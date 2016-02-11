PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SMi Group

V4 Nations to Present Exclusive Briefings at the CEE’s Premier Military Logistics Meeting – Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2020 SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Hungary, next March. - November 27, 2019 - SMi Group

Registration Has Opened for the 2020 Edition of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe SMi Group reports: Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe returns for it’s 5th successful year in March 2020. - November 02, 2019 - SMi Group

HCC Embedded Launches First Reusable Software Element Developed “Out of Context” for Safety-Critical Systems HCC SafeTCPIP is an industry-first, off-the-shelf network stack for integration with automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity level. - February 23, 2019 - HCC Embedded

The UVBuddy, Konkrete Technologies' Essential Skin Protection Tool for the Great Outdoors Just Got Certified by Arrow3 Kids running around, playing in the yard, on the beach can be a beautiful scene. Today it is vitally important to mind the overexposure to harmful UV rays and even the overuse of sunscreen. The UVBuddy is a tiny, smart UV and temperature sensor built by Konkrete Technologies, that aims to help by enabling users to learn a lot more about their current and prolonged exposure. The UVBuddy is on Indiegogo, and it is now certified by Arrow Technologies. - September 03, 2018 - Konkrete Technologies

Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest Was Named "Best of Budapest & Hungary" in "Health and Medical Services" Category Budapest Week Publishing awards Helvetic Dental Clinics the "Best of Budapest & Hungary" 2017 award in the "Health and Medical Care" category. Since 1993, Budapest Week Publishing has conducted a survey of readers and business partners to determine who they find to be the best... - April 24, 2018 - Helvetic Dental Clinics

One-Week Intensive Testing of Agricultural Innovation Broker Training Methods On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center

Workshop on Identifying Agricultural Innovation Needs in Hungary Discovery R&D Center organised a multiplier event on identifying agricultural innovation needs in Hungary. 20 participants including farmers, researchers, advisory consultants and the representatives of the most relevant Hungarian authorities attended this event on 25th May at Discovery R&D Center. - May 31, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center

The Caucasian Challenge - The Last Great Adventure Quest On 15th August 2017, the tenth anniversary edition of “The Caucasian Challenge” amateur rally sets off from Istanbul, on a 2500 mile quest through Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia. - May 18, 2017 - Travel Scientists

Artex Games Announces Immediate Availability the Updated Version of Fairy Mahjong Artex Games announces immediate availability the updated version of Fairy Mahjong on Google Play. - November 10, 2016 - Artex Games

Tablet2Cases Releases New Drop Proof Shoulder Strap Rugged Case Tablet2Cases released the new Cooper Trooper 2K Drop Proof Rugged Case with Shoulder Strap. It is currently available for all 9’’ to 10.5’’ tablets with 7’’ and 8’’ sizes coming soon. - September 08, 2016 - Tablet2Cases

Tablet2Cases Releases New EcoStand Universal Smartphone Qi 3 Coil Wireless Charging Stand Recently, Tablet2Cases (T2C) released the new EcoStand Universal Smartphone Charging Stand. This stylish rosewood stand fits all smartphones 4, 5, and 6 inches in size. - September 07, 2016 - Tablet2Cases

Increasing Number of Digital Nomads Who Start Living Together Within the digital nomad community there's a trend of grouping together. This can be seen for example on https://hashtagnomads.com/ and https://nomadhouse.io/. Personal development website http://amstermind.com now combines these trend with the mastermind group concept. - June 24, 2016 - Amstermind

Military Helicopters Modernisation and Upgrade Plans Unveiled by Central and Eastern European Nations This May in Budapest SMi Group reports: The region’s most focused senior military helicopter meeting has heard high praises from Major General Bohuslav Dvorak, Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Czech Armed Forces. - April 13, 2016 - SMi Group

UK MoD Update: Latest on AgustaWestland HC3 Merlin Upgrade SMi reports: Major General Richard Felton, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, UK MoD, will be speaking at Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016 - February 27, 2016 - SMi Group

Helvetic Dental Clinics Building in Budapest Granted with the 2nd "Best Property Development in 2015" The Office of the Year competition and Awards, the most recognized award of the office market, was launched by iroda.hu 6 years ago and has become a unique event of the Hungarian property market by now. - February 21, 2016 - Helvetic Dental Clinics

Military Helicopter Technology: Industry Update from Czech MoD, Czech Armed Forces, UK MoD, US Army Europe, Italian Armed Forces, Slovak Air Force, Royal Danish Air Force SMi reports: (2016.02.11 – Budapest, Hungary): Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016, Eastern Europe's Most Focused and Senior Military Helicopter Meeting will take place in Budapest in May. - February 13, 2016 - SMi Group

Future Defence Helicopter Capability and Requirements Unveiled by Central and Eastern European Nations in May in Budapest SMi Group reports: (25.01.2016, London): Registration now open for Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016: Eastern Europe's Most Focused and Senior Military Helicopter Meeting. - January 27, 2016 - SMi Group

Updated SwappyDots on Mobile Offers Unique New Puzzle Concept with Refreshing Gameplay and Features SwappyDots is Not Your Classic Match-3 Puzzle Game on Andorid, iOS and Windows Phone - January 26, 2016 - Code2Game

Great Step in Floor Plan Survey Technology OrthoGraph for Android Has Arrived Today OrthoGraph has released its professional building survey application on the Android platform What’s more, during the whole week ending on “Black Friday” everyone can get all OrthoGraph products on reduced prices including the licenses of the new Android version. - November 27, 2015 - OrthoGraph

Apptalk.Ninja Revolutionary Diagnostic SDK AppTalk releases the revolutionary new Apptalk.Ninja development diagnostic SDK for iOS, which increases productivity by quickly and easily generating and analyzing an app’s run-time data. - November 24, 2015 - apptalk.ninja

OrthoGraph Building Survey System for Android - 23 November 2015 OrthoGraph Survey System is a professional building survey app, running on iPad – which changes next week, when the software’s Android version will be launched. - November 21, 2015 - OrthoGraph

Travelauto Adds ClickRent Car Rental for Hungary ClickRent, a Hungary based car Hire company has been added by Travelauto.com, an online car rental marketplace for travelers to book rental cars while visiting Budapest region. - July 24, 2015 - Travelauto

kompanion, a New Device to Connect, Notify and Track Everything; Now on Indiegogo A new project on Indiegogo aims to replace all activity trackers and notification bands with a tiny, stylish device. The kompanion, made by Konkrete Technologies is a bluetooth enabled smart tool, with more capabilities and uses than ever before. - May 14, 2015 - Konkete Technologies

Rooste Launches Airbnb Short-Stay Property Management Service Budapest real estate company launches full-service management package for Airbnb and short-stay rental property owners that handles bookings, greets guests, and provides cleaning and laundry services between stays. - March 06, 2015 - Rooste

iRBeacon - Smarter Remote for a Smarter Home By combining the infrared technology with the latest Bluetooth Low Energy, the iRBeacon accompanied by the app (iOS, Android) can control almost any device and replace any remote in just a few minutes. After its successful debut on Indiegogo, the iRBeacon project is now in their InDemand program, and taking orders for the next shipment. The iRBeacon project is on Indiegogo: http://igg.me/at/irb - February 26, 2015 - iRBeacon ltd.

2015 Looks Promising for Budapest Real Estate Sector The best is yet to come,” remarked Rooste Director, Andras Toth, “Budapest is well-positioned for growth and I expect 2015 will be a significant turning point for the local property market.” - January 07, 2015 - Rooste

New Snow-Clad Adventure Rally "The Baltic Run" Kicks Off in Time for New Year Adventure travel company the Travel Scientists launch new winter rally from Krakow to Tallinn as a cure for post-holiday boredom. - November 30, 2014 - The Travel Scientists

Ekran System Shakes the Security Monitoring Market with Its New Version, Enriched with a Set of Powerful Features Cloud Labs today introduces the new improved version of its smart user-activity video recording system that allows users to create indexed video records of all concurrent terminal, remote and local sessions. Ekran System 3.0 is now even more easy-to-manage due to new user-friendly web-interface, improved... - November 17, 2014 - Cloud Labs

Cloud Labs Introduces Cloudifile Beta Release – New Smart Security Level for Dropbox Cloud Labs today announces the long-expected public beta of its powerful cloud encryption tool. - October 02, 2014 - Cloud Labs

iRBeacon - The Remote That Makes Your Home Smarter The iRBeacon is the first step towards an intelligent home. It is a smart, elegant and tiny device which combines the infrared technology with the latest Bluetooth Low Energy. The iRBeacon accompanied by the app (iOS, Android) can smart up your devices and replace your remotes in just a few minutes. The iRBeacon Indiegogo project is booming, a small contribution can go a long way. The iRBeacon project is on Indiegogo: http://igg.me/at/irb - August 08, 2014 - iRBeacon ltd.

Bithammer Games Associates 2 in 1: When Pinball Meets Car Racing It's neither an ordinary pinball nor a usual car racing game. It's a mixture. A good kind of mixture. - August 05, 2014 - Bithammer Games

Version 3.3 of DIRE Studio's Mark II Artist's Viewfinder Released and Available on the App Store This update enhances the app's built-in album - including uploading to Dropbox - and adds new cameras to the database. - July 16, 2014 - DIRE Studio Kft.

Solvo Biotechnology, the Transporter Company and Qualyst Transporter Solutions Execute a License to B-Clear® Services Agreement Supporting Use of Qualyst’ s Patented B-CLEAR® Technology for Services offered by Solvo Biotechnology - May 29, 2014 - Solvo Biotechnology

LiTeClick- the World’s First Multi Platform Bluetooth-Enabled Lighting System Has Just Arrived LiTeClick is the world’s first iOS - Android multi- platform Bluetooth-enabled lighting system, developed by a Hungarian team. The LiTeClick Lighting Solution works with 500 million compatible iPhones, iPods and iPads and with almost all 900 million activated Android devices out of the box - not... - November 05, 2013 - LiTeClick

DIRE Studio Releases ShutterCount for the Mac ShutterCount, a tool for reading select Canon camera shutter actuation numbers, is available on the Mac App Store. - October 19, 2013 - DIRE Studio Kft.

DIRE Studio Announces the Mark II Artist's Viewfinder The Mark II Artist's Viewfinder, the successor of DIRE Studio's highly acclaimed Viewfinder family of products, will bring redesigned user interface and a host of new features when its released later this fall. - September 22, 2013 - DIRE Studio Kft.

Kuuvik Digital Announces the Immediate Availability of the First Public Beta of Kuuvik Capture Kuuvik Capture is the world's most advanced DSLR remote control application that supports photographers’ efforts through multiple unique features boosting the efficiency of the image capture process. - April 04, 2013 - Kuuvik Digital

Rum Run, the Innovative Strategy Game for Touchscreens, Was Released Today Rum Run Allows Gamers to Experience Mobile Gaming in a Whole New Way. Turtle Games developed a unique strategy game designed for phones and tablets. Rum Run is an award winning game (third place in the Game Design Phone category of the Microsoft’s Imagine Cup in 2012). - November 17, 2012 - Turtle Games

iPhone 5 Support in Version 2.9 of the Viewfinder Apps DIRE Studio announces iPhone 5 and iPod touch 5th generation support in their Viewfinder family of apps. Besides the ability to utilize cameras in these two new devices, Version 2.9, which is available immediately from the App Store, also takes advantage of the 4" screen found on both the iPhone... - November 15, 2012 - DIRE Studio Kft.

iOS 6 Compatibility of DIRE Studio's Apps DIRE Studio announces the immediate availability of iOS 6 compatible versions of their entire product line. - September 28, 2012 - DIRE Studio Kft.

Meet LiteDAC - SQLite Data Access Components for Delphi This summer Devart Data Access Components introduce a new member – SQLite Data Access Components for Delphi. - August 24, 2012 - Devart

Make the Best of Code Review with New Visual Studio Add-in by Devart Devart has released Review Assistant, a peer code review tool, developed to keep track of defects and code discussions while maintaining a light-weight approach to code inspection. - August 22, 2012 - Devart

Attrecto Releases Its Mobile App Creation Tool DIY Mobile App creating System is now available to make Android and iPhone apps in minutes. - August 02, 2012 - Atrecto Innovations Corp

Top Thinkers of the World to Judge Pan European HR Professionals On November 13th 2012 this year’s winners of the most prestigious Pan- European human resources award will be named in Budapest, Hungary. - May 23, 2012 - Stamford Global

Version 2.7.1 of Viewfinder Family for iOS is Released The new version of Viewfinder family of apps for iPhone and iPod touch is available. - April 20, 2012 - DIRE Studio Kft.

Noble Manhattan Recently Launched Introduction to Coaching in Budapest The event generated a lot of interest in the advantages of coaching and how it can further enhance the abilities of managers in the workplace. Because of the positive response of the audience, there’s now a need to have a professional coach who can be the leader for coaching in the area. - April 15, 2012 - Noble Manhattan Coaching Ltd.

The Most Advanced Viewfinder for iOS Just Got Better The new version of Viewfinder family for iPhone and iPod touch is available. The 2.7 version brings several new features including custom cameras, acquisition formats. - February 15, 2012 - DIRE Studio Kft.

DirectRooms.com – Budapest Holds a Giant Trade Fair of UKBA During 5 to 8 February 2012 DirectRooms.com can confirm that the UKBA Trade Fair is to be held between 5th and 8th February 2012. This fair focuses on all areas of confectionary, bakery and gastronomy and allows businesses to strengthen and create links with both local and international companies. - January 15, 2012 - DirectRooms.com