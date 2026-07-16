South Carolina: Florence News
Concord Specialty Insurance Company and RHIC Underwriters Launch Liquor Liability and General Liability Program for South Carolina Hospitality Establishments
Concord Specialty Insurance Company, an excess and surplus lines insurer rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best, and RHIC Underwriters, LLC have launched a new program providing liquor liability and general liability insurance to establishments serving alcohol in South Carolina. The program targets bars, restaurants, and small venues, and is distributed exclusively through The Ragnar Group Inc. and select licensed partners. Coverage became effective July 15, 2026. - July 16, 2026 - Concord Specialty Insurance Company
SolMining: UK-Registered Cloud Mining Platform Launches Real-Time Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Mining
With the rapid development of cryptocurrency, the acquisition of computing power is constantly evolving. Traditional mining machines require expensive hardware investments and high electricity costs, often prohibitive for average investors. SolMining, a UK-registered cloud mining platform focused... - September 02, 2025 - SolMining
Author Constance A. Randolph’s New Book, "Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever," Follows a Loving Dog’s Journey from Neglect to Finding His Forever Home
Recent release “Miles of Smiles: Best Rescue Boy Ever” from Covenant Books author Constance A. Randolph is a charming story that centers around Miles, a West Highland Terrier whose life of abandonment and hunger changes forever when he is finally adopted by his new family who shower him with love and affection. - July 25, 2025 - Covenant Books
Author Jessica Wielechowski’s New Book, "Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality," is a Powerful Guide to Living a More Fulfilling Life Through Christ
Recent release “Faith Over Fear: Overcome Fear by Faith Made Reality” from Covenant Books author Jessica Wielechowski is a poignant and thought-provoking discussion that explores how centering one’s life around Christ and his teachings can help them to overcome whatever challenges they may be facing, allowing them to live life to their fullest potential. - July 18, 2025 - Covenant Books
PARIS Technologies and Custom Excel Spreadsheets Partner to Supercharge Spreadsheet-Based Business Intelligence
PARIS Technologies has partnered with Custom Excel Spreadsheets (CES) to deliver scalable, Excel-based BI and planning solutions. Combining PARIS’s Olation® and PowerExcel with CES’s custom development expertise, the partnership helps companies overcome spreadsheet limitations without leaving Excel behind. Together, they’ll empower users across industries to achieve faster, more secure, and collaborative reporting, forecasting, and analytics. - June 14, 2025 - PARIS Technologies, Inc.
DDB Miner's Users Are About to Exceed 10 Million, and Users Are Distributed All Over the World
DDB Miner aims to provide an efficient and stable platform so both novices and experienced experts can easily get started. - January 31, 2025 - DDB Miner
Katie Gainey’s Newly Released "Tell Me about Him, Mommy!" is an Uplifting and Enjoyable Narrative That Shares a Curiosity for Learning About God
“Tell Me about Him, Mommy!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Katie Gainey is a heartwarming journey that invites readers to join a little boy and his mother as they explore innocent questions about God's daily presence. - April 04, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Anna Peppenger’s Newly Released “If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” is an Imaginative Adventure to the Zoo
“If You Had a Zoo, What Would You Do?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Anna Peppenger is a charming narrative that helps young readers establish a love of reading through fundamental reading skills. - February 23, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
National Coalition on Black Civic Participation Launches Phase II of Its Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign, Organizing 3-Day, 5-City GOTV Tour Across SC
The Unity ’24 Power of the Ballot Tour Leaves a Resounding Impact Focusing on Increasing Voter Turnout in Black Communities in South Carolina, in partnership with A. Philip Randolph Institute (APRI), National Action Network (NAN), South Carolina Black Women’s Roundtable, #WinWithBlackWomen and other partners. - February 07, 2024 - NCBCP
National and State Organizations Join Forces to Launch Phase II of the NCBCP Unity 2024 “Power of the Ballot” National Campaign to Mobilize Voters for Early Voting in SC
The National Coalition on Black Civic Participation, in Partnership with the A. Philip Randolph Institute, National Action Network and Over 20 Additional Partners–Unveils "Power of the Ballot: We Won't Be Erased!" National Campaign Statewide Tour in South Carolina, Feb. 1 – 3, 2024, for the First in the Nation Democratic Presidential Primary. - January 26, 2024 - NCBCP
Jeannine Jordan’s New Book "The Silver Lyre" Tells the Spellbinding Story of an American Student Who Finds the History of the Alhambra in Spain Coming to Life Around Her
Fulton Books author Jeannine Jordan, a retired English language arts teacher who loves literature and world history, has completed her most recent book, “The Silver Lyre”: a fascinating modern adaptation of the legend “The Tale of the Arabian Astrologer” which follows an... - December 21, 2023 - Fulton Books
Author Mark Taylor’s New Book, "The Deal," is a High-Stakes Game of Cat-and-Mouse for a Talented Lawyer on the Hunt for a Tainted Fortune
Recent release “The Deal: The Story of the Man Who Found Hitler’s Gold” from Page Publishing author Mark Taylor is a riveting geopolitical adventure and a fast-paced quest for a mysterious and staggering treasure. Follow attorney Mark Taylor on a breathtakingly perilous quest to recover the golden spoils of one of the most notorious dictators in history. - December 08, 2023 - Page Publishing
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Blue Shark Vodka Expands Distribution Throughout South Carolina
Aleph owner Jean-Pierre Chambas partnered with Blue Shark Vodka founder Mark Bloomquist to bring North Carolina’s favorite vodka to the islands, beaches and across the entire state of South Carolina. “At Aleph Wines, we support and promote quality craft spiri - June 19, 2022 - Daytoon, Inc.
Sweet Candy Café Marks 9th Anniversary
Small business celebrates 9th store anniversary on ShopSmall Saturday. - November 22, 2021 - Sweet Candy Café
Author Teresa W. Holmes is Releasing a New Romance Novella on August 31, 2021 Titled, "The Sins of Them"
Full of passion and lust, "The Sins of Them" is a tantalizing ride of sexual impulses and desire that leaves the reader completely breathless. - August 23, 2021 - Author Teresa Holmes
Adaptive Management Group Expands to Myrtle Beach
Adaptive Management Group, Inc. is Charleston, SC's ultimate marketing firm, and is expanding to Myrtle Beach. - April 30, 2021 - Adaptive Management Group, Inc.
Honda Federal Credit Union Partners with iGrad to Offer the Enrich Financial Wellness Platform to Its Nearly 70,000 Members
Honda Federal Credit Union will integrate iGrad's interactive Enrich financial wellness platform into offering for all credit union members. - January 25, 2021 - iGrad
34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15.
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
WWII Navy Veteran Takes on Powerful U.S. Government Agency in David vs. Goliath Case; New Book by William S. Walker Tells Fascinating Story
Dog Ear Publishing reviews "The Farmer And The Dolphin," a new book that tells the story of an 86-year-old World War II sailor who successfully defended himself against a U.S. government charge that he killed a dolphin. - September 19, 2018 - Dog Ear Publishing
Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC Presents Unijams Music Fest
Music has no Barriers - August 03, 2018 - Luminous Entertainment Presents LLC
South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
Columbia Based Owner Opens 2nd Casual Pint in Lexington South Carolina
Doug Harmon, owner of The Casual Pint in the Vista section of Columbia, will open his second location in Lexington this Friday. - July 12, 2017 - The Casual Pint
Collins + Company and New Media Hospitality Unite to Create New Digital Creative Agency - NuMedia
Award Winning Agency will be one of the largest full service digital marketing agencies in the Carolinas focused on performance driven ROI. - October 21, 2014 - NuMedia
TheMemoriesPlace.com Lets Customers Make Personalized Photo Blankets
Users place their order, upload a cherished photo, then receive a custom picture blanket - October 20, 2010 - The Memories Place
Meet Safely On-Line - Security Solutions for Meeting 'Person-to-Person' Over the Internet
Meet Safely On-Line offers security safeguards for meeting 'person-to-person' with someone you have met over the Internet. Safeguards include on-line identity verification, meeting scheduling providing documentation of the meeting including who you're meeting, where you're meeting and when you're meeting and call-back meeting confirmation telephone calls to verify your safety and well-being. - September 18, 2010 - Meet Safely On-Line - a division of Carpool Network USA, LLC
Team Gill Racing and Fenton Racing Merge for the 2010 NASCAR and ARCA Season
After a successful test at Daytona, Team Gill and Fenton Racing have shown that they will be a factor at any race they enter in 2010. Contesting both the Arca and Nascar Campingworld Truck races, the duo expect to turn heads in the upcoming season. - December 23, 2009 - Fenton Racing
Prayers That Unlock Doors of Blessings for You - Powerful Short Prayers for People on the Go - Adult and Children Prayers, and Inspirational Plays
George H. Oliver Releases a book of prayers entitled Powerful Short Prayers For People On The Go at Lulu.com (www.lulu.com), the world's fastest-growing provider of print-on-demand books. A book of prayers that's suitable for all ages, and a special rendition of short inspirational plays. Powerful Short Prayers For People On The Go will unlock doors of blessings for you. - September 05, 2009 - George Oliver
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Free Benefit Concert is Grand Finale of 35th Annual Kingstree Pig Pickin’ Festival
Thousands making their way to Kingstree, South Carolina for highly anticipated concert event of the year. - October 15, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert Giving Back to the Children of South Carolina
S.D. Professionals, LLC and The Randy Parton Theater announced today that they will present the First Annual Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Benefit Concert, in an effort to raise awareness throughout South Carolina for the non-profit’s cause, providing children’s books to participating community children every month until the age of five. The family, fun-filled event will feature must-see performances from Jacob Timmons, Randy Parton, Heidi Lou Parton, Ryan Morris & The Moonlight Bandits. - September 12, 2007 - Dolly Parton's Imagination Library Benefit Concert
Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, CEO of Global Humanceuticals, Inc. Donates New Powerful Class of HIV Viral Drug
Dr. Roger Kenneth Hershline PhD MD, Chairman and Founder of CureHIV.us, agreed to provide samples of Global Humanceuticals, Inc’s NIAID#11039, a new powerful class of anti-HIV drug to clinical researchers. The drug is able de-activates the virus even if diluted nearly a billion times. - September 09, 2007 - CureHIV
Is TV/Magazine Personality's Daughter Paying Too Much? Recent News Reports Suggest Higher Than Industry-Standard Costs for Fertility Therapy
As the 41-year-old daughter of a famous TV and magazine personalty allegedly tries to get pregnant, a number of media outlets have reported that she is being treated with in vitro fertilization. Her reported fees are higher than industry standards according to a fertility expert. Dr. Gail... - September 08, 2007 - Advanced Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology Institute, LLC
S.D. Professionals, LLC Debuts Video Production Expertise at the New Randy Parton Theater
Firm’s Creativity and Talent Captivate Audience and Win Recognition - August 08, 2007 - SD Professionals LLC
PR.com Creates the “Jenna Jameson Endorses Hillary Clinton” Story with Its Groundbreaking Jenna Jameson Interview
PR.com’s interview with Jenna Jameson creates nationwide headlines and late-night television material. - May 21, 2007 - PR.com
PR.com Interviews Marvel Comics Icon Stan Lee
PR.com Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews legendary comic book icon Stan Lee about his life, his career and his new company POW! Entertainment. - March 17, 2006 - PR.com