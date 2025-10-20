Wisconsin: La Crosse News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
Laura Greeb’s Newly Released "Blare" is a Thrilling Fantasy Adventure Filled with Mystery, Courage, and the Battle Between Good and Evil
“Blare” from Christian Faith Publishing author Laura Greeb is a captivating tale of a young explorer’s quest to unravel the mystery of a strange illness, uncover hidden truths, and embark on an unforgettable journey of discovery and danger. - April 01, 2025 - Christian Faith Publishing
Author Karen Sue Kiey’s New Book "Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout" is a True Story of How Two Women Destroyed a Family
Recent release “Ally and Sally, Cousins of Atrocity: They Started the Fire That Will Never Burnout” from Newman Springs Publishing author Karen Sue Kiey is a gripping true account that documents how two women, Ally and her cousin Sally, destroyed the life of the author’s brother, tearing about their family through deception, lies, and a corrupt judicial system. - March 12, 2025 - Newman Springs Publishing
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Chicks In Charge Announced as Official Partner for NADA Vault by Authenticom Podcasting Live at NADA Conference in New Orleans, January 23-26, 2025
Authenticom is excited to announce its official partnership with Chicks In Charge, a groundbreaking podcast that is transforming the automotive industry with fresh perspectives from young professionals. Hosts Jess Burkhart and Shasta Haddock will be podcasting live from the 2025 National Automobile... - November 01, 2024 - The Chicks in Charge
Timothy Dolan’s Newly Released "Brandon and the Monster Truck" is a Heartwarming Tale of Childhood Adventure and Family Bonds
“Brandon and the Monster Truck” from Christian Faith Publishing author Timothy Dolan is a heartwarming children’s book inspired by true events, celebrating family bonds and the joy of childhood play. - September 02, 2024 - Christian Faith Publishing
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Partnership Between Agropalma (Brazil) and Ciranda (U.S.) Expands Availability of Organic Palm Oil in North America to Meet Growing Demand
Agropalma, a Brazilian manufacturer of sustainable organic palm oil, partners with Ciranda, a U.S. based distributor of organic ingredients, to expand availability of its organic palm oils and shortening in North America. - July 28, 2021 - Ciranda, Inc.
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
Custom Trained Diabetic Alert Dog Delivered to 25-Year-Old in Westby, WI
A 25-year-old man named Jeff living in Westby, Wisconsin, received a special delivery of his very own Diabetic Alert Service Dog from Service Dogs by Warren Retrievers or "SDWR." - June 26, 2018 - Service Dogs by SDWR
Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates
Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Digitr - A Student Hallway Pass App Developed by a 12-Year Old
New York born, but Minnesota raised eighth grader Omar Elamri may just be the youngest person to have created an app now found in the Apple Store. Digitr, Omar’s student hallway pass app, started as a school project for Coders Unite (Omar’s student coding program) when he was just 12... - November 01, 2017 - Digitr
Teleperformance to Host National Hiring Day Across Their USA Locations
Career Opportunities for Over 1,000 People - August 21, 2017 - Teleperformance
America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals Honors Legacy & Roundtable Member Dr. Alan P. Roelfs
America’s Registry of Outstanding Professionals honors Legacy and Roundtable member Dr. Alan P. Roelfs for his outstanding accomplishments in Agriculture. - June 27, 2017 - America's Registry of Outstanding Professionals
Badger Truck Center Welcomes Paul Jacklin, Used Truck Manager
Badger restructures pre-owned vehicle equipment division to focus on customer solutions. - November 01, 2016 - Badger Truck Center
Critically-Acclaimed Documentaries on Ioway Indians Showcased at Richland Center City Auditorium April 13th
The unforgettable story of the Ioway Indians continues where the original award-winning documentary left off in two new films. “Lost Nation: The Ioway 2 & 3” brings the story full circle. Q&A with Emmy-nominated filmmakers Kelly & Tammy Rundle, anthropologist Bill Green and historian Mark Cupp. - April 08, 2013 - Fourth Wall Films
WeGoShop Comes to Sauk County Wisconsin
Grocery Delivery Company Expands To Sauk County Wisconsin Area WeGoShop.com continues to expand its grocery delivery service, now to include the Sauk County Area. The following towns will be part of the designated service area: Baraboo, Lake Delton, North Freedom, Portage, Prairie du Sac,... - February 02, 2012 - WeGoShop.com
YourBookTube - Where Book Videos Sell Books
Nightengale Media LLC Launches YourBookTube - January 21, 2009 - Nightengale Press, A Nightengale Media LLC Company
Carl R. Wendtland Writes "Cooking Your Way to Romance"
Cooking Your Way To Romance A new approach to a lasting relationship Any Joe Blow can throw around some cash to impress a girl, but a real man will learn to cook for her. Author Carl R. Wendtland believes this tenet with a certainty and attributes his long-lasting marital success to his ability to... - June 05, 2007 - CatsCurious Press
LumberCell Mobile Software Debuts as Salesperson’s Sidekick
Unique Data Solutions, a premiere provider of innovative lumber software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the lumber and wood products industry, announces the immediate release of LumberCell, the coolest, must-have solution for the vibrant, self-motivated, high achieving... - November 28, 2006 - Unique Data Solutions