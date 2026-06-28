Kids running around, playing in the yard, on the beach can be a beautiful scene. Today it is vitally important to mind the overexposure to harmful UV rays and even the overuse of sunscreen. The UVBuddy is a tiny, smart UV and temperature sensor built by Konkrete Technologies, that aims to help by enabling users to learn a lot more about their current and prolonged exposure. The UVBuddy is on Indiegogo, and it is now certified by Arrow Technologies. - September 03, 2018 - Konkrete Technologies