Tostobueno® LLC is the first company to manufacture high-end ethnic kitchenware in eco-friendly bamboo, and the company is currently adding The Sexto, in eco-friendly bamboo, to its The Ultimate Tostonera® line. With The Sexto the chef can make six plantain cups or toston chips at once. And Tostobueno® is not the only company with Hispanic on the brain; mainstream TV seems to be jumping on the Hispanic bandwagon. And this is good for all things Hispanic. But first -- a little Plantain knowledge. - August 20, 2007 - Tostobueno LLC