34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

WWII Navy Veteran Takes on Powerful U.S. Government Agency in David vs. Goliath Case; New Book by William S. Walker Tells Fascinating Story Dog Ear Publishing reviews "The Farmer And The Dolphin," a new book that tells the story of an 86-year-old World War II sailor who successfully defended himself against a U.S. government charge that he killed a dolphin. - September 19, 2018 - Dog Ear Publishing

Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Columbia Based Owner Opens 2nd Casual Pint in Lexington South Carolina Doug Harmon, owner of The Casual Pint in the Vista section of Columbia, will open his second location in Lexington this Friday. - July 12, 2017 - The Casual Pint

Collins + Company and New Media Hospitality Unite to Create New Digital Creative Agency - NuMedia Award Winning Agency will be one of the largest full service digital marketing agencies in the Carolinas focused on performance driven ROI. - October 21, 2014 - NuMedia

TheMemoriesPlace.com Lets Customers Make Personalized Photo Blankets Users place their order, upload a cherished photo, then receive a custom picture blanket - October 20, 2010 - The Memories Place

Meet Safely On-Line - Security Solutions for Meeting 'Person-to-Person' Over the Internet Meet Safely On-Line offers security safeguards for meeting 'person-to-person' with someone you have met over the Internet. Safeguards include on-line identity verification, meeting scheduling providing documentation of the meeting including who you're meeting, where you're meeting and when you're meeting and call-back meeting confirmation telephone calls to verify your safety and well-being. - September 18, 2010 - Meet Safely On-Line - a division of Carpool Network USA, LLC

Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing

Prayers That Unlock Doors of Blessings for You - Powerful Short Prayers for People on the Go - Adult and Children Prayers, and Inspirational Plays George H. Oliver Releases a book of prayers entitled Powerful Short Prayers For People On The Go at Lulu.com (www.lulu.com), the world's fastest-growing provider of print-on-demand books. A book of prayers that's suitable for all ages, and a special rendition of short inspirational plays. Powerful Short Prayers For People On The Go will unlock doors of blessings for you. - September 05, 2009 - George Oliver

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Free Benefit Concert is Grand Finale of 35th Annual Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Festival Thousands making their way to Kingstree, South Carolina for highly anticipated concert event of the year. - October 15, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert Giving Back to the Children of South Carolina S.D. Professionals, LLC and The Randy Parton Theater announced today that they will present the First Annual Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert, in an effort to raise awareness throughout South Carolina for the non-profit’s cause, providing children’s books to participating community children every month until the age of five. The family, fun-filled event will feature must-see performances from Jacob Timmons, Randy Parton, Heidi Lou Parton, Ryan Morris & The Moonlight Bandits. - September 12, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert

Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, CEO of Global Humanceuticals, Inc. Donates New Powerful Class of HIV Viral Drug Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, Chairman and Founder of CureHIV.us, agreed to provide samples of Global Humanceuticals, Inc’s NIAID#11039, a new powerful class of anti-HIV drug to clinical researchers. The drug is able de-activates the virus even if diluted nearly a billion times. - September 09, 2007 - CureHIV

Is TV/Magazine Personality's Daughter Paying Too Much? Recent News Reports Suggest Higher Than Industry-Standard Costs for Fertility Therapy As the 41-year-old daughter of a famous TV and magazine personalty allegedly tries to get pregnant, a number of media outlets have reported that she is being treated with in vitro fertilization. Her reported fees are higher than industry standards according to a fertility expert. Dr. Gail Whitman-Elia,... - September 08, 2007 - Advanced Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology Institute, LLC