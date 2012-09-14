PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

International Maritime Vocal Group Entertains at Bristol Renaissance Faire Internationally performing vocal group Bounding Main to entertain at the Bristol Renaissance Faire on July 28-29. - July 24, 2018 - Bounding Main

Warady & Davis LLP, Chicago CPAs & Consultants, Again Named a Best Place to Work in Illinois Warady & Davis LLP, a top 20 Chicago area CPA & Consulting firm, has been recognized for the second year in a row by the Daily Herald Business Ledger in their Best Places to Work in Illinois competition. Among the 31 small companies ranked (15-99 employees), Warady & Davis LLP placed 15th... - May 14, 2015 - Warady & Davis LLP

Shakespeare Machine Stamping is Now ISO 9001 Certified Shakespeare Machine Stamping, a division of RC Incorporated, a leading global supplier of high-precision, high-quality, off-the-shelf components used in the manufacturing of abrasive wheels is now ISO 9001 Certified. - March 01, 2015 - RC Incorporated

Independent Drain Tile Testing Charles Weber Consulting is the only company offering independent drain tile testing to homeowners with concerns about water entry in their basements. In the proper hands, a drain tile test will not only determine the exact cause of water entry, but also may save homeowners thousands of dollars by locating... - December 01, 2014 - Charles Weber Consulting

Aaron Rodgers Surprises Sisters at the Milwaukee Art Museum in Season Two of itsAaron.com Season Two, Episode Three of itsAaron.com was released today. The video is part of the itsAaron.com project, a collaboration between Aaron Rodgers and attorney David Gruber that brings positive attention to inspirational individuals and worthwhile organizations making a difference in our community. In... - January 30, 2014 - Gruber Law

New Portable Air Conditioner is Hard to Install; Smart AC Makes It Easy and Secure Procubed, has developed an easy, secure way to install the vent hose of any portable AC unit into any sliding window. They are using crowd funding to expand the current business strategy and grow the company. - January 29, 2014 - Procubed LLC

Grace A. Parrish Recognized by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Grace A. Parrish of Bristol, Wisconsin has been included in the Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of real estate. About Grace A. Parrish Ms. Parrish has almost 30 years experience in the real estate field. She is a Broker... - October 30, 2013 - Strathmore Worldwide

Vampires Takeover Wisconsin with Rising Author J.D. Brown Jennifer D. Brown, known as J.D. Brown in the literary world, released her debut urban fantasy novel titled “Dark Heirloom,” to the world just a few short months ago. Now fans of hit vampire series have a whole new reason to celebrate the famous fanged characters. Brown’s “Dark... - August 06, 2012 - J.D. Brown, author

The Future of HSAS and Consumer-Driven Plans: How Actuarial Value and Medical Loss Ratio Rules Will Change the Landscape Do you understand the new HHS guidance bulletin on actuarial value? How will the minimum medical loss ratio regulations impact your business? If you are involved with the design, sale, purchase or implementation of HSAs or HRAs, consumer‐driven health plans, or related services, you won’t... - March 19, 2012 - HSA Clearing Corp

Costa Rican Dental Care is Offering a No-Cost Employee Dental Benefit Plan During “Open Enrollment,” many companies are cutting back this year on their employee benefits to cut costs. By taking advantage of Costa Rican Dental Care no-cost dental plan option, people save thousands of dollars on major dental work costs by going to Costa Rica. - November 08, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care

It’s “Fat Deal Tuesday” at The Cove of Lake Geneva. The Cove’s Biggest Sale of the Year. The Cove of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin’s Premier All-Suite Condominium Resort and Conference Center, is holding their biggest sale of the year, their “Fat Deal Tuesday Sale,” on Tuesday, March 8th, 2011. During this one day only sale, The Cove is offering extraordinary savings to customers... - March 08, 2011 - Geneva Hospitality

Costa Rican Medical Care to Speak at the Northern Illinois Association of Health Underwriters Costa Rican Medical Care President Tim Morales is slated to speak at the Northern Illinois Association of Health Underwriters on January 18th. “We look forward to explaining the many benefits of working with our firm in our role as a leading medical tourism facilitator to the country of Costa... - January 09, 2011 - Costa Rican Medical Care

LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., Makes Commitment to Renewable Energy by Becoming a Member of the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc., announced it has committed to purchase renewable electricity from We Energies, Energy for Tomorrow® and has joined the U.S. EPA’s Green Power Partnership. LMI Packaging is committed to a Triple Bottom Line approach regarding its environmental footprint. Energy savings are a high priority, so the company sets goals to achieve sustainable reductions and run operations on 100 percent renewable energy. - November 29, 2010 - LMI Packaging Solutions, Inc.

A Little Toy That's Free and Making a Big Difference This Holiday Season They are offering to people who can't really afford to purchase expensive toys this Christmas a free toy for a small nominal shipping fee. This is an all American made green toy that is making a difference in the world. - December 07, 2008 - Toobee International Inc.

Lotus Light Announces New Building Lotus Light, with funding obtained through M&I Bank and the Kenosha Area Business Alliance (KABA), recently completed a new 24,000 square foot distribution center in the Silver Lake Business Park. The building includes a multi-floor mezzanine and conveyor system that will enable them to handle 5-10... - November 16, 2006 - Lotus Brands

Al Qaeda Hates Eco-Dent Toothpowder When The U.S. government banned toothpaste on airplanes, Al Qaeda thought they were winning. They pictured millions of travelers passing out from the accumulated bad breath of toothpaste-deprived air travelers on airplanes all over the country. This was for them another sign that they were forcing the... - September 22, 2006 - Lotus Brands