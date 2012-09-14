PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Recognition for Proclamation of November 1 as Electa Quinney Day Electa Quinney was Stockbridge-Munsee tribal member who was the first female teacher and first teacher in a free public school in Wisconsin. - October 14, 2019 - Stockbridge-Munsee Community

Mystery Series Features a Female Chippewa Detective in the South Cozy Cat Press recently released the first book in a mystery series that features a female detective from the Chippewa nation. This tribe is generally under represented in popular fiction given its size as one of the largest Native American groups in North America. The book, “The Cadet’s Threat,” introduces a sleuth named Hannah Sparrow who relocates from her tribal homeland to the deep south. This deviates from normal Native American mysteries that focus on tribal detectives on tribal land. - September 06, 2019 - Shawn Shallow, Cozy Cat Press Author

Phipps Reporting Opens New Office in Wisconsin Phipps Reporting, one of Inc. 5000's fastest growing companies in America, opened a new office in Milwaukee, conveniently located downtown at 740 N. Plankinton Avenue. Joining the Phipps team is Scott Marcus as Director of Wisconsin operations. - April 08, 2019 - Phipps Reporting Wisconsin, LLC

PPC Flexible Packaging Announces Acquisition of HFM Packaging, Ltd. PPC Flexible Packaging, LLC, a leading provider of custom flexible packaging for specialty food, healthcare, and horticultural markets, today announced the acquisition of Pewaukee, Wisconsin–based HFM Packaging Ltd. PPC, headquartered in Buffalo Grove, IL, is a leader in flexographic printing... - February 06, 2019 - PPC Flexible Packaging

Jim Kryshak Jewelers is a Proud Member of the Exclusive, Nationwide Network of Preferred Jewelers International™ Wausau, Wisconsin-based Jewelry Retailer stands out from the rest by offering its customers “Experiences that last a Lifetime™” with the Preferred Free Lifetime Nationwide Warranty - July 25, 2018 - Preferred Jewelers International

Pediatrician Accreditation Pilot to Improve HPV Vaccination Rates Research shows the HPV vaccine prevents cancer, and preteens can be protected by strong provider recommendation. Enrollment is now open for pediatricians in Illinois and Wisconsin for an accredited quality improvement project to increase vaccination rates, and participants can register on an individual basis or by practice. - May 24, 2018 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Profitable Restaurant/Bar and Real Estate in Cadott, WI Listed by On Pace On Pace Franchise & Business Advisors announces that they have listed a profitable restaurant/bar and real estate in Cadott, WI - December 16, 2017 - On Pace Franchising

Wisconsin Healthcare Leaders Oppose Chiropractor Bill A broad coalition of child health advocates oppose Wisconsin's proposed AB 260, which would mandate schools and colleges accept physical exams completed by chiropractors. These 19 physician organizations, other health care providers, health systems, academic centers and other parties say clearance to play should be determined by screening in the primary care office. - June 12, 2017 - Wisconsin Chapter, American Academy of Pediatrics

Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Honorable Terrell E. Arnold of Plover, Wisconsin has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of government service. About Honorable Terrell E. Arnold Honorable Arnold... - March 23, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

Redesigned Major Industries Website Showcases Daylighting Major Industries recently redesigned their website for easier access to daylighting product information, as well as their network of Independent Representatives throughout the country. - October 16, 2015 - Major Industries, Inc.

GSF Mortgage Recognized Among Inc. 5000’s Fastest Growing Companies Inc. Magazine ranked GSF Mortgage among its 34th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy - America’s independent entrepreneurs. Companies such Microsoft,... - August 14, 2015 - GoGSF

New LightBasic™ Self-Flashing Skylights Ship Quickly and Install Easily Major Industries recently added on to their economical LightBasic™ line of translucent panel daylighting systems with the introduction of LightBasic™ Quick Ship™ self-flashing single slope skylights during Greenbuild 2013 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. LightBasic™ Quick Ship™... - November 26, 2013 - Major Industries, Inc.

Roastar Produces the Coffee Industry's First Low Volume Custom Printed Bags Beginning this June, roasters can officially put the blank bags and labels down. Roastar, a coffee packaging startup out of Central Wisconsin, is producing premium quality custom printed coffee bags in quantities as low as 100 bags and with turnaround times of less than a week. What makes the low quantities... - June 22, 2011 - Roastar

Planet Label Adds HP Indigo Label Stock Planet Label has expanded their online offering again to include pressure sensitive sheet products for sheet fed HP Indigo digital presses. Manufactured by Wausau Coated and certified by HP, these products have been specifically engineered to produce premium print quality. These products are also compatible... - April 16, 2010 - PlanetLabel.com

CPSIA Labels and Stickers from Planet Label Planet Label has added CPSIA certified blank laser and inkjet labels. - October 07, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com

New Clear Inkjet and Laser Printable Labels from planetlabel.com This week Planet Label released a new line of laser and inkjet printable clear film products available from their website at www.planetlabel.com. The new products, 11 in all, were released in response to increasing demand for an easy to use and affordable clear film sheet. These labels are great for... - August 27, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com

Planetlabel.com Adds Digital Full Color Label Printing Capabilities Planetlabel.com, a leading online retailer of blank label products has expanded their product offering to include digitally printed full color label products. “Planetlabel.com has offered printed label products for years, however the addition of our digital equipment now allows us to service the... - April 03, 2009 - PlanetLabel.com

Ralph Nader Proclaims Five Counts for Impeachment of George W. Bush to PR.com in Candid Interview In an interview with PR.com’s Senior Editor, Allison Kugel, Ralph Nader details five charges for alleged credible impeachment of George W. Bush and Dick Cheney. - May 16, 2008 - PR.com

Dentist Fixes Broken Hearts by Teaching the Community to SMILE Dr. Peter Badalamenti donates teeth whitening to help Women in Need for W.I.N. foundation. - April 22, 2008 - Badalamenti Center for Advanced Dentistry