Local Authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon Among Guests Slated for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2022 Annual Book Event at Krause Memorial Library
Reading Rocks in Rockford celebrates the love of reading and Michigan authors and illustrators of books for all ages in Author's Row. Local authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon team to share and sign children's books including Herndon's latest picture book, You're the Hugs to My Kisses, and Find Your Future In Art, by Childress.
Caledonia, MI, May 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Reading Rocks in Rockford 2022 occurring live and in person at the Krause Memorial Library in beautiful Rockford, Michigan, the first Saturday of June at the Krause Memorial Library.
This annual event celebrates the love of reading and local authors and illustrators in Author's Row, including local authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon, who have teamed up to sign and share children's books, including Herndon's latest picture book, You're the Hugs to My Kisses, and Find Your Future In Art, by Kim Childress, part of the Find Your Future in STEAM series.
Come meet and greet children’s book writers and illustrators, pick up a few books for summer reading, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted, and more. Arrive at 9:45 AM and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up as a favorite character.
Opening Ceremony: 9:45 AM at the Krause Memorial (Rockford) Library
Rockin' Reader Awards: Come and cheer for students receiving reading awards. Takes place in the library parking lot.
Author's Row: Visit local author booths. Chat, ask questions and purchase copies of their books. Meet featured author, Jeffrey Brown, author of the Jedi Academy series and attend a presentation.
Pluck a Duck: Stop by the Rockford Rotary tent for a free book. While you're there, pluck a duck from the pool to win another prize.
The Library Rocks. Come to the library tent for fun crafts and activities.
Face Painting: Check out the designs at our booth.
Street Art: Bring out your inner artist by creating art based on the illustrations of Jeffrey Brown's Jedi Academy or create your own art.
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore: Featuring books of excellence for kids of all ages and adults in their lives, 30% of publisher prices, and with each purchase of featured title, received a free book from a selection of titles for all ages, complements of Girls' Life Magazine and Childress Ink.
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM inside the library (also featuring donations from Childress Ink/Ink-a-Dink). Shop for great books at great prices.
Bag special from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.
About Barbara Herndon: Barbara Herndon is a New York Times bestselling children’s book author and editor. She began her career in children’s television, writing and producing the hit animated series Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys. Barbara spends time between Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, Michigan, and her latest release is You're the Hugs to My Kisses. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Ruthie Spaans, Ruthie.Spaans@HarperCollins.com.
About Kim Childress: Author of Finding Your Future in Art, Kim Childress began her thirty-five year career in children’s publishing as a bookseller at Kids’ Ink Children’s Bookstore in Indianapolis, later becoming middle-grade editor for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan), and she remains book editor for Girls’ Life magazine, where she has reviewed books since the magazine’s debut in 1994. Kim has written and edited hundreds of books, stories and articles for children and the adults in their lives, all while raising a personal focus group of four children. Kim’s latest releases as Product Developer include The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau, and Where the Briars Sleep, by Emma Beaven. Share the adventures at ChildressInk.com, Ink-a-Dink.com, and her personal blog, OneWritersMusings.com.
Additional information
Reading Rocks in Rockford
First Saturday of June, June 4, 2022, 9:45 am - 1 pm, Krause Memorial Library and City Hall Parking Lot, 140 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341, (616) 784-2007; https://allevents.in/rockford/reading-rocks-in-rockford/200022591929229.
This annual event celebrates the love of reading and local authors and illustrators in Author's Row, including local authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon, who have teamed up to sign and share children's books, including Herndon's latest picture book, You're the Hugs to My Kisses, and Find Your Future In Art, by Kim Childress, part of the Find Your Future in STEAM series.
Come meet and greet children’s book writers and illustrators, pick up a few books for summer reading, enjoy crafts, hook a book, get your face painted, and more. Arrive at 9:45 AM and take part in a sidewalk parade by dressing up as a favorite character.
Opening Ceremony: 9:45 AM at the Krause Memorial (Rockford) Library
Rockin' Reader Awards: Come and cheer for students receiving reading awards. Takes place in the library parking lot.
Author's Row: Visit local author booths. Chat, ask questions and purchase copies of their books. Meet featured author, Jeffrey Brown, author of the Jedi Academy series and attend a presentation.
Pluck a Duck: Stop by the Rockford Rotary tent for a free book. While you're there, pluck a duck from the pool to win another prize.
The Library Rocks. Come to the library tent for fun crafts and activities.
Face Painting: Check out the designs at our booth.
Street Art: Bring out your inner artist by creating art based on the illustrations of Jeffrey Brown's Jedi Academy or create your own art.
Ink-a-Dink Children's Bookstore: Featuring books of excellence for kids of all ages and adults in their lives, 30% of publisher prices, and with each purchase of featured title, received a free book from a selection of titles for all ages, complements of Girls' Life Magazine and Childress Ink.
Friends of the Library Book Sale: 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM inside the library (also featuring donations from Childress Ink/Ink-a-Dink). Shop for great books at great prices.
Bag special from 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM.
About Barbara Herndon: Barbara Herndon is a New York Times bestselling children’s book author and editor. She began her career in children’s television, writing and producing the hit animated series Rugrats and The Wild Thornberrys. Barbara spends time between Grand Rapids and Ann Arbor, Michigan, and her latest release is You're the Hugs to My Kisses. For more information or to arrange an interview, contact Ruthie Spaans, Ruthie.Spaans@HarperCollins.com.
About Kim Childress: Author of Finding Your Future in Art, Kim Childress began her thirty-five year career in children’s publishing as a bookseller at Kids’ Ink Children’s Bookstore in Indianapolis, later becoming middle-grade editor for HarperCollins Christian Publishing (Zondervan), and she remains book editor for Girls’ Life magazine, where she has reviewed books since the magazine’s debut in 1994. Kim has written and edited hundreds of books, stories and articles for children and the adults in their lives, all while raising a personal focus group of four children. Kim’s latest releases as Product Developer include The Stars in April, by Peggy Wirgau, and Where the Briars Sleep, by Emma Beaven. Share the adventures at ChildressInk.com, Ink-a-Dink.com, and her personal blog, OneWritersMusings.com.
Additional information
Reading Rocks in Rockford
First Saturday of June, June 4, 2022, 9:45 am - 1 pm, Krause Memorial Library and City Hall Parking Lot, 140 E Bridge St NE, Rockford, MI 49341, (616) 784-2007; https://allevents.in/rockford/reading-rocks-in-rockford/200022591929229.
Contact
Childress Ink, LLCContact
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Kim Childress
517-410-8747
www.childressink.com
353 Green Ridge Dr. SE
Caledonia, MI 49316
Categories