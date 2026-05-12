Wisconsin: Kenosha News
Pellizzi & Co. Selected by Royal Enfield North America to Support Creative and Paid Media Efforts Across the USA and Canada
Pellizzi & Co., a Milwaukee-based creative and marketing agency, has been selected by Royal Enfield North America to support its marketing efforts throughout the Americas, including campaign development and paid media strategy. The partnership will focus on strengthening how Royal Enfield... - May 12, 2026 - Pellizzi & Co.
A New Chapter in 2025: TransTint® Joins General Finishes
General Finishes has officially welcomed TransTint® Wood Dyes into its family of premium, American-made brands. This partnership unites two companies rooted in craftsmanship and innovation. Trusted for over 20 years by furniture makers and woodworkers, TransTint® now benefits from expanded support and distribution while maintaining the same vibrant color performance makers rely on. - December 16, 2025 - TransTint Wood Dyes
Research Defense Examines Violence, Illiteracy, Non-Active Fathers, and Low Self-Esteem Among Black Males in America
Bruce C. Carter will defend his doctoral dissertation on Sunday, November 16, 2025, at the University of Texas at Arlington, presenting years of rigorous research on reducing violence, engaging fathers, and strengthening households across America's most challenged communities. The public dissertation defense offers evidence-based findings that challenge conventional approaches to violence prevention and community development. - October 25, 2025 - Carter Empowers
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Robert C. Weber’s Newly Released "The Significance of the Insignificant: A Memoir" is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Profound Meaning Found in Life’s Overlooked Moments
“The Significance of the Insignificant: A Memoir” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robert C. Weber is a heartfelt and introspective journey through a life shaped by faith, education, and the quiet revelations that often come too late to speak—but never too late to understand. - June 26, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Ken Ellsworth’s Newly Released "How Can This Be?" is a Powerful Personal Testimony of Faith, Transformation, and the Life-Giving Truth of the Gospel
“How Can This Be? This story is a gift. He who has eyes let him see, He who has ears let him hear.” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ken Ellsworth is a moving and reflective account of a man’s journey back to Christ, prompted by a life-threatening health crisis and a deeper understanding of God’s purpose. - June 25, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Lynn Stuhr’s Newly Released “Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!” is a Compelling Exploration of Personal Growth and Biblical Wisdom
“Above All Else, Guard Your Heart!: Why We Do What We Do How We Can Change Wisdom from Proverbs 4:23” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lynn Stuhr is an insightful guide that delves into the reasons behind human behavior and offers a faith-based approach to transformation through biblical principles. - June 11, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Michael Petherbridge’s New Book “Beast of Beauty: A Different View of the Last Days” a Stirring Memoir That Takes Readers Through a Journey of Faith and Self-Realization
Fulton Books author Michael Petherbridge, a loving husband and father, as well as a former full-time organic dairy farmer who is now a small-scale organic farmer in northwestern Wisconsin, has completed his most recent book, “Beast of Beauty: A Different View of the Last Days”: a... - June 11, 2025 - Fulton Books
Author Melanie McNeil Serafin’s New Book, “Sum of Me II,” is a Stirring Collection of Poems That Share the Author’s Reflections of the World Around Her
Recent release “Sum of Me II” from Covenant Books author Melanie McNeil Serafin is a thought-provoking collection of poetry that explores the author’s lived experiences and observations of the world. From her trials to triumphs, Serafin bares her soul with each entry as she weaves a beautiful journey through prose. - April 04, 2025 - Covenant Books
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson’s Newly Released "The Armor of God" is an Engaging and Heartfelt Tale of Faith for Young Readers
“The Armor of God” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Donna Hastreiter and Kathryn Nelson is a delightful children’s story that teaches the power of faith and biblical truths, helping young readers understand and apply the Armor of God in their lives. - January 14, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Echo Lake Foods Hires Kathy Brodhagen as CEO
Echo Lake Foods, Inc., headquartered in Burlington, WI, hired Kathy Brodhagen as its new CEO effective September 21, 2024. Ms. Brodhagen brings over 30 years of food industry experience to the company having grown up in her family’s egg products business prior to expanding her... - November 01, 2024 - Echo Lake Foods
Kung Fu Divers Continues to Promote Safety by Offering First Emergency Response and Basic Life Support Programs in Career Highways
We all must work together to provide career development skills and talent development programs to our next generation. - September 20, 2024 - Kung Fu Divers
Author Aimee Claire Cooks’s New Book, “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce,” is a Compassionate Guide for Families Navigating Divorce
Recent release “Take God's Hand: Hope and Help for Rebuilding Your Family after Divorce” from Covenant Books author Aimee Claire Cooks offers support and practical advice for those navigating the challenges of post-divorce life. Drawing from her personal experience as a single mother, Cooks provides the tools for readers to foster a deeper connection with God and rebuild their families. - September 11, 2024 - Covenant Books
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Gerald J. Pejka’s New Book, "God's Word: Rightly Divided," is Designed to Encourage an Unbiased Study of the Word of God, Free from the Mindset of Religion
Fulton Books author Gerald J. Pejka, a father to three daughters who began to seek God and study His Word at the age of forty, has completed his most recent book, “God's Word: Rightly Divided”: an enlightening read to aid those who seek the Word of God to better understand it through a... - January 04, 2024 - Fulton Books
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
International Maritime Vocal Group Entertains at Bristol Renaissance Faire
Internationally performing vocal group Bounding Main to entertain at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 28-29. - July 24, 2018 - Bounding Main
Roth & Lawrence LLC, Humanitarian Project Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit Receives Support from Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual presents Soar Women's Empowerment 2nd Annual Summit in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. - December 29, 2016 - Aart & Kingsley LLC
Warady & Davis LLP, Chicago CPAs & Consultants, Again Named a Best Place to Work in Illinois
Warady & Davis LLP, a top 20 Chicago area CPA & Consulting firm, has been recognized for the second year in a row by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in their Best Places to Work in Illinois competition. Among the 31 small companies ranked (15-99 employees), Warady & Davis LLP placed... - May 14, 2015 - Warady & Davis LLP
Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified
Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated
Independent Drain Tile Testing
Charles Weber Consulting is the only company offering independent drain tile testing to homeowners with concerns about water entry in their basements. In the proper hands, a drain tile test will not only determine the exact cause of water entry, but also may save homeowners thousands of dollars by... - December 01, 2014 - Charles Weber Consulting
Aaron Rodgers Surprises Sisters at the Milwaukee Art Museum in Season Two of itsAaron.com
Season Two, Episode Three of itsAaron.com was released today. The video is part of the itsAaron.com project, a collaboration between Aaron Rodgers and attorney David Gruber that brings positive attention to inspirational individuals and worthwhile organizations making a difference in our community. - January 30, 2014 - Gruber Law
New Portable Air Conditioner is Hard to Install; Smart AC Makes It Easy and Secure
Procubed, has developed an easy, secure way to install the vent hose of any portable AC unit into any sliding window. They are using crowd funding to expand the current business strategy and grow the company. - January 29, 2014 - Procubed LLC
Grace A. Parrish Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Grace A. Parrish of Bristol, Wisconsin has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Grace A. Parrish Ms. Parrish has almost 30 years experience in the real estate field. She is a... - October 30, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide
New Novel Offers an Emotional Picture of a Generation Forced to Mature Under the Burden of a War That Has Redefined Their World
Two brothers… a world of expectation… the shadows of the past… Everything is about to collide. - May 07, 2013 - K. R. Schulteis
Vampires Takeover Wisconsin with Rising Author J.D. Brown
Jennifer D. Brown, known as J.D. Brown in the literary world, released her debut urban fantasy novel titled “Dark Heirloom,” to the world just a few short months ago. Now fans of hit vampire series have a whole new reason to celebrate the famous fanged characters. Brown’s... - August 06, 2012 - J.D. Brown, author
The Future of HSAS and Consumer-Driven Plans: How Actuarial Value and Medical Loss Ratio Rules Will Change the Landscape
Do you understand the new HHS guidance bulletin on actuarial value? How will the minimum medical loss ratio regulations impact your business? If you are involved with the design, sale, purchase or implementation of HSAs or HRAs, consumer‐driven health plans, or related services, you... - March 19, 2012 - HSA Clearing Corp
Costa Rican Dental Care is Offering a No-Cost Employee Dental Benefit Plan
During “Open Enrollment,” many companies are cutting back this year on their employee benefits to cut costs. By taking advantage of Costa Rican Dental Care no-cost dental plan option, people save thousands of dollars on major dental work costs by going to Costa Rica. - November 08, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care
It’s “Fat Deal Tuesday” at The Cove of Lake Geneva. The Cove’s Biggest Sale of the Year.
The Cove of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin’s Premier All-Suite Condominium Resort and Conference Center, is holding their biggest sale of the year, their “Fat Deal Tuesday Sale,” on Tuesday, March 8th, 2011. During this one day only sale, The Cove is offering extraordinary savings to... - March 08, 2011 - Geneva Hospitality
Costa Rican Medical Care to Speak at the Northern Illinois Association of Health Underwriters
Costa Rican Medical Care President Tim Morales is slated to speak at the Northern Illinois Association of Health Underwriters on January 18th. “We look forward to explaining the many benefits of working with our firm in our role as a leading medical tourism facilitator to the country of... - January 09, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care
LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., Makes Commitment to Renewable Energy by Becoming a Member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership
LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.
A Little Toy That's Free and Making a Big Difference This Holiday Season
They are offering to people who can't really afford to purchase expensive toys this Christmas a free toy for a small nominal shipping fee. This is an all American made green toy that is making a difference in the world. - December 07, 2008 - Toobee International Inc.
Lotus Light Announces New Building
Lotus Light, with funding obtained through M&I Bank and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), recently completed a new 24,000 square foot distribution center in the Silver Lake Business Park. The building includes a multi-floor mezzanine and conveyor system that will enable them to handle... - November 16, 2006 - Lotus Brands
Al Qaeda Hates Eco-Dent Toothpowder
When The U.S. government banned toothpaste on airplanes, Al Qaeda thought they were winning. They pictured millions of travelers passing out from the accumulated bad breath of toothpaste-deprived air travelers on airplanes all over the country. This was for them another sign that they were forcing... - September 22, 2006 - Lotus Brands
BankInfoSecurity.com Announces Media Partnership with Marcus Evans and Their CIO Summit
Marcus Evans, one of the world’s leading business information companies, is dedicated to the provision of global business intelligence and information to assist in strategic and effective decision-making. - June 19, 2006 - Information Security Media Group