Local Authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon Among Guests Slated for Reading Rocks in Rockford 2022 Annual Book Event at Krause Memorial Library

Reading Rocks in Rockford celebrates the love of reading and Michigan authors and illustrators of books for all ages in Author's Row. Local authors Kim Childress and Barbara Herndon team to share and sign children's books including Herndon's latest picture book, You're the Hugs to My Kisses, and Find Your Future In Art, by Childress.