails 2 HD for iPad
Awem Games announces the release of the second title in the popular hidden object adventure series – Golden Trails 2 HD™ on the App Store. - July 24, 2013 - Awem Studio
Smart Education Software by Scand Ltd.
Scand accomplished a new development - a powerful presentation software for interactive screens (interactive whiteboard). - July 16, 2013 - Scand
Digital Signage Software by Scand Ltd.
Scand developed advanced digital signage solution which can display multilevel promotional media on an LCD screen using a lightweight PC with Linux on board and which supports a wide range of document formats. - July 11, 2013 - Scand
Adware by Scand ltd.
Scand developed web-based ad management software, which includes integration with multidimensional data warehouse and provides comprehensive data processing with reporting. - July 07, 2013 - Scand
Scand Developed SVG Kit for Adobe Creative Suite
Scand Ltd. has released a new version SVG Kit 2.0.2 for Adobe Creative Suite – a set of plug-ins, which provide direct support of SVG images for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe InDesign. - July 06, 2013 - Scand
Letters from Nowhere 2™ is Available on the Mac App Store
Awem, the developer of such titles as Cradle Of Rome™ 1-2, Golden Trails: The New Western Rush™, Golden Trails 2: The Lost Legacy™, Letters from Nowhere™ 1-2, The Island: Castaway™ 1-2, and other casual games and mobile apps, announces the release of Letters from... - July 02, 2013 - Awem Studio
Mobile DMS Client by Scand Ltd.
Scand ltd. developed a mobile client application software for a customer's Document Management System (DMS). - July 01, 2013 - Scand
AbleBits Ultimate Suite for Microsoft Excel - A Сomplete Set of 20+ Smart Tools for Daily Usage
20+ tools to automate frequently performed Excel tasks such as matching and merging worksheets, removing duplicates, consolidating multiple files, cleaning data, etc. - June 20, 2013 - Add-in Express Ltd
eMonit, an Affordable New Employee Monitor, to be Released by HeavenWard
The first public beta of eMonit, a versatile employee monitor for Windows, will soon be released by HeavenWard. - June 19, 2013 - HeavenWard
Popular LightLogger Keylogger by HeavenWard Now Supports Windows 8
PC users running Windows 8 can now enjoy all the keylogging features of LightLogger, the popular computer monitor by security software company HeavenWard. - May 02, 2013 - HeavenWard
"Forex-Shop" - New Website with a Large Collection of Software for Forex Trading
Forex-Shop - eStore of Forex trading software: Expert advisors (EA's or "forex robots"), Systems, indicators, scripts, ebooks, videos, programs, etc. This project has been in the works since August 2009. Clients of "Forex-Shop" will find detailed information about the products... - March 05, 2013 - Forex Shop
EffectiveSoft Launches Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 Development Services
EffectiveSoft applies the next generation operating systems by Microsoft to provide the most up-to-date software solutions to customers. The software development company carries out design and development services for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8. In late October, 2012 the latest update of... - November 14, 2012 - EffectiveSoft, Ltd.