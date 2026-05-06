California: Salinas News
Hodson P.I. LLC Launches National “Truth & Integrity Scholarship” to Support Future Legal, Claims, and Investigative Professionals
Hodson P.I. LLC proudly announces the launch of the Hodson Truth & Integrity Scholarship, a national scholarship program designed to recognize and support students who demonstrate honesty, accountability, leadership, and strong moral character while pursuing careers in the legal, claims, or... - May 06, 2026 - Hodson P.I., LLC
T&S Brass Partners with Premier to Expand Foodservice Representation in the Western U.S.
T&S Brass and Bronze Works, Inc., has named Premier as a new sales representative for California and Nevada, strengthening its presence in two of the foodservice industry’s most active markets. - August 01, 2025 - T&S Brass
Hodson PI, LLC Earns Great Place to Work® Certification™ for 2025—Employees Report a 90% Satisfaction Rating
Hodson PI, LLC is proud to announce it is now officially Great Place to Work® Certified™, a recognition earned through overwhelmingly positive feedback from employees, with 90% of them stating that Hodson PI is a truly great place to work. This certification is a direct reflection of the... - July 30, 2025 - Hodson P.I., LLC
UK-Certified SWL Miner Launches Cloud Mining Mobile Applicaion
SWL Miner is a free cloud mining platform founded in 2017 and headquartered in Yorkshire, England, providing mining services for multiple currencies such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Litecoin, etc. The company is pleased to announce the launch of a new mobile application. The timely release of this... - July 09, 2025 - SWL Miner
San Juan Oaks Golf Club Selected as U.S. Amateur Championship Qualifying Site
San Juan Oaks Golf Club is one of 45 local qualifying sites across the United States, Canada and Mexico for the upcoming U.S. Amateur Championship, to be held this August at The Olympic Club in San Francisco. The qualifying event will be held at San Juan Oaks on Tuesday, June 24, bringing top amateur players from across the region to compete on one of Northern California’s most celebrated courses. - June 05, 2025 - San Juan Oaks Golf Club
ZA Miner Provides Daily Bitcoin Earnings in 2025 via Cloud Mining
The cryptocurrency market is booming, with Bitcoin, XRP, and DOGE leading the charge. However, their volatility often leaves investors searching for stable, high yield income streams. Enter AI-powered cloud mining without the technical hassles of traditional mining. With platforms like ZA Miner,... - May 06, 2025 - ZA Miner
BCH Miner Cloud Mining Now Using More AI Models like Deepseek to Double Bitcoin Output
After several years of turbulent market fluctuations, cryptocurrencies still attract the attention of many investors who are actively seeking new opportunities and investment strategies. The volatility of Bitcoin prices and the sharp decline of altcoins such as XRP and DOGE have made traditional... - March 11, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
The Hack Ninja Launches Affordable Cybersecurity Master Class: Early Access Available Now
The Hack Ninja is excited to announce the launch of its Cybersecurity Education Program set to debut on March 23, 2025. Founded by cybersecurity expert Galaxia Martin, The Hack Ninja was created to empower small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that struggle with cybersecurity challenges. This... - February 28, 2025 - The Hack Ninja, LLC
DDB Miner Provides an Efficient, Stable, Secure and Profitable Cloud Mining Service
Here’s why DDB Miner stands out in the crypto cloud mining space and how you can take advantage of its lucrative services. - January 17, 2025 - DDB Miner
BCH Miner Offers Free Cloud Mining Services — Powered by Clean Energy
Using clean energy as a driver: It not only saves a lot of energy consumption, but also generates high profits, allowing investors to see the opportunities of new energy. In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners who want to earn a stable income, cloud mining provides an attractive option. - January 09, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Justin D. Hodson Named CALI Investigator of the Year
The California Association of Licensed Investigators (CALI) has awarded Justin D. Hodson, CPI, the prestigious Investigator of the Year Award. This recognition celebrates Justin’s outstanding contributions to the investigative profession, his dedication to mentoring others, and his role in... - October 21, 2024 - Hodson P.I., LLC
Forbes Names Daniel Shanfield Top 10 Immigration Lawyer in Silicon Valley
Daniel Shanfield Just One of Two Attorneys on the Forbes Top 10 List with Headquarters in Silicon Valley - June 11, 2024 - Law Offices of Daniel Shanfield Immigration Defense PC
Huskie Tools Unveils Groundbreaking SLA Series: The Ultimate Lineman Driven, 6-Ton Inline Crimping & Cutting Tools
Introducing an utility industry game-changer: New Inline 6-ton battery Lineman Tools from Huskie Tools. Get ready to get your power utility projects done better and faster with our new battery powered (Milwaukee® M-18 or Makita® power) 6-ton inline crimping and cutting tools. Their new SLA series line-up will revolutionize your work experience with their latest innovation, encompassing a stellar lineup of eight powerful tools, including five brand-new additions you've never experienced before. - May 21, 2024 - Huskie Tools, LLC
Fire Kirin Skill Games Now Available on Gemini Casino
GeminiCasino.com Elevates Gaming Experience with Full Fire Kirin Skill Game Collection and Bitcoin Lightning Network Deposits - April 15, 2024 - GeminiCasino.io
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Upside Golf Launches New Podcast Live from a Golf Cart
Upside Golf Podcast, live from the Paddy Wagon. Your host and PGA Professional Paddy Shea takes you on a captivating ride with an unknown golf legend focusing on the fun, informative, edgy, and downright hilarious aspects of the game. - April 11, 2023 - Upside Golf
Lambert Pawn Shop Announced They Have a Personal Liquidation Service
Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have full pawn shop services, including liquidating older, unused, pre-owned things.Instead of these items sitting on shelves or in the garage collecting dust, bring valuable items in and get them appraised and authenticated. - March 12, 2023 - Lambert Pawn Shop
Western Jewelry and Loan Announced Updated Luxury Handbag Inventory for Valentine's Day
Western Loan and Jewelry announced they updated the luxury handbag inventory in time for Valentine's gift giving. With affordable pricing and excellent customer service, shoppers can find what they want to give. - February 10, 2023 - Western Loan and Jewelry
Beach Loan Services Announced Updated Inventory of Pre-owned Luxury Handbags
Handbags are a gift idea for your special someone, and a pre-owned designer handbag can be purchased at Beach Loan Services. Beach Loan Services announced they have an updated inventory of pre-owned designer handbags just in time for Christmas shopping. - November 30, 2022 - Beach Loan Services & Pawn
Salinas Valley Recycles Helps Feed Hungry People and Not Landfills While Reducing Climate Impacts
To assist in expanding food recovery capacity, ReGen Monterey and Salinas Valley Recycles are excited to announce the Edible Food Recovery Grant Program. As food insecurity has no boundaries, all jurisdictions in Monterey County are working collaboratively to contribute to these grant funds. This annual funding opportunity intends to award a total of up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations, businesses, or public entities that collect, generate, and distribute food to those in need. - November 17, 2022 - Salinas Valley Recycles
Lambert Pawn Shop in Whittier, CA, Announces Updated Christmas Gift Inventory
There are only 41 days until Christmas and in just a little over a week, the holiday shopping frenzy will begin. Lambert Pawn Shop announced they have a large updated Christmas Gift inventory to make shopping easy. - November 16, 2022 - Lambert Pawn Shop
Lincoln Pawn Launches Offer Up and eBay Online Store for Convenient Shopping
People are busy, and the upcoming holiday season makes highly coordinated schedules even busier. Lincoln Pawn located in Aneheim, CA announced they have an online store so shoppers can purchase luxury gifts from their home, office, or during their lunch hour. - September 28, 2022 - Lincoln Pawn Shop
Superior Grocers Opens New Location in Santa Paula, CA
Today, Superior Grocers opens their 70th store in Santa Paula, CA at 280 E Harvard Blvd. The store opened under the banner, The Market by Superior. A full-service Supermarket featuring the largest selection of Produce in Santa Paula, Grocery, Liquor, Fresh Quality Meat, a large assortment of baked... - September 15, 2022 - Superior Grocers
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Environment Specialist Debby Cappadona
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its team, providing design and furniture solutions to the education sector, with the addition of Debby Cappadona. - May 23, 2022 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
A Firm Handshake Between Friends: Gaines and Verbica Endorse Each Other’s Campaigns
Ted Gaines, Board of Equalization (“BOE”), District 1, and Peter Coe Verbica, CAGOP State Delegate and candidate for the Board of Equalization, District 2, exchange endorsements for each other’s campaigns. Gaines describes it as “a firm handshake between... - April 05, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Verbica Wins Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association PAC Endorsement
Peter Coe Verbica, Candidate for the California State Board of Equalization, District 2, 2022, wins the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association Political Action Committee endorsement for the 2022 election cycle. - March 15, 2022 - Peter Coe Verbica for Board of Equalization Dist. 2 2022
Anderson & Anderson Certified Anger Management Provider List is Now Nationwide
All mandated Anger Management Classes are now offered virtual via Zoom or some other service. Therefore, office locations are no longer relevant. Effective March 1, all CAMF providers are available to offer assessments and classes nationwide. - February 08, 2022 - Anderson & Anderson, APC
Globally Recognized Agricultural Leader to Become First N.C. PSI Director
Adrian Percy, one of the world’s top leaders in the agriculture field, is set to become the first executive director of the North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative (N.C. PSI): a world-class research and innovation effort that is poised to solve some of the world’s grandest agricultural... - September 09, 2021 - North Carolina Plant Sciences Initiative
Top 5 Home Based Businesses to Set Up in 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk Leads the Way for New Business Start Ups
Businesses, reeling under the pressures of pandemic lockdown, have laid-off workers to save their own future. While the situation looks bleak for now, businesses are hopeful of bouncing back with a vengeance once the lockdown restrictions are lifted. - June 07, 2021 - Photobooths.co.uk
Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director
Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank
Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing
IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group
Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan
Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture
The College Investor Named Best Student Loan Debt Blog in 2018
The College Investor was named the Best Student Loan Debt Blog in 2018 at the Plutus Awards for their outstanding work helping individuals navigate the complex world of student loan debt. This is the seventh year The College Investor has been nominated for a Plutus Award and their second win. - October 04, 2018 - The College Investor
EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today.
EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic
Monterey College of Law Announces New Hybrid Online J.D. Degree Program
Monterey College of Law (MCL) has announced a new hybrid J.D. law degree that will allow students to complete up to 70% of their law school curriculum online. As an accredited law school, MCL received approval from the State Bar of California Committee of Bar Examiners to initiate the new degree... - April 18, 2018 - Monterey College of Law
New Turmeric Range from The Ginger People®
The Ginger People®, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of four new turmeric-infused products at Natural Products Expo West 2018. A member of the ginger family, turmeric is one of the... - March 07, 2018 - The Ginger People
Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring
Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.
Eduardo Fujii Awarded Photographer of the Year at 12th Annual Black and White Spider Awards
"Eduardo Fujii's 'Aloe Vera Garden' an exceptional image entered in the Still Life category, represents black and white photography at its finest, and we're pleased to present him with the title of 'Photographer of the Year.'" - Basil O'Brien, Spider Awards Creative Director - October 20, 2017 - The Photography of Eduardo Fujii
Veterans, CA Assemblymen Join Forces to Host 1st Annual Vegan Festival in San Jose July 1st
George, Stephanie Caruthers and CA Assembly member Ash Kalra will be hosting the CA Summer Veg Fest at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds on July 1st 2017 from 11am to 7pm. Sponsored by the CA Endowment. “I want the attendees to know to truths. That the planet we live in is in danger from all... - June 18, 2017 - Summer Veg Fest
Aspiranet Urges Families to Help Close Gap for California Foster Children in Need
Leading human services agency launches campaign to recruit 50 new foster-adoptive families - July 29, 2015 - Aspiranet
Teen Mothers Defying the Odds
Seven teen mothers received college scholarships at an event held in Menlo Park earlier this spring. The keynote address was delivered by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge and former teen mom Teresa Guerrero-Daley. Judge Guerrero-Daley shared her own remarkable story from teen mom and high school dropout to being the first Latina elected to the Santa Clara County Superior Court. - June 18, 2015 - Teen Success
JR-Auctions Proudly Presents a Night Under the Stars with Lead Vocalist and Song Writer from the Tower of Power, Larry Bragg
August 14th, 2015; Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa; 400 Cannery Row Monterey, CA 93940; Show Time : 8:00PM - June 16, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C
Three Emerging Ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to Ag Investors
Global Ag Investing & Larta Institute, two thought leaders in ag investing and innovation, have partnered to combine their organizations’ knowledge and networks for a West Coast ag conference, AgTech Week, June 22-24. Keynote address and town hall Q&A by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Three emerging ag companies, from Larta Institute’s commercialization assistance programs will be presenting at the conference to investors: Asilomar Bio, Whole Trees and Stony Creek Colors. - June 13, 2015 - Larta Institute
Lotec C1000 Consignment at Monterey Auction
JR-Auction, LLC located in Monterey, California: has consigned a new automobile: Mercedes Lotec C 1000. Joining other exotic, unique, and one-of-a-kind rarities on that list of "cars I didn't know existed" is this rare Mercedes-powered beast crossing the auction block at the JR Auction’s Cannery Row Car & Yacht Auction in Monterey, CA during the week of August 11 through 15, 2015. - April 14, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C
Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility
Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency
JR-Auctions, LLC Comes to Car Week - Monterey Aug. 12th to Aug. 15th Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa
Jeff Davi (22nd Real Estate Commissioner for California) and Robert Tybor (Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist) enter the Classic Auto Aficionado investment industry, whereby their objective is to bring autos and yachts side by side in the first Cannery Row Auto & Yacht Auction on the... - January 30, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C
DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents
DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
DYL Announces SMS Texting Features
DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL
Coastline Marketing Group Introduces Inbound Marketing Services to Salinas, Monterey CA
Coastline Marketing Group announced that it is now a Certified HubSpot Agency Partner. Coastline Marketing Group looks forward to working with HubSpot, a marketing software company, to develop revolutionary marketing services packages designed to meet the needs of their clients. - January 09, 2014 - Coastline Marketing Group, Inc
Manuel Ortega Photography Opens New Location in Monterey, California
Passion for art and attention to detail distinguish the best wedding photographers, and Manuel Ortega decided to open a new location in Monterey to make consultations more convenient for customers on the Monterey peninsula and provide dramatic settings for local shoots. - January 03, 2014 - Manuel Ortega Photography