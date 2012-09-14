PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty Partners with iBUY® Leading Provider of Real Estate Solutions. iBUY® Provides 72 Hour Cash Offers for Homes. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty is, of course, a leading name in the real estate market in and around North Dakota, offering homebuyers and sellers a wide range of solutions to ease the process of acquisitions and sales. In line with the company’s goal of making it even easier for... - May 24, 2019 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

CENTURY 21 Red River Realty Adds Affinity GOLD Partner Program to Its Service Offerings CENTURY 21 Red River Realty announced that it has added the Affinity GOLD Partner Program services to its cadre of real estate offerings. The Affinity GOLD program offers many benefits including Cash Bonuses of up to $2500.00 when buying or selling a home. - May 09, 2017 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

CENTURY 21 Red River Realty Recognized as the Great North Regions Fastest Growing Brokerage CENTURY 21 Red River Realty, was named the fastest growing independent Century 21® brokerage in the Great North region. The 26-agent brokerage was rated #1 for fastest growing sales production/office growth on the latest Century 21 top 10 brokerages in growth awards. "Dedication, knowledge,... - May 07, 2017 - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Family Realty

North Dakota’s Lake Region State College Offers Only Online National Accreditation for Fitness Technician Degree Want to be a personal fitness trainer? A college in North Dakota offers only online national accreditation for fitness technician degree. - August 11, 2015 - Lake Region State College

ProPatient Learning Revolutionizes Patient Education with Interactive Online Learning Veteran medical entrepreneurs David Hadden and JoAnne Schaberick launch a new start-up called ProPatient. ProPatient uses virtual doctors and patient advocates to guide patients through learning scenarios, enabling them to take full advantage of their health care resources. - May 29, 2014 - ProPatient

DUECO, Inc. Earns Business of the Year Award Utility Equipment and Service Provider Recognized with the 2013 Waukesha County Executive’s Business of the Year Award. - October 10, 2013 - Dueco, Inc.