Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Old Hickory Furniture Partners with Artist & Designer Barney Bellinger at the High Point Furniture Market Adirondack Artist and designer Barney Bellinger and the Old Hickory Furniture Company are collaborating on new exclusive designs to debut this spring at the High Point Furniture Market. Featured at the Market will be two original furniture designs and a limited-edition giclee fine art print on canvas in a Bellinger-designed Old Hickory frame. They will be on display at the Old Hickory booth 1-726 in the Made in America Pavilion in the Suites at Market Square. - March 24, 2014 - Old Hickory Furniture Company

Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday March 22: Registration Open to All Families Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on March 22nd, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - March 15, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY This Coming Friday; Registration Open to All Families Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on January 11th, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - January 04, 2013 - Friends in Adoption

JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ, NY,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.

Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.

IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010 IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times

"Green” Krill Oil is Available for the First Time in the US Traditional krill harvesting and processing methods are detrimental to the environment and eco-system. Now the first "green" krill oil is available in the US using high tech, eco-safe techniques. This press release explains the different methods and their impact on the environment. - June 29, 2009 - SOLUTIONS UNLIMITED

Engeye Health Clinic in Uganda Implements Scholars Program to Aid Ugandan Students Engeye Scholars Program Established by Theresa Weinman and Elaine Pers Hickey. - January 07, 2009 - Engeye

New Estate Planning Guide Demystifies Process Today’s seniors are often confused and overwhelmed by the estate planning process. "Of course those 60 and over know they need to plan for their eventual death or disability," says New York elder law attorney Mike Ettinger, "but they find it difficult to get the correct advice and... - September 16, 2008 - Ettinger Law Firm

New Book: A Chinese Economist’s Journey Author’s legendary life for helping China’s top policy-making is an excellent reference guide in understanding modern China and the future of economic reform. - August 10, 2008 - Fengbo Zhang

July 26th Inaugural Green Reggae Festival in Mohawk All Day Music Concert and Green Festival on Grounds of Historic Summer Home of former presidents and Greatest Cellist of 20th Century, Mstislav Rostropovich. Focused on raising awareness for the environment, festival is first of its kind for the region. Picnic and camping are allowed for the day and reduced admission for Hall of Fame and Irish Festival attendees. - July 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Triad Securities Joins The Charles River Network Triad Securities (Member, SIPC (www.sipc.org) ) has joined the Charles River network and is now available as a routing destination. Triad is a leader in IPO information and has dedicated specialists, software tools, and reports covering new stock issues. - May 05, 2008 - Triad Securities

"Sick Building Syndrome", by James Hewitt is a Must Read that is now available Worldwide. Sick Building Syndrome, authored by James Hewitt, RN is now being sold internationally. It is now available worldwide. Sick Building Syndrome helps others learn about this poorly understood syndrome that affects many people worldwide. Indoor air quality, noise, and lighting affects all businesses. This book can help reduce your companies sick calls. - February 10, 2008 - Jim Hewitt Writing

BDA Advises DIC and Sun Chemical on China Transaction Business Development Asia ("BDA") advised Sun Chemical and Dainippon Ink & Chemicals ("DIC") on their majority JV with Nantong Shanjing Metallic Pigments, a leading Chinese manufacturer of aluminum pigments. - February 03, 2008 - BDA Partners Ltd

Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com

Tripology Launches "Interviews with Travel Agents": Proving the Value of Expert Advice Vs. Online Booking Tripology.com has launched a new series of "Interviews with Travel Agents" to provide insight into the indispensable value of obtaining the advice of experts rather than blindly booking online relying only on a short description and a photo or two of a destination. - October 22, 2007 - Tripology.com

Don't Touch My Tostones™. Well, Not on TV. Tostobueno® LLC Takes the Latin French Fry Mainstream and It's Cause to Celebrate During Nat'l Hispanic Heritage Month Tostobueno® LLC is the first company to manufacture high-end ethnic kitchenware in eco-friendly bamboo, and the company is currently adding The Sexto, in eco-friendly bamboo, to its The Ultimate Tostonera® line. With The Sexto the chef can make six plantain cups or toston chips at once. And Tostobueno® is not the only company with Hispanic on the brain; mainstream TV seems to be jumping on the Hispanic bandwagon. And this is good for all things Hispanic. But first -- a little Plantain knowledge. - August 20, 2007 - Tostobueno LLC

Technology Leaders Team Up to Help Glens Falls Businesses Benefit from Technology and the Internet WSI, the world’s largest Internet Consulting Group, forms a strategic alliance with GF Technology Group LLC to provide full range of services to businesses. - July 08, 2006 - WSI Internet

Profits Online for Local Restaurant Owners in Glens Falls, New York Hungry? Food is just a click away! www.ToGoNY.com is the new, fast, and convenient way for consumers to place food orders to their favorite local eateries in the Glens Falls region of upstate New York. Megan Miles and her mother, Marie Congalosi, partners and co-owners of the WSI Internet Consulting office in Glens Falls are pleased to announce the launch of their new online food ordering web portal. - January 13, 2006 - WSI Internet

Union Village Ltd. Announces New Early American Furniture Line Early American Furniture arranged in tasteful room-like settings is now available for viewing and ordering at Union Village Ltd., The Colonial Furniture Store located in Greenwich, New York. - October 05, 2005 - Union Village Ltd.