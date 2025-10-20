Wisconsin: Wausau News
SWL Miner Announces Expansion of Cloud Mining Platform to Make Bitcoin Mining More Accessible
SWL Miner, a digital infrastructure company specializing in cloud mining services, today announced enhancements to its platform, enabling cryptocurrency enthusiasts to take part in Bitcoin mining through an automated, user-friendly interface. - October 20, 2025 - SWL Miner
Sir Gary S. Kong Nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for His Lifelong Commitment to Global Peace and Humanitarian Efforts
The Global Chinese U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the Nobel Peace Prize nomination of Sir Gary Sze Kong, J.D., honoring his lifelong work in peace, philanthropy, cross-cultural diplomacy, and economic empowerment worldwide. - September 30, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
GCUPRI Attends China Vision China Commemorates the 80th Anniversary Celebration at UN Headquarters
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (WWW.GCUPRI.ORG) announced today that it will attend the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Founding of the United Nations, taking place at UN Headquarters in New York. The milestone forum, co-hosted by China Daily and the Permanent Mission... - September 26, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
SWLMiner Now Offering Cloud Mining with a Sign Up Bonus
In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, simplicity and profitability are key. For beginners seeking an option to earn income, cloud mining offers an alternative. SWLMiner is one of the new platforms offering this service. Cryptocurrency enthusiasts say they use cloud mining because it’s... - September 23, 2025 - SWL Miner
The Global Chinese - U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) Announces Formalization and Launch of GCUPRI.ORG
The Global Chinese–U.S. Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI) proudly announces the formalization of its organization and the official launch of www.gcupri.org, marking a significant milestone after eight years of dedicated research, advocacy, and cross-cultural collaboration. Founded with a... - September 20, 2025 - Global Chinese US Peace Research Institute (GCUPRI)
SIX MINING Cloud Mining: Opening a New Model of Investment and Financial Management
With the rapid development of the digital economy, cloud mining has become an important trend in the blockchain industry. As a cloud mining platform, SIX MINING aims to provide investors with convenient, safe and efficient digital currency mining services, allowing more people to easily participate... - April 05, 2025 - SIX MINING
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Welcomes Dr. Marie Cineus, Oral Surgeon, to Their Practice
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Marie Cineus, a highly accredited oral surgeon, to their dedicated team of specialists. Dr. Marie Cineus will be one of few oral surgeons available in Marathon County and the surrounding communities,... - March 10, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
Sativa Building Systems Achieves Historic Milestone with ICC-ES Report for Z Panel
First hempcrete product in US to demonstrate 50 state code compliance. - March 02, 2025 - Sativa Building Systems Inc.
BCH Miner Announces Its New Super Cloud Computing Power Contracts
Users can earn up to $8,550 daily with the new BCH Miner contracts. - February 07, 2025 - BCH COMMERCIAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics Expands Their Pediatric Orthodontic Care with Invisalign and Advanced iTero Lumina Scanners
The Specialists of First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics introduce the newest Invisalign technology available. First Impressions is the first and only pediatric dental group in Wisconsin to offer the state-of-the-art iTero Lumina scanners, creating an extremely accurate and optimal treatment plan for patients. - January 05, 2025 - First Impressions Pediatric Dentistry & Orthodontics
SIEMAG TECBERG Announces the Passing of Its North American President, Kenneth Nelson
It is with deep sadness that we bid the passing of Kenneth L. Nelson (Ken) on May 12, 2024. - July 23, 2024 - SIEMAG TECBERG
Unbound Spirits Brands Announces Les Terribles Bourbon
Unbound Spirits Brands of Algoma, WI, announced the launch of Les Terribles Bourbon, a remarkably complex blend of premium bourbons that are "triple aged"; re-casked in new charred American white oak casks from Adirondack Barrel Cooperage, then re-casked again and finished in French Cognac and Armagnac casks. - July 19, 2024 - Unbound Spirits
Tahoe Network Infrastructure Fiber Expansion in Midwest
Tahoe Network Infrastructure, the parent company of E-Vergent, is excited to announce the expansion for the recent E-Rate win in Marion, Wisconsin, where E-Vergent will build fiber infrastructure for a local school, which exemplifies the tangible impact of this expansion. Through initiatives like... - June 03, 2024 - Tahoe Network Infrastructure
Endeavor Communications Unveils Strategic Merger: IT Resource and Synergetics Unite to Form Endeavor IT
Endeavor Communications today announced the culmination of a strategic merger between its subsidiary entities, IT Resource and Synergetics DCS, resulting in the birth of IT solutions powerhouse Endeavor IT. The combined entity retains its dedicated team, ownership, and management structure while... - January 05, 2024 - Endeavor IT
Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort and QCI Announce Partnership in Groundbreaking Development and Product Launch
In a landmark joint development and product launch, Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) and Pala Casino Spa & Golf Resort are thrilled to unveil the Pala PURL, a revolutionary product for the casino industry. This unprecedented technology empowers players with instant access to their player accounts via their mobile devices, giving them the ability to self-comp (instantly redeem player points for free play, concert tickets, hotel rooms, food comps, and more). - October 06, 2023 - Pala Casino Resort Spa
Erbert & Gerbert's Have Launched Three New Cheesesteak Sandwiches
Erbert & Gerbert's, the Midwest sandwich chain, is introducing three Cheesesteak sandwiches. - May 17, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
A Savage Speakeasy for Breast Cancer Patients
An annual fundraiser will occur on May 20 from 6-10 pm at J&J Contractors located at 6600 Schoolway in Greendale. Wine tasting stations, local beer, heavy appetizers and live entertainment in a historic, 1930's refurbished police and fire station setting. Ticket cost directly supports a local person through breast cancer by providing a sustaining, monthly allowance toward a day-to-day need. - May 08, 2023 - Savage Support Corp.
Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Businesses Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
Millions Allocated to Start 3,000 Black Business Challenge Through the Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce CEO’s Plan. - March 03, 2023 - Wisconsin Black Chamber of Commerce
Erbert & Gerbert’s Brings Back the Bornk Tuna Sandwich
Erbert & Gerbert's tuna sandwich, the Bornk, is back for a limited time. Come into any of the Erbert & Gerbert’s locations today and get Bornked! Customers can conveniently order online or via mobile app for take-out, in-store, or delivery. - February 22, 2023 - Erbert and Gerbert's
Immunize Wisconsin Set to Launch
A new statewide immunization coalition, Immunize Wisconsin, will provide fact-based resources, education, and grants. - September 06, 2022 - Wisconsin Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies Announces New Site Leader
Eastek Automated Circuit Technologies (EACT), a division of Eastek International Corporation, Menomonee Falls, WI announced today a new Site Leader. - September 04, 2020 - Eastek International Corporation
Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day
Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community
Mystery Series Features a Female Chippewa Detective in the South
Cozy Cat Press recently released the first book in a mystery series that features a female detective from the Chippewa nation. This tribe is generally under represented in popular fiction given its size as one of the largest Native American groups in North America. The book, “The Cadet’s Threat,” introduces a sleuth named Hannah Sparrow who relocates from her tribal homeland to the deep south. This deviates from normal Native American mysteries that focus on tribal detectives on tribal land. - September 06, 2019 - Shawn Shallow, Cozy Cat Press Author
Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin
Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC
PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd.
PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging
Jim Kryshak Jewelers is a Proud Member of the Exclusive, Nationwide Network of Preferred Jewelers International™
Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International
Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates
Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Profitable Restaurant/Bar and Real Estate in Cadott, WI Listed by On Pace
On Pace Franchise & Business Advisors announces that they have listed a profitable restaurant/bar and real estate in Cadott, WI - December 16, 2017 - On Pace Franchising
Wisconsin Healthcare Leaders Oppose Chiropractor Bill
A broad coalition of child health advocates oppose Wisconsin's proposed AB 260, which would mandate schools and colleges accept physical exams completed by chiropractors. These 19 physician organizations, other health care providers, health systems, academic centers and other parties say clearance to play should be determined by screening in the primary care office. - June 12, 2017 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics
Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Honorable Terrell E. Arnold of Plover, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government service. About Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Honorable... - March 23, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide
Redesigned Major Industries Website Showcases Daylighting
Major Industries recently redesigned their website for easier access to daylighting product information, as well as their network of Independent Representatives throughout the country. - October 16, 2015 - Major Industries, Inc.
GSF Mortgage Recognized Among Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies
Inc. Magazine ranked GSF Mortgage among its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such... - August 14, 2015 - GoGSF
New LightBasic™ Self-Flashing Skylights Ship Quickly and Install Easily
Major Industries recently added on to their economical LightBasic™ line of translucent panel daylighting systems with the introduction of LightBasic™ Quick Ship™ self-flashing single slope skylights during Greenbuild 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. LightBasic™ Quick... - November 26, 2013 - Major Industries, Inc.
Meyer’s Equipment Manufacturing to be Featured on Upcoming Episode of American Farmer
Increasing Efficiency in Agriculture - September 14, 2011 - DMG Productions, LLC
Roastar Produces the Coffee Industry's First Low Volume Custom Printed Bags
Beginning this June, roasters can officially put the blank bags and labels down. Roastar, a coffee packaging startup out of Central Wisconsin, is producing premium quality custom printed coffee bags in quantities as low as 100 bags and with turnaround times of less than a week. What makes the low... - June 22, 2011 - Roastar
Planet Label Adds HP Indigo Label Stock
Planet Label has expanded their online offering again to include pressure sensitive sheet products for sheet fed HP Indigo digital presses. Manufactured by Wausau Coated and certified by HP, these products have been specifically engineered to produce premium print quality. These products are also... - April 16, 2010 - PlanetLabel.com
CPSIA Labels and Stickers from Planet Label
Planet Label has added CPSIA certified blank laser and inkjet labels. - October 07, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com
New Clear Inkjet and Laser Printable Labels from planetlabel.com
This week Planet Label released a new line of laser and inkjet printable clear film products available from their website at www.planetlabel.com. The new products, 11 in all, were released in response to increasing demand for an easy to use and affordable clear film sheet. These labels are great... - August 27, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com
Planetlabel.com Adds Digital Full Color Label Printing Capabilities
Planetlabel.com, a leading online retailer of blank label products has expanded their product offering to include digitally printed full color label products. “Planetlabel.com has offered printed label products for years, however the addition of our digital equipment now allows us to service... - April 03, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com
Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview
In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com
Dentist Fixes Broken Hearts by Teaching the Community to SMILE
Dr. Peter Badalamenti donates teeth whitening to help Women in Need for W.I.N. foundation. - April 22, 2008 - Badalamenti Center for Advanced Dentistry
PerfectPedic Memory Foam Products offering Half Off During Grand Opening Sale
PerfectPedic is a new memory foam bedding company that brings advanced technology together with the most comfortable beds available today. - August 03, 2006 - PerfectPedic