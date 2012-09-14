PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Peer-to-Peer XB Chat Based on OpenTok XB Software announced the launch of a new product called XB Chat for holding video/audio calls and text chats. - July 14, 2018 - XB Software, Ltd.

XB Software Offers Smart Contracts and Blockchain Development Services XB Software Ltd., an IT outsourcing company from Belarus, has announced the launch of smart contracts and blockchain application development services. - September 13, 2017 - XB Software, Ltd.

A Subscriptions and Recurring Billing Extension for Magento 2 by Exto.io Exto subscriptions and recurring payments help to sell subscription products and provide secure recurring billing. - March 15, 2017 - Exto.io

Exto.io Announces a Reward Points Extension for Magento 2 Stores Exto Reward Points helps to launch effective data-driven customer loyalty campaigns to retain and stimulate the existing clients. - January 12, 2017 - Exto.io

Microturbine CHP Plant Provides Power to Ski Resort in Belarus A modern CHP Plant based on 65-kW microturbine was commissioned in Silichi Ski Resort located in Belarus. - December 30, 2016 - BPC Engineering

Exto.io Announces a New Product Release for Magento 2 Stores Exto Help Desk is a customer support and ticket system designed to improve support staff’s productivity in a Magento-based store. - December 22, 2016 - Exto.io

ENEX CHP Plant Will Cover the Energy Needs of Paper Mill of Goznak, Belarus BPC Engineering will supply two ENEX 1000 microturbine systems for the Industrial Unitary Enterprise "Paper Mill" of the Department of State Symbols of the Finance Ministry of the Republic of Belarus (Paper Mill of Goznak). - December 15, 2016 - BPC Engineering

BPC Engineering Commissioned Microturbine CHP Plant for Cardiac Center in Minsk BPC Engineering has commissioned an advanced microturbine power plant in Minsk for the Scientific and Practical Center "Cardiology" of the Ministry of Health of Belarus. - December 08, 2016 - BPC Engineering

Online OCR is Available with New Docs.Zone Service Inverse Metric LLC releases a new online optical character recognition service, Docs.Zone. Powered by the best open source OCR technologies and innovative OCR engine developed in-house by the company, Docs.Zone delivers fast and accurate recognition and PDF conversion for an affordable price. - June 24, 2016 - Inverse Metric LLC

Itransition’s Super Park Named the Best Corporate Social Responsibility Project Itransition, a full-cycle outsourced software development services provider, is pleased to announce that one of its multiple CSR projects, Super Park, has been selected as one of the best CSR by the IDEA Foundation. - April 12, 2016 - Itransition

Axiopea Introduces Data Exchange Studio for Microsoft Dynamics AX Data Exchange Studio provides painless Dynamics AX integration and serves as an integration framework for Dynamics AX developers. - June 27, 2015 - Axiopea Consulting

Axiopea Releases Document Management Solution for Microsoft Dynamics AX Document Management Studio is a Dynamics AX add on to capture, process, store, and share paper and digital documents. - May 06, 2015 - Axiopea Consulting

ImageStation Makes Working with Scanned Images and Documents Easy Technology has made our lives easy and provided upgrades one can barely imagine. Today, innovative technology can turn out products easily and in minutes, allowing people to reap the benefits. - April 27, 2015 - ImageStation

Cloud Backup Robot Introduces Effortless Cloud Backups of SQL Server Databases Cloud Backup Robot is a new backup software designed to simplify the procedure to the greatest possible extent. The program backs up files, folders and SQL Server databases to several popular cloud storages including Dropbox, Amazon S3 and Google Drive, and does this in with minimum setup required from... - February 16, 2015 - Cloud Backup Robot

Stimulsoft Reports Becomes Faster and More Intuitive Stimulsoft Company, a leading developer of software products in the sphere of data processing and analysis, announced the release of a new version of reporting tools Stimulsoft Reports 2014.2. Among the most significant changes and improvements one should highlight optimization speed of rendering the... - November 02, 2014 - Stimulsoft Company

Key to the Benefits of Effective Process Distribution Applied Systems comes up with a productive WCF-WPF solution to distributed control and visualization. - October 23, 2014 - Applied Systems Ltd.

Unique “Texas Ranch” Game App is Now on Facebook Texas Ranch, the first in a series of games from Dirty Work Games, recently appeared on Facebook. Software creator HeavenWard plans more in the series. - August 19, 2014 - HeavenWard

AMlingua Transforms Customer Service with Live Support Chat AMlingua, an expert provider of Russian translation and transcription services, today announced that it has added Live Support to its website to offer immediate, real-time assistance to the company’s customers. Excellent customer care has always been AMlingua’s priority, and now thanks to... - May 19, 2014 - AMlingua

Funny Animal App Provides Language Learning and Spatial Reasoning Practice for Children Created by Sanet Soft, Funny Animals is a free educational app to enhance children's spatial reasoning -- an object's relationship to other objects and environment -- and language skills. The app features 3 different modes to lead the child through an interactive environment filled with animals and sounds. In... - April 11, 2014 - Sanet Soft

XB Software Provides Professional JavaScript, .NET and PHP Development An IT outsourcing company that focuses on web app development, business analysis and software testing. - December 28, 2013 - XB Software, Ltd.

Merge Tables Wizard – Quick Way to Combine Two MS Excel Worksheets Into One Merge Tables Wizard can match and merge data from 2 Excel spreadsheets in five easy steps. - December 25, 2013 - Add-in Express Ltd

TradeBel Offers Updated Selection of Bags TradeBel updates its catalogue of bags. - December 18, 2013 - TradeBel

Scand Announced a New Plugin for Outlook- Outlook4Gmail, Which Can Easily Sync Contacts and Calendars Between Outlook, Google, and Android Scand Ltd. has released a new version of Outlook4Gmail 4.1.8 – a smart Outlook add-in that provides easy synchronization of your Outlook and Gmail accounts. - October 11, 2013 - Scand

Scand Presents New Software - Custom Document Management System This system is designed to enhance communication and increase productivity of commercial companies. - August 28, 2013 - Scand

BDP Pioneers in Offering IT Supplier Management Service in Eastern Europe Business Data Processing Ltd (BDP) is an independent IT consulting company, operating in Eastern Europe (primarily Belarus and Lithuania). With more than 10 years of experience in the IT Outsourcing industry in Eastern Europe, BDP has a unique understanding of how to execute a software development project for global customers so it achieves success. - August 21, 2013 - BDP

Scand Ltd. Presents a System for Sports Competitions Management Online Scand developed a software system for collecting live scores and its processing in order to provide this information for users on-line. - August 18, 2013 - Scand

Awem Launches Golden Trails 2 HD for iPad Awem Games announces the release of the second title in the popular hidden object adventure series – Golden Trails 2 HD™ on the App Store. - July 24, 2013 - Awem Studio

Smart Education Software by Scand Ltd. Scand accomplished a new development - a powerful presentation software for interactive screens (interactive whiteboard). - July 16, 2013 - Scand

Digital Signage Software by Scand Ltd. Scand developed advanced digital signage solution which can display multilevel promotional media on an LCD screen using a lightweight PC with Linux on board and which supports a wide range of document formats. - July 11, 2013 - Scand

Adware by Scand ltd. Scand developed web-based ad management software, which includes integration with multidimensional data warehouse and provides comprehensive data processing with reporting. - July 07, 2013 - Scand

Scand Developed SVG Kit for Adobe Creative Suite Scand Ltd. has released a new version SVG Kit 2.0.2 for Adobe Creative Suite – a set of plug-ins, which provide direct support of SVG images for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe InDesign. - July 06, 2013 - Scand

Letters from Nowhere 2™ is Available on the Mac App Store Awem, the developer of such titles as Cradle Of Rome™ 1-2, Golden Trails: The New Western Rush™, Golden Trails 2: The Lost Legacy™, Letters from Nowhere™ 1-2, The Island: Castaway™ 1-2, and other casual games and mobile apps, announces the release of Letters from Nowhere... - July 02, 2013 - Awem Studio

Mobile DMS Client by Scand Ltd. Scand ltd. developed a mobile client application software for a customer's Document Management System (DMS). - July 01, 2013 - Scand

AbleBits Ultimate Suite for Microsoft Excel - A Сomplete Set of 20+ Smart Tools for Daily Usage 20+ tools to automate frequently performed Excel tasks such as matching and merging worksheets, removing duplicates, consolidating multiple files, cleaning data, etc. - June 20, 2013 - Add-in Express Ltd

eMonit, an Affordable New Employee Monitor, to be Released by HeavenWard The first public beta of eMonit, a versatile employee monitor for Windows, will soon be released by HeavenWard. - June 19, 2013 - HeavenWard

Popular LightLogger Keylogger by HeavenWard Now Supports Windows 8 PC users running Windows 8 can now enjoy all the keylogging features of LightLogger, the popular computer monitor by security software company HeavenWard. - May 02, 2013 - HeavenWard

"Forex-Shop" - New Website with a Large Collection of Software for Forex Trading Forex-Shop - eStore of Forex trading software: Expert advisors (EA's or "forex robots"), Systems, indicators, scripts, ebooks, videos, programs, etc. This project has been in the works since August 2009. Clients of "Forex-Shop" will find detailed information about the products for... - March 05, 2013 - Forex Shop

EffectiveSoft Launches Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8 Development Services EffectiveSoft applies the next generation operating systems by Microsoft to provide the most up-to-date software solutions to customers. The software development company carries out design and development services for Windows 8 and Windows Phone 8. In late October, 2012 the latest update of Windows... - November 14, 2012 - EffectiveSoft, Ltd.

Elinext Helps Giant Consumer Companies Sell Better with Custom Augmented Reality Development Elinext Group, an alliance of custom software development companies, announces successful completion of two Augmented Reality applications for advertising famous brands of a giant multinational consumer goods company - October 27, 2012 - Elinext

EffectiveSoft Affirms Playbook Will Show More of Its Potential EffectiveSoft believes PlayBook hasn’t yet revealed all of its potential, therefore the software services provider goes on actively studying it and developing software for this platform. EffectiveSoft company was among the first custom software vendors to deliver professional design and development... - October 14, 2012 - EffectiveSoft, Ltd.

Employees Name Intetics "Best for Career" Intetics Belarusian employees consider their company to have the best conditions for professional and career development, earning it the title of "Best for Career" in the second annual contest "Best IT Company to Work for in Belarus." - July 14, 2012 - Intetics Co.

Elinext Boosts Geolocation, Geospatial & Location-Based Services App Development Elinext Group, an alliance of software development companies, is strengthening its position in the global market as a provider of georeferencing solutions for mobile devices and smart TV platforms. - June 25, 2012 - Elinext

The First Celebration of the Satellite Tracking Day Gurtam celebrated a new official holiday - a day of fleet management and GPS tracking. Before Gurtam's initiative there was no special day for specialists who work in a field of fleet tracking. - June 15, 2012 - Gurtam – GPS tracking systems developer

Elinext Group Advances CMS and Portal Software Integrated with Mobile Platforms and Smart TV Elinext Group, an alliance of custom software development companies, today announced that it advances CMS and portal solutions innovatively integrated with mobile phones, tablets and Smart TV. - June 10, 2012 - Elinext

Elinext Developers Attend MobileOptimized 2012 Conference On May 18, 2012 four representatives of Elinext Group attended the international mobile development conference MobileOptimized 2012, held in Minsk at the National Library of Belarus. - May 25, 2012 - Elinext

Elinext Increases Commitment to Mobile Augmented Reality Development A part of Elinext Group – Eligraphics Studio – announces greater emphasis on augmented reality technologies in mobile game development. - May 16, 2012 - Elinext

Elinext Supports HTML5 for Web, Mobile and TV App Development Elinext Group an alliance of software, web, mobile and TV app development companies recognizes great prospects for HTML5. - May 10, 2012 - Elinext

Elinext Group Is Engaged with Samsung Smart TV Apps Development Elinext Group, an alliance of custom software development companies, has hosted a presentation devoted to Samsung’s Smart TVs. This meeting is the initiative of the company’s senior management to streamline its competences with the IT market developments. - May 09, 2012 - Elinext

EffectiveSoft Releases Summarizer Plug-in for Internet Explorer EffectiveSoft rolls out Summarizer plug-in for Internet Explorer. Now it is easy to generate a summary of any web page, get some important concepts with Intellexer IE Summarizer. - April 14, 2012 - EffectiveSoft, Ltd.