DORD Magazine Releases “xoxo” Issue; Grand Rapids Literary Magazine, Educating & De-Stigmatizing Mental Health Issues with Hope & Humor

DORD Magazine Releases February 2021 “xoxo” Issue, Mental-Health Based Literary Magazine, Educating & De-Stigmatizing with Hope & Humor, DORDMazine.com





A mental health-based, literary magazine with a mission to educate, inform and de-stigmatize, DORD was created to meet the ever-growing need for Mental Health literature that focuses on the reader, on educating and healing, with hope and humor, DORD shares stories of those who have struggled and overcome, with informative, relatable articles, aspiring to journalistic integrity while sharing information from a wide array of professionals.



DORD's second “xoxo” edition released February 10, 2021 with a theme of love, both in a romantic sense and from a self-love perspective.



Additional Features: DORD’s February “xoxo” issue:



Macabre-Inspired Illustrator, Victor Blake;



Breakthrough Professional Chef, Miranda Whitney



And works from Contributors Spencer Miller, Matt Lady, Paul Childress, Don Busch and Dr. Alice Hamachek.



Additional Topics in DORD Magazine, February 2021:



An expose on Relationship OCD



Conflict resolution tips that can be applied within every relationship

- And a hard look at internet addiction and the role it plays in our lives.



About DORD Magazine: DORD Magazine launched in 2021 to meet the ever-growing need for Mental Health literature that focused on the reader - rather than mental illnesses themselves. DORD Magazine is currently one of the only magazines in the country focusing on Relationship OCD (ROCD).



To learn more, go to



Contact Information

Diana Vilic, Founder, Publisher, Editor-in-Chief, DORD Magazine

dordmag@gmail.com, DORDMagazine.com

Kim Childress, Product Developer, Childress Ink ~ Ink-a-Dink

kim@childressink.com, ChildressInk.com



