North Dakota: Grand Forks News
New Truck Wash Opening November 2025
Big Wheel’s Truck Wash Announces Grand Opening in Grand Forks, ND – Featuring State-of-the-Art Wash Technology and Robotic Trailer Washouts - September 29, 2025 - Big Wheel’s Truck Wash
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for 2nd Consecutive Year for Major Orthopedic Surgery in Medical Excellence and Patient Safety Rankings
For the second year in a row, Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex®. BHSH has also been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Patient Safety – achieving the nation’s top ranking in both categories. - February 19, 2024 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
BEK TV Announces Premiere of “Open Range” Show Offers New Insights on ND Topics
"Open Range" is a dynamic TV program focusing on a wide range of topics that impact North Dakota. Tune in for insightful discussions, diverse perspectives, and a celebration of the state's culture and heritage. Join them on BEK TV for an engaging journey through North Dakota's heart and soul. - January 19, 2024 - BEK.TV
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
BEK TV Chosen Best of Best for Third Consecutive Year, Outshining Major Networks
BEK TV secured its third "Best Local TV Station" title in Bismarck Tribune's contest, underlining its dedication to relevant content. Through two investigative series, it explored local and national concerns. As a member-owned cooperative, BEK TV's unique approach offers unfiltered, community-centric content, setting it apart from corporate-driven local channels. - September 29, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Presents "Man in America" - an Unfiltered Take on America's Pressing Challenges
BEK TV presents its newest show, "Man in America," hosted by Seth Holehouse. This program delves deep into America's current challenges, emphasizing the potential communist threats the nation faces. This show aims to educate, inspire, and unite viewers around American values, transcending political divides. - September 21, 2023 - BEK.TV
BEK TV Produces Series of Reports Regarding CO2 Pipeline Weighs in on Concerns and Benefits
BEK TV, a North Dakota-based broadcasting company, has launched a new series titled "Capturing America’s Heartland: CO2 Pipeline." The series will examine the implications of a proposed high-pressure carbon dioxide pipeline, which has stirred controversy among residents and landowners across the Midwest. The pipeline is intended to transport CO2 from ethanol plants in five Midwest states to a location north and west of the Bismarck-Mandan area, in Oliver and Mercer counties. - July 18, 2023 - BEK.TV
BBI International and HYSKY Society Partner to Co-Locate UAS Summit and Expo with FLYING HY, Advancing Innovation in Aviation
BBI International and HYSKY Society™ partner to co-locate the UAS Summit and Expo with FLYING HY, the world's largest hydrogen aviation event. The collaboration sparks innovation, networking, and knowledge sharing in aviation. Visit respective websites for more info. - May 24, 2023 - HYSKY Society
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranks #1 in America for Major Orthopedic Care
The nation's top orthopedic hospital is located in the middle of one of America's biggest tourist destinations, the Black Hills of South Dakota. Many of the surgeons and staff are from South Dakota, and people from nearly every state seek out the high quality care and memorable patient experience BHSH delivers. - February 08, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Black Hills Surgical Hospital Ranked #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery
Black Hills Surgical Hospital (BHSH) has been ranked as the #1 Hospital in the Nation for Major Orthopedic Surgery for Medical Excellence by CareChex® for 2023. This award and ranking is based on comprehensive quality scoring that compares inpatient performance across general, acute and... - February 02, 2023 - Black Hills Surgical Hospital
Clicks and Bricks Podcast Announces an Interview with Angela Taylor
This special episode focuses on how one visionary helps children and adults with developmental issues. - August 04, 2022 - Clicks and Bricks Podcast
Mako Medical CEO Chad Price Announces Company Expansion in Virginia with the Alliance
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-based Mako Medical and Mako Medical Laboratories, announced the company is expanding its service throughout the state of Virginia by adding a new member to the laboratory Alliance. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Chad Price, CEO of Raleigh-Based Mako Medical & Mako Medical Laboratories Launches a New Monkeypox Test
Chad Price, CEO of Mako Medical, recently announced his team has developed a monkeypox test. - July 18, 2022 - Mako Medical Laboratories
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud Invested by the Roman Catholic Church as a Knight in the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem
Dr. Joseph J. Plaud, a clinical and forensic psychologist, the Executive Director of Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC with offices in Naples, Florida and Boston, Massachusetts, and Director of Web Services for the Cathedral of Saints Peter and Paul in Providence, Rhode Island was invested by His Eminence Cardinal Seán Patrick O’Malley, OFM Cap., Archbishop of Boston, as a Knight in the Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem. - January 31, 2022 - Applied Behavioral Consultants, LLC
Terrie A. Dusek Honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Terrie A. Dusek of Grand Forks, North Dakota has been honored as a Woman of the Month for September 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of e-commerce. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women... - November 23, 2021 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
WBAT Safety Introduces University of North Dakota Aerospace as Most Recent ASAP and Platform+ Subscriber
WBAT Safety is proud to introduce University of North Dakota (UND) Aerospace as the most recent organization to join the WBAT Safety platform as a Platform+Support and ASAP facilitation services subscriber. As a world-renowned center for aerospace learning and academic excellence, UND Aerospace... - April 08, 2021 - WBAT Safety
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty
Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
CENTURY 21 Red River Realty Adds Affinity GOLD Partner Program to Its Service Offerings
CENTURY 21 Red River Realty announced that it has added the Affinity GOLD Partner Program services to its cadre of real estate offerings. The Affinity GOLD program offers many benefits including Cash Bonuses of up to $2500.00 when buying or selling a home. - May 09, 2017 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty
CENTURY 21 Red River Realty Recognized as the Great North Regions Fastest Growing Brokerage
CENTURY 21 Red River Realty, was named the fastest growing independent Century 21® brokerage in the Great North region. The 26-agent brokerage was rated #1 for fastest growing sales production/office growth on the latest Century 21 top 10 brokerages in growth awards. "Dedication,... - May 07, 2017 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty
North Dakota’s Lake Region State College Offers Only Online National Accreditation for Fitness Technician Degree
Want to be a personal fitness trainer? A college in North Dakota offers only online national accreditation for fitness technician degree. - August 11, 2015 - Lake Region State College
ProPatient Learning Revolutionizes Patient Education with Interactive Online Learning
Veteran medical entrepreneurs David Hadden and JoAnne Schaberick launch a new start-up called ProPatient. ProPatient uses virtual doctors and patient advocates to guide patients through learning scenarios, enabling them to take full advantage of their health care resources. - May 29, 2014 - ProPatient
DUECO, Inc. Earns Business of the Year Award
Utility Equipment and Service Provider Recognized with the 2013 Waukesha County Executive’s Business of the Year Award. - October 10, 2013 - Dueco, Inc.
Release of BBS.GreatPlains Framework & Integration for Microsoft Dynamics GP Manufacturing and Fixed Assets
BBS.GreatPlains Framework and Integration v9.5 is now available for the Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP system. Integrate with the Dynamics GP Mfg and Fixed Assets. Also available for integration are GL, AP, AR, IV, HR, SOP, POP, MC, Bill of Materials, Cash Mgmt, Certification Mgr, Field Service, Employees, Vendors, Customers, Salespeople, Sales Territory, and a dozens of supporting tables. - June 03, 2010 - Bridge Builder Software, Inc.
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com