PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Silvergate Names Antonio Martino Chief Financial Officer and Michael Lempres Director Silvergate Bank is a San Diego-based bank that opened in 1988 and is a subsidiary of Silvergate Capital Corporation. Silvergate’s headquarters office is located at 4250 Executive Square, La Jolla, CA 92037. - October 07, 2019 - Silvergate Bank

Christina Hudnall, SPHR, SHRM, Joins Impec Group as Senior Vice President of Human Resources & Staffing IMPEC Group continues its rapid transformation into a full-service Facility & Professional Real Estate Services provider through strategic acquisitions and experienced hires. IMPEC’s goal is to be an impartial, knowledgeable and high-touch service provider to the industry. - March 26, 2019 - Impec Group

Sam Clar Office Furniture Welcomes Education Specialist Kristi Shanahan Sam Clar Office Furniture expands its expertise in providing complete design and furniture solutions to the education sector with the addition of Kristi Shanahan. - March 04, 2019 - Sam Clar Office Furniture

The College Investor Named Best Student Loan Debt Blog in 2018 The College Investor was named the Best Student Loan Debt Blog in 2018 at the Plutus Awards for their outstanding work helping individuals navigate the complex world of student loan debt. This is the seventh year The College Investor has been nominated for a Plutus Award and their second win. Robert... - October 04, 2018 - The College Investor

EZCare Clinic Now Offers ADD or ADHD Treatment. Diagnostic Exam for New Patients and Prescription Refills Available Today. EZCare Medical Clinic in San Francisco can now provide treatment for ADD or ADHD to qualified patients. New patient diagnostic exams and ADD and ADHD treatment and prescriptions today. - August 06, 2018 - EzCare Medical Clinic

Monterey College of Law Announces New Hybrid Online J.D. Degree Program Monterey College of Law (MCL) has announced a new hybrid J.D. law degree that will allow students to complete up to 70% of their law school curriculum online. As an accredited law school, MCL received approval from the State Bar of California Committee of Bar Examiners to initiate the new degree program... - April 18, 2018 - Monterey College of Law

New Turmeric Range from The Ginger People® The Ginger People®, which markets the world’s largest variety of ginger-based consumer packaged goods, is bringing turmeric into its fold, with the launch of four new turmeric-infused products at Natural Products Expo West 2018. A member of the ginger family, turmeric is one of the fastest... - March 07, 2018 - The Ginger People

Tourme Introduces a New Way of Touring Tourme is a new application that is ready to revolutionize the way people travel. - March 06, 2018 - International Touring Apps., LLC.

Eduardo Fujii Awarded Photographer of the Year at 12th Annual Black and White Spider Awards "Eduardo Fujii's 'Aloe Vera Garden' an exceptional image entered in the Still Life category, represents black and white photography at its finest, and we're pleased to present him with the title of 'Photographer of the Year.'" - Basil O'Brien, Spider Awards Creative Director - October 20, 2017 - The Photography of Eduardo Fujii

Veterans, CA Assemblymen Join Forces to Host 1st Annual Vegan Festival in San Jose July 1st George, Stephanie Caruthers and CA Assembly member Ash Kalra will be hosting the CA Summer Veg Fest at the Santa Clara Fairgrounds on July 1st 2017 from 11am to 7pm. Sponsored by the CA Endowment. “I want the attendees to know to truths. That the planet we live in is in danger from all sides,... - June 18, 2017 - Summer Veg Fest

Aspiranet Urges Families to Help Close Gap for California Foster Children in Need Leading human services agency launches campaign to recruit 50 new foster-adoptive families - July 29, 2015 - Aspiranet

Teen Mothers Defying the Odds Seven teen mothers received college scholarships at an event held in Menlo Park earlier this spring. The keynote address was delivered by Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge and former teen mom Teresa Guerrero-Daley. Judge Guerrero-Daley shared her own remarkable story from teen mom and high school dropout to being the first Latina elected to the Santa Clara County Superior Court. - June 18, 2015 - Teen Success

Three Emerging Ag Companies Present at AgTech Week to Ag Investors Global Ag Investing & Larta Institute, two thought leaders in ag investing and innovation, have partnered to combine their organizations’ knowledge and networks for a West Coast ag conference, AgTech Week, June 22-24. Keynote address and town hall Q&A by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Three emerging ag companies, from Larta Institute’s commercialization assistance programs will be presenting at the conference to investors: Asilomar Bio, Whole Trees and Stony Creek Colors. - June 13, 2015 - Larta Institute

Lotec C1000 Consignment at Monterey Auction JR-Auction, LLC located in Monterey, California: has consigned a new automobile: Mercedes Lotec C 1000. Joining other exotic, unique, and one-of-a-kind rarities on that list of "cars I didn't know existed" is this rare Mercedes-powered beast crossing the auction block at the JR Auction’s Cannery Row Car & Yacht Auction in Monterey, CA during the week of August 11 through 15, 2015. - April 14, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C

Freeze Your Eggs and Delay Fertility Egg freezing is an exciting new option for many women who have chosen to delay fertility due to career building, partner status or other reasons. - March 07, 2015 - Great Possibilities Egg Freezing & Fertility Agency

JR-Auctions, LLC Comes to Car Week - Monterey Aug. 12th to Aug. 15th Monterey Plaza Hotel & Spa Jeff Davi (22nd Real Estate Commissioner for California) and Robert Tybor (Entrepreneur & Venture Capitalist) enter the Classic Auto Aficionado investment industry, whereby their objective is to bring autos and yachts side by side in the first Cannery Row Auto & Yacht Auction on the Monterey... - January 30, 2015 - JR-Auctions, L.L.C

DYL Now Offers Auto X-Dates for Auto Insurance Agents DYL, the Cloud-based business phone system with Sales Automation, announces the release of X-Dates for the Auto Insurance industry. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

DYL Announces SMS Texting Features DYL, a Cloud-based phone system with Sales Automation, announces new features that allows SMS texting in groups, onversations and reminders. - January 20, 2015 - DYL

Coastline Marketing Group Introduces Inbound Marketing Services to Salinas, Monterey CA Coastline Marketing Group announced that it is now a Certified HubSpot Agency Partner. Coastline Marketing Group looks forward to working with HubSpot, a marketing software company, to develop revolutionary marketing services packages designed to meet the needs of their clients. - January 09, 2014 - Coastline Marketing Group, Inc

Manuel Ortega Photography Opens New Location in Monterey, California Passion for art and attention to detail distinguish the best wedding photographers, and Manuel Ortega decided to open a new location in Monterey to make consultations more convenient for customers on the Monterey peninsula and provide dramatic settings for local shoots. - January 03, 2014 - Manuel Ortega Photography

Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC Announces Release of Sustaina Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC today announced the launch of their new product, Sustaina Daily Detox, a ready-to-drink vitality supplement formulated to safely, effectively and affordably cleanse the body of everyday toxic exposure. The body is exposed to toxic substances in two ways: through diet and... - March 02, 2012 - Sustaina Beverage Group, LLC

Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce Announces July Lunch Local Location Lunch Local on Wednesday, July 21, 2010 at The Steinbeck House, 132 Central Ave., Salinas at noon. - July 16, 2010 - Salinas Valley Chamber of Commerce

Celerant Technology Expands to the West Coast Celerant Increases Presence within the US and Announces its 5th Satellite Office - October 23, 2009 - Celerant Technology Corp

Ultimate Divot Simulator. FairwayPro. A Revolutionary New Portable Golf Practice Device Has Changed the Way Golfers Practice Golf. Every golfer who is serious about the sport understands the importance of practice. Yet golfers who don't have access to real grass must settle for practicing on range mats that do not react the same way natural turf does. Until now. FairwayPro —the ultimate golf practice device— allows you to practice the way you play. The patented design of FairwayPro includes a top turf tray that reacts when it's impacted by a club. Find out more at www.fairwaypro.com. - August 20, 2009 - FairwayPro

SUNOPTICS - High Performance Prismatic Daylighting Solutions - Energy Efficiency from the Sun for a Fraction of the Cost of Solar Sunoptics, the inventor of the plastic prismatic skylight and leader in high performance prismatic daylighting solutions since 1978, is pleased to announce their latest innovation, the Sunoptics LightCube(TM). - April 23, 2009 - SUNOPTICS High Performance Prismatic Daylighting

Kids on Broadway Holds Super Bowl Pledge Drive to Fund Acting Scholarships Help needy children from ages 7-18 in the theatre arts pay their tuition for annual musical productions. - February 06, 2009 - Kids On Broadway

Multiple Sign-Up Forms Enhance Lead Generation Capabilities for StreamSend Subscribers The StreamSend Email Marketing service, today introduced multiple sign-up forms. Once subscribers sign up, StreamSend customers can target them with triggered (often called autoresponders) emails. This feature makes it easier to implement drip marketing campaigns. - January 21, 2009 - EZ Publishing

Alvarez Technology Group Achieves SonicWALL Gold Partner Status Luis M. Alvarez & Anil R. Melwani Designated Certified SonicWALL Security Administrators - January 20, 2009 - Alvarez Technology Group, Inc.

The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center Introduces Their Public/Private Alliance Model to Work with Government Agencies to Help Homeowners The Federal Foreclosure Assistance Center has introduced their business model for the development of an alliance between government and private businesses to offer immediate assistance to homeowners at risk. - July 25, 2008 - Federal Banking Coop

BuildingSearch.com Announces Massive Market Expansion for Free Commercial Real Estate Search Leading online commercial real estate search provider BuildingSearch.com announced today the release of its new website and expansion into most major U.S. markets in Beta format. Started in California, BuildingSearch.com provides detailed information for available commercial property for office, retail,... - July 08, 2008 - BuildingSearch.com

www.WorldCheaper.com Announces an Online Travel Booking Service for Consumers Seeking to Satisfy Their Travel Needs Quickly and Cheap As you already know, travel business moved online permanently and will never go back. Founded in 2004, www.WorldCheaper.com’s mission is to provide high-quality travel service at the lowest price possible. The www.WorldCheaper.com is an online travel consolidator, delivering lowest prices to the... - June 15, 2008 - WayBy.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Just in Time for Spring: Spa and Hot Tub Care and Maintenance Tips from HotTubWorks, the Leading Online Retailer of Spa Supplies You can ensure many years of enjoyment and relaxation from your spa with just a little bit of tender loving care and regular maintenance. - March 21, 2008 - Hot Tub Works

Website Helps Young People Channel Positive Energy Into Music via Hip Hop Website provides free video instruction on "beat making" to give youths a creative and positive outlet of expression. - March 04, 2008 - Warbeats.com

Mitt Romney Wins Dentists' Smile Election When asked which presidential candidate has the best teeth, dentists overwhelmingly chose Mitt Romney's smile. Can cosmetic dentistry help candidates in their bids for the White House? - February 03, 2008 - The Wealthy Dentist

Dawna Lee Heising Wins Ms. World 2008 Crowning Held at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 22 through January 26, 2008 - February 03, 2008 - Eye on Entertainment

General Informatics Managing Partner Named Senior Editor of Technological Forecasting & Social Change Dr. Fred Phillips has been named Senior Editor of Elsevier’s international journal Technological Forecasting & Social Change. Published continuously since 1967, TFSC publishes peer-reviewed advances in technology assessment, forecasting, and policy. - December 27, 2007 - General Informatics LLC

Trendy Gift Line Announces Holiday Therapy Aromatherapy Interventions, the breakthough candle line, has just released two new “therapies” for the holiday season: All Nighter™, for those who can’t quit and don’t want to, and Extro-Version™, a mood for those who like people almost more than anything. - December 17, 2007 - Aromatherapy Interventions

Top 10 Unique Baby Shower Gift Ideas for 2008 What better way to celebrate baby's entry into our world, than with the time honored tradition of a baby shower. With over 6 years of experience, one successful online baby boutique, www.RecurrentDreams.com, has come up with their top 10 list of Unique Baby Shower Gift Ideas for 2008. - October 30, 2007 - Recurrent Dreams Unique Baby Boutique

BuildingSearch.com Announces the Completion of a New Comprehensive Commercial Real Estate Portal for California BuildingSearch.com, Inc. announced today the launch of its new commercial real estate search website for most California markets. The company has compiled a comprehensive database of 30,000 available commercial property listings routinely updated from Sacramento to San Diego. Every property type is researched, and its low cost subscription service is available on demand or through a monthly subscription. - October 26, 2007 - BuildingSearch.com

Hillary Turns 60: Top Ten Words of Wisdom Advice for a woman on the mountaintop from an author who's already over the hill. - October 09, 2007 - Wendy Reid Crisp

Hopfoot to Attend Cersaie 2007 Hopfoot, provider of fine Italian interior décor products is pleased to announce that they will be attending Cersaie (an International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings) in Bologna, Italy on October 2-6, 2007. Their partner company Hopfoot-Boxart, producers of fine bathroom furnishing... - September 12, 2007 - Hopfoot, LLC

Educational Center Releases Online Anger Management Game Daybreak Counseling Service, a leader in anger management education, in conjunction with an online game production company has produced the first online anger management education game. Lava Flow-The Anger Management Game is designed to teach players skills that will help them manage anger. Shannon... - September 06, 2007 - Daybreak Counseling Service

Brannons Medical Opens Hollister Store Brannons Brings Home Medical, Respiratory, Sleep Therapy, Diabetic Shoes, Mobility, and A Reputation for Excellent Service to Hollister and Salinas. - September 04, 2007 - Brannons Medical

LifeAfter50.com Announces New Dental Program and Enhanced Website Visitors to LifeAfter50.com can now link directly to more than 30 dental plans offering from 10% to 60% discounts on most dental procedures including checkups, cleanings, crowns, root canals, dentures, oral surgery and even cosmetic dentistry on select plans. - August 29, 2007 - Southland Publishing, INC.

PR.com Interviews R&B Singer and Actor Tyrese Gibson and Acclaimed Film Director John Singleton PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, interviews Tyrese about his transition from R&B music into rap and hip hop and then chats with both Tyrese and director John Singleton about Tyrese’s film career. - December 12, 2006 - PR.com

Pacific Security Capital Explains Why the Investment Community Should Value “Green” Advisory Services expert, Theddi Wright Chappell, will be speaking at this week’s 2006 Swinerton Green Building Summit about why the investment community should take interest in "green" property development. - March 22, 2006 - Pacific Security Capital