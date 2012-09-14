PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

Custom Trained Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 25-Year-Old in Westby, WI A 25-year-old man named Jeff living in Westby, Wisconsin, received a special delivery of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers or "SDWR." - June 26, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12 years... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr

America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Honors Legacy & Roundtable Member Dr. Alan P. Roelfs America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals honors Legacy and Roundtable member Dr. Alan P. Roelfs for his outstanding accomplishments in Agriculture. - June 27, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals

Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center

Critically-Acclaimed Documentaries on Ioway Indians Showcased at Richland Center City Auditorium April 13th The unforgettable story of the Ioway Indians continues where the original award-winning documentary left off in two new films. “Lost Nation: The Ioway 2 & 3” brings the story full circle. Q&A with Emmy-nominated filmmakers Kelly & Tammy Rundle, anthropologist Bill Green and historian Mark Cupp. - April 08, 2013 - Fourth Wall Films

WeGoShop Comes to Sauk County Wisconsin Grocery Delivery Company Expands To Sauk County Wisconsin Area WeGoShop.com continues to expand its grocery delivery service, now to include the Sauk County Area. The following towns will be part of the designated service area: Baraboo, Lake Delton, North Freedom, Portage, Prairie du Sac, Reedsburg,... - February 02, 2012 - WeGoShop.com

YourBookTube - Where Book Videos Sell Books Nightengale Media LLC Launches YourBookTube - January 21, 2009 - Nightengale Press, A Nightengale Media LLC Company

Carl R. Wendtland Writes "Cooking Your Way to Romance" Cooking Your Way To Romance A new approach to a lasting relationship Any Joe Blow can throw around some cash to impress a girl, but a real man will learn to cook for her. Author Carl R. Wendtland believes this tenet with a certainty and attributes his long-lasting marital success to his ability to romance... - June 05, 2007 - CatsCurious Press