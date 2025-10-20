Cozy Cat Press recently released the first book in a mystery series that features a female detective from the Chippewa nation. This tribe is generally under represented in popular fiction given its size as one of the largest Native American groups in North America. The book, “The Cadet’s Threat,” introduces a sleuth named Hannah Sparrow who relocates from her tribal homeland to the deep south. This deviates from normal Native American mysteries that focus on tribal detectives on tribal land. - September 06, 2019 - Shawn Shallow, Cozy Cat Press Author