New York: Glens Falls News
So Cool Brands® Partners with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch to Celebrate the Human Stories Behind Thoroughbred Racing
"Redefining Cool®" meets the people who define excellence behind the scenes. So Cool Brands® is proud to announce a new content partnership with Real Players: Inside the Backstretch, an original storytelling series dedicated to sharing the authentic, untold stories of the men and women who make Thoroughbred racing possible. - July 23, 2026 - So Cool Brands Inc.
Chemung County Holds Tax Foreclosed Real Estate Auction
Chemung County is currently holding an online real estate auction for tax-foreclosed properties. The auction, conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, begins Monday, May 18, 2026, at 12:00 PM (EST) and will begin closing on Monday, June 1, 2026 at 10:00 AM (EST). This online-only event... - May 16, 2026 - Auctions International, Inc.
Home Renovated by Interior Designs Atelier Sells for Record-Breaking Price in Loudonville, NY
A home designed by Interior Designs Atelier sold for the highest recorded home sale of 2025 in Loudonville, NY, highlighting the strategic value of interior design in competitive real estate markets. The extensive renovation includes custom features such as a wine cellar and home theater, showcasing the firm’s signature blend of sophistication and warm, welcoming design. - March 02, 2026 - Interior Designs Atelier
CreditBlockchain Launches XRP and BTC Cloud Mining Services
In 2026, ongoing activity across Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies is sure to continue to draw attention to different methods of participating in blockchain networks. Traditional approaches such as short-term trading and speculative activity can involve complexity and volatility, which may... - December 29, 2025 - Credit Blockchain
Sriven Info Inc. Celebrates 26 Years in IT Staffing and Services; Announces Strategic Vision to Become an AI Product Company by 2030
Sriven Info Inc. and its group of companies today announced the successful celebration of their 26th anniversary, marking more than two decades of sustained growth and leadership in the IT Staffing and IT Services industry. Founded by I V Reddy, along with Co-Founder Anil Adupa, Sriven Info Inc. - December 28, 2025 - Sriven Info Inc.
ChargeSmart EV® Opens New DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury
ChargeSmart EV® announces the opening of a new DC Fast Charging Hub at Home2 Suites Queensbury. The site features four DC fast chargers with eight plugs delivering up to 320 kW. A ribbon cutting will be held on November 13 at 2 PM, with free charging for two hours. - November 08, 2025 - ChargeSmart EV
Ohh My Brand Co-Founders Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi Release New Ebook on Personal Branding
Bhavik Sarkhedi and Sahil Gandhi launch “Become Someone from No One,” an eBook guiding students, professionals, and entrepreneurs on building personal brands, improving visibility, and communicating value through structured self-positioning. - November 05, 2025 - Ohh My Brand
ETC Mining Launches Mobile App for XRP, BTC, and ETH Cloud Mining
ETC Mining, a global cloud computing platform focused on clean-energy operations, today announced the launch of a new mobile app designed to provide users with a more convenient way to participate in cloud mining. Through this mobile tool, users can manage mining contracts anytime and anywhere,... - October 26, 2025 - ETC Mining
ZA Miner Launches New Cloud Mining Platform
Amidst the sweeping waves of the cryptocurrency industry, ZA Miner is proud to announce the launch of its cloud mining platform, aimed at allowing every investor to effortlessly participate in this disruptive revolution and earn passive income. This is suitable for both newcomers to cryptocurrency... - April 09, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Launches Free AI Cloud Mining Service, Allowing Global Users to Access
Allows users to mine cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. - February 20, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
When Cryptocurrencies Plummet, BCH Miner Protects Your Assets from Decreasing, But Increasing
BCH Miner’s cloud mining platform brings many advantages to those who want to participate in cryptocurrency mining without complex configuration or large investments. - January 28, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Platform Offers Free Plan to Earn Bitcoin
Enter BCH Miner, a cloud mining platform that is rewriting the rules of cryptocurrency mining. By providing a seamless, environmentally friendly, and efficient way to mine cryptocurrency, BCH Miner enables individuals to join the crypto economy without traditional barriers. - January 14, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Cloud Mining Platform with Clean Energy: BCH Miner Provides Free Mining Services
In this article, we will explore the concept of cloud mining, BCH Miner as a leading brand in cloud mining, and how it can help you start making $5,000 or more per day. - January 06, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Insider Market Research Launches Special Editions Focused on Critical Industry Sectors
Insider Market Research has launched three new special edition magazines: Healthcare Diagnostics, Logistics, and Cybersecurity. These in-depth reports offer valuable insights into these critical industries, helping businesses stay ahead of the competition. The magazines feature interviews with industry leaders like BIT Group, Ron Cruze, and Ankush Chowdhary. - September 11, 2024 - Insider Market Research
Morris Introduces New Advanced Area Light Product Line
Morris Products, Inc., a leading manufacturer and supplier of Electrical and Lighting Products, has unveiled a new line of Area Lights aimed at offering enhanced affordability, efficiency, and user-friendliness. Morris introduces its new line of Area Lights with a field changeable lens. These... - August 01, 2024 - Morris Products
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
The Capital Area Urban League 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference
Join the Capital Area Urban League at its 6th Annual Values-Voice-Vigilance Conference to be held Saturday, August 12, 2023 from 9:30am-4pm at Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany, NY 12205. For tickets and more information, visit urbanleague3v.com. - July 27, 2023 - CAUL
SUNY Schenectady County Community College Partners with Upright Education to Offer Online Tech Bootcamps
Upright's programs are designed for adult career-switchers looking to break into the technology industry and will service the greater New York capital region by delivering career-services supported bootcamps delivered fully online. - May 04, 2023 - Upright Education
Saratoga County, NY to Host Online Only Tax Foreclosed Auction
The County of Saratoga, will be holding an online only tax foreclosed auction. The online only auction conducted by Buffalo-based Auctions International, will begin on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 12:00:00 pm ET and will begin closing on Friday, March 24, 12:00:00 pm. ET. There are over 35 +... - March 11, 2023 - Auctions International, Inc.
First UK Clinical Trial of Argus Artificial Intelligence (AI) Gastrointestinal Software Begins
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust Trial has gone live with innovative pilot. - May 18, 2022 - EndoSoft
EndoSoft® Announces ISO 13485:2016 Certification
EndoSoft, a Leading Health IT Company, announced today that they received ISO 13485:2016 Quality Management System Certification for the design, development, integration, and support of Electronic Health Record (EHR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) software products (Registered by SRI Quality... - April 01, 2022 - EndoSoft
EndoSoft® Names John Temple Vice President, Sales and Marketing
EndoSoft®, a Division of UTECH® Products, Inc. has hired John Temple as Vice President, Sales and Marketing. Schenectady-based EndoSoft, a Division of UTECH® Products, Inc., an established provider of medical software to specialized fields such as Gastroenterology, Pain Management,... - March 17, 2022 - EndoSoft
The Cassata Family Donates 1000 N95 Facemasks, 100 Meals and $15,000 to Huntington Hospital
On Tuesday May 5, 2020 Rosario S. Cassata, President and Trustee of The Cassata Foundation along with his wife Carolyn, made a donation to Huntington Hospital of 1000 N95 face masks to the medical personnel, provided 100 meals from NY Panini to the employees and staff, and made a monetary donation... - May 07, 2020 - The Cassata Foundation
Local Geotechnical Construction Company Receives WBE Status from The Division of Minority and Women's Business Development
SperryCo, LLC awarded New York State Women Business Enterprise Certification. - January 02, 2020 - SperryCo, LLC
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Old Hickory Furniture Partners with Artist & Designer Barney Bellinger at the High Point Furniture Market
Adirondack Artist and designer Barney Bellinger and the Old Hickory Furniture Company are collaborating on new exclusive designs to debut this spring at the High Point Furniture Market. Featured at the Market will be two original furniture designs and a limited-edition giclee fine art print on canvas in a Bellinger-designed Old Hickory frame. They will be on display at the Old Hickory booth 1-726 in the Made in America Pavilion in the Suites at Market Square. - March 24, 2014 - Old Hickory Furniture Company
Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY on Friday March 22: Registration Open to All Families
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on March 22nd, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - March 15, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
Friends in Adoption to Hold Adoption Workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY This Coming Friday; Registration Open to All Families
Friends in Adoption (FIA), a not-for-profit agency, is hosting a full day adoption workshop in Saratoga Springs, NY, on January 11th, 2013, for prospective adoptive parents. FIA welcomes all families and respects all choices made by pregnant women/couples. Pre-registration is required. - January 04, 2013 - Friends in Adoption
JLT Reintroduces New York Lawyers Professional Liability Policy
JLT Facilities, Inc., part of the Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) Group, has reintroduced a new updated Lawyers Professional Liability coverage form for 1 to 25 attorney(s) located in New York. JLT now insures attorneys in the following states: AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, GA, IL, IN, KY, MD, MI, MN, NC, NJ,... - January 06, 2011 - JLT Facilities, Inc.
Rentricity Launches Innovative Energy Recovery Program for New York Water Utilities
NYSERDA-funded Company to Utilize Untapped Renewable Resource to Generate Clean Energy - June 01, 2010 - Rentricity Inc.
IBTimesFX.com Global Forex Traders Conference to be Held in New York – February 17, 2010
IBTimesFX.com has partnered with ForexTV.com to present the Global Forex Conference 2010 in NYC. The first in a series of Global Forex conferences, this 1 day event aims to help traders gain an edge in trading through a series of thought provoking and insightful presentations by leading institutional FX traders. - January 21, 2010 - International Business Times
"Green” Krill Oil is Available for the First Time in the US
Traditional krill harvesting and processing methods are detrimental to the environment and eco-system. Now the first "green" krill oil is available in the US using high tech, eco-safe techniques. This press release explains the different methods and their impact on the environment. - June 29, 2009 - SOLUTIONS UNLIMITED
Engeye Health Clinic in Uganda Establishes Partnerships with Ugandan Ministry of Health, Uganda CARES, FINCA International and RHSP
Dr. Carlos Elguero Joins Engeye Health Clinic's Board of Directors - March 16, 2009 - Engeye
Engeye Health Clinic in Uganda Implements Scholars Program to Aid Ugandan Students
Engeye Scholars Program Established by Theresa Weinman and Elaine Pers Hickey. - January 07, 2009 - Engeye
New Estate Planning Guide Demystifies Process
Today’s seniors are often confused and overwhelmed by the estate planning process. "Of course those 60 and over know they need to plan for their eventual death or disability," says New York elder law attorney Mike Ettinger, "but they find it difficult to get the correct advice... - September 16, 2008 - Ettinger Law Firm
New Book: A Chinese Economist’s Journey
Author’s legendary life for helping China’s top policy-making is an excellent reference guide in understanding modern China and the future of economic reform. - August 10, 2008 - Fengbo Zhang
July 26th Inaugural Green Reggae Festival in Mohawk
All Day Music Concert and Green Festival on Grounds of Historic Summer Home of former presidents and Greatest Cellist of 20th Century, Mstislav Rostropovich. Focused on raising awareness for the environment, festival is first of its kind for the region. Picnic and camping are allowed for the day and reduced admission for Hall of Fame and Irish Festival attendees. - July 23, 2008 - Safflyn Corporation
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Triad Securities Joins The Charles River Network
Triad Securities (Member, SIPC (www.sipc.org) ) has joined the Charles River network and is now available as a routing destination. Triad is a leader in IPO information and has dedicated specialists, software tools, and reports covering new stock issues. - May 05, 2008 - Triad Securities
"Sick Building Syndrome", by James Hewitt is a Must Read that is now available Worldwide.
Sick Building Syndrome, authored by James Hewitt, RN is now being sold internationally. It is now available worldwide. Sick Building Syndrome helps others learn about this poorly understood syndrome that affects many people worldwide. Indoor air quality, noise, and lighting affects all businesses. This book can help reduce your companies sick calls. - February 10, 2008 - Jim Hewitt Writing
BDA Advises DIC and Sun Chemical on China Transaction
Business Development Asia ("BDA") advised Sun Chemical and Dainippon Ink & Chemicals ("DIC") on their majority JV with Nantong Shanjing Metallic Pigments, a leading Chinese manufacturer of aluminum pigments. - February 03, 2008 - BDA Partners Ltd
Entrepreneur Magazine Features PR.com in Its December 2007 Issue
PR.com is listed as one of five recommended press release distribution services by Entrepreneur Magazine and Entrepreneur.com. - November 28, 2007 - PR.com
Tripology Launches "Interviews with Travel Agents": Proving the Value of Expert Advice Vs. Online Booking
Tripology.com has launched a new series of "Interviews with Travel Agents" to provide insight into the indispensable value of obtaining the advice of experts rather than blindly booking online relying only on a short description and a photo or two of a destination. - October 22, 2007 - Tripology.com
Don't Touch My Tostones™. Well, Not on TV. Tostobueno® LLC Takes the Latin French Fry Mainstream and It's Cause to Celebrate During Nat'l Hispanic Heritage Month
Tostobueno® LLC is the first company to manufacture high-end ethnic kitchenware in eco-friendly bamboo, and the company is currently adding The Sexto, in eco-friendly bamboo, to its The Ultimate Tostonera® line. With The Sexto the chef can make six plantain cups or toston chips at once. And Tostobueno® is not the only company with Hispanic on the brain; mainstream TV seems to be jumping on the Hispanic bandwagon. And this is good for all things Hispanic. But first -- a little Plantain knowledge. - August 20, 2007 - Tostobueno LLC
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
Technology Leaders Team Up to Help Glens Falls Businesses Benefit from Technology and the Internet
WSI, the world’s largest Internet Consulting Group, forms a strategic alliance with GF Technology Group LLC to provide full range of services to businesses. - July 08, 2006 - WSI Internet
Profits Online for Local Restaurant Owners in Glens Falls, New York
Hungry? Food is just a click away! www.ToGoNY.com is the new, fast, and convenient way for consumers to place food orders to their favorite local eateries in the Glens Falls region of upstate New York. Megan Miles and her mother, Marie Congalosi, partners and co-owners of the WSI Internet Consulting office in Glens Falls are pleased to announce the launch of their new online food ordering web portal. - January 13, 2006 - WSI Internet
Union Village Ltd. Announces New Early American Furniture Line
Early American Furniture arranged in tasteful room-like settings is now available for viewing and ordering at Union Village Ltd., The Colonial Furniture Store located in Greenwich, New York. - October 05, 2005 - Union Village Ltd.