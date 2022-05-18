Clubhouse International Joins Second "Mental Health Action Day" Aims to Motivate People to Take Action for Better Mental Health
Setting the theme of "Connection," more than 1,400 companies and organizations will launch calls to action to address the surge of loneliness and isolation felt by millions as a result of the pandemic.
New York, NY, May 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Supported by MTV, Mental Health Action Day will be held on Thursday, May 19 with more than 1,400 other leading companies, brands, nonprofits, and cultural leaders.
As the global conversation around mental health continues - including the White House's new unity agenda addressing mental health in the United States - finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remain challenges. Convened by MTV Entertainment Group, and planned in partnership with TaskForce, Mental Health Action Day was created with an open-source model that has effectively galvanized brands and organizational and cultural leaders, to integrate the message and spirit into their existing branding and voice.
This year’s Mental Health Action Day theme is Connection. Stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all ages continue to seek ways of coping with loneliness, including turning to peer counseling and community-based support services. We will encourage people to take steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes through a wide range of tools.
On May 19, Clubhouse International will present a virtual roundtable webinar, "Our Stories: The Many Faces of Mental Illness." Join them to hear how people from two seemingly different worlds met virtually – and found they were more similar than they’d imagined. Learn how community and connection are resources that help end isolation and aid in mental health recovery. These are stories of hardship and hope, of struggle and success. Mental illness can affect anyone, anywhere. These stories are their stories. Click here to register for the free webinar.
“Connection is a central component of the success of the Clubhouse approach to recovery from mental illness. At Clubhouse International and with our global network of Clubhouse communities, we are working diligently to end isolation by providing employment, educational, wellness and peer support opportunities to over 100,000 people living with mental illness. Every day, we see that recovery is possible, and, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month this year, we hope to spread the word through the voice of lived experience. Mental health is everyone’s business. Be part of the change. Speak up for mental health.” Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International
Click here to learn more about Clubhouse International and Mental Health Awareness Month initiatives.
Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation, and our world. More on information and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org
About Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, via its 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. The Clubhouse Model is an innovative, person-centered, award-winning approach to recovery. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery and living healthy, fulfilling lives.
As the global conversation around mental health continues - including the White House's new unity agenda addressing mental health in the United States - finding effective resources and knowing how to get help remain challenges. Convened by MTV Entertainment Group, and planned in partnership with TaskForce, Mental Health Action Day was created with an open-source model that has effectively galvanized brands and organizational and cultural leaders, to integrate the message and spirit into their existing branding and voice.
This year’s Mental Health Action Day theme is Connection. Stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all ages continue to seek ways of coping with loneliness, including turning to peer counseling and community-based support services. We will encourage people to take steps towards mental health action — whether for themselves, for their loved ones or to advocate for systemic changes through a wide range of tools.
On May 19, Clubhouse International will present a virtual roundtable webinar, "Our Stories: The Many Faces of Mental Illness." Join them to hear how people from two seemingly different worlds met virtually – and found they were more similar than they’d imagined. Learn how community and connection are resources that help end isolation and aid in mental health recovery. These are stories of hardship and hope, of struggle and success. Mental illness can affect anyone, anywhere. These stories are their stories. Click here to register for the free webinar.
“Connection is a central component of the success of the Clubhouse approach to recovery from mental illness. At Clubhouse International and with our global network of Clubhouse communities, we are working diligently to end isolation by providing employment, educational, wellness and peer support opportunities to over 100,000 people living with mental illness. Every day, we see that recovery is possible, and, as part of Mental Health Awareness Month this year, we hope to spread the word through the voice of lived experience. Mental health is everyone’s business. Be part of the change. Speak up for mental health.” Joel D. Corcoran, Executive Director and CEO of Clubhouse International
Click here to learn more about Clubhouse International and Mental Health Awareness Month initiatives.
Mental Health Action Day is being planned in partnership with TaskForce, a cultural organizing agency that builds capacity for those taking on the most pressing challenges facing our communities, our nation, and our world. More on information and a current list of partners can be found at www.MentalHealthActionDay.org
About Clubhouse International, a global organization working to end social and economic isolation for people with mental illness, via its 330 Clubhouses in 34 countries. The Clubhouse Model is an innovative, person-centered, award-winning approach to recovery. Clubhouses offer resources and opportunities for recovery and living healthy, fulfilling lives.
Contact
Clubhouse InternationalContact
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Anna Sackett Rountree
212-583-0343
www.clubhouse-intl.org
845 Third Avenue, 6th Floor
New York, NY 10022
USA
Categories