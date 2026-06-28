Hungary News
Stonewell Productions Announces the Re-Production of "No Gap to Get Through" with hybrid technology
"Hybrid production is the definitive future of media," explains T. Stonewell. "By anchoring our work in authentic human performances and 4K footage, then enhancing it with AI, we eliminate the immense costs and risks of traditional sets. It is the safest, most cost-efficient path forward, delivering uncompromising, stadium-grade quality without ever losing the human soul of the art." - June 28, 2026 - Stonewell Empire Limited
Network with Senior Officers, Military Logistics Commanders, and Industry Experts at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference
SAE Media Group reports: The Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe conference is revered as the highest-level meeting for defence logistic leaders and supply chain managers. - December 22, 2022 - SAE Media Group
The Brochure Has Been Released for the 8th Annual Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference
SAE Media Group reports: The anticipated Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference returns in Budapest in 2023. - December 08, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Kantify and Mcule Harness the Power of Data to Accelerate Drug Discovery
Kantify, using its AI technology for drug discovery and Mcule, with its compound sourcing platform, are collaborating to leverage data for better hit prediction. - October 17, 2022 - Mcule
The U.S. Army Future Command's FVL CFT Director Announced to Speak at Helicopter Technology CEE 2022
SMi Group’s Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022 conference is returning for its seventh successful year on the 18th and 19th May 2022 as a live and in person event in Budapest, Hungary. Highlights at the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference... - April 27, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Exclusive Updates on the Czech Republic’s Helicopter Programmes at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2022
SMi Group reports: Expert speakers will give an insight into the Czech Republic’s helicopter programmes at the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern European Conference, taking place in May 2022, in Budapest, Hungary. - March 13, 2022 - SAE Media Group
SMi Group Are Delighted to Announce the Chairman for the Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe
Welcome to Professor General (RET) Zoltan Szenes, President & Former Chief of Defence of Hungary, Hungarian Association of Military Sciences. - March 01, 2022 - SAE Media Group
Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe 2022
SMi Group are delighted to announce that Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe will return to its home in Budapest for its 8th year. - February 08, 2022 - SAE Media Group
dBmastering is Now Online to Suit All Needs of High Resolution Audio Mastering
dBmastering is a human audio engineer, Dániel Bolgár, who will master and stem mix your releases himself to help every project shine. - June 28, 2021 - dBmastering
Introducing the Premier Music International Competition (PMIC) - an Innovative and Forward Thinking Online Music Competition
The COVID-19 pandemic is responsible for introducing social distancing, remote learning and also music festival and competition cancellations. We all know that musicians are facing incredible difficulties during these times but music students also face a struggle of a different kind, namely to... - March 25, 2021 - PMIC
Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to Feature Updates and Insight on the BOXER Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle
SMi Group Reports: ARTEC, NATO Support and Procurement Agency and OCCAR will be providing updates on the BOXER programme at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021. - March 05, 2021 - SAE Media Group
Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to Explore How the Hungarian Defence Forces Are Modernising Their Armoured Vehicles
The Hungarian Defence Forces will be speaking at Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021 to provide updates on the latest developments and their plans to modernise their fleets. - February 10, 2021 - SAE Media Group
Registration Opens for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe 2021
SMi reports: Registration is now open for Future Armoured Vehicles Central & Eastern Europe, which will take place as a virtual event on 17th – 18th May 2021. - January 13, 2021 - SAE Media Group
How a European Boutique Music School Managed to Defeat the Challenge of COVID-19
The coronavirus epidemic and its effects brought significant changes in every field of business; music education is no exception. Although, the private boutique international music school, Premier Music Institute has previously offered a limited amount of online music lessons, due to the COVID-19... - July 25, 2020 - Premier Music Institute
Milrem Robotics to Discuss Vehicle Developments for Future Armoured Vehicles CEE 2020
SMi reports: Milrem Robotics will provide detailed discussions on Vehicle Developments for the Future Armoured Vehicles Central and Eastern Europe conference taking place in October. - July 15, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Exclusive Sponsor presentation from Bell at Helicopter Technology CEE
SMi Reports: Bell to present on Rotary Program Updates at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, this September. - June 11, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Training and Interoperability to be Discussed at Helicopter Technology CEE 2020
SMi Reports: Key speakers covering training and interoperability at the 6th annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 will return to Budapest, Hungary for the 1 – 2 September 2020. - May 20, 2020 - SAE Media Group
COVID-19 Update: New Date Announced for Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMI reports: Postponed conference now taking place on the 1st – 2nd September 2020, Budapest, hungry due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions. - April 05, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Swift Blade 2020 to be Discussed at the Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe Conference
SMi Reports: Top speakers to present on training and interoperability at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe in Budapest. - March 16, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Czech Republic’s $630 Million Investment on 12 Bell Helicopters to be Discussed at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: Czech Republic to brief on purchasing 12 Bell Helicopters at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest. - February 26, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Preliminary Attendee List Released for Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: With less than 2 weeks go until the conference in Budapest, the preliminary attendee list has been released. - February 21, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Q&A Released with the Hungarian Defence Forces Command Ahead of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 in Budapest
SMi Reports: An exclusive speaker interview has been released from a senior representative, Hungarian Defence Forces Command ahead of the conference in March - February 15, 2020 - SAE Media Group
Hear H145M Updates from the Hungarian Defence Forces at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: Hungarian Defence Forces to brief on H145M updates at Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest. - February 07, 2020 - SAE Media Group
New Top Speakers and Sponsors Join the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020 Conference Line-Up
SMi Reports: The agenda has been updated with new speakers and sponsors for the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Budapest, this March. - January 22, 2020 - SAE Media Group
SMi Group’s 6th Annual Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe 2020 – Registration Opens
SMi Reports: Registration for Helicopter Technology Central and Eastern Europe, in Budapest is now open. - January 17, 2020 - SAE Media Group
US Army Futures Command to Provide Updates on Military Feeding and Reducing the Combat Load at Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: Mr. Stephen Moody, Director, Combat Feeding Directorate, CCDC Solider Center, US Army Futures Command will be speaking at the Defence Logistics CEE Conference in Hungary, next March. - December 14, 2019 - SAE Media Group
V4 Nations to Present Exclusive Briefings at the CEE’s Premier Military Logistics Meeting – Defence Logistics Central & Eastern Europe 2020
SMi Reports: Senior military officials from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia will be speaking at the Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe Conference in Hungary, next March. - November 27, 2019 - SAE Media Group
Registration Has Opened for the 2020 Edition of Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe
SMi Group reports: Defence Logistics Central and Eastern Europe returns for it’s 5th successful year in March 2020. - November 02, 2019 - SAE Media Group
HCC Embedded Launches First Reusable Software Element Developed “Out of Context” for Safety-Critical Systems
HCC SafeTCPIP is an industry-first, off-the-shelf network stack for integration with automotive systems that require a high safety-integrity level. - February 23, 2019 - HCC Embedded
The UVBuddy, Konkrete Technologies' Essential Skin Protection Tool for the Great Outdoors Just Got Certified by Arrow3
Kids running around, playing in the yard, on the beach can be a beautiful scene. Today it is vitally important to mind the overexposure to harmful UV rays and even the overuse of sunscreen. The UVBuddy is a tiny, smart UV and temperature sensor built by Konkrete Technologies, that aims to help by enabling users to learn a lot more about their current and prolonged exposure. The UVBuddy is on Indiegogo, and it is now certified by Arrow Technologies. - September 03, 2018 - Konkrete Technologies
Helvetic Dental Clinics Budapest Was Named "Best of Budapest & Hungary" in "Health and Medical Services" Category
Budapest Week Publishing awards Helvetic Dental Clinics the "Best of Budapest & Hungary" 2017 award in the "Health and Medical Care" category. Since 1993, Budapest Week Publishing has conducted a survey of readers and business partners to determine who they find to be the... - April 24, 2018 - Helvetic Dental Clinics
One-Week Intensive Testing of Agricultural Innovation Broker Training Methods
On 23 October, teachers and trainers gathered together for a clear reason: to perfect the agricultural innovation broker training methodology of the CATAlySt consortia. - November 02, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center
Workshop on Identifying Agricultural Innovation Needs in Hungary
Discovery R&D Center organised a multiplier event on identifying agricultural innovation needs in Hungary. 20 participants including farmers, researchers, advisory consultants and the representatives of the most relevant Hungarian authorities attended this event on 25th May at Discovery R&D... - May 31, 2017 - Discovery R&D Center
The Caucasian Challenge - The Last Great Adventure Quest
On 15th August 2017, the tenth anniversary edition of “The Caucasian Challenge” amateur rally sets off from Istanbul, on a 2500 mile quest through Turkey, Georgia, and Armenia. - May 18, 2017 - Travel Scientists
Artex Games Announces Immediate Availability the Updated Version of Fairy Mahjong
Artex Games announces immediate availability the updated version of Fairy Mahjong on Google Play. - November 10, 2016 - Artex Games
Tablet2Cases Releases New Drop Proof Shoulder Strap Rugged Case
Tablet2Cases released the new Cooper Trooper 2K Drop Proof Rugged Case with Shoulder Strap. It is currently available for all 9’’ to 10.5’’ tablets with 7’’ and 8’’ sizes coming soon. - September 08, 2016 - Tablet2Cases
Tablet2Cases Releases New EcoStand Universal Smartphone Qi 3 Coil Wireless Charging Stand
Recently, Tablet2Cases (T2C) released the new EcoStand Universal Smartphone Charging Stand. This stylish rosewood stand fits all smartphones 4, 5, and 6 inches in size. - September 07, 2016 - Tablet2Cases
Increasing Number of Digital Nomads Who Start Living Together
Within the digital nomad community there's a trend of grouping together. This can be seen for example on https://hashtagnomads.com/ and https://nomadhouse.io/. Personal development website http://amstermind.com now combines these trend with the mastermind group concept. - June 24, 2016 - Amstermind
Military Helicopters Modernisation and Upgrade Plans Unveiled by Central and Eastern European Nations This May in Budapest
SMi Group reports: The region’s most focused senior military helicopter meeting has heard high praises from Major General Bohuslav Dvorak, Former Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Czech Armed Forces. - April 13, 2016 - SAE Media Group
UK MoD Update: Latest on AgustaWestland HC3 Merlin Upgrade
SMi reports: Major General Richard Felton, Commander, Joint Helicopter Command, UK MoD, will be speaking at Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016 - February 27, 2016 - SAE Media Group
Helvetic Dental Clinics Building in Budapest Granted with the 2nd "Best Property Development in 2015"
The Office of the Year competition and Awards, the most recognized award of the office market, was launched by iroda.hu 6 years ago and has become a unique event of the Hungarian property market by now. - February 21, 2016 - Helvetic Dental Clinics
Military Helicopter Technology: Industry Update from Czech MoD, Czech Armed Forces, UK MoD, US Army Europe, Italian Armed Forces, Slovak Air Force, Royal Danish Air Force
SMi reports: (2016.02.11 – Budapest, Hungary): Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016, Eastern Europe's Most Focused and Senior Military Helicopter Meeting will take place in Budapest in May. - February 13, 2016 - SAE Media Group
Future Defence Helicopter Capability and Requirements Unveiled by Central and Eastern European Nations in May in Budapest
SMi Group reports: (25.01.2016, London): Registration now open for Helicopter Technology Eastern Europe 2016: Eastern Europe's Most Focused and Senior Military Helicopter Meeting. - January 27, 2016 - SAE Media Group
Updated SwappyDots on Mobile Offers Unique New Puzzle Concept with Refreshing Gameplay and Features
SwappyDots is Not Your Classic Match-3 Puzzle Game on Andorid, iOS and Windows Phone - January 26, 2016 - Code2Game
Great Step in Floor Plan Survey Technology OrthoGraph for Android Has Arrived
Today OrthoGraph has released its professional building survey application on the Android platform What’s more, during the whole week ending on “Black Friday” everyone can get all OrthoGraph products on reduced prices including the licenses of the new Android version. - November 27, 2015 - OrthoGraph
Apptalk.Ninja Revolutionary Diagnostic SDK
AppTalk releases the revolutionary new Apptalk.Ninja development diagnostic SDK for iOS, which increases productivity by quickly and easily generating and analyzing an app’s run-time data. - November 24, 2015 - apptalk.ninja
OrthoGraph Building Survey System for Android - 23 November 2015
OrthoGraph Survey System is a professional building survey app, running on iPad – which changes next week, when the software’s Android version will be launched. - November 21, 2015 - OrthoGraph
Travelauto Adds ClickRent Car Rental for Hungary
ClickRent, a Hungary based car Hire company has been added by Travelauto.com, an online car rental marketplace for travelers to book rental cars while visiting Budapest region. - July 24, 2015 - Travelauto
kompanion, a New Device to Connect, Notify and Track Everything; Now on Indiegogo
A new project on Indiegogo aims to replace all activity trackers and notification bands with a tiny, stylish device. The kompanion, made by Konkrete Technologies is a bluetooth enabled smart tool, with more capabilities and uses than ever before. - May 14, 2015 - Konkete Technologies
Rooste Launches Airbnb Short-Stay Property Management Service
Budapest real estate company launches full-service management package for Airbnb and short-stay rental property owners that handles bookings, greets guests, and provides cleaning and laundry services between stays. - March 06, 2015 - Rooste